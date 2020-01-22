Waterloo, Iowa January 14, 2020

The Board of Supervisors of the County of Black Hawk, in the State of Iowa, met in regular adjourned meeting at the Courthouse in Waterloo, County Seat of said County, at nine o’clock (9:00) a.m., pursuant to law, to the rules of said Board, and to adjournment. The meeting was called to order and on roll call there were present: Linda Laylin, Tom Little, Dan Trelka, Craig White and Chris Schwartz, Chair.

Absent: None.

Unless otherwise noted, all actions were approved unanimously.

Moved by Little, seconded by White that the AGENDA be received and place on file with the County Auditor as approved. Motion carried.

Laylin moved the following resolution seconded by Trelka.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Black Hawk County, that the Board of Supervisors APPROVE EXPENDITURES, and that the County Auditor be authorized and directed to ISSUE CHECKS, against the various settlement of such claims as allowed:

GENERAL BASIC FUND

IRS fed pay 65.69

BICKLEY, MARK svc 825.00

COURIER publ 1,308.37

DEPT OF CORRECTIONAL SVCS

svc 18,052.73

DUNCAN, TARA svc 630.00

EMSL ANALYTICAL INC svc 618.80

FAR REACH TECHNOLOGIES svc 57.27

FISCHELS, ROBERT rent 225.00

FORD JILL S svc 24.50

FULLER, ANGELA svc 1,155.00

GORDON FLESCH CO INC svc 904.81

GREENWAY HEALTH svc 2,794.67

HAUGEBAK, DOROTHY rent 250.00

HERNANDEZ , JASON svc 875.00

IOWA LEGAL AID alloc 5,000.00

IOWA REGIONAL UTILITIES ASSOC

wtr 169.89

KIRCHNER HANSON KALEEN

rent 50.00

LA PORTE CITY PRINTING & DESIGN publ 1,689.34

LAW OFFICE OF CHRISTINA SHRIVER svc 174.00

LOCKSPERTS INC eq 2.16

MARCO INC svc 199.61

MARTIN BROS DIST CO supl 175.68

MARTIN REALTORS INC rent 600.00

MATT PARROTT/STOREY KENWORTHY supl 2,107.34

NAPHCARE INC svc 107,526.50

NEOPOST USA INC supl 33.00

NEOPOST USA INC supl 140.00

NE IA FOOD BANK alloc 7,500.00

OFFICE CONCEPTS LTD eq 2,902.28

PAGE RACHEL rent 250.00

PPG ARCHITECTURAL FINISHES INC supl 44.04

SHAHNAZ CORP rent 200.00

VISITING NURSING ASSOC

reimb 2,624.05

WBC MECHANICAL INC eq 160.13

WEX BANK fuel 187.86

DEWITT GABRIELLE mil 65.29

KATCHER JAMES J mil 28.94

STOCKDALE MAUREEN mil 19.50

SWANSON JANIS mil 19.34

ABD PROPERTY MGMT rent 525.00

ALLAMAKEE CO BOARD OF HEALTH reimb 1,394.95

AMAZON CAPITAL SVCS INC

supl 1,952.89

BENTON CO SHERIFF svc 76.50

BLACK HAWK WASTE DISPOSAL

eq rent 62.72

BROWN, JOSEPH C rent 200.00

BURK LAW FIRM svc 1,468.50

CAMPBELL SUPL WLOO supl 98.46

CEDAR BEND HUMANE SOCIETY INC svc/alloc 2,299.58

CF UTILITIES data 494.34

CF UTILITIES util 115.89

CF UTILITIES data 378.98

CEDAR VALLEY SOCIETY FOR HR MGMT dues 200.00

CENTURYLINK tel 56.13

CLARK DEVELOPMENT rent 250.00

CLAYTON CO SHERIFF svc 450.00

CLIFTONLARSONALLEN svc 12,175.00

COMMUNITY MEML HOSPITAL

reimb 72.67

COMPRESSED AIR & EQUIP CO

eq 15.17

COUNTRY TERRACE rent 200.00

DAHL VANHOVE SCHOOF FUNERAL HOME svc 200.00

DES MOINES CO svc 34.48

DICKEYS PRINTING supl 205.00

EMBARC misc 14,000.00

ENCORE ENERGY SVCS INC

svc 5,778.00

FEDEX svc 707.68

GIBSON SPECIALTY CO supl 63.00

GORDON LYNN A svc 87.00

HAGARTY WAYCHOFF GRARUP FUNERAL SVC svc 1,000.00

HAWKEYE ALARM & SIGNAL CO

svc 240.00

