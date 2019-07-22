Waterloo, Iowa July 16, 2019

The Board of Supervisors of the County of Black Hawk, in the State of Iowa, met in regular adjourned meeting at the Courthouse in Waterloo, County Seat of said County, at nine o’clock (9:00) a.m., pursuant to law, to the rules of said Board, and to adjournment. The meeting was called to order and on roll call there were present: Linda Laylin, Chris Schwartz, Dan Trelka and Tom Little, Chair.

Absent: Craig White.

Unless otherwise noted, all actions were approved unanimously.

Moved by Schwartz, seconded by Trelka that the AGENDA be received and place on file with the County Auditor as approved. Motion carried.

Schwartz moved the following resolution seconded by Laylin.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Black Hawk County, that the Board of Supervisors APPROVE EXPENDITURES, and that the County Auditor be authorized and directed to ISSUE CHECKS, against the various settlement of such claims as allowed:

GENERAL BASIC FUND

A TECH/FREEMAN ALARM

svc $1,830.00

AHLERS & COONEY svc $1,983.80

ALTORFER INC svc $2,142.00

BOB BARKER CO INC eq $720.48

BREMER CO SHERIFF svc $47.10

CDW GOVERNMENT INC eq $1,677.48

COURIER svc $164.99

DEBNER JULIE A svc $334.00

DEPT OF CORRECTIONAL SVCS svc $22,786.48

EHRLICH , BETH svc $198.50

EMSL ANALYTICAL INC supl $121.55

FORD JILL S svc $25.50

HALTOM JENNIFER svc $14.00

HOLZAPFEL SUZANNE svc $24.00

JOHNSTONE SUPL supl $38.36

MARTIN BROS DIST CO supl $141.99

MATT PARROTT/STOREY KENWORTHY supl $1,733.51

MEADOW RIDGE WLOO rent $200.00

MENARDS WLOO eq $69.98

PER MAR SECURITY SVCS

svc $1,886.36

PTS OF AMERICA svc $1,500.00

WLOO COMM SCHOOLS supl $3,888.20

EGBUONYE, NAFISSA reimb $216.46

HETH, BILLIE reimb $95.94

HOWARD, KIMBERLY mil $534.29

NORTHLAND AMY reimb $38.00

ADNET TECHNOLOGIES svc $3,005.40

ADVANCED SYSTEMS INC svc $635.31

AEGIS SCIENTIFIC svc $4,517.18

AMAZON CAPITAL SVCS INC

svc $137.83

AMERICAN ACADEMY OF PEDIATRICS

supl $3,557.29

ASSOC OF AMERICAN LUNG

supl $800.00

BANKERS ADVERTISING CO

supl $1,896.37

BLACK HAWK WASTE DISPOSAL

eq rent $62.72

BOUND TREE MEDICAL supl $4,036.67

CANON FINANCIAL SVCS INC

svc $455.58

CEDAR BEND HUMANE SOCIETY INC

svc $2,277.07

CF UTILITIES util $337.50

CF UTILITIES util $580.00

CF UTILITIES data $85.00

CENTURYLINK tel $202.86

COAST TO COAST COMPUTER PRODUCTS supl $579.98

COOL RUNNINGS JAMAICAN FOOD TRUCK ref $250.00

DEPT OF CORRECTIONS

alloc $35,000.00

DON GARDNER CONSTRUCTION CO svc $17,144.00

EASTGATE ESTATES rent $450.00

ENCORE ENERGY SVCS INC

fuel $1,636.22

FARM & HOME PUBLISHERS

supl $600.00

FAYETTE CO SHERIFF svc $106.16

GARDEN CEMETERY & MAUSOLEUM

svc $500.00

GIBSON SPECIALTY CO supl $28.00

GORDON LYNN A svc $91.00

HAWKEYE ALARM & SIGNAL CO

svc $331.00

HONEYWELL INC svc $31,547.26

INOUYE, ROBERT svc $1,507.58

IA DIV OF LABOR SVCS svc $320.00

ISAC dues $1,750.00

IA STORMWATER EDUC PARTNERSHIP dues $227.00

U OF IA educ $2,515.00

JAN PROPERTIES rent $200.00

KCVM 93.5 THE MIX svc $400.00

KIESLER POLICE SUPL supl $7,165.00

KNOWLEDGE CAPITAL ALLIANCE

svc $5,020.00

MCCARTER JOHN L svc $244.82

MCDONALD SUPL supl $1,138.70

