Waterloo, Iowa January 28, 2020

The Board of Supervisors of the County of Black Hawk, in the State of Iowa, met in regular adjourned meeting at the Courthouse in Waterloo, County Seat of said County, at nine o’clock (9:00) a.m., pursuant to law, to the rules of said Board, and to adjournment. The meeting was called to order and on roll call there were present: Linda Laylin, Tom Little, Dan Trelka (by telephone), Craig White and Chris Schwartz, Chair.

Absent: None.

Unless otherwise noted, all actions were approved unanimously.

Moved by Little, seconded by White that the AGENDA be received and place on file with the County Auditor as approved. Schwartz said that the action regarding the status of the Waterloo Warming Center could be removed, because Hawkeye Community College has agreed to house the warming center at its former metro center at 840 W. 4th Street. He expressed his gratitude to the college. Motion carried.

Laylin moved the following resolution seconded by Little.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Black Hawk County, that the Board of Supervisors APPROVE EXPENDITURES, and that the County Auditor be authorized and directed to ISSUE CHECKS, against the various settlement of such claims as allowed:

GENERAL BASIC FUND

ACES svc 20,699.00

BICKLEY, MARK svc 2,050.00

CDW GOVERNMENT INC eq 1,707.15

CITY OF CEDAR FALLS fuel 80.89

COTT SYSTEMS svc 3,200.00

COURIER publ 1,112.71

DUNCAN, TARA svc 175.00

EATON CORP eq 5,200.24

EHRLICH , BETH svc 149.00

FAR REACH TECHNOLOGIES svc 34.14

FASTENAL CO supl 32.89

FULLER, ANGELA svc 630.00

GORDON FLESCH CO INC svc 53.01

KARENS PRINT RITE svc 17.60

KEYSTONE LABS INC svc 3,939.00

KRUSE DAVID rent 550.00

MATT PARROTT/STOREY KENWORTHY supl 164.22

NAPHCARE INC svc 109,877.91

PER MAR SECURITY SVCS

svc 3,679.73

ROCK STAR REAL ESTATE rent 200.00

SANDEES LTD supl 293.90

WBC MECHANICAL INC svc 433.00

WEBER PAPER CO supl 3,005.65

WHOLE EXCAVATION svc 823.75

GIFFORD JUDI mil 55.42

WESTENDORF JEREMY mil 29.25

ABC EMBROIDERY svc 30.00

ADVANCE AUTO PARTS prts 251.38

AMAZON CAPITAL SVCS INC

supl 315.90

ARMSTRONG ROLAND rent 280.00

BAILEYS TEST STRIPS AND THERMOMETERS supl 30.50

CAMPBELL SUPL WLOO supl 43.00

CENTURYLINK tel 1,669.59

CENTURYLINK tel 90.30

CENTURYLINK tel 472.66

DES MOINES REGISTER publ 281.02

DICKEYS PRINTING svc 250.00

FEDEX svc 191.63

FERGUSON ENTERPRISES INC

supl 185.94

FIRESTONE PAYMENT CTR

prts/lbr 439.82

GALLS supl 425.90

GREENSTATE CREDIT UNION

rent 225.00

GROTE, ALLEN rent 250.00

HAGARTY WAYCHOFF GRARUP FUNERAL SVC svc 2,000.00

HAWKEYE PROPERTY MGMT

rent 200.00

HAWKEYE VILLAGE APT rent 200.00

IN THE LOOP PROPERTIES rent 200.00

IA ORG OF VICTIM ASSISTANCE

dues 20.00

JOHNSON , LINDA svc 38.50

JOHNSON CO reimb 279.98

JOHNSON REPORTING SERVICES LTD svc 109.15

LAIDIG MARY rent 400.00

LIBERTEL ASSOCIATES supl 357.00

LINN CO svc 2,083.33

MALAISE SUSAN svc 11.50

MALLORY SAFETY & SUPL supl 745.72

MCCARTER JOHN L svc 291.25

MERCYONE NE IA CLINIC svc 852.00

NORTH STAR REALTORS rent 250.00

OFFICE DEPOT supl 1,102.71

PEOPLES COMMUNITY HEALTH

meds 16.46

POTTAWATTAMIE CO SHERIFF

svc 35.00

PRESTO-X svc 32.00

RYDELL CHEV INC supl 6.03

SCOTT PHARMACY meds 21.14

STAPLES CREDIT PLAN supl 59.76

SUCCESSLINK svc 3,101.47

SUMMIT FOOD SVC food 19,612.78

US POST OFFICE svc 168.01

