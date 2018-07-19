Waterloo, Iowa July 10, 2018

The Board of Supervisors of the County of Black Hawk, in the State of Iowa, met in regular adjourned meeting at the Courthouse in Waterloo, County Seat of said County, at nine o’clock (9:00) a.m., pursuant to law, to the rules of said Board, and to adjournment. The meeting was called to order and on roll call there were present: Linda Laylin, Tom Little, Frank Magsamen, Chris Schwartz and Craig White, Chair.

Absent: None.

Unless otherwise noted, all actions were approved unanimously.

Moved by Little, seconded by Schwartz that the AGENDA be received and place on file with the County Auditor as approved. Laylin said that County Engineer Cathy Nicholas has indicated that she has more information to consider on insurance settlement in Kayla Mulder vs. Black Hawk County. Laylin wished that the action be tabled. See below for further action. Motion carried.

Magsamen moved the following resolution seconded by Schwartz.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Black Hawk County, that the Board of Supervisors APPROVE EXPENDITURES, and that the County Auditor be authorized and directed to ISSUE CHECKS, against the various settlement of such claims as allowed:

GENERAL BASIC FUND

IPERS ipers 79,740.55

COLLECTION SVC CTR oth pay 649.63

IRS fed pay 56,484.91

IA DEPT OF FINANCE

state pay 28,754.50

SSA fica 95,805.56

BHC SHERIFF oth pay 773.97

CEDAR VALLEY UNITED WAY

oth pay 180.50

ADVANCED SYSTEMS INC

eq lse 160.95

BICKLEY, MARK svc 585.00

CBM MANAGED SVCS food 10,065.33

CDW GOVERNMENT INC eq 3,782.01

CHIEF supl 209.97

COURIER publ 443.24

DEPT OF CORRECTIONAL SVCS

svc 18,903.59

DUNCAN, TARA svc 945.00

EMSL ANALYTICAL INC supl 53.44

HILD REAL ESTATE rent 225.00

IOWA REGIONAL UTILITIES ASSOC

wtr 166.77

JOHNSTONE SUPL supl 6.58

KRUSE DAVID rent 375.00

LA PORTE CITY PRINTING & DESIGN publ 1,542.28

LAW OFFICE OF CHRISTINA SHRIVER svc 24.00

MARCO INC svc 157.39

MARTIN REALTORS INC rent 450.00

MATT PARROTT/STOREY KENWORTHY supl 5,579.60

METRO INVESTMENTS MULTI UNIT rent 425.00

MET TRANSIT AUTHORITY svc 300.00

MIDWEST AUTOMATED TIME SYSTEMS svc 322.85

NAPHCARE INC svc 104,321.26

PEHL, KRISTIN rent 225.00

PER MAR SECURITY SVCS

svc 3,707.56

PLUNKETTS PEST CONTROL INC

svc 271.50

RACOM CORP svc 7,443.75

RITE PRICE OFFICE SUPL INC

supl 3,585.09

ROCK STAR REAL ESTATE rent 750.00

STOP STICK LTD svc 1,409.38

SUPERIOR WELDING SUPL supl 101.55

WEBER PAPER CO supl 23.12

WEX BANK misc 319.95

BUCK BRENDA mil 13.65

CLARK REBECCA mil 117.38

DEWITT GABRIELLE mil 43.13

FROHWEIN SANDRA mil 100.04

KNEBEL, MICAH mil 16.77

NIELSEN , ANN-MARIE mil 22.07

PLATT MARSHA mil 218.79

ROTTINGHAUS LORI mil 42.86

SWANSON JANIS mil 23.21

NEOPOST USA INC svc 10,000.00

AFSCME IOWA COUNCIL 61

oth pay 666.03

BHC LAW ENFORCEMENT ASSOC

oth pay 477.50

COMMUNITY HEALTH CHARITIES IA oth pay 8.00

IUPAT DISTRICT COUNCIL 81

oth pay 626.04

LEGALSHIELD oth pay 207.10

MADISON NATL LIFE INS ins 84.66

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT

def com 6,270.00

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT

def com 1,187.50

POTTAWATTAMIE CO SHERIFF

oth pay 400.29

PECU oth pay 24,112.50

