Waterloo, Iowa February 11, 2020

The Board of Supervisors of the County of Black Hawk, in the State of Iowa, met in regular adjourned meeting at the Courthouse in Waterloo, County Seat of said County, at nine o’clock (9:00) a.m., pursuant to law, to the rules of said Board, and to adjournment. The meeting was called to order and on roll call there were present: Linda Laylin, Tom Little, Dan Trelka, Craig White and Chris Schwartz, Chair.

Absent: None.

Unless otherwise noted, all actions were approved unanimously.

Moved by Little, seconded by White that the AGENDA be received and place on file with the County Auditor as approved. Motion carried.

Laylin moved the following resolution seconded by Little.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Black Hawk County, that the Board of Supervisors APPROVE EXPENDITURES, and that the County Auditor be authorized and directed to ISSUE CHECKS, against the various settlement of such claims as allowed:

GENERAL BASIC FUND

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 56,501.00

IPERS ipers 335,625.73

COLLINS COMMUNITY CREDIT UNION svc 1.00

BDH TECHNOLOGY svc 250.00

BICKLEY, MARK svc 875.00

C&S REAL ESTATE rent 250.00

CDW GOVERNMENT INC supl 9,466.61

COURIER publ 38.75

CTS LANGUAGELINK svc 186.00

DUNCAN, TARA svc 525.00

EMSL ANALYTICAL INC svc 187.85

FULLER, ANGELA svc 1,155.00

GBM PROPERTY MGMT rent 1,075.00

GREENWAY HEALTH svc 34.54

KRUSE DAVID rent 500.00

LA PORTE CITY PRINTING & DESIGN publ 1,752.63

LAW OFFICE OF CHRISTINA SHRIVER svc 30.00

MAIL SVCS svc 3,583.14

MARCO INC svc 57.21

MARTIN REALTORS INC rent 575.00

MATT PARROTT/STOREY KENWORTHY supl 5,250.36

METRO INVESTMENTS MULTI UNIT rent 200.00

MHP WATERLOO rent 200.00

P&M REAL ESTATE rent 200.00

PER MAR SECURITY SVCS

svc 3,599.77

PPG ARCHITECTURAL FINISHES INC supl 28.39

SANDEES LTD supl 358.45

SLOYER MICHELLE mil 38.61

STERICYCLE INC svc 146.51

WLOO COMM SCHOOLS supl 66.43

WEX BANK fuel 25.13

WHOLE EXCAVATION svc 797.50

DUCKWORTH, HEATHER mil 109.47

O’BRIEN, LISA mil 33.23

SWANSON JANIS mil 12.32

30 SOMETHING REAL ESTATE

rent 475.00

ABC EMBROIDERY svc 410.00

ABD PROPERTY MGMT rent 275.00

AMAZON CAPITAL SVCS INC

supl 1,151.15

BRASE , ALAN rent 200.00

CANON FINANCIAL SVCS INC

eq lse 455.58

CF UTILITIES data 573.39

CF UTILITIES util 111.39

CTR FOR BEHAVIORAL HEALTH

svc 250.00

CENTURYLINK tel 64.58

COMPRESSED AIR & EQUIP CO

eq 87.62

COUNTRY TERRACE rent 200.00

COURIER misc 142.99

CUREMD.COM INC svc 99.00

DATASPEC INC maint 1,396.00

DENNIS SUPL CO supl 226.42

FISCHELS, ANTHONY A rent 200.00

FIT svc 300.00

FITXPRESS supl 485.00

GALLS INC supl 86.95

GASLIGHT VILLA MOBILE HOME PARK rent 250.00

GFO ASSOC dues 840.00

HAGARTY WAYCHOFF GRARUP FUNERAL SVC svc 1,000.00

HAWKEYE ALARM & SIGNAL CO

svc 478.00

HAWKEYE VILLAGE APT rent 400.00

HUDSON PRINTING CO INC

publ 1,779.56

INTOXIMETERS INC supl 95.00

IA LAW ENFORCEMENT ACADEMY

svc 150.00

IA SEC OF STATE svc 30.00

IA STATE MED EXAMINER svc 4,440.00

U OF IA supl 56.00

U OF IA svc 1,920.00

JC ENTERPRISES INC rent 200.00

KETTWIG , LARRY rent 200.00

LIBERTEL ASSOCIATES svc 198.03

LPC CONNECT data 164.90

MALLORY SAFETY & SUPL supl 599.80

MARION CO SHERIFF reimb 344.30

METRO INVESTMENTS rent 500.00

OSTBY, LISA rent 225.00

PALMER LUTHERAN HEALTH CTR INC reimb 4,763.06

