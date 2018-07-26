Waterloo, Iowa July 17, 2018

The Board of Supervisors of the County of Black Hawk, in the State of Iowa, met in regular adjourned meeting at the Courthouse in Waterloo, County Seat of said County, at nine o’clock (9:00) a.m., pursuant to law, to the rules of said Board, and to adjournment. The meeting was called to order and on roll call there were present: Linda Laylin, Tom Little, Frank Magsamen, Chris Schwartz and Craig White, Chair.

Absent: None.

Unless otherwise noted, all actions were approved unanimously.

Moved by Little, seconded by Laylin that the AGENDA be received and place on file with the County Auditor as approved. Motion carried.

Magsamen moved the following resolution seconded by Laylin.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Black Hawk County, that the Board of Supervisors APPROVE EXPENDITURES, and that the County Auditor be authorized and directed to ISSUE CHECKS, against the various settlement of such claims as allowed:

GENERAL BASIC FUND IRS fed pay 5.95

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 14.00

MEYER, BRITTANI svc 75.50

ADVANCED SYSTEMS INC svc 4,605.20

AHLERS & COONEY svc 1,204.50

BICKLEY, MARK svc 705.00

BMC AGGREGATES supl 2,150.63

BRUSTKERN MICHAEL J rent 275.00

CBM MANAGED SVCS food 20,040.75

CHIEF eq 1,071.82

COURIER publ 579.98

CTS LANGUAGELINK svc 243.60

EMSL ANALYTICAL INC svc 311.55

ESRI INC maint 16,700.00

FISCHELS, ROBERT rent 300.00

FULLER, ANGELA svc 175.00

HOLBACH DENNIS rent 275.00

INRCOG svc 1,000.00

KEYSTONE LABS INC svc 26.50

KRUSE DAVID rent 325.00

KUCHENBERG, RANDALL rent 495.00

MANATTS supl 1,175.00

MARCO INC svc 13,769.30

MATT PARROTT/STOREY KENWORTHY supl 2,006.55

MENARDS CF misc 540.72

MENARDS WLOO supl 882.94

METRO INVESTMENTS MULTI UNIT rent 425.00

NORTHERN SAFETY CO INC

svc 117.72

NORTHLAND PRODUCTS CO

supl 155.60

O’KEEFE ELEVATOR CO INC

maint 130.00

ON SITE INFO DESTRUCTION

svc 386.23

P&K MIDWEST prts 238.75

PER MAR SECURITY SVCS

svc 1,830.22

PLUNKETTS PEST CONTROL INC

svc 36.00

PPG ARCHITECTURAL FINISHES INC supl 26.72

RACOM CORP eq 4,515.00

RITE PRICE OFFICE SUPL INC

supl 852.12

ROCK STAR REAL ESTATE rent 200.00

SANDEES LTD supl 42.25

SLED SHED prts 113.05

TIPTOWN HOMES rent 325.00

DILL, KEVIN misc 22.16

PING, CHRISTINE mil 74.10

BANKERS ADVERTISING CO

supl 1,139.00

BENTON BUILDING CTR prts 20.24

BENTON CO SHERIFF svc 57.52

BHC LANDFILL svc 152.62

BLACK HAWK RENTAL eq rent 656.25

BLACK HAWK WASTE DISPOSAL

svc 286.00

BUCKINGHAM COOP CO supl 353.70

BUTLER CO SHERIFF svc 51.82

CAMPBELL SUPL WLOO supl 249.00

CEDAR BEND HUMANE SOCIETY INC svc 2,404.78

CF UTILITIES util 427.36

CENTURYLINK tel 57.13

CENTURYLINK tel 152.00

CINTAS CORP svc 28.80

CLINTON CO SHERIFF svc 10.70

COAST TO COAST COMPUTER PRODUCTS supl 242.94

CONFERENCE TECHNOLOGIES

svc 1,036.47

CONSOLIDATED ENERGY HARTLAND fuel 4,745.24

COVENANT MED CTR INC

eq rent 270.00

CRESCENT ELECTRIC SUPL CO

prts 199.74

DCI-SOR educ 60.00

ECOLAB CTR eq rent 355.12

EVANSDALE WATER WORKS wtr 82.34

FRICKSON, DONA rent 250.00

GREENWOOD DRUG INC meds 28.14

HALL, ZACHARY svc 1,500.00

HAWKEYE ALARM & SIGNAL CO

svc 60.00

HAWKEYE VILLAGE APT rent 200.00

HAWTHORNE HUTS rent 225.00

HOLIDAY INN DES MOINES AIRPORT rooms 1,330.56

IIW ENGINEERS & SURVEYORS

educ 9,949.50

INTOXIMETERS INC supl 395.00

IA ASSOC OF CO CONS BOARD

dues 2,500.00

IA DEPT OF NATURAL RESOURCES svc 25.00

IOWA LAW ENFORCEMENT ACADEMY educ 475.00

U OF IA educ 1,240.00

JONES CO SHERIFF svc 33.50

KEARNS, KELSEY svc 1,500.00

KIRSCHENMAN, MARY rent 200.00

KOENIG SCOTT rent 500.00

LA PLANT, PAIGE svc 750.00

LARSON MGMT rent 200.00

LEXISNEXIS MATTHEW BENDER

svc 519.56

LINDGREN GLASS PRODUCTS INC supl 29.00

LINN CO svc 197.00