TRANSWORLD SYSTEMS INC

oth pay 155.03

ABD PROPERTY MGMT rent 975.00

AIMABLE , MOSES & CHANTELLE

rent 275.00

ALLAMAKEE CO BOARD OF HEALTH reimb 5,701.86

AT&T svc 331.71

BHC EMS ASSOC reimb 1,146.16

BREMER CO reimb 1,588.48

BUCHANAN CO HEALTH CTR

svc 435.00

BUCHANAN CO HEALTH CTR

reimb 2,819.75

BUCHANAN CO PUBLIC HEALTH DEPT reimb 685.89

BURK LAW FIRM svc 1,468.50

C&S REAL ESTATE rent 225.00

CAMP, WILLIAM G svc 400.00

CANTY LEANN rent 250.00

CF UTILITIES data 5,527.84

CF UTILITIES util 225.00

CENTRAL STATES PROPERTY

rent 250.00

CENTURYLINK tel 152.00

CLARK DEVELOPMENT rent 200.00

COMMUNITY MEML HOSPITAL

reimb 4,959.28

COVENANT MED CTR INC svc 1,664.00

CRESCENT ELECTRIC SUPL CO

supl 72.76

DICKEYS PRINTING svc 115.00

DIGITAL OFFICE SOLUTIONS

supl 171.45

DUNNWALD , MARCELLA M rent 225.00

DURATOVIC , SAMIR rent 325.00

EMERG MED SVCS ASSOC OF BREMER CO reimb 5,447.70

EVANSDALE WATER WORKS wtr 77.88

EVELAND JOHN rent 200.00

EXCEPTIONAL PERSONS INC

rent 600.00

FAYETTE CO EMS ASSOC reimb 738.00

GREENWAY svc 2,852.43

CITY OF GRUNDY CENTER AMBULANCE DEPT reimb 1,707.88

GRUNDY CO svc 262.00

GRUNDY CO reimb 1,542.99

GRUNDY CO MEML HOSPITAL

reimb 7,200.00

HANSON HOLDINGS rent 336.50

HAWKEYE VILLAGE APT rent 127.50

HAWTHORNE HUTS rent 200.00

HN PROPERTIES rent 225.00

HOWARD CO reimb 922.02

HUDSON PRINTING CO INC

publ 1,510.94

INDISPOSABLES supl 79.50

IA DIV OF LABOR SVCS svc 480.00

IA HEARTLAND HABITAT FOR HUMANITY rent 475.00

IA STATE CO TREASURERS

dues 250.00

JEFFERSON-SISK, SHANIECE

rent 250.00

JOHNSON CO svc 2,332.00

KH PROPERTIES rent 475.00

KH PROPERTIES II rent 225.00

LATENDRESSE, CJ svc 50.00

LINN CO svc 1,152.00

LPC CONNECT data 395.84

MCCARTER JOHN L svc 94.00

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 5,785.50

MID AMERICAN ENERGY/SPEC ACCT util 823.30

NAGLE SIGNS INC eq 358.20

NORTH IOWA REPORTING svc 304.50

PALMER LUTHERAN HLTH CTR INC reimb 8,592.27

PARAMOUNT INVESTMENTS

rent 200.00

PITACADEMY supl 200.00

POWESHIEK WATER ASSOC wtr 575.00

PRESERVE AT CROSSROADS

rent 250.00

QUAIL PLACE rent 250.00

REGAL PLASTIC SUPL CO supl 257.50

REGIONAL HLTH SVCS OF HOWARD CO reimb 925.33

REGIONAL HLTH SVCS OF HOWARD CO reimb 120.04

RINNELS, DOUGLAS rent 200.00

SANDERS FUNERAL SVC svc 2,000.00

SHRED MASTER INC svc 92.26

SPAHN AND ROSE LUMBER CO

supl 2,362.56

STANARD & ASSOCIATES INC

svc 510.00

STAPLES CREDIT PLAN supl 276.72

SUCCESSLINK dntl 2,475.12

TEDS HOME AND HARDWARE eq 13.99

TTA PROPERTIES rent 300.00

ULTRAMAX supl 8,736.00

UPS svc 6.90

US POSTAL SVCS svc 4,800.00

UNITY POINT – ALLEN HOSP

reimb 1,989.78

VETERANS MEML HOSPITAL

reimb 622.41

VETERANS MEML HOSP-ALLAMAKEE EMS ASSOC reimb 3,108.53

VICTORIA INTERNATIONAL

supl 5,222.00

VISA misc 83.97

WASTE MGMT OF WI-MN svc 2,355.44

WLOO BICYCLE WORKS eq 120.00

WLOO WATER WORKS wtr 353.10

WLOO WATER WORKS wtr 132.82

WAVERLY HEALTH CTR reimb 3,563.67

WERTJES UNIFORMS svc 13.25

WINNESHIEK CO BOARD OF HEALTH reimb 951.13

WINNESHIEK MED CTR reimb 352.87

XPRESSIONS supl 986.50

EDWARDS, MOLLY educ 200.64

KATCHER JAMES J educ 29.64

SULLIVAN CHARITY educ 202.80

WAGNER MICHELLE mil 81.90

CMI INC fuel 170.00

WRIGHT ELIJAH rent 225.00

GENERAL SUPPLEMENTAL FUND

IRS fed pay 353.46

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 247.00

