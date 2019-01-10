Waterloo, Iowa January 8, 2019

The Board of Supervisors of the County of Black Hawk, in the State of Iowa, met in regular adjourned meeting at the Courthouse in Waterloo, County Seat of said County, at nine o’clock (9:00) a.m., pursuant to law, to the rules of said Board, and to adjournment. The meeting was called to order and on roll call there were present: Linda Laylin, Chris Schwartz, Dan Trelka, Craig White and Tom Little, Chair.

Absent: None.

Unless otherwise noted, all actions were approved unanimously.

Moved by Laylin, seconded by Schwartz that the AGENDA be received and place on file with the County Auditor as approved. Motion carried.

White moved the following resolution seconded by Trelka.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Black Hawk County, that the Board of Supervisors APPROVE EXPENDITURES, and that the County Auditor be authorized and directed to ISSUE CHECKS, against the various settlement of such claims as allowed:

GENERAL BASIC FUND

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 28,504.43

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 84.00

COLLECTION SVC CTR

oth pay 1,043.40

IRS fed pay 59,462.39

SSA fica 97,504.94

BHC SHERIFF oth pay 372.02

CEDAR VALLEY UNITED WAY

oth pay 269.50

IPERS ipers 298,445.10

BICKLEY, MARK svc 400.00

BOB BARKER CO INC supl 4,807.30

C&S REAL ESTATE rent 225.00

CBM MANAGED SVCS food 19,793.14

CDW GOVERNMENT INC sftwr 1,872.48

CHIEF supl 989.73

COURIER publ 406.54

DUNCAN, TARA svc 525.00

FULLER, ANGELA svc 70.00

HERNANDEZ , JASON svc 245.00

HOLZAPFEL SUZANNE svc 61.50

LA PORTE CITY PRINTING & DESIGN publ 1,659.04

MAIL SVCS svc 3,830.64

MARCO INC maint 50.14

MENARDS WLOO eq 60.31

METRO INVESTMENTS MULTI UNIT rent 450.00

MET TRANSIT AUTHORITY supl 22.50

O’KEEFE ELEVATOR CO INC

svc 1,015.00

OWL INVESTMENTS rent 200.00

PEHL, KRISTIN rent 400.00

PER MAR SECURITY SVCS

svc 3,797.90

PLUNKETTS PEST CONTROL INC

svc 388.00

PPG ARCHITECTURAL FINISHES INC supl 64.35

RITE PRICE OFFICE SUPL INC

supl 1,003.59

ROCK STAR REAL ESTATE rent 250.00

SMITH NICHOLAS misc 150.00

T&C CLEANING INC svc 19,166.66

WEBER PAPER CO supl 2,989.31

AFSCME IOWA COUNCIL 61

oth pay 654.06

BHC LAW ENFORCEMENT ASSOC

oth pay 482.50

COMMUNITY HEALTH CHARITIES IA oth pay 8.00

IUPAT DISTRICT COUNCIL 81

oth pay 668.13

LEGALSHIELD oth pay 181.40

MADISON NATL LIFE INS ins 86.16

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT

def com 5,245.00

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT

def com 1,287.50

PECU oth pay 24,147.00

RADIUS GLOBAL SOLUTIONS

oth pay 224.82

TRANSWORLD SYSTEMS INC

oth pay 128.22

30 SOMETHING REAL ESTATE

rent 675.00

ADVANCE AUTO PARTS prts 167.89

AMAZON CAPITAL SVCS INC supl 39.88

APCO INTERNATIONAL INC svc 529.00

AT&T svc 218.00

AXON ENTERPRISE INC supl 576.00

COVENANT MEDICAL CTR INC

svc 20.00

CRESCENT ELECTRIC SUPL CO

supl 350.92

ECOLAB CTR supl 1,559.58

EILERS MURIEL M rent 225.00

ELECTRICAL ENG & EQUIP CO

eq 143.81

GENERAL SHEET METAL WORKS INC prts 98.75

GRAYBILL BRETT rent 200.00

HAWKEYE VILLAGE APT rent 200.00

HAWTHORNE RENTALS rent 275.00

U OF IA supl 24.00

KH PROPERTIES rent 225.00

KOBLISKA VINCE M rent 200.00

KW ELECTRIC INC eq rpr 354.50

METRO INVESTMENTS LLC rent 275.00

