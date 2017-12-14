Waterloo, Iowa December 5, 2017

The Board of Supervisors of the County of Black Hawk, in the State of Iowa, met in regular adjourned meeting at the Courthouse in Waterloo, County Seat of said County, at nine o’clock (9:00) a.m., pursuant to law, to the rules of said Board, and to adjournment. The meeting was called to order and on roll call there were present: Frank Magsamen, Chair; Linda Laylin, Tom Little, Chris Schwartz and Craig White.

Absent: None.

Unless otherwise noted, all actions were approved unanimously.

Moved by Little, seconded by White that the AGENDA be received and place on file with the County Auditor as approved. Motion carried.

PUBLIC COMMENTS. Jenny Rachel Roby said she is the widow of a veteran and she didn’t get benefits immediately after his death, causing her to be homeless. She was later determined to be eligible. She said Supervisor White is responsible for the earlier decision, and wishes to be paid benefits for the five years that it took before she was determined to be eligible.

The Board of Supervisors acknowledged the following employees for years of service: Jeremy D. Jolley of the Sheriff Department for 20 years of service; Matthew R. Harris of the Sheriff’s Office for 20 years of service; Jeffrey A. Chase of the Sheriff’s Office for 20 years of service; Georgia E. Clark of Country View for 20 years of service; Patrice D. Buchanan of Country View for 25 years of service; Jennifer L. Picken of Country View for 25 years of service; and Mark A. Herbst of the Sheriff’s Office for 25 years of service.

Laylin moved the following resolution seconded by Schwartz.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Black Hawk County, that the Board of Supervisors APPROVE EXPENDITURES, and that the County Auditor be authorized and directed to ISSUE CHECKS, against the various settlement of such claims as allowed:

GENERAL BASIC FUND

ACES svc 21,220.00

ADVANCED SYSTEMS INC svc 84.00

ANGEL CHARLES L svc 120.00

BDI prts 136.08

BICKLEY, MARK svc 1,030.00

BREMER CO SHERIFF svc 37.00

CBM MANAGED SVCS food 18,679.22

CDW GOVERNMENT INC svc 41.28

CHIEF supl 175.94

DUNCAN, TARA svc 385.00

FULLER, ANGELA svc 280.00

KRUSE DAVID rent 525.00

MARCO INC maint 42.55

MARTIN REALTORS INC rent 225.00

METRO INVESTMENTS MULTI UNIT rent 225.00

O’KEEFE ELEVATOR CO INC

svc 1,015.00

PER MAR SECURITY SVCS

svc 1,826.29

PPG ARCHITECTURAL FINISHES INC supl 104.95

PTS OF AMERICA svc 3,620.80

RITE PRICE OFFICE SUPL INC

supl 616.30

SANDEES LTD supl 110.40

STANLEY CONVERGENT SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC eq 90,000.00

