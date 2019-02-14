Waterloo, Iowa February 12, 2019

The Board of Supervisors of the County of Black Hawk, in the State of Iowa, met in regular adjourned meeting at the Courthouse in Waterloo, County Seat of said County, at nine o’clock (9:00) a.m., pursuant to law, to the rules of said Board, and to adjournment. The meeting was called to order and on roll call there were present: Linda Laylin, Chris Schwartz, Dan Trelka, Craig White and Tom Little, Chair.

Absent: None. Laylin and Schwartz attended telephonically.

Unless otherwise noted, all actions were approved unanimously.

Moved by White, seconded by Trelka that the AGENDA be received and place on file with the County Auditor as approved. Motion carried.

White moved the following resolution seconded by Trelka.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Black Hawk County, that the Board of Supervisors APPROVE EXPENDITURES, and that the County Auditor be authorized and directed to ISSUE CHECKS, against the various settlement of such claims as allowed:

GENERAL BASIC FUND

IA DEPT OF REV, state pay $27,178.69

IPERS, ipers $268,358.66

AHLERS & COONEY , svc $1,870.00

BICKLEY, MARK, svc $670.00

C&S REAL ESTATE, rent $550.00

CBM MANAGED SVCS, food $9,958.54

CITY OF CEDAR FALLS, fuel $55.70

CHIEF, supl $84.99

COURIER, publ $454.55

CTS LANGUAGELINK, svc $379.74

DEBNER JULIE A, svc $29.00

DEPT OF CORRECTIONAL SVCS, svc

$16,840.48

EMSL ANALYTICAL INC, svc $814.28

FULLER, ANGELA, svc $210.00

LA PORTE CITY PRINTING & DESIGN,

publ $1,712.70

LAW OFFICE OF CHRISTINA SHRIVER,

svc $330.00

MATT PARROTT/STOREY KENWORTHY, supl $54.15

MEDLINE INDUSTRIES INC, supl $93.98

MENARDS WLOO, eq $127.86

MIDWEST AUTOMATED TIME SYSTEMS, svc $228.50

PER MAR SECURITY SVCS, svc

$1,890.36

PLUNKETTS PEST CONTROL INC, svc

$271.50

PTS OF AMERICA , svc $2,217.00

RITE PRICE OFFICE SUPL INC, supl

$451.98

WLOO COMM SCHOOLS, supl $40.51

WEBER PAPER CO, supl $1,029.00

WEX BANK, fuel $67.73

WHOLE EXCAVATION , svc $1,908.75

ABT WATER MGMT, util $100.00

C&C WELDING & SAND BLASTING, eq

$15.00

CAMPBELL SUPL WLOO, supl $490.98

CANON FINANCIAL SVCS INC, svc

$455.58

CEDAR BEND HUMANE SOCIETY INC,

alloc $2,251.32

CF UTILITIES, data $770.33

CF UTILITIES, util $45.57

CF UTILITIES, util $115.67

CF UTILITIES, data $357.06

CENTURYLINK, tel $62.40

COUNTRY TERRACE, rent $250.00

D&J PROPERTIES, rent $200.00

DATASPEC INC, maint $1,745.00

DOORS INC, supl $30.99

EILERS MURIEL M, rent $225.00

GORDON LYNN A, svc $19.00

HUDSON PRINTING CO INC, publ

$1,747.71

IA ASSOC OF CO COMMISSIONERS & VETERAN, educ $120.00

IA CO ATTORNEYS ASSOC, educ

$1,050.00

ISAC, educ $380.00

U OF IA, svc $751.00

U OF IA, svc $1,740.00

JIM LIND SVC, eq $8.58

KH PROPERTIES, rent $225.00

LEAHY RENTALS, rent $200.00

LOCKE FUNERAL HOME INC, svc

$1,000.00

LPC CONNECT, data $163.89

MHP 2216 LINCOLN ST, rent $275.00

MID AMERICAN ENERGY, util $7,968.67

MID AMERICAN ENERGY, util $150.95

NATL ENVIRONMENAL HLTH, supl

$3,800.00

