Waterloo, Iowa February 25, 2020

The Board of Supervisors of the County of Black Hawk, in the State of Iowa, met in regular adjourned meeting at the Courthouse in Waterloo, County Seat of said County, at nine o’clock (9:00) a.m., pursuant to law, to the rules of said Board, and to adjournment. The meeting was called to order and on roll call there were present: Linda Laylin, Dan Trelka, Craig White and Chris Schwartz, Chair.

Absent: Tom Little.

Unless otherwise noted, all actions were approved unanimously, Little absent.

Moved by White, seconded by Trelka that the AGENDA be received and place on file with the County Auditor as amended. Motion carried.

Trelka moved the following resolution seconded by Laylin.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Black Hawk County, that the Board of Supervisors APPROVE EXPENDITURES, and that the County Auditor be authorized and directed to ISSUE CHECKS, against the various settlement of such claims as allowed:

GENERAL BASIC FUND

IA DEPT OF REV state tax 27,312.44

NEOPOST USA INC svc 10,000.00

ACCURATE L & DC eq rpr 398.13

ACES svc 20,898.00

BMC AGGREGATES supl 149.53

BRUSTKERN MICHAEL J rent 225.00

C&S REAL ESTATE rent 200.00

COTT SYSTEMS svc 3,200.00

COURIER publ 465.34

DEBNER JULIE A svc 104.00

DWD INVESTMENTS rent 325.00

E CENTRAL IA RURAL ELEC

util 1,714.25

FAT DOG 18 rent 225.00

FORD JILL S svc 245.00

GBM PROPERTY MGMT rent 775.00

GORDON FLESCH CO INC svc 1,205.72

INTERSTATE BATTERY SYSTEM

supl 273.85

IWI MOTOR PARTS supl 190.77

KARENS PRINT RITE svc 390.20

KEYSTONE LABS INC svc 97.00

KLENK, BRENDA L B svc 4.00

LOCKSPERTS INC eq 4.12

MARCO INC svc 593.78

MATT PARROTT/STOREY KENWORTHY supl 442.11

MENARDS CF supl 499.52

MENARDS WLOO supl 104.31

O’KEEFE ELEVATOR CO INC

maint 260.00

PER MAR SECURITY SVCS

svc 4,007.28

PPG ARCHITECTURAL FINISHES INC supl 233.90

RAY MOUNT WRECKER SVC svc 35.00

SANDEES LTD supl 62.00

SLED SHED eq rpr 193.59

STRAND JEANNE svc 129.50

US BANK misc 12,413.31

WLOO COMM SCHOOL supl 5.43

WEBER PAPER CO supl 2,927.71

STOCKDALE MAUREEN mil 39.39

2ND WIND EXERCISE, INC eq 354.00

AGVANTAGE FS INC svc 127.50

AIRLINE AUTO eq 75.00

AMAZON CAPITAL SVCS INC

supl 1,199.99

AQUATICS & EXOTICS OF WLOO

misc 15.98

ARGUS & WOOKIE INC rent 200.00

B & B FARM STORE INC supl 187.80

BHC EXTENSION educ 35.00

BLACK HAWK RENTAL eq 1,769.26

BROWNELLS INC supl 159.76

BUDREAU VETERINARY CLINIC

svc 139.90

C&C WELDING & SAND BLASTING

supl 422.87

CAMPBELL SUPL WLOO supl 21.25

CF UTILITIES data 616.74

CENTURYLINK tel 1,660.60

CENTURYLINK el 90.30

CENTURYLINK tel 472.66

CONSOLIDATED ENERGY HARTLAND fuel 1,534.88

COOK’S OUTDOORS supl 22.00

CREATIVE IMPACT CO supl 12.00

DONS TRUCK SALES INC prts 22.48

EASTGATE ESTATES rent 200.00

ECHO GROUP INC eq 180.48

ECOLAB INC eq rent 364.00

FAGER JUANITA rent 115.00

FORTITUDE C/O EDGE rent 200.00

GORDON LYNN A svc 60.50

GRIFFIN INVESTMENTS rent 200.00

HAWKEYE PROPERTY MGMT

rent 325.00

HAWKEYE VILLAGE APT rent 250.00

IIW ENGINEERS & SURVEYORS

svc 9,781.75

IA DEPT OF NATURAL RESOURCES svc 85.00

