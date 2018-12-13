Waterloo, Iowa December 4, 2018

The Board of Supervisors of the County of Black Hawk, in the State of Iowa, met in regular adjourned meeting at the Courthouse in Waterloo, County Seat of said County, at nine o’clock (9:00) a.m., pursuant to law, to the rules of said Board, and to adjournment. The meeting was called to order and on roll call there were present: Linda Laylin, Frank Magsamen, Chris Schwartz and Craig White, Chair.

Absent: Tom Little.

Unless otherwise noted, all actions were approved unanimously.

Moved by Magsamen, seconded by Schwartz that the AGENDA be received and place on file with the County Auditor as approved. Motion carried.

The Board recognized the Hudson High School football team for winning the 2018 Iowa Class A Championship. Coach Brekke introduced the seniors and juniors.

Magsamen moved the following resolution seconded by Schwartz.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Black Hawk County, that the Board of Supervisors APPROVE EXPENDITURES, and that the County Auditor be authorized and directed to ISSUE CHECKS, against the various settlement of such claims as allowed:

GENERAL BASIC FUND

IPERS ipers 295,319.59

MEYER, BRITTANI svc 22.50

ACES svc 21,141.50

ADVANCED SYSTEMS INC svc 592.48

B&B LOCK & KEY INC svc 40.44

BDI eq 189.54

BICKLEY, MARK svc 930.00

BOB BARKER CO INC supl 6,879.23

C&S REAL ESTATE rent 450.00

CBM MANAGED SVCS food 9,935.38

CDW GOVERNMENT INC eq 920.53

CITY OF CEDAR FALLS fuel 64.40

CONTROL INSTALLATIONS OF IA

svc 132.30

COTT SYSTEMS svc 3,300.00

COURIER publ 14.74

FULLER, ANGELA svc 735.00

JOHNSTONE SUPL supl 459.94

LAW OFFICE OF CHRISTINA SHRIVER svc 120.00

MAIL SERVICES svc 4,058.74

MARCO INC svc 162.30

MARTIN REALTORS INC rent 200.00

MENARDS WLOO supl 36.99

NAREY KARI svc 16.50

NEOPOST USA INC supl 140.00

PER MAR SECURITY SVCS

svc 2,050.17

PPG ARCHITECTURAL FINISHES INC supl 100.35

RACOM CORP supl 63.00

RITE PRICE OFFICE SUPL INC supl 387.30

ROCK STAR REAL ESTATE rent 775.00

STERLING COMPUTERS CORP

eq 805.00

STRAND JEANNE svc 162.75

T&C CLEANING INC svc 19,166.66

WD INVESTMENTS rent 225.00

WEBER PAPER CO supl 53.80

WELLMARK ins 119.79

AMAZON CAPITAL SVCS INC svc 97.66

BRANCH, MICHAEL ref 340.00

CAMPBELL SUPL WLOO supl 50.78

CANON FINANCIAL SVCS INC

svc 455.58

CENTURYLINK tel 1,556.61

CENTURYLINK tel 87.18

CHRISTOPHERSON RENTALS rent 200.00

CINTAS CORP supl 67.58

CLAYTON DRUG meds 46.73

COOLEY PUMPING svc 200.00

COVENANT MED CTR INC svc 20.00

FEDEX svc 382.68

GRZYBEK SAMUEL rent 200.00

HAGARTY WAYCHOFF GRARUP FUNERAL SVC rent 1,000.00

HAWKEYE ALARM & SIGNAL CO eq/lbr 5,050.00

HAWTHORNE RENTALS rent 250.00

IMAGE POINTE svc 5,107.90

INTOXIMETERS INC supl 115.00

IA HEARTLAND HABITAT FOR HUMANITY rent 200.00

ISAC educ 175.00

ISU dues 900.00

IT SAVVY svc 2,530.00

JOHNSON CO svc 265.91

KA INVESTMENTS rent 200.00

KnM SVCS supl 82.19

LEXISNEXIS MATTHEW BENDER supl 245.11

METRO INVESTMENTS rent 310.00

