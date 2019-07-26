Waterloo, Iowa July 23, 2019

The Board of Supervisors of the County of Black Hawk, in the State of Iowa, met in regular adjourned meeting at the Courthouse in Waterloo, County Seat of said County, at nine o’clock (9:00) a.m., pursuant to law, to the rules of said Board, and to adjournment. The meeting was called to order and on roll call there were present: Linda Laylin, Chris Schwartz, Dan Trelka, Craig White and Tom Little, Chair.

Absent: Dan Trelka, Craig White.

Trelka was present at 9:03.

Unless otherwise noted, all actions were approved unanimously, White absent.

Moved by Schwartz, seconded by Laylin that the AGENDA be received and place on file with the County Auditor as amended. Motion carried, Trelka and White absent.

PUBLIC COMMENTS. Norman Primmer of Dewar said that although the rotten corn has been moved from the grain elevator there, the smell is still horrendous and unhealthy, and he hoped something could be done about it.

Schwartz moved the following resolution seconded by Laylin.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Black Hawk County, that the Board of Supervisors APPROVE EXPENDITURES, and that the County Auditor be authorized and directed to ISSUE CHECKS, against the various settlement of such claims as allowed:

GENERAL BASIC FUND

IA DEPT OF REV, state pay $26,303.50

COLLECTION SVC CTR, oth pay

$932.78

IRS, fed pay $60,329.82

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS, def com $5,065.00

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS, def com $2,422.50

SSA, fica $99,843.85

BHC SHERIFF, oth pay $433.93

CEDAR VALLEY UNITED WAY, oth pay

$82.50

ACES, svc $199.00

ADVANCED SYSTEMS INC, svc $110.20

ALTORFER INC, eq $2,523.00

ASPRO INC, svc $1,211.64

BICKLEY, MARK, svc $875.00

BMC AGGREGATES , svc $2,121.04

BRUSTKERN MICHAEL J, rent $437.50

C&S REAL ESTATE, rent $800.00

CDW GOVERNMENT INC, eq $10,211.51

CITY OF CEDAR FALLS, fuel $144.10

COTT SYSTEMS, svc $3,200.00

COURIER , publ $734.14

CTS LANGUAGELINK, svc $320.39

DAN DEERY MOTOR CO INC, prts/lbr

$2,446.46

DWD INVESTMENTS, rent $750.00

E CENTRAL IA RURAL ELEC, util

$2,970.67

FASTENAL CO, eq $131.35

FISCHELS, ROBERT, rent $225.00

GBM PROPERTY MGMT, rent $550.00

IWI MOTOR PARTS, prts $234.07

JOHNSTONE SUPL, supl $30.09

KEYSTONE LABS INC, svc $128.50

KRUSE DAVID, rent $350.00

KUCHENBERG, RANDALL, rent $200.00

LAW OFFICE OF CHRISTINA SHRIVER,

svc $102.00

MARTIN REALTORS INC, rent $250.00

MATT PARROTT/STOREY KENWORTHY, supl $32.95

MENARDS CF, misc $1,562.30

MENARDS CF, misc $399.75

MENARDS WLOO, misc $1,105.98

METRO INVESTMENTS MULTI UNIT ,

rent $825.00

NAPHCARE INC, svc $104,321.26

NORTHERN SAFETY CO INC, supl

$206.54

NORTHLAND PRODUCTS CO, supl

$68.90

O’KEEFE ELEVATOR CO INC, maint

$260.00

P&K MIDWEST, prts $24.70

PER MAR SECURITY SVCS, svc

$1,962.45

RACOM CORP, svc $850.00

RITE PRICE OFFICE SUPL INC, supl

$377.89

RYSON RENTALS , rent $225.00

SANDEES LTD, supl $45.50

SELVEDINA , rent $300.00

SLED SHED, svc $146.43

STANLEY CONVERGENT SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC, svc $427.50

