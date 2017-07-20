Waterloo, Iowa July 11, 2017

The Board of Supervisors of the County of Black Hawk, in the State of Iowa, met in regular adjourned meeting at the Courthouse in Waterloo, County Seat of said County, at nine o’clock (9:00) a.m., pursuant to law, to the rules of said Board, and to adjournment. The meeting was called to order and on roll call there were present: Frank Magsamen, Chair; Linda Laylin, Tom Little, Chris Schwartz and Craig White. Absent: None. Unless otherwise noted, all actions were approved unanimously. Assistant County Attorney Peter Burk said that it should be noted that Supervisor Magsamen is attending the meeting telephonically, and that he can both hear and be heard as the meeting proceeds. Moved by Little, seconded by Laylin that the AGENDA be received and place on file with the County Auditor as approved. Motion carried. RECOGNITION – The Board recognized with a plaque the Columbus High School Girls’ Tennis Team, this year’s State Champions and winners of six of the last seven state championships. Laylin moved the following resolution seconded by Schwartz. BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Black Hawk County, that the Board of Supervisors APPROVE EXPENDITURES, and that the County Auditor be authorized and directed to ISSUE CHECKS, against the various settlement of such claims as allowed:GENERAL BASIC FUND IPERS ipers 85,942.93COLLECTION SVC CTR oth pay 498.26IRS fed pay 69,704.36IA DEPT OF REVENUE state pay 27,978.81SSA fica 97,975.80CEDAR VALLEY UNITED WAY oth pay 127.50ANGEL CHARLES L svc 120.00BMC AGGREGATES supl 4,330.05BOB BARKER CO INC eq 1,401.29BREMER CO SHERIFF svc 30.60CBM MANAGED SVCS food 9,204.01CHIEF supl 171.96CONTROL INSTALLATIONS OF IA svc 127.37CTS LANGUAGELINK svc 149.23EHRLICH , BETH svc 190.00EMSL ANALYTICAL INC svc 683.40FIX TIRE CO eq rpr 25.00KARENS PRINT RITE supl 450.19KLENK, BRENDA L B svc 176.50LAW OFFICE OF CHRISTINA SHRIVER svc 342.00MAHONEY KATHRYN J svc 258.00MAIL SVCS svc 4,141.03MATT PARROTT/STOREY KENWORTHY supl 788.25MENARDS WLOO misc 182.31O’KEEFE ELEVATOR CO INC svc 1,015.00ON SITE INFO DESTRUCTION svc 300.82PEHL, KRISTIN rent 200.00PLUNKETTS PEST CONTROL INC svc 336.50RACOM CORP svc 1,189.16RITE PRICE OFFICE SUPL INC supl 339.92SANDEES LTD svc 21.35SLOYER MICHELLE mil 12.48SPIN U TECH svc 390.00STERICYCLE INC svc 284.60WLOO COMM SCHOOLS supl 43.10WEBER PAPER CO supl 1,146.53WEX BANK fuel 27.53WEX BANK fuel 502.01CLARK REBECCA mil 52.03DEWITT GABRIELLE mil 38.61FROHWEIN SANDRA mil 56.59GRAHAM ANGELA mil 106.47KNEBEL, MICAH mil 40.95MILLER ANGELA mil 50.31NIELSEN , ANN-MARIE mil 90.75PLATT MARSHA mil 224.13POWERS, CORINNE mil 24.69RAMIREZ BOBBI mil 419.52SCHAEFER ZOE misc 370.89AFSCME IOWA COUNCIL 61 oth pay 683.02BHC LAW ENFORCEMENT ASSOC oth pay 487.50COMMUNITY HEALTH CHARITIES IA oth pay 43.00IUPAT DISTRICT COUNCIL 81 oth pay 625.61LEGALSHIELD oth pay 211.45MADISON NATL LIFE INS ins 83.66MN CHILD SUPPORT PAYMENT CTR oth pay 275.00NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT def com 12,710.00NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT def com 997.50NW CHILD SUPPORT oth pay 208.15PECU oth pay 27,225.00WILLIAMS JANET R mil 51.40AC INVESTMENTS rent 250.00AIA SERVICES supl 2,359.60BUCHANAN CO SHERIFF svc 48.64C&S REAL ESTATE rent 475.00CARSON