LISTER CONCRETE PRODUCTS INC svc 805.50

LODGE CONSTRUCTION INC

svc 50,953.25

LOWES HOME CTRS INC supl 66.49

LPC VETERINARY CLINIC svc 212.94

MARSH PLACE APTS rent 200.00

MCCARTER JOHN L svc 118.00

MEDIACOM svc 335.98

METRO INVESTMENTS rent 300.00

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 29,496.97

MID AMERICAN ENERGY/SPEC ACCT util 480.80

MIKE FEREDAY HEATING & AIR CONDITIONING eq rpr 205.00

MITCHELL CO SHERIFF svc 70.00

NAPA AUTO PARTS prts 140.44

ODONNELL ACE HARDWARE INC

supl 69.22

OPERATION THRESHOLD rent 200.00

OREILLY AUTO STORES supl 129.87

OUTDOOR & MORE prts 78.57

PEDERSEN DOWIE CLABBY MCCAUSLAND INS ins 16,665.23

PEOPLES COMMUNITY HEALTH

supl 10.00

PHEASANTS FOREVER supl 937.50

PITNEY BOWES eq rent 777.36

POLICE LEGAL SCIENCES INC

svc 2,640.00

POLK CO SHERIFF svc 154.93

R&H RENTALS rent 398.39

REEDY MIKE rent 375.00

RICOH USA INC maint 687.73

SAMS WHOLESALE CLUB eq 249.74

SHERWIN WILLIAMS supl 367.47

SHIELD TECHNOLOGY CORP

svc 16,920.00

SHRED MASTER INC svc 78.40

SNYDER & ASSOCIATES svc 8,717.72

SNYDER AUTO GLASS svc 100.00

STEPHENS PECK INC svc 90.00

STORY CO SHERIFF svc 21.90

STRATEGIC IMAGING supl 135.00

SVS INVESTMENTS rent 250.00

TRACTOR SUPL CO supl 303.81

ULINE supl 189.16

US CELLULAR svc 1,295.78

VAN WYNGARDEN & ABRAHAMSON INC svc 982.28

VERIZON WIRELESS svc 435.73

WATERFALLS CAR WASH lbr 17.95

CITY OF WATERLOO svc 1,791.20

WATERLOO HERITAGE HOMES

rent 232.00

WATERLOO MILLS CO svc 281.90

WATERLOO OIL CO fuel 3,177.88

WATERLOO ROTARY CLUB lse 1.00

WLOO WATER WORKS wtr 94.16

WLOO WATER WORKS util 281.43

WAVERLY HEALTH CTR svc 118.64

WEBSTER CO SHERIFF svc 54.80

WERTJES UNIFORMS svc 196.50

WILLIAMS, LAUREN svc 1,500.00

WITHAM AUTO CTR prts/lbr 4,469.66

XEROX CORP svc 161.31

YOUNG PLBG & HEATING CO

eq rpr 7,549.50

FLORES JUDY reimb 667.42

MCCALLA, JANELLE ref 67.00

MOSER, KRISTIN ref 170.00

I & S GROUP svc 2,203.72

GENERAL SUPPLEMENTAL FUND

ST PAULS PRESBYTERIAN rent 50.00

COUNTY SERVICES FUND

ON SITE INFO DESTRUCTION

svc 22.73

RURAL BASIC FUND

CITY OF WATERLOO svc 13,523.01

SECONDARY ROADS FUND

ANTON SALES supl 157.62

BHC TREASURER svc 48.84

BMC AGGREGATES svc 29,271.01

CITY OF CEDAR FALLS svc 31.47

FIX TIRE CO fuel 416.74

CITY OF HUDSON util 31.75

KWIK TRIP INC fuel 396.02

NORTHLAND PRODUCTS CO

supl 139.59

RITE PRICE OFFICE SUPL INC

supl 26.99

SLED SHED eq 1,765.21

SUPERIOR WELDING SUPL supl 207.22

AIRGAS NORTH CENTRAL supl 4.80

BLACK HAWK RENTAL eq rent 240.75

BLACK HAWK WASTE DISPOSAL

svc 108.00

CF UTILITIES util 23.04

CENTURYLINK tel 44.88

CENTURYLINK tel 43.88

CENTURYLINK tel 62.17

CINTAS CORP svc 28.70

CINTAS CORP svc 28.70

CONSOLIDATED ENERGY HARTLAND fuel 1,667.79

CROSS DILLON TIRE eq 14,562.00

DONS TRUCK SALES INC prts 497.06

DUNKERTON COOP ELEVATOR

fuel 4,077.51

E CENTRAL IA COOP fuel 7,549.30

GIERKE ROBINSON CO eq rent 176.55

GRACIOUS FOOD fuel 1,089.70

HAWKEYE COMMUNITY COLLEGE educ 1,675.00

HUDSON MUNICIPAL ELECTRIC UTIL util 79.27

IOWA PLAINS SIGNING INC

svc 1,500.00

LA PORTE MOTOR SUPL INC

supl 210.00

LIBERTY TIRE RECYCLING svc 302.12

LPC CONNECT tel 38.20

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 1,031.01

MIDWEST WHEEL COMPANIES

prts 85.68

MITCHELL1 svc 215.00

MURPHY TRACTOR & EQUIP CO

eq 131.07

NAPA AUTO PARTS prts 602.86

NETWORKFLEET INC svc 583.41

PAUL NIEMANN CONSTRUCTION

svc 50,137.39

SADLER POWER TRAIN INC prts 59.26

SHUCK BRITSON INC svc 3,461.20

UNITY POINT – ALLEN HOSPITAL

svc 182.00

JAIL COMMISSARY FUND

MCKEE FOODS food 125.52

SAMS WHOLESALE CLUBfood 1,205.98

SAMS WHOLESALE CLUB food 244.98

CONSERVATION TRUST FUND

E CENTRAL IA COOP svc 548.44

EMA RADIO SYSTEM-CAP FUND RACOM CORP svc 1,489,427.61

CAPITAL IMPROVEMENT PLAN FUND FASTENAL CO supl 2,850.12

RURAL SEWER FUND

KEYSTONE LABS INC svc 30.00

