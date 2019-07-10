Waterloo, Iowa July 2, 2019

The Board of Supervisors of the County of Black Hawk, in the State of Iowa, met in regular adjourned meeting at the Courthouse in Waterloo, County Seat of said County, at nine o’clock (9:00) a.m., pursuant to law, to the rules of said Board, and to adjournment. The meeting was called to order and on roll call there were present: Chris Schwartz, Dan Trelka, Craig White and Linda Laylin, Chair Pro tem.

Absent: Tom Little.

Unless otherwise noted, all actions were approved unanimously, Little absent.

Moved by Schwartz, seconded by Trelka that the AGENDA be received and place on file with the County Auditor as approved. Motion carried.

PUBLIC COMMENTS. Norman Primmer said that the house at 5835 2nd St. in Dewar, across the street from him, has rodents going in and out of it, and he fears it poses a threat to children and others in the town. He asked that the Board look into the situation.

The Board of Supervisors acknowledged the following employees for years of service: Cindy S. Kirchoff of the Sheriff’s Office for 35 years of service; Kimberly A. Griffith and Linda M. Myers of the Attorney’s Office for 30 years of service.

Schwartz moved the following resolution seconded by Trelka.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Black Hawk County, that the Board of Supervisors APPROVE EXPENDITURES, and that the County Auditor be authorized and directed to ISSUE CHECKS, against the various settlement of such claims as allowed:

