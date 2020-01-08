Waterloo, Iowa January 2, 2020

The Board of Supervisors of the County of Black Hawk, in the State of Iowa, met in regular adjourned meeting at the Courthouse in Waterloo, County Seat of said County, at nine o’clock (9:00) a.m., pursuant to law, to the rules of said Board, and to adjournment. The meeting was called to order and on roll call there were present: Linda Laylin, Chris Schwartz, Dan Trelka, Craig White and Tom Little, Chair.

Absent: None.

Unless otherwise noted, all actions were approved unanimously.

Moved by Laylin, seconded by Trelka that the AGENDA be received and place on file with the County Auditor as approved. Motion carried.

White moved the following resolution seconded by Little.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED to elect Chris Schwartz CHAIR of the Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors for the 2020 year.

Schwartz said that he would like to nominate Laylin instead. White said that Schwartz had been passed over when he normally would have been placed in a rotation to become chair. Laylin said that she followed Little as chair before and assumed that the same protocol would be followed. She asked if White had other reasons for nominating someone else. White said that Laylin wasn’t transparent enough. Laylin asked if anyone else on the Board thought that. No one else said so.

AYES: Schwartz, White, Little.

NAYS: Trelka.

ABSTAIN: Laylin. Resolution adopted.

Laylin moved the following resolution seconded by White.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED to elect Dan Trelka CHAIR PRO TEM of the Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors for the 2020 year.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Trelka, White, Schwartz.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

Moved by White seconded by Trelka that the STANDING COMMITTEES for the 2020 year be established. Motion carried.

Moved by Laylin, seconded by White that the APPOINTMENTS to the respective boards and committees as representative of the Board of Supervisors be approved for the 2020 year. Motion carried.

Moved by Little, seconded by White to authorize the County Auditor’s office to issue Cigarette PERMITS on behalf of Black Hawk County for the 2020 calendar year. Motion carried.

Little moved the following resolution seconded by White.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the County Auditor be authorized to ISSUE CHECKS payable during 2020 for the following: water, lights, insurance, telephone, salaries, payrolls as fixed by the Board of Supervisors, postage, court reporters, jury and witness fees, express, employee criminal history record checks, bank and bond payments and fees, and emergency expense from the Community Services, Veteran Affairs and Sheriff’s Departments.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Trelka, White, Schwartz.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

White moved the following resolution seconded by Laylin.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the following newspapers be designated as the three OFFICIAL NEWSPAPERS of Black Hawk County for the 2020 year: The Courier, La Porte City Progress Review and the Hudson Herald.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Trelka, White, Schwartz.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

Moved by Laylin, seconded by White that the following be appointed as Black Hawk County DEPARTMENT HEADS for the 2020 year: Rory Geving, Maintenance Superintendent; Debi Bunger, Human Resources Director; Catherine Nicholas, County Engineer and Kim Veeder, Information Technology. Motion carried.

Moved by Trelka, seconded by White to direct Catherine Nicholas, County Engineer, to CLOSE county roads as necessary during the 2020 construction season subject to prior notification to the Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors. Motion carried.

Moved by White, seconded by Trelka to direct Catherine Nicholas, County Engineer, to EMBARGO county roads as necessary for the 2020 year subject to prior notification to the Board of Supervisors. Motion carried.

Moved by White, seconded by Trelka to direct the Chair to sign the progress vouchers for FARM-TO-MARKET PAYMENTS for the 2020 year. Motion carried.

White moved the following resolution seconded by Laylin.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED to adopt the CONSTRUCTION EVALUATION pursuant to Iowa Code §459.304(3) regarding proposed Confinement Feed Operations (CFO) structures.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Trelka, White, Schwartz.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

YEARS OF SERVICE AWARD were given to Scott Bonorden of Secondary Roads for twenty years of service and to Matthew Reams of the Sheriff’s Office for twenty-five years of service.

