Waterloo, Iowa July 24, 2018

The Board of Supervisors of the County of Black Hawk, in the State of Iowa, met in regular adjourned meeting at the Courthouse in Waterloo, County Seat of said County, at nine o’clock (9:00) a.m., pursuant to law, to the rules of said Board, and to adjournment. The meeting was called to order and on roll call there were present: Linda Laylin, Tom Little, Frank Magsamen, Chris Schwartz and Craig White, Chair.

Absent: None.

Unless otherwise noted, all actions were approved unanimously.

Moved by Little, seconded by Magsamen that the AGENDA be received and place on file with the County Auditor as approved. Motion carried.

Magsamen moved the following resolution seconded by Schwartz.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Black Hawk County, that the Board of Supervisors APPROVE EXPENDITURES, and that the County Auditor be authorized and directed to ISSUE CHECKS, against the various settlement of such claims as allowed:

GENERAL BASIC FUND

IPERS ipers 107,474.21

COLLECTION SVC CTR oth pay 649.63

IRS fed pay 61,345.46

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 30,438.47

SSA fica 100,217.20

BHC SHERIFF oth pay 766.03

CEDAR VALLEY UNITED WAY

oth pay 180.50

HELINSKI TERRY supl 10.70

ADVANCED SYSTEMS INC svc 477.85

BAUER BUILT TIRE svc 899.54

BICKLEY, MARK svc 824.48

CBM MANAGED SVCS food 9,899.56

CDW GOVERNMENT INC supl 407.94

CITY OF CEDAR FALLS fuel 227.93

CITY OF CEDAR FALLS svc 8,030.65

CHIEF supl 159.96

COURIER publ 1,060.71

DAN DEERY MOTOR CO INC

prts/lbr 1,167.03

DEPT OF CORRECTIONAL SVCS

svc 60,000.00

DWD INVESTMENTS rent 325.00

E CENTRAL IA RURAL ELEC

util 2,847.71

FISCHELS, ROBERT rent 475.00

FORD JILL S svc 52.50

FULLER, ANGELA svc 420.00

IA WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT

svc 1,233.40

KRUSE DAVID rent 500.00

LAW OFFICE OF CHRISTINA SHRIVER svc 216.00

MAHONEY KATHRYN J svc 138.00

MARCO INC svc 952.00

MARTIN REALTORS INC rent 287.50

MCKESSON MEDICAL SURGICAL

supl 94.63

MENARDS WLOO misc 386.37

METRO INVESTMENTS MULTI UNIT rent 200.00

OFFICE CONCEPTS LTD svc 520.00

PER MAR SECURITY SVCSsvc 1,492.45

PPG ARCHITECTURAL FINISHES INC supl 131.94

PTS OF AMERICA svc 3,868.00

RACOM CORP svc 540.00

RITE PRICE OFFICE SUPL INC

supl 916.10

SANDEES LTD svc 21.55

SHAHRIARI DARIA svc 93.00

SLED SHED eq rpr 58.10

SMITH, KIMBERLY K svc 540.00

US BANK misc 17,150.08

VISITING NURSING ASSOC

reimb 3,335.28

WEBER PAPER CO supl 1,906.19

DALEY EILEEN mil 177.04

GRAHAM ANGELA mil 47.55

HELINSKI TERRY misc 38.00

MILLER ANGELA mil 11.70

POWERS, CORINNE mil 63.15

AFLAC ins 2,113.54

AFSCME IOWA COUNCIL 61

oth pay 683.23

BURCH SUSAN eq 31.79

COMMUNITY HLTH CHARITIES IA

oth pay 8.00

COUNTRY VIEW ipers 716.06

FIDELITY SECURITY LIFE INS CO

ins 2,185.28

IUPAT DISTRICT COUNCIL 81

oth pay 644.87

MADISON NATL LIFE INS ins 440.60

MADISON NATL LIFE INS ins 1.50

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT

