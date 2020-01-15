Waterloo, Iowa January 7, 2020

The Board of Supervisors of the County of Black Hawk, in the State of Iowa, met in regular adjourned meeting at the Courthouse in Waterloo, County Seat of said County, at nine o’clock (9:00) a.m., pursuant to law, to the rules of said Board, and to adjournment. The meeting was called to order and on roll call there were present: Linda Laylin, Little, Dan Trelka, Craig White and Chris Schwartz, Chair.

Absent: None.

Unless otherwise noted, all actions were approved unanimously.

Moved by Little, seconded by White that the AGENDA be received and place on file with the County Auditor as approved. Motion carried.

Laylin said that she had been thinking about the discussion the prior week when the Board voted on its 2020 chair, in which White said that he opposed her as chair due to a lack of transparency. She said that there have been other transparency issues, and that working with some of the supervisors has been difficult since she started seven years ago, possibly because they weren’t used to working with a woman. She hoped that 2020 would be the year that they would work together better among themselves and with staff, other elected officials and the community.

Laylin moved the following resolution seconded by Trelka.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Black Hawk County, that the Board of Supervisors APPROVE EXPENDITURES, and that the County Auditor be authorized and directed to ISSUE CHECKS, against the various settlement of such claims as allowed:

GENERAL BASIC FUND

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 27,444.39

IPERS ipers 220,893.09

COLLECTION SVC CTR oth pay 965.77

IRS fed pay 61,873.55

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS def com 15,430.00

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS def com 2,462.50

SSA fica 101,840.58

CEDAR VALLEY UNITED WAY

oth pay 285.00

BDI supl 81.20

BICKLEY, MARK svc 1,520.00

COURIER publ 417.00

DWD INVESTMENTS rent 275.00

FULLER, ANGELA svc 735.00

GORDON FLESCH CO INC

eq lse 110.20

HALTOM JENNIFER svc 72.00

INTERSTATE ALL BATTERY CTR

eq 57.84

KRUSE DAVID rent 300.00

MAIL SVCS svc 4,695.93

MARTIN REALTORS INC rent 250.00

MATT PARROTT/STOREY KENWORTHY supl 296.13

MEADOW RIDGE WLOO rent 225.00

MENARDS WLOO misc 16.99

O’KEEFE ELEVATOR CO INC

svc 1,015.00

P&M REAL ESTATE rent 200.00

PER MAR SECURITY SVCS

svc 3,740.67

PTS OF AMERICA svc 3,064.50

RACOM CORP eq 90.00

T&C CLEANING INC svc 19,166.66

AUKES, WILLIAM mil 69.03

BHC LAW ENFORCEMENT ASSOC

oth pay 482.50

COMMUNITY HEALTH CHARITIES IA oth pay 11.00

LEGALSHIELD oth pay 245.45

MADISON NATL LIFE INS ins 87.70

PECU oth pay 24,562.50

30 SOMETHING REAL ESTATE

rent 200.00

ADVANCE AUTO PARTS prts 53.51

AMAZON CAPITAL SVCS INC eq 369.28

ARROWHEAD SCIENTIFIC supl 50.50

AT&T svc 201.88

BLACK HAWK PISTOL CLUB

supl 800.00

BLACK HAWK RENTAL eq rpr 1,001.90

BLACK HAWK RENTAL eq rent 828.50

BREMER CO reimb 309.18

BUCHANAN CO EMA ASSOC

reimb 653.76

BUCHANAN CO PUBLIC HEALTH DEPT

reimb 2,244.84

CANON FINANCIAL SVCS INC

svc 455.58

COMPRESSED AIR & EQUIP CO

eq 1,117.70

COOLEY PUMPING svc 200.00

CRESCENT ELECTRIC SUPL CO

supl 122.15

DAHL VANHOVE SCHOOF FUNERAL HOME svc 1,000.00

DEVINE, KERRY rent 200.00

DOLLYS RENTAL rent 275.00

DOORS INC eq 53.67

EASTSIDE MINISTERIAL ALLIANCE misc 18,250.00

FEDEX svc 382.50

FERGUSON ENTERPRISES INC

prts 620.01

GLAXOSMITHKLINE supl 1,511.50

GORDON FLESCH CO INC eq 577.55

GRAYBILL BRETT rent 600.00

GREEN SOURCE MGMT svc 312.43

GRUNDY CO reimb 1,882.43

HAWKEYE ALARM & SIGNAL CO

svc 1,635.00

HAWKEYE VILLAGE APT rent 200.00

HY VEE ACCTS REC misc 200.00

IACE FIVE SEASONS MOBILE HOME PARK rent 200.00

IMAGE POINTE supl 2,093.10

IA DEPT OF JUSTICE ref 97.40

IOWA LEAD SAFETY TRAINING

educ 1,250.00

