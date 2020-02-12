Waterloo, Iowa February 4, 2020

The Board of Supervisors of the County of Black Hawk, in the State of Iowa, met in regular adjourned meeting at the Courthouse in Waterloo, County Seat of said County, at nine o’clock (9:00) a.m., pursuant to law, to the rules of said Board, and to adjournment. The meeting was called to order and on roll call there were present: Linda Laylin, Tom Little, Dan Trelka and Chris Schwartz, Chair.

Absent: Craig White.

Unless otherwise noted, all actions were approved unanimously, White absent.

Moved by LIttle, seconded by Laylin that the AGENDA be received and place on file with the County Auditor as approved. Motion carried.

PUBLIC COMMENTS. Jim Lentfer, artifacts chairman at the Veteran’s Memorial Hall, asked the Board to donate a laptop from county surplus equipment to the hall in order to digitize old and deteriorating records.

The Board of Supervisors acknowledged the following employees for years of service: Tony J. Shader of the Sheriff’s Office for 20 years of service and Jeanne J. Gehl-Austin of Consolidated Communications for 20 years of service.

Laylin moved the following resolution seconded by Little.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Black Hawk County, that the Board of Supervisors APPROVE EXPENDITURES, and that the County Auditor be authorized and directed to ISSUE CHECKS, against the various settlement of such claims as allowed:

