Waterloo, Iowa February 19, 2019

The Board of Supervisors of the County of Black Hawk, in the State of Iowa, met in regular adjourned meeting at the Courthouse in Waterloo, County Seat of said County, at nine o’clock (9:00) a.m., pursuant to law, to the rules of said Board, and to adjournment. The meeting was called to order and on roll call there were present: Linda Laylin, Chris Schwartz, Dan Trelka, Craig White and Tom Little, Chair.

Absent: None.

Unless otherwise noted, all actions were approved unanimously.

Moved by Laylin, seconded by Schwartz that the AGENDA be received and place on file with the County Auditor as approved. Motion carried.

Schwartz moved the following resolution seconded by Trelka.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Black Hawk County, that the Board of Supervisors APPROVE EXPENDITURES, and that the County Auditor be authorized and directed to ISSUE CHECKS, against the various settlement of such claims as allowed:

GENERAL BASIC FUND

COLLECTION SVC CTR, oth pay

$1,140.74

IRS, fed pay $56,897.36

SSA, fica $95,794.05

BHC SHERIFF, oth pay $372.89

CEDAR VALLEY UNITED WAY, oth pay

$184.50

ADVANCED SYSTEMS INC, svc $592.31

BICKLEY, MARK, svc $660.00

BOB BARKER CO INC, supl $1,195.57

BREMER CO SHERIFF, svc $450.00

C&S REAL ESTATE, rent $225.00

CBM MANAGED SVCS, food $10,243.23

CDW GOVERNMENT INC, supl $665.47

CITY OF CEDAR FALLS, fuel $23.88

CHIEF, supl $159.99

COURIER, publ $396.07

DAN DEERY MOTOR CO INC, prts/lbr

$2,219.64

DEBNER JULIE A, svc $23.00

E CENTRAL IA RURAL ELEC, util

$1,742.71

FASTENAL CO, prts $114.72

FORD JILL S, svc $28.00

FULLER, ANGELA, svc $70.00

HERNANDEZ , JASON, svc $1,260.00

JOHNSON CONTROLS INC, svc

$1,110.00

KIRCHNER HANSON KALEEN, rent

$575.00

KLENK, BRENDA L B, svc $68.00

LA PORTE CITY PRINTING & DESIGN,

publ $500.32

LAW OFFICE OF CHRISTINA SHRIVER,

svc $342.00

MARCO INC, supl $294.51

MATT PARROTT/STOREY KENWORTHY, supl $207.75

MENARDS WLOO, misc $332.45

NAPHCARE INC, svc $104,473.16

ON SITE INFO DESTRUCTION, svc

$171.84

PER MAR SECURITY SVCS, svc

$1,521.90

PLUNKETTS PEST CONTROL INC, svc

$36.00

PTS OF AMERICA , svc $600.00

RITE PRICE OFFICE SUPL INC, supl

$316.90

RIVERSIDE INVESTMENTS , rent

$350.00

ROCK STAR REAL ESTATE, rent

$425.00

SANDEES LTD, supl $20.40

SCOTS SUPL CO INC, supl $5.24

US BANK, misc $10,831.74

VISITING NURSING ASSOC, svc

$3,403.91

WD INVESTMENTS , rent $225.00

WEBER PAPER CO, supl $1,092.72

SPEICHER WINDOLF ROBIN, mil

$112.71

AFLAC, ins $2,150.73

AFSCME IOWA COUNCIL 61, oth pay

$667.97

COMMUNITY HLTH CHARITIES IA,

oth pay $8.00

IUPAT DISTRICT COUNCIL 81, oth pay

$650.26

MADISON NATL LIFE INS, ins $470.05

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS, def com $5,385.00

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS, def com $1,537.50

PECU, oth pay $24,588.00

RADIUS GLOBAL SOLUTIONS, oth pay

$225.83

TEAMSTERS LOCAL UNION #238,

oth pay $2,893.48

TRANSWORLD SYSTEMS INC, oth pay

$166.24

US CELLULAR, svc $1,138.77

ABD PROPERTY MGMT, rent $850.00

ADVANCE AUTO PARTS, prts $17.40

ADVANCED SYSTEMS INC, eq $545.03

ALL STATE RENTAL, prts $18.00

AMAZON CAPITAL SVCS INC, prts

$12.47

