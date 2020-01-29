Waterloo, Iowa January 21, 2020

The Board of Supervisors of the County of Black Hawk, in the State of Iowa, met in regular adjourned meeting at the Courthouse in Waterloo, County Seat of said County, at nine o’clock (9:00) a.m., pursuant to law, to the rules of said Board, and to adjournment. The meeting was called to order and on roll call there were present: Linda Laylin, Tom Little, Dan Trelka, Craig White and Chris Schwartz, Chair.

Absent: None.

Unless otherwise noted, all actions were approved unanimously.

Moved by Little, seconded by White that the AGENDA be received and place on file with the County Auditor as approved. Motion carried.

White moved the following resolution seconded by Trelka.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Black Hawk County, that the Board of Supervisors APPROVE EXPENDITURES, and that the County Auditor be authorized and directed to ISSUE CHECKS, against the various settlement of such claims as allowed:

GENERAL BASIC FUND

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 27,561.00

COLLECTION SVC CTR oth pay 984.78

IRS fed pay 65,251.55

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS def com 5,405.00

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS def com 2,387.50

SSA fica 102,566.78

CEDAR VALLEY UNITED WAY

oth pay 230.00

ACES svc 199.00

CDW GOVERNMENT INC eq 46.43

CITY OF CEDAR FALLS fuel 29.89

COURIER publ 379.75

DAN DEERY MOTOR CO INC

prts/lbr 1,766.45

DWD INVESTMENTS rent 625.00

E CENTRAL IA RURAL ELEC util 1,421.66

E CENTRAL IA RURAL ELEC svc 2,335.68

FASTENAL CO eq 4.60

GBM PROPERTY MGMT rent 825.00

INRCOG svc 90.80

JOHNSTONE SUPL supl 33.38

MARCO INC svc 91.00

MARTIN BROS DIST CO supl 165.99

MATT PARROTT/STOREY KENWORTHY eq 11,871.43

MENARDS CF prts 284.75

MENARDS WLOO eq 190.72

METRO INVESTMENTS MULTI UNIT rent 200.00

MHP WLOO rent 200.00

O’KEEFE ELEVATOR CO INC maint 260.00

PER MAR SECURITY SVCS

svc 1,105.38

PTS OF AMERICA svc 876.00

SANDEES LTD supl 91.75

SCOTT, TRAVIS reimb 120.00

SELVEDINA rent 225.00

SLED SHED eq 294.00

STERICYCLE INC svc 146.51

SUPERIOR WELDING SUPL supl 4.20

US BANK misc 6,865.60

WEBER PAPER CO supl 2,756.83

CANTIN, KATHERINE reimb 120.00

FINKE ALAN reimb 240.00

GRAHAM ANGELA mil 27.30

HEINEN ERIC supl 20.67

KLUS, KATHERINE reimb 120.00

KOELLING NICHOLE reimb 120.00

KOZAK, KARL reimb 120.00

NORTHRUP CHERRIE reimb 120.00

PETERSEN TROY reimb 120.00

RUTLEDGE, JODI reimb 120.00

SOUER, WILLIAM reimb 120.00

SWINGEN STANLEY JR reimb 120.00

VAN MEETEREN BRIAN reimb 120.00

AFLAC ins 2,030.17

COMMUNITY HEALTH CHARITIES IA oth pay 11.00

FIDELITY SECURITY LIFE INS CO ins 2,495.48

MADISON NATL LIFE INS ins 598.47

PECU oth pay 25,851.51

A TEC RECYCLING INC svc 260.20

ALL STATE RENTAL eq rent 360.00

AMAZON CAPITAL SVCS INC supl 21.28

APCO INTERNATIONAL INC educ 95.00

AQUATICS & EXOTICS OF WLOO supl 4.49

ARGUS & WOOKIE INC rent 200.00

B & B FARM STORE INC eq 5,277.00

BEST’S POWER HOUSE svc 6,871.19

BHC LANDFILL svc 101.95

BOLTZ, MIKE ref 700.00

CAMPBELL SUPL WLOO supl 191.16

CF UTILITIES wtr 59.61

CF UTILITIES util 57.38

CF UTILITIES util 337.50

CF UTILITIES util 1,178.50

CF UTILITIES data 579.65

CF UTILITIES util 288.63

CF UTILITIES util 41.15

CF UTILITIES data 85.00

CENTURYLINK tel 152.00

CHEMSEARCH supl 359.94

COOK’S OUTDOORS supl 30.00

COURIER subs 142.99