def com 6,270.00

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT

def com 1,187.50

POTTAWATTAMIE CO SHERIFF

oth pay 216.87

PECU oth pay 24,137.85

TEAMSTERS LOCAL UNION #238

oth pay 2,524.48

TRANSWORLD SYSTEMS INC

oth pay 159.90

30 SOMETHING REAL ESTATE

rent 250.00

ABD PROPERTY MGMT rent 1,375.00

ANDREWS BRIAN rent 250.00

BAILEYS TEST STRIPS AND THERMOMETERS supl 193.00

BENTON CO SHERIFF svc 47.01

BLACK HAWK CO CJIS svc 16,652.04

BOHLMANN-KSM RENTALS, SHANE rent 225.00

BOLIN JAMES E rent 225.00

C&C WELDING & SAND BLASTING

svc 118.32

C&S REAL ESTATE rent 237.00

CAMPBELL SUPL WLOO supl 93.06

CF UTILITIES util 150.00

CF UTILITIES util 2,513.52

CEDAR VALLEY COMM SUPPORT SVC rent 200.00

CTR FOR BEHAVIORAL HLTH

svc 200.00

CHRISTOPHERSON RENTALS

rent 200.00

CINTAS CORP supl 122.38

CODE PUBLISHING.INC svc 188.55

CONSERVATION CORPS IA

svc 9,400.00

COUNTRY TERRACE rent 291.00

COVENANT MED CTR INC svc 3,328.00

DUBUQUE CO svc 100.00

EASTERN IOWA TOURISM ASSOC

dues 500.00

ELECTRICAL ENG & EQUIP CO

prts 59.69

EVELAND JOHN rent 500.00

GEORGE ALLYSON misc 78.34

GORDON LYNN A svc 33.50

GRANT PROFESSIONAL ASSOC

dues 209.00

HAWKEYE PROPERTY MGMT

rent 225.00

HAWKEYE VILLAGE APT rent 200.00

HAWTHORNE HUTS rent 225.00

HOGAN BREMER MOORE COLONIAL CHAPELS svc 1,000.00

HOME DEPOT CREDIT SVCS

supl 464.80

IOWA CREMATION svc 1,000.00

IA SEC OF STATE svc 30.00

IOWA STATE MEDICAL EXAMINER

svc 11,470.22

U OF IA svc 56.00

JAGUAR SOFTWARE maint 3,538.29

JAMIESON , JOHN D rent 525.00

KOBLISKA VINCE M rent 390.00

KOENIG SCOTT rent 200.00

LIBERTEL ASSOCIATES eq 155.41

LINN CO svc 1,875.00

MCMASTER CARR SUPL CO

supl 109.94

METRO INVESTMENTS rent 937.50

MHP 2216 LINCOLN ST rent 200.00

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 666.99

MID AMERICAN ENERGY/SPEC ACCT util 916.74

MIDWEST DEFENSE SOLUTIONS

supl 14,220.00

MORRISSEY, NICHOLE educ 53.00

NELSON LARRY rent 525.00

N IA JUVENILE DETENTION SVCS

svc 150.00

OFFICE DEPOT supl 18.80

OPERATION THRESHOLD rent 250.00

PACIFIC UNION FINANCIAL svc 358.50

PARSONS LINDA rent 225.00

PEOPLES COMMUNITY HLTH

svc 1,220.00

PRESERVE AT CROSSROADS

rent 200.00

QUAIL PLACE rent 250.00

SAMS WHOLESALE CLUB supl 16.98

SCHULTZ RENTAL PROPERTIES II

rent 300.00

SCOTT CO SHERIFF svc 4.86

SPEE DEE DELIVERY SVC INC

svc 95.44

STAPLES CREDIT PLAN supl 315.25

SUCCESSLINK svc 872.50

TAMA CO SHERIFF svc 47.75

THOMPSON PROPERTY MGMT

rent 200.00

TREASURER STATE OF IA tax 783.00

TREASURER STATE OF IA tax 654.00

US POLICE CANINE educ 100.00

UNITY POINT – ALLEN HOSPsvc 406.00

UNITY POINT – ALLEN HOSPsvc 203.50

US CELLULAR svc 1,548.72

US CELLULAR svc 233.89

VALLEY RENTALS rent 200.00

VAN METER INDUSTRIAL INC eq 48.21

WALTER, CHERYL supl 26.99

WLOO WATER WORKS wtr 397.81

WEST PAYMENT CTR misc 1,916.48

FLORES JUDY mil 109.20

HEINEN , SANDRA misc 19.26

PETERSEN STEVEN L educ 53.00

