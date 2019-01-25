Waterloo, Iowa January 22, 2019

The Board of Supervisors of the County of Black Hawk, in the State of Iowa, met in regular adjourned meeting at the Courthouse in Waterloo, County Seat of said County, at nine o’clock (9:00) a.m., pursuant to law, to the rules of said Board, and to adjournment. The meeting was called to order and on roll call there were present: Linda Laylin, Chris Schwartz, Dan Trelka, Craig White and Tom Little, Chair.

Absent: None.

Supervisors Trelka attended by telephone. Unless otherwise noted, all actions were approved unanimously.

Moved by Laylin, seconded by Schwartz that the AGENDA be received and place on file with the County Auditor as approved. Motion carried.

PUBLIC COMMENTS

Schwartz moved the following resolution seconded by White.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Black Hawk County, that the Board of Supervisors APPROVE EXPENDITURES, and that the County Auditor be authorized and directed to ISSUE CHECKS, against the various settlement of such claims as allowed:

GENERAL BASIC FUND

COLLECTION SVC CTR, oth pay $993.56

IRS, fed pay $58,184.60

SSA, fica $96,984.09

BHC SHERIFF, oth pay $703.39

CEDAR VALLEY UNITED WAY, oth pay

$184.50

IA DEPT OF REV, state pay $27,526.10

NEOPOST USA INC, svc $10,000.00

ALTENBAUMER KARLA, food $78.00

AUTOMATIC DOOR GROUP INC, eq rpr $551.84

B&B LOCK & KEY INC, eq $415.00

BAUER BUILT TIRE, svc $151.34

BICKLEY, MARK, svc $945.00

CITY OF CEDAR FALLS, fuel $35.19

CHIEF, eq $512.90

COURIER, publ $972.24

DAN DEERY MOTOR CO INC, supl

$1,704.24

DEPT OF CORRECTIONAL SVCS, svc

$35,000.00

DWD INVESTMENTS , rent $258.00

FULLER, ANGELA, svc $105.00

HOLBACH DENNIS, rent $250.00

HOLZAPFEL SUZANNE, svc $5.50

JOHNSTONE SUPL, supl $375.88

KARENS PRINT RITE, supl $8.00

KEYSTONE LABS INC, svc $12.50

MARCO INC, svc $290.50

MARTIN BROS DIST CO, supl $542.54

MARTIN REALTORS INC, rent $300.00

MATT PARROTT/STOREY KENWORTHY, supl $1,087.66

MCKESSON MEDICAL SURGICAL,

supl $753.07

MENARDS CF, misc $759.08

MENARDS WLOO, supl $162.91

METRO INVESTMENTS MULTI UNIT ,

rent $200.00

NEOPOST USA INC, supl $33.00

NORTHLAND PRODUCTS CO, fuel

$569.30

O’KEEFE ELEVATOR CO INC, maint

$130.00

P&M REAL ESTATE, rent $200.00

PEHL, KRISTIN, rent $400.00

PER MAR SECURITY SVCS, svc

$1,398.26

PPG ARCHITECTURAL FINISHES INC,

supl $57.72

RITE PRICE OFFICE SUPL INC, supl

$401.94

SANDEES LTD, svc $36.75

SCOTS SUPL CO INC, supl $134.20

SCOTT, TRAVIS, reimb $120.00

SLED SHED, eq $68.63

SPIN U TECH, svc $390.00

US BANK, misc $18,349.46

VALLEY PROPERTY ALLIANCE , rent

$400.00

WEBER PAPER CO, supl $423.97

BROWN HEATH, reimb $120.00

BUNGER DEBRA, reimb $306.60

DALEY EILEEN, mil $129.48

FINKE ALAN, reimb $140.00

FROHWEIN SANDRA, mil $72.54

KOELLING NICHOLE, reimb $120.00

NORTHRUP CHERRIE, reimb $120.00

PETERSEN TROY, reimb $120.00

RUTLEDGE, JODI, reimb $120.00

SHELTON , KATHERINE, reimb $120.00

SWINGEN STANLEY JR, reimb $120.00

VAN MEETEREN BRIAN, reimb $120.00

AFLAC, ins $2,126.32

AFSCME IOWA COUNCIL 61, oth pay $674.00

COMMUNITY HEALTH CHARITIES IA,

oth pay $8.00