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util $200.00

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util $61.52

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util $7,656.99

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util $16,487.35

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util $11.61

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util $744.31

MID AMERICAN ENERGY/SPEC ACCT

util $150.00

MIDWEST BUILDINGS INC svc $412.00

NEYEN, KELLY svc $95.50

N IA JUV DETENTION SVCS

svc $2,750.00

OREILLY AUTO STORES prts $89.23

PEDERSEN DOWIE CLABBY MCCAUSLAND INS ins $15,855.56

PITNEY BOWES eq rent $777.36

POLICE LEGAL SCIENCES INC

svc $2,640.00

RENNER, STEVEN ref $105.28

RICOH USA INC maint $722.12

SAMS WHOLESALE CLUB

supl $1,143.30

SHERWIN WILLIAMS supl $120.47

SHIELD TECHNOLOGY CORP

svc $16,920.00

SPAHN AND ROSE LUMBER CO

supl $1,208.66

STEPHENS PECK INC supl $90.00

STRATEGIC IMAGING supl $3,406.00

SUCCESSLINK svc $6,171.69

TEDS HOME AND HDWR prts $108.62

US POST OFFICE supl $55.00

UNITY POINT-ALLEN HOS svc $241.00

VAN WYNGARDEN & ABRAHAMSON INC svc $956.80

WLOO WATER WORKS wtr $400.00

WEBSTER CO SHERIFF svc $32.76

WOOLVERTON PRINTING CO

svc $270.00

XEROX CORP svc $258.17

YOUNG PLBG & HEATING CO svc $2,392.00

FLORES JUDY reimb $335.88

KATCHER JAMES J reimb $42.35

RAPIEN, CORY reimb $126.00

VEEDER KIM reimb $539.76

WESTENDORF JEREMY reimb $43.10

SECONDARY ROADS FUND

ACCESS SYSTEMS supl $254.99

ASPRO INC supl $382.64

BMC AGGREGATES supl $25,403.56

CITY OF CEDAR FALLS fuel $1,271.26

MENARDS WLOO prts $18.25

NORTHLAND PRODUCTS CO

supl $1,216.21

1ST AYD CORP eq $258.69

AIRGAS NORTH CENTRAL

eq rent $9.00

AMAZON CAPITAL SVCS INC

supl $163.77

BENTONS READY MIXED CONCRETE INC svc $1,510.50

BLACK HAWK WASTE DISPOSAL

svc $120.96

CF UTILITIES util $75.00

CENTURYLINK tel $66.18

CENTURYLINK tel $46.36

CINTAS CORP svc $32.64

DENCO HIWAY CONSTRUCTION CORP svc $7,549.75

DONS TRUCK SALES INC eq $160.19

E CENTRAL IA COOP fuel $12,490.20

IIW ENGINEERS & SURVEYORS

svc $423.75

KRUEGER AUTO & TRUCK VILLA INC

prts $13.91

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util $701.00

NAPA AUTO PARTS prts $256.79

PAUL NIEMANN CONSTRUCTION

supl $39,353.61

SADLER POWER TRAIN INC

prts $205.08

SWARTZROCK IMPL CO – CNH CAPITAL prts $575.00

VERIZON CONNECT NWF INC

svc $781.50

JAIL COMMISSARY FUND

SAMS WHOLESALE CLUB food $665.52

RURAL SEWER FUND

KEYSTONE LABS INC svc $30.00

URBAN SVCS svc $3,760.00

INSURANCE TRUST FUND

NAVITUS HEALTH SOLUTIONS

ins $16,836.04

PREFERRED ONE INS CO

ins $138,765.22

SELF-INSURED/LIAB, PROP ETC FUND

JOHNS AUTO BODY svc $974.90

FLEXIBLE SPENDING FUND

EMPLOYEE BENEFITS CORP

flx sp $2,858.29

EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT FUND

BERGANKDV TECHNOLOGY & CONSULTING svc $14.00

ISAC educ $210.00

DICKEYS PRINTING svc $187.00

DRAINAGE FUND

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util $12.44

COUNTRY VIEW ENTERPRISE FUND

ACCESS SYSTEMS svc $247.50

ANDERSON ERICKSON DAIRY CO

food $1,122.68

BLACKHAWK AUTOMATIC SPRINKLERS svc $537.00

FIX TIRE CO eq $10.50

HD SUPL FACILITIES MAINT

supl $1,370.42

HOCKENBERGS supl $281.64

JOHNSTONE SUPL supl $126.20

MARTIN BROS DIST CO sup $11,150.02

WLOO COMMUNITY SCHOOLS