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 4,808.98

MPH INDUSTRIES INC eq 3,190.00

NELSON LARRY rent 250.00

NET WORTH rent 200.00

NORTH STAR REALTORS rent 200.00

PAULSON, JAMES rent 225.00

QUALITY CONCRETE CONSTRUCTION rent 225.00

S4W LLC rent 200.00

SHRED MASTER INC svc 164.92

SPAHN AND ROSE LUMBER CO supl 1,791.74

US POST OFFICE svc 690.00

VAN WYNGARDEN & ABRAHAMSON INC svc 1,103.65

VISA misc 184.00

VISA misc 126.27

VOELKER, LYLE rent 200.00

U OF WASHINGTON educ 25.00

CITY OF WATERLOO fuel 143.33

WATERLOO HERITAGE HOMES rent 425.00

WLOO WATER WORKS util 5,706.52

WLOO WATER WORKS wtr 261.38

WERTJES UNIFORMS supl 573.40

WINDSTREAM IA COMMUNICATIONS tel 3,399.99

GENERAL SUPPLEMENTAL FUND IPERS ipers 5,785.35

IA WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT unemp 21,452.75

JACKSON , NEIL F mil 79.56

LA PORTE CITY PRINTING & DESIGN publ 745.80

MATT PARROTT/STOREY KENWORTHY supl 247.50

RITE PRICE OFFICE SUPL INC

supl 69.00

WALTERS LARRY mil 146.64

AMERICAN MARTYRS RETREAT HOUSE rent 75.00

CALHOON, RICK L mil 39.00

CEDAR HGTS PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH rent 30.00

ENGELKES , CLOIS elec 87.42

FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH rent 30.00

FISHER, JAMES L mil 30.81

GUTHRIE-LOVELL , DORIS elec 87.81

NEW HOPE MISSIONARY BAPTIST

rent 30.00

NORRIS , PHILIP E mil 38.61

OUR SAVIOR LUTHERAN CHURCH

rent 50.00

PAYNE , ROD mil 65.52

RIVER’S EDGE CHRISTIAN CHURCH rent 30.00

RYDER TRANS SVCS svc 1,041.25

ST ANSGARS LUTHERAN CHURCH rent 50.00

ST JOHNS LUTHERAN CHURCH

rent 30.00

ST MARY OF MOUNT CARMEL

rent 50.00

ST PAUL UNITED METHODIST

rent 30.00

ST PAULS PRESBYTERIAN rent 50.00

ST TIMOTHYS UNITED METH CH

rent 30.00

SEARS GLEN mil 82.29

TRINITY AMERICAN LUTHERAN CHURCH rent 30.00

WINDSTREAM IA COMMUNICATIONS tel 23.29

WITT JANET L elec 102.37

WINTER, AIMEE mil 8.15

COUNTY SERVICES FUND

IPERS ipers 6,134.55

RITE PRICE OFFICE SUPL INC

supl 146.97

BATES, FELICIA reimb 716.40

WINDSTREAM IA COMMUNICATIONS tel 126.61

RURAL BASIC FUND

IPERS ipers 20,219.36

SECONDARY ROADS FUND

IPERS ipers 27,825.36

BMC AGGREGATES supl 3,521.60

CENTURYLINK tel 52.00

CENTURYLINK tel 181.02

IOWA TRANSIT INC supl 466.16

LIBERTY TIRE RECYCLING svc 487.02

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 10.38

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 10.69

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 120.69

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 10.85

WINDSTREAM IA COMMUNICATIONS tel 29.23

JAIL COMMISSARY FUND

IPERS ipers 383.81

BOB BARKER CO INC supl 6,303.87

KEEFE SUPL CO food 5,698.54

MCKEE FOODS food 133.32

ROADS & BRIDGES-DS FUND BANKERS TRUST int/fees 211,441.73

SOLID WASTE-GO BONDS FUND BANKERS TRUST int/fees 12,400.00

EMA RADIO SYSTEM-GO BONDS FUND BANKERS TRUST int/fees 66,415.00

CAPITAL IMPROVEMENT PLAN FUND BANKERS TRUST int/fees 65,302.65

CAPITAL IMPROVEMENT PLAN FUND CLAPSADDLE-GARBER ASSOCS INC (CGA) svc 27,058.35

VIETH CONSTRUCTION CORP