ISU educ 328.20

KOBLISKA VINCE M rent 643.75

MALAISE SUSAN svc 5.50

MALLORY SAFETY & SUPL supl 239.31

MERCYONE NE IA CLINIC svc 276.00

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 17.76

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 513.59

MURPHY TRACTOR & EQUIP CO

eq 626.33

NAPA AUTO PARTS prts 220.15

NATL FARM TO SCHOOL NETWORK/TIDES CTR educ 850.00

NELSON LARRY rent 925.00

O’NEIL, STEVEN mil 364.65

ODONNELL ACE HARDWARE INC

supl 17.46

OFFICE DEPOT supl 245.05

OMAHA BEDDING CO supl 1,500.00

OPERATION THRESHOLD rent 250.00

ORTMAN HOLLY svc 8.00

OUTDOOR & MORE prts 607.84

PRESTO-X svc 32.00

PRESTO-X svc 242.00

PROFESSIONAL OFFICE SVCS

supl 209.93

QUALITY CONCRETE CONSTRUCTION rent 200.00

REGIONAL HLTH SVCS OF HOWARD CO reimb 776.21

RUSSELL LAMSON LTD PARTNERSHIP rent 400.00

SADLER POWER TRAIN INC prts 108.68

SAYER LAW GROUP svc 79.50

SHEEHAN PROPERTY MGMT

rent 379.40

SPEE DEE DELIVERY SVC INC

svc 195.50

STEVE RUSSELL FINE ARTS supl 28.50

STOKES WELDING prts 870.47

SUMMIT FOOD SVC food 9,750.71

THE SHRED MASTER svc 159.40

US POST OFFICE svc 543.12

UNITY POINT – ALLEN HOSP svc 93.00

URBS DO IT BEST HARDWARE

supl 42.14

US CELLULAR svc 276.47

VAN WYNGARDEN & ABRAHAMSON INC svc 241.50

WATERLOO OIL CO fuel 3,408.86

WLOO WATER WORKS wtr 100.00

WEST PAYMENT CTR svc 1,960.49

WICKHAM FRANK rent 225.00

WILSON RESTAURANT SUPL INC

supl 35.97

WINDSTREAM IA COMMUNICATIONS tel 3,324.91

GENERAL SUPPLEMENTAL FUND

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 239.00

CLERK OF DISTRICT COURTsvc 514.87

SUCCESSLINK misc 1,330.76

WINDSTREAM IA COMMUNICATIONS tel 14.38

COUNTY SERVICES FUND

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 121.00

WINDSTREAM IA COMMUNICATIONS tel 95.65

RURAL BASIC FUND

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 1,538.56

SECONDARY ROADS FUND

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 3,858.00

ALTORFER INC eq rpr 92.01

ANTON SALES prts 305.00

CITY OF CEDAR FALLS fuel 1,048.97

E CENTRAL IA RURAL ELEC util 23.75

MENARDS CF supl 32.92

MENARDS WLOO supl 11.77

US BANK misc 3,474.70

AMAZON CAPITAL SVCS INC

prts 662.02

BROWN SUPPLY CO supl 21,400.00

CASEYS BUSINESS MASTERCARD

fuel 2.13

CF UTILITIES util 5.25

CINTAS CORP svc 32.64

CONSOLIDATED ENERGY HARTLAND misc 1,284.15

FERTILIZER DEALER SUPL prts 22.29

IA WEED COMMISSIONERS ASSN

educ 160.00

LA PORTE MOTOR SUPL INC

supl 157.77

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 256.83

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 27.89

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 29.03

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 71.34

NAPA AUTO PARTS prts 86.73

SAM ANNIS & CO fuel 705.63

STOKES WELDING supl 150.00

WINDSTREAM IA COMMUNICATIONS tel 28.77

RESOURCE/ENHANCE/PROTECT FUND RITE ENVIRONMENTAL misc 1,823.72

JAIL COMMISSARY FUND

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 29.00

KEEFE SUPL CO food 2,269.78

MCKEE FOODS food 117.72

SANDEES LTD supl 120.00

US BANK misc 26.74

US CELLULAR svc 798.78