STERICYCLE INC, svc $311.61

US BANK, misc $19,159.67

VISITING NURSING ASSOC, svc

$3,495.15

WD INVESTMENTS , rent $250.00

WEBER PAPER CO, supl $3,217.85

DALEY EILEEN, mil $263.21

HAHN, ADAM, misc $248.00

SWANSON JANIS, reimb $74.10

THOME DEBRA J, reimb $53.00

AFLAC, ins $2,037.12

COMMUNITY HEALTH CHARITIES IA, oth pay $8.00

FIDELITY SECURITY LIFE INS CO, ins

$2,370.20

MADISON NATL LIFE INS, ins $537.80

PECU, oth pay $23,628.50

5 STAR RENTALS, rent $350.00

AGVANTAGE FS INC, supl $4,095.00

ALLIED SYSTEMS INC, eq rpr $1,243.10

AMAZON CAPITAL SVCS INC, supl

$122.17

ASSOC OF NATURE & FOREST THERAPY, educ $500.00

BENTON BLDG CTR, supl $13.75

BENTONS READY MIXED CONCRETE INC, supl $510.00

BILL COLWELL FORD INC, eq rpr

$1,265.98

BHC LANDFILL, svc $173.61

BLACK HAWK RENTAL, eq rent

$1,749.40

BLACK HAWK WASTE DISPOSAL, svc

$230.00

BULS ESSIE, rent $625.00

CAMPBELL SUPL WLOO, supl $129.06

CF UTILITIES, util $53.07

CF UTILITIES, util $3,300.00

CF UTILITIES, data $481.26

CF UTILITIES, util $209.75

CF UTILITIES, util $40.99

CONSOLIDATED ENERGY HARTLAND,

fuel $2,625.46

COOK’S OUTDOORS, supl $28.00

COOLEY & COOLEY REAL ESTATE,

rent $250.00

CORINTHIAN SVCS OF IA, svc

$1,000.00

COURIER , subs $142.99

DICKEYS PRINTING, supl $350.00

DIGITAL OFFICE SOLUTIONS, svc

$208.95

EASTGATE ESTATES, rent $225.00

ECOLAB CTR, eq rent $364.00

EPM IOWA, rent $250.00

EVANSDALE WATER WORKS, wtr

$80.70

FIRESTONE PAYMENT CTR, prts/lbr

$150.11

FISCHELS, ANTHONY A, rent $350.00

GALE MOTE ASSOCIATES, educ

$2,509.41

GALLAGHER BENEFIT SVCS INC, svc

$3,500.00

THE SHREDDER, svc $97.40

GREINER LAW OFFICE , svc $162.00

HAWKEYE VILLAGE APT, rent $200.00

HAWTHORNE RENTALS, rent $250.00

HIDDEN VALLEY APTS RESIDENTIAL COOP INC, rent $200.00

IACE FIVE SEASONS MOBILE HOME PARK, rent $425.00

IIW ENGINEERS & SURVEYORS , svc

$14,750.00

IA DEPT OF TRANSPORTATION, supl

$87.48

IA DIV OF LABOR SVCS, svc $120.00

ISAC, dues $6,485.00

IA STATE MEDICAL EXAMINER, svc

$2,109.00

IOWA’S CO CONSERVATION SYSTEM,

dues $2,500.00

JAGUAR SFTWR, maint $3,538.29

JOHNSON CO, svc $1,966.00

KH PROPERTIES, rent $225.00

KING BROS, rent $250.00

KOENIG SCOTT, rent $275.00

KROEMER, KRAIG, rent $225.00

L-TRON CORP, eq $658.00

LA PORTE MOTOR SUPL INC, supl

$7.11

LEXISNEXIS MATTHEW BENDER, svc

$412.41

LOCKE FUNERAL HOME INC, svc

$3,500.00

LOWES HOME CENTERS INC, supl

$79.52

LPC VETERINARY CLINIC , svc $150.00

MEDIACOM, svc $338.83

MERCYONE NE IA CLINIC, svc $20.00

METRO INVESTMENTS, rent $575.00

MID AMERICAN ENERGY, util $100.00

MID AMERICAN ENERGY, util $11.57

MID AMERICAN ENERGY, util $185.58

MID AMERICAN ENERGY, util $310.63

MID AMERICAN ENERGY/SPEC ACCT,

util $1,096.12

MOTEL 6, room $90.00

MUELLER BRYAN, rent $250.00

NAPA AUTO PARTS, prts $195.25

NELSON LARRY, rent $225.00

NORTH STAR REALTORS , rent $882.88

UNI, misc $3,957.77

UNI, misc $387.00

ODONNELL ACE HDWR INC, prts $30.67

OFFICE DEPOT, supl $384.45

PEOPLES COMMUNITY HEALTH, meds

$23.12

PLUMB SUPL CO, supl $49.27

PRIMARY SYSTEMS, svc $130.00

QUALITY CONCRETE CONSTRUCTION, rent $200.00

QUILL CORP, supl $41.57

R&S PROPERTY MGMT INC, rent

$275.00

RYDELL CHEV INC, prts $183.84

SANDERS FUNERAL SVC, svc

$1,000.00

SERIOUS SANITATION INC, svc $265.00

SHERWIN WILLIAMS, supl $146.42

SOUTH VIEW ESTATES, rent $550.00

SPAHN AND ROSE LUMBER CO, supl

$864.93

STAPLES CREDIT PLAN, supl $94.52

STOKES WELDING, prts $131.80

SUMMIT FOOD SVC, food $10,132.99

TREASURER STATE OF IA, tax

$1,407.00