CRF RENTALS rent 325.00

DICKEYS PRINTING svc 450.00

DIGITAL OFFICE SOLUTIONS

svc 150.26

DONS TRUCK SALES INC eq 271.62

DURA WAX CO supl 367.06

ECOLAB INC eq rent 364.00

EPM IOWA rent 250.00

FIRESTONE PAYMENT CTR

svc 1,115.58

FRIENDS OF HARTMAN ref 100.00

FROST ALLEN rent 280.00

GALE MOTE ASSOCIATES

educ 2,335.38

GEOFF JUZA rent 275.00

HAWKEYE ALARM & SIGNAL CO

svc 250.00

HAWKEYE VILLAGE APT rent 400.00

IACE FIVE SEASONS MOBILE HOME PARK rent 200.00

IN THE LOOP PROPERTIES rent 200.00

IA ASSOC OF CO CONS BOARD

svc 537.00

IOWA COUNTIES INFO TECH

svc 3,757.93

IA DEPT OF INSPECTIONS & APPEALS lic 15.00

IA DEPT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

supl 300.00

IAA LAW ENFORCEMENT ACADEMY svc 150.00

ISAC educ 190.00

KSM RENTALS rent 250.00

LODGE CONSTRUCTION INC

eq rpr 8,640.78

MCGOVERN CONSTANCE rent 300.00

MEDIACOM svc 338.03

MERCYONE NE IA CLINIC svc 439.50

METRO FUNDERS dues 100.00

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 59.36

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 6,909.50

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 18.30

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 13.93

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 484.28

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 1,072.51

MT VILLAGE APTS rent 200.00

MURPHY TRACTOR & EQUIP CO

eq 73.13

NAPA AUTO PARTS prts 15.99

PETERSON CONTRACTORS INC

svc 5,238.00

PIN OAK INVESTMENTS rent 250.00

PITNEY BOWES eq rent 777.36

PRESTIGE svc 20.57

PRESTO-X svc 242.00

RADIOLOGY CONSULTANTS IA

med 34.00

RUSSELL LAMSON LTD PARTNERSHIP rent 200.00

SADLER POWER TRAIN INC prts 47.47

SAM ANNIS & CO fuel 21.25

SCARBROUGH, JOLENE rent 250.00

SHRED-IT USA svc 83.60

SNYDER & ASSOCIATES svc 2,660.00

SOUTH VIEW OF WLOO rent 475.00

STAND FIRM PROPERTIES rent 250.00

STICKFORT ELECTRIC CO INC

prts 89.22

STOKES WELDING eq 157.75

SUMMIT FOOD SVC food 10,120.08

SWISHER & COHRT svc 18.50

T & J RENTALS rent 275.00

TEDS HOME AND HARDWARE

supl 34.98

CENTER OF CENTER rent 400.00

TOPHAT AUTOMOTIVE SYNDICATE

lbr 40.00

TREASURER STATE OF IA tax 933.00

URBS DO IT BEST HRDWR supl 88.99

WLOO WATER WORKS wtr 366.05

WAVERLY TIRE CO eq 216.00

WERTJES UNIFORMS svc 20.00

WILSON RESTAURANT SUPL INC

eq rpr 550.05

ANDERSON LYNDSEY reimb 120.00

BAUCH, KYLE reimb 120.00

CALLAWAY, GRETCHEN reimb 120.00

JONES SCOTT reimb 120.00

MYERS, WADE reimb 120.00

SVOBODA, CONNIE reimb 120.00

TURNER TAMARA M reimb 120.00

WEIMER JAMES reimb 120.00

GENERAL SUPPLEMENTAL FUND

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 239.00

IRS fed pay 392.40

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS def com 405.00

SSA fica 877.42

FIDELITY SECURITY LIFE INS CO

ins 8.36

TRENT LAW FIRM svc 314.50

COUNTY SERVICES FUND

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 900.00

IRS fed pay 8,347.37

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS def com 175.00

SSA fica 5,827.40

FIDELITY SECURITY LIFE INS CO

ins 8.36

MADISON NATL LIFE INS ins 1.50

RURAL BASIC FUND

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 2,077.00

COLLECTION SVC CTR oth pay 57.02

IRS fed pay 3,870.21

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS def com 150.00

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS def com 75.00

SSA fica 5,673.10

AFLAC ins 115.75

FIDELITY SECURITY LIFE INS CO

ins 129.78

MADISON NATL LIFE INS ins 12.18

PECU oth pay 2,979.49

SECONDARY ROADS FUND

