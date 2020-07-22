Waterloo, Iowa July 14, 2020

The Board of Supervisors of the County of Black Hawk, in the State of Iowa, met in regular adjourned meeting at the Courthouse in Waterloo, County Seat of said County, and electronically via Zoom, at nine o’clock (9:00) a.m., pursuant to law, to the rules of said Board, and to adjournment. The meeting was called to order and on roll call there were present: Linda Laylin, Tom Little, Dan Trelka, Craig White and Chris Schwartz, Chair.

Absent: None.

Unless otherwise noted, all actions were approved unanimously.

Moved by Laylin, seconded by Trelka that the AGENDA be received and place on file with the County Auditor as approved. Motion carried.

White moved the following resolution seconded by Trelka.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Black Hawk County, that the Board of Supervisors APPROVE EXPENDITURES, and that the County Auditor be authorized and directed to ISSUE CHECKS, against the various settlement of such claims as allowed:

GENERAL BASIC FUND

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 27,136.29

IPERS ipers 224,882.25

ACCESS SYSTEMS eq 5,799.99

AHLERS & COONEY svc 513.00

AUTOMATIC DOOR GROUP INC

svc 703.56

BDH TECHNOLOGY maint 250.00

BICKLEY, MARK svc 840.00

CITY LAUNDERING CO supl 600.00

COURIER publ 754.95

DEPT OF CORRECTIONAL SVCS

svc 13,505.61

DUNCAN, TARA svc 175.00

FASTENAL CO supl 206.17

FULLER, ANGELA svc 245.00

GORDON FLESCH CO INC svc 4,460.86

KIRCHNER HANSON KALEEN

rent 275.00

LA PORTE CITY PRINTING & DESIGN publ 1,328.12

MARCO INC svc 74.16

MATT PARROTT/STOREY KENWORTHY supl 9,826.54

MENARDS WLOO supl 95.26

PER MAR SECURITY SVCS

svc 4,007.28

PHOTO PRO eq rpr 1,131.38

SANDEES LTD supl 31.35

STERICYCLE INC svc 146.51

TOPHAT AUTOMOTIVE SYNDICATE

svc 80.00

WEX BANK fuel 32.09

ALBUS, STACY supl 23.42

CLARK REBECCA supl 25.66

DALEY EILEEN mil 18.72

DUCKWORTH, HEATHER supl 11.29

ABD PROPERTY MGMT rent 675.00

ADVANCE AUTO PARTS supl 16.14

ALLAMAKEE CO BOARD OF HEALTH reimb 269.78

AMAZON CAPITAL SVCS INC

supl 282.24

AXON ENTERPRISE INC supl 1,575.00

BHC EMS ASSOC reimb 508.50

BLACK HAWK RENTAL eq rpr 183.25

BLACK HAWK WASTE DISPOSAL

eq rent 62.72

BREMER CO reimb 7,039.39

BUCHANAN CO EMS ASSOC

reimb 3,093.84

BUCHANAN CO PUBLIC HEALTH DEPT reimb 2,396.34

CENTURYLINK tel 63.76

COMMUNITY MEML HOSPITAL

reimb 19.58

D&J PROPERTIES rent 225.00

DIZDARIC, MERIMA svc 15.00

EMERGENCY MED SVCS ASSOC OF BREMER CO reimb 2,648.70

ENCORE ENERGY SVCS INC

svc 888.43

FAMILY PSYCHOLOGY ASSOCIATES svc 400.00

GALLS supl 103.12

GARCIA, LEONILA svc 15.00

GRAINGER INC svc 57.00

GRUNDY CENTER AMBULANCE DEPT reimb 2,091.32

GRUNDY CO reimb 3,090.98

HAWKEYE ALARM & SIGNAL CO

svc 60.00

HONEYWELL INC svc 1,941.56

HOWARD CO reimb 1,602.00

HUDSON PRINTING CO INC

publ 1,501.85

IOWA LEGAL AID alloc 5,000.00

ISAC dues 5,900.00

JAGUAR SOFTWARE maint 3,538.29

