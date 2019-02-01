Waterloo, Iowa January 29, 2019

The Board of Supervisors of the County of Black Hawk, in the State of Iowa, met in regular adjourned meeting at the Courthouse in Waterloo, County Seat of said County, at nine o’clock (9:00) a.m., pursuant to law, to the rules of said Board, and to adjournment. The meeting was called to order and on roll call there were present: Linda Laylin, Chris Schwartz, Dan Trelka, Craig White and Tom Little, Chair.

Absent: None.

Unless otherwise noted, all actions were approved unanimously.

Moved by Laylin, seconded by Schwartz that the AGENDA be received and place on file with the County Auditor as approved. Motion carried.

Schwartz moved the following resolution seconded by Laylin.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Black Hawk County, that the Board of Supervisors APPROVE EXPENDITURES, and that the County Auditor be authorized and directed to ISSUE CHECKS, against the various settlement of such claims as allowed:

GENERAL BASIC FUND

ACCURATE L & DC , prts $844.14

ADVANCED SYSTEMS INC, svc $550.93

ALEXANDER OPEN SYSTEMS INC, eq

$20,745.69

B&B LOCK & KEY INC, eq $315.52

BDI, prts $133.05

BICKLEY, MARK, svc $435.00

C&S REAL ESTATE, rent $325.00

CBM MANAGED SVCS, food $10,441.42

CDW GOVERNMENT INC, svc $893.50

CHIEF, supl $750.51

COURIER , publ $245.77

DEBNER JULIE A, svc $875.50

DUNCAN, TARA, svc $175.00

E CENTRAL IA RURAL ELEC, util

$1,434.68

FASTENAL CO, supl $250.92

FULLER, ANGELA, svc $420.00

KEYSTONE LABS INC, svc $1,858.00

KRUSE DAVID, rent $275.00

MARTIN REALTORS INC, rent $225.00

MENARDS WLOO, supl $373.70

METRO INVESTMENTS MULTI UNIT ,

rent $400.00

NEOPOST USA INC, supl $140.00

OSDI-SPACESAVER, maint $510.00

PEHL, KRISTIN, rent $200.00

PER MAR SECURITY SVCS, svc

$1,661.45

PTS OF AMERICA , svc $600.00

SHAHNAZ CORP, rent $275.00

VISITING NURSING ASSOC, svc

$3,503.02

WBC MECHANICAL INC, prts $724.82

WD INVESTMENTS , rent $225.00

WHOLE EXCAVATION , svc $662.50

COLLUM , LESA A, educ $109.20

HETH, BILLIE, misc $115.28

VEEDER GRANT, mil $100.00

ABD PROPERTY MGMT, rent $400.00

ADAM KEARNS, rent $300.00

AMAZON CAPITAL SVCS INC, supl

$95.74

AMERICAN LUNG ASSOC, supl

$1,600.00

BRAKEBILL, KATHLEEN, reimb $97.50

CAMPBELL SUPL WLOO, supl $11.78

CEDAR SQ APTS, rent $225.00

CENTEC CAST METAL PRODUCTS,

supl $378.55

CENTURYLINK, svc $632.91

CENTURYLINK, svc $1,562.28

CHRISTOPHERSON RENTALS, rent

$250.00

COOLEY PUMPING, prts $675.00

COVENANT MED CTR INC, svc $416.00

COX DUSTIN, rent $275.00

DES MOINES REGISTER, subs $281.02

EPM IOWA, rent $275.00

FEDEX, svc $34.24

FERGUSON ENTERPRISES INC, prts

$38.71

GRAYBILL BRETT, rent $450.00

HAWKEYE PROPERTY MGMT, rent

$200.00

INFOGROUP, supl $262.00

IA SEC OF STATE, svc $30.00