White moved the following resolution seconded by Laylin.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Black Hawk County, that the Board of Supervisors APPROVE EXPENDITURES, and that the County Auditor be authorized and directed to ISSUE CHECKS, against the various settlement of such claims as allowed:

GENERAL BASIC FUND

ACCESS SYSTEMS svc 187.67

ACES agmt 20,699.00

CITY OF CEDAR FALLS fuel 69.85

CONVERGE ONE INC maint 220.50

COTT SYSTEMS svc 3,200.00

CTS LANGUAGELINK svc 190.17

EMSL ANALYTICAL INC svc 419.90

FISCHELS, ROBERT rent 250.00

KEYSTONE LABS INC svc 926.00

MARCO INC svc 48.83

MATT PARROTT/STOREY KENWORTHY supl 461.66

OWL INVESTMENTS rent 482.26

SOMMERFELT FAMILY HOUSING

rent 275.00

WLOO COMM SCHOOLS supl 675.65

WEBER PAPER CO supl 1,606.09

WHOLE EXCAVATION svc 397.50

AMAZON CAPITAL SVCS INC eq 561.29

ANDERSON COLLISION svc 380.00

COAST TO COAST COMPUTER PRODUCTS supl 691.09

DEBOER, ROBERT rent 200.00

DENNY, BRETT rent 200.00

ECOLAB INC supl 1,145.82

ECOLAB INC eq rent 364.00

GALLS INC supl 185.00

GENERAL SHEET METAL WORKS INC eq 230.00

GOLDEN PROVISIONS rent 250.00

HAWKEYE VILLAGE APT rent 225.00

HOLIDAY INN DES MOINES AIRPORT room 1,098.72

IACE FIVE SEASONS MOBILE HOME PARK rent 200.00

IN THE LOOP PROPERTIES rent 112.50

IOWA CANCER CONSORTIUM

svc 20.00

IOWA ONSITE WASTE WATER ASSOC educ 580.00

IOWA PARK & REC ASSOC educ 455.00

KLOCKE, NATHAN rent 200.00

KOBLISKA VINCE M rent 400.00

LEXISNEXIS MATTHEW BENDER

supl 245.11

LOCKE FUNERAL HOME INC

svc 2,500.00

MERCK & CO INC supl 1,666.52

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 8.59

OFFICE DEPOT supl 81.47

PEOPLES COMMUNITY HEALTH

meds 84.51

PETERSON CONTRACTORS INC

svc 14,379.50

PITZENBERGER ANTHONY rent 225.00

PRESTO-X svc 32.00

R&S PROPERTY MGMT INC rent 275.00

RICOH USA INC supl 2,354.34

SANDERS FUNERAL SVC svc 1,000.00

SUMMIT FOOD SVC food 9,997.17

SHRED MASTER svc 155.08

UNITY POINT – ALLEN HOSPITAL

svc 597.28

US CELLULAR svc 238.61

US CELLULAR svc 1,210.48

VARI SALES CORP eq 355.50

WATERFALLS CAR WASH lbr 59.80

CITY OF WATERLOO svc 9,101.74

WLOO WATER WORKS util 100.00

WLOO WATER WORKS wtr 427.84

WERTJES UNIFORMS supl 13.75

COUNTY SERVICES FUND

DEWITT MARTINSON JANET mil 111.93

DOWELL KAREN mil 164.58

KIEFER, APRIL mil 53.82

PAULSEN, MONICA mil 247.26

COUNTY SOCIAL SVCS svc 112,276.28

SCHREIBER SUSAN mil 534.30

SECONDARY ROADS FUND

ACES svc 13.50

ANTON SALES eq 228.60

CITY OF CEDAR FALLS fuel 591.14

E CENTRAL IA RURAL ELEC util 23.75

NORTHLAND PRODUCTS CO

supl 1,670.76

SCOTS SUPL CO INC supl 191.69

KINDSCHI MICHAEL D supl 94.99

1ST AYD CORP supl 521.86

AIRGAS NORTH CENTRAL supl 202.26

BLACK HAWK RENTAL eq rent 224.70

CAMPBELL SUPL WLOO supl 203.57

CF UTILITIES util 65.11

CF UTILITIES util 8.03

CENTURYLINK tel 187.06

CERTIFIED LABS svc 298.00

CINTAS CORP svc 65.28

CONSOLIDATED ENERGY HARTLAND fuel 1,030.22

CITY OF EVANSDALE supl 459.00

CITY OF GILBERTVILLE util 68.54

HUDSON HRDWR PLBG & HEATING

eq rpr 237.90

LA PORTE MOTOR SUPL INC

supl 258.43

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 11.33

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 10.38

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 282.65