GENERAL BASIC FUND

COLLECTION SVC CTR oth pay 897.28

IRS fed pay 63,626.29

SSA fica 102,516.76

CEDAR VALLEY UNITED WAY

oth pay 180.00

BHC TREASURER misc 6.00

BREMER CO SHERIFF svc 31.50

C&S REAL ESTATE rent 400.00

COURIER publ 517.69

DWD INVESTMENTS rent 300.00

EHRLICH , BETH svc 94.50

GBM PROPERTY MGMT rent 815.25

GORDON FLESCH CO INC svc 220.40

HALTOM JENNIFER svc 458.00

HOLZAPFEL SUZANNE svc 910.00

IA REGIONAL UTILITIES ASSOC

wtr 176.67

KLENK, BRENDA L B svc 837.50

KUCHENBERG, RANDALL rent 200.00

LAW OFFICE OF CHRISTINA SHRIVER svc 84.00

MARCO INC svc 187.70

MATT PARROTT/STOREY KENWORTHY supl 1,381.59

MCKESSON MEDICAL SURGICAL

supl 828.05

MENARDS CF supl 128.33

METRO INVESTMENTS MULTI UNIT rent 225.00

O’KEEFE ELEVATOR CO INC

svc 1,015.00

PEHL, KRISTIN rent 200.00

RAY MOUNT WRECKER SVC svc 35.00

RED CEDAR PROPERTIES rent 200.00

RIGEN rent 200.00

ROCK STAR REAL ESTATE rent 225.00

SHAHNAZ CORP rent 200.00

T&C CLEANING INC svc 19,166.66

WEBER PAPER CO supl 622.92

WHOLE EXCAVATION svc 1,795.00

AMADOR, KELLY misc 158.00

POWERS, CORINNE mil 87.75

NEOPOST USA INC svc 50.00

COMMUNITY HEALTH CHARITIES IA oth pay 11.00

MADISON NATL LIFE INS ins 18.00

ABD PROPERTY MGMT rent 600.00

ADVANCE AUTO PARTS prts 144.80

ADVANCED BUSINESS SYSTEMS INC supl 36.20

ALLAMAKEE CO BOARD OF HEALTH reimb 860.16

AMAZON CAPITAL SVCS INC

svc 250.70

AMERICAN LUNG ASSOC supl 1,600.00

AT&T svc 328.92

BALDE, UMARU svc 90.00

BEECHER LAW FIRM svc 78.00

BLACK HAWK CO CJIS misc 59,323.23

BONEWITZ, NICK rent 200.00

BREMER CO reimb 364.00

BUCHANAN CO EMS ASSOC

educ 360.33

BUCHANAN CO PUBLIC HEALTH DEPT

reimb 1,285.82

CAMPBELL SUPL WLOO supl 157.96

CEDAR KNOLL MOBILE HOME PARK rent 200.00

CRESCENT ELECTRIC SUPL CO

supl 123.52

DICKEYS PRINTING svc 245.00

DUBUQUE CO svc 100.00

ECHO GROUP INC supl 869.00

FIRESTONE PAYMENT CTR

prts/lbr 141.17

FISCHELS, ANTHONY A rent 200.00

GMB PROPERTY MGMT rent 325.00

GORDON LYNN A svc 689.50

THE SHREDDER svc 178.35

GREINER LAW OFFICE svc 132.00

GRIFFIN INVESTMENTS rent 200.00

GRUNDY CO reimb 778.46

HAWKEYE VILLAGE APT rent 675.00

HAWTHORNE RENTALS rent 200.00

HOMECREST PROPERTIES rent 250.00

HOWARD CO reimb 50.00

INFOGROUP svc 262.00

IA EMPLOYMENT CONFERENCE

educ 335.00

IA SEC OF STATE svc 90.00

ISAC educ 380.00

U OF IA svc 22.06

JASPER CO SHERIFF svc 38.05

JILLBERT PROPERTIES rent 275.00

JOHNS AUTO BODY prts/lbr 816.00

JOHNSON, DAVE rent 325.00

JOHNSON , LINDA svc 129.50

JUNKMAN KNOEBEL CTR rent 400.00

JUSTICE BENEFITS svc 2,702.92

LINN COUNTY svc 241.12

MARSH PLACE APTS rent 225.00

MID AMERICAN ENERGY svc 12.54

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 8.59

NELSON LARRY rent 250.00

NICHOLS HAROLD rent 200.00

NORTH STAR REALTORS rent 400.00

PALMER LEIGH PROPERTIES

rent 225.00

PITNEY BOWES eq lse 1,172.70

PITNEY BOWES svc 3,000.00

PRINT INNOVATIONS supl 110.00

R&S PROPERTY MGMT INC rent 275.00

REIFF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY svc 1,000.00

RICOH USA INC svc 968.78

ROOFF, JOHN rent 500.00

ROTH JEWELERS supl 10.00

SIXTH DISTRICT RECORDERS ASSOC dues 25.00

SMITH, ALANDREA ref 15.00

STETSON BLDG PRODUCTS svc 48.50

TAZEWELL CO SHERIFF’S OFFICE

svc 20.50

THE SHRED MASTER svc 257.46

THOMPSON PROPERTY MGMT

rent 250.00

TR COURT REPORTERS svc 49.40

UNITY POINT – ALLEN HOSPITAL

svc 190.00

UNITY SQ TOWNHOUSES rent 275.00

VARI SALES CORP eq 4,977.00

VERIZON WIRELESS data 74.95

CITY OF WATERLOO fuel 759.29

WLOO WATER WORKS wtr 6,264.66

WLOO WATER WORKS wtr 219.11

WAVERLY HEALTH CTR reimb 344.11

WEBSTER CO SHERIFF svc 35.00

WERTJES UNIFORMS supl 104.55

WILKEN PROPERTIES rent 275.00

WINNESHIEK CO BOARD OF HEALTH reimb 349.05

GENERAL SUPPLEMENTAL FUND

IRS fed pay 422.50

SSA fica 915.06

IA WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT unempl 21,276.56

LUTHERAN SVCS OF IA svc 93.30

COUNTY SERVICES FUND

IRS fed pay 245.86

SSA fica 380.50

RURAL BASIC FUND

COLLECTION SVC CTR oth pay 57.02

IRS fed pay 3,884.15

SSA fica 5,664.10

CITY OF WATERLOO svc 7,261.17

SECONDARY ROADS FUND

IRS fed pay 9,122.10

SSA fica 14,844.38

CEDAR VALLEY UNITED WAY

oth pay 28.00

ACCESS SYSTEMS eq rpr 482.00