svc 174,928.98

RURAL WATER FUND

WLOO WATER WORKS svc 117.83

RURAL SEWER FUND

BANKERS TRUST int/fee 2,150.00

CEDAR VALLEY PUMP eq rpr 1,937.21

INSURANCE TRUST FUND

NAVITUS HEALTH SOLUTIONS

ins 21,039.76

PREFERRED ONE INS CO

ins 157,136.42

EMPLOYEE BENEFITS CORP

ins 216.00

FIDELITY SECURITY LIFE INS CO

ins 19.23

FLEXIBLE SPENDING FUND

EMPLOYEE BENEFITS CORP

flx sp 4,373.79

EMPLOYEE BENEFITS CORP

flx sp 278.80

SOLID WASTE ADMIN FUND

IPERS ipers 1,306.78

E911 SERVICE COMMISSION FUND GRAINCOMM III eq rent 5,304.50

RACOM CORP svc 43,312.50

BERGEN PLBG HEATING & COOLING INC svc 687.59

CF UTILITIES util 263.71

CENTURYLINK tel 33.15

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 211.84

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 194.01

EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT FUND IPERS ipers 1,199.48

ADVANCED SYSTEMS INC svc 15.00

CENTURYLINK svc 58.61

IA EMERGENCY MGMT ASSOC

dues 200.00

COUNTY ASSESSOR FUND

IPERS ipers 8,756.08

MARCO INC maint 185.23

VISA misc 1,211.52

VISA misc 359.00

WINDSTREAM IA COMMUNICATIONS tel 59.03

TROTTER TRACY mil 110.64

AYES: Laylin, Magsamen, Schwartz, White.

NAYS: None.

ABSENT: Little. Resolution adopted.

Laylin moved the following resolution seconded by Schwartz.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Black Hawk County, that the Board of Supervisors APPROVE EXPENDITURES, and that Country View Care Facility be authorized and directed to ISSUE CHECKS, against the various settlements of such claims as allowed:

COUNTRY VIEW ENTERPRISE FUND

AABLE PEST CONTROL INC svc 75.00

ACCESSIBLE MEDICAL IA svc 4,153.00

ALLEN OCCUPATIONAL HEALTH SVCS svc 719.00

AMAZON CAPITAL SVCS supl 69.94

AMERICAN BOTTLLING CO supl 211.20

ANDERSON ERICKSON DAIRY

food 459.77

B&B LOCK & KEY svc 285.00

BRIGGS HEALTHCARE svc 122.09

CENTURYLINK util 53.04

COZY VAN svc 35.00

DIRECT SUPL INC supl 1,109.21

DIRECTV util 693.19

EARTHGRAINS BAKING CO food 140.41

ELECTRICAL ENG & EQUIP CO

eqp rpr 190.68

FIX TIRE CO eqp rpr 32.75

FOUNDATION BUILDING MATERIALS supl 388.64

GRP & ASSOCIATES svc 275.00

HOCKENBERGS food 639.93

HORIZON HCS INC svc 423.00

IOWA QUALITY CTR svc 600.00

MARTIN BROS food/supl 7,055.51

MCKESSON MEDICAL-SURGICAL

supl 1,013.20

NETWORK SERVICES CO svc 130.90

PERFORMANCE HEALTH SUPL INC supl 72.60

STAR REFRIGERATION eqp rpr 118.00

WLOO COMM SCHOOL DISTRICT

svc 15.30

WLOO WATER WORKS util 2,475.55

AYES: Laylin, Magsamen, Schwartz, White.

NAYS: None.

ABSENT: Little.

Resolution adopted.

RECEIVE PROJECT UPDATES FROM DEPARTMENT HEADS/ELECTED OFFICIALS. County Engineer Cathy Nicholas said that the county and Aspro Inc. got an award from the Iowa Asphalt Paving Association for using a resurfacing method that includes an interlayer that keeps roads smoother longer.

Moved by Magsamen, seconded by Laylin that the MINUTES of the Board Meeting held November 27, 2018 be and are hereby approved as submitted. Motion carried.

CONSENT AGENDA

Magsamen moved the following RESOLUTION seconded by Schwartz.