IA STATE MED EXAMINER

svc 13,925.37

STATE OF IA svc 3,568.68

JAMIESON , JOHN D rent 200.00

JESSE COSBY NEIGHBORHOOD CTR alloc 18,250.00

JOHNSON CO reimb 321.61

KOBLISKA VINCE M rent 200.00

LIGHT PROPERTIES rent 275.00

MALLORY SAFETY & SUPL

supl 1,719.63

MCCARTER JOHN L svc 64.00

MERCYONE NE IA CLINIC svc 832.00

MID STATES ORG CRIME INFO CTR dues 250.00

MOLINA RIVAS, KAREN rent 200.00

NATL ASSOC OF CO VETERANS SVC OFFICERS dues 150.00

NELSON LARRY rent 450.00

OPERATION THRESHOLD

alloc 3,150.00

OSTBY, LISA rent 325.00

PEACH BASKET RENTALS rent 275.00

PITZENBERGER ANTHONY rent 200.00

PLUMB SUPL CO supl 124.41

PLUMB TECH INC svc 87.84

RAPISCAN SYSTEMS INC svc 4,620.00

RUSSELL LAMSON LTD PARTNERSHIP rent 225.00

SAYER LAW GROUP svc 130.75

SUCCESSLINK svc 4,838.69

SUMMIT FOOD SVC food 19,480.04

THOMSON WEST supl 444.00

TTA PROPERTIES rent 200.00

UNITY POINT – ALLEN HOSP

reimb 4,278.52

US CREMATION SOCIETY svc 1,000.00

VAN WYNGARDEN & ABRAHAMSON INC svc 752.10

WLOO WATER WORKS wtr 5,446.19

WAVERLY HEALTH CTR reimb 130.92

WINNESHIEK CO BOARD OF HEALTH reimb 1,809.31

WOOLVERTON PRINTING CO

svc 2,484.00

GENERAL SUPPLEMENTAL FUND

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 282.61

IPERS ipers 2,150.30

IRS fed pay 387.91

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS def com 405.00

SSA fica 871.66

SHOWALTER, KAREN reimb 86.83

COUNTY SERVICES FUND

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 909.00

IPERS ipers 6,615.07

IRS fed pay 1,655.64

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS def com 175.00

SSA fica 3,062.60

MATT PARROTT/STOREY KENWORTHY supl 121.50

GREEN SOURCE MGMT svc 46.92

RURAL BASIC FUND

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 1,977.00

IPERS ipers 18,292.24

COLLECTION SVC CTR oth pay 76.03

IRS fed pay 5,140.44

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS def com 125.00

SSA fica 7,392.60

BHC LAW ENFORCEMENT ASSOC

oth pay 87.50

PECU oth pay 3,928.50

SECONDARY ROADS FUND

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 3,752.00

IPERS ipers 28,169.63

IRS fed pay 7,661.20

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS def com 480.00

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS def com 125.00

SSA fica 13,318.58

CEDAR VALLEY UNITED WAY

oth apy 48.00

BLACK HILLS ENERGY fuel 394.43

BMC AGGREGATES supl 466.89

CLAPSADDLE-GARBER ASSOCIATES INC (CGA) svc 6,620.80

HOUSBY HEAVY EQUIP eq 178.69

IA REG UTILITIES ASSOC wtr 55.09

MENARDS CF prts 56.46

NORTHLAND PRODUCTS CO

supl 2,110.09

MADISON NATL LIFE INS ins 29.00

PECU oth pay 1,602.50

1ST AYD CORP supl 430.46

AMAZON CAPITAL SVCS INC

supl 221.27

DONS TRUCK SALES INC svc 165.07

IIW ENGINEERS & SURVEYORS

svc 996.75

KRIVACHEK JANITORIAL SUPL

supl 309.79

LA PORTE CITY UTILITIES util 371.69

LA PORTE MOTOR SUPL INC

supl 195.00

LPC CONNECT tel 38.51

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 19.32

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 38.33

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 282.85

MITCHELL1 svc 225.00

NAPA AUTO PARTS prts 637.47

POMP’S TIRE SVC supl 2,550.00

SAM ANNIS & CO fuel 423.79

THOMAS JAMES svc 17.50

VERIZON WIRELESS svc 664.94

WLOO WATER WORKS util 1,016.85

JAIL COMMISSARY FUND

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 39.00

IPERS ipers 422.48

IRS fed pay 98.78

SSA fica 202.80

KEEFE SUPL CO food 3,157.32

MCKEE FOODS food 125.52

AMAZON CAPITAL SVCS INC eq 68.40

E911-CAPITAL FUND

UMB BANK fee 99.00

SOLID WASTE-CAPITAL FUND

UMB BANK fee 201.00

INSURANCE TRUST FUND

EMPLOYEE BENEFITS CORP

ins 342.00

NAVITUS HEALTH SOLUTIONS

ins 12,824.58

PREFERRED ONE INS CO

ins 32,776.26

FLEXIBLE SPENDING FUND EMPLOYEE BENEFITS CORP

flx sp 306.00

EMPLOYEE BENEFITS CORP

flx sp 1,561.29

SOLID WASTE ADMIN FUND

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 210.00

IPERS ipers 1,290.88