INSURANCE TRUST FUND

NAVITUS HEALTH SOLUTIONS

ins 25,039.19

PREFERRED ONE INS CO

ins 132,544.22

PREFERRED ONE INS CO

ins 82,924.36

FLEXIBLE SPENDING FUND EMPLOYEE BENEFITS CORP

flx sp 5,720.56

EMPLOYEE BENEFITS CORP

flx sp 3,800.58

E911 SERVICE COMMISSION FUND FARMERS MUTUAL TELEPHONE CO

tel 120.76

GRAINCOMM III rent 5,304.50

AMERICAN TOWER CORP rent 2,059.40

BHC CONSOLIDATED svc 25,000.00

CF UTILITIES util 550.00

CENTURYLINK tel 63.81

CENTURYLINK tel 165.76

COLOFF MEDIA rent 3,654.00

CRESCENT ELECTRIC SUPL CO

supl 2,087.04

DUNKERTON TELEPHONE COOP

svc 807.94

LPC CONNECT tel 254.28

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 403.28

PEDERSEN DOWIE CLABBY MCCAUSLAND INS ins 19,022.18

RTC COMMUNICATIONS svc 23.50

SHIELD TECHNOLOGY CORP

svc 9,100.00

WINDSTREAM IA COMMUNICATIONS tel 154.07

COUNTY ASSESSOR FUND JOHNSON, TARA mil 11.24

AYES: Laylin, Little, Magsamen, Schwartz, White.

NAYS: None.

Resolution adopted.

Schwartz moved the following resolution seconded by Magsamen.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Black Hawk County, that the Board of Supervisors APPROVE EXPENDITURES, and that Country View Care Facility be authorized and directed to ISSUE CHECKS, against the various settlements of such claims as allowed:

COUNTRY VIEW ENTERPRISE FUND

ACCESSIBLE MED IA svc 13,437.88

ANDERSON ERICKSON DAIRY

food 469.39

BCG DATA SVCS svc 5,782.28

BILL COLWELL FORD eq rpr 16,711.41

CAROL LAURIE mile 64.74

CBS STAFFING svc 1,094.38

CF UTILITIES util 67.50

CHERYL DAVIS SAUERBREI

mile 2,335.50

CITY OF WATERLOO misc 1,344.10

DENNIS SUPL CO supl 465.60

EARTHGRAINS BAKING CO food 102.72

EXCEPTIONAL PERSONS,INC svc 9.00

HAWKEYE ALARM & SIGNAL CO

eq rpr 120.00

HELPING HANDS HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS svc 12,443.75

HOCKENBERGS food 222.00

HORIZON HCS INC svc 533.76

22046 HPSI PURCHASING SVCS svc 50.00

IA HEALTH CARE ASSOC svc 3,462.02

IOWA MEDICAID ENTERPRISE

svc 42,264.01

MARTIN BROS food/supl 8,383.57

MARTIN HEALTH SVCS svc 7,166.51

NORTHERN IA THERAPY svc 16,847.77

NUCARA HOME MEDICAL supl 99.20

OKEEFE ELEVATOR CO INC

eq rpr 582.25

ON-SITE INFO DESTRUCTION

svc 77.74

PLUNKETTS PEST CONTROL INC

svc 90.00

RITE PRICE OFFICE SUPL supl 300.91

SCHOOL BUS SALES CO eq rpr 105.12

WASTE MGMT OF WI-MN util 1,307.84

AYES: Laylin, Little, Magsamen, Schwartz, White.

NAYS: None.

Resolution adopted.

RECEIVE PROJECT UPDATES FROM DEPARTMENT HEADS/ELECTED OFFICIALS. County Engineer Catherine Nicholas updated the Board on a couple of projects. Staff worked with residents in the Big Wood Rd/Mt Vernon Rd area regarding additional traffic of up to 100 vehicles per day and dust control concerns. An agreement was reached to seal coat three fourths of a mile of Big Woods and one mile of Mount Vernon as a test project. The residents paid for this project which was completed in June. Last week Ansborough Avenue between Schrock and Petrie roads was treated with a chloride process to see if it will improve the condition of the road. There are hog confinement facilities located there and there have been complaints about dust and rough conditions. The traffic count is roughly 130 vehicles per day. The chloride was provided by the vendor, but staff time and county equipment was used with the help of a nationwide expert on this type of process.

Moved by Schwartz, seconded by Little that the MINUTES of the Board Meeting held July 10, 2018 be and are hereby approved as submitted. Motion carried.

CONSENT AGENDA

Laylin moved the following RESOLUTION seconded by Magsamen.

A. TO APPROVE, RECEIVE, PLACE ON FILE WITH THE COUNTY AUDITOR

1. The Board of Supervisors APPROVE INTERGOVERNMENTAL JOURNAL ENTRIES, and that the County Auditor be authorized and directed to TRANSFER monies within the various funds as submitted.