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 10.77

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 10.98

MURPHY TRACTOR & EQUIP CO

prts 788.06

NAPA AUTO PARTS prts 195.44

RAY’S EXCAVATING svc 885.98

SAM ANNIS & CO supl 784.66

STETSON BUILDING PRODUCTS

eq 236.35

STOKES WELDING eq 319.11

TRUCK COUNTRY OF IA prts 277.68

TRUCK COUNTRY OF IA prts 1,425.48

UNITY POINT – ALLEN HOSP svc 207.00

VERIZON CONNECT NWF INC

svc 781.50

CITY OF WATERLOO fuel 312.66

JAIL COMMISSARY FUND MCKEE FOODS food 60.10

US CELLULAR svc 800.39

INSURANCE TRUST FUND

NAVITUS HEALTH SOLUTIONS

ins 31,508.58

PREFERRED ONE INS CO

ins 119,730.91

EMPLOYEE BENEFITS CORP ins342.00

DELTA DENTAL PLAN OF IA

ins 22,363.01

FLEXIBLE SPENDING FUND

EMPLOYEE BENEFITS CORP

flx sp 2,089.51

EMPLOYEE BENEFITS CORP

flx sp 306.00

E911 SERVICE COMMISSION FUND

E CENTRAL IA RURAL ELEC util 125.49

AMERIGAS supl 1,614.96

CF UTILITIES util 259.65

CENTURYLINK tel 1,193.17

CENTURYLINK tel 37.56

CENTURYLINK tel 100.50

CENTURYLINK tle 50.08

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 184.80

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 225.30

YOUNG PLBG & HEATING CO

eq rpr 97.50

EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT FUND CENTURYLINK tel 554.72

CENTURYLINK scv 62.44

COUNTY ASSESSOR FUND WELLMARK ins 11,948.62

MARCO INC maint 185.23

AYES: Laylin, Little, Trelka, White, Schwartz.

NAYS: None.

Resolution adopted.

RECEIVE PROJECT UPDATES FROM DEPARTMENT HEADS/ELECTED OFFICIALS. Assistant County Engineer Ryan Brennan said that work continues on the Cedar Wapsi Road bridge over the Cedar River, which has temporarily closed the nearby boat ramp. One pier of the bridge is finished and work begins on a second in a week or so.

Veterans Affairs Director Yolando Loveless addressed complaints received by his office. He said that one complaint was about non-veterans participating in a chair yoga class paid for by private donations at the Cedar Falls Rec Center, but that the non-veteran was approved by all the veterans in the class, and was paying to participate. The other allegation is that a non-veteran benefited from a Christmas gift program, but according to his records all 84 individuals receiving gifts are veterans, although some are having difficulty with their DD214 discharge papers. He said these and earlier complaints seem to be coming from the same anonymous source. Little said he shouldn’t pay attention to anonymous complaints. The supervisors told Loveless that he’s doing a great job.

Moved by White, seconded by Laylin that the MINUTES of the Board Meeting held December 23, 2019 be and are hereby approved as submitted. Motion carried.

CONSENT AGENDA

White moved the following RESOLUTION seconded by Laylin.

A. TO APPROVE, RECEIVE, PLACE ON FILE WITH THE COUNTY AUDITOR

1. The Board of Supervisors APPROVE INTERGOVERNMENTAL JOURNAL ENTRIES, and that the County Auditor be authorized and directed to TRANSFER monies within the various funds as submitted. (None submitted)

2. The PAYROLL ADJUSTMENTS submitted by the various departments and the County Auditor be authorized and directed to adjust his records accordingly.

