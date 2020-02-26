Waterloo, Iowa February 18, 2020

The Board of Supervisors of the County of Black Hawk, in the State of Iowa, met in regular adjourned meeting at the Courthouse in Waterloo, County Seat of said County, at nine o’clock (9:00) a.m., pursuant to law, to the rules of said Board, and to adjournment. The meeting was called to order and on roll call there were present: Linda Laylin, Tom Little, Dan Trelka, Craig White and Chris Schwartz, Chair.

Absent: None.

Unless otherwise noted, all actions were approved unanimously.

Moved by Little, seconded by White that the AGENDA be received and place on file with the County Auditor as approved. Motion carried.

Laylin moved the following resolution seconded by Trelka.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Black Hawk County, that the Board of Supervisors APPROVE EXPENDITURES, and that the County Auditor be authorized and directed to ISSUE CHECKS, against the various settlement of such claims as allowed:

GENERAL BASIC FUND

COLLECTION SVC CTR oth pay 984.78

IRS fed pay 60,275.91

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS def com 12,920.00

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS def com 2,387.50

SSA fica 101,440.57

CEDAR VALLEY UNITED WAY

oth pay 180.00

AHLERS & COONEY svc 171.00

BICKLEY, MARK svc 295.00

CDW GOVERNMENT INC eq 558.52

COURIER publ 478.94

DAN DEERY MOTOR CO INC

prts/lbr 2,256.13

DEPT OF CORRECTIONAL SVCS

svc 53,859.64

FULLER, ANGELA svc 805.00

GORDON FLESCH CO INC eq lse 25.38

HOLZAPFEL SUZANNE svc 34.00

KIRCHNER HANSON KALEEN

rent 275.00

MATT PARROTT/STOREY KENWORTHY supl 958.13

MENARDS CF misc 47.86

METRO INVESTMENTS MULTI UNIT rent 400.00

MET TRANSIT AUTHORITY svc 30.00

PEHL, KRISTIN rent 225.00

PETERSEN COURT REPORTERS

svc 429.40

PHOTO PRO svc 167.00

PPG ARCHITECTURAL FINISHES INC supl 73.98

ROCK STAR REAL ESTATE rent 200.00

SANDEES LTD supl 21.55

STRAND JEANNE svc 42.00

SCOOP FEED & SUPL supl 38.37

TRASK, CONNIE reimb 7.02

VISITING NURSING ASSOC

reimb 2,194.99

WD INVESTMENTS rent 250.00

AMADOR, KELLY misc 29.00

BISHOP, DENISE svc 207.00

BUNGER DEBRA educ 350.43

HEATH WILLIAM misc 155.00

HEINEN ERIC misc 29.00

SMITH SANDIE reimb 40.56

BHC LAW ENFORCEMENT ASSOC

oth pay 494.73

COMMUNITY HEALTH CHARITIES IA oth pay 11.00

LEGALSHIELD oth pay 245.45

MADISON NATL LIFE INS ins 87.70

PECU oth pay 25,429.00

30 SOMETHING REAL ESTATE

rent 275.00

ADVANCE AUTO PARTS prts 138.01

AMAZON CAPITAL SVCS INC supl 63.84

APCO INTERNATIONAL INC

educ 380.00

ARTISAN CEILING SYSTEMS

supl 191.48

BLACK HAWK NURSING AND REHAB svc 576.00

BLACK HAWK WASTE DISPOSAL

eq rent 62.72

CAMPBELL SUPL WLOO supl 108.81

CEDAR BEND HUMANE SOCIETY INC alloc 2,273.83

CF UTILITIES svc 1,178.50

CF UTILITIES svc 337.50

CF UTILITIES data 393.31

CF UTILITIES util 336.58

CF UTILITIES util 43.32

CF UTILITIES data 85.00

CENTURYLINK tel 152.00

CRF RENTALS rent 200.00

DICKEYS PRINTING supl 60.00

DICKS SPORTING GOODS eq 246.99

EASTGATE ESTATES rent 250.00

ECHO GROUP INC eq 643.20

ECOLAB INC supl 658.35

ENCORE ENERGY SVCS INC

fuel 6,654.61

FIRESTONE PAYMENT CTR

prts/lbr 656.92

GALLS INC supl 98.10

GORDON FLESCH CO INC svc 577.55

GORDON LYNN A svc 227.50

GP MANAGEMENT rent 200.00

HAWTHORNE RENTALS rent 225.00

HILL DORRIS WANDA rent 225.00

JDR INC rent 225.00

JILLBERT PROPERTIES rent 250.00

KIDDER CONSTRUCTION INC