MID STATES ORGANIZED CRIME INFO CTR dues 250.00

MOTEL 6 room 90.00

NATL EMERGENCY NUMBER

dues 142.00

NELSON LARRY rent 450.00

NORTH STAR REALTORS rent 250.00

ORTMAN HOLLY svc 11.00

PUBLIC SAFETY GROUP lic 1,040.00

RUSSELL LAMSON LTD PARTNERSHIP rent 200.00

SCHMIDT RANDY LEE rent 200.00

SHRED MASTER INC svc 85.82

SPAHN AND ROSE LUMBER CO

supl 51.25

UPS svc 53.26

WATERLOO APARTMENT PARTNERS rent 250.00

WLOO WATER WORKS util 5,437.03

WLOO WATER WORKS wtr 179.30

WERTJES UNIFORMS svc 14.00

WICKHAM FRANK rent 250.00

WAGNER MICHELLE mil 24.18

GENERAL SUPPLEMENTAL FUND

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 274.07

IRS fed pay 366.87

SSA fica 854.94

IPERS ipers 2,136.17

ELECTION SYSTEMS & SFTWR

lic/maint 78,975.11

SHOWALTER, KAREN reimb 89.90

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT

def com 330.00

ANTIQUE ACRES rent 75.00 COUNTY SERVICES FUND

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 1,004.00

IRS fed pay 1,779.65

SSA fica 3,201.36

CEDAR VALLEY UNITED WAY

oth pay 13.00

IPERS ipers 6,343.69

LEISTIKOW, ASHLEY mil 506.61

RITE PRICE OFFICE SUPL INC

supl 254.77

BAILEY JACKIE mil 254.54

BATES, FELICIA mil 136.11

DEWITT MARTINSON JANET mil 317.85

KIEFER, APRIL mil 52.26

PAULSEN, MONICA mil 112.32

IUPAT DISTRICT COUNCIL 81

oth pay 27.11

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT

def com 165.00

PECU oth pay 25.00

SHELTON, BECKY mil 151.15

RURAL BASIC FUND

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 2,381.50

COLLECTION SVC CTR oth pay 184.61

IRS fed pay 5,519.14

SSA fica 8,380.62

IPERS ipers 21,382.26

BHC LAW ENFORCEMENT ASOC

oth pay 102.50

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT

def com 125.00

PECU oth pay 4,386.50

SECONDARY ROADS FUND

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 3,870.00

IRS fed pay 7,085.16

SSA fica 12,671.82

CEDAR VALLEY UNITED WAY

oth pay 25.00

IPERS ipers 27,436.55

ACES svc 31.50

ANTON SALES eq 36.38

BLACK HILLS ENERGY fuel 358.78

COURIER publ 10.81

FIX TIRE CO fuel 179.95

CITY OF HUDSON util 31.75

IA REGIONAL UTILITIES ASSOC

wtr 38.03

MENARDS CF supl 57.91

RITE PRICE OFFICE SUPL INC

supl 2.98

MADISON NATL LIFE INS ins 29.00

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT

def com 580.00

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT

def com 25.00

PECU oth pay 1,958.00

AMAZON CAPITAL SVCS INC

supl 258.11

BLACKSTRAP INC supl 55,657.71

CF UTILITIES util 6.98

CF UTILITIES util 73.84

CERTIFIED LABS svc 319.27

CHRISTIE DOOR CO svc 78.00

CINTAS CORP svc 28.70

IIW ENGINEERS & SURVEYORS PC

svc 312.75

IA DEPT OF TRANSPORTATION

supl 206.65

LPC CONNECT svc 38.40

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 75.17

MITCHELL1 svc 220.00

NAPA AUTO PARTS supl 57.14

STAR EQUIPMENT LTD eq 264.00

STETSON BUILDING PRODUCTS

eq 132.60

STOKES WELDING eq 1,158.29

VERIZON WIRELESS svc 605.83

VERMEER SALES & SVC INC

prts 2,174.32

WLOO WATER WORKS util 708.62

JAIL COMMISSARY FUND

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 32.00

IRS fed pay 74.43

SSA fica 167.70

IPERS ipers 397.28

BOB BARKER CO INC supl 1,094.54

KEEFE SUPL CO food 4,427.96

MCKEE FOODS food 13.30

SANDEES LTD supl 174.00

RURAL SEWER FUND

CEDAR VALLEY PUMP eq rpr 657.26

INSURANCE TRUST FUND

NAVITUS HEALTH SOLUTIONS

ins 34,044.85

PREFERRED ONE INS CO

ins 192,462.44

PERSPECTIVE CONSULTING PARTNERS ins 10,000.00