T&C CLEANING INC svc 19,166.66

WEBER PAPER CO eq 1,229.22

5 STAR RENTALS eq rent 250.00

ABC EMBROIDERY svc 1,116.00

ABD PROPERTY MGMT rent 200.00

ADVANCED SYSTEMS INC svc 1,148.43

AIMABLE , MOSES & CHANTELLE

rent 225.00

ARMSTRONG ROLAND rent 280.00

BENTON CO SHERIFF svc 57.15

BUTLER CO SHERIFF svc 36.00

C&S REAL ESTATE rent 775.00

CAMPBELL SUPL WLOO supl 138.05

CASHIN PROPERTIES rent 260.00

CF UTILITIES util 200.00

CEDAR RIVER TOWER CCALP

rent 74.00

CENTRAL IA JUVENILE DET CTR

svc 1,650.00

CENTURYLINK tel 1,527.96

CHAMBERLIN TIM rent 200.00

CLH MANAGEMENT INC rent 292.50

COURIER publ 16.56

CRESCENT ELECTRIC SUPL CO

supl 145.87

CRYSTAL DISTRIBUTION SVCS

supl 45.00

DEWBERRY ARCHITECTS INC

svc 1,162.71

DICKEYS PRINTING supl 180.00

DODD TERESA rent 200.00

DOORS INC eq 39.42

EASTGATE ESTATES rent 300.00

ECOLAB CTR supl 190.04

EDGE MGMT GROUP rent 200.00

EQUITY VESTORS rent 225.00

GENERAL SHEET METAL WORKS INC eq 97.00

GP MANAGEMENT rent 275.00

HAGARTY WAYCHOFF GRARUP FUNERAL SVC svc 1,200.00

HAWKEYE VILLAGE APT rent 200.00

HORSLUND JOEL rent 200.00

INDUSTRIAL STANDARD TOOLING INC eq 75.00

INTOXIMETERS INC supl 5,135.00

IA HEARTLAND HABITAT FOR HUMANITY rent 225.00

JAMES PAULSON rent 250.00

KOBLISKA VINCE M rent 314.69

KOENIG SCOTT rent 250.00

LINN CO svc 522.29

MARSHALL CO AUDITOR svc 490.60

MCCARTER JOHN L svc 138.00

METRO FUNDERS dues 100.00

METRO INVESTMENTS rent 250.00

MID AMERICAN ENERGY svc 111.62

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 4,060.41

MOSES, RICKY rent 200.00

NAGLE SIGN CO svc 43.75

NELSON LARRY rent 95.00

OLTROGGE PHILIP rent 275.00

PARAMOUNT INVESTMENTS

rent 250.00

PEDERSEN DOWIE CLABBY MCCAUSLAND INS svc 338.75

PITNEY BOWES supl 101.99

POLK CO SHERIFF svc 192.18

PROSHIELD FIRE PROTECTION

svc 51.50

R&S PROPERTY MGMT INC rent 400.00

RYDELL CHEVROLET INC

prts/lbr 168.28

SHRED MASTER INC svc 47.32

UNITY POINT – ALLEN HOSP svc 115.00

UNITY SQ TOWNHOUSES rent 275.00

VAN WYNGARDEN & ABRAHAMSON INC svc 50.60

CITY OF WATERLOO svc 9,593.83

WLOO WATER WORKS wtr 6,164.88

WLOO WATER WORKS wtr 281.21

WICKHAM FRANK rent 525.00

WINDSTREAM IA COMMUNICATIONS tel 3,170.28

WAGNER MICHELLE misc 140.59

D’s, JIMMY ref 10.00

GRUB, PHATS PUB ref 10.00

GENERAL SUPPLEMENTAL FUND ELECTION SYSTEMS & SFTWR

svc 942.30

LA PORTE CITY PRINTING & DESIGN publ 228.71

AMERICAN LEGION rent 75.00

CAMPBELL SUPL WLOO supl 84.61

CEDAR HGTS PRESBYTERIAN CH

rent 30.00

DICKEYS PRINTING supl 527.50

FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH rent 30.00

HUDSON PRINTING CO INC

publ 228.79

IA STATE ASSOC OF CO AUDITORS educ 100.00

NEW HOPE MISSIONARY BAPTIST misc 30.00

OFFICE DEPOT supl 84.00

OUR SAVIOR LUTHERAN CHURCH

rent 50.00

RYDER TRANSPORTATION SVCS

svc 997.49

ST ANSGARS LUTHERAN CHURCH rent 50.00

ST PAUL UNITED METHODIST

rent 30.00

ST TIMOTHYS UNITED METH CH

rent 30.00

TRINITY AMERICAN LUTHERAN CHURCH rent 30.00

WINDSTREAM IOWA COMMUNICATIONS tel 22.58

HEWITT, KIM reimb 10.53