POWESHIEK WATER ASSOC wtr 218.60

PRESTIGE svc 7.08

RICOH USA INC svc 113.75

SCOTT PHARMACY meds 3.90

SPRAGUE, VERONICA rent 200.00

STAPLES CREDIT PLAN eq 231.92

SUMMIT FOOD SVC food 28,452.30

SHRED MASTER svc 219.52

TRIPP & ASSOCIATES rent 275.00

UPS svc 40.81

US CELLULAR svc 1,278.91

VERIZON WIRELESS svc 40.01

WASTE MGMT OF WI-MN svc 2,031.90

WATERFALLS CAR WASH lbr 84.70

CITY OF WATERLOO misc 8,400.17

WLOO WATER WORKS util 100.00

WLOO WATER WORKS wtr 300.00

WILSON RESTAURANT SUPL INC

supl 256.45

WITHAM AUTO CTR eq rpr 104.42

GENERAL SUPPLEMENTAL FUND

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 499.00

IPERS ipers 2,846.65

LINDA HALL LAW FIRM & MEDIATION SVCS svc 553.05

COUNTY SERVICES FUND

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 2,209.00

IPERS ipers 4,606.64

RURAL BASIC FUND

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 3,161.00

IPERS ipers 23,983.88

SECONDARY ROADS FUND

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 8,025.00

IPERS ipers 44,102.43

ALTORFER INC eq 241.29

BLACK HILLS ENERGY fuel 520.62

CLAPSADDLE-GARBER ASSOCIATES INC (CGA) svc 7,414.44

D&D TIRE INC eq rpr 190.00

CITY OF EVANSDALE supl 1,658.25

FIX TIRE CO fuel 171.73

CITY OF HUDSON util 34.62

MENARDS CF misc 148.63

AMAZON CAPITAL SVCS INC

supl 510.83

BENTONS READY MIXED CONCRETE INC supl 1,271.00

BLACK HAWK RENTAL eq rent 232.88

BROWN SUPL CO supl 5,350.00

CARGILL INC supl 37,063.35

CF UTILITIES util 7.20

CENTURYLINK tel 47.13

CENTURYLINK tel 46.63

CINTAS CORP svc 65.28

DONS TRUCK SALES INC eq 244.66

DUNKERTON COOP ELEVATOR

fuel 3,388.52

HUDSON HDWR PLBG & HEATING

svc 34,955.66

HUDSON MUNICIPAL ELECTRIC UTIL util 289.38

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 36.41

MURPHY TRACTOR & EQUIP CO

eq 25.43

NAPA AUTO PARTS prts 227.31

OVERHEAD DOOR CO OF WLOO INC eq rpr 1,040.04

SAM ANNIS & CO supl 365.19

STETSON BLDG PRODUCTS

eq 1,395.00

THOMAS JAMES misc 17.50

JAIL COMMISSARY FUND

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 63.00

IPERS ipers 642.04

KEEFE SUPL CO food 2,331.96

MCKEE FOODS food 60.28

SANDEES LTD supl 539.45

TECHNOLOGY EQUIPMENT FUND TYLER TECHNOLOGIES sftwr 27,250.00

RURAL SEWER FUND

CEDAR VALLEY PUMP eq rpr 5,215.88

URBAN SVCS svc 1,190.00

PROFESSIONAL OFFICE SVCS

svc 33.94

INSURANCE TRUST FUND

NAVITUS HEALTH SOLUTIONS

ins 7,033.60

PREFERRED ONE INS CO

ins 63,356.49

PERSPECTIVE CONSULTING PARTNERS ins 10,000.00

SELF INSURED/OFFICE EQ REP FUND GORDON FLESCH CO INC

eq rpr 820.03

FLEXIBLE SPENDING FUND EMPLOYEE BENEFITS CORP

flx sp 2,026.04

SOLID WASTE ADMIN FUND

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 416.00

IPERS ipers 1,947.52

E911 SERVICE COMMISSION FUND ALTORFER INC eq rpr 392.39

FARMERS MUTUAL TELEPHONE CO tel 128.76

CENTURYLINK tel 69.16

LPC CONNECT tel 261.19

US CELLULAR eq rent 2,699.67

WINDSTREAM IOWA COMMUNICATIONS tel 154.07

EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT FUND

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 336.00

IPERS ipers 1,853.22

ESRI INC svc 400.00

GORDON FLESCH CO INC svc 30.96

MATT PARROTT/STOREY KENWORTHY supl 88.15

US BANK misc 202.16

COUNTY ASSESSOR FUND

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 2,321.00

IPERS ipers 13,758.95

BHC TREASURER misc 12,651.67

AYES: Laylin, Little, Trelka, White, Schwartz.