HAWKEYE VILLAGE APT rent 585.00

HENRY CO SHERIFF svc 33.50

HUDSON PRINTING CO INC

publ 1,275.65

INFOGROUP svc 323.00

IOWA LAW ENFORCEMENT ACADEMY svc 450.00

IOWA PUBLIC HEALTH ASSOC

dues 550.00

U OF IA svc 1,600.00

IOWA WATER WELL ASSOC

educ 180.00

JOHNSON CO svc 36.00

JPMM rent 300.00

KCVM 93.5 THE MIX svc 300.00

LARSON MGMT rent 200.00

LEGAL DIRECTORIES PUBLISHING CO supl 59.75

LEMUR PROPERTIES rent 500.00

LINN CO svc 266.79

LPC CONNECT data 156.76

MALAISE SUSAN svc 20.50

METRO INVESTMENTS rent 300.00

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 6,302.53

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 9,226.84

MID AMERICAN ENERGY ut 12.08

MID AMERICAN ENERGY ut 11.36

MID AMERICAN ENERGY ut 150.72

MID AMERICAN ENERGY ut 745.08

OPERATION THRESHOLD

alloc 5,400.00

PAKOR INC supl 284.31

POLK CO SHERIFF svc 140.78

POWESHIEK WATER ASSOC wtr 180.00

REIFF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY svc 1,000.00

RICOH USA INC svc 345.14

RIDENOUR, KIMIE rent 200.00

SACRED HEART CHURCH rent 150.00

SAMS WHOLESALE CLUB supl 98.80

SANDERS FUNERAL SVC svc 1,000.00

SAYER LAW GROUP svc 39.75

SHERWOOD COURT rent 200.00

SPEE DEE DELIVERY SVC INC

svc 161.50

STREET COP TRAINING educ 249.00

SHRED MASTER svc 50.36

UPS svc 71.21

US POSTAL SVC svc 8,500.00

UNITY POINT – ALLEN HOSP svc 34.00

US CELLULAR svc 1,722.62

US CELLULAR svc 1,217.50

US CREMATION SOCIETY svc 2,295.00

VERIZON WIRELESS svc 40.01

VETERANS MEML HOSP reimb1,665.24

VISA supl 149.95

WASTE MGMT OF WI-MN svc 2,031.90

WATERFALLS CAR WASH lbr 61.80

CITY OF WATERLOO fuel 1,474.26

WLOO WATER WORKS util 659.40

WLOO WATER WORKS wtr 400.00

YOUNG PLBG & HEATING CO

svc 623.68

GENERAL SUPPLEMENTAL FUND FOUR OAKS INC svc 1,446.15

LUTHERAN SVCS IF UA svc 8,490.30

CLERK OF DISTRICT COURT

svc 1,991.92

N IA JUVENILE DETENTION SVCS

svc 20,655.00

SUCCESSLINK misc 776.62

COUNTY SERVICES FUND

BAILEY JACKIE reimb 259.40

RURAL BASIC FUND

CEDAR FALLS PUBLIC LIBRARY

alloc 16,075.00

DUNKERTON PUBLIC LIBRARY

alloc 7,757.00

EVANSDALE PUBLIC LIBRARY

alloc 1,230.50

HAWKINS MEMORIAL LIBRARY

alloc 8,029.00

HUDSON PUBLIC LIBRARY

alloc 7,304.50

JANESVILLE PUBLIC LIBRARY

alloc 3,119.50

WATERLOO PUBLIC LIBRARY

alloc 31,484.50

SECONDARY ROADS FUND

ACCESS SYSTEMS supl 218.99

ANTON SALES eq 229.58

CITY OF CEDAR FALLS svc 45.24

FIX TIRE CO fuel 343.70

CITY OF HUDSON util 33.15

MATT PARROTT/STOREY KENWORTHY supl 5.85

MENARDS CF supl 193.13

MENARDS WLOO supl 112.83

AIRGAS NORTH CENTRAL supl 342.17

AMAZON CAPITAL SVCS INC eq 217.78

BLACK HAWK WASTE DISPOSAL

svc 155.96

CAMPBELL SUPL WLOO supl 15.00

CF UTILITIES util 6.98

CF UTILITIES util 75.00

CENTURYLINK tel 68.19

CENTURYLINK tel 47.43

CENTURYLINK tel 37.95

CINTAS CORP svc 65.28

COMFORT INN & SUITES – DES MOINES svc 1,209.60

DUNKERTON COOP ELEVATOR

fuel 600.42

HARRISON TRUCK CTRS prts 175.28

HIWAY PRODUCTS INC eq 4,555.04

HUDSON MUNICIPAL ELECTRIC UTIL util 262.03

MID-IOWA COOP fuel 2,050.15

MURPHY TRACTOR & EQUIP CO

supl 1,020.10

NAPA AUTO PARTS prts 352.77

SADLER POWER TRAIN INC prts 452.80

STETSON BUILDING PRODUCTS

supl 313.66

TAMPLIN, JEFFREY W svc 5,373.00

UNITY POINT – ALLEN HOSP svc 91.00

RECORDER’S RECORD MGT FUND ACCESS SYSTEMS eq rpr 2,312.5