REPORTING svc 42.00CF UTILITIES util 3,446.05CENTURYLINK tel 51.96COURIER publ 1,040.58COVENANT MED CTR svc 2,384.00DIGITAL OFFICE SOLUTIONS svc 288.77ECOLAB CTR supl 991.99ELECTRICAL ENG & EQUIP CO eq 32.24FORCIER LAW OFFICE svc 108.00GILPIN JOAN L svc 6,969.84GREENWAY svc 3,919.04HAGARTY WAYCHOFF GRARUP FUNERAL SVC svc 1,000.00HAWKEYE ALARM & SIGNAL CO eq 3,637.50HOLIDAY INN DOWNTOWN rooms 2,048.48HONEYWELL INC svc 26,920.87IDVILLE svc 63.08IOWA CO ATTORNEYS ASSOC educ 1,665.00IOWA PRISON INDUSTRIES supl 1,335.00U OF IA svc 116.58U OF IA svc 1,280.00JAGUAR SFTWR maint 3,538.29JAX rent 225.00K&M BURIAL svc 150.00KODIAGA, ISRAEL J educ 180.96KW ELECTRIC INC svc 750.00LINN CO svc 107.00LPC CONNECT svc 398.44MALAISE SUSAN svc 341.50MARCH OF DIMES supl 610.80MCCARTER JOHN L svc 63.15MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 10,310.08MID AMERICAN ENERGY/SPEC ACCT util 874.00OFFICE DEPOT supl 123.77PARAMOUNT INVESTMENTS rent 179.00PEOPLES COMM HLTH svc 7,465.40POWESHIEK WATER ASSOC wtr 853.25PREFERRED REALTORS rent 275.00PRINT INNOVATIONS eq 19.98RUFFRIDGE DORIS rent 200.00SHIELD TECHNOLOGY CORP supl 16,645.00SHRED MASTER INC svc 119.56SILVER EAGLE HARLEY DAVIDSON svc 411.64SPEE DEE DELIVERY SVC INC svc 129.61SUCCESSLINK svc 9,739.68TAMA CO SHERIFF svc 43.00THOMPSON LAND DEVELOPMENT svc 1,870.00UPS svc 57.95VERIZON WIRELESS svc 40.01WASTE MGMT OF WI-MN svc 2,143.11WATERFALLS CAR WASH lbr 62.75CITY OF WATERLOO misc 1,442.55WLOO WATER WORKS wtr 272.58WLOO WATER WORKS wtr 436.97WAVERLY HEALTH CTR svc 157.50WINDSTREAM IA COMMUNICATIONS tel 275.24WITHAM AUTO CTR eq rpr 119.35XPRESSIONS supl 378.84BERGMEIER CARLA mil 27.30GIFFORD JUDI mil 99.41GRIFFITH KIMBERLY misc 213.89NORTHLAND AMY mil 210.68REMETCH LEE ANN mil 61.23STEINMEYER SARAH mil 11.70SCHAFER TREE SVC svc 153.00OLMSTEAD, MEGAN misc 8.90GENERAL SUPPLEMENTAL FUND IRS fed pay 441.05IA DEPT OF REV state pay 241.99SSA fica 810.92SHOWALTER, KAREN reimb 687.27NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT def com 275.00AMERICAN BANKERS INS CO OF FL ins 5,469.00TRENT LAW FIRM svc 615.80COUNTY SERVICES FUND IRS fed pay 2,077.68IA DEPT OF REV state pay 909.69SSA fica 2,974.90CEDAR VALLEY UNITED WAY oth pay 18.00BATES, FELICIA mil 358.80DEWITT MARTINSON JANET mil 99.84GRUVER, ASHLEY mil 204.36KIEFER, APRIL mil 118.56PAULSEN, MONICA mil 99.06ROBY, HEATHER mil 97.89IUPAT DISTRICT COUNCIL 81 oth pay 21.60NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT def com 165.00PECU oth pay 25.00RURAL BASIC FUND IRS fed pay 5,386.53IA DEPT OF REV state pay 2,154.52SSA fica 7,160.38BHC LAW ENFORCEMENT ASSOC oth pay 97.50NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT def com 100.00NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT def com 100.00PECU oth pay 2,506.50CITY OF WATERLOO svc 8,907.95CITY OF WATERLOO svc 238.95SECONDARY ROADS FUND COLLECTION SVC CTR oth pay 230.30IRS fed pay 9,143.43IA DEPT OF REV state pay 3,897.57SSA fica 12,887.96BLACK HILLS ENERGY fuel 31.50BMC AGGREGATES svc 21,109.57FIX TIRE CO fuel 291.36G&K SERVICES svc 28.70CITY OF HUDSON util 31.61INRCOG svc 2,155.43MANATTS supl 2,788.80MENARDS CF eq 17.90SCOTT VAN KEPPEL svc 178.23COMMUNITY HLTH CHARITIES IA oth pay 13.00MADISON NATL LIFE INS ins 28.21NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT def com 440.00NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT def com 25.00PECU oth pay 3,126.50BHC