GENERAL BASIC FUND

NEOPOST USA INC svc 10,000.00

ACCESS SYSTEMS supl 364.35

ACES svc 21,631.64

ADVANCED SYSTEMS INC svc 125.84

BICKLEY, MARK svc 685.00

BOB BARKER CO INC supl 459.18

CBM MANAGED SVCS food 10,511.90

CDW GOVERNMENT INC svc 13,204.97

CHIEF supl 359.92

COTT SYSTEMS svc 3,100.00

COURIER publ 8,618.65

DUNCAN, TARA svc 175.00

EHRLICH , BETH svc 99.00

FULLER, ANGELA svc 700.00

HOLZAPFEL SUZANNE svc 74.50

INTERSTATE ALL BATTERY CTR

eq 66.58

IOWA LEGAL AID alloc 5,000.00

IA REGIONAL UTILITIES ASSOC

wtr 169.89

JUDICIAL DIALOG SYSTEMS

maint 13,026.46

KRUSE DAVID rent 300.00

MAIL SVCS svc 4,255.94

MARCO INC svc 351.01

MATT PARROTT/STOREY KENWORTHY supl 1,125.54

MENARDS CF supl 70.26

MET TRANSIT AUTHORITY

alloc 3,965.00

NEOPOST USA INC supl 140.00

NE IA FOOD BANK alloc 7,500.00

O’KEEFE ELEVATOR CO INC

svc 1,015.00

RITE PRICE OFFICE SUPL INC

supl 3,136.52

SANDEES LTD supl 21.55

SCOTT, TRAVIS reimb 120.00

SMITH, TRACI mil 28.47

T&C CLEANING INC svc 19,166.66

THE SCOOP FEED & SUPL supl 45.44

BROWN HEATH reimb 120.00

CLARK REBECCA mil 21.87

FINKE ALAN reimb 120.00

KLUS, KATHERINE reimb 120.00

KNEBEL, MICAH mil 24.07

KOELLING NICHOLE reimb 120.00

NORTHRUP CHERRIE reimb 120.00

PETERSEN TROY reimb 120.00

RUTLEDGE, JODI reimb 120.00

SWINGEN STANLEY JR reimb 120.00

VAN MEETEREN BRIAN reimb 120.00

KASS, GERALD rent 225.00

KOENIG SCOTT rent 200.00

MERCYONE NE IA CLINIC svc 226.20

INGAMELLS SHANNON mil 31.59

ABD PROPERTY MGMT rent 247.50

AMAZON CAPITAL SVCS INC

svc 103.94

AWARDS GIFTS & ENGRAVING

supl 600.00

BILL COLWELL FORD INC

prts/lbr 240.97

BISHOP, DENISE supl 232.84

BRENDA CLARK HAMILTON, INC

educ 2,879.14

BROWNELLS INC prts 619.65

CALLAWAY, GRETCHEN reimb 100.00

DCI-SOR educ 60.00

DON GARDNER CONSTRUCTION CO svc 20,355.00

DRV TECHNOLOGIES INC maint 325.00

ECOLAB CTR supl 816.96

ELECTRICAL ENG & EQUIP CO

eq 41.37

ESRI INC maint 16,700.00

FIRESTONE PAYMENT CTR

prts/lbr 140.38

GALLS supl 118.20

HAWKEYE BUFFALO RANCH svc 85.00

HERINK, NICOLE misc 98.00

IOWA CO ATTORNEYS ASSOC

educ 1,950.00

IA SEC OF STATE svc 30.00

ISAC educ 420.00

IA STATE CO TREASURERS

dues 250.00

JAGUAR SOFTWARE maint 1,050.00

KOZAK, KARL reimb 120.00

LEGAL DIRECTORIES PUBLISHING CO supl 59.75

MERCYONE NE IA CLINIC svc 416.00

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 369.00

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 11.68

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 8.59

MIDWEST BUILDINGS INC

svc 16,885.32

MOSS, ALBERTA rent 400.00

MYERS, WADE reimb 120.00

NE IA AREA AGENCY ON AGING

alloc 5,000.00

UNI alloc 5,000.00

OPERATION THRESHOLD

alloc 5,000.00

PAIGE, CINDY svc 500.00

PEDERSEN DOWIE CLABBY MCCAUSLAND INS ins 12,464.00

PRINT INNOVATIONS supl 320.00

QUILL CORP supl 117.06

RICOH USA INC misc 1,592.12

RUSSELL LAMSON LTD PARTNERSHIP rent 166.50

RUZICKA, BO JAMES svc 500.00

STEERE, TRACY ref 50.00

SWEENEY COURT REPORTING SVC svc 175.00

SHRED MASTER svc 157.22

US CELLULAR svc 1,168.32

VERIZON WIRELESS data 301.95

CITY OF WATERLOO fuel 90.07

WLOO WATER WORKS wtr 6,745.30

WLOO WATER WORKS util 100.00

WILSON RESTAURANT SUPL INC

eq rpr 260.39

XPRESSIONS supl 125.00

ANDERSON LYNDSEY reimb 120.00

BAUCH, KYLE reimb 120.00

DUCKWORTH, HEATHER misc 133.55

JONES SCOTT reimb 120.00

SVOBODA, CONNIE reimb 120.00

TURNER TAMARA M reimb 120.00

WEIMER JAMES reimb 120.00

SOUER, WILLIAM reimb 120.00

GENERAL SUPPLEMENTAL FUND TUCKER , JOHN D svc 77.16