COUNTY SERVICES FUND WINDSTREAM IA COMMUNICATIONS tel 91.15

RURAL BASIC FUND

CITY OF WATERLOO svc 11,347.83

SECONDARY ROADS FUND

ACES svc 31.50

ANTON SALES eq 132.17

BMC AGGREGATES eq 4,173.52

IWI MOTOR PARTS prts 8.95

MENARDS CF prts 248.02

P&K MIDWEST supl 303.07

RITE PRICE OFFICE SUPL INC

supl 77.06

SLED SHED eq 319.01

ARNOLD MOTOR SUPL prts 5.67

CAMPBELL SUPL WLOO supl 149.33

CF UTILITIES util 62.68

CENTURYLINK tel 226.26

CINTAS CORP svc 57.40

E CENTRAL IA COOP svc 634.68

CITY OF GILBERTVILLE util 68.54

LPC UTILITES util 260.89

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 185.17

MIDWEST WHEEL COMPANIES

eq 191.77

MITCHELL1 svc 210.00

MURPHY TRACTOR & EQUIP CO

prts 23.58

MUTUAL WHEEL CO prts 235.08

NAPA AUTO PARTS prts 17.96

OVERHEAD DOOR CO OF WLOO INC eq rpr 94.00

REEDSBURG HDWR CO eq 2,336.00

SADLER POWER TRAIN INC eq 50.28

UNITY POINT – ALLEN HOSPITAL

svc 163.15

VERIZON WIRELESS svc 1,078.31

WINDSTREAM IA COMMUNICATIONS tel 48.91

ELLIOTT, BRITTANY ref 50.00

JAIL COMMISSARY FUND

BOB BARKER CO INC supl 521.64

KEEFE SUPL CO food 67.20

MCKEE FOODS food 78.36

LABSOURCE INC supl 1,494.00

ROADS & BRIDGES-DS FUND BANKERS TRUST int 11,763.68

BANKERS TRUST int 192.50

BANKERS TRUST int 66,338.75

BANKERS TRUST int 250.00

BANKERS TRUST int 66,565.63

BANKERS TRUST int 230.00

BANKERS TRUST int 3,250.00

BANKERS TRUST int 204.37

BANKERS TRUST int 21,625.00

BANKERS TRUST int 25.00

BANKERS TRUST int 48,790.00

BANKERS TRUST int 205.00

BANKERS TRUST int 34,093.80

BANKERS TRUST int 142.50

E911-GO BONDS FUND

BANKERS TRUST int 12,375.00

BANKERS TRUST int 25.00

SOLID WASTE-GO BONDS

BANKERS TRUST int 24,200.00

BANKERS TRUST int 250.00

EMA RADIO SYSTEM-GO BONDS BANKERS TRUST int 98,750.00

BANKERS TRUST int 150.00

CAPITAL IMPROVEMENT PLAN BANKERS TRUST int 3,513.82

BANKERS TRUST int 57.50

BANKERS TRUST int 5,775.00

BANKERS TRUST int 20.00

BANKERS TRUST int 800.00

BANKERS TRUST int 45.63

BANKERS TRUST int 40,125.00

BANKERS TRUST int 50.00

BANKERS TRUST int 10,710.00

BANKERS TRUST int 45.00

BANKERS TRUST int 7,997.32

BANKERS TRUST int 32.50

BANKERS TRUST int 17,964.44

BANKERS TRUST int 75.00

RURAL SEWER FUND

BANKERS TRUST int 3,776.25

BANKERS TRUST int 250.00

CEDAR VALLEY PUMP eq rpr 4,244.36

URBAN SVCS svc 1,045.00

EVANS, MARSHA ref 382.84

IOWA ONE CALL svc 26.10

MID AMERICAN ENERGY svc 235.99

INSURANCE TRUST FUND

EMPLOYEE BENEFITS CORP

ins 117.00

NAVITUS HEALTH SOLUTIONS

ins 29,464.62

PREFERRED ONE INS CO

ins 211,339.21

DELTA DENTAL PLAN OF IA

ins 36,414.30

FLEXIBLE SPENDING FUND EMPLOYEE BENEFITS CORP

flx sp 331.13

EMPLOYEE BENEFITS CORP

flx sp 319.60

E911 SERVICE COMMISSION

CF UTILITES util 234.35

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 184.90

EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT FUND ADVANCED SYSTEMS INC maint 24.46

KARL CHEVROLET mtr veh 37,102.22

US BANK misc 485.00

COUNTY ASSESSOR FUND WINDSTREAM IA COMMUNICATIONS tel 60.07

AYES: Laylin, Little, Schwartz, White, Magsamen.