ANTON SALES prts 599.63

BMC AGGREGATES svc 3,751.53

IA REGIONAL UTILITIES ASSOC

wtr 57.29

KARENS PRINT RITE supl 16.00

MENARDS CF supl 135.14

MENARDS WLOO prts 70.47

RAY MOUNT WRECKER SVC

svc 450.00

WEBER PAPER CO supl 254.12

KINDSCHI MICHAEL D reimb 10.00

AMAZON CAPITAL SVCS INC prts 18.94

BLACK HAWK RENTAL prts 95.00

CF UTILITIES util 8.26

CINTAS CORP svc 32.64

DONS TRUCK SALES INC prts 624.05

FORCE AMERICA INC prts 785.55

LA PORTE CITY UTILITIES util 406.65

LPC CONNECT tel 38.51

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 11.53

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 20.52

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 10.45

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 10.77

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 381.48

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 11.06

MITCHELL1 svc 225.00

MURPHY TRACTOR & EQUIP CO

eq 1,916.38

NAPA AUTO PARTS prts 493.53

ROAD MACHINERY & SUPPLIES CO prts 386.56

RYDELL CHEV INC prts 28.07

SADLER POWER TRAIN INC prts 221.70

STOKES WELDING prts 30.41

CITY OF WATERLOO fuel 499.34

JAIL COMMISSARY FUND

IRS fed pay 111.66

SSA fica 220.30

KEEFE SUPL CO food 2,191.66

MCKEE FOODS food 36.52

LABSOURCE INC supl 1,494.00

PENNY MARKETING supl 100.37

CONSERVATION TRUST FUND REGAN, NOAH svc 810.00

TECHNOLOGY EQUIPMENT FUND TYLER TECHNOLOGIES svc 1,281.25

RURAL SEWER FUND

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 15.98

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 23.69

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 22.91

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 38.10

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 18.66

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 35.53

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 38.77

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 17.99

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 20.39

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 14.13

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 14.31

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 12.40

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 17.77

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 14.13

INSURANCE TRUST FUND

NAVITUS HEALTH SOLUTIONS

ins 50.00

NAVITUS HEALTH SOLUTIONS

ins 24,908.58

PREFERRED ONE INS CO

ins 63,256.88

EMPLOYEE BENEFITS CORP ins 90.00

DELTA DENTAL PLAN OF IA

ins 30,911.27

BLACKBURN, LEE ANN ref 21.24

SELF INSURED/LIAB, PROP ETC FUND CEDAR VALLEY MOTOR & COLLISION svc 1,462.40

FLEXIBLE SPENDING FUND EMPLOYEE BENEFITS CORP

flx sp 4,658.95

EMPLOYEE BENEFITS CORP

flx sp 299.20

SOLID WASTE ADMIN FUND

IRS fed pay 530.05

SSA fica 634.24

E911 SERVICE COMMISSION FUND MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 204.15

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 234.67

EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT FUND

IRS fed pay 366.37

SSA fica 600.88

CEDAR VALLEY UNITED WAY

oth pay 4.00

COURIER publ 23.56

CITY OF WATERLOO fuel 24.85

COUNTY ASSESSOR FUND

IRS fed pay 2,583.53

SSA fica 4,470.48

CEDAR VALLEY UNITED WAY

oth pay 6.00

COURIER publ 79.14

DVORAK MICHAEL C mil 89.90

IA SEC OF STATE svc 30.00

JASPER VICTORIA reimb 65.44

TROTTER TRACY reimb 52.94

CITY OF WATERLOO fuel 99.19

AYES: Laylin, Little, Trelka, Schwartz.

NAYS: None.

ABSENT: White. Resolution adopted.

RECEIVE PROJECT UPDATES FROM DEPARTMENT HEADS/ELECTED OFFICIALS. County Engineer Cathy Nicholas said that warmer conditions have softened up some gravel roads, especially those with heavy ag traffic. She said the Historic Highway 20 organization wishes to present to the Board on February 25.

Moved by Little, seconded by Laylin that the MINUTES of the Board Meeting held January 28, 2020 and January 30, 2020 be and are hereby approved as submitted. Motion carried.

CONSENT AGENDA

Laylin moved the following RESOLUTION seconded by Little.

A. TO APPROVE, RECEIVE, PLACE ON FILE WITH THE COUNTY AUDITOR

1. The Board of Supervisors APPROVE INTERGOVERNMENTAL JOURNAL ENTRIES, and that the County Auditor be authorized and directed to TRANSFER monies within the various funds as submitted.