JAIL COMMISSARY FUND

SAMS WHOLESALE CLUB supl 813.14

CONSERVATION TRUST FUND AMAZON CAPITAL SVCS INC

supl 193.54

E911-CAPITAL FUND

AHLERS & COONEY svc 8,332.50

SOLID WASTE-CAPITAL FUND AHLERS & COONEY svc 16,917.50

RURAL SEWER FUND

KEYSTONE LABS INC svc 30.00

URBAN SVCS svc 1,900.00

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 16.48

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 22.50

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 21.28

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 24.08

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 17.71

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 17.93

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 35.91

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 17.88

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 19.39

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 15.02

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 13.97

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 12.29

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 17.99

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 13.90

INSURANCE TRUST FUND

NAVITUS HEALTH SOLUTIONS

ins 11,364.88

PREFERRED ONE INS CO

ins 134,069.57

MADISON NATL LIFE INS ins 1,015.52

FLEXIBLE SPENDING FUND EMPLOYEE BENEFITS CORP

flx sp 1,067.16

E911 SERVICE COMMISSION FUND FARMERS MUTUAL TELEPHONE CO tel 122.76

LPC CONNECT tel 261.19

US CELLULAR rent 2,699.67

WINDSTREAM IA COMMUNICATIONS tel 154.07

YOUNG PLBG & HEATING CO

eq rpr 42,528.63

EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT FUND

MATT PARROTT/STOREY KENWORTHY supl 44.91

COUNTY ASSESSOR FUND

BHC TREASURER svc 12,651.67

METCALF JULIA D mil 98.02

IA STATE ASSOC OF ASSESSORS

dues 650.00

NE DISTRICT OF IA ASSESSORS

dues 325.00

VISA svc 55.15

WITHAM AUTO CTR mtr veh 23,354.00

AYES: Laylin, Little, Trelka, White, Schwartz.

NAYS: None.

Resolution adopted.

RECEIVE PROJECT UPDATES FROM DEPARTMENT HEADS/ELECTED OFFICIALS. County Engineer Cathy Nicholas said that all truck plows are out on paved roads today due to the snowfall, but there wasn’t enough snow to send plows to the gravel roads. She talked about the proposal by Cedar Falls Tourism to have counties erect signs on county roads showing where U.S. Highway 20 historically traveled, but said some counties are opposed to covering the cost. Schwartz said that he supported a work session involving Cedar Falls Tourism.

Building Superintendent Rory Geving said that the Veterans Affairs community center in the Pinecrest Building is nearing completion. Veterans Affairs Commissioner Heidi Warrington said that the commission would like to recognize someone in the community in the naming of the center, and they would come to the Board later to discuss it.

Moved by Laylin, seconded by Trelka that the MINUTES of the Board Meeting held January 7, 2020 and January 9, 2020 be and are hereby approved as submitted. Motion carried.

CONSENT AGENDA

Little moved the following RESOLUTION seconded by White.

A. TO APPROVE, RECEIVE, PLACE ON FILE WITH THE COUNTY AUDITOR

1. The Board of Supervisors APPROVE INTERGOVERNMENTAL JOURNAL ENTRIES, and that the County Auditor be authorized and directed to TRANSFER monies within the various funds as submitted.