CONSERVATION TRUST FUND MENARDS CF supl 422.62

US BANK misc 939.90

AQUATICS & EXOTICS OF WLOO

supl 84.99

CRAW DADDY OUTDOORS supl 519.60

GROUPHUG INC supl 5,149.00

CAPITAL IMPROVEMENT PLAN FUND KAPAUN CONSULTING ENGINEERS svc 5,500.00

KIRK GROSS CO svc 53,270.63

TECHNOLOGY EQUIPMENT FUND TYLER TECHNOLOGIES svc 2,718.75

RURAL SEWER FUND

URBAN SVCS svc 1,555.00

INSURANCE TRUST FUND

NAVITUS HLTH SOLUTIONS

ins 35,080.57

NAVITUS HLTH SOLUTIONS

ins 2,534.00

PREFERRED ONE INS CO

ins 73,478.85

MADISON NATL LIFE INS ins 1,013.56

FLEXIBLE SPENDING FUND EMPLOYEE BENEFITS CORP

flx sp 2,443.55

SOLID WASE ADMIN FUND

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 205.00

E911 SERVICE COMMISSION FUND

E CENTRAL IA RURAL ELEC util 173.45

AMERICAN TOWER CORP

eq rent 7,584.82

CF UTILITIES util 260.31

CF UTILITIES util 550.00

CENTURYLINK tel 1,189.73

CENTURYLINK tel 36.39

CENTURYLINK tel 98.97

CENTURYLINK tel 48.52

COLOFF MEDIA eq rent 1,967.00

DUNKERTON TELEPHONE COOP

tel 998.01

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 182.96

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 193.02

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 256.27

EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT FUND

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 165.00

GORDON FLESCH CO INC svc 15.00

CENTURYLINK tel 543.30

MEDIACOM svc 156.90

US CELLULAR svc 188.32

COUNTY ASSESSOR FUND

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 1,108.00

MARCO INC maint 185.23

WINDSTREAM IA COMMUNICATIONS tel 84.20

AYES: Laylin, Trelka, White, Schwartz.

NAYS: None.

ABSENT: Little.

Resolution adopted.

RECEIVE PROJECT UPDATES FROM DEPARTMENT HEADS/ELECTED OFFICIALS. Veterans Affairs Director Yolando Loveless provided the Board with statistics on his department’s service to veterans in 2019. He said 2038 vets were served, including 355 new ones. He gave examples of his office successfully assisting vets in getting their federal VA claims paid. He showed how he has personally invested in the veteran community outside of his job duties. He said he was recently selected as the MercyOne Military Hero and named to the Waterloo East High Hall of Fame.

County Engineer Cathy Nicholas said that the Iowa legislature is considering two bills that would affect her department. One would require that rumble strips be placed on county roads wherever they intersect with state highways, which engineers support as a safety measure. The other would require that Level C roads be gated from mile to mile or else revert back to Level A or B roads.

Moved by Trelka, seconded by White that the MINUTES of the Board Meeting held February 18, 2020 be and are hereby approved as submitted. Motion carried.

CONSENT AGENDA

White moved the following RESOLUTION seconded by Trelka.

A. TO APPROVE, RECEIVE, PLACE ON FILE WITH THE COUNTY AUDITOR

1. The Board of Supervisors APPROVE INTERGOVERNMENTAL JOURNAL ENTRIES, and that the County Auditor be authorized and directed to TRANSFER monies within the various funds as submitted.