supl $43.25

ALLEN MEML HOSPITAL svc $153.00

BK TILE INC supl $157.50

CENTURYLINK tel $317.92

CONTINENTAL RESEARCH CORP

svc $382.17

DEX MEDIA EAST publ $29.00

DIRECT SUPL HEALTHCARE EQUIP

eq $1,918.99

EARTHGRAINS BAKING CO INC

food $154.38

GENERAL SHEET METAL WORKS INC supl $375.00

NETWORK SVCS CO INC svc $1,111.37

NICKS SEWER & DRAIN CLEANING

eq $140.00

PATTERSON MEDICAL svc $58.58

PITNEY BOWES supl $122.38

RICOH USA INC svc $179.34

SCHOOL BUS SALES CO

eq rpr $111.00

SCHUMACHER ELEVATOR CO, eq rpr

$887.60

US CELLULAR cell $652.58

US FOODS food $3,209.90

WINDSTREAM IA COMMUNICATIONS

tel $123.22

YOUNG PLBG & HEATING CO

svc $5,661.50

CAREY LUELLA reimb $50.00

NTT DATA LONG TERM CARE SOL

svc $180.00

RURAL SEWER FUND

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util $268.49

INSURANCE TRUST FUND

NAVITUS HEALTH SOLUTIONS

ins $16,079.30

EIDE BAILLY ins $120.00

FIRST ADMINISTRATORS INC

ins $31,222.09

MADISON NATL INS CO ins $1,314.44

DELTA DENTAL PLAN OF IA

ins $14,744.28

E911 SERVICE COMMISSION FUND

BHC TREASURER svc $11,000.00

CENTURYLINK svc $2,168.27

EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT FUND

CENTURYLINK svc $158.69

ISAC educ $150.00

US CELLULAR cell $177.31

COUNTY ASSESSOR FUND

WELLMARK ins $7,620.28

CENTURYLINK tel $77.89

KEY EQUIPMENT FINANCE eq $156.25

US CELLULAR cell $162.50

WATSON AND RYAN svc $1,627.50

WINDSTREAM IA COMMUNICATIONS

tel $2.16

DVORAK MICHAEL C mil $46.90

TROTTER TRACY mil $59.33

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, Trelka, Little.

NAYS: None.

ABSENT: White Resolution adopted.

RECEIVE PROJECT UPDATES FROM DEPARTMENT HEADS/ELECTED OFFICIALS

County Engineer Catherine Nicholas showed a picture of the new (used) crane that arrived last week from Ohio along with a service technician who worked with employees on how to operate the crane. This is an 80 ton crawler crane that will be used for our smaller county bridge projects. She updated the board on the construction work on Raymond Road/US Hwy 20 overpass. This is an Iowa Department of Transportation project with the County replacing about 100 feet on all four ramps. That part of the project is almost finished. The concrete on Raymond Road extending about 3,000 feet on both sides of bridge is also being replaced. It will still be 2-3 more weeks for the contactor to finish this project. Mile rock still being replaced with staff working until 4:30 every day weather permitting. Schwartz asked if they will be able to get all of the road rock work completed. Nicholas said no and that will be part of the work session discussion next week. Little asked if we have a trailer to haul the crane. Nicholas said no and they will be renting one from local contractors for roughly $700-$800 round trip to the work site.

Moved by Laylin, seconded by Trelka that the MINUTES of the Board Meeting held July 9, 2019 be and are hereby approved as submitted. Motion carried.

CONSENT AGENDA

Trelka moved the following RESOLUTION seconded by Schwartz.

A. TO APPROVE, RECEIVE, PLACE ON FILE WITH THE COUNTY AUDITOR

1. The Board of Supervisors APPROVE INTERGOVERNMENTAL JOURNAL ENTRIES, and that the County Auditor be authorized and directed to TRANSFER monies within the various funds as submitted.