KARBEN, KAREN svc 15.00

LOWES HOME CTRS INC misc 17.94

MALLORY SAFETY & SUPL supl 716.88

MERCYONE NE IA CLINIC svc 832.00

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 11.76

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 5,441.04

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 8,834.25

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 707.39

MUBIBYA, ERNEST SHABANI svc 15.00

NORTH STAR REALTORS rent 225.00

OFFICE DEPOT supl 202.80

PALMER LUTHERAN HEALTH CTR INC reimb 659.89

PEDERSEN DOWIE CLABBY MCCAUSLAND INS ins 28,059.00

PITNEY BOWES eq rent 777.36

POLICE LEGAL SCIENCES INC

svc 2,640.00

PROSHIELD FIRE PROTECTION

svc 130.95

REGIONAL HEALTH SVCS OF HOWARD CO reimb 12,540.03

SACRED HEART CHURCH rent 150.00

SAFARILAND supl 290.00

SAINI, YASHPAL rent 225.00

SAMS WHOLESALE CLUB supl 72.23

SAMS WHOLESALE CLUB supl 590.22

SARTORI MEML HOSP INC dba MERCYONE CF MC reimb 52.13

SCHIMBERG CO eq 270.22

SUMMIT FOOD SVC food 15,829.79

SHRED MASTER svc 265.96

UPS svc 16.68

US POST OFFICE fee 1,240.00

US CELLULAR svc 1,321.39

US CREMATION SOCIETY svc 1,000.00

VERIZON WIRELESS svc 40.01

VETERANS MEML HOSPITAL

reimb 1,969.59

VISA misc 331.05

WASTE MGMT OF WI-MN svc 2,027.93

WLOO WATER WORKS wtr 100.00

WLOO WATER WORKS wtr 300.00

WAVERLY HEALTH CTR reimb 5,082.79

WERTJES UNIFORMS supl 605.00

WINNESHIEK CO BOARD OF HEALTH reimb 5,614.81

WINNESHIEK CO EMERG MED SVCS ASSOC reimb 606.83

WINNESHIEK MED CTR reimb 2,171.20

WOOLVERTON PRINTING CO

svc 3,829.65

XPRESSIONS supl 660.50

GENERAL SUPPLEMENTAL FUND

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 268.96

IPERS ipers 2,232.40

FOUR OAKS INC svc 2,332.50

LUTHERAN SVCS OF IA svc 3,545.40

CLERK OF DISTRICT COURT

svc 195.99

IA MUNICIPALITIES WKRS COMP ASSOC svc 23,972.00

PEDERSEN DOWIE CLABBY MCCAUSLAND INS ins 409,264.54

REDENBAUGH, MITCHAL svc 150.00

SUCCESSLINK svc 663.32

WILSON, BRODI svc 150.00

COUNTY SERVICES FUND

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 121.00

IPERS ipers 789.46

RURAL BASIC FUND

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 1,634.75

IPERS ipers 14,815.43

SECONDARY ROADS FUND

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 3,620.00

IPERS ipers 28,331.12

ASPRO INC svc 1,102.50

CITY OF CEDAR FALLS svc 79.21

D&D TIRE INC eq 360.00

FIX TIRE CO fuel 297.68

CITY OF HUDSON util 34.70

AGVANTAGE FS INC fuel 5,780.90

AMAZON CAPITAL SVCS INC eq 32.91

BLACK HAWK WASTE DISPOSAL

svc 183.96

CF UTILITIES util 7.25

CF UTILITIES util 75.00

CENTURYLINK tel 47.01

CENTURYLINK tel 48.01

CINTAS CORP svc 32.64

DONS TRUCK SALES INC prts 289.66

DUNKERTON COOP ELEVATOR

fuel 1,888.34

GIERKE ROBINSON CO supl 12.03

HUDSON MUNICIPAL ELECTRIC UTIL util 74.03

IOWA PRISON INDUSTRIES eq 838.55

LA PORTE MOTOR SUPL INC

supl 133.31

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 28.48

NAPA AUTO PARTS prts 12.85

PETERSON CONTRACTORS INC

svc 800.00

POMP’S TIRE SVC eq 1,689.14