NELSON LARRY, rent $425.00

NICHOLS RONALD L, rent $250.00

N IA JUV DETENTION SVCS, svc

$7,300.00

NORTH STAR REALTORS, svc $250.00

PEOPLES COMMUNITY HLTH, svc

$2,500.00

PITNEY BOWES, svc $3,000.00

POWESHIEK WATER ASSOC, wtr

$152.90

PROFESSIONAL OFFICE SVCS, supl

$201.85

SAILER LAW , svc $120.00

SANDERS FUNERAL SVC, svc

$2,500.00

SHRED MASTER INC, svc $45.78

SPRINT LEGAL COMPLIANCE, svc

$3,250.00

STEW HANSEN DODGE, mtr veh

$57,185.00

SUCCESSLINK, svc $2,211.71

TEDS HOME AND HARDWARE, supl

$42.91

VAN WYNGARDEN & ABRAHAMSON INC, svc $368.00

VERIZON WIRELESS, svc $40.01

WASTE MGMT OF WI-MN, svc

$2,157.20

WATERFALLS CAR WASH, lbr $54.80

CITY OF WATERLOO, misc $1,156.42

WLOO WATER WORKS, wtr $42.35

WINTERS ANGELA, rent $225.00

XEROX CORP, svc $140.59

KATCHER JAMES J, mil $31.32

SMITH, TRACI, mil $16.77

HOSTETLER GRIMM, DAIN, mil $126.36

GENERAL SUPPLEMENTAL FUND

IA DEPT OF REV, state pay $239.00

IPERS, ipers $1,854.22

MATT PARROTT/STOREY KENWORTHY, supl $45.50

ELECTION SOURCE, supl $403.56

OFFICE DEPOT, supl $27.99

COUNTY SERVICES FUND

IA DEPT OF REV, state pay $954.81

IPERS, ipers $6,851.70

LEISTIKOW, ASHLEY, mil $39.39

SHELTON, BECKY, mil $223.08

RURAL BASIC FUND

IA DEPT OF REV, state pay $2,205.50

IPERS, ipers $21,515.08

SECONDARY ROADS FUND

IA DEPT OF REV, state pay $3,613.00

IPERS, ipers $27,524.00

ANTON SALES, eq $205.79

BLACKSTRAP INC, supl $22,502.06

BMC AGGREGATES , supl $4,048.02

CITY OF CEDAR FALLS, svc $45.84

FIX TIRE CO, fuel $217.53

HOUSBY HEAVY EQUIP, eq rpr

$2,950.83

CITY OF HUDSON, util $33.15

AMAZON CAPITAL SVCS INC, eq $35.39

ARNOLD MOTOR SUPL, supl $117.75

BLACK HAWK WASTE DISPOSAL, svc

$120.96

CF UTILITIES, util $6.98

CF UTILITIES, uitl $75.00

CENTURYLINK, tel $44.95

CENTURYLINK, tel $45.95

CINTAS CORP, svc $28.70

CONSOLIDATED ENERGY HARTLAND,

fuel $1,089.70

CROSS DILLON TIRE, eq $1,675.00

DICKEYS PRINTING, svc $252.00

DONS TRUCK SALES INC, e $2,239.49

DUNKERTON COOP ELEVATOR, fuel

$3,717.21

E CENTRAL IA COOP, fuel $13,398.80

HOTSY EQUIPMENT CO INC, prts

$200.50

HUDSON MUNICIPAL ELECTRIC UTIL,

util $254.49

IOWA PRISON INDUSTRIES, eq

$4,313.89

KW ELECTRIC INC, eq rpr $1,963.78

LA PORTE MOTOR SUPL INC, prts

$128.56

LPC CONNECT, tel $38.40

MID AMERICAN ENERGY, util $20.59

MID AMERICAN ENERGY, util $42.27

MURPHY TRACTOR & EQUIP CO, prts

$272.84

MUTUAL WHEEL CO, prts $118.20

NAPA AUTO PARTS, prts $550.26

OVERHEAD DOOR CO OF WLOO INC,

eq $4,890.50

QUAD CITY TESTING LAB INC, svc

$1,020.00

SADLER POWER TRAIN INC, prts

$71.61

SAM ANNIS & CO, fuel $1,080.43

STETSON BLDG PRODUCTS, svc

$118.32

STOKES WELDING, eq $482.43

JAIL COMMISSARY FUND

IA DEPT OF REV, state pay $33.00

IPERS, ipers $383.94

KEEFE SUPL CO, food $14.94

MCKEE FOODS, food $70.56

RURAL SEWER FUND

CEDAR VALLEY PUMP, eq rpr $2,914.97

INSURANCE TRUST FUND

NAVITUS HEALTH SOLUTIONS, ins

$18,082.89

PREFERRED ONE INS CO, ins

$105,700.87

PREFERRED ONE INS CO, ins

$59,192.19

DELTA DENTAL PLAN OF IA, ins

$32,868.33

MADISON NATL LIFE INS, ins $842.17

FLEXIBLE SPENDING FUND