Transfer from Fund Amount Transfer to Fund Amount

GENERAL – SHERIFF 1,601.11 SECONDARY ROADS 1,601.11

SOCIAL SERVICES 12.07 GENERAL FUND – DHS 12.07

SOCIAL SERVICES 101.27 GENERAL FUND – DHS 101.27

GENERAL -DHS 11,674.98 GENERAL FUND – MAINT. 11,674.98

2. The PAYROLL ADJUSTMENTS submitted by the various departments and the County Auditor be authorized and directed to adjust his records accordingly.

Schwartz moved the following resolution seconded by Laylin.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the MEMORANDUM OF AGREEMENT between Black Hawk County and Dubuque County, Johnson County, Lynn County, and Scott County working as the Urban County Coalition, to voluntarily agree to jointly develop, communicate, and advocate for issues of mutual interest to the Iowa General Assembly, the Executive Branch of the State of Iowa, and other appropriate agencies, departments, and organizations, and to collaborate on strategic planning to jointly develop regional solutions to issues of mutual interest be approved.

Magsamen said Black Hawk County has been a part of this group since 2013. It is beneficial to work with other urban counties as our needs differ from more rural counties. The cost is going to $23,000 this year while it has been $20,000 in the past. Laylin and Schwartz agreed that it is money well spent for representatives to advise and keep us apprised of legislative issues.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Magsamen,

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

Little moved the following resolution seconded by Laylin.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the ASSIGNMENT AND CONTINUATION OF LEASE AGREEMENT between Black Hawk County, Steve and Patricia Young, and Jason and Sherry Klemke allowing the transfer of the lease to Klemke for flood buy-out property Parcel #9014-08-101-002 formerly known as 9915 Winslow Road, Janesville for the remainder of the current lease ending October 31, 2020 be approved.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Magsamen, Schwartz, White.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

Magsamen moved the following resolution seconded by Schwartz.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED to approve the Iowa Communities Assurance Pool SETTLEMENT of $2,974.67 in the matters of the claim Kayla Mulder vs. Black Hawk County. Claim involves an automobile collision between claimant and a Black Hawk County Engineer plow truck.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Magsamen, Schwartz, White.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

Moved by Laylin, seconded by Magsamen that the REQUEST FOR PURCHASE OF CAPITAL EQUIPMENT submitted by Kim Veeder, Information Technology Director, be approved and direct the Chair to sign for same: to purchase one (1) printer with additional tray for $1,197.58 from Sterling Computers/CDW-G, to be used by the Auditor’s Office. Motion carried.

Moved by Schwartz, seconded by Laylin that the REQUEST FOR PURCHASE OF CAPITAL EQUIPMENT submitted by Kim Veeder, Information Technology Director, be approved and direct the Chair to sign for same: to purchase New World unlimited licenses for $12,980.00 from Sterling Computers/CDW-G, to be used by Black Hawk County Departments. Motion carried

Moved by Schwartz, seconded by Laylin that the REQUEST FOR PURCHASE OF CAPITAL EQUIPMENT submitted by Cathy Nicholas, County Engineer, be approved and direct the Chair to sign for same: to purchase three (3) replacement monitors for $1,538.91 from Sterling Computers/CDW-G, to be used by the Engineer Department. Nicholas explained that it actually included nine monitors for three employee’s workstations. Motion carried.

Moved by Little, seconded by Schwartz to table for one week the REQUEST FOR PURCHASE OF CAPITAL EQUIPMENT submitted by Cathy Nicholas, County Engineer for a radio system for $200,129.37 from Racom to be used by the Engineer Department. Nicholas explained that the current radios were purchased in fiscal year 2012, probably in the fall of 2011. They are Harris Radios which are no longer made. We looked at several options including cell phones and a walkie-talkie type system but feel that radios work the best for our operation allowing communicate to everyone at once. We felt it wasn’t a good solution to phase out the radios thus having some old and some new at the same time. The plan would be to piggy-back on the emergency radio system with Sheriff’s Office. If purchased by the end of July, we would save $37,000 on new Phase 2 digital technology for all 65 vehicles and the base stations. There would be additional fees each year for Racom and 911 services. Magsamen and Little said they didn’t think the emergency services radios would be going to Phase 2, but asked Nicholas to contact the Sheriff to find out more information. Motion carried.

Moved by Laylin, seconded by Schwartz that the PERSONNEL REQUISITION for the Election Clerk II, (part time) in the Election Office be approved, as recommended by Karen Showalter, Elections Manager. Showalter said the part time clerks only work during elections as needed. They will likely work from the middle of September to the middle of November. Motion carried

Moved by Magsamen, seconded by Laylin that the PERSONNEL REQUISITION for the Surveyor, (full time) in the Engineer’s Office be approved, as recommended by Cathy Nicholas, County Engineer. Nicholas said this is a replacement for an employee who is leaving August 20th. Our surveyor works on all of our project needs and also for other departments such as Conservation and the Sheriff. Motion carried.

Schwartz moved the following resolution seconded by Laylin.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that Black Hawk County will keep confidential information and records developed, maintained and held by the county pertaining to elections regarding physical infrastructure, cyber security, critical infrastructure, security procedures, or emergency preparedness that if disclosed would significantly increase the vulnerability of critical physical systems or infrastructures to attack, as provided in Code of Iowa Section 22.7(50), in order to ensure the security of critical election infrastructure.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Magsamen, Schwartz, White.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

Magsamen moved the following resolution seconded by Laylin.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the PROPERTY TAX REFUND REQUEST requested by Larry Corkery, (JRL Holding Company) on taxes owed for 2015 assessment years in the amount of $726.00 for 306 Thorson Avenue, Waterloo, Parcel #8913-14-152-001 be approved pursuant to §445.60 of the Code of Iowa. County Assessor T. J. Koenigsfeld said when the operations of the business changed in 2015; one of his field appraisers removed the pollution control exemption from the property. The Department of Natural Resources determine they were still eligible for some exemption so the situation was reviewed and results refunding some of the taxes paid.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Magsamen, Schwartz, White.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

Moved by Little, seconded by Laylin that the Black hawk County Board of Supervisors authorize and direct the County Auditor to CANCEL outstanding checks through June 30, 2016. Motion carried.