TAMPLIN, JEFFREY W svc 12,937.50

THOMAS JAMES svc 17.50

THOMPSON TRUCK & TRAILER

prts 573.68

JAIL COMMISSARY FUND

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 17.00

IPERS ipers 312.98

KEEFE SUPL CO food 2,799.16

MCKEE FOODS food 65.42

LOWES HOME CTRS INC supl 199.88

SAMS WHOLESALE CLUB misc 826.22

INSURANCE TRUST FUND

NAVITUS HEALTH SOLUTIONS

ins 17,757.18

PREFERRED ONE INS CO

ins 51,992.75

SELF-INSUR/LIAB,PROP ETC FUND JOHNS AUTO BODY svc 7,005.27

FLEXIBLE SPENDING FUND

EBC flx sp 2,626.07

EBC flx sp 5,562.75

SOLID WASTE ADMIN FUND

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 205.00

IPERS ipers 1,304.08

E911 SERVICE COMMISSION FUND FARMERS MUTUAL TELEPHONE CO tel 120.76

RACOM CORP svc 282,337.82

AMERICAN TOWER CORP

eq rent 7,812.38

BHC CONSOLIDATED svc 30,000.00

CENTURYLINK tel 69.00

COLOFF MEDIA eq rent 1,967.00

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 372.05

PEDERSEN DOWIE CLABBY MCCAUSLAND INS ins 18,917.95

RTC COMMUNICATIONS tel 23.50

EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT FUND

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 165.00

IPERS ipers 1,235.48

BERGANKDV TECHNOLOGY & CONSULTING svc 14.00

CREATIVE PRODUCT SOURCE INC supl 161.72

PEDERSEN DOWIE CLABBY MCCAUSLAND INS ins 3,234.71

COUNTY ASSESSOR FUND

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 1,046.00

IPERS ipers 8,453.94

BHC TREASURER svc 11,736.67

AYES: Laylin, Little, Trelka, White, Schwartz.

NAYS: None.

Resolution adopted.

RECEIVE PROJECT UPDATES FROM DEPARTMENT HEADS/ELECTED OFFICIALS. County Engineer Cathy Nicholas said there are two piers left to finish on the Cedar Wapsi Road bridge over the Cedar River. Her bridge crew is constructing another culvert on Canfield Road. It will then move on to a bridge replacement on Hess Road, which they hope to complete before harvest time.

Moved by White, seconded by Trelka that the MINUTES of the Board Meeting held July 7, 2020 be and are hereby approved as submitted. Motion carried.

CONSENT AGENDA

White moved the following RESOLUTION seconded by Laylin.

A. TO APPROVE, RECEIVE, PLACE ON FILE WITH THE COUNTY AUDITOR

1. The Board of Supervisors APPROVE INTERGOVERNMENTAL JOURNAL ENTRIES, and that the County Auditor be authorized and directed to TRANSFER monies within the various funds as submitted.

Transfer from Fund Amount Transfer to Fund Amount

GENERAL – SHERIFF 59,348.00 GEN.– CONS. COMM. CENTER 59,348.00

COUNTY SERVICES 44.15 GENERAL – DHS 44.15

GENERAL – DHS 11,279.41 GENERAL – MAINTENANCE 11,279.41

GENERAL – CONS. 2,961.20 GENERAL – MAINTENANCE 2,961.20

GENERAL – DHS 327.39 GENERAL – MAINTENANCE 327.39

COUNTY SERVICES 75.25 GENERAL – DHS 75.25

E911 SERVICE COMM. 563.22 GENERAL – CONSERVATION 563.22

E911 SERVICE COMM. 225.29 EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT 225.29

2. The PAYROLL ADJUSTMENTS submitted by the various departments and the County Auditor be authorized and directed to adjust his records accordingly.