EMPLOYEE BENEFITS CORP, flx sp

$1,124.42

SOLID WASTE ADMIN FUND

IA DEPT OF REV, state pay $229.00

IPERS, ipers $1,323.12

E911 SERVICE COMMISSION FUND

FARMERS MUTUAL TELEPHONE CO,

tel $120.76

AMERICAN TOWER CORP, eq rent

$2,059.40

CENTURYLINK, tel $65.57

COLOFF MEDIA , eq rent $1,909.00

LPC CONNECT, tel $254.28

MID AMERICAN ENERGY, util $245.87

EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT FUND

IA DEPT OF REV, state pay $165.00

IPERS, ipers $1,199.48

ADVANCED SYSTEMS INC, svc $27.40

MATT PARROTT/STOREY KENWORTHY, supl $75.72

US BANK, misc $184.88

COUNTY ASSESSOR FUND

IA DEPT OF REV, state pay $1,049.00

IPERS, ipers $8,741.50

BHC TREASURER, svc $10,901.73

COURIER, publ $79.88

TYLER TECHNOLOGIES, sftwr $125.00

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, Trelka, White, Little.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

RECEIVE PROJECT UPDATES FROM DEPARTMENT HEADS/ELECTED OFFICIALS. County Engineer Cathy Nicholas said that all trucks and graders were out plowing snow and would operate between 5:00 am and 5:00 pm unless visibility becomes too poor. She said that a public meeting would be held at the Rotary Reserve at 6:00 pm on February 21 to discuss the resurfacing of Turkey Foot Heights in 2020.

Moved by Laylin, seconded by Trelka that the MINUTES of the Board Meeting held February 5, 2019 and February 7, 2019 be and are hereby approved as submitted. Motion carried.

CONSENT AGENDA

White moved the following RESOLUTION seconded by Trelka.

A. TO APPROVE, RECEIVE, PLACE ON FILE WITH THE COUNTY AUDITOR

1. The Board of Supervisors APPROVE INTERGOVERNMENTAL JOURNAL ENTRIES, and that the County Auditor be authorized and directed to TRANSFER monies within the various funds as submitted.

Transfer from Fund Amount Transfer to Fund Amount

SECONDARY ROADS 11,380.20 HEALTH INSURANCE TRUST FUND 11,380.20

SOCIAL SERVICES 17.15 GENERAL FUND – DHS 17.15

SOCIAL SERVICES 1,161.06 GENERAL FUND – MAINTENANCE 1,161.06

SOCIAL SERVICES 136.39 GENERAL FUND – DHS 136.39

2. The PAYROLL ADJUSTMENTS submitted by the various departments and the County Auditor be authorized and directed to adjust his records accordingly.

DEPT., NAME POSITION FROM TO DATE CHANGE

SHERIFF, Tony Thompson

BARRON, ELIZABETH CIVILIAN DETENTION OFFICER

18.69 19.34 1/27/2019 ANNUALSTEP INCREASE

JOEBGEN, MICHAEL J DEPUTY SHERIFF

28.46 29.59 1/27/2019 UNIT 5 – 3 YEAR STEP

SKILLING, CRAIG A BOOKING CLERK

18.69 18.69 1/28/2019 NEW HIRE

SPAULDING, BRANDON DEPUTY SHERIFF

24.83 26.56 1/27/2019 ANNUAL STEP INCREASE

ATTORNEY, Brian Williams

HUDSON, MICHAEL S.A. ASSISTANT COUNTY ATTORNEY

34.26 35.91 1/27/2019 ANNUAL STEP INCREASE

3. The Sheriff’s MONTHLY REPORT of fees as of January 31, 2019.

B. TO RECEIVE AND PLACE ON FILE WITH THE COUNTY AUDITOR

1. The MANURE MANAGEMENT PLAN (MMP) update submitted by Gene Anderson d/b/a Hawkeye Star Farm Facility ID# 58374 located in Barclay Township, Section Seven-teen (17) at 1465 S Canfield Road, Dunkerton, in Black Hawk County pursuant to 567 Iowa Administrative Code §455B.