Transfer from Fund Amount Transfer to Fund Amount

GENERAL – SHERIFF 56,612.00 GEN. – CONS. COMMUN. CENTER 56,612.00

SOCIAL SERVICES 1,060.92 GENERAL – MAINTENANCE 1,060.92

SECONDARY ROADS 272,369.09 SECONDARY ROADS 272,369.09

GEN.-CONS. COMM. CENTER 2,632.35 GENERAL – MAINTENANCE 2,632.35

2. The PAYROLL ADJUSTMENTS submitted by the various departments and the County Auditor be authorized and directed to adjust his records accordingly.

DEPT., NAME POSITION FROM TO DATE CHANGE

SHERIFF, Tony Thompson

HARRIS, MATTHEW R DEP. SHERIFF 32.24 32.24 7/1/2019 TERM PEND

JOLLEY, JEREMY D DEP. SHERIFF 32.24 32.24 7/2/2019 TERM PEND

SMEINS, KIMBERLY A OFF. SPECIALIST 16.28 16.28 7/8/2019 NEW HIRE

MAINTENANCE, Rory Geving

DANIELS, KENDALL R PROP. MNT. ASST16.87 18.05 6/30/2019 ANN STEP INCR

ENGINEER, Cathy Nicholas

EHLERS, SHANE R GIS-ASST TECH 23.52 23.52 7/1/2019 NEW HIRE

3. The CERTIFICATE OF INSURANCE for Iowa Northland Regional Council of Governments.

B. TO RECEIVE AND PLACE ON FILE WITH THE COUNTY AUDITOR

1. The PROTEST ON PROPERTIES assessed for five million dollars are more as submitted by T.J. Koenigsfeld, Black Hawk County Assessor.

2. The MANURE MANAGEMENT PLAN (MMP) update submitted by Robert Cooper d/b/a RWC Farms Inc. Facility ID #61142 located at 8504 Garling Road, La Porte City, in Black Hawk County pursuant to 567 Iowa Administrative Code §455B.

3. The PERMIT FOR UTILITY WORK WITHIN THE RIGHT-OF-WAY for Grundy County Rural Electric Cooperative, Grundy Center, Iowa for placement of underground electric utility on County right-of-way along Acker Road as recommended by Catherine Nicholas, County Engineer.

4. The PERMIT FOR UTILITY WORK WITHIN THE RIGHT-OF-WAY for Cedar Falls Utilities, Cedar Falls, Iowa for placement of underground fiber utility on County right-of-way along W. Ridgeway Avenue as recommended by Catherine Nicholas, County Engineer.

5. The PERMIT FOR UTILITY WORK WITHIN THE RIGHT-OF-WAY for Cedar Falls Utilities, Cedar Falls, Iowa for placement of underground fiber/electric utility on County right-of-way along N. Butler Road as recommended by Catherine Nicholas, County Engineer.

6. The PERMIT FOR UTILITY WORK WITHIN THE RIGHT-OF-WAY for Windstream Iowa Communications, Little Rock, Arkansas for placement of underground fiber utility on County right-of-way along Waverly Road as recommended by Catherine Nicholas, County Engineer.

C. TO APPROVE AND DIRECT THE CHAIR TO SIGN

1. The FIREWORKS PERMIT request by Flashing Thunder Fireworks for July 20, 2019 to be held at the Cedar Falls Speedway, 7227 Waverly Road, Cedar Falls, Iowa with Pyrotechnics done by Thomas Meier.

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, Trelka, Little.

NAYS: None.

ABSENT: White Resolution adopted.

CONSENT AGENDA ENDS

Schwartz moved the following resolution seconded by Trelka.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the TERMINATION of the CONTRACT DCAT2-19-090 between Black Hawk County, Iowa Department of Human Services, and the Black Hawk County Decategorization Board for the purpose of providing transportation of Delinquent Youth for the First District Counties effective July 1, 2019 through June 30, 2020 be approved.

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, Trelka, Little.

NAYS: None. ABSENT: White Resolution adopted.

Moved by Schwartz, seconded by Laylin that the PERSONNEL REQUISITION for the Office Specialist (Full Time, replacement) in the County Social Services Office be approved, as recommended by Karen Dowell, County Social Services Chief Operating Officer. Motion carried.