ATWOOD , KAREN, rent $225.00

BEECHER LAW FIRM, svc $78.00

BILL COLWELL FORD INC, prts/lbr

$1,243.46

BLACK HAWK RENTAL, eq rent $982.00

BLACK HAWK WASTE DISPOSAL,

eq rent $62.72

BOUBIN MUFFLER, prts/lbr $564.19

CAMPBELL SUPL WLOO, supl $35.52

CF UTILITIES, util $337.50

CF UTILITIES, util $580.00

CF UTILITIES, util $324.76

CF UTILITIES, util $41.04

CF UTILITIES, data $85.00

CENTURYLINK, tel $152.00

CINTAS CORP, supl $257.93

CLIFTONLARSONALLEN, svc $4,200.00

COAST TO COAST COMPUTER PRODUCTS, supl $410.12

COUNTRY TERRACE, rent $225.00

D&J PROPERTIES, rent $200.00

DICKEYS PRINTING, supl $125.00

ENCORE ENERGY SVCS INC, fuel $5,915.27

FERGUSON ENTERPRISES INC, prts $92.10

FIRESTONE PAYMENT CTR, svc $1,112.40

GOVTECH SVCS INC, svc $1,200.00

GREENWAY, svc $3,697.07

HAWKEYE ALARM & SIGNAL CO, eq rpr $3,660.00

HEADSETS.COM, supl $17.95

HOSKINS LARRY RAY, rent $200.00

IOWA CANCER CONSORTIUM, dues $20.00

IA SEC OF STATE, svc $30.00

JOHNSON , LINDA, svc $7.50

KEARNS FUNERAL SVC, svc $1,000.00

MALAISE SUSAN, svc $9.50

MEDIACOM, svc $337.44

MID AMERICAN ENERGY, util $62.66

MID AMERICAN ENERGY, util $9,169.68

MID AMERICAN ENERGY, util $6,127.96

MID AMERICAN ENERGY, util $14.36

MID AMERICAN ENERGY, util $11.28

MID AMERICAN ENERGY, util $1,471.86

MID AMERICAN ENERGY, util $808.49

PEOPLES COMMUNITY HLTH, svc

$1,873.48

SAMS WHOLESALE CLUB, supl

$1,237.66

STAPLES CREDIT PLAN, supl $213.21

STONEY CREEK HOTEL & CONFERENCE CTR, room $197.16

THOMPSON PROPERTY MGMT, rent

$200.00

WLOO WATER WORKS, wtr $201.66

WERTJES UNIFORMS, supl $732.91

THE SCOOP FEED & SUPL, supl $95.66

GENERAL SUPPLEMENTAL FUND

IRS, fed pay $372.13

SSA, fica $845.50

RITE PRICE OFFICE SUPL INC, supl $35.50

US BANK, supl $210.96

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS, def com $330.00

COUNTY SERVICES FUND,

IRS, fed pay $1,622.26

SSA, fica $2,929.56

CEDAR VALLEY UNITED WAY, oth pay $13.00

AFLAC, ins $6.16

IUPAT DISTRICT COUNCIL 81, oth pay $27.11

MADISON NATL LIFE INS, ins $7.90

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT, def com $165.00

PECU, oth pay $25.00

BUTLER CO AUDITOR, svc $95,293.07

RURAL BASIC FUND,

COLLECTION SERVICE CTR, oth pay -$72.87

IRS, fed pay $4,145.91

SSA, fica $6,927.71

RITE PRICE OFFICE SUPL INC, supl $12.00

AFLAC, ins $181.55

MADISON NATL LIFE INS, ins $16.25

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT, def com $125.00

PECU, oth pay $4,386.50

TEAMSTERS LOCAL UNION #238, oth pay $588.00

SECONDARY ROADS FUND,

IRS, fed pay $8,241.20

SSA, fica $13,905.06

CEDAR VALLEY UNITED WAY, oth pay $25.00

BLACKSTRAP INC, supl $23,809.61

CITY OF CEDAR FALLS, fuel $1,639.44

E CENTRAL IA RURAL ELEC, util $23.75

KWIK TRIP INC, fuel $483.64

MENARDS WLOO, supl $168.42

US BANK, misc $1,381.78

WEBER PAPER CO, supl $247.64

AFLAC, ins $65.70

MADISON NATL LIFE INS, ins $65.70

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS, def com $580.00

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS, def com $25.00

PECU, oth pay $1,958.00

TEAMSTERS LOCAL UNION #238, oth pay $1,471.00

AIRGAS NORTH CENTRAL, supl $70.20

AMAZON CAPITAL SVCS INC, prts $154.23

CF UTILITIES, util $8.03