US CELLULAR svc 206.66

CITY OF WATERLOO rent 132.50

WERTJES UNIFORMS supl 11,044.00

WEST PAYMENT CTR svc 1,960.49

WILSON RESTAURANT SUPL INC

svc 162.50

WINDSTREAM IA COMMUNICATIONS tel 3,278.13

XEROX CORP svc 115.19

YMCA reimb 1,750.00

GENERAL SUPPLEMENTAL FUND BEECHER LAW FIRM svc 212.50

CLERK OF DISTRICT COURT

svc 1,331.84

IA MUNICIPALITIES WKRS COMP ASSOC wk cmp 19,314.00

WINDSTREAM IA COMMUNICATIONS tel 12.87

COUNTY SERVICES FUND WINDSTREAM IA COMMUNICATIONS tel 94.38

SECONDARY ROADS FUND

ACES svc 18.00

HARMS OIL CO fuel 15,800.72

MATT PARROTT/STOREY KENWORTHY supl 6.16

MENARDS WLOO prts 16.88

SCOTS SUPL CO INC prts 437.90

1ST AYD CORP supl 199.48

AMAZON CAPITAL SVCS INC

svc 930.92

BENTONS READY MIXED CONCRETE INC svc 1,271.00

CENTURYLINK tel 185.50

CINTAS CORP svc 32.64

DONS TRUCK SALES INC prts 50.88

CITY OF GILBERTVILLE util 83.97

IIW ENGINEERS & SURVEYORS

svc 688.50

KRUEGER AUTO & TRUCK VILLA INC prts 2,438.40

LA PORTE MOTOR SUPL INC

supl 814.67

LIBERTY TIRE RECYCLING svc 465.84

MURPHY TRACTOR & EQUIP CO

eq 541.29

NAPA AUTO PARTS prts 451.07

OVERHEAD DOOR CO OF WLOO INC eq rpr 269.00

SADLER POWER TRAIN INC prts 71.06

SAM ANNIS & CO supl 819.77

STETSON BUILDING PRODUCTS

supl 775.00

TCK TOOL SUPL supl 96.99

VERIZON WIRELESS svc 663.69

WINDSTREAM IA COMMUNICATIONS tel 39.20

JAIL COMMISSARY FUND

BOB BARKER CO INC supl 5,039.48

CDW GOVERNMENT INC supl 209.94

KEEFE SUPL CO food 3,240.76

MCKEE FOODS food 128.18

PPG ARCHITECTURAL FINISHES INC supl 116.95

US CELLULAR svc 798.78

TECHNOLOGY EQUIPMENT FUND TYLER TECHNOLOGIES svc 7,294.85

RURAL SEWER FUND

URBAN SVCS svc 1,555.00

INSURANCE TRUST FUND

NAVITUS HEALTH SOLUTIONS

ins 2,534.00

NAVITUS HEALTH SOLUTIONS

ins 28,788.37

PREFERRED ONE INS CO

ins 97,102.17

SELF INSURED/LIAB, PROP ETC FUND RAY MOUNT WRECKER SVC

svc 2,700.00

SELF INSURED/OFFICE EQ REP FUND GORDON FLESCH CO INC

eq rpr 439.35

FLEXIBLE SPENDING FUND EMPLOYEE BENEFITS CORP

flx sp 2,644.60

E911 SERVICE COMMISSION FUND

E CENTRAL IA RURAL ELEC util 146.56

CENTURYLINK tel 1,189.73

CENTURYLINK tel 36.39

CENTURYLINK tel 98.97

CENTURYLINK tel 48.52

CENTURYLINK tel 336.94

DUNKERTON TELEPHONE COOP

tel 998.01

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 203.92

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 191.01

EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT FUND BLACK HAWK CO EMS ASSOC

dues 50.00

CENTURYLINK tel 61.95

CENTURYLINK tel 543.30

MEDIACOM svc 156.90

US CELLULAR svc 183.32

COUNTY ASSESSOR FUND

CDW GOVERNMENT INC eq 1,113.83

WELLMARK ins 10,746.21

MARCO INC maint 185.23

TYLER TECHNOLOGIES svc 9,216.42

WINDSTREAM IA COMMUNICATIONS tel 72.33

AYES: Laylin, Little, Trelka, White, Schwartz.

NAYS: None.

Resolution adopted.

RECEIVE PROJECT UPDATES FROM DEPARTMENT HEADS/ELECTED OFFICIALS. County Engineer Cathy Nicholas said freezing rain is expected soon but then a warming trend. She showed pictures of the construction of the Cedar Wapsi Road bridge, where pier five is finished, the coffer dam for pier four has been installed, and work has begun on the east side abutment.

Moved by Little, seconded by White that the MINUTES of the Board Meeting held January 21, 2020 be and are hereby approved as submitted. Motion carried.

CONSENT AGENDA

White moved the following RESOLUTION seconded by Laylin.