WALKER RUTH svc 211.38

AMERICAN BANKERS INS CO OF FLORIDA ins 7,059.00

IMWCA wk cmp 45,069.00

PEDERSEN DOWIE CLABBY MCCAUSLAND INS ins 388,292.27

RURAL BASIC FUND

BH SOIL & WATER CONSERVATION DISTRICT alloc 2,000.00

CEDAR FALLS PUBLIC LIBRARY

alloc 16,075.00

DUNKERTON PUBLIC LIBRARY

alloc 7,757.00

EVANSDALE PUBLIC LIBRARY

alloc 1,230.50

HAWKINS MEML LIBRARY

alloc 8,029.00

HUDSON PUBLIC LIBRARY

alloc 7,304.50

JANESVILLE PUBLIC LIBRARY

alloc 3,119.50

QUAD CO FIREFIGHTERS ASSOC

alloc 350.00

WLOO PUBLIC LIBRARY alloc 31,484.50

SECONDARY ROADS FUND

ANTON SALES eq 482.35

ASPRO INC supl 356.31

BMC AGGREGATES supl 32,371.34

HOUSBY HEAVY EQUIP eq 264.67

IA REGIONAL UTILITIES ASSOC

wtr 38.03

NORTHLAND PRODUCTS CO

supl 2,269.03

SCOTS SUPL CO INC eq 32.06

SUPERIOR WELDING SUPL supl 116.60

AIRGAS NORTH CENTRAL supl 353.61

AMAZON CAPITAL SVCS INC

supl 248.39

CALHOUN-BURNS AND ASSOCIATES INC svc 2,351.30

CF UTILITIES util 75.10

CF UTILITIES util 10.71

CERTIFIED LABS supl 1,087.50

CINTAS CORP svc 66.12

COOK, JOHN & SUSAN ease 1,900.00

COOLEY PUMPING eq 35.00

CROSS DILLON TIRE eq 352.98

DONS TRUCK SALES INC prts 37.78

E CENTRAL IA COOP svc 3,774.00

FAST LANE AUTO CARE supl 898.00

CITY OF GILBERTVILLE util 68.54

GRACIOUS FOOD fuel 681.51

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 22.41

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 10.62

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 11.05

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 14.85

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 10.93

MURPHY TRACTOR & EQUIP CO

prts 1,300.49

NAPA AUTO PARTS prts 414.59

SADLER POWER TRAIN INC prts 155.56

VERIZON WIRELESS svc 601.23

WLOO WATER WORKS svc 793.98

JAIL COMMISSARY FUND

BOB BARKER CO INC supl 8,828.75

KEEFE SUPL CO food 3,622.84

MCKEE FOODS food 73.40

PENNY MARKETING supl 98.74

CAPITAL IMPROVEMENT PLAN FUND KOCH CONSTRUCTION svc 8,524.44

RURAL SEWER FUND

CEDAR VALLEY PUMP eq rpr 743.07

MID AMERICAN ENERGY svc 19.44

MID AMERICAN ENERGY svc 96.96

MID AMERICAN ENERGY svc 33.64

MID AMERICAN ENERGY svc 47.84

MID AMERICAN ENERGY svc 24.74

MID AMERICAN ENERGY svc 36.19

MID AMERICAN ENERGY svc 23.93

MID AMERICAN ENERGY svc 21.11

MID AMERICAN ENERGY svc 27.82

MID AMERICAN ENERGY svc 15.73

MID AMERICAN ENERGY svc 16.79

MID AMERICAN ENERGY svc 13.35

MID AMERICAN ENERGY svc 51.19

MID AMERICAN ENERGY svc 15.12

INSURANCE TRUST FUND

NAVITUS HEALTH SOLUTIONS

ins 28.00

NAVITUS HEALTH SOLUTIONS

ins 16,244.33

EMPLOYEE BENEFITS CORP

ins 216.00

PREFERRED ONE INS CO

ins 134,209.15

DELTA DENTAL PLAN OF IA

ins 18,096.49

FLEXIBLE SPENDING FUND EMPLOYEE BENEFITS CORP

flx sp 234.60

EMPLOYEE BENEFITS CORP

flx sp 2,292.40

E911 SERVICE COMMISSION FUND

E CENTRAL IA RURAL ELEC util 139.51

CF UTILITIES util 283.84

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 286.33

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 318.40

AYES: Schwartz, Trelka, White, Laylin.

NAYS: None.

ABSENT: Little.

Resolution adopted.

Schwartz moved the following resolution seconded by White.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Black Hawk County, that the Board of Supervisors APPROVE EXPENDITURES, and that Country View Care Facility be authorized and directed to ISSUE CHECKS, against the various settlements of such claims as allowed:

COUNTRY VIEW ENTERPRISE FUND DAVIS BROWN LAW FIRM svc 70.20

AYES: Schwartz, Trelka, White, Laylin.

NAYS: None.

ABSENT: Little.