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 3,691.00

IRS fed pay 7,746.92

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS def com 480.00

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS def com 125.00

SSA fica 13,411.60

CEDAR VALLEY UNITED WAY

oth pay 28.00

ANTON SALES hdwr 435.87

B&B LOCK & KEY INC eq 319.20

BMC AGGREGATES eq 888.47

CITY OF CEDAR FALLS fuel 283.19

E CENTRAL IA RURAL ELEC util 23.75

KWIK TRIP INC fuel 432.06

MENARDS CF supl 33.20

MENARDS WLOO supl 32.63

US BANK misc 2,177.41

AFLAC ins 65.70

FIDELITY SECURITY LIFE INS CO

ins 469.88

MADISON NATL LIFE INS ins 71.20

PECU oth pay 1,652.50

AGVANTAGE FS INC fuel 746.48

AIRGAS NORTH CENTRAL

eq rent 67.46

CF UTILITIES util 5.07

CF UTILITIES util 8.11

CF UTILITIES util 8.11

CERTIFIED POWER INC eq rpr 259.04

CINTAS CORP svc 32.64

DONS TRUCK SALES INC supl 73.31

HIWAY PRODUCTS INC svc 604.16

IA DEPT OF TRANSPORTATION

eq 3,556.90

IOWA PRISON INDUSTRIES supl 310.86

ISU educ 370.00

MATT CONTRUCTION INC

svc 41,230.00

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 2,373.24

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 235.97

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 98.69

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 18.91

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 73.92

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 10.54

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 17.38

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 289.94

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 28.00

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 30.24

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 62.07

MIDWEST OVERHEAD CRANE

svc 824.32

NAPA AUTO PARTS prts 444.92

PLUMB TECH INC eq rpr 1,012.92

RIEGER JOHN D row 150.00

SHUCK BRITSON INC svc 2,996.00

STETSON BUILDING PRODUCTS

supl 15.25

STOKES WELDING supl 3,802.61

VERIZON CONNECT NWF INC

svc 781.50

RESOURCE/ENHANCE/PROTECT FUND B & B FARM STORE INC supl 120.75

HATCH GRADING & CONTRACTING svc 4,900.00

JAIL COMMISSARY FUND

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 29.00

IRS fed pay 97.75

SSA fica 201.38

BOB BARKER CO INC eq 2,290.26

KEEFE SUPL CO food 5,071.38

MCKEE FOODS food 101.58

US BANK misc 1,338.73

CONSERVATION TRUST FUND MENARDS CF supl 95.73

US BANK misc 361.82

AMAZON CAPITAL SVCS INC

supl 474.61

AQUATICS & EXOTICS OF WLOO

supl 137.99

PARKADE PRINTERS INC svc 1,022.51

WILSON RESTAURANT SUPL INC

supl 59.96

E911-CAPITAL FUND

MOODYS INVESTORS SVC

svc 5,280.00

SOLID WASTE-CAPITAL FUND MOODYS INVESTORS SVC svc 10,720.00

INSURANCE TRUST FUND

NAVITUS HEALTH SOLUTIONS

ins 19,353.12

PREFERRED ONE INS CO

ins 78,970.61

PREFERRED ONE INS CO

ins 56,464.75

ISAC ins 1,781.25

FLEXIBLE SPENDING FUND EMPLOYEE BENEFITS CORP

flx sp 2,134.60

SOLID WASTE ADMIN FUND

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 202.00

IRS fed pay 506.17

SSA fica 617.52

E911 SERVICE COMMISSION FUND AMERICAN TOWER CORP rent 7,584.82

CF UTILITIES util 550.00

CENTURYLINK tel 69.55

COLOFF MEDIA rent 1,967.00

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 342.45

RTC COMMUNICATIONS tel 18.50

EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT FUND

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 165.00

IRS fed pay 354.02

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS def com 50.00

SSA fica 592.76

CEDAR VALLEY UNITED WAY