Moved by Laylin, seconded by Trelka that the PERSONNEL REQUISITION for the Office Specialist (Full Time, new budgeted) in the County Treasurer’s Office be approved, as recommended by Rita Schmidt, County Treasurer. Little asked if this was actually approved during budget. Laylin and Trelka confirmed that. Schmidt explained that the new software program for dealer title work. The work is now being done by supervisors so we need to have them train office specialists to do this. Little asked if this is a forever thing or just a catchup. Schmidt said it will expand to all dealers in the state and both new and used vehicles so it will be a used going forward. Schwartz said this is something handed down from the State and that this position is needed to maintain the high quality of services your office provides. Motion carried.

Schwartz moved the following resolution seconded by Laylin.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the TAX SALE CERTIFICATE ASSIGNMENT for a vacant lot (Parcel 9014-03-178-008) located in Janesville, Iowa, pursuant to §446.31 of the Code of Iowa be approved and said Certificate of Purchase of Tax sale be assigned to Lonny and Mary Mallon with a TAX SALE assignment fee of $10.00 and the tax payment of $102.00 as recommended by Rita Schmidt, County Treasurer. Schmidt said this is a little strip of land right next to theirs. The likely next step would be to combine it with theirs to clean it up and eliminate the same situation with any future sale of the property.

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, Trelka, Little.

NAYS: None. ABSENT: White Resolution adopted.

At Nine-eighteen o’clock (9:18) a.m., a public hearing was held as provided by law in the Board Room 201 of the Black Hawk County Courthouse, Waterloo, Iowa at which time all interested persons could appear to file objections on the proposed ordinance adopting the reformatted, indexed, and republished Black Hawk County Code of Ordinances.

The Board of Supervisors examined proof of publication of notice and determined that the notice had been published on July 5, 2019 in the Courier in accordance with the requirements of the Code of Iowa.

Moved by Laylin, seconded by Schwartz to receive and place on file proof of publication of notice of public hearing. Motion carried.

Moved by Laylin, seconded by Schwartz to waive the first reading. Motion carried.

Moved by Laylin, seconded by Schwartz to close the hearing and oral and written comments were received and placed on file. Motion carried.

Laylin moved the following resolution seconded by Schwartz.

WHEREAS, a public hearing was held on July 16, 2019 at Nine-eighteen o’clock (9:18) a.m., on the proposed ordinance adopting the reformatted, indexed, and republished Black Hawk County Code of Ordinances and

WHEREAS, the ordinance adopting the reformatted, indexed, and republished Black Hawk County Code of Ordinances” be known as Ordinance No. 143, and

WHEREAS, §331.302(5) of the Code of Iowa allows the Board of Supervisors to suspend by majority vote the requirement to consider and vote on a proposed ordinance at two meetings of the board prior to the meeting at which it is to be fully passed, and

WHEREAS, there were no corrections to the ordinance,

NOW THEREFORE BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the rules requiring the Board of Supervisors to consider and vote on a proposed ordinance at two prior meetings be suspended.

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, Trelka, Little.

NAYS: None. ABSENT: White Resolution adopted.

Laylin moved the following ordinance seconded by Schwartz.

WHEREAS, the ordinance adopting the reformatted, indexed, and republished Black Hawk County Code of Ordinances” be known as Ordinance No. 143, and

WHEREAS, pursuant to §331.302(5) of the Code of Iowa, the Board of Supervisors has suspended by majority vote the requirement to consider and vote on a proposed ordinance at two meetings of the board prior to the meeting at which it is to be finally passed, and

NOW THEREFORE BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the ordinance is hereby adopted and known as Ordinance No. 143.

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, Trelka, Little.

NAYS: None. ABSENT: White Ordinance adopted.