STEINMEYER SARAH mil 93.99

THORN, TANYA educ 53.00

CHAPMAN, BEVERLY ref 150.00

PHANTOM EFX ref 56.70

WERNER, MARK ref 70.30

GENERAL SUPPLEMENTAL FUND IPERS ipers 892.15

IRS fed pay 377.78

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 261.00

SSA fica 845.42

FOUR OAKS INC svc 2,145.90

IA WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT unempl 4,674.36

LUTHERAN SVCS OF IA svc 2,938.95

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT

def com 300.00

IA MUNICIPALITIES WKRS COMP ASSOC wk cmp 28,514.00

N IA JUVENILE DETENTION SVCS

svc 22,158.69

COUNTY SERVICES FUND

IPERS ipers 3,242.80

IRS fed pay 1,817.86

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 1,004.00

SSA fica 3,127.82

CEDAR VALLEY UNITED WAY

oth pay 18.00

CDW GOVERNMENT INC eq 1,757.78

AFLAC ins 6.16

FIDELITY SECURITY LIFE INS CO

ins 108.36

IUPAT DISTRICT COUNCIL 81

oth pay 27.11

MADISON NATL LIFE INS ins 22.90

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT

def com 165.00

PECU oth pay 25.00

RURAL BASIC FUND

IPERS ipers 9,495.18

IRS fed pay 4,839.56

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 2,345.53

SSA fica 7,538.40

AFLAC ins 179.74

FIDELITY SECURITY LIFE INS CO

ins 149.36

MADISON NATL LIFE INS ins 16.25

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT

def com 125.00

PECU oth pay 3,671.15

TEAMSTERS LOCAL UNION #238

oth pay 561.00

SECONDARY ROADS FUND

IPERS ipers 13,497.73

IRS fed pay 7,559.74

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 3,959.00

SSA fica 13,056.32

CEDAR VALLEY UNITED WAY

oth pay 25.00

ALTORFER INC supl 905.97

ASPRO INC supl 429.40

BMC AGGREGATES supl 12,725.06

CITY OF CEDAR FALLS fuel 788.75

MENARDS WLOO misc 17.89

RITE PRICE OFFICE SUPL INC

supl 15.58

US BANK misc 2,314.85

AFLAC ins 65.70

FIDELITY SECURITY LIFE INS CO

ins 461.52

MADISON NATL LIFE INS ins 68.70

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT

def com 630.00

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT

def com 25.00

PECU oth pay 1,897.00

TEAMSTERS LOCAL UNION #238

oth pay 1,435.00

A LINE STRIPING & SWEEPING

svc 500.00

BHC LANDFILL svc 9.00

BLACK HAWK RENTAL eq rent 256.80

CF UTILITIES util 75.00

E CENTRAL IA COOP fuel 1,102.50

FORTERRA PIPE & PRECAST

svc 11,422.80

KELLY, KURT svc 550.00

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 249.25

SADLER POWER TRAIN INC eq 25.79

JAIL COMMISSARY FUND

IPERS ipers 174.31

IRS fed pay 92.61

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 33.00

SSA fica 192.42

MCKEE FOODS food 99.28

US BANK misc 7.99

CAPITAL IMPROVEMENT PLAN FUND REGAL PLASTIC SUPL CO supl 227.50

RURAL WATER FUND

WLOO WATER WORKS svc 1,299.33

RURAL SEWER FUND

URBAN SVCS svc 3,075.00

INSURANCE TRUST FUND

NAVITUS HEALTH SOLUTIONS

ins 24,797.58

PREFERRED ONE INS CO

ins 97,534.93

NAVITUS HEALTH SOLUTIONS

ins 3,351.60

FIDELITY SECURITY LIFE INS CO

cbr 19.23