Transfer from Fund Amount Transfer to Fund Amount

GENERAL – SHERIFF 7,898.94 E911 SERVICE BOARD 7,898.94

2. The CERTIFICATE OF INSURANCE for Cedar Valley Association for Soft Trails.

3. The SEMI ANNUAL SETTLEMENT of the Board of Supervisors with Rita M. Schmidt, Treasurer, for the period from July 1, 2019 through December 31, 2019 be received and placed and to be included in the minutes.

SEMI-ANNUAL SETTLEMENT OF THE BOARD OF SUPERVISORS OF BLACK HAWK COUNTY, IOWA

With Rita M. Schmidt, Treasurer of said County

for the period from July 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019, inclusive County Auditor’s Statement

***********************************************************************************

FUNDS Auditor’s Treasurer’s

Ledger Balance see below* Ledger Balance

General Basic 21,273,572.72 21,273,572.72

General Supplemental 3,519,515.14 3,519,515.14

Mental Health 993,889.87 993,889.87

Rural Basic 1,683,551.44 1,683,551.44

Secondary Roads 3,080,389.74 3,080,389.74

Resource/Enhance/Protect 315,179.87 315,179.87

Recorder’s Record Mgt 16,428.54 16,428.54

Jail Commissary 690,204.56 690,204.56

Drainage Districts 1,985.25 1,985.25

Conservation Trust 149,045.26 149,045.26

GO-DS-Roads & Bridges 2,633,382.40 2,633,382.40

GO-DS-E911 Comm System 22.46 22.46

GO-Solid Waste 12,877.04 12,877.04

GO-DS-EMS Radio System 908,684.53 908,684.53

GO-DS-CIP 1,063,112.72 1,063,112.72

Roads & Bridges 0.00 0.00

E911 Service Comm 2,982,925.92 2,982,925.92

Solid Waste Capital 6,056,243.53 6,056,243.53

EMS Radio System 340,252.37 340,252.37

Capital Improvement Plan 338,262.45 338,262.45

Capital Improve Plan 1,647,220.69 1,647,220.69

Technology Equipment 722,187.16 722,187.16

Country View 0.00 0.00

Rural Water 245,128.84 245,128.84

Rural Sewer 81,704.47 81,704.47

Insurance Trust 4,904,786.34 4,904,786.34

Self-Insur/Liab, Prop Etc 1,155,284.36 1,155,284.36

Self-Insur/Office Equipment 62,926.93 62,926.93

Flexible Spending 12,529.24 12,529.24

Medicaid Reimbursement 110,238.18 110,238.18

Recorder’s Electronic Fee 1,799.00 1,799.00

Solid Wst Mgt-Administr 14,039.98 14,039.98

E911 Service Comm 696,882.65 696,882.65

Emergency Management 379,187.98 379,187.98

Vehicle Registration 2,363,679.00 2,363,679.00

Use Tax 1,050,211.56 1,050,211.56

DOR/CLK Payments 0.00 0.00

Title Surcharge 15,070.00 15,070.00

AGPAT 257.00 257.00

Unclaimed Monies 14,711.58 14,711.58

Assessor 2,719,696.45 2,719,696.45

Property Tax 10,804.00 10,804.00

City Specials 27,924.00 27,924.00

Private Buyer Redemption 120,300.60 120,300.60

Tax Trust 0.00 0.00

Corporations 704,009.16 704,009.16

General Schools 701,962.46 701,962.46

Area Schools 55,886.00 55,886.00

Townships 4,875.69 4,875.69

County Ag Extension Dist 4,582.99 4,582.99

State General-M&C 0.00 0.00

State General-Bangs/TB 137.74 137.74

Condemnations 32,510.00 32,510.00

TOTALS 63,920,059.86 0.00 63,920,059.86

SEMI-ANNUAL SETTLEMENT OF THE BOARD OF SUPERVISORS OF BLACK HAWK COUNTY, IOWA

With Rita M. Schmidt, Treasurer of said County

for the period from July 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019, inclusive