DEPT., NAME POSITION FROM TO DATE CHANGE

BOARD, CHRIS SCHWARTZ

DEATON, SUSAN D TEMP. FINANCE DIR. 75.00 75.00 3/17/2020 TEMP. POS. END

SHERIFF, TONY THOMPSON

ROUSH, JESSICA L JAIL DIV. SOCIAL WRK 24.14 24.14 7/6/2020 NEW HIRE

SMEINS, KIMBERLY A OFF. SPECIALIST 16.28 17.45 6/28/2020 ANN STEP INCR

ATTORNEY, BRIAN WILLIAMS

BURK, PETER W ASST CTY ATTY NON-BARG 3080.45 3080.45 6/30/2020 TERM PEND

STACH-LORANG, ALISHA A ASST CTY ATTY 52.46 52.46 7/6/2020 REHIRE

CONS. COMM., JUDY FLORES

FLORES, JUDY K ADMIN. SUPERVISOR 38.77 41.48 7/1/2020 PAY INCREASE

REISBERG-TIMMER, JENNIFER R SFT SUPER 31.93 33.21 7/1/2020 PAY INCREASE

ROGERS, MEGAN R CIV DISPATCH 19.92 19.92 7/6/2020 NEW HIRE

INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY, KIM VEEDER

SCHMITZ, GLENDA J COMP PROGR ANAL 37.38 37.38 6/30/2020 TERM PEND

MAINTENANCE, RORY GEVING

DANIELS, KENDALL R PROP MAINT ASST 18.05 19.34 6/28/2020 ANN STEP INCR

ENGINEER, CATHY NICHOLAS

EHLERS, SHANE R GIS-ASSET TECH 24.64 26.47 6/28/2020 ANN STEP INCR

ELECTIONS, KAREN SHOWALTER

HANSEN, FAYE J ELECT CLERK II 14.69 14.69 7/2/2020 TERM PEND

3. The Sheriff’s MONTHLY REPORT of fees as of June 30, 2020.

B. TO RECEIVE AND PLACE ON FILE WITH THE COUNTY AUDITOR

1. The MANURE MANAGEMENT PLAN (MMP) update submitted by Talon Farms, LLC d/b/a Droppert, Finisher Farm Facility ID #65672 located at 10650 Ansborough Avenue, Waterloo, in Black Hawk County pursuant to 567 Iowa Administrative Code §455B.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Trelka, White, Schwartz.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

CONSENT AGENDA ENDS

White moved the following resolution seconded by Laylin.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that TERMINATION NOTICE received from Buddy and Linda Blanford for the flood buy-out lease agreement for parcel #9014-07-128-007 be approved and that the agreement be terminated on August 1, 2020.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Trelka, White, Schwartz.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

Trelka moved the following resolution seconded by Laylin.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the AGREEMENT between Black Hawk County Social Services and the State of Iowa, Judicial Branch for reimbursement to the Judicial Hospitalization Referee for services performed from July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021 in Black Hawk County in an amount not to exceed $52,578.52 be approved and direct the Chair to sign.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Trelka, White, Schwartz.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

White moved the following resolution seconded by Laylin.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the STATEMENT OF COMPLETION and FINAL ACCEPTANCE OF WORK and the CONSTRUCTION PAY ESTIMATE REPORT for Projects STBG-SWAP-C007(151)—FG-07 for Raymond Rd approaches and ramps to I-380 authorize and direct the Iowa Department of Transportation to make final payment in the amount of $30,000 with a total project cost of $1,171,774.02 as recommended by Catherine Nicholas, County Engineer (Project contracted at $1,281,855.06 total working days specified 60, working days used 58, liquidated damages assessed – $0.00 contractor, Aspro, Inc. Waterloo, Iowa).

Nicholas said the project came in 10% under contract. She showed before and after pictures of the project.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Trelka, White, Schwartz.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

White moved the following resolution seconded by Laylin.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the BRIDGE EMBARGO restoring vehicle and load limits to the maximum legal limit for the structure crossing an unnamed creek located on West Bennington Road between Streeter Road and Wagner Road (T90N, R13W-21-01-05, NW Corner) be approved and the removal of signs from the structures as recommended by Catherine Nicholas, County Engineer. (The Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors is empowered under authority of §321.236 Subsection (8), §321.255 and §321.471 to §321.473 of the Code of Iowa to prohibit the operation of vehicles or impose limitations as to the weight thereof on designated highways or highway structures under their jurisdiction.)

Nicholas said the road has been embargoed for fifteen years, but with repairs the embargo is no longer needed. She showed before-and-after pictures.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Trelka, White, Schwartz.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

Moved by Trelka, seconded by Laylin that the APPOINTMENT of Alisha A. Stach-Lorang as Assistant Black Hawk County Attorney effective July 6, 2020 through December 31, 2022 be approved, and direct the Chair to sign as recommended by Brian J. Williams, Black Hawk County Attorney. Motion carried.

Moved by White, seconded by Trelka to designate Grant Veeder, County Auditor, as voting delegate for Black Hawk County at the National Association of Counties Virtual Annual Business Meeting, July 20, 2020. Motion carried.

Moved by Little, seconded by Laylin that the PERSONNEL REQUISITION for the Account Specialist (full-time) in the Sheriff’s Office be approved, as recommended by Tony Thompson, County Sheriff. Motion carried.

