Waterloo, Iowa July 30, 2019

The Board of Supervisors of the County of Black Hawk, in the State of Iowa, met in regular adjourned meeting at the Courthouse in Waterloo, County Seat of said County, at nine o’clock (9:00) a.m., pursuant to law, to the rules of said Board, and to adjournment. The meeting was called to order and on roll call there were present: Linda Laylin, Chris Schwartz, Dan Trelka, and Tom Little, Chair.

Absent: Craig White.

Unless otherwise noted, all actions were approved unanimously, White absent.

Moved by Schwartz, seconded by Laylin that the AGENDA be received and place on file with the County Auditor as approved. Motion carried.

PUBLIC COMMENTS. Melody Kosobucki of the National Organization of Women said that her group is here to be called upon as needed and will be working to promote equal rights for women as well as collaborating with other organizations on community issues.

Laylin moved the following resolution seconded by Trelka.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Black Hawk County, that the Board of Supervisors APPROVE EXPENDITURES, and that the County Auditor be authorized and directed to ISSUE CHECKS, against the various settlement of such claims as allowed:

GENERAL BASIC FUND

IRS, fed pay $103.56

ACES, svc $20,404.00

ADVANCED SYSTEMS INC, svc

$3,067.24

BICKLEY, MARK, svc $625.00

C&S REAL ESTATE, rent $550.00

CDW GOVERNMENT INC, supl $86.47

CITY OF CEDAR FALLS, svc $9,094.07

CFPI , rent $300.00

COURIER, publ $103.85

DEPT OF CORRECTIONAL SVCS, svc

$5,794.50

DUNCAN, TARA, svc $770.00

DWD INVESTMENTS , rent $550.00

EHRLICH , BETH, svc $44.50

FASTENAL CO, supl $1,661.40

FULLER, ANGELA, svc $735.00

HOLZAPFEL SUZANNE, svc $127.00

JOHNSTONE SUPL, supl $12.28

MAIL SVCS, svc $4,116.03

MARCO INC, svc $28,961.25

MATT PARROTT/STOREY KENWORTHY, supl $586.25

MENARDS WLOO, supl $95.27

METRO INVESTMENTS MULTI UNIT ,

rent $275.00

NAREY KARI O , svc $7.00

PEHL, KRISTIN, rent $200.00

PER MAR SECURITY SVCS, svc

$1,445.81

PHOTO PRO, svc $81.00

RALSTON, RYAN, rent $200.00

ROCK STAR REAL ESTATE , rent

$400.00

SANDEES LTD, supl $65.95

SCHROCK PROPERTIES , rent $200.00

SELVEDINA, rent $425.00

WLOO COMM SCHOOLS, svc $28.67

WD INVESTMENTS, rent $325.00

WEBER PAPER CO, supl $718.44

SCHWARTZ, CHRISTOPHER, reimb

$152.10

STEFFEN HELEN R, reimb $148.04

VEEDER GRANT, reimb $132.92

ABD PROPERTY MGMT, rent $808.00

ALLAMAKEE CO BOARD OF HEALTH,

svc $2,118.97

AMAZON CAPITAL SVCS INC, supl

$445.59

BLACK HAWK CO CJIS, alloc

$86,832.67

BREMER CO, reimb $434.74

BUCHANAN CO HEALTH CTR, reimb

$1,103.87

BUCHANAN CO PUBLIC HEALTH DEPT, reimb $972.76

CAMPBELL SUPL WLOO, supl $50.80

CENTURYLINK, svc $1,504.15

CENTURYLINK, svc $136.74

CRESCENT ELECTRIC SUPL CO, supl

$142.53

EMERGENCY MEDICAL SVCS ASSOC OF BREMER CO, svc $3,780.00

EVELAND JOHN, rent $275.00

FEDEX, svc $288.57

FERGUSON ENTERPRISES INC, supl

$27.85

FIRESTONE PAYMENT CTR, prts/lbr

$16.89

GALLS INC, supl $648.95

GREEN SOURCE MGMT D/B/A THE SHREDDER, svc $65.00