ISAC svc 2,603.00

SELF INSURED/LIAB, PROP ETC FUND IA COMMUNITIES ASSURANCE POOL ins 86.99

FLEXIBLE SPENDING FUND EMPLOYEE BENEFITS CORP

flx sp 3,538.57

SOLID WASTE ADMIN FUND

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 238.00

IRS fed pay 414.57

SSA fica 635.54

IPERS ipers 1,306.77

MADISON NATL LIFE IN ins 26.75

E911 SERVICE COMMISSION FUND FARMERS MUTUAL TELEPHONE CO tel 128.76

GRAINCOMM III eq rent 6,054.71

RACOM CORP svc 17,256.46

CF UTILITIES util 268.84

LPC CONNECT tel 254.28

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 230.58

US CELLULAR eq rent 2,595.84

WINDSTREAM IOWA COMMUNICATIONS tel 154.07

EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT FUND

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 179.00

IRS fed pay 343.27

SSA fica 576.86

CEDAR VALLEY UNITED WAY

oth pay 3.00

IPERS ipers 1,199.48

ADVANCED SYSTEMS INC svc 15.00

MATT PARROTT/STOREY KENWORTHY supl 31.98

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT

def com 50.00

US BANK misc 5.00

COUNTY ASSESSOR FUND

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 1,238.00

IRS fed pay 2,135.91

SSA fica 4,271.38

CEDAR VALLEY UNITED WAY

oth pay 26.00

IPERS ipers 8,997.35

MATT PARROTT/STOREY KENWORTHY supl 57,037.43

RITE PRICE OFFICE SUPL INC

supl 511.49

SANDEE LTD supl 27.65

STAMMLER, ANTHONY mil 31.07

LEGALSHIELD oth pay 57.20

MADISON NATL LIFE INS ins 25.84

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT

def com 1,445.00

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT

def com 145.00

PECU oth pay 2,491.00

IA STATE ASSOC OF ASSESSORS

educ 650.00

NE DISTRICT OF IA ASSESSORS

dues 325.00

SIDWELL CO educ 1,730.00

VISA supl 140.75

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, Trelka, White, Little.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

Laylin moved the following resolution seconded by Schwartz.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Black Hawk County, that the Board of Supervisors APPROVE EXPENDITURES, and that Country View Care Facility be authorized and directed to ISSUE CHECKS, against the various settlements of such claims as allowed:

COUNTRY VIEW ENTERPRISE FUND

ANDERSON ERICKSON DAIRY

food 654.08

BHC TREASURER misc 277,426.52

BHC TREASURER misc 500,000.00

CBS STAFFING svc 711.88

CF UTILITIES util 67.50

CCOMPRESSED AIR & EQUIP INC CO eq 334.92

DAVIS BROWN LAW FIRM svc 1,221.30

DIRECT SUPL INC svc 300.99

DIRECTV svc 313.05

GRAPETREE MEDICAL STAFFING INC svc 682.00

GRP & ASSOCIATES svc 275.00

HELPING HANDS HLTHCARE SOLUTIONS svc 7,933.75

HOCKENBERGS supl 634.42

HORIZON HCS INC svc 44.48

LEAF supl 1,254.99

MARTIN BROS supl 12,428.64

MCKESSON MED-SURGICAL

supl 2,082.05

MIDAMERICAN ENERGY CO

util 8,880.46

NETWORK SVCS CO svc 2,293.98

PLUNKETTS PEST CONTROL INC

svc 90.00

PROVIDERS PLUS INC svc 1,711.56

THERMOPATCH CORP svc 302.20

UNITYPOINT HEALTH svc 225.00

VJ ENGINEERING svc 11,500.00

YOUNG PLBG & HEATING CO

svc 6,887.47

Deaton said that the sale of Country View is complete, but that there are a number financial entries outstanding, and revenues will continue to come in for some time. Brighton Consulting will continue to work with the county on Country View financials until they are closed out.

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, Trelka, White, Little.

NAYS: None.

Resolution adopted.