oth pay 4.00

COURIER publ 65.34

INRCOG svc 2,655.00

FIDELITY SECURITY LIFE INS CO

ins 8.36

BERGANKDV TECHNOLOGY & CONSULTING svc 14.00

HAZARDOUS MAT REG TRAINING CTR util 1,367.50

ISAC educ 190.00

COUNTY ASSESSOR FUND

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 1,066.00

IRS fed pay 2,060.42

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS def com 2,245.00

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS def com 145.00

SSA fica 4,330.10

CEDAR VALLEY UNITED WAY

oth pay 7.00

MATT PARROTT/STOREY KENWORTHY supl 26.90

COMMUNITY HEALTH CHARITIES IA oth pay 10.00

FIDELITY SECURITY LIFE INS CO

ins 85.28

MADISON NATL LIFE INS ins 53.05

PECU oth pay 2,596.00

ISAC educ 190.00

AYES: Laylin, Little, Trelka, White, Schwartz.

NAYS: None.

Resolution adopted.

County Sheriff Tony Thompson presented his office’s 2019 ANNUAL REPORT. The report may be found on the Sheriff’s page of the county website.

David Deeds presented a request for a funding commitment to support additional commercial passenger air service to the Cedar Valley. He and Tom Powers represented a group that hopes to get service to a second hub for the Waterloo Regional Airport besides Chicago, probably at Dallas/Ft. Worth. They said they were seeking $125,000 a year for two years from the county, and said the money would only be spent if an airline agreed to accept a local incentive. It would be disbursed on a monthly basis, so if the airline ceased serving the Waterloo airport the payments would stop. Little asked if they had approached the cities of Waterloo and Cedar Falls. Powers said that they would be doing so soon.

RECEIVE PROJECT UPDATES FROM DEPARTMENT HEADS/ELECTED OFFICIALS

County Engineer Cathy Nicholas said paved roads are mostly free from snow after the snowfall from the weekend. A motor grader had its diesel fuel gel up Saturday evening, so that it had to be towed in. More snow is expected this week, and she was happy to see that people are visiting her Facebook page to keep up with road conditions.

Conservation Director Mike Hendrickson described his annual report and said it is on his website.

Moved by Little, seconded by White that the MINUTES of the Board Meeting held January 14, 2020 and January 16, 2020 be and are hereby approved as submitted. Motion carried.

CONSENT AGENDA

White moved the following RESOLUTION seconded by Trelka.

A. TO APPROVE, RECEIVE, PLACE ON FILE WITH THE COUNTY AUDITOR

1. The Board of Supervisors APPROVE INTERGOVERNMENTAL JOURNAL ENTRIES, and that the County Auditor be authorized and directed to TRANSFER monies within the various funds as submitted. (None submitted)

2. The CERTIFICATE OF INSURANCE for Calhoun-Burns & Associates.

B. TO RECEIVE AND PLACE ON FILE WITH THE COUNTY AUDITOR

1. The SALE OF EQUIPMENT from the Engineer’s Office for the following equipment: 1985 Ford L800, Fixed Asset # 8007090047 in the amount of $1,150.00; Case 450 Dozer, Fixed Asset # 8007090184 in the amount of $6,850.00; and Stone Cement mixer, Fixed Asset # 8007090192 in the amount of $280.00

2. The PERMIT FOR UTILITY WORK WITHIN THE RIGHT-OF-WAY for Dunkerton Telephone Cooperative, Dunkerton, Iowa for placement of underground fiber utility on County right-of-way along portions of E. Big Rock Road, E. Airline Highway, E. Donald Street, Barclay Road, Newell Street, Crane-Creek Road, N. Ordway Road, Pilot Grove Road, N. Nesbit Road, and Rice Road as recommended by Catherine Nicholas, County Engineer.