NAYS: None.

Resolution adopted.

White moved the following resolution seconded by Schwartz.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Black Hawk County, that the Board of Supervisors APPROVE EXPENDITURES, and that Country View Care Facility be authorized and directed to ISSUE CHECKS, against the various settlements of such claims as allowed:

COUNTRY VIEW ENTERPRISE FUND AABLE PEST CONTROL INC svc 415.50

ACCESSIBLE MEDICAL IA supl 5,198.50

ALLEN OCCUPATIONAL HEALTH SVCS svc 687.00

ANDERSON ERICKSON DAIRY

food 619.95

B&B LOCK & KEY rpr 165.00

CANTATA HEALTH svc 8,244.00

CENTURYLINK util 51.35

CONTINENTAL RESEARCH CORP

supl 609.65

DIRECT SUPPLY INC eq rpr 174.98

DIRECTV util 610.19

ROBERT S GRITTMANN svc 2,000.00

EARTHGRAINS BAKING CO

food/supl 166.92

FIX TIRE CO veh rpr 586.17

GRAPETREE MEDICAL STAFFING,INC svc 671.00

HD SUPPLY FACILITIES MAINT LTD

svc 756.57

HELPING HANDS HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS svc 11,143.75

HOCKENBERGS food 360.75

LIDDLES ECOWATER SYSTEMS

supl 100.00

MARTIN BROS food/supl 10,039.97

MCKESSON MEDICAL-SURGICAL

supl 3,109.24

MENARDS WLOO supl 22.36

MIDAMERICAN ENERGY CO

util 8,508.50

NETWORK SVCS CO supl 983.24

NEUTRON INDUSTRIES supl 501.53

NUCARA HOME MEDICAL svc 248.00

OKEEFE ELEVATOR CO INC

eq rpr 260.00

PERFORMANCE HEALTH SUPL INC supl 43.87

PROVIDERS PLUS INC svc 2,624.59

RITE PRICE OFFICE SUPL supl 787.95

TRACTOR SUPL CREDIT PLAN

supl 37.99

UNITYPOINT AT HOME svc 2,691.97

UNI educ 10.00

WLOO WATER WORKS util 2,255.21

WAYNE DENNIS SUPL CO supl 228.40

AYES: Laylin, Little, Schwartz, White, Magsamen.

NAYS: None.

Resolution adopted.

RECEIVE PROJECT UPDATES FROM DEPARTMENT HEADS/ELECTED OFFICIALS. Information Technology Director Kim Veeder said that the video recordings of the weekly Board meetings are now on YouTube and may be accessed through the county’s website.

Moved by Little, seconded by Laylin that the MINUTES of the Board Meeting held November 28, 2017 be and are hereby approved as submitted. Motion carried.

CONSENT AGENDA

White moved the following RESOLUTION seconded by Laylin.

A. TO APPROVE, RECEIVE, PLACE ON FILE WITH THE COUNTY AUDITOR

1. The Board of Supervisors APPROVE INTERGOVERNMENTAL JOURNAL ENTRIES, and that the County Auditor be authorized and directed to TRANSFER monies within the various funds as submitted. (None submitted)

2. The PAYROLL ADJUSTMENTS submitted by the various departments and the County Auditor be authorized and directed to adjust his records accordingly.