Resolution adopted.

RECEIVE PROJECT UPDATES FROM DEPARTMENT HEADS/ELECTED OFFICIALS. County Engineer Cathy Nicholas said that work on the Raymond Road/Highway 20 overpass is going well. She said trees felled in March for the Cedar Wapsi bridge project are just now being disposed of, and she hopes the bridge contractor will start soon. She said Cotter Road south of La Porte Road will be closed 3-4 more weeks while a county crew builds a small bridge. She said Secondary Roads will be closed on Friday, July 5.

Moved by White, seconded by Schwartz that the MINUTES of the Board Meeting held June 25, 2019 be and are hereby approved as submitted. Motion carried.

CONSENT AGENDA

White moved the following RESOLUTION seconded by Schwartz.

A. TO APPROVE, RECEIVE, PLACE ON FILE WITH THE COUNTY AUDITOR

1. The Board of Supervisors APPROVE INTERGOVERNMENTAL JOURNAL ENTRIES, and that the County Auditor be authorized and directed to TRANSFER monies within the various funds as submitted.

Transfer from Fund Amount Transfer to Fund Amount

SECONDARY ROADS 92,524.68 SECONDARY ROADS 92,524.68

GENERAL – MAINTENANCE 140.00 GENERAL – ATTORNEY 140.00

2. The PAYROLL ADJUSTMENTS submitted by the various departments and the County Auditor be authorized and directed to adjust his records accordingly.

NAME, DEPT. POSITION FROM TO DATE CHANGE

SHERIFF, Tony Thompson

BARSKE, DOUGLAS M BOOKING CLERK 19.34 20.02 6/16/2019 ANN STEP INCR

BERRY, JOSHUA V CIV DETENT OFF 18.69 19.34 6/16/2019 ANN STEP INCR

KLENZMAN, TYLER J CIV DETENT OFF 18.69 18.69 6/17/2019 NEW HIRE

OLMSTEAD, GRACE C MR CONTR TECH 19.34 20.02 6/16/2019 ANN STEP INCR

PULLIN, LEAH R CIV DETENT OFF 18.69 19.34 6/16/2019 ANN STEP INCR

RUSSELL, NICOLE L MR CONTR TECH19.34 20.02 6/16/2019 ANN STEP INCR

WEISERT, WILLIAM L DEP SHERIFF 26.56 27.36 6/16/2019 ANN STEP INCR

B. TO RECEIVE AND PLACE ON FILE WITH THE COUNTY AUDITOR

1. The PROTEST ON PROPERTIES assessed for five million dollars are more as submitted by T.J. Koenigsfeld, Black Hawk County Assessor.

2. The MANURE MANAGEMENT PLAN (MMP) update submitted by Rick Phillips Facility ID# 64788 located in Fox Township, Section Six-teen (16) Jesup, in Black Hawk County pursuant to 567 Iowa Administrative Code §455B.

3. The MANURE MANAGEMENT PLAN (MMP) update submitted by Pork Haven Farms d/b/a Acker Site Facility ID# 58689 located in Eagle Township, Section Seven (7) at 10451 Acker Road, Hudson, in Black Hawk County pursuant to 567 Iowa Administrative Code §455B.

4. The PERMIT FOR UTILITY WORK WITHIN THE RIGHT-OF-WAY for Iowa Regional Utilities Association, Newton, Iowa for directional boring of underground water utility on County right-of-way under North Elk Run Road recommended by Catherine Nicholas, County Engineer.

5. The PERMIT FOR UTILITY WORK WITHIN THE RIGHT-OF-WAY for Iowa Regional Utilities Association, Newton, Iowa for placement of underground water utility on County right-of-way along Wagner Road recommended by Catherine Nicholas, County Engineer.

AYES: Schwartz, Trelka, White, Laylin.

NAYS: None.

ABSENT: Little. Resolution adopted.