2. The MANURE MANAGEMENT PLAN (MMP) update submitted by Greg Beierschmitt ID# 58517 located in Lester Township, Section One (1) at 9504 Goeller Road, Fairbank, in Black Hawk County pursuant to 567 Iowa Administrative Code §455B.

C. TO APPROVE AND DIRECT THE CHAIR TO SIGN

1. The allowable/disallowable HOMESTEAD CREDIT LIST as submitted by the County Assessor’s Office, in accordance with §425.3 of the Code of Iowa.

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, Trelka, White, Little.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

CONSENT AGENDA ENDS

Moved by White, seconded by Trelka that the 2018 Black Hawk County Wage Listing be received and placed on file and to direct the County Auditor to publish in the Waterloo Courier. Motion carried.

Moved by White, seconded by Trelka that the IOWA INDIVIDUAL HEALTH BENEFIT REINSURANCE PROGRAM 2018 Annual Reporting Form be approved and direct the Chair to sign for same as recommended by Helen Steffen, Systems/Real Estate Taxation Manager. Motion carried.

Moved by White, seconded by Trelka that the PERSONNEL REQUISITION for the Paralegal/Court Debt Recover Officer, (full time) in the County Attorney’s Office be approved, as recommended by Brian Williams, County Attorney.

Williams said that this was to fill a vacancy due to retirement. Motion carried.

Moved by Laylin, seconded by Schwartz that the PERSONNEL REQUISITION for the Temporary Summer Helper/Intern position with no job offer to be extended until the budget has been approved and only after the adoption of the FY20 budget on July 1, 2019 in the County Engineer Department be approved, as recommended by Cathy Nicholas, County Engineer.

Nicholas said that this position exposes students to civil engineering. Funds are approved for FY19 but not yet for FY20. Motion carried.

Moved by Laylin, seconded by Schwartz that the TRAVEL REQUEST submitted by Debi Bunger, Human Resources Director, be approved and direct the Chair to sign for same: $988.00 for Marianne Kurtenbach and Amanda Fesenmeyer to attend the Iowa Employment Law Spring conference in Altoona, IA scheduled for April 3rd – 4th, 2019. Motion carried.

Moved by White, seconded by Trelka to direct the Finance Director to advertise for a PUBLIC HEARING on the proposed Black Hawk County Budget for the Fiscal Year 2019-2020 to be held on March 5, 2019 at 9:05 a.m. in Board Room 201 of the Black Hawk County Courthouse, Waterloo, Iowa. Motion carried.

White moved the following resolution seconded by Trelka.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED to DISSOLVE the Black Hawk County Country View Board of Advisors.

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, Trelka, White, Little.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

At Nine-twelve o’clock (9:12) a.m., a public hearing was held as provided by law in the Board Room 201 of the Black Hawk County Courthouse, Waterloo, Iowa at which time all interested persons could appear to file objections on the request submitted by William and Abby Herkelman at South of 8902 Dysart Road to rezone 5.18 acres from “A” Agriculture District to “A-R” Agricultural-Residential District to build two single family home. The property is legally described as: REZONE AREA NORTH: THE NORTH 375 FEET OF THE EAST 350 FEET OF THE NE ¼ OF THE NE ¼ OF SECTION 1, TOWNSHIP 87 NORTH, RANGE 13 WEST, BLACK HAWK COUNTY, IOWA, EXCEPT THE EAST 50 FEET THEREOF. REZONE SOUTH AREA: THE SOUTH 375 FEET OF THE NORTH 1,200 FEET OF THE EAST 350 FEET OF THE NE ¼ OF THE NE ¼ ¼ OF SECTION 1, TOWNSHIP 87 NORTH, RANGE 13 WEST, BLACK HAWK COUNTY, IOWA, EXCEPT THE EAST 50 FEET THEREOF.

The Board of Supervisors examined proof of publication of notice and determined that the notice had been published on February 1, 2019 in the Courier in accordance with the requirements of the Code of Iowa.

Moved by seconded by to receive and place on file proof of publication of notice of public hearing. Motion carried.

Moved by seconded by to waive the first reading. Motion carried.