CF UTILITIES, util $8.03

CENTURYLINK, tel $64.96

CINTAS CORP, svc $57.40

DONS TRUCK SALES INC, prts $62.31

HUDSON HARDWARE PLBG & HEATING, supl $79.00

LA PORTE MOTOR SUPL INC, supl $142.23

MID AMERICAN ENERGY, util $3,310.80

MID AMERICAN ENERGY, util $405.41

MID AMERICAN ENERGY, util $147.15

MID AMERICAN ENERGY, util $10.00

MID AMERICAN ENERGY, util $76.27

MID AMERICAN ENERGY, util $10.54

MID AMERICAN ENERGY, util $16.51

MID AMERICAN ENERGY, util $300.10

MID AMERICAN ENERGY, util $27.77

MURPHY TRACTOR & EQUIP CO, eq $173.87

NETWORKFLEET INC, svc $755.50

STOKES WELDING, eq $406.66

JAIL COMMISSARY FUND,

IRS, fed pay $96.41

SSA, fica $199.20

BOB BARKER CO INC, supl $4,618.11

KEEFE SUPL CO, food $609.14

MCKEE FOODS, food $80.84

US BANK, misc $1,797.99

DICKEYS PRINTING, svc $450.00

SAMS WHOLESALE CLUB, food $612.03

CONSERVATION TRUST FUND,

US BANK, misc $2,941.45

CAPITAL IMPROVEMENT PLAN FUND,

AHTS ARCHITECTS, svc $534.66

RURAL SEWER FUND,

URBAN SVCS, svc $2,115.00

INSURANCE TRUST FUND,

NAVITUS HEALTH SOLUTIONS, ins $15,562.72

PREFERRED ONE INS CO, ins $66,022.42

SELF INSURED/LIAB,PROP ETC FUND,

RACOM CORP, svc $500.00

FLEXIBLE SPENDING FUND,

EMPLOYEE BENEFITS CORP, flx sp

$1,980.70

SOLID WASTE ADMIN FUND

IRS, fed pay $427.73

SSA, fica $651.40

E911 SERVICE COMMISSION FUND

E CENTRAL IA RURAL ELEC, util

$226.36

BERGEN PLBG HEATING & COOLING INC, eq rpr $631.29

CF UTILITIES, util $550.00

CENTURYLINK, tel $168.00

DUNKERTON TELEPHONE COOP, tel

$817.94

MID AMERICAN ENERGY, util $117.80

MID AMERICAN ENERGY, util $308.48

EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT FUND

IRS, fed pay $342.27

SSA, fica $575.62

CEDAR VALLEY UNITED WAY, oth pay

$3.00

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS, def com $50.00

US CELLULAR, svc $181.57

COUNTY ASSESSOR FUND

IRS, fed pay $1,812.13

SSA, fica $3,847.82

CEDAR VALLEY UNITED WAY, oth pay

$1.00

MATT PARROTT/STOREY KENWORTHY, supl $55.36

JOHNSON , TARA, mil $37.61

MADISON NATL LIFE INS, ins $53.05

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS, def com $1,445.00

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS, def com $145.00

PECU, oth pay $2,027.50

TYLER TECHNOLOGIES, sftwr $31.25

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, Trelka, White, Little.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

Schwartz moved the following resolution seconded by White.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Black Hawk County, that the Board of Supervisors APPROVE EXPENDITURES, and that Country View Care Facility be authorized and directed to ISSUE CHECKS, against the various settlements of such claims as allowed:

COUNTRY VIEW ENTERPRISE FUND

ANDERSON ERICKSON DAIRY, food

$568.78

BHC TREASURER, svc $579.06

CTRS FOR MEDICARE & MEDICAID SVCS, svc $14,217.45

HOCKENBERGS, supl $593.04

NETWORK SVCS CO, svc $16.95

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, Trelka, White, Little.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

Moved by White, seconded by Trelka that the MINUTES of the Board Meeting held February 12, 2019 and February 13, 2019 be and are hereby approved as submitted. Motion carried.