A. TO APPROVE, RECEIVE, PLACE ON FILE WITH THE COUNTY AUDITOR

1. The Board of Supervisors APPROVE INTERGOVERNMENTAL JOURNAL ENTRIES, and that the County Auditor be authorized and directed to TRANSFER monies within the various funds as submitted. (None submitted)

2. The PAYROLL ADJUSTMENTS submitted by the various departments and the County Auditor be authorized and directed to adjust his records accordingly.

NAME, DEPT. POSITION FROM TO DATE CHANGE

SHERIFF, Tony Thompson

CARLSON, LANE R. R. CIVILIAN DETENTION OFFICER 19.34 19.34 1/20/2020 TERMINATION PENDING

NELSON, NICOLE A DEPUTY SHERIFF 20.11 23.56 1/15/2020 SUCCESSFUL TRANSFER

PULLIN, LEAH R CIVILIAN DETENTION OFFICER 20.11 20.11 1/20/2020 TERMINATION PENDING

SNOOK, BRANDON L DEPUTY SHERIFF 28.66 29.81 1/12/2020 ANNUAL STEP INCREASE

MAINTENANCE, Rory Geving

REED, MICHAEL M BUILDING MAINTENANCE MECHANIC 21.41 21.41 1/13/2020 NEW HIRE

ENGINEER, Cathy Nicholas

CAMERON, CALEB E LABORER / EQUIPMENT OPERATOR I 19.84 20.78 1/12/2020 ANNUAL STEP INCREASE

3. The CERTIFICATE OF INSURANCE for Perspective Consulting and Stacy Wanderscheid.

B. TO RECEIVE AND PLACE ON FILE WITH THE COUNTY AUDITOR

1. The PERMIT FOR UTILITY WORK WITHIN THE RIGHT-OF-WAY for Davey Resource Group, Kent, Ohio to maintain trees and brush beneath utilities on County right-of-way in various locations throughout county as recommended by Catherine Nicholas, County Engineer.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Trelka, White, Schwartz.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

CONSENT AGENDA ENDS

Laylin moved the following resolution seconded by Little.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the PROPOSAL received from Clapsaddle-Garber Associates, Cedar Falls, Iowa for monument preservation and on-call surveying services for calendar year 2020 at various locations in Black Hawk County with a bid of $4,750.00 for monument preservation and surveying services at varying hourly rates and mileage detailed in the agreement be approved and for the chair to sign as recommended by Catherine Nicholas, County Engineer.

Nicholas said that she contacted seven firms, four responded, and this is the low bidder. She likes the work they have done on Grundy Road.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Trelka, White, Schwartz.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

White moved the following resolution seconded by Laylin.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the APPOINTMENTS to the Eminent Domain Compensation Commission in Black Hawk County in the categories listed beginning January 1, 2020 through December 31, 2020 as submitted be approved and placed on file with the County Auditor.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Trelka, White, Schwartz.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

Moved by Little, seconded by White to direct the County Auditor to advertise for a PUBLIC HEARING/BID OPENING to be held at 9:05 a.m. on February 25, 2020 in Board Room 201 of the Black Hawk County Courthouse, 316 E. 5th Street, Waterloo, Iowa on the proposed Project L-1704—73-07 HMA resurfacing of Spring Creek Road and Indian Creek Road (Section 12 and 13, Twn 88N, Range 11W). Motion carried.

Moved by White, seconded by Laylin to direct the County Auditor to advertise for a PUBLIC HEARING/BID OPENING to be held at 9:07 a.m. on February 25, 2020 in Board Room 201 of the Black Hawk County Courthouse, 316 E. 5th Street, Waterloo, Iowa on the proposed Project L-2006—73-07 HMA resurfacing of Pioneer Drive and Union Circle in the Turkey Foot Heights Subdivision (Section 16, Twn 90N, Range 14W). Motion carried.

At Nine-twelve o’clock (9:12) a.m., a public hearing was held as provided by law in the Board Room 201 of the Black Hawk County Courthouse, Waterloo, Iowa at which time all interested persons could appear to file objections on the request by William J. & Mary E. Dittmer, Lee C. & Debra J. Bader, John E. & Kathleen A. Reuter, and George B. & Rita A. Schmitz and legally described as: THAT PART OF THE 66’ ROW OF MC STAY ROAD LYING SOUTH OF THE SOUTHLY ROW OF YOUNG RD AND NORTH OF THE NORTHLY ROW OF CURRENT US HWY 20 LYING ALONG THE EAST LINE OF THE NE ¼ SECTION 12, TOWNSHIP 88N, RANGE 12 W AND ALONG THE WEST LINE OF THE NW ¼ SECTION 07, TOWNSHIP 88N, RANGE 11 W.

