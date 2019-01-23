Waterloo, Iowa January 18, 2019

The Board of Supervisors of the County of Black Hawk, in the State of Iowa, met in regular adjourned meeting at the Courthouse in Waterloo, County Seat of said County, at nine o’clock (9:00) a.m., pursuant to law, to the rules of said Board, and to adjournment. The meeting was called to order and on roll call there were present: Linda Laylin, Chris Schwartz, Dan Trelka, Craig White and Tom Little, Chair.

Absent: None.

Unless otherwise noted, all actions were approved unanimously.

Moved by Schwartz, seconded by White that the AGENDA be received and place on file with the County Auditor as approved. Motion carried.

The Board of Supervisors met to discuss the FY20 Black Hawk County Budget and received presentations from Northeast Iowa Food Bank/Cedar Valley Pantry Executive Director Barb Prather, MET Transit General Manager Mark Little and Kamyar Enshayan from the University of Northern Iowa and the Greens To Go Program. Each presenter described how the dollars provided by the County would be used. Finance Director Susan Deaton presented information, and the following department heads discussed their budgets with the supervisors: Conservation Director Mike Hendrickson and County Engineer Catherine Nicholas along with Assistant Engineer Ryan Brennan.

On motion and vote the meeting adjourned at 11:11 am.

Tom Little, Chair, Board of Supervisors

Helen R. Steffen, Systems/Real Estate Tax Mgr.