DEPT., NAME POSITION TO DATE CHANGE

SHERIFF, Tony Thompson

ODOBASIC, SANDA CIVIL. DET. OFF. 18.15 11/26/2017 SCH/SHFT CHNG

ATTORNEY, Brian Williams

KNOX, CYNTHIA L OFFICE SPCLIST 16.82 11/19/2017 ANNUAL STEP INCR

CONS. COMMUNICATION, Judy Flores

SCHMOLL, SALLY L CIVIL. DISPATCH 20.83 11/19/2017 ANNUAL STEP INCR

COUNTRY VIEW, Dennis Coleman

HAKIZIMANA ISHIMWE, ARIANE D NURS ASST 13.77 11/21/2017 NEW HIRE

HUMMEL, NATASHA M LIC. PRACT. NURS 21.35 11/19/2017 SCH/SHFT CHNG

JACKSON, EUNICE NURSING ASST 13.77 11/23/2017 PROBATION ENDED

KOSTIC, DZENIFA DEVELOP. AIDE 14.35 11/19/2017 ANNUAL STEP INCR

KWEHAH, RUFUS J DEVELOP. AIDE 13.77 11/21/2017 NEW HIRE

LARSON, MADELYNN J DEVELOP.L AIDE 13.77 11/21/2017 NEW HIRE

SCOTT, YOLANDA D CERT. MED. ASST 17.41 11/19/2017 TERMIN. PENDING

WRIGHT, SHANEIKA M DEVELOP. AIDE 16.10 11/19/2017 ANNUAL STEP INCR

ENGINEER, Catherine Nicholas

JOHNSON, SCOTT W LABOR/EQUIP OPER II 23.6811/30/2017 TERMIN. PENDING

3. The CERTIFICATE OF INSURANCE for Builders FirstSource Inc., Harrison Truck Centers Inc., JC Plumbing & Heating Company.

4. The SALE OF EQUIPMENT from the Maintenance Department for the following equipment: Pitney Bowes letter opener, Asset number 1572; Caterpillar 25 kW Generator.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Schwartz, White, Magsamen.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

CONSENT AGENDA ENDS

Moved by Little, seconded by White that the APPOINTMENT of Laval A. Peloquin, M.D. as a representative for the Black Hawk County Board of Adjustment be approved, effective December 5, 2017.

Dr. Peloquin said he wished to serve because it is important to him to protect the county’s resources and use them in a way that is sustainable and serves the people of the county. Motion carried.

Schwartz moved the following resolution seconded by Laylin.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED to adopt the BLACK HAWK COUNTY SOCIAL MEDIA GUIDING PRINCIPLES for utilizing and running the official Black Hawk County social media presence.

Schwartz reviewed the principles, which include the following: (1) Facebook will serve as the primary social media tool, but will be linked to Twitter and Instagram, which will automatically share the same post. (2) A new account will be created for the sole purpose of managing the county’s Facebook page. (3) The list of items that will be posted includes meeting notifications, videos of Board meetings, emergency information, job postings, shared posts from departmental accounts, filing deadlines, volunteer opportunities, sharing of community events, resolutions of the Board, congratulatory posts, highlights of services available to the public, notification of closures. (4) Constituent questions will not be answered directly on social media, but will be directed to the proper parties. (5) Offensive posts will not be blocked due to a possibly relevant court ruling elsewhere, but the county reserves the right to hide or delete such posts.

Little asked how this is different from the county website. Schwartz said that a lot of websites are active only if they have a social media presence, since that’s how people communicate today. He said many public entities are using it. Laylin asked if it would be a large time commitment for the Board Administrative Assistant, who would handle the updates, and to whom the Board had planned to delegate other tasks.Schwartz said it would take little time, since she would mostly be sharing content that already exists. Laylin asked Assistant County Attorney Peter Burk if these guidelines could be easily changed, as opposed to official Board policies. Burk said they could.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Schwartz, White, Magsamen.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

Moved by White, seconded by Schwartz that the PERSONNEL REQUISITION for an Office Specialist position (replacement, full-time) in the Veterans Affairs Office be approved, as recommended by Kevin Dill, Veterans Affairs Director. Motion carried.

Moved by Laylin, seconded by White that that the TRAVEL REQUEST submitted by Debi Bunger, Human Resources Director, be approved and direct the Chair to sign for same: $480.00 to attend the NPELRA Academy in Plymouth, MN scheduled for February 1, 2018. Motion carried.

Moved by Little, seconded by White that the HOLIDAY SCHEDULE for Black Hawk County offices for 2018 be approved as follows: New Year’s Day-January 1, 2018, Martin Luther King, Jr. Day-January 15, 2018 (Units 1, 4, 6, 8 and Non-Bargaining), Presidents Day-February 19, 2018 (units 2, 3, 5 and 12), Good Friday-March 30, 2018 (Unit 7 only), Memorial Day-May 28, 2018, Independence Day-July 4, 2018, Labor Day-September 3, 2018, Veterans’ Day-November 12, 2018 (Excludes Unit 7), Thanksgiving Day-November 22, 2018, Day After Thanksgiving-November 23, 2018, Christmas Observance-December 25, 2018 and Floating Christmas Holiday-December 24, 2018. Motion carried.