At Nine-twenty o’clock (9:20) a.m., a public hearing was held as provided by law in the Board Room 201 of the Black Hawk County Courthouse, Waterloo, Iowa at which time all interested persons could appear to file objections on the request submitted by Blaine and Chi-Ying Sage at NE of 1428 E. Bennington Road to rezone 2.1 acres from “A” Agriculture District to “A-R” Agricultural-Residential District to build a new single family home and legally described as:

THE PART OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER (SE ¼) OF SECTION NO. 18, TOWNSHIP NO. 90 NORTH, RANGE NO. 12 WEST OF THE FIFTH PRINCIPAL MERIDIAN, BLACK HAWK COUNTY IOWA, DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: COMMENCING AT THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF SAID SOUTHEAST QUARTER, THENCE ALONG THE WEST LINE OF SAID SOUTHEAST QUARTER DUE NORTH AT DISTANCE OF 710.0 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE CONTINUING ALONG SAID WEST LINE DUE NORTH A DISTANCE OF 310.0 FEET, THENCE DUE EAST A DISTANCE OF 300 FEET; THENCE DUE SOUTH A DISTANCE OF 310.0 FEET; THENCE DUE WEST A DISTANCE OF 300.0 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. CONTAINING 2.1 ACRES.

The Board of Supervisors examined proof of publication of notice and determined that the notice had been published on July 5, 019 in the Courier in accordance with the requirements of the Code of Iowa.

Moved by Schwartz, seconded by Laylin to receive and place on file proof of publication of notice of public hearing. Motion carried.

Moved by Laylin, seconded by Trelka to waive the first reading. Motion carried.

Moved by Schwartz, seconded by Laylin to close the hearing and oral and written comments were received and placed on file. County Planning & Zoning Administrator Seth Hyberger read the specifics of the rezoning request. The parcel has remnants of a foundation. Blaine Sage said this property had been in his family for 154 years and he would like to continue that heritage. Motion carried.

Laylin moved the following resolution seconded by Schwartz.

WHEREAS, a public hearing was held on July 16, 2019 at Nine-twenty o’clock (9:20) a.m., on the request submitted by Blaine and Chi-Ying Sage at NE of 1428 E. Bennington Road to rezone 2.1 acres from “A” Agriculture District to “A-R” Agricultural-Residential District to build a new single family home, and

WHEREAS, “An Ordinance Amending Ordinance No. 36, as Amended, the Black Hawk County, Iowa, Agricultural Preservation Zoning Ordinance Adopted February 2, 1999, by adding Subsection No. 228 to Section VI (B), Rezoning Certain Property” as described on the above request submitted by Blaine and Chi-Ying Sage and to consider same for adoption and if adopted would be known as Ordinance no. 77-228, and

WHEREAS, §331.302(5) of the Code of Iowa allows the Board of Supervisors to suspend by majority vote the requirement to consider and vote on a proposed ordinance at two meetings of the board prior to the meeting at which it is to be fully passed, and

WHEREAS, there were no corrections to the ordinance,

NOW THEREFORE BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the rules requiring the Board of Supervisors to consider and vote on a proposed ordinance at two prior meetings be suspended.

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, Trelka, Little.

NAYS: None.

ABSENT: White Resolution adopted.

Laylin moved the following ordinance seconded by Schwartz.

WHEREAS, “An Ordinance Amending Ordinance No. 36, as Amended, the Black Hawk County, Iowa, Agricultural Preservation Zoning Ordinance Adopted February 2, 1999, by adding Subsection No. 228 To Section VI (B), Rezoning Certain Property” as described on the above request submitted by Blaine and Chi-Ying Sage and to consider same for adoption and if adopted would be known as Ordinance No. 77-228, and

WHEREAS, pursuant to §331.302(5) of the Code of Iowa, the Board of Supervisors has suspended by majority vote the requirement to consider and vote on a proposed ordinance at two meetings of the board prior to the meeting at which it is to be finally passed, and

NOW THEREFORE BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the same is hereby zoned acres from “A” Agriculture District to “A-R” Agricultural-Residential District, and the ordinance is hereby adopted and known as Ordinance No. 77-228.

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, Trelka, Little.

NAYS: None. ABSENT: White Ordinance adopted.

ANY REPORTS OR INFORMATION FROM THE BOARD

Trelka said he would update the board on some specific individuals regarding courthouse security. Schwartz is working on the 2020 census. For the 2010 census, grants were available but it doesn’t look like that will happen this time. He will be creating social media for Black Hawk County. We have had no contact from census bureau staff, so our work will be important based on the lackluster effort from the Federal Government. The Middle Cedar Watershed Committee had our technical review of the plan and have submitted the plan to the company contracted to develop the plan. This is close to being finalized.

On motion and vote the meeting adjourned at 9:29 am.

Tom Little, Chair, Board of Supervisors

Helen R. Steffen, Systems/Real Estate Tax Manager