IRS fed pay 498.65

SSA fica 611.94

MADISON NATL LIFE INS ins 26.25

EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT FUND

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 171.00

IPERS ipers 1,235.48

IRS fed pay 355.02

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS def com 50.00

SSA fica 594.04

CEDAR VALLEY UNITED WAY

oth apy 4.00

GORDON FLESCH CO INC svc 92.27

US BANK misc 32.49

COUNTY ASSESSOR FUND

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 1,115.00

IPERS ipers 9,210.92

IRS fed pay 2,060.38

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS def com 2,245.00

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS def com 145.00

SSA fica 4,335.08

CEDAR VALLEY UNITED WAY

oth pay 57.00

MATT PARROTT/STOREY KENWORTHY supl 1,574.99

SANDEES LTD supl 26.20

COMMUNITY HEALTH CHARITIES IA oth pay 10.00

LEGALSHIELD oth pay 61.40

MADISON NATL LIFE INS ins 26.62

PECU oth pay 2,596.00

TYLER TECHNOLOGIES sftwr 9,343.75

AYES: Laylin, Little, Trelka, White, Schwartz.

NAYS: None.

Resolution adopted.

RECEIVE PROJECT UPDATES FROM DEPARTMENT HEADS/ELECTED OFFICIALS. Assistant County Engineer Ryan Brennan said that the weather has been good for cutting brush, and that construction continues on the Cedar Wapsi Road bridge.

Moved by Little, seconded by White that the MINUTES of the Board Meeting held January 2, 2020 be and are hereby approved as submitted. Motion carried.

CONSENT AGENDA

White moved the following RESOLUTION seconded by Laylin.

A. TO APPROVE, RECEIVE, PLACE ON FILE WITH THE COUNTY AUDITOR

1. The Board of Supervisors APPROVE INTERGOVERNMENTAL JOURNAL ENTRIES, and that the County Auditor be authorized and directed to TRANSFER monies within the various funds as submitted. (None submitted)

2. The CERTIFICATE OF INSURANCE for Ahlers and Cooney, Kapaun Consulting Engineers, PDCM, and Rockford Rigging.

3. TO RECEIVE AND PLACE ON FILE WITH THE COUNTY AUDITOR

A. The Black Hawk County EQUAL EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITY AND AFFIRMATIVE ACTION ADMINISTRATIVE ACTION PLAN for Calendar Years 2020-2021.

B. The 2020 General Contractor Bond list with Certificate of Insurance as submitted by Iowa Northland Regional Council of Governments (INRCOG).

AYES: Laylin, Little, Trelka, White, Schwartz.

NAYS: None.

Resolution adopted.

CONSENT AGENDA ENDS

Laylin moved the following resolution seconded by Trelka.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the TAX SALE CERTIFICATE ASSIGNMENT for a vacant lot (Parcel 8913-26-178-022) located in Waterloo, Iowa, pursuant to §446.31 of the Code of Iowa be approved and said Certificate of Purchase of Tax sale be assigned to 112 Randolph, Inc. as recommended by Rita Schmidt, County Treasurer.

Schmidt said that there is a dilapidated garage on the property that the prospective assignee intends to renovate or replace for use with his own business. She said that $2,700 in taxes, delinquencies and special assessments are due on the property, but the county would derive no advantage from proceeding to tax sale deed.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Trelka, White, Schwartz.

NAYS: None.

Resolution adopted.

Little moved the following resolution seconded by White.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the COMPROMISE offered in the amount of $1,010.00 by 112 Randolph, Inc. on taxes owed for one (1) vacant lot (Parcel 8913-26-178-022) located in Waterloo, Iowa be approved.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Trelka, White, Schwartz.

NAYS: None.

Resolution adopted.

Moved by Trelka seconded by Laylin to approve the ESTIMATED PRICING for water bill flyers for the Washburn Sanitary Sewer Board not to exceed $70.00.

Little said they got an estimate of about $55, but the $70 would be sure to cover an amount that is slightly more than that. Laylin said that a couple of people have applied to do the job. Motion carried.