Seth Hyberger of Planning and Zoning said that a motion at the Planning and Zoning Commission meeting to deny the request failed on a 2-2 vote. The commissioners opposing the request said that the land has a high Land Evaluation Site Assessment value. The commissioners supporting the request said the land had not been farmed for over 30 years, it was not conducive for production due to parcel size or shape, and the rezoning was compatible with surrounding uses by reason of similar adjacent uses. Laylin asked if the request could be sent back to the commission considering three members were not in attendance. Assistant County Attorney Peter Burk said no, the matter is properly before the supervisors. Laylin said two prior requests involving the same property had been denied. Burk said that the configuration (5.18 acres rather than 17.49 acres) was different, so a new vote is warranted. County Auditor Grant Veeder asked if a supermajority would be required to approve the request given that the request did not receive an affirmative vote by the commission. Burk said that it would. Little wished to be recorded as disagreeing with this interpretation. Laylin asked if Trelka had a conflict of interest in the matter since William Herkelman is one of his employees. Burk said that Herkelman is an employee of the city of Waterloo, not of Waterloo Police Chief Trelka, and no conflict exists. Herkelman said that he addressed all of the concerns of a neighboring farmer, and that no house would be built in the parcel between the two building sites because he was installing a pond there.

Moved by White, seconded by Trelka to close the hearing and oral and written comments were received and placed on file. Motion carried.

White moved the following resolution seconded by Trelka.

WHEREAS, a public hearing was held on February 12, 2019 at Nine-oh- o’clock (9:) a.m., on the request submitted by William and Abby Herkelman at South of 8902 Dysart Road to rezone 5.18 acres from “A” Agriculture District to “A-R” Agricultural-Residential District to build two single family home, and

WHEREAS, “An Ordinance Amending Ordinance No. 36, as Amended, the Black Hawk County, Iowa, Agricultural Preservation Zoning Ordinance Adopted February 2, 1999, by adding Subsection No. 223 to Section VI (B), Rezoning Certain Property” as described on the above request submitted by William and Abby Herkelman and to consider same for adoption and if adopted would be known as Ordinance no. 77-223, and

WHEREAS, §331.302(5) of the Code of Iowa allows the Board of Supervisors to suspend by majority vote the requirement to consider and vote on a proposed ordinance at two meetings of the board prior to the meeting at which it is to be fully passed, and

WHEREAS, there were no corrections to the ordinance,

NOW THEREFORE BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the rules requiring the Board of Supervisors to consider and vote on a proposed ordinance at two prior meetings be suspended.

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, Trelka, White, Little.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

White moved the following ordinance seconded by Trelka.

WHEREAS, “An Ordinance Amending Ordinance No. 36, as Amended, the Black Hawk County, Iowa, Agricultural Preservation Zoning Ordinance Adopted February 2, 1999, by adding Subsection No. 223 To Section VI (B), Rezoning Certain Property” as described on the above request submitted by William and Abby Herkelman and to consider same for adoption and if adopted would be known as Ordinance No. 77-223, and

WHEREAS, pursuant to §331.302(5) of the Code of Iowa, the Board of Supervisors has suspended by majority vote the requirement to consider and vote on a proposed ordinance at two meetings of the board prior to the meeting at which it is to be finally passed, and

NOW THEREFORE BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the same is hereby zoned acres from “A” Agriculture District to “A-R” Agricultural-Residential District, and the ordinance is hereby adopted and known as Ordinance No. 77-223.

AYES: Schwartz, Trelka, White, Little.

NAYS: Laylin. Ordinance adopted.

The Board discussed amending Ordinance No. 85, Snow and Ice Removal. Little suggested that a committee be formed, with representatives from the Board, Secondary Roads, and the Sheriff, to bring back a recommendation. County Engineer Cathy Nicholas said that she felt she needed a part-time on-call employee to be available in emergency weather situations. Little said that he thought this could be accomplished with current staff by staggering shifts. Nicholas said that all staff was working 5am-5pm and then had to be up to plow again at 5am. She said the public and the Sheriff have high expectations of efficiency. The main change sought in the ordinance was a more effective way to treat ice. Nicholas said that with a changing environment, more icy road events are expected, and she wants to be proactive. Little asked that the committee bring a recommendation to the Board soon.

ANY REPORTS OR INFORMATION FROM THE BOARD. Trelka reviewed various problematic areas of the budget and said that it is a harder process than most people realize. He said all five supervisors have put their heart and soul into the process.

On motion and vote the meeting adjourned.

Tom Little, Chair, Board of Supervisors Grant Veeder, County Auditor