C. TO APPROVE AND DIRECT THE CHAIR TO SIGN

1. The allowable/disallowable HOMESTEAD CREDIT LIST as submitted by the County Assessor’s Office, in accordance with §425.3 of the Code of Iowa.

2. The allowable/disallowable MILITARY SERVICE TAX EXEMPTION LIST as submitted by the County Assessor’s Officer, in accordance with §426.A.14 of the Code of Iowa.

3. The allowable/disallowable FAMILY FARM CREDIT LIST as submitted by the County Assessor’s Officer, in accordance with §426.A.14 of the Code of Iowa.

4. The RENEWAL APPLICATION for a Class “E” LIQUOR LICENSE (LC) submitted by Fratzke Inc. d/b/a Pronto BP, 7305 LaPorte Road, Washburn, Iowa.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Trelka, White, Schwartz.

NAYS: None.

Resolution adopted.

CONSENT AGENDA ENDS

White moved the following resolution seconded by Laylin.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the TAX SALE CERTIFICATE ASSIGNMENT for ten (10) vacant lots (Parcel 8913-24-306-020, 8913-24-303-012, 8913-24-303-022, 8913-24-306-019, 8913-24-306-022, 8913-24-306-001, 8913-24-303-019, 8913-24-306-021, 8913-24-158-002, 8913-24-303-011) located in Waterloo, Iowa, pursuant to §446.31 of the Code of Iowa be approved and said Certificate of Purchase of Tax sale be assigned to Iowa Heartland Habitat for Humanity as recommended by Rita Schmidt, County Treasurer.

Schmidt said that the properties have county tax sale certificates from 1999 through 2016, and that while $32,000 total is owed, including delinquencies and special assessments, Habitat for Humanity is offering to pay the principle and the special assessments, in an amount of $3,600.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Trelka, White, Schwartz.

NAYS: None.

Resolution adopted.

Little moved the following resolution seconded by White.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the COMPROMISE offered in the amount of $4,799.50 by Iowa Heartland Habitat for Humanity on taxes owed for ten (10) vacant lot (Parcel 8913-24-306-020, 8913-24-303-012, 8913-24-303-022, 8913-24-306-019, 8913-24-306-022, 8913-24-306-001, 8913-24-303-019, 8913-24-306-021, 8913-24-158-002, 8913-24-303-011) located in Waterloo, Iowa be approved.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Trelka, White, Schwartz.

NAYS: None.

Resolution adopted.

Little moved the following resolution seconded by White.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the REQUEST submitted by Paul Huting, Waterloo Leisure Services, asking the County to donate $150.00 towards a proposed interpretative project along the bike trail near the first County Courthouse be approved, contingent on the project receiving grant funds from the Cedar Trails Partnership, and to direct the chair to sign a letter supporting the project.

Huting said that County Auditor Grant Veeder had suggested the erection of a plaque along the Cedar Valley Nature Trail where it passes the site of the first courthouse, at the corner of E. 10th and Water Streets. He said the plaque will cost $2,650, that the city will seek a $2,500 Cedar Trails Partnership grant and that the city will contribute $1,000 in concrete and labor. Veeder provided slides showing the site and a picture of the original courthouse.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Trelka, White, Schwartz.

NAYS: None.

Resolution adopted.

Little moved the following resolution seconded by White.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the FEE SCHEDULE between Black Hawk County and Unity Point-Allen Occupational Health for pre-employment testing and other occupational health services for 2020.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Trelka, White, Schwartz.

NAYS: None.

Resolution adopted.

