Waterloo, Iowa January 24, 2019

The Board of Supervisors of the County of Black Hawk, in the State of Iowa, met in regular adjourned meeting at the Courthouse in Waterloo, County Seat of said County, at nine o’clock (9:00) a.m., pursuant to law, to the rules of said Board, and to adjournment. The meeting was called to order and on roll call there were present: Linda Laylin, Chris Schwartz, Dan Trelka, Craig White and Tom Little, Chair.

Absent: None.

Unless otherwise noted, all actions were approved unanimously.

Moved by Laylin, seconded by Schwartz that the AGENDA be received and place on file with the County Auditor as approved. Motion carried.

The Board heard and discussed budget presentations from county libraries, County 4-H Fair, Legal Aid, Riverview Center, Department of Human Services, County Attorney Brian Williams, Community Services, and County Sheriff Tony Thompson. Finance Director Susan Deaton also presented on Juvenile Court Services and Medical Examiner. Amanda Fesenmeyer of Human Resources gave her findings on the reclassification requests for two positions at Veterans Affairs (see minutes of January 15, 2019). She said that the positions, while performing more work, did not change in duties, and she recommend no reclassification. VA Director Kevin Dill said that the legal and medical research done by the employees was more complex than Fesenmeyer believed, and justified the reclassifications. The employees involved, Intake Officer Stacy Albus (bargaining) and Service Officer Michelle Sloyer (non-bargaining), gave further explanations of their duties. Laylin said that the review by HR was speeded up so that it would be finished before Dill’s retirement, and it could be extended. Schwartz asked what means existed besides reclassification to recognize that the staff turned the office from dysfunction to efficiency. Fesenmeyer said the non-bargaining position could be evaluated for an equity raise. White wanted a more in-depth evaluation and praised Dill and his staff for turning the office around and shouldering a greatly increased workload. Little said that HR is following procedures that must be followed to be fair to all employees. Glen Keith, Acting Chair of the VA Commission, said the commission unanimously supports the reclassification, and they understood from Assistant County Attorney Mike Treinen that the commission may present the salaries for VA staff. Trelka said that VA was mismanaged in the past and is now managed correctly, but he is sure that HR did its due diligence, and he thought that whoever becomes the new director should be consulted about any changes.

On motion and vote the meeting adjourned at 11:31 am.

Tom Little, Chair, Board of Supervisors Grant Veeder, County Auditor