ISAC, educ $190.00

IA WOMEN IN NATURAL RESOURCES,

educ $45.00

JOHNSON CO, svc $2,143.85

KBBG FM/AFRO ACB INC, svc $864.00

KOBLISKA VINCE M, rent $400.00

LINDGREN GLASS PRODUCTS INC,

supl $1,175.00

LINN CO , svc $233.00

LINN CO , svc $1,875.00

MALAISE SUSAN, svc $6.00

MARSH PLACE APTS, rent $200.00

MID AMERICAN ENERGY, util $12.31

MORGAN JANE, educ $75.00

NELSON LARRY, rent $600.00

OFFICE DEPOT, supl $423.72

PLUMB SUPL CO, supl $29.82

POLK CO SHERIFF, svc $37.18

R&S PROPERTY MGMT INC, rent

$250.00

SANOFI PASTEUR INC, supl $1,462.48

US POST OFFICE, svc $500.00

UNITY SQ TOWNHOUSES, rent $300.00

US CELLULAR, svc $1,759.71

US CELLULAR, svc $236.56

VOSHELL MICHAEL, rent $200.00

CITY OF WATERLOO, fuel $9,708.53

WLOO WATER WORKS, wtr $122.48

WLOO WATER WORKS, wr $232.01

WERTJES UNIFORMS, supl $1,694.03

WINDSTREAM IA COMMUNICATIONS,

tel $3,498.06

WOODEN, ROGER, rent $225.00

ADAMSON, BRIAN, mil $105.30

LAYLIN LINDA, mil $42.90

SCHMITZ, STEPHANIE, mil $121.68

SULLIVAN CHARITY, dues $270.00

GENERAL SUPPLEMENTAL FUND

LUTHERAN SVCS OF IA, svc $2,892.30

MATT PARROTT/STOREY KENWORTHY,

supl $20.16

CENTRAL IA JUVENILE DET CTR, svc

$3,000.00

CLERK OF DISTRICT COURT, svc

$1,445.59

IA MUNICIPALITIES WKRS COMP ASSOC,

wk cmp $28,514.00

WINDSTREAM IA COMMUNICATIONS,

tel $15.51

COUNTY SERVICES FUND

RITE PRICE OFFICE SUPL INC, supl

$43.35

WINDSTREAM IA COMMUNICATIONS,

tel $81.37

SECONDARY ROADS FUND,

ALTORFER INC, eq $376.92

ANTON SALES, eq $183.28

ASPRO INC, supl $152.60

BHC TREASURER, svc $2,790.75

BMC AGGREGATES , supl $7,495.44

E CENTRAL IA RURAL ELEC, util $23.75

HARMS OIL CO, fuel $14,847.02

HOUSBY HEAVY EQUIP, eq $152.90

MENARDS CF, supl $64.41

BECKMAN, ARLEN, reimb $50.00

CF UTILITIES, util $72.45

CENTURYLINK, tel $52.00

CENTURYLINK, tel $181.14

DONS TRUCK SALES INC, eq $46.27

CITY OF GILBERTVILLE, util $68.54

LA PORTE MOTOR SUPL INC, supl

$110.00

MERIDIAN PEOPLE DEVELOPMENT ,

educ $400.00

MID AMERICAN ENERGY, util $11.40

MURPHY TRACTOR & EQUIP CO, eq

$306.58

NAPA AUTO PARTS, prts $159.96

SKYLINE STEEL , eq $43,265.80

VERIZON WIRELESS, svc $1,221.13

VERMEER SALES & SVC INC, svc

$252.00

CITY OF WATERLOO, fuel $317.41

WINDSTREAM IA COMMUNICATIONS,

tel $32.90

WELTER STORAGE EQUIP, eq $653.00

JAIL COMMISSARY FUND,

KEEFE SUPL CO, supl $22.80

MCKEE FOODS, food $88.64

US CELLULAR, svc $785.63

RURAL SEWER FUND

URBAN SVCS, svc $1,045.00

MID AMERICAN ENERGY, util $0.00

MID AMERICAN ENERGY, util $15.77

MID AMERICAN ENERGY, util $42.04

MID AMERICAN ENERGY, util $26.36

MID AMERICAN ENERGY, util $37.27

MID AMERICAN ENERGY, util $22.60

MID AMERICAN ENERGY, util $22.43

MID AMERICAN ENERGY, util $17.17

MID AMERICAN ENERGY, util $17.78

MID AMERICAN ENERGY, util $20.75

MID AMERICAN ENERGY, util $13.92

MID AMERICAN ENERGY, util $14.53

MID AMERICAN ENERGY, util $12.41