GREENWAY, svc $2,833.35

GROTE, ALLEN, rent $275.00

CITY OF GRUNDY CENTER-AMBULANCE DEPT, reimb $1,080.00

GRUNDY CO, reimb $1,408.55

HERNANDEZ, GRACE, rent $225.00

HUDSON DAYS COMMITTEE, ref

$160.00

IA LAW ENFORCEMENT ACADEMY,

educ $600.00

JOHNSON CO, svc $74.24

LEE CO SHERIFF, svc $5.00

LINN CO, svc $467.17

LOCKE FUNERAL HOME INC, svc

$1,000.00

MALAISE SUSAN, svc $3.00

MALBEC PROPERTIES , rent $375.00

MERCYONE NE IA CLINIC, svc $436.00

MERCYONE NE IA CLINIC, svc $510.00

MID AMERICAN ENERGY, util $100.00

MID AMERICAN ENERGY, util $7.99

MID AMERICAN ENERGY, util $11.78

MID AMERICAN ENERGY/SPEC ACCT,

util $1,265.19

MOSS, ALBERTA, rent $200.00

MT VILLAGE APTS, rent $200.00

MUSCATINE CO SHERIFF, svc $43.50

N8 HOLDINGS, rent $266.10

NELSON LARRY, rent $275.00

OFFICE OF THE STATE ARCHAELOGIST, supl $25.00

PALMER LUTHERAN HEALTH CTR INC, reimb $3,308.10

PITNEY BOWES, eq lse $1,172.70

PRESTIGE, svc $73.91

R&S PROPERTY MGMT INC, rent

$325.00

REGIONAL HEALTH SVCS OF HOWARD CO, reimb $758.37

RUSSELL LAMSON LTD PARTNERSHIP,

rent $308.00

SHROYER, DON, svc $29.63

SMITH, PATRICIA ELLEN, ref $50.00

SNYDER AUTO GLASS, eq $300.00

SPAHN AND ROSE LUMBER CO, supl

$1,161.03

SPEE DEE DELIVERY SVC INC, svc

$133.00

STEW HANSEN DODGE, mtr vehs

$57,705.00

SUMMIT FOOD SVC, food $10,213.27

SVS INVESTMENTS , rent $550.00

SHRED MASTER , svc $228.50

US POST OFFICE, svc $1,240.00

US POST OFFICE, svc $6,900.00

US POSTAL SVC, svc $5,200.00

UNITY POINT – ALLEN HOSP, svc

$802.28

UNITY SQ TOWNHOUSES, rent $275.00

US CELLULAR, svc $1,155.09

VERIZON WIRELESS, data $213.74

VETERANS MEML HOSPITAL, reimb

$17.12

VETERANS MEML HOSP-ALLAMAKEE EMS ASSOC, reimb $2,641.37

CITY OF WATERLOO, fuel $9,504.34

WLOO WATER WORKS, util $358.67

WAVERLY HEALTH CTR, reimb $343.60

WEST PAYMENT CTR, svc $1,935.49

WINDSTREAM IA COMMUNICATIONS,

svc $3,175.49

WINNESHIEK CO BOARD OF HEALTH, reimb $1,293.80

WOLTERS KLUWER LAW & BUSINESS, svc $143.00

GENERAL SUPPLEMENTAL FUND

IA WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT, svc

$82,343.36

SHOWALTER, KAREN, reimb $534.64

CLERK OF DISTRICT COURT, svc

$1,906.07

ELECTION ADMINISTRATION REPORT,

subs $219.00

IA MUNICIPALITIES WKRS COMP ASSOC, wk cmp $19,314.00

IA SEC OF STATE, svc $30.00

OFFICE DEPOT, supl $11.66

WINDSTREAM IA COMMUNICATIONS,

svc $9.66

COUNTY SERVICES FUND

WINDSTREAM IA COMMUNICATIONS,

svc $81.90

SECONDARY ROADS FUND

ACCESS SYSTEMS, svc $180.00

ASPRO INC, supl $280.17

BMC AGGREGATES , supl $38,614.62

VERACITY EXCAVATING , svc

$10,000.00

AMAZON CAPITAL SVCS INC, eq

$161.35

DONS TRUCK SALES INC, eq $1,019.04

E CENTRAL IA COOP, svc $518.00

CITY OF GILBERTVILLE, util $68.54

IMPACT7G INC, educ $125.00

LA PORTE MOTOR SUPL INC, supl

$220.00

MID AMERICAN ENERGY, svc $11.38

NAPA AUTO PARTS, prts $255.15

SADLER POWER TRAIN INC, prts

$254.79

STOKES WELDING, prts $331.91

UNITY POINT – ALLEN HOSP, svc

$91.00

UPHDM OCCUPATIONAL MEDICINE,

svc $265.00