SELF-INSURED/OFFICE EQ REP FUND ACCESS SYSTEMS eq rpr 120.00

FLEXIBLE SPENDING FUND EMPLOYEE BENEFITS CORP

flx sp 1,548.04

SOLID WASTE ADMIN FUND

IPERS ipers 653.39

IRS fed pay 418.47

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 238.00

SSA fica 635.54

E911 SERVICE COMMISSION FUND CDW GOVERNMENT INC svc 157.22

E CENTRAL IA RURAL ELEC util 139.01

CENTURYLINK tel 1,234.33

CENTURYLINK tel 38.64

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 323.05

EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT FUND IPERS ipers 578.88

IRS fed pay 344.29

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 179.00

SSA fica 575.60

CEDAR VALLEY UNITED WAY

oth pay 3.00

FIDELITY SECURITY LIFE INS CO

ins 8.36

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT

def com 50.00

MEDIACOM svc 135.90

US CELLULAR svc 181.68

COUNTY ASSESSOR FUND

IPERS ipers 4,187.49

IRS fed pay 2,350.74

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 1,300.00

SSA fica 4,396.52

CEDAR VALLEY UNITED WAY

oth pay 1.00

MARCO INC maint 185.23

KOENIGSFELD THOMAS J misc 309.86

FIDELITY SECURITY LIFE INS CO

ins 93.64

MADISON NATL LIFE INS ins 51.55

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT

def com 1,395.00

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT

def com 145.00

PECU oth pay 2,441.00

STAMMLER ANTHONY mil 111.18

AYES: Laylin, Little, Magsamen, Schwartz, White.

NAYS: None.

Resolution adopted.

Schwartz moved the following resolution seconded by Laylin.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Black Hawk County, that the Board of Supervisors APPROVE EXPENDITURES, and that Country View Care Facility be authorized and directed to ISSUE CHECKS, against the various settlements of such claims as allowed:

COUNTRY VIEW ENTERPRISE FUND

B&B LOCK & KEY eqp rpr 310.00

PITNEY BOWES supl 51.10

RITE PRICE OFFICE SUPL supl 74.67

UNITY HEALTH HOSPITALS svc 165.16

US BANK misc 388.36

US CELLULAR util 455.66

WASTE MGMT OF WI-MN util 1.58

YOUNG PLBG & HEATING CO

eqp rpr 399.38

AYES: Laylin, Little, Magsamen, Schwartz, White.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

RECEIVE PROJECT UPDATES FROM DEPARTMENT HEADS/ELECTED OFFICIALS. County Engineer Cathy Nicholas said crews are mowing, blading and hauling rock. Cedar Wapsi Road is still closed. She introduced summer intern Brett Armstrong. Magsamen asked for the time frame on the Finchford bridge. Nicholas said it would be closed for three to four months.

Moved by Schwartz, seconded by Little that the MINUTES of the Board Meeting held July 17, 2018 be and are hereby approved as submitted. Motion carried.

CONSENT AGENDA

Magsamen moved the following RESOLUTION seconded by Laylin.

A. TO APPROVE, RECEIVE, PLACE ON FILE WITH THE COUNTY AUDITOR

1. The Board of Supervisors APPROVE INTERGOVERNMENTAL JOURNAL ENTRIES, and that the County Auditor be authorized and directed to TRANSFER monies within the various funds as submitted.