FIDELITY SECURITY LIFE INS CO, ins

$2,195.01

IA DEPT OF AG & LAND STEWARDSHIP,

svc $60.00

IUPAT DISTRICT COUNCIL 81, oth pay

$668.13

MADISON NATL LIFE INS, ins $455.60

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT, def com

$5,244.99

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS, def com $1,287.50

PECU, oth pay $24,217.00

RADIUS GLOBAL SOLUTIONS, oth pay

$223.08

TEAMSTERS LOCAL UNION #238,

oth pay $2,799.48

TRANSWORLD SYSTEMS INC,

oth pay $213.77

ADVANCED BUSINESS SYSTEMS INC,

supl $38.95

ADVANCED SYSTEMS INC, eq $545.03

AMAZON CAPITAL SVCS INC, svc

$69.84

ARNOLD MOTOR SUPL, prts $4.07

BEECHER LAW FIRM, svc $102.00

BENTON BLDG CTR, supl $128.57

BILL RAMSEY REALTORS, rent $275.00

BHC LANDFILL, svc $9.00

BLACK HAWK RENTAL, supl $39.40

BUTLER CO SHERIFF, svc $62.10

CAMPBELL SUPL WLOO, supl $254.80

CF UTILITIES, util $337.50

CF UTILITIES, util $49.99

CF UTILITIES, util $580.00

CF UTILITIES, data $576.84

CF UTILITIES, util $276.69

CF UTILITIES, util $38.67

CF UTILITIES, data $85.00

CEDAR VALLEY SOCIETY , dues

$180.00

CENTURYLINK, tel $304.00

COVENANT MED CTR INC, svc $416.00

DONS TRUCK SALES INC, eq $86.50

DYSART TIRE & SVC, eq rpr $67.54

EASTGATE ESTATES, rent $225.00

ECOLAB CTR, eq rent $355.12

FIVE SEASON MOBILE HOME PARK,

rent $200.00

GALE MOTE ASSOCIATES, svc

$1,620.68

HAWKEYE ALARM & SIGNAL CO, svc

$1,923.00

HAWKEYE VILLAGE APT, rent $200.00

HAWTHORNE RENTALS, rent $300.00

IN THE LOOP PROPERTIES, rent

$238.00

ILEA, educ $700.00

IOWA PRISON INDUSTRIES, supl

$54.52

ISAC, educ $380.00

KH PROPERTIES, rent $275.00

KOCKLER TIM PHD, svc $9,170.80

KOZAK, KARL, reimb $120.00

KSM RENTALS, rent $200.00

LA PORTE MOTOR SUPL INC, supl

$237.89

LEXISNEXIS MATTHEW BENDER, supl

$134.43

LIBERTEL ASSOCIATES, supl $327.51

LINN CO, svc $98.50

LPC VETERINARY CLINIC , svc $13.29

MAGEE, ANDREA, misc $115.00

MALAISE SUSAN, svc $126.50

MELICK PROPERTIES II , rent $200.00

MID AMERICAN ENERGY, util $13.92

MID AMERICAN ENERGY, util $389.69

MID AMERICAN ENERGY, util $1,301.14

MOTEL 6, room $45.00

MYCOUNTYPARKS.COM, svc $220.00

MYERS, WADE, reimb $120.00

NAPA AUTO PARTS, prts $173.30

NORTH IOWA REPORTING, svc $47.50

NORTH STAR REALTORS , rent $225.00

OUTDOOR & MORE, fuel $65.79

PITNEY BOWES, eq rent $1,950.06

PITZENBERGER ANTHONY, rent

$350.00

PLUMB SUPL CO, prts $83.55

POLK CO SHERIFF, svc $246.53

PRESTIGE, svc $95.40

QUALITY CONCRETE CONSTRUCTION, rent $300.00

R&S PROPERTY MGMT INC, rent

$200.00

RICOH USA INC, svc $366.16

RILEY , EDDIE, rent $200.00

SADLER POWER TRAIN INC, prts

$288.01

SANDERS FUNERAL SVC, svc $450.00

SHRED MASTER INC, svc $90.16

SIDWELL CO, educ $9,392.00

SOUER, WILLIAM, reimb $60.00

SOUTH VIEW ESTATES, rent $200.00

SPEE DEE DELIVERY SVC INC, svc

$118.70

STOKES WELDING, supl $107.71

SVS INVESTMENTS, rent $550.00

SWISHER & COHRT, svc $129.50

THOMPSON PROPERTY MGMT INC,

rent $250.00

TRACTOR SUPL CO, supl $249.99

TREASURER STATE OF IA, tax $716.00

TROUPE, BRUCE, eq rpr $91.25

US POLICE CANINE, svc $200.00

US POST OFFICE, svc $173.98

URBS DO IT BEST HDWR, prts $51.46

VAN WYNGARDEN & ABRAHAMSON INC,

svc $1,452.10

WASTE MGMT OF WI-MN, svc $255.99

WLOO WATER WORKS, util $175.00