At Nine-thirty-nine o’clock (9:39) a.m., a public hearing was held as provided by law in the Board Room 201 of the Black Hawk County Courthouse, Waterloo, Iowa at which time all interested persons could appear to file objections on the request submitted by Damir Dzanic at NW of 7120 La Porte Road to rezone 0.23 acres from “R-S” Residential-Suburban District and 0.71 acres from “C” Commercial District to “C-M” Commercial-Manufacturing District to allow for the establishment of an automobile dealership business. The property is legally described as: MAYFAIR ADDITION, LOTS 8 AND 9, AND THE NORTHEASTERLY 70 FEET OF LOTS 18 AND 19, BLACK HAWK COUNTY, IOWA

The Board of Supervisors examined proof of publication of notice and determined that the notice had been published on July 6, 2018 in the Courier in accordance with the requirements of the Code of Iowa.

Moved by Little, seconded by Laylin to receive and place on file proof of publication of notice of public hearing. Motion carried.

Moved by Laylin, seconded by Schwartz to waive the first reading. Motion carried.

Moved by Little, seconded by Magsamen to close the hearing and oral and written comments were received and placed on file. Motion carried.

Tim Andera with Planning and Zoning explained the request, that there was opposition from neighbors and that the Planning and Zoning Commission had denied the request on a 3-2 vote. The applicant Dzanic said he would take care of the place, move his office there from the basement of this home and the neighbors would not need to worry about noise.

Laylin moved the following resolution seconded by Magsamen.

WHEREAS, a public hearing was held on July 17, 2018 at Nine-thirty-nine o’clock (9:39) a.m., on the request submitted by Damir Dzanic at NW of 7120 La Porte Road to rezone 0.23 acres from “R-S” Residential-Suburban District and 0.71 acres from “C” Commercial District to “C-M” Commercial-Manufacturing District to allow for the establishment of an automobile dealership business, and

WHEREAS, “An Ordinance Amending Ordinance No. 36, as Amended, the Black Hawk County, Iowa, Agricultural Preservation Zoning Ordinance Adopted February 2, 1999, by adding Subsection No. 208 to Section VI (B), Rezoning Certain Property” as described on the above request submitted by Damir Dzanic and to consider same for adoption and if adopted would be known as Ordinance no. 77-208, and

WHEREAS, §331.302(5) of the Code of Iowa allows the Board of Supervisors to suspend by majority vote the requirement to consider and vote on a proposed ordinance at two meetings of the board prior to the meeting at which it is to be fully passed, and

WHEREAS, there were no corrections to the ordinance,

NOW THEREFORE BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the rules requiring the Board of Supervisors to consider and vote on a proposed ordinance at two prior meetings be suspended.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Magsamen, Schwartz, White.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

Magsamen moved the following ordinance seconded by Little.

WHEREAS, “An Ordinance Amending Ordinance No. 36, as Amended, the Black Hawk County, Iowa, Agricultural Preservation Zoning Ordinance Adopted February 2, 1999, by adding Subsection No. 208 To Section VI (B), Rezoning Certain Property” as described on the above request submitted by Damir Dzanic and to consider same for adoption and if adopted would be known as Ordinance No. 77-208, and

WHEREAS, pursuant to §331.302(5) of the Code of Iowa, the Board of Supervisors has suspended by majority vote the requirement to consider and vote on a proposed ordinance at two meetings of the board prior to the meeting at which it is to be finally passed, and

NOW THEREFORE BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the same is hereby zoned 0.23 acres from “R-S” Residential-Suburban District and 0.71 acres from “C” Commercial District to “C-M” Commercial-Manufacturing District, and the ordinance is hereby adopted and known as Ordinance No. 77-208.

AYES: None.

NAYS: Laylin, Little, Magsamen, Schwartz, White. Ordinance failed.

At Nine-fifty-one o’clock (9:51) a.m., a public hearing was held as provided by law in the Board Room 201 of the Black Hawk County Courthouse, Waterloo, Iowa at which time all interested persons could appear to file objections on the request submitted by Edward De Lau at 8521 Kimball Avenue to rezone 2.9 acres from “A” Agricultural District to “A-R” Agricultural-Residential District to allow for an existing home to be split from a 35 acre parcel zoned “A” Agricultural District. The property is legally described as: PART OF THE SOUTHWEST ¼ OF SECTION 34, TOWNSHIP 88 NORTH, RANGE 13 WEST OF THE 5TH PRINCIPAL MERIDIAN IN BLACK HAWK COUNTY, IOWA DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: COMMENCING AT THE WEST ¼ CORNER OF SAID SECTION 34; THENCE SOUTH 0°36’47” EAST ALONG THE WEST LINE OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER OF SAID SECTION, 421 FEET; THENCE NORTH 89°42’36” EAST, 1075 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE NORTH 0°36’47” WEST, 207 FEET; THENCE NORTH 89°23’13” EAST, 360.00 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 0°36’47” EAST, 351.00 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 89°23’13” WEST, 360.00 FEET; THENCE NORTH 0°36’47” WEST, 144.00’ FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING . THIS DESCRIBED PARCEL CONTAINS 2.90 ACRES. NOTE: BEARINGS ARE BASED ON THE WEST LINE OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER OF SEC 32-T88NR13W BEARING S0°36’47”E.