Transfer from Fund Amount Transfer to Fund Amount

E911 2,960.00 GENERAL – SHERIFF 2,960.00

SECONDARY ROADS 222,947.91 SECONDARY ROADS 222,947.91

2. The CERTIFICATE OF INSURANCE for EC Source Services and US Bancorp.

B. TO RECEIVE AND PLACE ON FILE WITH THE COUNTY AUDITOR

1. The MANURE MANAGEMENT PLAN (MMP) update submitted by Robert Cooper d/b/a RWC Farms Inc. Facility ID#61142 at 8504 Garling Road, La Porte City, in Black Hawk County pursuant to 567 Iowa Administrative Code §455B.

C. TO APPROVE AND DIRECT THE CHAIR TO SIGN

1. The FIREWORKS PERMIT request by Mike Kugler for August 5, 2018, to be held at the applicant’s home, 4248 Independence Avenue, Waterloo, Iowa with Pyrotechnics done by Mike Kugler.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Magsamen, Schwartz, White.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

CONSENT AGENDA ENDS

Laylin moved the following resolution seconded by Schwartz.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the BUSINESS ASSOCIATE AGREEMENT between Black Hawk County and Iowa County Technology Services be approved as recommended by Kim Veeder, Information Technology Director.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Magsamen, Schwartz, White.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

Laylin moved the following resolution seconded by Schwartz.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the AGREEMENT between Black Hawk County and Invision Architecture, LTD, Waterloo, Iowa, for engineering services for the design and specifications of a pre-engineered steel building located in Gilbertville, Iowa (replacement of current shop facility) in the total amount of $37,000.00 be approved and direct the Chair to sign for same and to receive and place on file the Certificate of Insurance as recommended by Catherine Nicholas, County Engineer.

Nicholas said she wants replace the shop in FY2020. She received six bids, and Invision was the second lowest, the low bid being $30,000. She chose them based on their experience with similar projects, and she liked the work of the technical specialist assigned to the project. Magsamen asked if they would present an option of using solar panels. Nicholas said yes. Little asked for information on the past use of the current shop. Nicholas said it houses one motor grader and one pickup, and while there is only one employee there currently, there used to be two, and she’d like to go back to that, based on grader districts and snowplow routes. Little asked what is wrong with the current shop. Nicholas said it was built in the 1950s and is outdated, inefficient and small. She said she has $250,000 included in her five-year plan for the construction.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Magsamen, Schwartz, White.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

Little moved the following resolution seconded by Laylin.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the BUSINESS ASSOCIATE AGREEMENT between Black Hawk County and Community Services Network be approved as recommended by Kim Veeder, Information Technology Director.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Magsamen, Schwartz, White.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

Magsamen moved the following resolution seconded by Laylin.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the CHANGE ORDER #1 for the Courthouse ceiling project in the amount of $3,469.52 to include the ceiling in the Iowa Judicial Branch Information Technology Room on 4th Floor and for the additional duct work and HVAC supplies be approved as recommended by Rory Geving, Maintenance Superintendent.

Geving said $1960 is for the IT room and the rest is for ductwork and additional supplies spread throughout the whole project.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Magsamen, Schwartz, White.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

Moved by Magsamen, seconded by Schwartz to table the agenda item on approving the bid from WBC Mechanical, Waterloo, IA, for a water heater heat exchanger for the Jail in the amount of $5,778.44 as recommended by Rory Geving, Maintenance Superintendent. Motion carried.

Moved by Laylin, seconded by Schwartz that the APPOINTMENT of Renata Sack to the Black Hawk County Planning & Zoning Board be approved, effective July 24, 2018. Motion carried.

Schwartz moved the following resolution seconded by Laylin.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the Finance Director be directed to TRANSFER APPROPRIATIONS to the various operating budgets for FY18 for the offices as submitted and as shown upon the record in the office of the Finance Director with such changes being made pursuant to §331.434.6 of the Code of Iowa.

