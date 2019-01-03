Waterloo, Iowa December 26, 2018

The Board of Supervisors of the County of Black Hawk, in the State of Iowa, met in regular adjourned meeting at the Courthouse in Waterloo, County Seat of said County, at nine o’clock (9:00) a.m., pursuant to law, to the rules of said Board, and to adjournment. The meeting was called to order and on roll call there were present: Linda Laylin, Tom Little, Frank Magsamen, Chris Schwartz and Craig White, Chair.

Absent: None.

Unless otherwise noted, all actions were approved unanimously.

Moved by Little, seconded by Laylin that the AGENDA be received and place on file with the County Auditor as approved. Motion carried.

Laylin moved the following resolution seconded by Schwartz.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Black Hawk County, that the Board of Supervisors APPROVE EXPENDITURES, and that the County Auditor be authorized and directed to ISSUE CHECKS, against the various settlement of such claims as allowed:

GENERAL BASIC FUND

IRS fed pay 207.42

COLLECTION SVC CTR oth pay 699.47

IRS fed pay 56,679.27

SSA fica 93,884.52

BHC SHERIFF oth pay 369.90

CEDAR VALLEY UNITED WAY

oth pay 155.50

A TECH/FREEMAN ALARM svc 72.00

BAUER BUILT TIRE prts/lbr 289.58

BICKLEY, MARK svc 1,065.00

BREMER CO SHERIFF svc 10.80

C&S REAL ESTATE rent 650.00

CBM MANAGED SVCS food 20,073.94

CDW GOVERNMENT INC eq 2,075.27

CONTROL INSTALLATIONS OF IA

svc 132.30

COURIER publ 518.53

DUNCAN, TARA svc 455.00

DWD INVESTMENTS rent 1,175.00

E CENTRAL IA RURAL ELEC

util 1,244.89

FORD JILL S svc 512.00

FULLER, ANGELA svc 210.00

HAUGEBAK, DOROTHY rent 200.00

JOHNSTONE SUPL supl 134.35

KRUSE DAVID rent 225.00

LA PORTE CITY PRINTING & DESIGN publ 1,365.57

LAW OFFICE OF CHRISTINA SHRIVER svc 96.00

LOCKSPERTS INC eq 150.50

MARCO INC svc 94.27

MATT PARROTT/STOREY KENWORTHY eq 170.85

MCKESSON MEDICAL SURGICAL

supl 245.46

MENARDS CF misc 430.20

MENARDS WLOO misc 473.31

NEOPOST USA INC maint 117.00

O’KEEFE ELEVATOR CO INC

maint 130.00

PER MAR SECURITY SVCS

svc 1,842.00

PPG ARCHITECTURAL FINISHES INC supl 103.87

PTS OF AMERICA svc 500.00

RITE PRICE OFFICE SUPL INC

supl 200.36

ROCK STAR REAL ESTATE rent 225.00

SANDEES LTD supl 19.05

SLED SHED svc 262.86

STRAND JEANNE svc 210.00

SUPERIOR WELDING SUPL svc 551.00

TIPTOWN HOMES rent 188.00

VISITING NURSING ASSOC

svc 4,116.03

WEBER PAPER CO supl 104.50

MORGAN MICHELLE misc 225.00

PIKORA, JOSHUA mil 87.20

AFLAC ins 2,081.42

AFSCME IOWA COUNCIL 61

oth pay 648.83

COMMUNITY HEALTH CHARITIES IA oth pay 8.00

COUNTRY VIEW ipers 2,149.23

FIDELITY SECURITY LIFE INS CO

ins 2,172.44

IUPAT DISTRICT COUNCIL 81

oth pay 667.17

MADISON NATL LIFE INS ins 424.12

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT

def com 5,583.19

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT

def com 1,287.50

PECU oth pay 23,928.90

RADIUS GLOBAL SOLUTIONS

oth pay 224.18

TEAMSTERS LOCAL UNION #238

oth pay 2,868.16

TRANSWORLD SYSTEMS INC

oth pay 159.90

ABD PROPERTY MGMT rent 400.00

AMAZON CAPITAL SVCS INC supl 22.87

BENTON BLDG CTR svc 72.06

BENTON CO SHERIFF svc 83.96

BILL COLWELL FORD INC