LANDFILL svc 9.00BLACK HAWK WASTE DISPOSAL svc 108.00CF UTILITIES util 6.98CENTURYLINK tel 88.22DUNKERTON COOP ELEVATOR fuel 1,342.81HIWAY PRODUCTS INC eq 216.20HUDSON MUNICIPAL ELECTRIC UTIL util 81.25IOWA PLAINS SIGNING INC svc 1,931.22IOWA TRANSIT INC supl 179.59K CONSTRUCTION INC svc 86,250.55LPC CONNECT tel 38.12MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 55.25MITCHELL1 svc 210.00STAR EQUIPMENT LTD eq 3,280.00JAIL COMMISSARY FUND IRS fed pay 81.95IA DEPT OF REV state pay 21.85SSA fica 156.56BOB BARKER CO INC supl 5,761.79KEEFE SUPL CO food 2,304.74MCKEE FOODS food 70.74VERIZON WIRELESS cell 780.75RURAL WATER FUND WLOO WATER WORKS svc 471.32RURAL SEWER FUND URBAN SVCS svc 1,045.00INSURANCE TRUST FUND NAVITUS HEALTH SOLUTIONS ins 56,238.89PREFERRED ONE INS CO ins 92,517.55121 BENEFITS ins 132.00PERSPECTIVE CONSULTING PARTNERS svc 10,000.00PREFERRED ONE INS CO ins 73,433.20ISAC svc 2,816.75MADISON NATL LIFE INS ins 1,224.01US TREASURY supl 2,104.90MIDDLETON LEONA ref 840.50FLEXIBLE SPENDING FUND EMPLOYEE BENEFITS CORP flx sp 217.39EMPLOYEE BENEFITS CORP flx sp 2,517.49SOLID WASTE ADMIN FUND IRS fed pay 501.27IA DEPT OF REV state pay 223.79SSA fica 620.80MADISON NATL LIFE INS ins 25.50E911 SERVICE COMMISSION FUND FARMERS MUTUAL TELE CO tel 122.76GRAINCOMM III rent 5,150.00AMERICAN TOWER CORP rent 1,999.42CENTURYLINK tel 62.37COLOFF MEDIA rent 1,800.00LPC CONNECT tel 246.78SHIELD TECHNOLOGY CORP svc 9,100.00US CELLULAR rent 2,400.00WINDSTREAM IA COMMUNICATIONS tel 154.07EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT FUND IRS fed pay 380.85IA DEPT OF REV state pay 156.18SSA fica 526.78CEDAR VALLEY UNITED WAY oth pay 1.00ADVANCED SYSTEMS INC maint 69.67NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT def com 50.00PEDERSEN DOWIE CLABBY MCCAUSLAND INS ins 3,530.54US BANK misc 42.17COUNTY ASSESSOR FUND IRS fed pay 2,429.25IA DEPT OF REV state pay 1,118.63SSA fica 4,010.80CEDAR VALLEY UNITED WAY oth pay 1.00JOHNSON , TARA mil 29.70METCALF JULIA D mil 10.80LEGALSHIELD oth pay 57.20MADISON NATL LIFE INS ins 25.09NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT def com 1,295.00NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT def com 145.00PECU oth pay 1,723.00SCHMIDT, LORI mil 5.94 AYES: Laylin, Little, Magsamen, Schwartz, White. NAYS: None. Resolution adopted. Laylin moved the following resolution seconded by Schwartz. BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Black Hawk County, that the Board of Supervisors APPROVE EXPENDITURES, and that Country View Care Facility be authorized and directed to ISSUE CHECKS, against the various settlements of such claims as allowed:

COUNTRY VIEW ENTERPRISE FUNDANDERSON ERICKSON DAIRY food 604.99CF UTILITIES util 67.50CHERYL DAVIS SAUERBREI svc 2,354.00DENNIS COLEMAN mile 84.24DEPT OF INSPECTIONS & APPEALS lic 80.00DEPT OF INSPECTIONS & APPEALS lic 60.00EARTHGRAINS BAKING CO food 137.74HAWKEYE ALARM & SIGNAL CO svc 120.00HD SUPPLY FACILITIES MAINT LTD eq rpr 109.55HOCKENBERGS food 645.00HPSI PURCHASING SVCS svc 50.00IA HEALTH CARE ASSOC educ 3,696.02LEAF svc 1,165.59MARTIN BROS food/supl 8,385.89MARTIN HEALTH SVCS supl 4,161.90MCKESSON MEDICAL-SURGICAL supl 932.98MET TRANSIT AUTHORITY BHC eq rpr 8.00NETWORK SVCS CO supl 311.02PERFORMANCE HEALTH supl 442.94PLUNKETTS PEST CONTROL INC svc 90.00WASTE MGMT OF WI-MN svc 707.19 AYES: Laylin, Little, Magsamen, Schwartz, White. NAYS: None. Resolution adopted. RECEIVE PROJECT UPDATES FROM DEPARTMENT HEADS/ELECTED OFFICIALS. County Engineer Cathy Nicholas said she has reached a road maintenance agreement with RPM Access, which is proposing to build wind turbines in the southern part of the county as Washburn Wind Energy, LLC (WWE). She said that the county’s ordinance that addresses wind turbines is so comprehensive that the agreement is only a single page. It requires that WWE give 30 days’ notice of using a county road as a haul route, that it would provide dust control and gravel, make necessary temporary or permanent improvements like driveway entrances, obtain necessary permits, and pay miscellaneous engineering costs. She said their next step is to go to the Board of Adjustment in the fall, and she wanted this agreement in place before then. Little said that they must go to the Planning and Zoning Commission before they go to the Board of Adjustment, and Nicholas should go to both of those bodies if she has concerns. Moved by Little, seconded by Schwartz that the MINUTES of the Board Meeting held July 5, 2017 be and are hereby approved as submitted. Motion carried. CONSENT AGENDA Laylin moved the following RESOLUTION seconded by Magsamen. A. TO APPROVE, RECEIVE, PLACE ON FILE WITH THE COUNTY AUDITOR 1. The Board of Supervisors APPROVE INTERGOVERNMENTAL JOURNAL ENTRIES, and that the County Auditor be authorized and directed to TRANSFER monies within the various funds as submitted. Transfer from Fund Amount Transfer to Fund Amount GENERAL BASIC 12,200.60 EMERGENCY MGMT 12,200.60 EMERGENCY MGMT 189.69 E911 SERVICE BOARD 189.69 GENERAL BASIC 51,176.00 EMERGENCY MGMT 51,176.00 COUNTY SOCIAL SERVICES 953.71 GENERAL BASIC 953.71 COUNTY SOCIAL SERVICES 89.33 GENERAL SUPPLEMENTAL 89.33 2. Auditor’s Quarterly Report of Fees Collected as of June 30, 2017. 3. The Sheriff’s MONTHLY REPORT of fees as of June 30, 2017. B. TO APPROVE AND DIRECT THE CHAIR TO SIGN 1. The allowable/disallowable HOMESTEAD CREDIT LIST as submitted by the County Assessor’s Office, in accordance with §425.3 of the Code of Iowa. 2. The allowable/disallowable MILITARY SERVICE TAX EXEMPTION LIST as submitted by the County Assessor’s Officer, in accordance with §426.A.14 of the Code of Iowa. AYES: Laylin, Little, Magsamen, Schwartz, White. NAYS: None. Resolution adopted. CONSENT AGENDA ENDS Moved by Little, seconded by Schwartz to direct the County Auditor to advertise for a public hearing to be held at 9:05 a.m. on Tuesday, July 25, 2017 in Board Room 201 of the Black Hawk County Courthouse, 316 E. 5th Street, Waterloo, Iowa on the proposed Ordinance No. 77-190 from a request submitted by Michael Hoy at 10626 Mark Road to rezone 4.31 acres from “A” Agriculture District to “A-R” Agricultural-Residential District to build two single-family homes. Motion carried. Moved by Laylin, seconded by Schwartz to direct the County Auditor to advertise for a public hearing to be held at 9:07 a.m. on Tuesday, July 25, 2017 in Board Room 201 of the Black Hawk County Courthouse, 316 E. 5th Street, Waterloo, Iowa on the proposed Ordinance No. 77-191 from a request submitted by Vernon Sund and Joan Christensen-Sund at 7235 N Union Road to rezone 1.85 acres from “A” Agriculture District to “A-R” Agricultural-Residential District to build a single family home. Motion carried. Moved by Schwartz, seconded by Laylin