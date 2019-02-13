Waterloo, Iowa February 7, 2019

The Board of Supervisors of the County of Black Hawk, in the State of Iowa, met in regular adjourned meeting at the Courthouse in Waterloo, County Seat of said County, at nine o’clock (9:00) a.m., pursuant to law, to the rules of said Board, and to adjournment. The meeting was called to order and on roll call there were present: Linda Laylin, Chris Schwartz, Dan Trelka, Craig White and Tom Little, Chair.

Absent: None.

Unless otherwise noted, all actions were approved unanimously.

Moved by White, seconded by Laylin that the AGENDA be received and place on file with the County Auditor as approved. Motion carried.

The Board considered various aspects of the FY20 Black hawk County Budget. Finance Director Susan Deaton reviewed the budget changes agreed upon and those that still needed to be addressed.

Schwartz moved the following resolution, seconded by Laylin.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that non-bargaining employees in fiscal year 2020 be given a 3% increase, and that additionally, non-bargaining employees below midpoint on the wage scale for their position be given a 2% merit increase, and that non-bargaining employees at mid-point or above be given a 1% merit increase, and that six non-bargaining employees be given equity adjustments.

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, Trelka.

NAYS: White, Little. Resolution adopted.

Schwartz moved the following resolution, seconded by Trelka.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that fiscal year 2020 wages for sergeants in the Sheriff’s Office be adjusted by removing the top two grades in their wage scale, adding one step at the bottom of the scale, and giving sergeants a 3% across-the-board wage increase, with a net effect of an overall 5% wage increase.

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, Trelka, White, Little.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

White moved the following resolution, seconded by Trelka.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that fiscal year 2020 salaries for the directors of Veterans Affairs, Public Health, Information Technology, and Conservation, and the County Engineer, be increased by 3%.

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, Trelka, White, Little.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

County Social Services Director Bob Lincoln reviewed the CSS budget.

Deaton proposed transferring General Fund reserves into the Capital Projects Fund, and forming a plan to keep capital expense tax askings at a consistent level of about $1 million a year. The Board discussed this and asked her to provide alternate scenarios at their February 12 meeting. Deaton and IT Director Kim Veeder also recommended setting up a rolling technology fund.

The Board reviewed the capital requests as currently constituted, with a tax asking of about $1.074 million. The Board asked Deaton to provide alternatives showing tax askings of around $500,000 and $750,000. The Board reviewed the Secondary Roads budget with County Engineer Cathy Nicholas, including the new Cedar Wapsi Road bridge project. Deaton said the county could bond for the bridge or use reserves, but the first year would need to be paid from reserves because a pre-bond resolution has not been passed. She said she would present further scenarios at the next Board meeting.

On motion and vote the meeting adjourned at 11:56 am.

Tom Little, Chair, Board of Supervisors

Grant Veeder, County Auditor