WLOO WATER WORKS, wtr $112.75

WEBSTER CO SHERIFF, svc $83.54

WEST PAYMENT CTR, svc $1,894.48

WILSON RESTAURANT SUPL INC, eq

$460.00

XPRESSIONS, supl $74.96

ZHENG, MING, rent $225.00

ANDERSON LYNDSEY, reimb $120.00

BAUCH, KYLE, reimb $120.00

HEINEN , SANDRA, dues $50.00

HOSTETLER BRENDA, svc $15.75

JONES SCOTT, reimb $120.00

LEONARD , MARY, mil $21.84

SVOBODA, CONNIE, reimb $120.00

TURNER TAMARA M, reimb $120.00

WEIMER JAMES, reimb $120.00

ACCURATE L & DC , prts $43.42

GENERAL SUPPLEMENTAL FUND

IRS, fed pay $372.13

SSA, fica $845.50

IA DEPT OF REV, state pay $236.00

MATT PARROTT/STOREY KENWORTHY,

supl $16.02

US BANK, misc $1,273.85

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS,

def com $330.00

COUNTY SERVICES FUND

IRS, fed pay $1,772.89

SSA, fica $3,195.09

CEDAR VALLEY UNITED WAY, oth pay

$13.00

IA DEPT OF REV, state pay $958.40

AFLAC, ins $6.16

FIDELITY SECURITY LIFE INS CO, ins

$108.36

IUPAT DISTRICT COUNCIL 81, oth pay

$27.11

MADISON NATL LIFE INS, ins $7.90

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT, def com

$165.01

PECU, oth pay $25.00

RURAL BASIC FUND

COLLECTION SVC CTR, oth pay

$184.61

IRS, fed pay $4,932.99

SSA, fica $7,803.88

IA DEPT OF REV, state pay $2,421.50

AFLAC, ins $205.96

FIDELITY SECURITY LIFE INS CO, ins

$153.84

MADISON NATL LIFE INS, ins $16.25

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT, def com

$125.00

PECU, oth pay $4,386.50

TEAMSTERS LOCAL UNION #238,

oth pay $588.00

CITY OF WATERLOO, svc $6,272.32

SECONDARY ROADS FUND

IRS, fed pay $7,207.08

SSA, fica $12,817.16

CEDAR VALLEY UNITED WAY, oth pay

$25.00

IA DEPT OF REV, state pay $3,550.00

ACCESS SYSTEMS, supl $140.99

AECOM, prts $559.41

ANTON SALES, prts $325.61

BLACKSTRAP INC, supl $2,689.86

CITY OF CEDAR FALLS, fuel $241.60

CEDAR VALLEY AUTO GLASS INC,

svc $240.00

KWIK TRIP INC, fuel $288.30

RITE PRICE OFFICE SUPL INC, supl

$29.27

US BANK, misc $2,720.93

AFLAC, ins $65.70

CROSS DILLON TIRE, eq $80.00

FIDELITY SECURITY LIFE INS CO, ins

$480.75

MADISON NATL LIFE INS, ins $65.70

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT, def com

$580.00

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS,

def com $25.00

PECU, oth pay $1,958.00

TEAMSTERS LOCAL UNION #238,

oth pay $1,526.00

AMAZON CAPITAL SVCS INC, prts

$168.09

BHC LANDFILL, svc $9.00

CAMPBELL SUPL WLOO, supl $23.75

CF UTILITIES, util $5.03

CF UTILITIES, util $8.03

CF UTILITIES, util $8.03

CENTURYLINK, tel $64.97

CERTIFIED POWER INC, eq rpr

$2,908.05

CINTAS CORP, svc $28.70

CONSOLIDATED ENERGY HARTLAND,

fuel $2,755.68

CRESCENT ELECTRIC SUPL CO, supl

$19.56

DONS TRUCK SALES INC, svc $453.05

FIFTH ST TIRE INC, eq $420.08

GRACIOUS FOODS, fuel $347.97

GRAINGER INC, prts $39.52

HIWAY PRODUCTS INC, eq $1,582.38

IA DEPT OF AG & LAND STEWARDSHIP,

svc $60.00

IDOT, supl $681.86

JERICO SVCS INC, supl $12,155.00

LA PORTE MOTOR SUPL INC, prts

$158.31

MID AMERICAN ENERGY, util $313.11

MID AMERICAN ENERGY, util $2,281.24

MID AMERICAN ENERGY, util $274.89

MID AMERICAN ENERGY, util $129.07

MID AMERICAN ENERGY, util $61.20

MID AMERICAN ENERGY, util $10.61

MID AMERICAN ENERGY, util $17.44