US POST OFFICE, svc $397.04

UNITY POINT – ALLEN HOSP, svc $82.00

UNITY SQ TOWNHOUSES, rent $250.00

URBS DO IT BEST HDWR, supl $47.60

US CELLULAR, svc $1,511.50

US CELLULAR, svc $235.00

VERIZON WIRELESS, svc $40.01

WATERFALLS CAR WASH, lbr $30.90

WATERLOO AUTO PARTS, prts $250.00

WATERLOO OIL CO, fuel $4,285.67

WLOO WATER WORKS, util $100.34

WLOO WATER WORKS, wtr $830.48

WATERS, FELECIA, ref $200.00

WAVERLY TIRE CO, eq $236.00

WERTJES UNIFORMS, prts $364.76

WITHAM AUTO CTR, supl $77.31

BARRON, ELIZABETH, ref $165.74

JEROME ISAAC, reimb $74.00

PETERSEN STEVEN L, reimb $45.00

REAMS MATTHEW, reimb $74.00

ATHEY DIXIE, reimb $53.00

GENERAL SUPPLEMENTAL FUND,

IA DEPT OF REV, state pay $246.00

IRS, fed pay $395.53

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS, def com $355.00

SSA, fica $877.46

LA PORTE CITY PRINTING & DESIGN,

publ $40.00

US BANK, misc $320.00

FIDELITY SECURITY LIFE INS CO, ins

$8.36

IA PRECINCT ATLAS CONSORTIUM,

dues $6,176.51

N IA JUVENILE DET SVCS, svc

$21,665.00

RYDER TRANSPORTATION SVCS, svc

$222.02

COUNTY SERVICES FUND

IA DEPT OF REV, state pay $899.00

IRS, fed pay $1,644.13

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS, def com $177.50

SSA, fica $3,083.36

CEDAR VALLEY UNITED WAY, oth pay

$10.00

AFLAC, ins $6.16

FIDELITY SECURITY LIFE INS CO, ins

$89.13

MADISON NATL LIFE INS, def com $7.90

THE SHREDDER, svc $27.60

RURAL BASIC FUND

IA DEPT OF REV, state pay $2,045.50

COLLECTION SVC CTR, oth pay $67.67

IRS, fed pay $5,866.47

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS, def com $125.00

SSA, fica $8,700.29

AFLAC, ins $188.46

FIDELITY SECURITY LIFE INS CO, ins

$170.95

MADISON NATL LIFE INS, ins $16.25

PECU, oth pay $4,379.00

CITY OF WATERLOO, svc $10,121.01

SECONDARY ROADS FUND

IA DEPT OF REV, state pay $3,690.00

IRS, fed pay $8,065.13

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS, def com $230.00

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS, def com $25.00

SSA, fica $13,603.60

CEDAR VALLEY UNITED WAY, oth pay

$25.00

ANTON SALES, eq $681.27

BMC AGGREGATES , supl $20,565.78

CLEVELAND CRANE & SHOVEL SALES INC, eq $375,000.00

E CENTRAL IA RURAL ELEC, util $23.75

INVISION ARCHITECTURE, svc

$1,759.85

KWIK TRIP INC, fuel $976.13

NORTHLAND PRODUCTS CO, supl

$789.18

SCOTS SUPPLY CO INC, supl $656.86

US BANK, misc $1,637.26

AFLAC, ins $65.70

FIDELITY SECURITY LIFE INS CO, ins $480.75

MADISON NATL LIFE INS, ins $71.20

PECU, oth pay $1,552.50

CF UTILITIES, util $5.03

CF UTILITIES, util $8.03

CF UTILITIES, util $8.03

CINTAS CORP, svc $65.28

CONSOLIDATED ENERGY HARTLAND,

fuel $1,012.85

DUMONT IMPLEMENT CO INC, prts

$646.36

GRACIOUS FOOD , fuel $549.10

MID AMERICAN ENERGY, util $62.77

MID AMERICAN ENERGY, util $21.04

MID AMERICAN ENERGY, util $65.93

MID AMERICAN ENERGY, util $10.74

MID AMERICAN ENERGY, util $18.93

MID AMERICAN ENERGY, util $295.92

MID AMERICAN ENERGY, util $33.24

MID AMERICAN ENERGY, util $35.96

NAPA AUTO PARTS, prts $32.87

ROAD MACHINERY & SUPPLIES CO,

supl $858.39

SADLER POWER TRAIN INC, prts

$262.99

STETSON BUILDING PRODUCTS, supl

$30.00

STOKES WELDING, prts $19.20

TAMPLIN, JEFFREY W, svc $4,350.00

RESOURCE/ENHANCE/PROTECT FUND

HOFFMAN & HOFFMAN TRENCHING INC, svc $6,898.79

JAIL COMMISSARY FUND

IA DEPT OF REV, state pay $31.00

IRS, fed pay $92.59

SSA, fica $194.00

KEEFE SUPL CO, food $2,135.04

MCKEE FOODS, food $23.76

US BANK, misc $109.46

US CELLULAR, svc $704.04

CONSERVATION TRUST FUND

MENARDS CF, supl $39.95