mtr veh 22,734.00

BHC LANDFILL svc 129.21

BLACK HAWK RENTAL eq rpr 302.71

BLICKENDERFER, MATTHEW

rent 200.00

BREMER CO reimb 2,024.00

BUTLER CO SHERIFF svc 61.43

C&C WELDING & SAND BLASTING

eq rpr 75.00

C&J SUPPLY supl 87.98

CF UTILITIES util 53.10

CF UTILITIES data 493.43

CEDAR RIVER TOWER CCALP

rent 192.00

CEDAR VALLEY SPORTSPLEX

svc 300.00

CENTRAL IA JUVENILE DET CTR

svc 1,840.00

CHRISTOPHERSON RENTALS

rent 250.00

CONSOLIDATED ENERGY HARTLAND fuel 487.75

CONTROL SOLUTIONS svc 72.00

COOLEY PUMPING svc 285.00

COUNTRY BOY ENTERPRISES

rent 419.00

COVENANT MEDICAL CTR INC

svc 416.00

COX DUSTIN rent 250.00

DUBUQUE CO reimb 2,024.00

EASTSIDE MINISTERIAL ALLIANCE alloc 17,725.00

ELECTRICAL ENG & EQUIP CO

eq 155.75

EVELAND JOHN rent 200.00

FAYETTE CO SHERIFF svc 113.60

FERGUSON ENTERPRISES INC

prts 131.76

FISCHELS ANTHONY A rent 200.00

FOSHA, MARY ANN rent 250.00

GAVLOCK, GAIL rent 200.00

GREENWAY svc 2,849.41

HAGEDORN HOUSING rent 250.00

HAMILTON, DAWN rent 300.00

HAWKEYE VILLAGE APT rent 200.00

HENRY CO SHERIFF svc 33.50

HOLIDAY INN DES MOINES AIRPORT rooms 665.28

IA ONSITE WASTE WATER ASSOC dues 200.00

IOWA STATE MEDICAL EXAMINER

svc 8,279.00

IOWA WATER WELL ASSOC

educ 180.00

JESSE COSBY NEIGHBORHOOD CTR alloc 17,725.00

JOHNSON , LINDA svc 17.00

JOHNSON CO svc 98.88

KA INVESTMENTS rent 200.00

KOENIG SCOTT rent 250.00

LA PORTE MOTOR SUPL INC supl 92.35

LEAHY RENTALS rent 747.00

LEVEL PROPERTY MGMT rent 275.00

LEXISNEXIS MATTHEW BENDER

svc 412.41

LIBERTEL ASSOCIATES supl 238.79

LINN CO svc 197.00

LINN CO svc 1,875.00

METRO INVESTMENTS rent 310.00

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 316.85

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 12.31

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 8.59

NELSON LARRY rent 300.00

NET WORTH rent 225.00

NORTH STAR REALTORS rent 450.00

OBERHEU, LOREN rent 225.00

OPERATION THRESHOLD

alloc 3,060.00

PENNYMAC LOAN SVCS pmt 500.00

PITZENBERGER ANTHONY rent 325.00

POLK CO SHERIFF svc 40.45

PRESERVE AT CROSSROADS

rent 200.00

PROACTIVE SOLUTIONS INC

maint 4,158.10

QUALITY CONCRETE CONSTRUCTION rent 550.00

QUILL CORP supl 217.66

RAPISCAN SYSTEMS INC svc 4,620.00

RICOH USA INC supl 1,581.13

ROBERT VOVES rent 200.00

RUSSELL LAMSON LTD PARTNERSHIP rent 400.00

SAILER LAW svc 180.00

SBM REPORTING svc 278.00

SCHEELS supl 169.94

SEBETKA, ANN rent 225.00

SHERWIN WILLIAMS supl 153.95

SNYDER & ASSOCIATES svc 924.14

SPEE DEE DELIVERY SVC INC

svc 106.40

TANGEN DOMINIC L rent 200.00

UNITY POINT – ALLEN HOSP svc 102.00

URBS DO IT BEST HDWR eq 38.33

US CELLULAR svc 1,634.21

US CELLULAR svc 236.58

US CREMATION SOCIETY svc 1,295.00

CITY OF WATERLOO fuel 85.57

WLOO WATER WORKS wtr 931.28

WERTJES UNIFORMS svc 166.50

WICKHAM FRANK rent 375.00

ZIGMAN INC ref 33.50

TURNER TAMARA M reimb 81.17

GENERAL SUPPLEMENTAL FUND

IRS fed pay 403.66

SSA fica 958.04

COURIER publ 8.35

FOUR OAKS INC svc 839.70

JACKSON , NEIL F mil 7.80

LUTHERAN SVCS OF IA svc 3,078.90

MATT PARROTT/STOREY KENWORTHY supl 13.71

WALTERS LARRY mil 23.01

MADISON NATL LIFE INS ins 0.43

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT

def com 1.81