A. TO APPROVE, RECEIVE, PLACE ON FILE WITH THE COUNTY AUDITOR

1. The Board of Supervisors APPROVE INTERGOVERNMENTAL JOURNAL ENTRIES, and that the County Auditor be authorized and directed to TRANSFER monies within the various funds as submitted. (None submitted)

2. The PAYROLL ADJUSTMENTS submitted by the various departments and the County Auditor be authorized and directed to adjust his records accordingly.

DEPT., NAME POSITION FROM TO DATE CHANGE

ATTORNEY, Brian Williams

KNOX, CYNTHIA L OFFICE SPEC. 17.32 18.11 11/18/2018 ANN STEP INCR COUNTRY VIEW, Carol Laurie

CHIDESTER, MALINA A DEVELOP AIDE 14.90 14.90 11/30/2018 TERM PEND

DOTSON, PATRICIA J CNA 14.32 14.32 11/16/2018 TERM PEND

HENDERSON, MACTONYA J NURS ASST 14.90 14.90 11/19/2018 TERM PEND

KOSTIC, DZENIFA DEVELOP AIDE 14.90 15.42 11/18/2018 ANN STEP INCR

MCNAMARA, CAROLYN I BLDG CLEANER16.17 16.17 11/21/2018 TERM PEND

MILLER, SHARON M DEVELOP AIDE 16.65 16.65 12/1/2018 TERM PEND

OLER, SALLY M NURSING ASST 17.31 17.31 11/30/2018 TERM PEND

PRITCHETT, BABETTE MED. RCRDS CLERK19.7819.78 11/30/2018 TERM PEND

3. The CERTIFICATE OF INSURANCE for Cedar Valley Holdings d/b/a A-Line Striping & Sweeping, Professional Lawn Care, RACOM Corporation, and VJ Engineering.

AYES: Laylin, Magsamen, Schwartz, White.

NAYS: None.

ABSENT: Little. Resolution adopted.

CONSENT AGENDA ENDS

Moved by Schwartz, seconded by Laylin that the RECORDER’S REPORT OF FEES COLLECTED from Sandie L. Smith, County Recorder, for the period from October 1, 2018 through October 31, 2018 be received and placed on file with the County Auditor. Motion carried.

Magsamen moved the following resolution seconded by Laylin.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the AGREEMENT between Black Hawk County and the Iowa Department of Transportation for a Surface Transportation Block Grant Program Federal-aid Swap Project for improvements to County Road V49 (Raymond Road) from 600 feet north of Indian Creek Road north to 0.25 miles south of Young Road (Project STBG-SWAP-C007(151)—FG-07) in an amount not to exceed $480,000 (estimated total cost of $1,200,000) be approved and direct the Chair to sign for same as recommended by Catherine Nicholas, County Engineer.

AYES: Laylin, Magsamen, Schwartz, White.

NAYS: None.

ABSENT: Little. Resolution adopted.

Laylin moved the following resolution seconded by Magsamen.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the AGREEMENT between Black Hawk County and the Iowa Department of Transportation for a Surface Transportation Block Grant Program Federal-aid Swap Project for improvements to County Road C57 (Cedar Wapsi Road) from US 218/IA 27 east 5.3 miles to US 63 (Project STBG-SWAP-C007(136)—FG-07) in an amount not to exceed $600,000 (estimated total cost of $2,000,000) be approved and direct the Chair to sign for same as recommended by Catherine Nicholas, County Engineer.

AYES: Laylin, Magsamen, Schwartz, White.

NAYS: None.

ABSENT: Little. Resolution adopted.

Schwartz moved the following resolution seconded by Magsamen.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the BEST BID received from Buddy Blanford for leasing County owned (flood damaged) property Parcel #9014-07-128-006 formally known as 7909 Finchford Road (Lot 7, Block 10) with a bid of $21.00 be approved and for the chair to sign the lease agreement, conditional to the receipt of the certificate of insurance.

AYES: Laylin, Magsamen, Schwartz, White.

NAYS: None.

ABSENT: Little. Resolution adopted.