Transfer from Fund Amount Transfer to Fund Amount

GENERAL – SHERIFF 56,612.00 GENERAL – CONSOLIDATED COMM CTR 56,612.00

SOCIAL SERVICES 155.05 GENERAL – DHS 155.05

GENERAL – DHS 11,378.87 GENERAL – MAINTENANCE 11,378.87

SOCIAL SERVICES 1,720.94 GENERAL – MAINTENANCE 1,720.94

GENERAL – VA 182.10 GENERAL – DHS 182.10

GENERAL – CONSOLIDATED COMM 4,121.87 GENERAL – MAINTENANCE 4,121.87

RURAL SERVICES 633,776.50 SECONDARY ROADS 633,776.50

GENERAL SUPPLEMENTAL 1,587,083.25 GENERAL 1,587,083.25

GENERAL 238,689.50 SECONDARY ROADS 238,689.50

2. The PAYROLL ADJUSTMENTS submitted by the various departments and the County Auditor be authorized and directed to adjust his records accordingly.

DEPT., NAME POSITION FROM TO DATE CHANGE

BOARD, Chris Schwartz

DEATON, SUSAN D TEMPORARY FINANCE DIRECTOR 75.00 75.00 12/29/2019 CORRECTION

SHERIFF, Tony Thompson

CARLSON, LANE R. R. CIVILIAN DETENTION OFFICER 19.34 19.34 1/6/2020 NEW HIRE

LANDERS, WYATT J DEPUTY SHERIFF 27.56 28.66 12/29/2019 ANNUAL STEP INCREASE

LEIN, JULIE D DEPUTY SHERIFF 28.66 29.81 12/29/2019 ANNUAL STEP INCREASE

NAGL, CURTIS L DEPUTY SHERIFF 27.56 28.66 12/29/2019 ANNUAL STEP INCREASE

TOVAR, NICHOLAS J CIVILIAN DETENTION OFFICER 19.34 19.34 1/6/2020 NEW HIRE

WINSTON, ANTON R CIVILIAN DETENTION OFFICER 19.34 19.34 1/6/2020 NEW HIRE

TREASURER, Rita Schmidt

STRAW, JUDITH R OFFICE SPECIALIST 20.27 20.27 12/31/2019 TERMINATION PENDING

ATTORNEY, Brian Williams

VANDE WALL, ETHAN R ASSISTANT COUNTY ATTORNEY 29.06 30.47 12/29/2019 ANNUAL STEP INCREASE

CONS. COMM, Judy Flores

DUTLER, CARRIE M ADMINISTRATIVE AIDE II 22.00 22.00 1/6/2020 NEW HIRE

SILER, KAREN S CIVILIAN DISPATCHER 19.34 19.34 1/7/2020 NEW HIRE

MAINTENANCE, Rory Geving

STROHECKER, ROGER L BLDG MAINTENANCE MECHANIC 25.53 25.53 12/31/2019 TERMINATION PENDING

COUNTRY VIEW

BAST, CAROLANN NURSING ASSISTANT 17.31 17.31 12/31/2019 TERMINATED

BRITTON, RACHEL L BARBER/BEAUTICIAN 17.31 17.31 12/31/2019 TERMINATED

DUNCAN, JEFFREY J FOOD SERVICE WORKER TRAINEE 12.65 12.65 12/31/2019 TERMINATED

GEDUSKY, ROBYN L REGISTERED NURSE 25.59 25.59 12/31/2019 TERMINATED

GLASS, LISA K SUPPORT SERVICES SPECIALIST 28.46 28.46 12/31/2019 TERMINATED

INGHAM, MICHELLE E NURSING ASSISTANT 16.65 16.65 12/31/2019 TERMINATED

IRVINE, COLLEEN M DIRECTOR OF BEHAVIORAL HEALTH 32.89 32.89 12/31/2019 TERMINATED

MOELLERS, PATRICK L PROGRAM ASSISTANT 19.48 19.48 12/31/2019 TERMINATED

WENTZ, LINDA G COOK 14.88 14.88 12/31/2019 TERMINATED

WITHERSPOON, MICHELLE A NURSING ASSISTANT 16.02 16.02 12/31/2019 TERMINATED

ENGINEER, Cathy Nicholas

EHLERS, SHANE R GIS-ASSET TECHNICIAN 23.52 24.64 12/29/2019 6 MO STEP INCREASE

OTT, GARY J MECHANIC 28.11 28.36 12/29/2019 ANNUAL STEP INCREASE

3. The CERTIFICATE OF INSURANCE for United States Cellular Corporation and Waste Management Holdings.

4. The Sheriff’s MONTHLY REPORT of fees as of December 31, 2019.

B. TO RECEIVE AND PLACE ON FILE WITH THE COUNTY AUDITOR

1. The MANURE MANAGEMENT PLAN (MMP) update submitted by Greg Beierschmitt Facility ID# 58517 located at 9504 Goeller Road, Fairbank, in Black Hawk County pursuant to 567 Iowa Administrative Code §455B.