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT

def com 330.00

PECU oth pay 0.60

CLERK OF DISTRICT COURT

oth pay 420.00

IA MUNICIPALITIES WKRS COMP ASSOC wk cp 28,514.00

N IA JUVENILE DETENTION SVCS

svc 27,652.52

RYDER TRANSPORTATION SVCS

svc 52.05

TRINITY AMERICAN LUTHERAN CHURCH rent 30.00

KIENAST, ABBI mil 11.70

COUNTY SERVICES FUND

IRS fed pay 1,803.80

SSA fica 3,046.18

CEDAR VALLEY UNITED WAY

oth pay 18.00

RITE PRICE OFFICE SUPL INC

supl 92.12

BATES, FELICIA reimb 546.15

AFLAC ins 6.16

FIDELITY SECURITY LIFE INS CO

ins 108.36

IUPAT DISTRICT COUNCIL 81

oth pay 27.11

MADISON NATL LIFE INS ins 22.90

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT

def com 165.00

PECU oth pay 25.00

CLARKE CO HOSPITAL svc 58.00

RURAL BASIC FUND

COLLECTION SVC CTR oth pay 184.61

IRS fed pay 4,974.76

SSA fica 7,764.26

AFLAC ins 205.96

FIDELITY SECURITY LIFE INS CO

ins 153.84

MADISON NATL LIFE INS ins 16.25

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT

def com 125.00

PECU oth pay 4,386.50

TEAMSTERS LOCAL UNION #238

oth pay 581.32

SECONDARY ROADS FUND

IRS fed pay 7,236.32

SSA fica 12,683.38

CEDAR VALLEY UNITED WAY

oth pay 25.00

ACCESS SYSTEMS eq rpr 1,026.74

ANTON SALES svc 1,040.01

ASPRO INC supl 246.40

COURIER publ 10.81

DLT SOLUTIONS INC eq 7,223.65

E CENTRAL IA RURAL ELEC util 23.75

HOUSBY HEAVY EQUIP eq 636.64

MENARDS CF prts 150.04

MENARDS WLOO prts 15.96

AFLAC ins 65.70

FIDELITY SECURITY LIFE INS CO

ins 480.75

MADISON NATL LIFE INS ins 65.70

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT

def com 580.00

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT

def com 25.00

PECU oth pay 1,958.00

TEAMSTERS LOCAL UNION #238

oth pay 1,526.00

BHC LANDFILL svc 17.00

BLACKSTRAP INC supl 2,941.13

CF UTILITIES util 5.03

CINTAS CORP svc 114.80

CROSS DILLON TIRE prts 5,025.00

GRACIOUS FOODS fuel 773.48

LA PORTE MOTOR SUPL INC

supl 187.32

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 28.60

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 11.22

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 226.26

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 27.51

NAPA AUTO PARTS prts 160.58

OVERHEAD DOOR CO OF WLOO INC svc 413.50

ROCKFORD RIGGING INC eq 951.98

STOKES WELDING eq 1,384.57

CITY OF WATERLOO fuel 455.66 JAIL COMMISSARY FUND IRS fed pay 90.97

SSA fica 190.20

MCKEE FOODS food 57.44

US CELLULAR svc 785.63

CONSERVATION TRUST FUND DOUBLE LUNG ARCHERY INC

supl 447.84

CAPITAL IMPROVEMENT PLAN FUND AHTS ARCHITECTS svc 2,543.72

RURAL SEWER FUND

CEDAR VALLEY PUMP svc 1,966.03

URBAN SVCS svc 1,045.00

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 15.37

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 61.45

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 26.73

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 34.91

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 22.82

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 23.72

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 18.80

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 16.88

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 20.36

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 13.36