CITY OF WATERLOO, fuel $619.04

WINDSTREAM IA COMMUNICATIONS,

svc $38.18

JAIL COMMISSARY FUND

KEEFE SUPL CO, food $3,077.18

MCKEE FOODS, food $60.10

RURAL SEWER FUND

URBAN SVCS, svc $1,045.00

MID AMERICAN ENERGY, svc $18.82

MID AMERICAN ENERGY, svc $51.36

MID AMERICAN ENERGY, svc $47.92

MID AMERICAN ENERGY, svc $40.17

MID AMERICAN ENERGY, svc $24.28

MID AMERICAN ENERGY, svc $22.69

MID AMERICAN ENERGY, svc $19.53

MID AMERICAN ENERGY, svc $21.47

MID AMERICAN ENERGY, svc $26.50

MID AMERICAN ENERGY, svc $15.99

MID AMERICAN ENERGY, svc $16.79

MID AMERICAN ENERGY, svc $13.52

MID AMERICAN ENERGY, svc $22.44

MID AMERICAN ENERGY, svc $15.56

INSURANCE TRUST FUND

NAVITUS HEALTH SOLUTIONS, ins

$23,151.61

PREFERRED ONE INS CO, ins

$81,837.56

MADISON NATL LIFE INS CO, ins

$1,047.90

FLEXIBLE SPENDING FUND

EMPLOYEE BENEFITS CORP, flx sp

$4,368.35

E911 SERVICE COMMISSION FUND

E CENTRAL IA RURAL ELEC, util

$152.32

CENTURYLINK, tel $1,360.40

DUNKERTON TELEPHONE COOP, tel

$992.00

MID AMERICAN ENERGY, util $349.94

MID AMERICAN ENERGY, util $303.57

EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT FUND

CENTURYLINK, svc $61.63

CENTURYLINK, svc $544.61

CITY OF WATERLOO, fuel $88.73

COUNTY ASSESSOR FUND

MATT PARROTT/STOREY KENWORTHY, supl $207.73

WELLMARK, ins $11,840.31

CITY OF WATERLOO, fuel $198.72

WINDSTREAM IA COMMUNICATIONS,

svc $78.64

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, Trelka, Little.

NAYS: None.

ABSENT: White. Resolution adopted.

RECEIVE PROJECT UPDATES FROM DEPARTMENT HEADS/ELECTED OFFICIALS. County Engineer Cathy Nicholas reported on progress for the Highway 20 overpass at Raymond Road and said it will take another two or three weeks. She’s still waiting for PCI to start work on the Cedar Wapsi bridge over the Cedar River, and Secondary Roads is busy placing rock on gravel roads.

County Sheriff Tony Thompson gave an update on the request for proposal for public safety software. Two finalists have been identified and he is planning visits to jurisdictions that use those vendors. He said the full process could take six months. He has set an August 6 town meeting in Raymond to discuss the purchase of land in the city to augment the shooting range there.

Information Technology Director Kim Veeder said that Hartman Reserve Nature Center is nearly set up as the courthouse’s disaster recovery site for IT, that the Docuware migration from Fortis for the Treasurer and others is nearly finished, and the tax administration software project is moving on schedule. She is working with Building Maintenance on getting identification/key fob cards for Pinecrest employees and state employees in the courthouse, and while there are challenges they should be completed in August. She and ACES staff have met with the three departments that requested meetings and she is reaching out again to other departments. The assessment of her department by the team from the Iowa Counties Information Technology organization will be in September.