Transfer from Fund Amount Transfer to Fund Amount

GENERAL – DHS 11,371.19 GENERAL – MAINTENANCE 11,371.19

2. The PAYROLL ADJUSTMENTS submitted by the various departments and the County Auditor be authorized and directed to adjust his records accordingly.

NAME, DEPT. POSITION FROM TO DATE CHANGE

SHERIFF, Tony Thompson

HOLBACH, ZACHARY R DEPUTY SHERIFF 27.56 28.66 2/9/2020 ANN STEP INCR

NAI, ANTHONY T DEPUTY SHERIFF 28.66 29.81 2/9/2020 ANN STEP INCR

3. The CERTIFICATE OF INSURANCE for Gordon Flesch Company.

4. The RECORDER’S REPORT OF FEES COLLECTED from Sandie L. Smith, County Recorder, for the period from August 1, 2019 through January 31, 2020.

B. TO APPROVE AND DIRECT THE CHAIR TO SIGN

1. The RENEWAL APPLICATION for a Class “B” LIQUOR LICENSE (BB) submitted by Cedar Falls Motorsports Park, 7227 Waverly Road, Cedar Falls, IA.

AYES: Laylin, Trelka, White, Schwartz.

NAYS: None.

ABSENT: Little. Resolution adopted.

CONSENT AGENDA ENDS

Trelka moved the following resolution seconded by Laylin.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the COOPERATIVE AGREEMENT between Black Hawk County and Grundy County for proposed improvements to Grundy Road (T-69) between Zaneta Road (D-35) northerly to Iowa Highway 20 be approved and direct the Chair to sign as recommended by Catherine Nicholas, County Engineer.

Nicholas said that the Grundy County Board of Supervisors has signed the agreement.

AYES: Laylin, Trelka, White, Schwartz.

NAYS: None.

ABSENT: Little. Resolution adopted.

White moved the following resolution seconded by Laylin.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the TITLE VI AGREEMENT between Black Hawk County and the Iowa Department of Transportation naming Debi Bunger, County Human Resources Director, as the designated Title VI coordinator be approved and direct the Chair to sign as recommended by Catherine Nicholas, County Engineer.

Nicholas said this is to assure that civil rights laws are observed in the hiring of workers to complete this project, and must be done to be eligible for US Department of Transportation money.

AYES: Laylin, Trelka, White, Schwartz.

NAYS: None.

ABSENT: Little. Resolution adopted.

White moved the following resolution seconded by Laylin.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the TITLE VI ASSURANCE between Black Hawk County and the Iowa Department of Transportation stating that Black Hawk County comply with the following statutory/regulatory authorities; Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, 49 C.F.R. Part 21, and 28 C.F.R. Part 21 in order to receive Federal financial assistance from the United States Department of Transportation be approved and direct the Chair to sign as recommended by Catherine Nicholas, County Engineer.

AYES: Laylin, Trelka, White, Schwartz.

NAYS: None.

ABSENT: Little. Resolution adopted.

White moved the following resolution seconded by Laylin.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the LOWEST RESPONSIBLE BID received from KAM Line Markings, Gilbert, IA, for Fiscal Year 2020 Pavement Markings, project number L-7620, in various locations throughout the county with a bid of $82,503.66 (Engineer’s Estimate $86,215.05) be awarded and for the chair to sign the contract, conditional to the receipt of the certificate of insurance as recommended by Catherine Nicholas, County Engineer.

AYES: Laylin, Trelka, White, Schwartz.

NAYS: None.

ABSENT: Little. Resolution adopted.

Trelka moved the following resolution seconded by White.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the LOWEST RESPONSIBLE BID received from Kluesner Construction, Farley, IA, for Fiscal Year 2021 Crack Sealing, project number L-7721, various locations throughout the county with a bid of $41,336.05 (Engineer’s estimate $47,373.90) be awarded and for the chair to sign the contract, conditional to the receipt of the certificate of insurance as recommended by Catherine Nicholas, County Engineer.