The Board of Supervisors examined proof of publication of notice and determined that the notice had been published on July 6, 2018 in the Courier in accordance with the requirements of the Code of Iowa.

Moved by Laylin, seconded by Magsamen to receive and place on file proof of publication of notice of public hearing. Motion carried.

Moved by Little, seconded by Laylin to waive the first reading. Motion carried.

Moved by Little, seconded by Laylin to close the hearing and oral and written comments were received and placed on file. Motion carried.

Schwartz moved the following resolution seconded by Magsamen.

WHEREAS, a public hearing was held on July 17, 2018 at Nine-fifty-one o’clock (9:51) a.m., on the request submitted by Edward De Lau at 8521 Kimball Avenue to rezone 2.9 acres from “A” Agricultural District to “A-R” Agricultural-Residential District to allow for an existing home to be split from a 35 acre parcel zoned “A” Agricultural District, and

WHEREAS, “An Ordinance Amending Ordinance No. 36, as Amended, the Black Hawk County, Iowa, Agricultural Preservation Zoning Ordinance Adopted February 2, 1999, by adding Subsection No. 209 to Section VI (B), Rezoning Certain Property” as described on the above request submitted by Edward De Lau and to consider same for adoption and if adopted would be known as Ordinance no. 77-209, and

WHEREAS, §331.302(5) of the Code of Iowa allows the Board of Supervisors to suspend by majority vote the requirement to consider and vote on a proposed ordinance at two meetings of the board prior to the meeting at which it is to be fully passed, and

WHEREAS, there were no corrections to the ordinance,

NOW THEREFORE BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the rules requiring the Board of Supervisors to consider and vote on a proposed ordinance at two prior meetings be suspended.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Magsamen, Schwartz, White.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

Little moved the following ordinance seconded by Laylin.

WHEREAS, “An Ordinance Amending Ordinance No. 36, as Amended, the Black Hawk County, Iowa, Agricultural Preservation Zoning Ordinance Adopted February 2, 1999, by adding Subsection No. 209 To Section VI (B), Rezoning Certain Property” as described on the above request submitted by Edward De Lau and to consider same for adoption and if adopted would be known as Ordinance No. 77-209, and

WHEREAS, pursuant to §331.302(5) of the Code of Iowa, the Board of Supervisors has suspended by majority vote the requirement to consider and vote on a proposed ordinance at two meetings of the board prior to the meeting at which it is to be finally passed, and

NOW THEREFORE BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the same is hereby zoned acres from “A” Agricultural District to “A-R” Agricultural-Residential District, and the ordinance is hereby adopted and known as Ordinance No. 77-209.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Magsamen, Schwartz, White.

NAYS: None. Ordinance adopted.

At Nine-fifty-six-o’clock (9:56) a.m., a public hearing was held as provided by law in the Board Room 201 of the Black Hawk County Courthouse, Waterloo, Iowa at which time all interested persons could appear to file objections on the request submitted by David Peters at W of 6519 Leversee Road to rezone 2.89 acres from “A-R” Agricultural-Residential District to “A” Agricultural District and 1.5 acres from “A” Agricultural District to “A-R” Agricultural-Residential District to allow for the construction of one new single-family home. The property is legally described as: LEGAL DESCRIPTION “A-R” TO “A” COMMENCING AT THE SE CORNER OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF SECTION 19-T90N-R13W, BLACK HAWK COUNTY, IOWA; THENCE WEST ALONG THE SOUTH LINE OF SAID QUARTER QUARTER, A DISTANCE OF 575’; THENCE NORTH, PARALLEL TO THE EAST LINE OF SAID QUARTER QUARTER A DISTANCE OF 85’, TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE WEST, PARALLEL TO THE SAID SOUTH LINE OF SAID QUARTER QUARTER, A DISTANCE OF 355’; THENCE NORTH, PARALLEL TO THE EAST LINE OF SAID QUARTER QUARTER A DISTANCE OF 355’; THENCE EAST, PARALLEL TO THE SAID SOUTH LINE OF SAID QUARTER QUARTER, A DISTANCE OF 355’; THENCE SOUTH, PARALLEL TO THE EAST LINE OF SAID QUARTER

QUARTER, A DISTANCE OF 355’ TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. CONTAINS 2.89+/- ACRES

LEGAL DESCRIPTION “A” TO “A-R” COMMENCING AT THE SE CORNER OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF SECTION 19-T90N-R13W, BLACK HAWK COUNTY, IOWA; THENCE WEST ALONG THE SOUTH LINE OF SAID QUARTER QUARTER, A DISTANCE OF 515’; THENCE NORTH, PARALLEL TO THE EAST LINE OF SAID QUARTER QUARTER A DISTANCE OF 85’, TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE WEST, PARALLEL TO THE SAID SOUTH LINE OF SAID QUARTER QUARTER, A DISTANCE OF 256’; THENCE NORTH, PARALLEL TO THE EAST LINE OF SAID QUARTER QUARTER A DISTANCE OF 256’; THENCE EAST, PARALLEL TO THE SAID SOUTH LINE OF SAID QUARTER QUARTER, A DISTANCE OF 256’; THENCE SOUTH, PARALLEL TO THE EAST LINE OF SAID QUARTER QUARTER, A DISTANCE OF 256’ TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. CONTAINS 1.5 +/-

The Board of Supervisors examined proof of publication of notice and determined that the notice had been published on July 6, 2018 in the Courier in accordance with the requirements of the Code of Iowa.