RECOGNITION – The Board of Supervisors recognized the Don Bosco High School Football Team for winning the state championship in its division. Coach Colby Yates expressed his gratitude that Black Hawk County has multiple facilities for use by his players and provides lots of avenues for them.

White moved the following resolution seconded by Laylin.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the POLICY REVISION to the Equal Employment Opportunity and Affirmative Action Policy updating the definitions and actions section to more accurately reflect practices be approved.

Human Resources Director Debi Bunger said that this and the following policy changes were relatively minor, and brought on by the need for policies that have been reviewed in the past five years for the Health Department Accreditation process.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Trelka, White, Schwartz.

NAYS: None.

Resolution adopted.

Little moved the following resolution seconded by White.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the POLICY REVISION to the Employee Performance Evaluations Policy clarifying when an employee would not be eligible for a step or merit increase be approved

AYES: Laylin, Little, Trelka, White, Schwartz.

NAYS: None.

Resolution adopted.

White moved the following resolution seconded by Trelka.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the POLICY REVISION to the Retirement Policy clarifying that an early retiree can stay on the insurance until age 65 instead of stating Medicare eligible be approved

AYES: Laylin, Little, Trelka, White, Schwartz.

NAYS: None.

Resolution adopted.

Laylin moved the following resolution seconded by Little.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the POLICY REVISION to the Work Rules Policy removing the phone number for Company Nurse be approved.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Trelka, White, Schwartz.

NAYS: None.

Resolution adopted.

Laylin moved the following resolution seconded by White.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the POLICY REVISION to the Unpaid Leaves of Absence Policy clarifying that applicable leave banks need to be exhausted before unpaid leave is taken be approved.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Trelka, White, Schwartz.

NAYS: None.

Resolution adopted.

Little moved the following resolution seconded by White.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the POLICY REVISION to Employee Assistance Program Policy updating the number of free visits allowed per year be approved.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Trelka, White, Schwartz.

NAYS: None.

Resolution adopted.

Moved by White, seconded by Little to direct the County Auditor to advertise for a public hearing to be held at 9:07 a.m. on Tuesday, January 21, 2019 in Board Room 201 of the Black Hawk County Courthouse, 316 E. 5th Street, Waterloo, Iowa on the proposed Ordinance No. 77-237 from a request submitted by Heartland COOP to rezone 5.61 acres from “A” Agriculture District to “A-L” Agricultural-Limited District to build four new 78’ grain bins. Motion carried.

DISCUSSION – update on the 2021 Budget. Finance Director James Perry said that he planned to hold budget hearings starting next week after regular Tuesday Board meetings and on Thursdays at 9:00 am if desirable. He said that some of the larger decisions will be whether or not to bond for the Grundy Road project, and when to start the solar energy project. White said that he felt outside agencies shouldn’t look to the county for funding, that their boards should be looking for their own funding sources. Little said that budget processes have been changed in Iowa law. Perry said that a supermajority will be needed to approve a tax increase of more than 2%, and that two public hearings must be held for budget approval, which he tentatively set for March 3 and March 17. Laylin said that the Board received an email from County Attorney Brian Williams about the need for greater security, which she didn’t think was covered in any budget request. Williams said that an attempted attack on a county prosecutor in a trial last week showed the need for more security, and the fact that sufficient security was on hand was due only to a hunch he had about the parties involved in the case. Little said that this was an issue between the courts and the Sheriff, since the latter must pay for the security. Sheriff Tony Thompson said that the number of deputies he details to courtroom security has grown from two to six in eight years, and these deputies have other duties as well. He said he was open to discussing the matter, and that the cost of a deputy’s salary and benefits is about $110,000.

ANY REPORTS OR INFORMATION FROM THE BOARD. Laylin said she would like to interview applicants to the vacancies on the Conservation and Health Boards. Schwartz said he would be happy to join her. Laylin said that issues that arose at the meeting of the Consolidated Communications Center (CCC) Oversight Board were not covered to the satisfaction of some of the mayors, and said that Sheriff Thompson and CCC staff will be available for a meeting on January 9 at 3:00 pm. Little said that this group has only one meeting a year, and probably should schedule two, like the County Conference Board governing the Assessor’s Office, so that issues can be better explicated.

Trelka said that he would like to see a change in the policy that allows only law enforcement officers to have weapons in the courthouse, since it prohibits retired officers like himself from going armed. County Attorney Williams said that the Iowa Supreme Court first issued a supervisory order that prohibited all but law enforcement from carrying weapons the courthouse, but that a later order allowed that the Board of Supervisors may make written request to the chief judge of the district to eliminate the prohibition on those floors of a courthouse not totally occupied by the court system.

On motion and vote the meeting adjourned.

Chris Schwartz, Chair, Board of Supervisors

Grant Veeder, County Auditor