Moved by Trelka, seconded by Laylin that the MINUTES of the Board Meeting held July 23, 2019 and July 24, 2019 be and are hereby approved as submitted. Motion carried.

CONSENT AGENDA

Laylin moved the following RESOLUTION seconded by Trelka.

A. TO APPROVE, RECEIVE, PLACE ON FILE WITH THE COUNTY AUDITOR

1. The Board of Supervisors APPROVE INTERGOVERNMENTAL JOURNAL ENTRIES, and that the County Auditor be authorized and directed to TRANSFER monies within the various funds as submitted.

Transfer from Fund Amount Transfer to Fund Amount

GENERAL – HUMAN SERVICES 11,487.50 GENERAL – MAINTENANCE 11,487.50

SOCIAL SERVICES 102.40 GENERAL – DHS 102.40

SOCIAL SERVICES 10.90 GENERAL – DHS 10.90

2. The PAYROLL ADJUSTMENTS submitted by the various departments and the County Auditor be authorized and directed to adjust his records accordingly.

3. The

DEPT., NAME POSITION FROM TO DATE CHANGE

SHERIFF, Tony Thompson

MAST, BRANDON C DEPUTY SHERIFF 27.56 28.66 7/14/2019 ANNUAL STEP INCREASE

PARSONS, JERALD H BOOKING CLERK 19.34 19.34 7/15/2019 NEW HIRE

ENGINEER, Cathy Nicholas

CAMERON, CALEB E LABORER / EQUIP OP I 19.84 19.84 7/15/2019 NEW HIRE

SMITH, SETH A LABORER / EQUIP OP I 23.68 22.55 7/15/2019 RETURN TO ORIGINAL POSITION

4. CERTIFICATE OF INSURANCE for Iowa’s Window Experts and K & W Electric.

5. The NOTIFICATION OF SALE OF EQUIPMENT from the Engineer’s Office for the following equipment: #8007090076 1995 Ford F150 in the amount of $874.00, #8007090200 1990 Miller Welder in the amount of $57.56, #8007090040 1971 International Oil Distributor Truck in the amount of $670.00, #8007090195 Self Propelled Chip Spreader in the amount of $137.50, and #5050-69 2007 John Deere 770D Motor Grader $39,905.00.

B. TO RECEIVE AND PLACE ON FILE WITH THE COUNTY AUDITOR

1. The MANURE MANAGEMENT PLAN (MMP) update submitted by Porkhaven Farms, Gibson Site Facility ID# 63936 located in Lincoln Township, Section Sixteen (16) at 11335 Gibson Road, Hudson, in Black Hawk County pursuant to 567 Iowa Administrative Code §455B.

2. The MANURE MANAGEMENT PLAN (MMP) update submitted by Van Daele Bros Facility ID# 59713 located in Lester Township, Section Twelve (12) at 12701 East Cedar Wapsi Road, Fairbank, in Black Hawk County pursuant to 567 Iowa Administrative Code §455B.

3. The PERMIT FOR UTILITY WORK WITHIN THE RIGHT-OF-WAY for Cedar Falls Utilities, Cedar Falls, Iowa for placement of underground fiber/electric utility on County right-of-way along Big Woods Rd as recommended by Catherine Nicholas, County Engineer.

4. The PERMIT FOR UTILITY WORK WITHIN THE RIGHT-OF-WAY for MidAmerican Energy, Davenport, Iowa for replacement of overhead electric utility on County right-of-way along Bennington Rd as recommended by Catherine Nicholas, County Engineer.

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, Trelka, Little.

NAYS: None.

ABSENT: White. Resolution adopted.

CONSENT AGENDA ENDS

Trelka moved the following resolution seconded by Laylin.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the PRECONSTRUCTION PROJECT AGREEMENT between Black Hawk County, Iowa and the Iowa Department of Transportation for Project No. HSIPX-063-5(50)—3L-86 for the paving of gravel road approaches along US 63 at an estimated cost of $30,000 to Black Hawk County which will be budgeted and paid for in FY21 as recommended by Catherine Nicholas, County Engineer.

Nicholas said there are three gravel road approaches, and it is safer for them to be paved and it will be easier to sand and plow them in the winter.