NAME, DEPT. POSITION FROM TO DATE CHANGE

SHERIFF, Tony Thompson

DRUCKER, MATTHEW R DEPUTY SHERIFF 31.00 32.24 12/15/2019 ANNUAL STEP INCREASE

FORDYCE, MARIAH A MASTER CONTROL TECH 19.34 19.34 12/16/2019 NEW HIRE

HARDEN, KAREEN M DEPUTY SHERIFF 31.00 32.24 12/15/2019 ANNUAL STEP INCREASE

PODHASKI, JAY A DEPUTY SHERIFF 32.24 32.24 12/27/2019 TERMINATION PENDING

TERRONES, JASON J DEPUTY SHERIFF SGT HRLY 37.12 37.98 12/15/2019 ANNUAL STEP INCREASE

RECORDER, Sandie Smith

NELSON, JULIE A OFFICE SPECIALIST 16.98 17.75 12/15/2019 ANNUAL STEP INCREASE

ENGINEER, Cathy Nicholas

DISTLER, DILLON D LABOR/EQUIP OPER I 19.84 19.84 12/16/2019 NEW HIRE

AYES: Laylin, Little, Trelka, White, Schwartz.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

CONSENT AGENDA ENDS

Moved by Laylin, seconded by White to AMEND the minutes of October 1, 2019, by amending the resolution “instituting proceedings to take additional action not to exceed $9,100,000 General Obligation Bonds, for essential county purposes, to provide funds to pay the costs of works and facilities useful for the collection and disposal of solid waste” by deleting the words “for essential county purposes, to provide funds to pay the costs of works and facilities useful for the collection and disposal of solid waste”, and to show that the resolution was moved by White and seconded by Laylin, and that it was approved by a unanimous vote. Motion carried.

Moved by White, seconded by Trelka to STRIKE the following resolutions from the minutes of October 1, 2019, noting that they were taken in error and were not necessary to the October 1, 2019, proceedings for the not to exceed $9,100,000 General Obligation Bonds:

H. Resolution-to appoint UMB Bank to serve as Paying Agent, Bond Registrar and Transfer Agent, approve the Paying Agent and Bond Registrar and Transfer Agent agreement and authorize the execution of the Agreement.

I. Resolution-to AMEND the “Resolution authorizing and providing for the issuance of $9,100,000 General Obligation Bonds and levying a tax to pay said Bonds and to approve the Tax Exemption Certificate and Continuing Disclosure Certificate” passed and approved on October 1, 2019 by substituting a new resolution therefore.

Motion carried.

Moved by White, seconded by Laylin to AUTHORIZE AND DIRECT the Finance Director to set the date of hearing to be held at 9:05 a.m. on January 21, 2020 in Board Room 201 of the Black Hawk County Courthouse, Waterloo, Iowa on the proposed FY20 Budget Amendment. Motion carried.

Laylin moved the following resolution seconded by Trelka.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the REQUEST FOR PURCHASE OF CAPITAL EQUIPMENT submitted by Catherine Nicholas, County Engineer, be approved and direct the Chair to sign for same: to purchase 1 (one) P25 Base radio at the cost of $3412.71 from Racom, Marshalltown, IA.

Assistant Engineer Brennan said that the item is budgeted, and is about $900 over the budgeted amount, but that funds are available from a project that came in under budget.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Trelka, White, Schwartz.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

ANY REPORTS OR INFORMATION FROM THE BOARD. Schwartz offered condolences to Supervisor White on the passing of his mother, and expressed sympathies as well for the family of his cousin Michelle Schwartz, who died suddenly. Little also noted the passing of former County Treasurer Jerry Ellis.

On motion and vote the meeting adjourned.

Tom Little, Chair, Board of Supervisors

Grant Veeder, County

Chris Schwartz, Chair, Board of Supervisors