CONSENT AGENDA ENDS

Trelka moved the following resolution seconded by Schwartz.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the CONTRACT DCAT2-19-090 between Black Hawk County, the Iowa Department of Human Services and the Black Hawk County Decategorization Board for the purpose of providing transportation of Delinquent Youth for the First District Counties in the amount not to exceed $50,000 effective July 1, 2019 through June 30, 2020 be approved and for the Chair to sign.

AYES: Schwartz, Trelka, White, Laylin.

NAYS: None.

ABSENT: Little. Resolution adopted.

Schwartz moved the following resolution seconded by Trelka.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the AGREEMENT between Black Hawk County and Municipal Communications of the City of Cedar Falls for providing fiber communication connection to Hartman Reserve for a monthly fee of $650.00 effective July 15, 2019 through July 14, 2022 be approved and for the Chair to sign as recommended by Kim Veeder, Information Technology Director.

Veeder said that Hartman will now act as the courthouse’s disaster recovery location instead of Pinecrest.

AYES: Schwartz, Trelka, White, Laylin.

NAYS: None.

ABSENT: Little. Resolution adopted.

Moved by Schwartz, seconded by White that the RE-APPOINTMENT of Deborah Nagle to the Black Hawk County Planning & Zoning Board be approved, effective July 1, 2019. Motion carried.

Moved by White, seconded by Schwartz that the RE-APPOINTMENT of Jeremy Rosel to the Black Hawk County Veterans Affairs Commission be approved, effective July 1, 2019. Motion carried.

Moved by White, seconded by Schwartz that the APPOINTMENT of Jayme Renfro to the Black Hawk County Planning & Zoning Board be approved, effective July 1, 2019. Motion carried.

Moved by White, seconded by Schwartz to accept the RESIGNATION from Steve Rosauer as a member of the Black Hawk County Board of Adjustment, effective June 26, 2019. Motion carried.

Moved by White, seconded by Schwartz that the Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors authorize and direct the County Auditor to CANCEL outstanding checks through June 30, 2017. Motion carried.

Moved by Schwartz, seconded by Trelka to direct the County Auditor to advertise for a public hearing to be held at 9:05 on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 in Board Room 201 of the Black Hawk County Courthouse, Waterloo, Iowa on the proposed Ordinance No 143 “An Ordinance Adopting the Reformatted, Indexed and Republished Black Hawk County Code of Ordinances.”

Board Administrative Aide Dana Laidig said that the county’s ordinances must be recodified or readopted every five years. Motion carried.

White moved the following resolution seconded by Trelka.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED to approve the following liability insurance limit raises as recommended by PDCM: Ordinance and Law Limit from $1 Million to $3 Million for an additional annual fee of $2,500.00 and the Extra Expense Limit from $3 Million to $5 Million for an additional annual fee of $1,250.00 effective July 1, 2019.

Assistant County Attorney Peter Burk, chair of the Property and Liability Insurance Committee, said that these increases were recommended by the county’s insurance carrier, PDCM, and the committee agreed.

AYES: Schwartz, Trelka, White, Laylin.

NAYS: None.

ABSENT: Little. Resolution adopted.

Moved by Schwartz, seconded by White to direct the County Auditor to advertise for a public hearing to be held at 9:07 a.m. on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 in Board Room 201 of the Black Hawk County Courthouse, 316 E. 5th Street, Waterloo, Iowa on the proposed Ordinance No. 77-228 from a request submitted by Blaine and Chi-Ying Sage at NE of 1428 E. Bennington Road to rezone 2.1 acres from “A” Agriculture District to “A-R” Agricultural-Residential District to build a new single family home. Motion carried.

White moved the following resolution seconded by Trelka.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the taxes due and payable of the submitted NON-ELIGIBLE persons who are NO LONGER ELIGIBLE pursuant to §427.9 of the Code of Iowa, including special assessments, and rates or charges, including interest, fees and costs in accordance with the provisions of §427.9 of the Code of Iowa, be REMOVED from the 2019-2020 tax suspension list and that the Chair direct the County Treasurer to adjust her records accordingly.