svc 98,011.03

L-TRON CORP eq 329.00

LARSON MGMT rent 200.00

MALLORY SAFETY & SUPL supl 191.88

MCCARTER JOHN L svc 326.92

MEDIACOM svc 338.03

MERLIN-DESANCHEZ, CATALINA

rent 225.00

METRO INVESTMENTS LLC rent 225.00

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 6,039.86

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 58.92

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 8,560.52

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 6,676.40

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 13.92

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 11.68

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 100.56

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 1,043.98

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 734.99

NATL ASSOC OF CO & CITY HLTH OFFICIALS educ 635.00

NATL EMERGENCY NUMBER

dues 142.00

NATL EMERGENCY NUMBER

educ 45.00

OFFICE DEPOT supl 217.35

OVERHEAD DOOR CO OF WLOO INC eq rpr 140.50

PEOPLES COMMUNITY HEALTH

meds 70.00

PRAIRIE MDWS RACETRACK & CASINO/HOTEL & CONF. CTR rooms 636.16

SACRED HEART CHURCH rent 150.00

SAMS WHOLESALE CLUB supl 367.42

SAYER LAW GROUP svc 373.50

SHRED-IT USA svc 796.08

SIDWELL CO maint 3,704.00

SJV II rent 275.00

STAPLES CREDIT PLAN supl 734.93

SUMMIT FOOD SVC food 10,106.19

TEDS HOME AND HDWR svc 69.01

TRUITT, KARRIE svc 116.00

UNITED HEALTHCARE INS CO

ref 117,148.88

US CELLULAR svc 1,908.66

WATERFALLS CAR WASH lbr 15.95

CITY OF WATERLOO fuel 378.95

WLOO WATER WORKS util 100.00

WLOO WATER WORKS wtr 427.74

WELLINGTON PARK APTS rent 260.00

WERTJES UNIFORMS supl 1,031.29

WICKHAM FRANK rent 200.00

XEROX CORP svc 146.32

ZAHNOW, GARY rent 200.00

GENERAL SUPPLEMENTAL FUND

IRS fed pay 387.91

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS def com 425.00

SSA fica 871.66

FOUR OAKS INC svc 1,446.15

LUTHERAN SVCS OF IA svc 6,904.20

MATT PARROTT/STOREY KENWORTHY supl 72.50

ELECTION CENTER dues 200.00

GUETZLAFF , DEBRA pct off 61.99

INTAB supl 142.17

ISAC educ 190.00

OFFICE DEPOT supl 16.18

SAYER LAW GROUP svc 1,207.75

ULINE supl 772.39

COUNTY SERVICES FUND

IRS fed pay 212.96

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS def com 75.00

SSA fica 369.30

RURAL BASIC FUND

COLLECTION SVC CTR oth pay 57.02

IRS fed pay 3,826.02

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS def com 150.00

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS def com 75.00

SSA fica 5,597.91

BHC LAW ENFORCEMENT ASSOC

oth pay 70.27

PECU oth pay 3,066.00

SECONDARY ROADS FUND

IRS fed pay 8,083.47

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS def com 480.00

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS def com 125.00

SSA fica 13,793.62

CEDAR VALLEY UNITED WAY

oth pay 28.00

ALTORFER INC eq 45.59

ANTON SALES eq 724.26

BMC AGGREGATES spl 10,957.09

CITY OF CEDAR FALLS svc 72.60

INVISION ARCHITECTURE svc 1,036.00

KWIK TRIP INC fuel 771.08

MENARDS CF prts 138.50

SLED SHED prts 385.21

MADISON NATL LIFE INS CO ins 29.00

PECU oth pay 1,652.50

1ST AYD CORP supl 181.60

AGVANTAGE FS INC fuel 10,894.11

AIRGAS NORTH CENTRAL

eq rent 290.58

AMAZON CAPITAL SVCS INC

supl 600.45

BLACK HAWK WASTE DISPOSAL

svc 155.96

CARGILL INC supl 49,900.44

CF UTILITIES util 66.01

CF UTILITIES util 75.00

CF UTILITIES util 8.50

CF UTILITIES util 8.50

CENTURYLINK util 67.56

CONSTRUCTION MATERIALS INC

supl 480.00

DONS TRUCK SALES INC prts 222.63

FREEDOM BUILDINGS INC svc 477.50