MID AMERICAN ENERGY, util $29.19

MID AMERICAN ENERGY, util $30.12

MIDWEST OVERHEAD CRANE, svc

$659.29

NAPA AUTO PARTS, prts $35.97

NETWORKFLEET INC, svc $767.24

SAM ANNIS & CO, fuel $1,159.98

SHUCK BRITSON INC, svc $1,415.65

STOKES WELDING, eq $781.18

RESOURCE/ENHANCE/PROTECT FUND

STEVE BADGER REAL ESTATE SVCS,

svc $1,500.00

JAIL COMMISSARY FUND

IRS, fed pay $101.21

SSA, fica $205.74

IA DEPT OF REV, state pay $22.00

MCKEE FOODS, food $73.04

US BANK, misc $1,330.00

ROTH JEWELERS, svc $20.00

CONSERVATION TRUST FUND

MENARDS CF, prts $116.14

US BANK, misc $594.53

CAPITAL IMPROVEMENT PLAN FUND

AHTS ARCHITECTS, svc $843.85

RURAL SEWER FUND

CEDAR VALLEY PUMP, svc $3,824.00

URBAN SVCS, svc $1,282.50

INSURANCE TRUST FUND

NAVITUS HEALTH SOLUTIONS, ins

$27,526.81

NAVITUS HEALTH SOLUTIONS, ins

$2,553.60

PREFERRED ONE INS CO, ins

$119,362.93

SELF-INSURED/OFFICE EQ REP FUND

ACCESS SYSTEMS, eq rpr $473.20

FLEXIBLE SPENDING FUND

EMPLOYEE BENEFITS CORP, flx sp

$2,602.48

SOLID WASTE ADMIN FUND

IRS, fed pay $427.73

SSA, fica $651.42

IA DEPT OF REV, state pay $222.00

E911 SERVICE COMMISSION FUND

BERGEN PLBG HEATING & COOLING INC,

svc $832.20

CENTURYLINK, tel $1,565.18

MID AMERICAN ENERGY, util $203.57

MID AMERICAN ENERGY, util $207.14

SWISHER & COHRT, svc $278.70

EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT FUND

IRS, fed pay $342.27

SSA, fica $575.60

CEDAR VALLEY UNITED WAY, oth pay

$3.00

IA DEPT OF REV, state pay $166.00

COURIER, publ $64.05

FIDELITY SECURITY LIFE INS CO, ins

$8.36

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT, def com

$50.00

ISAC, educ $190.00

MEDIACOM, svc $136.90

US CELLULAR, svc $182.84

COUNTY ASSESSOR FUND

IRS, fed pay $1,873.04

SSA, fica $4,000.40

CEDAR VALLEY UNITED WAY, oth pay

$1.00

IA DEPT OF REV, state pay $1,146.00

FIDELITY SECURITY LIFE INS CO, ins

$93.64

MADISON NATL LIFE INS, ins $53.05

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT, def com

$1,445.00

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS,

def com $145.00

PECU, oth pay $2,491.00

DVORAK MICHAEL C, mil $61.04

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, Trelka, White, Little.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

White moved the following resolution seconded by Schwartz.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Black Hawk County, that the Board of Supervisors APPROVE EXPENDITURES, and that Country View Care Facility be authorized and directed to ISSUE CHECKS, against the various settlements of such claims as allowed:

COUNTRY VIEW ENTERPRISE FUND

AABLE PEST CONTROL INC, svc

$415.50

AMAZON CAPITAL SVCS, supl $94.99

ANDERSON ERICKSON DAIRY, food

$426.44

BEECHER, FIELD, WALKER, MORRIS, HOFFMAN, svc $27,918.43

MARTIN BROS, food/supl $4,519.58

UNITYPOINT AT HOME, supl $1,113.65

US BANK, misc $1,734.74

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, Trelka, White, Little.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

RECEIVE PROJECT UPDATES FROM DEPARTMENT HEADS/ELECTED OFFICIALS. County Engineer Cathy Nicholas said that once the expected snowstorm stops, plows will be out and should finish cleaning roads within 48 hours of starting.