DISCUSSION/POSSIBLE BOARD ACTION – Schwartz updated the Waterloo Emergency Warming Center situation. He said the Waterloo Fire Marshal is requiring that as an overnight facility, the site must have a sprinkler system, the cost of which would be prohibitive, and they have until January 24 to comply or close. Schwartz said that other communities are allowed to have similar facilities despite being under the same international fire code and not having sprinklers. He said the center has two fire guards spending the night, as is required at other locations. He said that there is no facility available that meets that requirement. He said that the mayor has the power to override the fire marshal’s decision, and he would like the Board to send a letter asking him to allow the center to stay open through the end of March.

Moved by White, seconded by Laylin to send a letter to Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart requesting that he override the fire marshal’s decision to require a sprinkler system at the Waterloo Emergency Warming Center, and allow the center to stay open through the end of March. Motion carried.

At Nine-fifty-nine o’clock (9:59) a.m., a public hearing was held as provided by law in the Board Room 201 of the Black Hawk County Courthouse, Waterloo, Iowa at which time all interested persons could appear to file objections on the request submitted by Heartland COOP to rezone 5.61 acres from “A” Agriculture District to “A-L” Agricultural-Limited District to build four new 78’ grain bins.

The property is legally described as: THAT PART OF THE SOUTHEAST 1/4 OF SECTION 20, TOWNSHIP 88 NORTH, RANGE 12 WEST OF THE 5TH P.M., BLACK HAWK COUNTY, MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: COMMENCING AT THE SOUTH 1/4 CORNER OF SECTION 20, TOWNSHIP 88 NORTH, RANGE 12 WEST OF THE 5TH P.M.; THENCE, N0°05’54”E 1377.88 FEET ALONG THE WEST LINE OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER TO THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF PARCEL “A” LOCATED IN THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER RECORDED ON INST. # 2013-00011439 IN THE OFFICE OF THE RECORDER, BLACK HAWK COUNTY, IOWA; THENCE, N71°35’24”E 341.30 FEET ALONG THE NORTH LINE OF SAID PARCEL “A” TO THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF SAID PARCEL “A”, SAID POINT ALSO BEING THE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE, CONTINUING N71°35’24”E 150.97 FEET; THENCE, S24°54’29”E 488.96 FEET; THENCE, S23°15’50”W 72.92 FEET; THENCE, S13°37’21”W 101.68 FEET; THENCE, S3°46’20”W 160.21 FEET; THENCE, S7°30’46”E 45.12 FEET; THENCE, S27°55’24”E 66.66 FEET; THENCE, S42°23’45”E 369.35 FEET; THENCE, S0°19’23”E 210.00 FEET TO THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF A CERTAIN PARCEL OF LAND DESCRIBED ON BOOK 255, PAGE 824 IN THE OFFICE OF THE RECORDER, BLACK HAWK COUNTY, IOWA; THENCE, S89°40’37”W 185.10 FEET ALONG THE NORTH LINE OF SAID CERTAIN PARCEL OF LAND TO THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF SAID CERTAIN PARCEL OF LAND, SAID CORNER ALSO BEING A POINT ON THE EASTERLY LINE OF A TRACT OF LAND AS APPEARS OF RECORD IN INST. #2006-00006802 IN THE OFFICE OF THE RECORDER, BLACK HAWK COUNTY, IOWA; THENCE, N28°32’11”W 280.49 FEET ALONG THE EASTERLY LINE OF SAID TRACT OF LAND; THENCE, NORTHWEST 271.21 FEET ALONG THE ARC OF A 9435.10 FOOT RADIUS CURVE CONCAVE NORTHEASTERLY, THE CHORD HAVING A BEARING OF N27°40’59”W AND A CHORD DISTANCE OF 271.20 FEET TO THE SOUTHEASTERN MOST CORNER OF SAID PARCEL “A”; THENCE, N12°15’31”E 380.48 FEET ALONG THE SOUTHEASTERLY LINE OF SAID PARCEL “A” TO AN EASTERLY CORNER OF SAID PARCEL “A”; THENCE, N24°54’29”W 496.59 FEET ALONG A NORTHEASTERLY LINE OF SAID PARCEL “A” TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, CONTAINING 5.61 ACRES. PARCEL “C” IS ENTIRELY WITHINPARCEL “B” RECORDED IN DOC. #2016-0001258 IN THE OFFICE OF THE

The Board of Supervisors examined proof of publication of notice and determined that the notice had been published on January 10, 2020 in the Courier in accordance with the requirements of the Code of Iowa.