NAYS: None.

Resolution adopted.

RECEIVE PROJECT UPDATES FROM DEPARTMENT HEADS/ELECTED OFFICIALS. Assistant County Engineer Ryan Brennan said that 200 yard of concrete has been poured on piers and abutments at the Cedar Wapsi Road bridge, and that county crews are out cutting brush.

Moved by White, seconded by Little that the MINUTES of the Board Meeting held February 4, 2020 and February 6, 2020 be and are hereby approved as submitted. Motion carried.

CONSENT AGENDA

White moved the following RESOLUTION seconded by Laylin.

A. TO APPROVE, RECEIVE, PLACE ON FILE WITH THE COUNTY AUDITOR

1. The Board of Supervisors APPROVE INTERGOVERNMENTAL JOURNAL ENTRIES, and that the County Auditor be authorized and directed to TRANSFER monies within the various funds as submitted.

Transfer from Fund Amount Transfer to Fund Amount

SECONDARY ROADS 8,380.44 HEALTH INSUR. TRUST FUND 8,380.44

SOCIAL SERVICES 14.25 GENERAL – DHS 14.25

SOCIAL SERVICES 121.45 GENERAL -DHS 121.45

SECONDARY ROADS 3,183.34 E911 SERVICE COMMISSION 3,183.34

GENERAL -CONSERVATION 513.44 E911 SERVICE COMMISSION 513.44

2. The PAYROLL ADJUSTMENTS submitted by the various departments and the County Auditor be authorized and directed to adjust his records accordingly.

NAME, DEPT. POSITION FROM TO DATE CHANGE

SHERIFF, Tony Thompson

DODD, BLAKE W DEPUTY SHERIFF 28.66 29.81 1/26/2020 ANN STEP INCR

HALEY, STEVEN M DEP. SHERIFF SGT HR 29.81 35.68 2/1/2020 PROMOTION

HINZ, DAVID A DEP. SHERIFF LT 37.98 43.59 2/1/2020 PROMOTION

HOLBACH, ZACHARY R DEP. SHERIFF 27.56 27.56 2/1/2020 SCH/SHFT CHG

JOEBGEN, MICHAEL J DEP. SHERIFF 29.81 31.00 1/26/2020 ANN STEP INCR

MULNIX, THOMAS R DEP. SHERIFF CPT 46.32 46.32 1/31/2020 TERM PENDING

NEFF, NATHAN B DEP. SHERIFF CPT 35.90 46.32 2/1/2020 PROMOTION

STAINBROOK, ADAM J DEP. SHERIFF SGT HR 36.40 37.12 1/26/2020 ANN STEP INCR

TERRONES, ANDREW J DEP. SHERIFF 23.56 23.56 1/27/2020 NEW HIRE

TREASURER, Rita Schmidt

VERBRAKEN, MATTHEW L OFF SPECIAL 16.28 16.28 1/27/2020 NEW HIRE

VERBRAKEN, MATTHEW L OFF SPECIAL 16.28 16.28 2/6/2020 TERM PENDING

ATTORNEY, Brian Williams

HUDSON, MICHAEL S.A. ASST CNTY ATTY 36.80 38.57 1/26/2020 ANN STEP INCR

CONS. COMMUNICATIONS, Judy Flores

DAVIS, EUGENE R CIV DISPATCHER 19.34 19.34 1/27/2020 REHIRE

FITZ, BRETT A CIV DISPATCHER 20.92 20.92 2/4/2020 TERM PENDING

SWANSON, JANIS E ADMIN AIDE II 21.25 21.25 1/31/2020 TERM PENDING

ENGINEER, Cathy Nicholas

PARKHURST, TODD R LABOR/EQUIP OP IB 23.36 23.36 2/4/2020 TERM PENDING

3. The CERTIFICATE OF INSURANCE for Clapsaddle-Garber Associates and Presto-X.

4. The Sheriff’s MONTHLY REPORT of fees as of January 30, 2020.

B. TO RECEIVE AND PLACE ON FILE WITH THE COUNTY AUDITOR

1. The PERMIT FOR UTILITY WORK WITHIN THE RIGHT-OF-WAY for Windstream Iowa Communications, Little Rock, Arkansas for placement of underground fiber utility on County right-of-way along Burton Avenue and W. Dunkerton Road as recommended by Catherine Nicholas, County Engineer.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Trelka, White, Schwartz.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

CONSENT AGENDA ENDS

Laylin moved the following resolution seconded by Trelka.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the CHANGE ORDER received from Kidder Construction, Waterloo, IA in the amount of $9,544.03 for additional sheetrock work and additional VCT tile replacement for the new VA Center at Pinecrest be approved as recommended by Rory Geving, Maintenance Superintendent.