GRACIOUS FOOD fuel 872.13

LA PORTE MOTOR SUPL INC supl 56.00

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 2,425.63

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 116.02

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 17.76

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 62.58

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 10.14

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 16.61

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 294.77

NAPA AUTO PARTS prts 487.26

SADLER POWER TRAIN INC prts 522.03

VERIZON CONNECT NWF INC

svc 781.50

JAIL COMMISSARY FUND

IRS fed pay 99.30

SSA fica 203.52

INVISION ARCHITECTURE svc 4,750.00

KEEFE SUPL CO food 2,609.47

MATT PARROTT/STOREY KENWORTHY supl 136.64

MCKEE FOODS food 65.42

SAMS WHOLESALE CLUB

food 1,689.46

CONSERVATION TRUST FUND AMAZON CAPITAL SVCS INC supl 47.73

SOLID WASTE-CAPITAL FUND

BHC SOLID WASTE bond 6,000,000.00

INSURANCE TRUST FUND

NAVITUS HEALTH SOLUTIONS

ins 26,226.52

PREFERRED ONE INS CO

ins 99,689.85

PREFERRED ONE INS CO

ins 54,154.54

FLEXIBLE SPENDING FUND EMPLOYEE BENEFITS CORP

flx sp 1,782.65

SOLID WASTE ADMIN FUND

IRS fed pay 508.05

SSA fica 618.90

MADISON NATL LIFE INS ins 26.25

EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT FUND

IRS fed pay 355.02

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS def com 50.00

SSA fica 594.02

CEDAR VALLEY UNITED WAY

oth pay 4.00

INRCOG svc 3,330.00

BERGANKDV TECHNOLOGY & CONSULTING svc 14.00

COUNTY ASSESSOR FUND

IRS fed pay 2,158.32

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS def com 1,695.00

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS def com 145.00

SSA fica 4,343.58

CEDAR VALLEY UNITED WAY

oth pay 7.00

CDW GOVERNMENT INC hdwr 2,579.70

WELLMARK ins 11,246.60

LEGALSHIELD oth pay 61.40

MADISON NATL LIFE INS ins 26.62

PECU oth pay 2,596.00

AYES: Laylin, Little, Trelka, White, Schwartz.

NAYS: None.

Resolution adopted.

RECEIVE PROJECT UPDATES FROM DEPARTMENT HEADS/ELECTED OFFICIALS. County Engineer Cathy Nicholas icy paved roads have been sanded and should be in better shape in a few hours. She said that now that all Iowa Department of Transportation (IDOT) contracts must be signed electronically, it is inconvenient to have rotating Board chairs be set up with an electronic signing account every year, so IDOT legal counsel has opined that the signing may be delegated to someone else, like the engineer or auditor. Schwartz said that was all right with him, and Nicholas should put it on the agenda for the following week.

Moved by Little, seconded by White that the MINUTES of the Board Meeting held February 11, 2020 and February 13, 2020 be and are hereby approved as submitted. Motion carried.

CONSENT AGENDA

White moved the following RESOLUTION seconded by Laylin.

A. TO APPROVE, RECEIVE, PLACE ON FILE WITH THE COUNTY AUDITOR

1. The Board of Supervisors APPROVE INTERGOVERNMENTAL JOURNAL ENTRIES, and that the County Auditor be authorized and directed to TRANSFER monies within the various funds as submitted. (None submitted)

2. The CERTIFICATE OF INSURANCE for Bremer County, Code Publishing Company, and Green Resource Management.

B. TO RECEIVE AND PLACE ON FILE WITH THE COUNTY AUDITOR

1. The MANURE MANAGEMENT PLAN (MMP) update submitted by Adam Anderson Facility ID #67649 located in Barclay Township, Section Sixteen (16) at Barclay Road, Dunkerton, in Black Hawk County pursuant to 567 Iowa Administrative Code §455B.