CONSENT AGENDA

White moved the following RESOLUTION seconded by Laylin.

A. TO APPROVE, RECEIVE, PLACE ON FILE WITH THE COUNTY AUDITOR

1. The Board of Supervisors APPROVE INTERGOVERNMENTAL JOURNAL ENTRIES, and that the County Auditor be authorized and directed to TRANSFER monies within the various funds as submitted. (None submitted)

2. The CERTIFICATE OF INSURANCE for Continental Fire Sprinkler Company, East Central Iowa Cooperative, Heffron Services, and Koch Building Company d/b/a Koch Construction.

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, Trelka, White, Little.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

CONSENT AGENDA ENDS

Moved by Schwartz, seconded by Trelka that the PERSONNEL REQUISITION for the Assistant County Attorney, (full time) in the County Attorney’s Office be approved, as recommended by Brian Williams, County Attorney. Motion carried.

White moved the following resolution seconded by Laylin.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the policy release STATEMENT removing the Country View Buildings (1410 W Dunkerton Road and 1450 W Dunkerton Road, Waterloo) along with the additional property equipment from the County’s Liability Policy be approved.

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, Trelka, White, Little.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

The Board discussed a proposed resolution to declare support and intent to place Historic Route 20 Signage on the County/State maintained roads to identify the former alignments of U.S. Highway 20 in the state of Iowa as Historic US Route 20. Since the party requesting the designation was unable to attend, the Board decided to table any action.

Moved by Schwartz, seconded by Trelka to table action on the above. Motion carried.

Moved by White, seconded by Laylin to direct the Finance Director to advertise for a PUBLIC HEARING on the proposed Black Hawk County Budget for the Fiscal Year 2019-2020 to be held on March 12, 2019 at 9:05 a.m. in Board Room 201 of the Black Hawk County Courthouse, Waterloo, Iowa. Motion carried.

Schwartz moved the following resolution seconded by Trelka.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that pursuant to Iowa Code Section 35B, the Board approves the Veteran Affairs Commission hiring of Yolando Loveless as Veteran Affairs Director (exempt position) at an annual salary of $61,000, effective February 25, 2019.

White asked about the interview process. VA Commissioner Heidi Warrington said that 17 people applied (some of them after the deadline), and that the interviewers used a spreadsheet of criteria to reduce the field to three interviewees. White said that Laylin wouldn’t give the interview information to the other supervisors. Laylin said that the interviewers decided to keep the information confidential, and White had been given the opportunity to be one of the interviewers. White said that was not the case.

Loveless said that he was a Waterloo native who spent thirty years in the U.S. Navy and had both supervisory and non-supervisory experience. He said that as a VA employee he learned much from retiring VA Director Kevin Dill, especially humility. The supervisors congratulated Loveless and thanked Dill. Little asked for a roll call vote.

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, Trelka, White, Little.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

WORK SESSION

The supervisors considered various aspects of the FY20 Black Hawk County Budget. Finance Director Susan Deaton said that a bill introduced in the Iowa legislature would increase restrictions on the county’s ability to tax, and while this particular bill may not pass, the lobbyists for the Urban County Caucus say that both houses of the legislature and the governor have indicated a desire to further restrict property taxes. In light of this, she suggested exercising caution by reducing debt service fund reserves, which are substantial and must be used only for debt service purposes, instead of reducing general fund reserves, which can be used with considerable flexibility. She said the change would have substantially the same effect on the tax rate as the reduction in general fund reserves. Laylin said that the legislation is targeted at urban counties and it was fortunate that the county had the foresight to build a week’s cushion into the budget process. Trelka said that this would be proceeding with prudence. Little said that the legislation could change to a form that confounds the county’s strategy. Schwartz said that this plan puts the county in the best possible position considering that the county must act by March 15 and the state can wait until May or June.

Trelka moved the following resolution seconded by Schwartz.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the proposed FY20 budget be altered so that a reduction in general fund reserves of $955,000 be replaced by a reduction in debt service fund reserves of $1,000,000.

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, Trelka, White, Little.

NAYS: None. Motion carried.

On motion and vote the meeting adjourned.

Tom Little, Chair, Board of Supervisors Grant Veeder, County Auditor