The Board of Supervisors examined proof of publication of notice and determined that the notice had been published on January 17, 2020 in the Courier in accordance with the requirements of the Code of Iowa.

Moved by White, seconded by Little to receive and place on file proof of publication of notice of public hearing. Motion carried.

Nicholas said that this vacation had been done in 2018, but that property was conveyed to only one of the four sets of landowners. She said Assistant County Attorney Peter Burk told her that the process needed to be repeated to correct the error.

Moved by White, seconded by Laylin to close the hearing and oral and written comments were received and placed on file. Motion carried.

Laylin moved the following resolution seconded by Trelka.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED to consider any damages to property owners affected by vacating and conveying to the above named individuals the county-owned property described above.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Trelka, White, Schwartz.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

Laylin moved the following resolution seconded by White.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the Board of Supervisors vacate and convey to the above named individuals the county-owned property described above.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Trelka, White, Schwartz.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

Laylin moved the following resolution seconded by White.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED to direct the Chair to sign the FINAL ORDER OF VACATION vacating and conveying to the above named individuals the county-owned property described above.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Trelka, White, Schwartz.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

Little moved the following resolution seconded by White.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the Chair be directed to sign QUIT CLAIM DEEDS to the adjoining property owners, above named individuals, for the parcels legally described above.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Trelka, White, Schwartz.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

At Nine-nineteen o’clock (9:19) a.m., a public hearing was held as provided by law in the Board Room 201 of the Black Hawk County Courthouse, Waterloo, Iowa at which time all interested persons could appear to file objections on the proposed FY20 Budget Amendment.

Moved by White, seconded by Laylin to receive and place on file proof of publication of notice of public hearing. Motion carried.

Moved by White, seconded by Laylin to close the hearing after oral/written comments are received. Motion carried.

Laylin moved the following resolution seconded by White.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that by the Board of Supervisors of Black Hawk County that the FY20 Budget is here by AMENDED by changing the previous revenues and expenditures as follows:

Finance Director James Perry said Conservation, Maintenance and the Health Department are transferring funds from FY19 to FY20, that Secondary Roads was increasing line items for rock and fuel by $300,000 and $50,000 respectively, and the budget needs to reflect the sale of bonds for the solid waste and E911 projects, as well as expenditure of bond fee costs and collection of principle and interest payments from those two bodies.

Little said that he opposed the Secondary Roads increases, because he felt the Engineer should have stayed within the original budget, or spent funds originally allocated for other purposes to cover the unanticipated increases in rock and fuel. Laylin said that it was the worst winter in 25 years and more rock will be needed in March and April when the roads thaw. Nicholas said that some residents said their roads were so bad that they couldn’t get their garbage picked up, and she didn’t want to overspend her budget before the expected budget amendment in May. White asked the comparative lengths of the Black Hawk and Chickasaw County gravel road systems. Nicholas said Black Hawk has 500 miles and Chickasaw has 700 miles. White said that Chickasaw has a $2 million budget for rock.

AYES: Laylin, Trelka, White, Schwartz.

NAYS: Little. Resolution adopted.

White moved the following resolution seconded by Laylin.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the County Auditor be directed to INCREASE/DECREASE APPROPRIATIONS to various operating budgets for the FY2019/2020 for offices as submitted and as shown upon the records in the office of the County Finance Director with such changes being made in accordance with §331.434.6 of the Code of Iowa.

INCREASE DECREASE

SERVICE AREA 3 – PHYSICAL HEALTH & SOCIAL SERV. 69,500

SERVICE AREA 6 – COUNTY ENVIRONMENT & EDUC. 120,000

SERVICE AREA 7 – ROADS AND TRANSPORTATION 350,000

SERVICE AREA 0 – CAPITAL PROJECTS/DEBT SERV. 8,315,976

INTERGOVERNMENTAL REVENUES 102,924

MISCELLANEOUS REVENUES 1,293,085

LONG TERM DEBT PROCEEDS 9,074,360

AYES: Laylin, Little, Trelka, White, Schwartz.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

The Board considered various aspects of the FY21 Black Hawk County Budget. Agency presentations were given Iowa Legal Aid, Greater Cedar Valley, Northeast Iowa Foodbank, Riverview Center, and Junior Achievement.

After a brief recess, the Board heard budget presentations from County Auditor Grant Veeder on the Election Office, and from County Sheriff Tony Thompson and Superintendent of Maintenance Rory Geving on their departments.

ANY REPORTS OR INFORMATION FROM THE BOARD. Laylin said that former Human Resources Director Jerry Clyde had passed away. Little said the Board would send condolences.

On motion and vote the meeting adjourned.

Chris Schwartz, Chair, Board of Supervisors

Grant Veeder, County Auditor