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 14.08

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 12.06

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 28.36

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 13.14

INSURANCE TRUST FUND

NAVITUS HEALTH SOLUTIONS

ins 3,231.20

NAVITUS HEALTH SOLUTIONS

ins 25,457.29

PREFERRED ONE INS CO

ins 125,528.43

FLEXIBLE SPENDING FUND EMPLOYEE BENEFITS CORP

flx sp 3,649.87

SOLID WASTE ADMIN FUND

IRS fed pay 418.46

SSA fica 635.50

E911 SERVICE COMMISSION FUND

E CENTRAL IA RURAL ELEC util 142.92

CENTURYLINK tel 1,180.20

CENTURYLINK tel 33.21

CENTURYLINK tel 94.74

CENTURYLINK tel 44.28

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 186.24

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 184.87

EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT FUND IRS fed pay 344.29

SSA fica 575.62

CEDAR VALLEY UNITED WAY

oth pay 3.00

FIDELITY SECURITY LIFE INS CO

ins 8.36

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT

def com 50.00

CENTURYLINK tel 413.64

MEDIACOM svc 36.90

US CELLULAR svc 187.84

CITY OF WATERLOO fuel 63.62

COUNTY ASSESSOR FUND

IRS fed pay 2,153.69

SSA fica 4,249.20

CEDAR VALLEY UNITED WAY

oth pay 1.00

BHC TREASURER svc 10,901.73

MATT PARROTT/STOREY KENWORTHY supl 9,271.64

WELLMARK ins 11,720.52

FIDELITY SECURITY LIFE INS CO

ins 93.64

MADISON NATL LIFE INS ins 53.05

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT

def com 1,445.00

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT

def com 145.00

PECU oth pay 2,491.00

CITY OF WATERLOO fuel 228.73

JASPER VICTORIA reimb 26.80

AYES: Laylin, Little, Magsamen, Schwartz, White.

NAYS: None.

Resolution adopted.

Laylin moved the following resolution seconded by Schwartz.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Black Hawk County, that the Board of Supervisors APPROVE EXPENDITURES, and that Country View Care Facility be authorized and directed to ISSUE CHECKS, against the various settlements of such claims as allowed:

COUNTRY VIEW ENTERPRISE FUND

ALLEN OCCUPATIONAL HEALTH SVCS svc 588.00

ANDERSON ERICKSON DAIRY

food 668.22

B&B LOCK & KEY svc 80.00

BHC TREASURER misc 565,530.92

CITY OF WATERLOO svc 1,061.49

DOLLYS TRANSPORT trans 110.00

EARTHGRAINS BAKING CO food 206.59

HD SUPPLY FACILITIES MAINT LTD supl 458.26

HELPING HANDS HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS svc 10,306.25

HOCKENBERGS food 149.99

HORIZON HCS INC svc 120.99

MARTIN BROS food/supl 10,473.31

PITNEY BOWES supl 144.00

RITE PRICE OFFICE SUPL supl 635.38

SALLY BEAUTY CO supl 16.78

US CELLULAR util 460.06

AYES: Laylin, Little, Magsamen, Schwartz, White.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

Moved by Little, seconded by Schwartz that the MINUTES of the Board Meeting held December 18, 2018 be and are hereby approved as submitted. Motion carried.

CONSENT AGENDA

Magsamen moved the following RESOLUTION seconded by Schwartz.

A. TO APPROVE, RECEIVE, PLACE ON FILE WITH THE COUNTY AUDITOR

1. The Board of Supervisors APPROVE INTERGOVERNMENTAL JOURNAL ENTRIES, and that the County Auditor be authorized and directed to TRANSFER monies within the various funds as submitted.