AYES: Schwartz, Trelka, White, Laylin.

NAYS: None.

ABSENT: Little. Resolution adopted.

White moved the following resolution seconded by Trelka.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the taxes due and payable of the submitted ELIGIBLE persons who CONTINUE TO BE ELIGIBLE pursuant to §427.9 of the Code of Iowa including special assessments and rates or charges, including interest, fees and costs, in accordance with the provision of §427.9 of the Code of Iowa, be suspended for the 2019-2020 and that the Chair direct the County Treasurer to adjust her records accordingly and that future property taxes on property owned by the submitted person will annually be reviewed and considered for suspension for such time as the persons remains the owner of that parcel and during the period the person receives such as assisted as described in §427.9 of the Code of Iowa.

AYES: Schwartz, Trelka, White, Laylin.

NAYS: None.

ABSENT: Little. Resolution adopted.

White moved the following resolution seconded by Trelka.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the TAXES DUE AND PAYABLE of the submitted persons, as indicated, including special assessments, and rates or charges, including interest, fees and cost, in accordance with the provision of §427.9 of the Code of Iowa, be suspended and that future property taxes on property owned by the persons will be suspended for such time as the persons remains the owner of the parcels, and during the period the persons receives assistance as described in §427.9 of the Code of Iowa.

AYES: Schwartz, Trelka, White, Laylin.

NAYS: None.

ABSENT: Little. Resolution adopted.

Schwartz moved the following resolution seconded by White.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the MINOR PLAT OF SURVEY submitted by Deanna J. Junkins to minor plat 4.3 acres located at 6736 N Butler Road into two lots. A 2.9 acres parcel zoned “A-R” Agriculture-Residential District and a 1.4 acres parcel is zoned “A” Agricultural District. The property in question is located at East of 6736 N. Butler Road, approximately 1,000 feet South of the N. Butler Road and W. Cedar Wapsi Road intersection, and if approved that the County Auditor be directed to certify a copy of this Resolution for the Black Hawk County Recorder.

AYES: Schwartz, Trelka, White, Laylin.

NAYS: None.

ABSENT: Little. Resolution adopted.

At nine-twenty o’clock (9:20) a.m., the Board of Supervisors of Black Hawk County, Iowa, sitting as a Board of Canvassers proceeded to CANVASS the returns of the Cedar Falls School District Special Election held June 25, 2019.

In accordance with §50.22 of the Code of Iowa, the Commissioner announced there were three provisional ballots rejected and not counted.

White moved the following resolution seconded by Schwartz.

WHEREAS, the CEDAR FALLS SCHOOL DISTRICT SPECIAL ELECTION was held as prescribed by law on June 25, 2019, now

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that we, the undersigned members of the Board of Supervisors and ex-officio Board of Canvassers of Black Hawk County, Iowa do hereby certify the outcome, in accordance with Iowa Code §50.24, of the votes cast in the CEDAR FALLS SCHOOL DISTRICT SPECIAL ELECTION held June 25, 2019.

Seven thousand three hundred and eighty-two (7,382) people voted at the polls on Election Day.

Two thousand two hundred and thirty (2,230) absentee ballots were accepted for counting.

One (1) provisional ballot was accepted for counting.

Nine thousand six hundred and thirteen (9,613) people total voted.

AYES: Schwartz, Trelka, White, Laylin.

NAYS: None.

ABSENT: Little. Resolution adopted.

ANY REPORTS OR INFORMATION FROM THE BOARD. Trelka said he would be attending a meeting at 4:00 pm regarding the proposed annexation by the City of Cedar Falls. Schwartz expressed condolences on the passing of Cedar Falls Maid-Rite owner Penne Koeppel. Veeder expressed condolences on the passing of Dianne Shoultz.

On motion and vote the meeting adjourned.

Linda Laylin, Chair Pro tem, Board of Supervisors

Grant Veeder, County Auditor