MID AMERICAN ENERGY, util $20.91

MID AMERICAN ENERGY, util $13.47

INSURANCE TRUST FUND

NAVITUS HEALTH SOLUTIONS, ins

$11,480.82

PREFERRED ONE INS CO, ins

$91,435.62

FLEXIBLE SPENDING FUND

EMPLOYEE BENEFITS CORP, flx sp

$1,170.26

EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT FUND

ESRI INC, svc $400.00

CENTURYLINK, svc $58.64

CENTURYLINK, svc $413.41

CITY OF WATERLOO, fuel $31.81

COUNTY ASSESSOR FUND

MARCO INC, maint $390.46

WELLMARK, ins $11,840.31

CITY OF WATERLOO, fuel $147.84

WINDSTREAM IA COMMUNICATIONS,

tel $64.15

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, Trelka, White, Little.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

Laylin moved the following resolution seconded by White.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Black Hawk County, that the Board of Supervisors APPROVE EXPENDITURES, and that Country View Care Facility be authorized and directed to ISSUE CHECKS, against the various settlements of such claims as allowed:

COUNTRY VIEW ENTERPRISE FUND

CITY OF WATERLOO, misc $713.47

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, Trelka, White, Little.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

Board Chair Eric Johnson, CEO Cary Darrah, and Director of Investor Relations Jim Schaefer spoke on behalf of the Greater Cedar Valley Alliance and Chamber. They said changes are being made in the organization to better stimulate economic development, and they would like Black Hawk County to once again be engaged financially and by filling its seat on the board.

RECEIVE PROJECT UPDATES FROM DEPARTMENT HEADS/ELECTED OFFICIALS. County Engineer Cathy Nicholas said all graders and trucks are out to deal with blowing snow, but she expects some gravel and paved roads to blow shut in the evening. No trucks will be out on Wednesday except for emergencies, given that the expected temperatures will be low enough to freeze up the trucks’ hydraulic lines.

Moved by White, seconded by Trelka that the MINUTES of the Board Meeting held January 22, 2019 and January 24, 2019 be and are hereby approved as submitted. Motion carried.

CONSENT AGENDA

White moved the following RESOLUTION seconded by Schwartz.

A. TO APPROVE, RECEIVE, PLACE ON FILE WITH THE COUNTY AUDITOR

1. The Board of Supervisors APPROVE INTERGOVERNMENTAL JOURNAL ENTRIES, and that the County Auditor be authorized and directed to TRANSFER monies within the various funds as submitted.

Transfer from Fund Amount Transfer to Fund Amount

GENERAL – SHERIFF 6,548.70 E911 SERVICE COMMISSION 6,548.70

GENERAL – CONSERVATION 442.48 E911 SERVICE COMMISSION 442.48

EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT 177.00 E911 SERVICE COMMISSION 177.00

2. The PAYROLL ADJUSTMENTS submitted by the various departments and the County Auditor be authorized and directed to adjust his records accordingly.