Moved by White, seconded by Schwartz that the MINUTES of the Board Meeting held January 15, 2019 January 18, 2019 be and are hereby approved as submitted. Motion carried.

CONSENT AGENDA

White moved the following RESOLUTION seconded by Laylin.

A. TO APPROVE, RECEIVE, PLACE ON FILE WITH THE COUNTY AUDITOR

1. The Board of Supervisors APPROVE INTERGOVERNMENTAL JOURNAL ENTRIES, and that the County Auditor be authorized and directed to TRANSFER monies within the various funds as submitted.

Transfer from Fund Amount Transfer to Fund Amount

GENERAL -DHS 12,133.83 GENERAL – MAINTENANCE 12,133.83

2. The CERTIFICATE OF INSURANCE for B & B Builders & Supply, CliftonLarsenAllen, and Code Publishing Company.

B. TO RECEIVE AND PLACE ON FILE WITH THE COUNTY AUDITOR

1. The MANURE MANAGEMENT PLAN (MMP) update submitted by Rick Happel d/b/a Happel Farms Inc. Facility ID#64264 located in Bennington Township, Section twelve (12) in Black Hawk County pursuant to 567 Iowa Administrative Code §455B.

2. The MANURE MANAGEMENT PLAN (MMP) update submitted by Rick Happel d/b/a Happel Farms Inc. Facility ID#65097 located in Lester Township, Section nine-teen (19) in Black Hawk County pursuant to 567 Iowa Administrative Code §455B.

C. TO APPROVE AND DIRECT THE CHAIR TO SIGN

1. The RENEWAL APPLICATION for a Class “E” LIQUOR LICENSE (LC) submitted by Fratzke Inc. d/b/a Pronto BP, 7305 LaPorte Road, Washburn Iowa.

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, Trelka, White, Little.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

CONSENT AGENDA ENDS

White moved the following resolution, but was not seconded.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the LOWEST REASONABLE BID received from Storey Kenworthy, Cedar Falls, IA, for conference room tables and chairs at Pinecrest with a bid of $36,222.40 be approved as recommended by Rory Geving, Maintenance Superintendent.

Little said the bid was over budget. Geving said that the budgeted amount was $30,400, but he found that chairs, even when reduced from a purchase of 255 to 100, are quite expensive, and shipping and set-up charges are higher than anticipated. He said that tables and chairs will be easily moveable, especially compared to the current heavy ones, and could be used both in the 4th floor meeting room and in the 2nd floor chapel. White said the current tables and chairs are heavy and cumbersome and take a long time to move around. Schwartz said that he would like to see the chapel used for more community purposes, and wished to know the room’s fire code limitation. Geving said the room’s acoustics will be improved with anticipated audio-visual updates. He said that he could rebid the project with different chairs.

Moved by Laylin, seconded by Schwartz to table the matter. Motion carried, White dissenting.

White moved the following resolution seconded by Laylin.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the TAX SALES on submitted properties be abated under §445.16 of the Code of Iowa as the Black Hawk County Treasurer has determined that it is impractical to pursue collection of the total amounts due through the tax sale and personal judgment remedy and has little recourse for collection of taxes from the tax sales and to authorize the County Treasurer to strike from the tax lists the reference to the tax sale past due amounts in the amount of $4,819.00.

Lois Matt of the Treasurer’s Office said that they are seeking the abatement of the tax sale only, because it is from the 1992 tax sale and was pursued under a different system, and once abated the properties would go to tax sale again.