Laylin moved the following resolution seconded by White.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that Black Hawk County collect a total of $3,965.00 from Mitchell Jipson, 65% of $6,100.00 that Black Hawk County paid for Iowa Law Enforcement Academy training per the employment agreement between Black Hawk County and Mitchell Jipson.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Schwartz, White, Magsamen.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

Moved by White, seconded by Laylin to direct the County Auditor to advertise for a public hearing to be held at 9:07 a.m. on Tuesday, December 19, 2017 in Board Room 201 of the Black Hawk County Courthouse, 316 E. 5th Street, Waterloo, Iowa on the proposed Ordinance No. 77-196 from a request submitted by David Peters at 6519 Leversee Road to rezone 2.89 acres from “A” Agriculture District to “A-R” Agricultural-Residential District to build a new single family home. Motion carried.

Moved by Little, seconded by White to direct the County Auditor to advertise for a public hearing to be held at 9:09 a.m. on Tuesday, December 19, 2017 in Board Room 201 of the Black Hawk County Courthouse, 316 E. 5th Street, Waterloo, Iowa on the proposed Ordinance No. 77-197 from a request submitted by Harald Boeck at South of 4633 Gilbertville Road to rezone 2.83 acres from “A” Agriculture District to “A-R” Agricultural-Residential District to build a new single family home. Motion carried.

Moved by Schwartz, seconded by Little to the REQUEST FOR PURCHASE OF CAPITAL EQUIPMENT submitted by Kim Veeder, Information Technology Director, be approved and direct the Chair to sign for same: to purchase the replacement storage equipment that is coming to the end of life from Proactive Solutions of Mission, Kansas for $34,067.88. Motion carried.

The Board discussed with Jeff Olson, Director of Public Safety Services for the City of Cedar Falls, and Judy Flores, Director of the Consolidated Communications Center, the suggestion that the county would commit to fund the procuring of a consultant to prepare a request for proposal (RFP) for the purchase of a new software system for the Black Hawk County Criminal Justice Information System (CJIS) Board, using $340,314 from remaining 2015A GO Bond proceeds for the public safety radio system.

Olson said that the current software system is 25 years old and has had serious problems recently, such as dropping messages being transmitted from an operator receiving a message to operator handling dispatch. He said the current software company is too small to effectively serve a county the size of Black Hawk. He said the chosen consultant, Delta Works, is the best choice to write the RFP, which would lead to a software purchase costing around two million dollars. Magsamen said that $340,000 seems like a lot to spend just to start the process of finding the right software vendor. Olson said it will be a complicated system with many modules and CJIS doesn’t have the expertise to evaluate systems. Magsamen asked if this expenditure would qualify as a use for the bond funds. Finance Director Susan Deaton said the bond language includes public safety equipment, and the county’s bond counsel said that this would qualify as long as it leads to the proposed software purchase.

White asked if CJIS had a plan for paying the $2-3 million cost of the software. Olson said they have been paying $30,000 a month against a ten-year bond issue for radio equipment that will be paid off in the spring of 2018. Also some fees will lower with the new radio system, and they are hoping for a grant from the Black Hawk County Gaming Association. Magsamen asked for a timeline. Olson said finding the best software company would likely take a year, which would give time to identify funding. He said selling bonds like they did for the radio equipment would be ideal. Laylin asked what other options are available. Olson said they could wait and accumulate funds. Laylin asked if the purchase was in a five-year plan. Flores said it was considered too big of an expense, so they worked with the current software, but lately it became apparent it needs to be replaced. Schwartz said that 25 years is a long time for a software system, and asked how long a new system could be expected to last. Olson said a new system could be continually updated. Schwartz asked about annual maintenance costs. Flores said they are about $80,000 a year now, and they would probably increase.