AYES: Laylin, Trelka, White, Schwartz.

NAYS: None.

ABSENT: Little. Resolution adopted.

Moved by White, seconded by Laylin to direct the County Auditor to advertise for a PUBLIC HEARING/BID OPENING to be held at 9:05 a.m. on March 10, 2020 in Board Room 201 of the Black Hawk County Courthouse, 316 E. 5th Street, Waterloo, Iowa on the proposed Project L-7521 Fiscal Year 2021 Sealcoating at various locations throughout Black Hawk County. Motion carried.

White moved the following resolution seconded by Trelka.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the Board of Supervisors designates County Engineer Cathy Nicholas to affix her electronic signature to contracts let by the Iowa Department of Transportation upon the approval of said contracts by the Board of Supervisors.

AYES: Laylin, Trelka, White, Schwartz.

NAYS: None.

ABSENT: Little. Resolution adopted.

Moved by Laylin, seconded by Trelka that the PERSONNEL REQUISITION for the System/Real Estate Tax Manager, (full time) in the County Auditor’s Office be approved, as recommended by Grant Veeder, County Auditor.

Veeder said that Helen Steffen would be retiring at the end of June, and that he had spoken individually to each supervisor about hiring someone early to train with her, given the complexity of her position. Motion carried.

The Board of Supervisors discussed using the Board:General Supervision fund to budget vacant FTEs (full-time equivalents) in FY21. Finance Director James Perry said that this would keep a department’s funds that are budgeted for unfilled positions from being used for anything else. Assistant County Attorney Mike Treinen said that this would usurp the hiring authority of the autonomous Board of Health, because the Board of Supervisors would need to approve moving the money before a position could be filled. He said some of the positions are new, and that Director Nafissa Cisse Egbuonye intends to fill them. He said the practice would probably be found impermissible by a court.

White said he brought the matter to Perry in order to be fiscally responsible, and that Treinen didn’t have the whole story. He said the matter was dropped on the Board four days before it was to look at the budget. Schwartz said that the Board took six weeks to consider the budget, which was enough time to discuss the Health Department positions if anyone had questions, and he had full confidence in the Board of Health. Laylin said there had been adequate time to discuss the budget, but that if there is more information, the supervisors could discuss it further.

Cisse Egbuonye provided figures that showed she has reduced staff since 2016 from 112 (90.3 FTEs) to 58 (56.2 FTEs), and that her department returned hundreds of thousands of dollars to the county budget each year. She said she is using a very intentional recruiting process to make sure prospective employees will be comfortable working with different groups of people. Trelka said he tried to anticipate what questions the citizens would ask him, and asked if so much money is being returned, is the county taxing too much? Cisse Egbuonye said that sometimes funding from the state becomes available after the budget process, and she uses those funds where possible before tapping county funds. Trelka said the supervisors are responsible for determining what services the county should offer the community, and some of them were uncomfortable with the changes proposed for the Health Department. Cisse Egbuonye said that she also responds to the public, which wants to know what the Health Department is doing about various health conditions. She said she has been a good steward of property tax dollars and she is not duplicating services. Trelka asked about her relationship with the People’s Clinic. She said she works closely with the clinic and its director Chris Kemp, and recently was with her at a community health assessment. Laylin said she attended that meeting, and that area hospitals and clinics were very complimentary of how well the Health Department worked with other agencies. She commended Cisse Egbuonye for her work restructuring her department and working toward accreditation, but hoped for more communication. Cisse Egbuonye said that she would visit the supervisors monthly.