SSA fica 812.96

CDW GOVERNMENT INC svc 10,565.46

ELECTION SYSTEMS & SFTWR

supl 1,184.95

VEEDER GRANT mil 44.46

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT

def com 300.00

DUBUQUE CO svc 1,840.29

IOWA PRECINCT ATLAS CONSORTIUM dues 3,245.46

IA STATE ASSOC OF CO AUDITORS educ 175.00

NEW HOPE MISSIONARY BAPTIST

rent 30.00

COUNTY SERVICES FUND

IRS fed pay 1,715.13

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 959.00

SSA fica 3,017.64

CEDAR VALLEY UNITED WAY

oth pay 18.00

LEISTIKOW, ASHLEY mil 51.87

RITE PRICE OFFICE SUPL INC

supl 242.17

BAILEY JACKIE mil 64.11

KIEFER, APRIL mil 19.11

PAULSEN, MONICA mil 124.02

ROBY, HEATHER mil 15.99

IUPAT DISTRICT COUNCIL 81

oth pay 26.32

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT

def com 165.00

PECU oth pay 25.00

IA SEC OF STATE svc 30.00

SCHREIBER SUSAN mil 50.31

RURAL BASIC FUND

IRS fed pay 4,406.31

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 2,179.50

SSA fica 7,139.62

BHC LAW ENFORCEMENT ASSOC

oth pay 97.50

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT

def com 125.00

PECU oth pay 3,696.50

NE IA RESPONSE GROUP

dues 31,342.00

SECONDARY ROADS FUND

IRS fed pay 7,212.99

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 3,799.00

SSA fica 12,639.86

CEDAR VALLEY UNITED WAY

oth pay 25.00

BLACK HILLS ENERGY util 12.91

BMC AGGREGATES eq 3,052.55

RITE PRICE OFFICE SUPL INC

supl 87.88

MADISON NATL LIFE INS ins 29.06

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT

def com 630.00

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT

def com 25.00

PECU oth pay 1,897.00

CERTIFIED LABS eq 319.26

CINTAS CORP svc 28.70

DONS TRUCK SALES INC prts 126.53

IIW ENGINEERS & SURVEYORS

svc 8,536.00

LA PORTE CITY UTILITIES util 223.33

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 33.74

MIKE FEREDAY HEATING & AIR CONDITIONING eq rpr 542.00

SAM ANNIS & CO fuel 329.88

TRAFFIC & PARKING CONTROL CO

eq 1,824.00

VERIZON WIRELESS svc 853.63

RESOURCE/ENHANCE/PROTECT FUND ACES svc 1,338.00

JAIL COMMISSARY FUND IRS fed pay 75.90

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 25.00

SSA fica 169.54

KEEFE SUPL CO supl 4,129.00

MCKEE FOODS food 78.18

VERIZON WIRELESS svc 730.80

CAPITAL IMPROVEMENT PLAN FUND

ARTISAN CEILING SYSTEMS

svc 85,000.00

CLAPSADDLE-GARBER ASSOCIATES INC svc 12,251.60

KW ELECTRIC INC svc 20,422.00

REGAL PLASTIC SUPL CO supl 117.50

INSURANCE TRUST FUND

NAVITUS HEALTH SOLUTIONS

ins 25,218.93

PREFERRED ONE INS CO

ins 78,095.79

PERSPECTIVE CONSULTING PARTNERS svc 10,000.00

MADISON NATL LIFE INS ins 1,099.95

SELF-INSURED/LIAB,PROP ETC FUND IA COMMUNITIES ASSURANCE POOL ins 1,048.61

SOLID WASTE ADMIN FUND

IRS fed pay 418.47

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 238.00

SSA fica 635.54

MADISON NATL LIFE INS ins 26.10

E911 SERVICE COMMISSION FUND BERGEN PLBG HEATING & COOLING INC maint 252.29

US CELLULAR rent 2,496.00

EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT FUND IRS fed pay 330.36

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 172.00

SSA fica 556.56

CEDAR VALLEY UNITED WAY

oth pay 3.00

ADVANCED SYSTEMS INC svc 117.55

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT

def com 50.00

ELECTRICAL ENG & EQUIP CO

maint 425.00