Moved by Laylin, seconded by Magsamen to receive and place on file proof of publication of notice of public hearing. Motion carried.

Moved by Laylin, seconded by Little to waive the first reading. Motion carried.

Moved by Schwartz, seconded by Laylin to close the hearing and oral and written comments were received and placed on file. Motion carried.

Little moved the following resolution seconded by Laylin.

WHEREAS, a public hearing was held on July 17, 2018 at Nine-fifty-six o’clock (9:56) a.m., on the request submitted by David Peters at W of 6519 Leversee Road to rezone 2.89 acres from “A-R” Agricultural-Residential District to “Agricultural District and 1.5 acres from “A” Agricultural District to “A-R” Agricultural-Residential District to allow for the construction of one new single-family home, and

WHEREAS, “An Ordinance Amending Ordinance No. 36, as Amended, the Black Hawk County, Iowa, Agricultural Preservation Zoning Ordinance Adopted February 2, 1999, by adding Subsection No. 210 to Section VI (B), Rezoning Certain Property” as described on the above request submitted by David Peters and to consider same for adoption and if adopted would be known as Ordinance no. 77-210, and

WHEREAS, §331.302(5) of the Code of Iowa allows the Board of Supervisors to suspend by majority vote the requirement to consider and vote on a proposed ordinance at two meetings of the board prior to the meeting at which it is to be fully passed, and

WHEREAS, there were no corrections to the ordinance,

NOW THEREFORE BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the rules requiring the Board of Supervisors to consider and vote on a proposed ordinance at two prior meetings be suspended.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Magsamen, Schwartz, White.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

Laylin moved the following ordinance seconded by Magsamen.

WHEREAS, “An Ordinance Amending Ordinance No. 36, as Amended, the Black Hawk County, Iowa, Agricultural Preservation Zoning Ordinance Adopted February 2, 1999, by adding Subsection No. 210 To Section VI (B), Rezoning Certain Property” as described on the above request submitted by David Peters and to consider same for adoption and if adopted would be known as Ordinance No. 77-210, and

WHEREAS, pursuant to §331.302(5) of the Code of Iowa, the Board of Supervisors has suspended by majority vote the requirement to consider and vote on a proposed ordinance at two meetings of the board prior to the meeting at which it is to be finally passed, and

NOW THEREFORE BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the same is hereby zoned 2.89 acres from “A-R” Agricultural-Residential District to “Agricultural District and 1.5 acres from “A” Agricultural District to “A-R” Agricultural-Residential District, and the ordinance is hereby adopted and known as Ordinance No. 77-210.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Magsamen, Schwartz, White.

NAYS: None. Ordinance adopted.

At Ten-oh-three-o’clock (10:03) a.m., a public hearing was held as provided by law in the Board Room 201 of the Black Hawk County Courthouse, Waterloo, Iowa at which time all interested persons could appear to file objections on the request submitted by Chris Thome at 641 South Raymond Road to rezone 2.9 acres from “A” Agricultural District to “A-R” Agricultural-Residential District for the purpose of building a new single family home. The property is legally described as: THE SOUTH 385 FEET OF PARCEL “C” OF THE SW ¼, SECTION 25, T89N, R12W, IN BLACK HAWK COUNTY, STATE OF IOWA. A SURVEY OF PARCEL “C” OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER (SW ¼), A PORTION OF FORMER PARCEL “A” OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER (SW ¼) OF SECTION 25, TOWNSHIP 89 NORTH (T89N), RANGE 12 WEST (R12W), OF THE FIFTH PRINCIPAL MERIDIAN (5TH P.M.) BLACK HAWK COUNTY, STATE OF IOWA, MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: PARCEL “C” – COMMENCING AT THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF SAID SOUTHWEST QUARTER (SW ¼) OF SECTION 25, TOWNSHIP 89 NORTH (T89N), RANGE 12 WEST (R12W); THENCE S01°29’36”E, 176.04 FEET, ALONG THE WEST LINE OF SAID SOUTHWEST QUARTER (SW ¼) OF SECTION 25, TO THE INTERSECTION WITH THE SOUTH LINE OF THE NORTH 10 ACRES OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER (SW ¼) OF SECTION 25; THENCE N89°43’03”E, 215.00 FEET ALONG SAID SOUTH LINE OF THE NORTH 10 ACRES OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER (SW ¼), TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE CONTINUING N89°43’03”E, 326.57 FEET ALONG SAID SOUTH LINE OF THE NORTH 10 ACRES OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER (SW ¼); THENCE S01°44’24”E, 705.32 FEET, TO A POINT; THENCE S89°26’56”W, 329.19 FEET, TO A POINT ON THE CURRENT EAST LINE OF SOUTH RAYMOND ROAD; THENCE N01°31’30”W, 706.80 FEET, ALONG SAID CURRENT EAST LINE OF SOUTH RAYMOND ROAD, TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, CONTAINING 231,447.3 SQUARE FEET, OR 5.313 ACRES.

The Board of Supervisors examined proof of publication of notice and determined that the notice had been published on July 6, 2018 in the Courier in accordance with the requirements of the Code of Iowa.

Moved by Magsamen, seconded by Laylin to receive and place on file proof of publication of notice of public hearing. Motion carried.

Moved by Magsamen, seconded by Laylin to waive the first reading. Motion carried.

Moved by Laylin, seconded by Magsamen to close the hearing and oral and written comments were received and placed on file. Motion carried.

