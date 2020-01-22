Waterloo, Iowa January 16, 2020

The Board of Supervisors of the County of Black Hawk, in the State of Iowa, met in regular adjourned meeting at the Courthouse in Waterloo, County Seat of said County, at nine o’clock (9:00) a.m., pursuant to law, to the rules of said Board, and to adjournment. The meeting was called to order and on roll call there were present: Linda Laylin, Tom Little, Dan Trelka, and Chris Schwartz, Chair.

Absent: Craig White.

Unless otherwise noted, all actions were approved unanimously.

Moved by Little, seconded by Laylin that the AGENDA be received and place on file with the County Auditor as approved. Motion carried.

The Board heard presentations from Amanda Fesenmeyer for Civil Service, Koleen Schipper for County Social Services, Brian Williams for the Attorney’s Office, and Mike Hendrickson for the Conservation. Each of these departments presented their FY21 operating budgets. Mike Hendrickson also presented the Conservation’s requested capital expenses and was asked to prioritize the requests based off of need and resubmit to the Board.

Little asked the Board to discuss salaries. Trelka said he did not support the Compensation Board’s recommendation of 4% for Elected Officials. Tom recommended giving a 2.75% increase for both Elected Officials and Department Heads. Trelka, Laylin, and Schwartz wanted to have more information and discussion on Department Head salaries before deciding on an increase but do support a 2.75% increase for Elected Officials.

Trelka moved the following resolution seconded by Little.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED to reduce the County Compensation Board recommended increase of 4% for the Elected Officials to a salary increase of 2.75% for FY21.

AYES: Laylin, Trelka, Schwartz.

NAYS: Little. Resolution adopted.

On motion and vote the meeting adjourned.

Chris Schwartz, Chair, Board of Supervisors

Dana Laidig, Administrative Aide III