Laylin said that she was concerned that the software system could end up being an expense of the county, and none of this information had come to the full Board before. She said that the Board faces other major financial issues, including Country View and the possible loss of state reimbursement for lowering commercial and industrial taxable values, and if the county is expected to pay, the Board may have to delay the project. Magsamen said that there is a $700,000 contingency fund for the public safety radio project, and using this much of it would threaten other possible radio system contingencies. Laylin asked if the county could loan the money to the CJIS Board, considering it would be the county’s liability if the project didn’t go forward and the bond funds would be ineligible. Magsamen said that CJIS could apply its $30,000 a month to a repayment. He asked if there is a timing issue. Flores said that the Delta Works offer is good for thirty days, but they may be able to get an extension. Laylin said she would like to see it extended. Deaton asked if the Board would rather use General Fund reserves instead of bond funds. Little said there are other unknown expenses like the jail parking lot that those reserves should be saved for. Olson said that after the FY18 budget process they would know how much they could repay the county.

Little asked Assistant County Attorney Peter Burk if he would be allowed to vote on this matter, considering that he is the Board’s representative and a voting member on the CJIS Board. Burk said it would be allowed. Laylin said she would vote no, because she would like Olson and Flores to take the discussion back to their board.

Moved by Little, seconded by Magsamen commit to funding the procuring of a consultant to prepare a request for proposal for the purchase of a new software system for the Black Hawk County Criminal Justice Information System Board, using $340,314 from remaining 2015A GO Bond proceeds for the public safety radio system.

AYES: Little, Magsamen.

NAYS: Laylin, Schwartz, White. Motion failed.

The Board discussed Country View with Administrator Dennis Coleman. He said that he would be meeting with Health Care Services about privatizing some services at Country View that could save $200-350,000. He is going to ask the Country View Board about bringing financial oversight in-house like at Sunnycrest in Dubuque, which would be a cost savings. Schwartz said Sunnycrest has a pool of registered nurses (RNs) who previously worked at Sunnycrest who are called upon when they are short staffed, which means they don’t have the extra cost of an outside agency, and the nurses are familiar with the residents. He said they have 12-hour shifts for the RNs and mandated overtime. Coleman said that 12-hour shifts would have to be negotiated in collective bargaining. Laylin asked what the current census is. Coleman said 100 in the Nursing Facility (NF) and thirty-four in the Intermediate Care Facility for Intellectual Disabilities (ICF/ID). Little asked Finance Director Susan Deaton if the financial picture has changed. Deaton said no. Magsamen asked the status of the reimbursements owed Country View by the managed care organization. Coleman said that they will start to get an increase of an estimated $25 a day for Medicaid-eligible residents, which covers most Country View residents, which would be a boost of $850,000 in a year. He said the Department of Human Services is working on a rebase for nursing facilities that he expects to be established in January or February of 2018, and which will be retroactive to July 1, 2017. Schwartz asked what that would amount to. Coleman said the rebase from July 1 would be about $500,000, and the annual amount would be about $850,000.

Deaton said that the amount owed by United Healthcare for the persistent mental illness (PMI) unit is $583,000 through August 2017. Coleman said that the rate still hasn’t been corrected, that United Healthcare is paying too much now (the ICF/ID rate rather than the NF rate), and that amount will have to be paid back. Magsamen asked if anyone can estimate the best staffing ratio. Coleman said he would look into it. Laylin asked if any residents are being moved to residential settings. Coleman said the last one was about a month ago. Laylin asked if they were taking any new admissions. Coleman said they are still admitting PMI residents. Laylin asked about Family Medical Leave Act usage. Coleman said it’s at about 10,000 hours, costing about $100,000. Laylin said that Sunnycrest doesn’t have that problem. Coleman said that if a doctor signs off on it he has to accept it.

Magsamen said the Board would be going into three successive closed sessions to conduct performance evaluations.

Moved by White, seconded by Little to table the planned closed sessions indefinitely. Motion carried.

On motion and vote the meeting adjourned.

Frank Magsamen, Chair, Board of Supervisors

Grant Veeder, County Auditor