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, Trelka, Little.

NAYS: None.

ABSENT: White. Resolution adopted.

Schwartz moved the following resolution seconded by Laylin.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that CHANGE ORDER #1 received from Paulson Electric for the Pinecrest exterior light project in the amount of $1,925.00 be approved as recommended by Rory Geving, Maintenance Superintendent.

Geving said that an old light pole had been taken down due to a broken conduit, and it was overlooked when the specifications were formulated for the project.

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, Trelka, Little.

NAYS: None.

ABSENT: White. Resolution adopted.

Moved by Schwartz, seconded by Laylin that the REQUEST FOR PURCHASE OF CAPITAL EQUIPMENT submitted by Kim Veeder, Information Technology Director, be approved and direct the Chair to sign for same: to purchase 23 laptops for $11,615.00 from ISAC, to be used for Election Day processing by the Election’s Office. Motion carried.

Moved by Schwartz, seconded by Laylin that the REQUEST FOR PURCHASE OF CAPITAL EQUIPMENT submitted by Catherine Nicholas, County Engineer, be approved and direct the Chair to sign for same: to purchase a filter crusher in the amount of $2,993.00 from Gardner Engineered Products, Inc.

Nicholas said that this will help in recycling used oil, and is a cleaner way to dispose of filters. She said the cost is less than some of the other available products because her department will be building their own stand instead of buying one. Little said he would not support this or the following purchase request because he said he wanted Nicholas to review her budget for possible cost savings after telling the Board she anticipates a number or expenses that will go over budget in other areas (see minutes of July 23), and asked for a roll call vote.

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, Trelka.

NAYS: Little.

ABSENT: White. Motion carried.

Moved by Schwartz, seconded by Laylin that the REQUEST FOR PURCHASE OF CAPITAL EQUIPMENT submitted by Catherine Nicholas, County Engineer, be approved and direct the Chair to sign for same: to purchase a compact track loader in the amount of $72,400.00 from Murphy Tractor, John Deere.

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, Trelka.

NAYS: Little.

ABSENT: White. Motion carried.

Moved by Laylin, seconded by Schwartz to direct the County Auditor to advertise for a public hearing to be held at 9:05 a.m. on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 in Board Room 201 of the Black Hawk County Courthouse, 316 E. 5th Street, Waterloo, Iowa on the proposed Ordinance No. 77-229 from a request submitted by David and Kris Martinson at 10721 Mark Road to rezone 2.9 acres from “A” Agriculture District to “A-R” Agricultural-Residential District in order to split off a home that was originally built on 35 acres to create an agricultural land trust. Motion carried.

Moved by Schwartz, seconded by Laylin to direct the County Auditor to advertise for a public hearing to be held at 9:07 a.m. on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 in Board Room 201 of the Black Hawk County Courthouse, 316 E. 5th Street, Waterloo, Iowa on the proposed Ordinance No. 77-230 from a request submitted by Ron and Jeane Rabune at 10615 Mark Road to rezone 2.9 acres from “A” Agriculture District to “A-R” Agricultural-Residential District in order to split off a home that was originally built on 35 acres to create an agricultural land trust. Motion carried.

Moved by Schwartz, seconded by Laylin to direct the County Auditor to advertise for a public hearing to be held at 9:09 a.m. on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 in Board Room 201 of the Black Hawk County Courthouse, 316 E. 5th Street, Waterloo, Iowa on the proposed Ordinance No. 77-231 from a request submitted by Scott and Julie Martinson at 10211 Mark Road to rezone 2.9 acres from “A” Agriculture District to “A-R” Agricultural-Residential District in order to split off a home that was originally built on 35 acres to create an agricultural land trust. Motion carried.

ANY REPORTS OR INFORMATION FROM THE BOARD. Schwartz said that he, Trelka, Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart, State Representative Timi Brown-Powers and a representative from Waterloo Code Enforcement would hold a town meeting at Bonita Things at 6:00 pm on August 1.

On motion and vote the meeting adjourned.

Tom Little, Chair, Board of Supervisors Grant Veeder, County Auditor