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, Trelka, White, Little.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

At Nine-twenty-four o’clock (9:24) a.m., a public hearing was held as provided by law in the Board Room 201 of the Black Hawk County Courthouse, Waterloo, Iowa at which time all interested persons could appear to file objections on the request submitted by Deanna J. Junkins at 6736 N. Butler Road to rezone 2.9 acres from “A” Agriculture District to “A-R” Agricultural-Residential District to build a new single family home. The property is legally described as: THAT PART OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER (NW 1/4 NW 1/4) OF SECTION 18, TOWNSHIP 90 NORTH, RANGE 14 WEST OF THE FIFTH PRINCIPAL MERIDIAN, BLACK HAWK COUNTY, IOWA, DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: COMMENCING AT THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF SAID NORTHWEST QUARTER OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER, POINT BEING A FOUND NO. 5 REBAR; THENCE ALONG THE WEST LINE OF SAID NORTHWEST QUARTER OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER NORTH 00°01’25” WEST 387.95 FEET; THENCE NORTH 89°19’50” EAST 656.75 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE NORTH 89°19’50” EAST 344.75 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 00°24’50” WEST 355.2 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 89°17¼’ WEST 365.05 FEET; THENCE NORTH 03°40’55” EAST 356.45 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. CONTAINING 2.90 ACRES. NOTE: THE WEST LINE OF SAID NORTHWEST QUARTER OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER IS ASSUMED TO BEAR NORTH 00°01’25” WEST FOR THIS DESCRIPTION.

The Board of Supervisors examined proof of publication of notice and determined that the notice had been published on January 11, 2019 in the Courier in accordance with the requirements of the Code of Iowa.

Moved by White, seconded by Schwartz to receive and place on file proof of publication of notice of public hearing. Motion carried.

Moved by White, seconded by Laylin to waive the first reading. Motion carried.

Seth Hyberger of Planning and Zoning said the request was unanimously recommended by the Planning and Zoning Commission and there were no concerns raised by the Technical Review Committee or the public. Schwartz asked if the timber would be preserved. Hyberger said the applicant wishes to preserve as much timber as possible.

Moved by Laylin, seconded by Schwartz to close the hearing and oral and written comments were received and placed on file. Motion carried.

White moved the following resolution seconded by Schwartz.

WHEREAS, a public hearing was held on January 22, 2019 at Nine-oh- o’clock (9:) a.m., on the request submitted by Deanna J. Junkins at 6736 N. Butler Road to rezone 2.9 acres from “A” Agriculture District to “A-R” Agricultural-Residential District to build a new single family home, and

WHEREAS, “An Ordinance Amending Ordinance No. 36, as Amended, the Black Hawk County, Iowa, Agricultural Preservation Zoning Ordinance Adopted February 2, 1999, by adding Subsection No. 222 to Section VI (B), Rezoning Certain Property” as described on the above request submitted by Deanna J. Junkins and to consider same for adoption and if adopted would be known as Ordinance no. 77-222, and

WHEREAS, §331.302(5) of the Code of Iowa allows the Board of Supervisors to suspend by majority vote the requirement to consider and vote on a proposed ordinance at two meetings of the board prior to the meeting at which it is to be fully passed, and

WHEREAS, there were no corrections to the ordinance,

NOW THEREFORE BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the rules requiring the Board of Supervisors to consider and vote on a proposed ordinance at two prior meetings be suspended.

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, Trelka, White, Little.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

White moved the following ordinance seconded by Laylin.

WHEREAS, “An Ordinance Amending Ordinance No. 36, as Amended, the Black Hawk County, Iowa, Agricultural Preservation Zoning Ordinance Adopted February 2, 1999, by adding Subsection No. 222 To Section VI (B), Rezoning Certain Property” as described on the above request submitted by Deanna J. Junkins and to consider same for adoption and if adopted would be known as Ordinance No. 77-222, and

WHEREAS, pursuant to §331.302(5) of the Code of Iowa, the Board of Supervisors has suspended by majority vote the requirement to consider and vote on a proposed ordinance at two meetings of the board prior to the meeting at which it is to be finally passed, and

NOW THEREFORE BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the same is hereby zoned acres from “A” Agriculture District to “A-R” Agricultural-Residential District, and the ordinance is hereby adopted and known as Ordinance No. 77-222.

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, Trelka, White, Little.

NAYS: None. Ordinance adopted.

ANY REPORTS OR INFORMATION FROM THE BOARD. White offered condolences to the Schmidt family in Evansdale for the loss of a family member in a fire, and congratulated the 14-and-under Waterloo Blackhawk hockey team for winning their state tournament.

On motion and vote the meeting adjourned.

Tom Little, Chair, Board of Supervisors Grant Veeder, County Auditor