The Board of Supervisors discussed the US Historic Route 20 Association request as recommended by Catherine Nicholas, County Engineer. Association Executive Director Bryan Farr said the plan is to celebrate small communities on the highway across the country, and in Iowa he has the approval of the 35 communities and all but four of the thirteen counties. Cedar Falls Tourism and Visitors Bureau Manager Kim Manning said they would like the county to adopt the resolution naming the historic route, and to erect signs costing a total of about $1000. Engineer Nicholas said she is not opposed to the designation, but would like to reduce the number of signs erected, to avoid sign clutter. She said she can get the signs made cheaper by Iowa Prison Industries. Farr said that was acceptable.

Moved by Trelka, seconded by White to proceed with approval of the US Historic Route 20 Association request subject to county costs not exceeding $1000 and the County Engineer determining placement of the commemorative signs. Motion carried.

At ten-oh-one o’clock (10:01) a.m., a public hearing was held as provided by law in Board Room 201 of the Black Hawk County Courthouse, 316 E. 5th Street, Waterloo, Iowa at which time all interested persons could appear to file objections on the proposed resurfacing of Spring Creek/Indian Creek Road.

Moved by White, seconded by Laylin to receive and place on file proof of publication of notice of public hearing. Motion carried.

Moved by White, seconded by Trelka to close the hearing after oral/written comments are received. Motion carried.

At ten-oh-one a.m. the Chair announced the time had arrived in accordance with prior action and as advertised, for the receiving and opening of bids for the proposed

The Board of Supervisors examined proof of publication of notice to bidders and determined that said notice had been published in the Waterloo Courier on January 31, 2020 in accordance with the requirements of the Code of Iowa.

The Chair announced the following sealed bids were all received by three o’clock (3:00) p.m. Monday February 24, 2020, as stated in the Notice to Bidders. The time of announcement being ten-oh-two a.m., the following bids were opened and read:

NAME CITY AMOUNT

ASPRO Waterloo $934,956.11

Moved by White, seconded by Laylin that the Board of Supervisors receive and place on file the bids for the proposed resurfacing of Spring Creek/Indian Creek Road to allow time to review said bids as recommended by Catherine Nicholas, County Engineer.

At ten-oh-three o’clock (10:03) a.m., a public hearing was held as provided by law in Board Room 201 of the Black Hawk County Courthouse, 316 E. 5th Street, Waterloo, Iowa at which time all interested persons could appear to file objections on the proposed resurfacing of Pioneer Drive/Union Circle.

Moved by Laylin, seconded by Trelka to receive and place on file proof of publication of notice of public hearing. Motion carried.

Moved by White, seconded by Trelka to close the hearing after oral/written comments are received. Motion carried.

At ten-oh-three a.m. the Chair announced the time had arrived in accordance with prior action and as advertised, for the receiving and opening of bids for the proposed

The Board of Supervisors examined proof of publication of notice to bidders and determined that said notice had been published in the Waterloo Courier on January 31, 2020 in accordance with the requirements of the Code of Iowa.

The Chair announced the following sealed bids were all received by three o’clock (3:00) p.m. Monday, February 24, 2020, as stated in the Notice to Bidders. The time of announcement being nine-(9:) a.m., the following bids were opened and read:

NAME CITY AMOUNT

ASPRO Waterloo $123,975.00

Heartland Asphalt, Inc. Mason City $123,617.56

Moved by White, seconded by Laylin that the Board of Supervisors receive and place on file the bids for to allow time to review said bids as recommended by Catherine Nicholas, County Engineer.

ANY REPORTS OR INFORMATION FROM THE BOARD. White said on May 2-3 veterans along with the Exchange Club and the Honor Flight group will do a field of honor at Veterans Memorial Hall, and welcome volunteers. He said an honor flight in May is full, but there are seats available on a September 29 flight. Veterans from between 1941 and 1975 are eligible.

Schwartz said that the Middle Cedar River Watershed Authority is encouraging small towns that didn’t join the authority at its outset to reconsider now that it has shown its sustainability.

On motion and vote the meeting adjourned.

Chris Schwartz, Chair, Board of Supervisors

Grant Veeder, County Auditor