The Board discussed County and Community support for the Cedar Valley Hospitality House Warming and Resource Center. Rachel Carter-Shadle, who operates a federally funded program for homeless veterans in Black Hawk County, described the situation for homeless people in the county, including veterans. She spoke for the group making the request for assistance in purchasing a $150,000 property for use as the new Warming Center. Little said that the county supports three relief organizations through Community Services, and said that county Veterans Affairs should be helping veterans. Carter-Shadle said that all of these agencies do a good job with what they have, but the need is much greater than they can address. White said he agreed with Little, and that veterans who are able to receive federal veterans benefits should be paying agencies back for the services they received. He and Little said the group should be seeking assistance from Waterloo and Cedar Falls and other agencies. Carter-Shadle and Schwartz said that the group has applied through the city of Waterloo for a community development block grant, and they are seeking funding from other sources as well. Joni Hansen of Hospitality House and Jackie Preston of Pathways Behavioral Services also spoke in support of the request. Hansen said the warming center takes in people who are often involved with mental health or substance abuse issues that prevent them from accessing other overnight shelters. Preston said that staff at the warming center gives homeless people referrals to appropriate agencies. Trelka said that law enforcement officers support the warming center because they often find themselves spending 2-3 hours with a homeless person, expected to provide services they have not been trained to deliver, while with the warming center they can take a homeless person there and both keep them safe and expose them to appropriate services. He said that there was $100,000 left unspent in the Community Services budget that could be used to support the request. Koleen Schipper of Community Services said that the budget surplus occurred because clients who usually need housing assistance were able to access federal funds appropriated for pandemic relief. She said the warming center was an alternative for people who couldn’t access the services supported by Community Services for various reasons, and it was a good spot to take time to figure out the situation and see what could be done about permanent housing.

Laylin asked if the group was expecting to get the greater portion of their funding from the county. Schwartz indicated they wouldn’t know until they get responses to other requests. White said that if the county provides support at this point, the group would be back for more. Little said that county reserves are strong now, but COVID-related expenses and losses in revenue should make the Board cautious. Laylin said she definitely wanted to see the project work, and the parties should put their heads together. White said that he would commit to one-third of the $150,000 needed for the building purchase, but he wanted to see Waterloo and Cedar Falls step up to the plate. He told Preston that Pathways should make a financial commitment as well. The Board took no action.

ANY REPORTS OR INFORMATION FROM THE BOARD. White said that flag carriers are still needed for the Field of Honor event on August 8 and 9.

CANVASS

At ten-fifteen o’clock (10:15) a.m., the Board of Supervisors of Black Hawk County, Iowa, sitting as a Board of Canvassers proceeded to CANVASS the returns of the SPECIAL CITY ELECTION held July 7, 2020, pursuant to the provisions of §50.24 of the Code of Iowa.

In accordance with §50.22 of the Code of Iowa, the Commissioner of Elections announced there were two provisional ballots rejected and not counted.

Trelka moved the following resolution seconded by White.

WHEREAS, the SPECIAL CITY ELECTION was held as prescribed by law on July 7, 2020, and

WHEREAS, the Board of Supervisors and ex-officio Board of Canvassers have canvassed the vote of said elections in accordance with §50.24 of the Code of Iowa, now therefore

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that we, the undersigned members of the Board of Supervisors and ex-officio Board of Canvassers of Black Hawk County, Iowa, do hereby certify the results in the canvass summary and the following turnout report in accordance with §§50.24 and 376.9 of the Code of Iowa, of the votes cast in the SPECIAL CITY ELECTION held December 11, 2018 and that no obvious clerical errors were identified during the canvass.

Seven hundred eighty-two (782) people voted at the polls on Election Day.

Five thousand seven hundred seventy-four (5,774) absentee ballots were accepted for counting.

One (1) provisional ballots were accepted for counting.

A total of six thousand five hundred fifty-seven (6,557) people voted.

No candidate received a majority of the votes cast. Pursuant to §376.9 of the Code of Iowa, a runoff election to fill the at-large council member vacancy in Cedar Falls will be held on August 4, 2020, between LeaAnn Saul and Kelly Dunn.

On motion and vote the meeting adjourned.

Chris Schwartz, Chair, Board of Supervisors

Grant Veeder, County Auditor