NAME, DEPT. POSITION FROM TO DATE CHANGE

RECORDER, Sandie Smith

KOLAAS, KAYLA M, OFFICE SPECIALIST 18.11 18.11 1/16/2019 RETURN FROM LEAVE

NELSON, JULIE A OFFICE SPECIALIST 16.57 16.57 1/15/2019 LAYOFF PENDING

COUNTRY VIEW

CARPENTER, SAMANTHA L DEVELOPMENTAL AIDE

15.42 15.42 1/14/2019 TERMINATED

KOHL, STEPHEN P SOCIAL WORKER II

28.80 28.80 1/23/2019 TERMINATED

SANFORD, LAURA M FOOD SERVICE WORKER

16.17 16.17 12/31/2018 TERMINATED

SMITH, CARMEN S RECREATION AIDE

17.31 17.31 1/24/2019 TERMINATED

MENTAL HEALTH, Koleen Schipper

LEISTIKOW, ASHLEY L I-START COORDINATOR

20.60 20.60 1/25/2019 TERMINATION PENDING

3. The CERTIFICATE OF INSURANCE for Community Electric Inc. and Midwest Wheel Companies.

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, Trelka, White, Little.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

CONSENT AGENDA ENDS

Moved by Trelka, seconded by White to receive and place on file with the County Auditor the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s office Annual Report for 2018. Motion carried.

Moved by Laylin, seconded by Trelka that the REQUEST FOR PURCHASE OF CAPITAL EQUIPMENT submitted by Catherine Nicholas, County Engineer, be approved and direct the Chair to sign for same: to purchase Trimble survey equipment at the cost of $54,071.00 from Precision Midwest, Plainfield, IL.

Nicholas said it is global positioning equipment that they use for every bridge and roadway project, and would replace equipment that is 15 years old that has to be unwired to replace the battery. The new unit would have a rechargeable battery. Motion carried.

Moved by Laylin, seconded by Trelka that the TRAVEL REQUEST submitted by Chris Schwartz, County Supervisor, be approved and direct the Chair to sign for same: $1,096.00 to attend the National Association of Counties (NACo) Legislative Conference in Washington DC scheduled for March 2, 2019 – March 6, 2019. Schwartz said that he will stay with friends which will save the county $1900. Motion carried.

Laylin moved the following resolution seconded by Schwartz.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED to support the funding and creation of Iowa’s Natural Resources and outdoor recreation trust fund.

Schwartz said there is frustration that the fund hasn’t been created even though approved by a bipartisan majority of voters in 2010. Trelka said he doesn’t understand why the fund isn’t utilized when it has been overwhelmingly supported by the community.

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, Trelka, White, Little.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

The Board discussed possibly endorsing the UNI Center for Energy and Environmental Education’s solar workshops to be held throughout Black Hawk County during the months of February and March. Maintenance Superintendent Rory Geving said this is supported by the county’s Alternate Energy Committee, and introduced Eric Giddens from the UNI center. Giddens said that homes and businesses that are interested in solar panel installation can get a free assessment by Eagle Point Solar, and anyone who purchases installment February through April will be bundled together for a discounted rate. Giddens said the center is seeking the county’s endorsement via use of its logo, and stressed that the endorsement would be for the UNI workshops and would not be seen as endorsing Eagle Point Solar or any private company. The proposal was on the agenda for discussion but not for action, so the county logo could not be included in the first of four mailers about the workshops, but could appear on later mailers if approved.

Moved by Laylin, seconded by Schwartz to direct the County Auditor to advertise for a public hearing to be held at 9:05 a.m. on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 in Board Room 201 of the Black Hawk County Courthouse, 316 E. 5th Street, Waterloo, Iowa on the proposed Ordinance No. 77-223 from a request submitted by William and Abby Herkelman at South of 8902 Dysart Road to rezone 5.18 acres from “A” Agriculture District to “A-R” Agricultural-Residential District to build two single family home. Motion carried.

White moved the following resolution seconded by Laylin.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the MINOR PLAT OF SURVEY submitted by Marc Gunnerson to minor plat 7.1 acres located at 11842 Gibson Road into two lots. A 2.44 acres parcel zoned “A-R” Agriculture-Residential District and a 4.66 acres parcel is zoned “A” Agricultural District. The property in question is located at 11842 Gibson Road, which is adjacent to the W. Eagle Road and Gibson Road intersection, and if approved that the County Auditor be directed to certify a copy of this Resolution for the Black Hawk County Recorder.