to direct the County Auditor to advertise for a public hearing to be held at 9:09 a.m. on Tuesday, July 25, 2017 in Board Room 201 of the Black Hawk County Courthouse, 316 E. 5th Street, Waterloo, Iowa on the proposed Ordinance No. 77-192 from a request submitted by the Iowa Trapshooting Association at West of 6138 West Cedar Wapsi Road to rezone 28.85 acres from “A” Agriculture District to “A-L” Agricultural-Limited District to build a 36’ x 56’ (2,016 SF) accessory structure and expand a recreational facility. Assistant County Attorney Peter Burk said that this item was on the agenda without 24-hour notice for good cause, as required in the Iowa Open Meetings Law. He, Supervisors Little, Laylin and Schwartz, and Seth Hyberger of Planning and Zoning explained that this action would normally follow a meeting and recommendation of the Planning and Zoning Commission, but it must also go to the Board of Adjustment for approval. The rezoning is for a trap shoot in August event that is potentially a large tourism event. While the Planning and Zoning Commission meeting will precede the Board of Adjustment meeting, the approval by the Board of Supervisors is required between the Planning and Zoning meeting and the Board of Adjustment meeting. Therefore, the scheduling of the Board of Supervisors meeting, which requires between ten and twenty days’ notice, is needed now to anticipate the action of the Planning and Zoning Commission. Motion carried. Laylin moved the following resolution seconded by Schwartz. BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the IRS FORM 720 to remit payment of $2,104.90 for the County’s Patient Centered Outcomes Research Institute fee for the 2015-16 plan year, as required by the Affordable Care Act, be approved and direct the chair to sign this form, as recommended by Stacy Wanderscheid and Renee McPhee, Perspective Consulting Partners, LLC. AYES: Laylin, Little, Magsamen, Schwartz, White. NAYS: None. Resolution adopted. Moved by Laylin, seconded by Schwartz that the REQUEST FOR PURCHASE OF CAPITAL EQUIPMENT submitted by Cathy Nicholas, Engineer, be approved and direct the Chair to sign for same: to purchase a Sprayer from Dultmeier Sales of Omaha for $2,819, to be used to apply pesticides for vegetation control. Nicholas said this low bid is $19 over the budgeted amount. The sprayer will fit in the back of a pickup and can be used to spray around guardrails and in ditches. Motion carried. Moved by Schwartz, seconded by Laylin that the REQUEST FOR PURCHASE OF CAPITAL EQUIPMENT submitted by Cathy Nicholas, Engineer, be approved and direct the Chair to sign for same: to purchase two lawnmowers from P&K Midwest for $8,684. Nicholas said the mowers are for the Elk Run Heights and La Porte City shops, to replace mowers that are 30 years old. White said that County Maintenance just made a part-time employee full-time with one of his duties being the maintenance of county lots, and he could perhaps mow these Secondary Roads lots, saving the expense of new mowers. Superintendent of Maintenance Rory Geving said he is doing a time study on the mowing of county lots and cemeteries, and once that is completed he’ll know better if it is feasible to add these lots. Magsamen said he didn’t mind delaying action to see if this plan would work out. Moved by Magsamen, seconded by Schwartz to table the motion. Motion carried. Moved