ISAC educ 210.00

PEDERSEN DOWIE CLABBY MCCAUSLAND INS ins 3,778.59

US BANK misc 447.02

COUNTY ASSESSOR FUND

IRS fed pay 1,948.55

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 1,150.00

SSA fica 3,987.34

CEDAR VALLEY UNITED WAY

oth pay 1.00

BHC TREASURER svc 10,911.53

LEGALSHIELD oth pay 57.20

MADISON NATL LIFE INS ins 25.82

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT

def com 1,295.00

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT

def com 145.00

PECU oth pay 2,441.00

AYES: Laylin, Little, Magsamen, Schwartz, White.

NAYS: None.

Resolution adopted.

Laylin moved the following resolution seconded by Schwartz.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Black Hawk County, that the Board of Supervisors APPROVE EXPENDITURES, and that Country View Care Facility be authorized and directed to ISSUE CHECKS, against the various settlements of such claims as allowed:

COUNTRY VIEW ENTERPRISE FUND

A-1 CAREERS svc 98.88

AABLE PEST CONTROL INC svc 415.50

ANDERSON ERICKSON DAIRY

food 954.07

EARTHGRAINS BAKING CO food 43.92

ERIKA BANDILLA mile 135.87

HELPING HANDS HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS svc 10,275.00

LEAF svc 1,208.16

MARTIN BROS food/supl 5,979.67

MCKESSON MED-SURGICAL

supl 774.42

MENARDS WLOO supl 14.99

NETWORK SVCS CO svc 289.49

PLUMB SUPL CO supl 22.74

RESIDENT REFUND ref 20.00

RITE PRICE OFFICE SUPL supl 87.99

COURIER publ 242.10

WATERLOO OIL CO INC fuel 1,434.90

AYES: Laylin, Little, Magsamen, Schwartz, White.

NAYS: None.

Resolution adopted.

PRESENTATION – Gary Grant and Larry Murphy, lobbyists for the Urban County Coalition, which consists of the five most populous counties in eastern Iowa (Black Hawk, Dubuque, Johnson, Linn, Scott), reviewed legislative action on issues of concern to the coalition. They discussed the status after the 2018 legislative session of the following issues: mental health reform, commercial and industrial property tax backfill, water quality, supervisor districts, lease purchase agreements, sanctuary cities, opioids, Iowa Public Employee Retirement System, summarized publications of resolutions, and township levies for emergency response services.

Moved by Little, seconded by Magsamen that the MINUTES of the Board Meeting held July 3, 2018 be and are hereby approved as submitted.

Laylin said that she was not in attendance at the July 3 meeting, but read in the minutes that Schwartz stated that Country View has had a four-star rating for a number of years. Laylin said that statement was not accurate. While Country View has had some 4-star ratings in its history, most of the ratings have been in the 2 – 3 star range. Laylin said her point wasn’t meant as a criticism of Country View’s staff and the hard work they do caring for the residents, but that the Board needs to be cautious being critical of others working in the same field because we share many of the same issues. Motion carried with the above correction.

CONSENT AGENDA

Magsamen moved the following RESOLUTION seconded by Schwartz.

A. TO APPROVE, RECEIVE, PLACE ON FILE WITH THE COUNTY AUDITOR

1. The Board of Supervisors APPROVE INTERGOVERNMENTAL JOURNAL ENTRIES, and that the County Auditor be authorized and directed to TRANSFER monies within the various funds as submitted.