Magsamen moved the following resolution seconded by Laylin.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the STATEMENT OF COMPLETION and FINAL ACCEPTANCE OF WORK for Project STP-S-C007—5E-07 Zaneta Road resurfacing from Hudson city line to Grundy County line, be approved and direct the Chair to sign for same and authorize and make final payment in the amount of $29,398.22 with a total project cost of $979,172.77 (Project contracted at $1,047,486.40 total working days specified 20, working days used 20, liquidated damages assessed – $0.00 contractor ASPRO) as recommended by Catherine Nicholas, County Engineer.

AYES: Laylin, Magsamen, Schwartz, White.

NAYS: None.

ABSENT: Little. Resolution adopted.

Magsamen moved the following resolution seconded by Laylin.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Black Hawk County, Iowa that vehicle and load limits be restored to the maximum legal limit for and that embargo signs be removed from structure #76030 crossing a tributary of Crane Creek located on Gresham Road between Raymond Road and Pilot Grove Road (T90N, R11W, S7) as recommended by Catherine Nicholas, County Engineer. (The Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors is empowered under authority of §321.236 Subsection (8), §321.255 and §321.471 to §321.473 of the Code of Iowa to prohibit the operation of vehicles or impose limitations as to the weight thereof on designated highways or highway structures under their jurisdiction.)

AYES: Laylin, Magsamen, Schwartz, White.

NAYS: None.

ABSENT: Little. Resolution adopted.

Moved by Magsamen, seconded by Schwartz that the Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday, December 25, 2018 be changed to Wednesday, December 26, 2018 due to Christmas Day and Tuesday, January 1, 2019 be changed to Wednesday, January 2, 2019 due to New Year’s Day. Motion carried.

The Board of Supervisors considered the request submitted by Russel Schmitz asking the County to pay for the installment of a box culvert located at 13232 Dysart Road, La Porte City. County Engineer Cathy Nicholas said her office told Mr. Schmitz that the cost of new field entrance pipes are the owner’s responsibility, after which it is the county’s responsibility to maintain them. Assistant County Engineer Ryan Brennan said that he calculated that an 8’x4’ culvert is needed at the site in question. Mr. Schmitz said he doesn’t question the Engineer’s policy or requirements, but the $30,000 cost is a tough pill to swallow and he wondered if the county would share the cost. Laylin said that he mentioned earlier that he asked his neighbor if he could share a driveway, and wondered if he had contacted the neighbor more than once. Schmitz said that the neighbor had initially raised a liability concern, and when he suggested that this could be addressed with an indemnity agreement, she flatly declined. Magsamen said he felt the county policy had to be adhered to, and Laylin said that while she sympathized, it would be using tax dollars for a private concern, and would set a bad precedent.

Magsamen moved the following resolution seconded by Schwartz.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the request submitted by Russel Schmitz asking the County to pay for the installation of a box culvert located at 13232 Dysart Road, La Porte City, be approved.

AYES: None.

NAYS: Laylin, Magsamen, Schwartz, White.

ABSENT: Little. Resolution failed.

Moved by Laylin, seconded by Schwartz to direct the County Auditor to advertise for a public hearing to be held at 9:07 a.m. on Tuesday, December 18, 2018 in Board Room 201 of the Black Hawk County Courthouse, 316 E. 5th Street, Waterloo, Iowa on the proposed Ordinance No. 77-221 from a request submitted by Marc J. Gunnarson at 11842 Gibson Road to rezone 2.44 acres from “A” Agriculture District to “A-R” Agricultural-Residential District to build a new single family home. Motion carried.

Laylin moved the following resolution seconded by Magsamen.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the MINOR PLAT OF SURVEY submitted by Dean and Karen French to minor plat 6.20 acres located at 9737 North Canfield Road into two lots with one lot consisting of 1.75 acres and the second lot consisting of 4.45 acres. The property in question is located approximately 1/4 of a mile north of the North Canfield Road and Fairbank Road (Iowa Highway 281) intersection, and if approved that the County Auditor be directed to certify a copy of this Resolution for the Black Hawk County Recorder.

Seth Hyberger of Planning and Zoning said the Planning and Zoning Commission unanimously recommended approval.

AYES: Laylin, Magsamen, Schwartz, White.

NAYS: None.

ABSENT: Little. Resolution adopted.

On motion and vote the meeting adjourned.

Craig White, Chair, Board of Supervisors

Grant Veeder, County Auditor