Transfer from Fund Amount Transfer to Fund Amount

GENERAL – DHS 105.62 GENERAL – HEALTH 105.62

GENERAL SUPPLEMENTAL 1,721,523.00 GENERAL 1,721,523.00

GENERAL 228,851.50 SECONDARY ROADS 228,851.50

GENERAL 228,851.50 SECONDARY ROADS 228,851.50

RURAL 583,187.75 SECONDARY ROADS 583,187.75

RURAL 583,187.75 SECONDARY ROADS 583,187.75

2. The CERTIFICATE OF INSURANCE for Buddy & Linda Blanford, HRS LLC, Storey Kenworthy Company, and WBC Mechanical.

B. TO RECEIVE AND PLACE ON FILE WITH THE COUNTY AUDITOR

1. The MANURE MANAGEMENT PLAN (MMP) update submitted by Andy Koob Facility ID #59324 located in Fox Township, Section twenty-four (24) at 5733 Spring Creek Road, Jesup, in Black Hawk County pursuant to 567 Iowa Administrative Code §455B.

2. The PERMIT FOR UTILITY WORK WITHIN THE RIGHT-OF-WAY for Northern Natural Gas, Johnston, IA to place underground gas utility under Dysart Road, Section 36, Township 88, Range 13, by Catherine Nicholas, County Engineer.

C. TO APPROVE AND DIRECT THE CHAIR TO SIGN

1. The allowable/disallowable HOMESTEAD CREDIT LIST as submitted by the County Assessor’s Office, in accordance with §425.3 of the Code of Iowa.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Magsamen, Schwartz, White.

NAYS: None.

Resolution adopted.

CONSENT AGENDA ENDS

Magsamen moved the following resolution seconded by Laylin.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the LOWEST RESPONSIVE BID received from Peterson Contractors, Inc. Reinbeck, Iowa (letting held December 18, 2018 10:00 a.m.) for Project BROS-C007(145)-5F-07 Cedar Wapsi Bridge Replacement on C57 Cedar Wapsi Road over the Cedar River with a bid of $4,065,432.61 be approved for award as recommended by Catherine Nicholas, County Engineer. Nicholas said the Department of Transportation received four bids and this is below the engineer’s estimate of $5,906,000.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Magsamen, Schwartz, White.

NAYS: None.

Resolution adopted.

Little moved the following resolution seconded by Laylin.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the FEE SCHEDULE between Black Hawk County and Unity Point Allen Occupational Health for pre-employment testing services be approved and direct the Chair to sign for same as recommended by Debi Bunger, Human Resources Director.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Magsamen, Schwartz, White.

NAYS: None.

Resolution adopted.

Magsamen moved the following resolution seconded by Laylin

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the SECOND AMENDMENT TO THE AGREEMENT between Black Hawk County and Black Hawk County Nursing Realty, LLC successor by assignment to Pritok Capital, LLC, for the conveyance of the Country View Care Facility be approved to amend the amount of money to be deposited into an escrow account to be used by the Buyer for capital expenditures from $400,000 to $650,000. After Pritok completed their property condition inspection they requested more negotiations for building improvements. Schwartz asked if this was the third request for a reduction of the selling price. Attorney Eric Johnson said that after the buyer’s architect/engineer group went through the building they identified a few small immediate improvements and more long term improvements asking for about 1.6 million. They wanted the County to split that fifty/fifty, but we pointed out that they knew all along that this was not a new building. We negotiated the $800,000 reduction request down to $250,000. Johnson answered Schwartz question that it is only the second amendment, but there was a reduction at the beginning before entering into the agreement with the buyer.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Magsamen, White.

NAYS: Schwartz.

Resolution adopted.

Magsamen moved the following resolution seconded by Laylin.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that we, the Board of Supervisors of Black Hawk County, Iowa, hereby certify that Black Hawk County, Iowa, shall sell Country View Care Facility, pursuant to a Conveyance Agreement dated October 9, 2018, including any amendments thereto (collectively “Conveyance Agreement”), entered into with Black Hawk Nursing Realty, LLC successor by assignment to Pritok Capital, LLC. Furthermore, Craig White, as Chairman of the Board of Supervisors, is authorized to execute any and all closing documents in furtherance of the Conveyance Agreement to effectuate the sale of Country View Care Facility. Schwartz said it is unfortunate that this company has waited until right before Christmas to offer the employees big pay cuts and massive increases in insurance.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Magsamen, White.

NAYS: Schwartz.

Resolution adopted.