Little moved the following resolution seconded by Schwartz.

WHEREAS, a public hearing was held on July 17, 2018 at Ten-oh-three o’clock (10:03) a.m., on the request submitted by Chris Thome at 641 South Raymond Road to rezone 2.9 acres from “A” Agricultural District to “A-R” Agricultural-Residential District for the purpose of building a new single family home, and

WHEREAS, “An Ordinance Amending Ordinance No. 36, as Amended, the Black Hawk County, Iowa, Agricultural Preservation Zoning Ordinance Adopted February 2, 1999, by adding Subsection No. 211 to Section VI (B), Rezoning Certain Property” as described on the above request submitted by Chris Thome and to consider same for adoption and if adopted would be known as Ordinance no. 77-211, and

WHEREAS, §331.302(5) of the Code of Iowa allows the Board of Supervisors to suspend by majority vote the requirement to consider and vote on a proposed ordinance at two meetings of the board prior to the meeting at which it is to be fully passed, and

WHEREAS, there were no corrections to the ordinance,

NOW THEREFORE BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the rules requiring the Board of Supervisors to consider and vote on a proposed ordinance at two prior meetings be suspended.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Magsamen, Schwartz, White.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

Little moved the following ordinance seconded by Laylin.

WHEREAS, “An Ordinance Amending Ordinance No. 36, as Amended, the Black Hawk County, Iowa, Agricultural Preservation Zoning Ordinance Adopted February 2, 1999, by adding Subsection No. 211 To Section VI (B), Rezoning Certain Property” as described on the above request submitted by Chris Thome and to consider same for adoption and if adopted would be known as Ordinance No. 77-211, and

WHEREAS, pursuant to §331.302(5) of the Code of Iowa, the Board of Supervisors has suspended by majority vote the requirement to consider and vote on a proposed ordinance at two meetings of the board prior to the meeting at which it is to be finally passed, and

NOW THEREFORE BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the same is hereby zoned acres from “A” Agricultural District to “A-R” Agricultural-Residential District, and the ordinance is hereby adopted and known as Ordinance No. 77-210.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Magsamen, Schwartz, White.

NAYS: None. Ordinance adopted.

Observations were presented by Board of Supervisors and administrative staff regarding the tours of Minnesota nursing facilities owned by Pritok Capital, LLC. Finance Director Susan Deaton said they split into two groups with Supervisors White and Magsamen and Country View Assistant Administrator Sheri Sigler visiting the facility in Edina and Supervisors Laylin and Schwartz, Country View Provisional Administrator Carol Laurie and Deaton visiting the Rochester facility.

They reported that the Rochester facility has been owned by Pritok for 2-3 years. Renovations were made on the facility and it is clean, well arranged and brightly lit. Residents appeared to be well taken care of and were interacting well with staff. For the medical aspect, Laurie reported a clean, calming atmosphere with no odors. The staff was very focused on the residents. Electronic health records were in use so there was not a lot of paperwork clutter. When asking about the transition, they said it would start with a general system overview looking for ways to improve quality resident care.

The Edina facility also had renovations including converting some double rooms into single rooms. There was an incident of large turnover at the time Pritok took over, but it was mostly due to lack of communication about the sale of the facility. Some of the employees have returned and are pleased with the changes at the facility. Social activities were taking place; daily events were posted along with staff recognitions. Many similarities to Country View. Sigler said she went into this with skepticism, but was pleased with what she saw. She echoed Magsamen and Whites comments and added that she did not see any red flags regarding patient care.

Magsamen moved the following resolution seconded by Laylin.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED to ACCEPT the Letter of Intent from Pritok Capital, LLC for the sale of the Country View Care Facility in the amount of $5,600,000 and direct the chair to sign for same.

Steve Abbott, President of the Communication Workers of America Local 7108 said he had some research on proposal. Do we know exactly what we are getting per bed? Edina sold at around $41,000 per bed about a year ago February. Does Pritok own or operate the facility? Country View is a union facility and when the sale is final, those contracts go away immediately and the employees don’t have right to anything. He and his colleague were not contacted to see if they could do anything. Abbott would like to see this tabled for two week to discuss successorship and talk to the stakeholders. Country View Board of Directors member, Resident Advocate and volunteer Shirley Mae Patchin is concerned about what the staff will lose. They have worked hard and were planning on having their IPERS for their retirement. They have vacation and casual they won’t get and it means starting all over for them. Patchin is also concerned about the 130 residents, will they keep them? Why can’t this decision it be put on the ballot for Black Hawk County residents to decide. Little said it is not a legal ballot issue. She said the State has lowered the Medicare and Medicaid payments so you need to raise the taxes to keep it county owned. Attorney Eric Johnson explained that the letter of intent indicates the Board agreeing to move forward to find a final agreement. It is generally not binding but indicates the duty to act in good faith and deal exclusively with Pritok to negotiate a sale agreement. If the Board is not interested then don’t go down this path. Schwartz feels employees will be thrown in the middle of a health care crisis because of the cost of premiums, deductibles and out of pocket costs offered by Pritok compared to the County.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Magsamen, White.

NAYS: Schwartz. Resolution adopted.

REPORTS OR INFORMATION FROM THE BOARD. Schwartz said he held his second town hall meeting and people are generally happy with the direction the County has taken except for Country View. White asked for condolences for the families of former Human Rights Director Walter Reed and Country View resident Richie Lantz who have passed away.

On motion and vote the meeting adjourned.

Craig White, Chair, Board of Supervisors

Helen R. Steffen, Systems/Real Estate Manager