RECEIVE PROJECT UPDATES FROM DEPARTMENT HEADS/ELECTED OFFICIALS. County Engineer Cathy Nicholas said some gravel roads are in soggy condition, and rock will be placed in the worst places. Colder temperatures are coming, and the road conditions will be better if there is a long freeze.

Moved by Schwartz, seconded by Trelka that the MINUTES of the Board Meeting held January 2, 2019 be and are hereby approved as submitted. Motion carried.

CONSENT AGENDA

White moved the following RESOLUTION seconded by Laylin.

A. TO APPROVE, RECEIVE, PLACE ON FILE WITH THE COUNTY AUDITOR

1. The Board of Supervisors APPROVE INTERGOVERNMENTAL JOURNAL ENTRIES, and that the County Auditor be authorized and directed to TRANSFER monies within the various funds as submitted. (None submitted)

2. The CERTIFICATE OF INSURANCE for Tyler Technologies.

3. The Sheriff’s MONTHLY REPORT of fees as of December 31, 2018.

B. TO RECEIVE AND PLACE ON FILE WITH THE COUNTY AUDITOR

1. The ANNUAL REPORT from County Social Services for Fiscal Year 2018.

2. The 2019 GENERAL CONTRACTOR BOND LIST with Certificate of Insurance submitted by INRCOG.

3. The Auditor’s QUARTERLY REPORT of fees collected from October 1, 2018 through December 31, 2018.

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, Trelka, White, Little.

NAYS: None.

Resolution adopted.

CONSENT AGENDA ENDS

Moved by White, seconded by Schwartz that the RECORDER’S REPORT OF FEES COLLECTED from Sandie L. Smith, County Recorder, for the period from December 1, 2018 through December 31, 2018 be received and placed on file with the County Auditor. Motion carried.

Schwartz moved the following resolution seconded by White.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the CONTRACT AMENDMENT between Black Hawk County and O’Keefe Elevator Company, Omaha, NE to remove Country View from the existing contract (effective January 1, 2019) and to add the Hartman Reserve elevator (effective February 1, 2019) expiring June 30, 2020 be approved as recommended by Rory Geving, Maintenance Superintendent.

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, Trelka, White, Little.

NAYS: None.

Resolution adopted.

Moved by Laylin, seconded by Trelka that the APPOINTMENT of all members for the Black Hawk County Eminent Domain Board term starting January 1, 2019 and ending December 31, 2019 be approved. Motion carried.

Moved by Trelka, seconded by Laylin that the PERSONNEL REQUISITION for the temporary Account Specialist (part time) in the County Auditor’s Office starting January 9, 2019 and ending January 31, 2019 with a total cost of $1,427.01 be approved, as recommended by Grant Veeder, County Auditor. Motion carried.

Moved by White, seconded by Schwartz to direct the County Auditor to advertise for a public hearing to be held at 9:05 a.m. on Tuesday, January 22, 2019 in Board Room 201 of the Black Hawk County Courthouse, 316 E. 5th Street, Waterloo, Iowa on the proposed Ordinance No. 77-222 from a request submitted by Deanna J. Junkins at 6736 N. Butler Road to rezone 2.9 acres from “A” Agriculture District to “A-R” Agricultural-Residential District to build a new single family home. Motion carried.

The Board of Supervisors discussed extending a Veteran’s Affairs employee’s lay off date in order to train an incoming employee. Assistant County Attorney Michael Treinen said that the lateral transfer of an employee from Country View is causing the layoff, and VA Director Kevin Dill said he has the funds to employ both individuals for the time needed. Treinen said that no action is needed since the director has the authority under state law to spend approved budgetary funds at his discretion. White said the period shouldn’t be limited since there are veterans in need. Schwartz said that if a veterans’ center is approved in the FY20 budget, more staff may be needed, and it would make sense to keep current staff. The Board took no action.

The Board of Supervisors discussed various aspects of the FY20 Black Hawk County Budget. Finance Director Susan Deaton reviewed possible meeting dates and some of the information she could make available. She asked the Board to give feedback on strategies regarding requests, valuations, tax rates, the state backfill for commercial and industrial taxable valuation reduction, insurance, rural vs. general fund usage, etc. The Board tentatively planned to meet for budgets on Jan. 15, Jan. 18, Jan. 24 (morning and afternoon), Jan. 29, Jan. 31 and if necessary Feb. 5 and 7.

On motion and vote the meeting adjourned.

Tom Little, Chair, Board of Supervisors

Grant Veeder, County Auditor