Little moved the following resolution seconded by Laylin.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the STATEMENT OF COMPLETION and FINAL ACCEPTANCE OF WORK and the CONSTRUCTION PAY ESTIMATE REPORT for Projects FM-C007(149)–55-07 on N Elk Run Road; FM-C007(150)–55-07 on Waverly Road be approved and direct the Chair to sign for same and authorize and direct the Iowa Department of Transportation to make final payment in the amount of $30,000 with a total project cost of $2,349,800.63 as recommended by Catherine Nicholas, County Engineer (Project contracted at $2,493,017.63 total working days specified 61, working days used 59, liquidated damages assessed – $0.00 contractor, Aspro, Inc. Waterloo, Iowa).

AYES: Laylin, Little, Magsamen, Schwartz, White.

NAYS: None.

Resolution adopted.

Moved by Laylin, seconded by Schwartz that the REQUEST FOR PURCHASE OF CAPITAL EQUIPMENT submitted by Karen Dowell, County Social Services Chief Operating Officer, be approved and direct the Chair to sign for same: to purchase 1 laptop, 1 docking station, and 2 monitors for $1,521.97 from CDW-G. Motion carried.

Moved by Schwartz, seconded by Laylin that the REQUEST FOR PURCHASE OF CAPITAL EQUIPMENT submitted by Cathy Nicholas, County Engineer, be approved and direct the Chair to sign for same: to purchase one overhead door and opener for $4,500.00 from Overhead Door Company. Nicholas said this is at least forty years old, is used every day and was unfortunately damaged. Total replacement is included in the FY2020 budget request, but could be paid for now with unspent FY2019 capital funds in our budget. Motion carried.

Little moved the following resolution seconded by Laylin

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the TAXES on submitted properties be abated under §445.16 of the Code of Iowa as the Black Hawk County Treasurer has determined that it is impractical to pursue collection of the total amounts due through the tax sale and personal judgment remedy and has little recourse for collection of taxes and to authorize the County Treasurer to strike from the tax lists the reference to the past due amounts in the amount of $2,489.00.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Magsamen, Schwartz, White.

NAYS: None.

Resolution adopted.

Magsamen moved the following resolution seconded by Schwartz.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the appointments of Brad P. Walz as Deputy Attorney effective January 2, 2019 be approved and direct the Chair to sign for same as recommended by Brian J. Williams, Black Hawk County Attorney.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Magsamen, Schwartz, White.

NAYS: None.

Resolution adopted.

DISCUSSION/POSSIBLE BOARD ACTION – Black Hawk County’s Catastrophic Illness Section of the Sick Leave Policy. Laylin asked for further discussion possibly by the policy review committee regarding this policy. Not all employees can donate or receive donations in a similar matter. She would like to have the policy reviewed so as to be fair to all employees and help all employees in the same way. Human Resources Director Debi Bunger said she would try to get something together in January for the Committee to review. No action taken.

Magsamen moved the following resolution seconded by Schwartz.

(Following is a summary of the resolution, which may be read in full at the Black Hawk County Auditor’s Office, 316 E. 5th St., Waterloo, IA, weekdays from 8:00 am to 4:30 pm. It may also be found in today’s minutes on the county website: www.co.black-hawk.ia.us. The resolution is effective immediately.)

WHEREAS the employees of the Country View Care Facility have performed compassionate, efficient and exemplary service to the residents of Country View for many years, and

WHEREAS Country View employees will no longer be county employees as that facility passes from county ownership to private ownership, and

WHEREAS the Board of Supervisors is grateful for the service of these employees to Black Hawk County as a n employer, to the citizens of Black Hawk County in fulfilling their public duty, and especially to the residents of Country View as people in need, now therefore

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors takes this opportunity on December 26, 2018, to express its grateful appreciation to Country View employees for their service and dedication and to recognize these employees and their years of service. (Employee names are permanently listed in the Official Minute Book in the Auditor’s Office, on the County website, 12/26/2018 minutes and as a link under County News on the County website.)

AYES: Laylin, Little, Magsamen, Schwartz, White.

NAYS: None.

Resolution adopted.

Little moved the following resolution seconded by Laylin

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that that the 2019 Supervisor’s Boards and Committee Assignments be approved.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Magsamen, Schwartz, White.

NAYS: None.

Resolution adopted.