Moved by White, seconded by Little to receive and place on file proof of publication of notice of public hearing. Motion carried.

Moved by White, seconded by Laylin to waive the first reading. Motion carried.

Seth Hyberger of Planning and Zoning said that the owner is an existing grain cooperative operation, and they wish to erect more grain bins. He said part of the property is within the 100-year flood plain, but that area is used to drain water away from the site, and the bins would not be built there. He said the request passed unanimously and no one from the public objected.

Moved by Trelka, seconded by Little to close the hearing and oral and written comments were received and placed on file. Motion carried.

Little moved the following resolution seconded by Trelka.

WHEREAS, a public hearing was held on January 21, 2020 at Nine-fifty-nine o’clock (9:59) a.m., on the request submitted by Heartland COOP to rezone 5.61 acres from “A” Agriculture District to “A-L” Agricultural-Limited District to build four new 78’ grain bins, and

WHEREAS, “An Ordinance Amending Ordinance No. 36, as Amended, the Black Hawk County, Iowa, Agricultural Preservation Zoning Ordinance Adopted February 2, 1999, by adding Subsection No. 237 to Section VI (B), Rezoning Certain Property” as described on the above request submitted by Heartland COOP and to consider same for adoption and if adopted would be known as Ordinance no. 77-237, and

WHEREAS, §331.302(5) of the Code of Iowa allows the Board of Supervisors to suspend by majority vote the requirement to consider and vote on a proposed ordinance at two meetings of the board prior to the meeting at which it is to be fully passed, and

WHEREAS, there were no corrections to the ordinance,

NOW THEREFORE BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the rules requiring the Board of Supervisors to consider and vote on a proposed ordinance at two prior meetings be suspended.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Trelka, White, Schwartz.

NAYS: None.

Resolution adopted.

White moved the following ordinance seconded by Laylin.

WHEREAS, “An Ordinance Amending Ordinance No. 36, as Amended, the Black Hawk County, Iowa, Agricultural Preservation Zoning Ordinance Adopted February 2, 1999, by adding Subsection No. 237 To Section VI (B), Rezoning Certain Property” as described on the above request submitted by Heartland COOP and to consider same for adoption and if adopted would be known as Ordinance No. 77-237, and

WHEREAS, pursuant to §331.302(5) of the Code of Iowa, the Board of Supervisors has suspended by majority vote the requirement to consider and vote on a proposed ordinance at two meetings of the board prior to the meeting at which it is to be finally passed, and

NOW THEREFORE BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the same is hereby zoned acres from “A” Agriculture District to “A-L” Agricultural-Limited District, and the ordinance is hereby adopted and known as Ordinance No. 77-237.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Trelka, White, Schwartz.

NAYS: None.

Ordinance adopted.

ANY REPORTS OR INFORMATION FROM THE BOARD. Schwartz said that he attended a Middle Cedar River Watershed meeting, and his committee is looking at developing a model to find sustainable funding that would allow the group to keep minimal staffing to serve the needs of the watershed after their grant runs out at the end of fiscal year 2021.

WORK SESSION

The Board of Supervisors considered various aspects of the FY21 Black Hawk County Budget. In agency requests, presentations were given by Patricia King for Eye of the Needle, Barbara Grant for Operation Threshold, and Lisa Wetzel for the Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging. In departmental requests, County Engineer Cathy Nicholas gave a presentation on the Engineer’s Office and Secondary Roads. Finance Director James Perry said that the Board needs to decide whether to bond for all or part of the Grundy Road paving project, the grading for which is scheduled to start in FY21.

On motion and vote the meeting adjourned.

Chris Schwartz, Chair, Board of Supervisors

Grant Veeder, County Auditor