US BANK, misc $1,406.72

AMAZON CAPITAL SVCS INC, supl

$35.13

COOK’S OUTDOORS, supl $7.00

NASP INC, supl $165.00

NORTHSTAR FISH HATCHERY, supl

$58.45

TECHNOLOGY EQUIPMENT FUND

TYLER TECHNOLOGIES, svc $343.75

RURAL SEWER FUND

CEDAR VALLEY PUMP , eq rpr

$6,379.40

INSURANCE TRUST FUND

NAVITUS HEALTH SOLUTIONS, ins

$2,564.80

NAVITUS HEALTH SOLUTIONS, ins

$15,164.00

PREFERRED ONE INS CO, ins

$113,660.11

SELF INSURED/LIAB, PROP ETC

JOHNS AUTO BODY, svc $2,862.03

FLEXIBLE SPENDING FUND

EMPLOYEE BENEFITS CORP, flx sp

$5,302.19

SOLID WASTE ADMIN FUND

IA DEPT OF REV, state pay $438.00

IRS, fed pay $504.76

SSA, fica $611.96

E911 SERVICE COMMISSION FUND

FARMERS MUTUAL TELEPHONE CO,

tel $126.76

GRAINCOMM III, eq rent $5,463.64

RACOM CORP, maint $274,133.79

AMERICAN TOWER CORP, eq rent

$2,121.18

BHC CONSOLIDATED, svc $25,000.00

CF UTILITIES, util $550.00

CENTURYLINK, tel $234.27

COLOFF MEDIA, eq rent $1,909.00

LPC CONNECT, tel $254.28

MID AMERICAN ENERGY, util $389.43

PEDERSEN DOWIE CLABBY MCCAUSLAND INS, svc $17,934.58

RTC COMMUNICATIONS, tel $18.50

SHIELD TECHNOLOGY CORP, svc

$9,100.00

US CELLULAR, eq rent $2,595.84

WINDSTREAM IOWA COMMUNICATIONS, tel $154.07

EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT FUND

IA DEPT OF REV, state pay $165.00

IRS, fed pay $354.88

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS, def com $50.00

SSA, fica $592.76

CEDAR VALLEY UNITED WAY, oth pay

$3.00

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, Little.

ABSENT: Trelka, White.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

PRESENTATION – An update on recent legislative sessions related to property taxes, mental health, and elections presented by the Iowa State Association of Counties. ISAC Government Relations Manager Jamie Cashman reviewed legislation passed in 2019 that affects counties. He said ISAC will hold a Budget and Property Tax Seminar on October 2 in Ames for further explanation. Executive Director Bill Peterson talked about local control, and said that the counties should talk about state interference with local decision-making instead of “home rule” so that the public has a clearer understanding of the issue. He said that among the seminars at the August 21-23 ISAC Annual Conference is a Flood Track offered in cooperation with the Iowa Flood Center which will inform counties of resources available for flood incidents.

RECEIVE PROJECT UPDATES FROM DEPARTMENT HEADS/ELECTED OFFICIALS. County Engineer Cathy Nicholas gave an example of the success of her changeable message boards, where they helped keep cars from parking on Cedar Wapsi Road during a trap shoot tournament. Sheriff Tony Thompson said that at the same time the signs were gathering useful data on traffic counts and vehicle speeds.

Moved by Trelka, seconded by Laylin that the MINUTES of the Board Meeting held July 16, 2019 be and are hereby approved as submitted. Motion carried.

CONSENT AGENDA

Schwartz moved the following RESOLUTION seconded by Laylin.

A. TO APPROVE, RECEIVE, PLACE ON FILE WITH THE COUNTY AUDITOR

1. The Board of Supervisors APPROVE INTERGOVERNMENTAL JOURNAL ENTRIES, and that the County Auditor be authorized and directed to TRANSFER monies within the various funds as submitted. (None submitted)

2. The CERTIFICATE OF INSURANCE for U.S. Bancorp and its subsidiaries.

B. TO APPROVE AND DIRECT THE CHAIR TO SIGN

1. The allowable/disallowable HOMESTEAD CREDIT LIST as submitted by the County Assessor’s Office, in accordance with §425.3 of the Code of Iowa.