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, Trelka, White, Little.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

The Board discussed the Memorandum of Agreement with the Salvation Army allowing the County to use their parking lot for county employee parking spaces located at 415 E. 7th Street, Waterloo. Board Administrative Aide Dana Laidig said that the agreement has been reviewed by Assistant County Attorney Peter Burk, PDCM Insurance and the Salvation Army. White said that too many employees must park on the street, and this would allow more to park in a lot at no charge. He said the county would plow the lot and probably clean the sidewalk. Trelka said there are numerous accidents involving parked cars. Laylin said there are lots on both sides of the building. Superintendent of Maintenance Rory Geving said that there is room for 24 vehicles on the south side and 40 on the north side, that based on total courthouse employment the facility is about 80 parking spaces deficient, that the cost of hauling the snow away (once moved by his staff) runs $275-$500 per event, that parking lines would be painted in the spring, that the streets are dark at night and potentially dangerous. Laidig said that she would probably park on the Mulberry Street side of the building but not on the Franklin Street side due to the relative darkness. No action was scheduled on this item.

White moved the following resolution seconded by Schwartz.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the Civil Money Penalty assessed by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services against Country View Care Center (Notice date January 9, 2019), in the net amount of $14,217.45 ($21,873.00 minus appeal waiver discount of $7,655.55) be paid, and that right to appeal hearing on that penalty be waived.

Finance Director Susan Deaton said that this citation is due to bed rails that did not comply with regulations but caused no harm to residents, and that the situation has been corrected.

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, Trelka, White, Little.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

At Nine-fifty o’clock (9:50) a.m., a public hearing was held as provided by law in Board Room 201 of the Black Hawk County Courthouse, 316 E. 5th Street, Waterloo, Iowa at which time all interested persons could appear to file objections on the proposed Pinecrest Restroom Remodel.

Moved by Laylin seconded by Trelka to receive and place on file proof of publication of notice of public hearing. Motion carried.

Superintendent of Maintenance Rory Geving said this is for the two ground floor public restrooms, and the remodel will make them full accessible.

Moved by White seconded by Trelka to close the hearing after oral/written comments are received. Motion carried.

At nine-fifty-one (9:51) a.m. the Chair announced the time had arrived in accordance with prior action and as advertised, for the receiving and opening of bids for the proposed

The Board of Supervisors examined proof of publication of notice to bidders and determined that said notice had been published in the Waterloo Courier on January 9, 2019 in accordance with the requirements of the Code of Iowa.

The Chair announced the following sealed bids were all received by eight-thirty o’clock (8:30) a.m. Tuesday January, 29, 2019, as stated in the Notice to Bidders. The time of announcement being nine-fifty-one (9:51) a.m., the following bids were opened and read:

NAME CITY BASE BID

Don Gardner Construction Waterloo, IA $58,120

Failor Hurley Construction Waterloo, IA $58,300

Huff Contracting Waterloo, IA $58,736

Koch Construction Cedar Falls, IA $51,885

Woodruff Construction Waterloo, IA $58,500

Moved by White, seconded by Schwartz that the Board of Supervisors receive and place on file the bids for the proposed Pinecrest Restroom Remodel to allow time to review said bids as recommended by Rory Geving, Maintenance Superintendent.

DISCUSSION/POSSIBLE BOARD ACTION – Consideration of all aspects of the FY20 Black Hawk County Budget. The Board heard and discussed presentations from Health Department Director Dr. Nafissa Cisse Egbuonye, Information Technology Director Kim Veeder, and Superintendent of Maintenance Rory Geving.

On motion and vote the meeting adjourned at 1:00 pm.

Tom Little, Chair, Board of Supervisors Grant Veeder, County Auditor