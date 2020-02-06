Waterloo, Iowa January 30, 2020

The Board of Supervisors of the County of Black Hawk, in the State of Iowa, met in regular adjourned meeting at the Courthouse in Waterloo, County Seat of said County, at nine o’clock (9:00) a.m., pursuant to law, to the rules of said Board, and to adjournment. The meeting was called to order and on roll call there were present: Linda Laylin, Tom Little, Craig White and Chris Schwartz, Chair.

Absent: Dan Trelka.

Unless otherwise noted, all actions were approved unanimously.

Moved by Laylin, seconded by Little that the AGENDA be received and place on file with the County Auditor as approved. Motion carried.

BUDGET WORK SESSION

The Board of Supervisors considered various aspects of the FY21 Black Hawk County Budget. The supervisors heard agency request from Jody Muller of Northstar, Kamyar Enshayan from the UNI Local Food project and Paul Herring from the 4-H Fair. Then the Board heard budget presentations from Board of Health Chair Mary Robinson and Director Nafissa Cisse-Egbuonye for the Health Department, and from Director Kim Veeder for the Information Technology Department.

Then the Board discussed department head and non-bargaining employee salaries.

Little moved the following resolution seconded by White.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the fiscal year 2021 salaries for county department heads and non-bargaining employees be increased by 2.75% across the board.

Laylin said that she would like more information, because department heads are not eligible for merit increases and some non-bargaining employees are, which can narrow the compensation gap between supervisors and their subordinates. Human Resources Director Bunger said that is correct because non-bargaining employees are on the general services (GS) scale and the department heads are not, and that the Board could give the department heads a larger increase to keep pace with non-bargaining. Finance Director James Perry said that the departments with supervisors that are designated by the Board as “department heads” are the Departments of Health, Conservation, Veterans Affairs, County Engineer, and Information Technology. Little said that the county has traditionally given the two groups the same amount of increase.

AYES: Laylin, Little, White, Schwartz.

NAYS: None.

ABSENT: Trelka.

Resolution adopted.

On motion and vote the meeting adjourned at 11:36 am.

Chris Schwartz, Chair, Board of Supervisors

Grant Veeder, County Auditor