2. The MANURE MANAGEMENT PLAN (MMP) update submitted by Adam Anderson Facility ID #58374 located in Barclay Township, Section Seventeen (17) at 1465 S Canfield Road, Dunkerton, in Black Hawk County pursuant to 567 Iowa Administrative Code §455B.

3. The PERMIT FOR UTILITY WORK WITHIN THE RIGHT-OF-WAY for Windstream Iowa Communications, Little Rock, AR for placement of underground cable on County right-of-way at 10028 Winslow Road as recommended by Catherine Nicholas, County Engineer.

C. TO APPROVE AND DIRECT THE CHAIR TO SIGN

1. The allowable/disallowable HOMESTEAD CREDIT LIST as submitted by the County Assessor’s Office, in accordance with §425.3 of the Code of Iowa.

2. The allowable/disallowable FAMILY FARM CREDIT LIST as submitted by the County Assessor’s Officer, in accordance with §426.A.14 of the Code of Iowa.

3. The RENEWAL APPLICATION for a Class “C” LIQUOR LICENSE (LC) submitted by Mo’s One More Lounge, 4515 E. Washburn Road, Washburn, Iowa.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Trelka, White, Schwartz.

NAYS: None.

Resolution adopted.

CONSENT AGENDA ENDS

Little moved the following resolution seconded by Trelka.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the 28E AGREEMENT between Black Hawk County and the City of La Porte City for the placement of vehicle registration stops on persons with City of La Porte City parking tickets be approved as recommended by Rita Schmidt, County Treasurer.

Schmidt said this has been reviewed and approved by Assistant County Attorney Peter Burk, the IDOT and the Iowa Attorney General’s Office.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Trelka, White, Schwartz.

NAYS: None.

Resolution adopted.

Moved by White, seconded by Laylin that the PERSONNEL REQUISITION for the Network Administrator, (full time) in the Information Technology Department be approved, as recommended by Kim Veeder, Information Technology Director. Motion carried.

Moved by Trelka, seconded by Laylin that the TRAVEL REQUEST submitted by Kim Veeder, Information Technology Director, be approved and direct the Chair to sign for same: $239.92 to attend the ISAC Legislative Conference in Des Moines, IA scheduled for March 12th – March 13th, 2020. Motion carried.

Trelka moved the following resolution seconded by Laylin.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the DONATION REQUEST submitted by the Veterans Memorial Hall Commission for an unused desktop computer be approved as recommended by Kim Veeder, Information Technology Director.

Veeder said the computer is one that would probably have been recycled if it was not donated, that it would work but it is very old.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Trelka, White, Schwartz.

NAYS: None.

Resolution adopted.

Laylin moved the following resolution seconded by Little.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED to direct the Board of Supervisors to approve and sign the application for a Special Permit requested by Mid-American Energy Company to construct an electrical substation on a gravel pad with a gravel road located SW of 4410 South Raymond Road as recommended by Seth Hyberger, Zoning Administrator.

Hyberger said the Planning and Zoning Commission voted to approve by a 6-1 vote, with the nay vote coming because a neighbor complained that the substation would be too close to their home. The applicant’s attorney said that the substation would be at least 800 feet away from any home, and substations in Des Moines are within 100 feet of some homes. Schwartz asked if there was an issue about water draining through the location. Hyberger said that the new site is not in the floodplain, but the old site is.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Trelka, White, Schwartz.

NAYS: None.

Resolution adopted.

White moved the following resolution seconded by Trelka.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED fixing March 17, 2020 as the date for a meeting on the proposition of the issuance of not to exceed $4,000,000 General Obligation Bonds of Black Hawk County, State of Iowa (for essential county purposes), and providing for publication of notice thereof.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Trelka, White, Schwartz.

NAYS: None.

Resolution adopted.

On motion and vote the meeting adjourned.

Chris Schwartz, Chair, Board of Supervisors

Grant Veeder, County Auditor