2. The FY19 ANNUAL REPORT presented by the Black Hawk County Conservation Board.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Trelka, White, Schwartz.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

CONSENT AGENDA ENDS

Moved by White, seconded by Trelka that the TRAVEL REQUEST submitted by Debi Bunger, Human Resources Director, be approved and direct the Chair to sign for same: $1,138.00 for Marianne Kurtenbach and Amanda Fesenmeyer to attend the Employment Law Meeting in Altoona, IA scheduled for April 8th – April 9th, 2020. Motion carried.

Moved by Little, seconded by White to direct the County Auditor to advertise for a public hearing to be held at 9:05 on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 in Board Room 201 of the Black Hawk County Courthouse, 316 E. 5th Street, Waterloo, Iowa on the proposed vacation of Mc Stay Road originally established July 23, 1862 legally described as “That part of the 66’ ROW of Mc Stay Road lying south of the southly ROW of Young Rd and north of the northly ROW of current US Hwy 20 lying along the east line of the NE ¼ Section 12, Township 88N, Range 12 W and along the west line of the NW ¼ Section 07, Township 88N, Range 11 W.” Motion carried.

Moved by White, seconded by Laylin to AUTHORIZE AND DIRECT the Finance Director to set the date of hearing to be held at 9:07 a.m. on January 28, 2020 in Board Room 201 of the Black Hawk County Courthouse, Waterloo, Iowa on the proposed FY20 Budget Amendment. Motion carried.

White moved the following resolution seconded by Trelka.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the SUSPENSION requested by Cassandra Little on taxes owed for 2019/2020 installments in the amount of $1,268.00 for Parcel #8913-27-429-011 be approved pursuant to §427.8 of the Code of Iowa and the County Treasurer be authorized and directed to adjust her records accordingly.

County Treasurer Rita Schmidt said that Ms. Little had missed the deadline for applying for a low income credit that she was eligible for, and this is another avenue for giving her relief. Schmidt said that she would make sure that Ms. Little would apply for the credit next year, which should cover most of her taxes.

AYES: Laylin, Trelka, White, Schwartz.

NAYS: None.

ABSTAIN: Little. Resolution adopted.

Moved by Little, seconded by White that the APPOINTMENT of Beth Knipp to fill an existing term for the Black Hawk County Board of Health be approved, effective January 14, 2020 with term ending on December 31, 2020.

Laylin said that Ms. Knipp has a very strong background in health care, both physical and mental. Motion carried.

Moved by Trelka, seconded by White that the APPOINTMENT of Terri Rogers to the Black Hawk County Conservation Board be approved, effective January 14, 2020 with term ending on December 31, 2024.

Laylin said that Ms. Rogers has a strong background in conservation at the local, state and federal levels, and that she teaches conservation at Hawkeye Community College. Motion carried.

DISCUSSION-results of the IT Assessment. Information Technology Director Kim Veeder said that she was asking for support from the Board to go forward with the recommendations made by the Iowa Counties Information Technology assessment team. She wanted to discuss job descriptions with Human Resources for help desk assistance, system engineer, and network administrator positions. She said there is money in the current year’s budget due to a vacancy to hire a network administrator now. She wanted to work with Aces on a new relationship where they would continue to provide certain services and be available for additional support for large projects. Little said that he wanted to see the effect on the FY21 budget before he decided. The Board gave her general support for pursuing the aims she outlined.

ANY REPORTS OR INFORMATION FROM THE BOARD. Trelka said the Waterloo Warming Center has been running for a week and is a significant success. He said Waterloo police have taken several homeless people there, which greatly reduces the amount of time the police have to spend with them. He said he was going to visit the bison herd at Hickory Hills Park.

Schwartz said that he worked a 2:00 am shift at the Warming Center, and recommended it as a good reminder of what is going on in the community, and a humbling experience.

WORK SESSION

The Board considered various aspects of the FY21 Black Hawk County Budget. Finance Director James Perry presented the budgets for Board Office, Board General Supervision, Medical Examiner, Juvenile Court Services, and District Court Administration. Budget presentations were given by County Auditor Grant Veeder, County Treasurer Rita Schmidt, County Recorder Sandie Smith, Human Resources Director Debi Bunger, and Veterans Affairs Director Yolando Loveless.

On motion and vote the meeting adjourned.

Chris Schwartz, Chair, Board of Supervisors

Grant Veeder, County Auditor