************************************************************************************

Assets in Hands of County Treasurer at Tax T&R

Close of Business December 31, 2019 Business Business Total

Cash in Banks (See Treasurer’s Net Balance Below) 13,259,306.74 13,259,306.74

Investments 50,498,211.14 50,498,211.14

Cash in Drawers 2,100.00 1,000.00 3,100.00

Deposits In-Transit 266,848.33 218,165.21 485,013.54

Cash Items (List each item)

Invoiced Items – Cash on hand 0.00

Insufficient funds checks outstanding 833.00 833.00

-T&R over Standard Escrow for June (557.06) (557.06)

-Interst CR done in Jun transfer done in Jul 517.11 517.11

-EFT Board of Supervisors rec in Jun done in July (1,865.72) (1,865.72)

-Outstanding Claims and Payroll Checks December 31 (324,498.89) (324,498.89)

63,700,618.71 219,441.15 63,920,059.86

Balance in Checking at close of business December 31, 2019 Checks Deposits Treasurer’s Bank’s Balance

Name of Bank Outstanding in Transit Balance Sweep Account

Farmers State Bank 7,660.70 485,013.54 13,259,306.74 11,988,188.73

Waterloo, Iowa, February 4, 2020

I, Grant Veeder, Auditor of Black Hawk County, Iowa, do hereby certify that the County Auditor’s statement correctly shows the condition of the funds in the hands of Rita M. Schmidt, Treasurer of said County, at the close of business December 31, 2019, as shown by accounts in my office.

Waterloo, Iowa February 4, 2020

We, the Board of Supervisors of Black Hawk County, Iowa, do hereby accept and place on file the foregoing statement of assets in the hands of Rita M. Schmidt, Treasurer of said County, as of the 31st day of December, 2019.

4. The SEMI-ANNUAL REPORT of Rita M. Schmidt, Treasurer, for the period of July 1, 2019 through December 31, 2019.

5. The SEMI-ANNUAL INVESTMENT REPORT of Rita M. Schmidt, Treasurer, for the period from July 1, 2019 through December 31, 2019.

6. The CERTIFICATE OF ORGANIZATION from the Black Hawk County Agricultural Extension Council.

B. TO APPROVE AND DIRECT THE CHAIR TO SIGN

1. The AGREEMENT between Black Hawk County, and Andrew Terrones, employee, effective January 27, 2020 for consideration of law enforcement training provided by Black Hawk County and reimbursement for same if employment terminates.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Trelka, Schwartz.

NAYS: None.

ABSENT: White. Resolution adopted.

CONSENT AGENDA ENDS

Moved by Little, seconded by Laylin that the IOWA INDIVIDUAL HEALTH BENEFIT REINSURANCE PROGRAM 2019 Annual Reporting Form be approved and direct the Chair to sign for same as recommended by Helen Steffen, Systems/Real Estate Taxation Manager. Motion carried.

Moved by Laylin, seconded by Little that the PERSONNEL REQUISITION for the Temporary Summer Helper/Intern position with no job offer to be extended until the budget has been approved and only after the adoption of the FY21 budget on July 1, 2020 in the Engineer Department be approved, as recommended by Catherine Nicholas, County Engineer.

Little thought it was premature to approve the position now. Nicholas said that they want to post it now so that they can conduct interviews in March, and if it isn’t in the budget, they won’t hire. Motion carried.

WORK SESSION

The Board considered various aspects of the FY21 Black Hawk County Budget. Finance Director James Perry briefly discussed with the supervisors the items that they might make final decisions on at the February 6 meeting, including the request for a health clinic, how the use of reserves for that would affect the size of the bond issue for Grundy Road, whether adjustments will be made to the rural fund or between the rural and general funds to compensate for the different effects of the statewide rollback adjustment on taxable values, what the maximum tax askings in the general and rural funds will be for purposes of the newly legislated preliminary public hearing, consideration of new staff for the Sheriff’s Office and the source of funding for them, proper use of reserves, and others.

On motion and vote the meeting adjourned.

Chris Schwartz, Chair, Board of Supervisors

Grant Veeder, County Auditor