Geving said that some of the sheet rock in the kitchen and rest rooms was deteriorated and needed replacing, and the floor tile in the hallway didn’t buff out as well as hoped.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Trelka, White, Schwartz.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

Moved by White, seconded by Laylin that the PERSONNEL REQUISITION for an Equipment Operator IB (full-time, replacement) effective February 11, 2020 as recommended by Catherine Nicholas, County Engineer. Motion carried.

Moved by White, seconded by Laylin that the PERSONNEL REQUISITION for two (2) Office Specialists (full-time, replacement) starting no sooner than March 2, 2020 as recommended by Rita Schmidt, County Treasurer. Motion carried.

Moved by Little, seconded by White that the 2019 Black Hawk County Wage Listing be received and placed on file and to direct the County Auditor to publish in the Waterloo Courier. Motion carried.

Moved by White, seconded by Trelka direct the Finance Director to advertise for a PUBLIC HEARING on the proposed Black Hawk County Budget for the Fiscal Year 2020-2021 to be held on March 5, 2020 at 9:05 a.m. in Board Room 201 of the Black Hawk County Courthouse, Waterloo, Iowa. Motion carried.

WORK SESSION

The Board discussed various aspects of the FY21 Black Hawk County Budget with Finance Director James Perry. Maggie Burger of Speer Financial, the county’s financial advisers, explained to the supervisors options and requirements for bonding for various projects. She said the Board needs to hold a public hearing and pass a pre-levy resolution if it wishes to bond during fiscal year 2021, that the county must levy at least the amount passed in the pre-levy resolution, but that it could go as high as the amount discussed in the public hearing. She said that the county must spend the proceeds of its bond sale within 24 months of the closing date of the sale. She said the county also has ample reserves, and may wish to use cash for some of its capital needs, but it should balance that against a very favorable interest rate situation. Laylin asked what was the recommended level of reserves for the county. Burger said that for a county this size the minimum recommended level would be general fund reserves at 25% of general fund expenditures, the Government Finance Officers Association recommends 35-42%, and Moody’s bond rating service prefers 100%.

Trelka reviewed his impressions on budget issues yet to be decided, including his feeling that action should be delayed on the proposed Health Clinic. Schwartz disagreed, saying that the provision of health services is a fundamental mission of the county that it is not fulfilling. Little, Laylin and White said they felt that the Health Department had not provided enough information to make an informed decision at this time. Laylin said that since the supervisors had earlier considered using reserves to finance the center, they could decide to approve it later in the fiscal year and wouldn’t have to include it in the budget. Schwartz said it is an unmet need and he anticipated holding work sessions immediately after the budget process.

The supervisors reviewed the requests from nonprofit agencies.

Moved by Trelka, seconded by Little to approve $5,000 of the UNI Local Food Program request for $5,400. Motion carried.

Moved by Trelka, seconded by Schwartz to approve $5,000 of the North Star Community Services request for $40,000.

White said that the building needs a new roof and that the other services are in the building. Motion failed, Little, White, Laylin voting no.

Moved by Trelka, seconded by Little to approve $5,000 of the Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging request for $30,000. Motion carried, White voting no.

Moved by Schwartz to approve $5,000 of the Junior Achievement request for $15,000. Motion died for lack of a second.

Moved by Trelka, seconded by Laylin to approve $30,000 of the Northeast Iowa Food Bank request for $45,000.

White said there is duplication of service in this area and the Food Bank doesn’t need to deliver food. Motion carried, White voting no.

Moved by Laylin, seconded by Schwartz to approve $5,000 of the Eye of the Needle request for $15,000.

Trelka and White said these were duplicative services. Motion failed, Little, Trelka, White voting no.

Moved by Trelka, seconded by Little to approve $5,000 of the Riverview Center request for $35,000.

Schwartz said he supported the full $35,000, because of the need to support victims of sexual abuse on the UNI campus. White said UNI should do more than provide space for the agency. Motion carried, White voting no.

Moved by Trelka, seconded by Laylin to approve $10,000 of the Operation Threshold request of $20,000. Motion carried, White voting no.

Moved by Trelka, seconded by Laylin to approve $5,000 of the Greater Cedar Valley Alliance Foundation request of $29,000. Motion carried, Little and White voting no.

Schwartz said that action could be delayed on the Black Hawk County 4-H Fair Board’s request for $7,530 until their nonprofit status could be clarified.