by Laylin, seconded by Schwartz that the REQUEST FOR PURCHASE OF CAPITAL EQUIPMENT submitted by Cathy Nicholas, Engineer, be approved and direct the Chair to sign for same: to purchase a Utility Trailer from Stokes Welding for $2,700, to be used to haul equipment. Nicholas said her department doesn’t have a small trailer, and it would be better for hauling a concrete saw, to be sure it makes a smooth, straight cut. Motion carried. Moved by Laylin, seconded by Schwartz that the REQUEST FOR PURCHASE OF CAPITAL EQUIPMENT submitted by Kim Veeder, IT Director, be approved and direct the Chair to sign for same: $4,985.46 for 6 laptops to be used by the Supervisors and the HR Director. Motion carried. Little moved the following resolution seconded by Schwartz. BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the taxes due and payable of the submitted NON-ELIGIBLE persons who are NO LONGER ELIGIBLE pursuant to §427.9 of the Code of Iowa, including special assessments, and rates or charges, including interest, fees and costs in accordance with the provisions of §427.9 of the Code of Iowa, be REMOVED from the 2017-2018 tax suspension list and that the Chair direct the County Treasurer to adjust her records accordingly. AYES: Laylin, Little, Magsamen, Schwartz, White. NAYS: None. Resolution adopted. Little moved the following resolution seconded by Schwartz. BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the taxes due and payable of the submitted ELIGIBLE persons who CONTINUE TO BE ELIGIBLE pursuant to §427.9 of the Code of Iowa including special assessments and rates or charges, including interest, fees and costs, in accordance with the provision of §427.9 of the Code of Iowa, be suspended for the 2017-2018 and that the Chair direct the County Treasurer to adjust her records accordingly and that future property taxes on property owned by the submitted person will annually be reviewed and considered for suspension for such time as the persons remains the owner of that parcel and during the period the person receives such as assisted as described in §427.9 of the Code of Iowa. AYES: Laylin, Little, Magsamen, Schwartz, White. NAYS: None. Resolution adopted. Moved by Laylin, seconded by Schwartz that the TRAVEL REQUEST submitted by Debi Bunger, Human Resources Director, be approved and direct the Chair to sign for same: $768.90 for Marianne Wood, Amanda Fesenmeyer, and Debi Bunger to attend the Fall 2017 Employment Law Conference in Altoona, Iowa on September 27, 2017. Little said one employee should stay behind so that the Human Resources Office wouldn’t have to close. Bunger said these meetings only occur twice a year, that visitors to the office are directed to staff in the adjacent Building Maintenance Office, and she monitors her emails remotely. Little said that wasn’t the same as keeping the office open. Motion carried. ANY REPORTS OR INFORMATION FROM THE BOARD. Magsamen said that County Social Services has reported that it was finally successful in getting state approval for subacute beds for mentally ill individuals. He said the county is moving ahead in getting better mental health services. Schwartz noted that his nephews were in attendance at the meeting, and that he had also taken them to Hickory Hills County Park. On motion and vote the meeting adjourned. Frank Magsamen, Chair, Board of Supervisors Grant Veeder, County Auditor