Transfer from Fund Amount Transfer to Fund Amount

SOCIAL SERVICES 1,078.23 GENERAL FUND – MAINTEN. 1,078.23

2. The CERTIFICATE OF INSURANCE for Air Services Inc d/b/a Aire Serv of Cedar Valley, American Air Liquide Inc., Black Hills Corporation, City of Waterloo, Myles Lorentz Inc., Sadler Machine Co., Trinity Health Corporation, and Wordehoff Contracting.

3. The Sheriff’s MONTHLY REPORT of fees as of June 30, 2018.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Magsamen, Schwartz, White.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

CONSENT AGENDA ENDS

Magsamen moved the following resolution seconded by Schwartz.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the LOWEST REASONABLE BID received from WBC Mechanical, Waterloo, IA, for a water heater replacement at Country View with a bid of $42.394.00 be approved as recommended by Carol Laurie, Provisional Administrator.

Little asked if this was already installed. Laurie said no. Magsamen asked her to comment on the importance of the replacement. Laurie said Country View has two water heaters, and each must be the backup for the other. When a recent leak required servicing the newer heater (purchased 2015), the older heater had to be used, and it is unreliable.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Magsamen, Schwartz, White.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

Magsamen moved the following resolution seconded by Schwartz.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the REQUEST FOR PURCHASE OF CAPITAL EQUIPMENT submitted by Kim Veeder, Information Technology Director, be approved and direct the Chair to sign for same: to purchase 5 licenses for Microsoft Office Word and Excel for $1,051.05 from Sterling Computers/CDW-G, to be used by the Medical Examiner and assistants.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Magsamen, Schwartz, White.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

The Board considered the agenda item to approve the Iowa Communities Assurance Pool SETTLEMENT of $2,974.67 in the matters of the claim Kayla Mulder vs. Black Hawk County (involving an automobile collision between claimant and a Black Hawk County Engineer plow truck). Laylin said this is the item that she asked be tabled because County Engineer Cathy Nicholas had further information to consider.

Moved by Laylin, seconded by Schwartz to table the proposed settlement for one week. Motion carried.