Moved by Schwartz, seconded by Laylin that the TRAVEL REQUEST submitted by Debi Bunger, Human Resources Director, be approved and direct the Chair to sign for same: $2,000.00 to attend the National Public Employer Labor Relations Association in Scottsdale, AZ scheduled for April 7th – April 11th , 2019. Motion carried.

Moved by Magsamen, seconded by Laylin to approve and place on file the 2019 LEGISLATIVE ISSUES AND PRIORITIES submitted by the Urban County Coalition. Motion carried.

Laylin moved the following resolution seconded by Magsamen.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED to retroactively approve the Medicare Enrollment Application for the Country View CMS-855A. Finance Director Susan Deaton said this form needs to be completed for the transfer of Country View to Pritok.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Magsamen, Schwartz, White.

NAYS: None.

Resolution adopted.

Moved by Laylin, seconded by Little that the APPOINTMENT of Wesley Pilkington as a member for the Black Hawk County Board of Health be approved, effective January 1, 2019. Motion carried.

Moved by Laylin, seconded by Magsamen that the APPOINTMENT of Michael Bonser as a member for the Black Hawk County Conservation Board be approved, effective January 1, 2019. Motion carried.

At Nine-twenty-three o’clock (9:23) a.m., a public hearing was held as provided by law in the Board Room 201 of the Black Hawk County Courthouse, Waterloo, Iowa at which time all interested persons could appear to file objections on the proposed FY19 Budget Amendment.

Moved by Schwartz, seconded by Laylin to receive and place on file proof of publication of notice of public hearing. Motion carried.

Moved by Little, seconded by Laylin to close the hearing after oral/written comments are received. Finance Director Susan Deaton said only two are included in the amendment, the reduction of the Health Department budget due to the removal of the school nursing program and Capital Improvement Plan projects not completed in FY2018 carryover being transferred to FY2019. Motion carried.

Schwartz moved the following resolution seconded by Laylin.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that by the Board of Supervisors of Black Hawk County that the FY19 Budget is here by AMENDED by changing the previous revenues and expenditures as follows:

AYES: Laylin, Little, Schwartz, White, Magsamen.

NAYS: None.

Resolution adopted.

Laylin moved the following resolution seconded by Magsamen.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the Finance Director be directed to INCREASE/DECREASE APPROPRIATIONS to various operating budgets for the FY2018/2019 for offices as submitted and as shown upon the records in the office of the County Finance Director with such changes being made in accordance with §331.434.6 of the Code of Iowa.

INCREASE DECREASE

SERVICE AREA 3 – PHYSICAL HEALTH & SOCIAL SERVICES

HealthDepartment $618,674

SERVICE AREA 6 – COUNTY ENVIRONMENT & EDUCATION

HealthDepartment $436,030

SERVICE AREA 0 – NONPROGRAM EXPENDITURES & OTHER FINANCING USES, CAPITAL PROJECTS

Board: General Supervision $ 1,372,881

AYES: Laylin, Little, Schwartz, White, Magsamen.

NAYS: None.

Resolution adopted.

ANY REPORTS OR INFORMATION FROM THE BOARD:

Magsamen thanked the citizens of Black Hawk County for allowing him to serve the last twelve years saying that it has been a distinct pleasure to be part of Black Hawk County Government. He mentioned a few of the many safety related projects that have been completed, the rebuilding after the 2008 flood, energy efficiency programs and the County’s financial stability. He said he does feel that selling the Country View Care Facility is the responsible decision for the county and residents after the County strived hard to make it the best facility despite a lot of factors including low Medicaid reimbursements. He offered thanks to the staff at Black Hawk County including Elected Officials, Department Heads and fellow board members. He said when he ran for supervisor, he wanted to emphasize that when making public policy it is how you treat people that is important. White offered Magsamen his thanks for all of the people he has helped over the years and is sorry to see the team breakup. He presented Magsamen with a plaque recognizing his years of service. Laylin wished him well on the next phase of his life and said his presence and dedication will be missed. Little said Magsamen has shown nothing but professionalism and knows he is not really retiring. Schwartz thanked Magsamen for his guidance during his first two years and for being a good role model.

On motion and vote the meeting adjourned.

Craig White, Chair, Board of Supervisors

Helen R. Steffen, System/Real Estate Tax Mgr.