Moved by Trelka, seconded by Schwartz to approve $20,000 of the Iowa Legal Aid request for $60,000. Motion carried, Little and White voting no.

Moved by Little, seconded by Trelka to approve a 3% increase over the Black Hawk County Libraries current allocation of $150,000 to $154,500. (Request amount $169,000.) Laylin said they were trying move the county’s per capita funding closer to other similar sized counties. White said 12% is unnecessarily high. Motion carried.

Moved by White, seconded by Trelka to approve a 3% increase on the current MET Transit funding of $3,965. Motion carried, Little abstaining.

Moved by White, seconded by Trelka to approve current levels of funding of Black Hawk County Soil and Water at $2,000, Quad County Firefighters at $350, and Black Hawk County Firefighters at $250. Motion carried.

The supervisors then discussed departmental capital requests, starting with Information Technology. IT Director Kim Veeder said that some of the items included by the recommendation of the Iowa Counties Information Technology association’s assessment team were not immediately needed. She said the wireless improvement for $19,800 was not necessary now, and a new email system for $66,000 wasn’t either, although she hoped the Board would be willing to amend the budget for that in FY21 if the upgrade became more timely.

Moved by Trelka, seconded by Laylin to approve $202,456 for capital improvements in the Information Technology Department budget. Motion carried.

Little questioned the Building Maintenance capital request for a $48,000 flatbed truck. Maintenance Superintendent Rory Geving said that pickups used for spreading salt were rusting out, and using an aluminum flatbed would make the pickups last longer, and it could also be used to plow snow.

Moved by Little, seconded by Trelka to approve $231,700 for capital improvements in the Building Maintenance Department budget. Motion carried.

The Board again discussed the Health Department request for a clinic.

Moved by Little, seconded by White to delay action on the Health Department request for a Health Clinic until more information is provided to the Board of Supervisors. Motion carried, Schwartz voting no.

The Board discussed the Sheriff’s Office capital request. Captain Mark Herbst said that the five requested vehicles were part of the established rotation.

Moved by White, seconded by Little to approve $251,000 for capital improvements in the Sheriff’s Office budget. Motion carried, Trelka abstaining.

The Board discussed the Conservation Department capital request. Director Mike Hendrickson said his requests are prioritized, but the needs at the bottom of the list will only get more critical, and that facility improvement is important to be able to compete for recreation revenue.

Moved by Laylin, seconded by Schwartz to approve $592,800 for capital improvements in the Conservation Department budget, with the understanding that it is tied to $160,000 in budgeted revenue. Motion carried, Little and Trelka voting no.

Moved by Laylin, seconded by Trelka to approve $10,000 for capital improvements in the Department of Human Services budget. Motion carried.

The Board discussed the Engineer’s Office request for capital improvements. Little asked about the garage door replacements at the Longfellow shop that were budgeted for the current year. Assistant County Engineer Ryan Brennan said that the full amount budgeted was not appropriated, so that there is only funding for four or five. Little wondered why more of the doors couldn’t be done this year instead of budgeting them again for FY21.

Moved by Trelka, seconded by Laylin to approve $841,000 for capital improvements in the Engineer’s Office budget. Motion carried, Little voting no.

Moved by Laylin, seconded by Little to approve $25,000 for capital improvements in the Veterans Affairs budget. Motion carried.

The Board discussed plans for essential purpose bonding. Schwartz said the Board budgeted $2 million in reserves for the erection of the Cedar Wapsi Road bridge, so he felt it would be well to bond for the next major road project, on Grundy Road. Perry said that if bonds are issued in the late fall of 2020, the work on the project would be completed within twelve months of receiving the proceeds. Little said that the project could also be started using cash and the bonds could reimburse the county for reserves spent.

Moved by Little, seconded by Trelka to issue $4 million in bonds for grading and paving Grundy Road. Motion carried.

The Board discussed the funding of two additional Sheriff’s deputies for courthouse security. Perry said that as the budget stands, one will be paid for from a combination of Sheriff room and board revenues and County Attorney fine collections, and the other from tax askings. White said this plan is an overreaction to a single incident, and that the taxpayers shouldn’t have to pay for it. Laylin said that the state and county staff who spoke in favor of this augmentation of the Sheriff’s Utility Squad on February 4 spoke of several other incidents.

Moved by Laylin, seconded by Schwartz to pay for one additional Sheriff’s deputy through tax askings, and pay for one additional deputy through a combination of Sheriff room and board revenues and County Attorney fine collections. Motion carried, White voting no.

On motion and vote the meeting adjourned at 11:48 am.

Chris Schwartz, Chair, Board of Supervisors

Grant Veeder, County Auditor