At Nine-fifty-two-o’clock (9:52) a.m., a public hearing was held as provided by law in the Board Room 201 of the Black Hawk County Courthouse, Waterloo, Iowa at which time all interested persons could appear to file objections on the request submitted by Phillip Shirk at 8902 Dysart Road to rezone 7.08 acres from “A” Agricultural District to “A-R” Agricultural-Residential District to allow for the construction of three new single-family homes. The property is legally described as: “THAT PART OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER (SE 1/4) OF SECTION THIRTY-SIX (36), TOWNSHIP EIGHTYEIGHT NORTH (T88N), RANGE THIRTEEN WEST (R13W) OF THE FIFTH PRINCIPAL MERIDIAN, BLACK HAWK COUNTY, IOWA, DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: COMMENCING AT THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF AFORESAID SOUTHEAST QUARTER (SE 1/4); THENCE S89°46’30”W THIRTY-THREE (33.00) FEET ALONG THE SOUTH LINE OF SAID SOUTHEAST QUARTER (SE 1/4) TO THE WEST RIGHT-OF-WAY LINE OF DYSART ROAD AS PRESENTLY ESTABLISHED AND TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE CONTINUE S89°46’30”W FOUR HUNDRED SEVENTY-SEVEN AND TWENTY HUNDREDTHS (477.20) FEET STILL ALONG SAID SOUTH LINE TO THE WEST LINE OF PARCEL DESCRIBED IN LAND DEED 541, PAGE 613 IN THE BLACK HAWK COUNTY RECORDER’S OFFICE; THENCE N00°44’00”E ONE HUNDRED FIFTY (150.00) FEET ALONG THE WEST LINE OF SAID PARCEL; THENCE N89°46’30”E FOUR HUNDRED SEVENTY-SIX AND FORTY-FOUR HUNDREDTHS (476.44) FEET TO AFORESAID WEST RIGHT-OF-WAY LINE; THENCE S00°26’40”W ONE HUNDRED FIFTY (150.00) FEET ALONG SAID WEST RIGHT-OF WAY LINE TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING CONTAINING 1.64 ACRES. AND COMMENCING AT THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF AFORESAID SOUTHEAST QUARTER (SE 1/4); THENCE S89°46’30”W THIRTY-THREE (33.00) FEET ALONG THE SOUTH LINE OF SAID SOUTHEAST QUARTER (SE 1/4) TO THE WEST RIGHT-OF-WAY LINE OF DYSART ROAD AS PRESENTLY ESTABLISHED; THENCE CONTINUE S89°46’30”W FOUR HUNDRED SEVENTY-SEVEN AND TWENTY HUNDREDTHS (477.20) FEET STILL ALONG SAID SOUTH LINE TO THE WEST LINE OF PARCEL DESCRIBED IN LAND DEED 541, PAGE 613 IN THE BLACK HAWK COUNTY RECORDER’S OFFICE; THENCE N00°44’00”E ONE HUNDRED FIFTY (150.00) FEET ALONG THE WEST LINE OF SAID PARCEL TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE CONTINUE N00°44’00”E ONE HUNDRED FIFTY (150.00) FEET STILL ALONG SAID WEST LINE; THENCE N89°46’30”E FOUR HUNDRED SEVENTY-FIVE AND SIXTY-NINE HUNDREDTHS (475.69) FEET TO AFORESAID WEST RIGHT-OF WAY LINE; THENCE S00°26’40”W ONE HUNDRED FIFTY (150.00) FEET ALONG SAID WEST RIGHT-OF WAY LINE; THENCE S89°46’30”W FOUR HUNDRED SEVENTY-SIX AND FORTY-FOUR HUNDREDTHS (476.44) FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING CONTAINING 1.64 ACRES. AND ALL THAT PART OF PARCEL DESCRIBED IN LAND DEED 541, PAGE 613 IN THE BLACK HAWK COUNTY RECORDER’S OFFICE LYING NORTH OF THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED LINE: COMMENCING AT THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF AFORESAID SOUTHEAST QUARTER (SE 1/4); THENCE S89°46’30”W THIRTY-THREE (33.00) FEET ALONG THE SOUTH LINE OF SAID SOUTHEAST QUARTER (SE 1/4) TO THE WEST RIGHT-OF-WAY LINE OF DYSART ROAD AS PRESENTLY ESTABLISHED; THENCE CONTINUE S89°46’30”W FOUR HUNDRED SEVENTY-SEVEN AND TWENTY HUNDREDTHS (477.20) FEET STILL ALONG SAID SOUTH LINE TO THE WEST LINE OF AFORESAID PARCEL; THENCE N00°44’00”E THREE HUNDRED (300.00) FEET ALONG THE WEST LINE OF SAID PARCEL TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE N89°46’30”E FOUR HUNDRED SEVENTY-FIVE AND SIXTY-NINE HUNDREDTHS (475.69) FEET TO AFORESAID WEST RIGHT-OF-WAY LINE AND TO THE POINT OF TERMINATION OF SAID LINE, EXCEPT LEGAL HIGHWAYS. THIS TRACT CONTAINS 3.8 ACRES, MORE OR LESS.”

The Board of Supervisors examined proof of publication of notice and determined that the notice had been published on June 29, 2018 in the Courier in accordance with the requirements of the Code of Iowa.

Moved by Little, seconded by Laylin to receive and place on file proof of publication of notice of public hearing. Motion carried.

Moved by Little, seconded by Laylin to waive the first reading. Motion carried.

Moved by Little, seconded by Laylin to close the hearing and oral and written comments were received and placed on file. Seth Hyberger said that the Planning and Zoning Commission voting unanimously to recommend denial of the request because of concerns about taking land out of agricultural production. He said the land has a high Land Evaluation and Site Assessment (LESA) score of 257 and appears as agricultural in the future land use map. He said that there was a miscommunication about moving up the time of the hearing, so the hearing took place without the applicants present. White asked why the hearing wasn’t rescheduled. Hyberger said it could be. Little noted that it would take a supermajority of the supervisors to overturn the Planning and Zoning recommendation of denial, and felt that the request should go back to the P&Z Commission at no cost to the applicants.

Moved by Little, seconded by Laylin to return the rezoning request from Phillip Shirk at 8902 Dysart Road to the Planning and Zoning Commission due to an error.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Magsamen, Schwartz, White.

NAYS: None. Motion carried.

ANY REPORTS OR INFORMATION FROM THE BOARD. Schwartz said that he would hold a town hall meeting at the Cedar Falls Public Library at 5:30 on July 11 with no particular topic.

White offered condolences on the passing of Country View resident Richie Lantz.

On motion and vote the meeting adjourned.

Craig White, Chair, Board of Supervisors

Grant Veeder, County Auditor