2. The allowable/disallowable FAMILY FARM CREDIT LIST as submitted by the County Assessor’s Officer, in accordance with §426.A.14 of the Code of Iowa.

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, Trelka, Little.

ABSENT: White.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

CONSENT AGENDA ENDS

UPDATES-Ben Delagardelle d/b/a Urban Services, Inc. gave his monthly Washburn Sanitary Sewer System update for June. He said he had a routine month with six service calls and 15 one-call locates. He said a damaged flow meter needs to be replaced for $1500-$3000, but will not be done in time to register any flow for July.

Schwartz moved the following resolution seconded by Laylin.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED to correct the Board’s records for an action item that should have been placed on the February 5, 2019 agenda: That the CONTRACT between Black Hawk County and Peterson Contractors, Reinbeck, Iowa (letting held December 18, 2018 10:00 a.m.) for Project BROS-C007(145)–5F-07 for Cedar Wapsi Rd. (C57) Bridge Replacement over the Cedar River, with a total bid of $4,065,432.61 (Late Start Date: April 01, 2019, Working Days: 240; liquidated Damages: $2,000 per day) be approved and direct the Chair to sign for same and to receive and place on file the Contractor’s Bond and Certificate of Insurance as recommended by Catherine Nicholas, County Engineer.

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, Trelka, Little.

ABSENT: White.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

Moved by Schwartz, seconded by Trelka that the REQUEST FOR PURCHASE OF CAPITAL EQUIPMENT submitted by Kim Veeder, Information Technology Director, be approved and direct the Chair to sign for same: to purchase 8 laptops with docking stations for $12,913.84 from CDW-G, to be used by the County Attorney’s Office. Motion carried.

Moved by Schwartz, seconded by Laylin that the REQUEST FOR PURCHASE OF CAPITAL EQUIPMENT submitted by Kim Veeder, Information Technology Director, be approved and direct the Chair to sign for same: to purchase a Windows server and database software for the Tax Administration application for $7,651.38 from CDW-G, to be used by various County Offices. Motion carried.

Schwartz moved the following resolution seconded by Laylin.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the TAX SALE CERTIFICATE ASSIGNMENT for a vacant lot (Parcel 8913-13-382-008) located in Waterloo, Iowa, pursuant to §446.31 of the Code of Iowa be approved and said Certificate of Purchase of Tax sale be assigned to the City of Waterloo as recommended by Rita Schmidt, County Treasurer.

Schmidt said that the city has maintained the lot for several years and will use it for a project with Hawkeye Community College.

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, Trelka, Little.

ABSENT: White.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

Laylin the following resolution seconded by Schwartz.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the COMPROMISE offered in the amount of $0.00 by the City of Waterloo on taxes and special assessments owed for one (1) vacant lot (Parcel 8913-13-382-008) located in Waterloo, Iowa.

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, Trelka, Little.

ABSENT: White.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

WORK SESSION

DISCUSSION – County Engineer Cathy Nicholas updated the Board on restoring the County’s secondary roads. She said that the hard winter and continuing rains have made some soft spots on gravel roads difficult to repair, and has put her department behind schedule for routine maintenance. She reviewed a number of specific trouble spots that she thinks will cause budget overruns, which she summarized as follows: Contract rock hauling, $55,000. Seal coat repairs, $5,000. Paving Watters Road, $80,000. Work on Symons Road, $20,000. Placing subdrains, $25,000. Total, $185,000.

Little asked that Nicholas try to move money within her budget if possible. Laylin asked if she had prioritized the projects. Nicholas said that she really wants to seal coat Symons Road next year, since she had told the city of Cedar Falls it would be done this year, but that is now unrealistic. She hopes to prepare it this year with a fabric and rock treatment that will hopefully minimize damage over the winter. Schwartz said that he would like to go forward with the experiments with drain tiles in the middle of the road. Little said the items could be placed on future agendas, and asked for periodic reports on the various situations.

ANY REPORTS OR INFORMATION FROM THE BOARD. Schwartz said that he has a meeting for Black Hawk County Complete Count later in the week regarding the 2020 census, and that in the absence of funding or coordination from the federal government, he planned to inform the public through social media.

Trelka said that the Security Committee will meet on July 26.

On motion and vote the meeting adjourned.

Tom Little, Chair, Board of Supervisors Grant Veeder, County Auditor