INCREASE DECREASE

GENERAL BASIC FUND

SERVICE AREA – PUBLIC SAFETY & LEGAL SERVICES

Board: Agencies 30,000

Medical Examiner 30,000

AYES: Laylin, Little, Magsamen, Schwartz, White.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

Laylin moved the following resolution seconded by Magsamen.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the REQUEST FOR PURCHASE OF CAPITAL EQUIPMENT submitted by Cathy Nicholas, County Engineer, be approved and direct the Chair to sign for same: to purchase a radio system for $163,103.96 from Racom, to be used by the Engineer Department.

Nicholas referenced new material she provided to the Board the day earlier showing that they could eliminate ten radios in trucks where cellphones could be used, reducing the request to 61 radios, for 55 vehicles and 6 base stations. In discussion with County Sheriff Tony Thompson and Racom representative Diane Richardson, the Board learned that the radios would not be on the public safety radio system, but they would have a channel where they could communicate with that system in the case of an emergency. These radios are expected to last 15-20 years, although Little expressed skepticism, given past experience of technical equipment in general. Richardson said the radios are very durable, and there is now a problem with the old radios in that they are the subject of a patent infringement court ruling, meaning future maintenance will be problematic.

Little asked how many radios are being used now. Nicholas said 55. White asked how many are used daily. Nicholas said probably half that. Little thought it was wasteful to have the radios in vehicles that are used only seasonally. Marge Budensiek of the Engineer’s Office said that the reduced request reflects not using them in some seasonal vehicles.

AYES: Laylin, Magsamen, Schwartz.

NAYS: Little, White. Resolution adopted.

Magsamen moved the following resolution seconded by Laylin.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the REQUEST FOR PURCHASE OF CAPITAL EQUIPMENT submitted by Cathy Nicholas, County Engineer, be approved and direct the Chair to sign for same: to purchase a Universal Impact Demount Tool for $1,100 from ESCO, to be used by the Engineer Department.

Nicholas said the tool removes large tires from their rims, and that they can be removed using multiple crowbars, but that presents a safety concern. She said in the past her department had used a private company, and has waited until up to 40 tires needed removing. Little said that the process had worked for fifty years, and he thought the request was more a want than a need.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Magsamen, Schwartz, White.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

At Nine-thirty-eight o’clock (9:38) a.m., a public hearing was held as provided by law in Board Room 201 of the Black Hawk County Courthouse, 316 E. 5th Street, Waterloo, Iowa at which time all interested persons could appear to file objections on the purchase of Tax Administration Software.

Moved by Little, seconded by Laylin to receive and place on file proof of publication of notice of public hearing. Motion carried.

Moved by Little, seconded by Laylin to close the hearing after oral/written comments are received. Motion carried.

At nine-thirty-eight (9:38) a.m. the Chair announced the time had arrived in accordance with prior action and as advertised, for the receiving and opening of bids for the proposed purchase of Tax Administration Software.

The Board of Supervisors examined proof of publication of notice to bidders and determined that said notice had been published in the Waterloo Courier on July 9, 2018 in accordance with the requirements of the Code of Iowa.

The Chair announced the following sealed bids were all received by four o’clock (4:00) p.m. Monday, July 20, 2018, as stated in the Notice to Bidders. The time of announcement being nine-thirty-eight (9:38) a.m., the following bids were opened and read:

NAME CITY AMOUNT

Solutions Inc. Spencer, IA $527,895.00

Tyler Technology Inc.Lubbock, TX $500,150.58

Moved by Laylin, seconded by Schwartz that the Board of Supervisors receive and place on file the bids for the purchase of Tax Administration Software to allow time to review said bids as recommended by Kim Veeder, Information Technology Director. Magsamen asked what the projected completion date was. Veeder said February of 2020. Motion carried.

At Nine-forty-four o’clock (9:44) a.m., a public hearing was held as provided by law in Board Room 201 of the Black Hawk County Courthouse, 316 E. 5th Street, Waterloo, Iowa at which time all interested persons could appear to file objections on the purchase of the Black Hawk County Phone System Upgrade.

Moved by Little, seconded by Laylin to receive and place on file proof of publication of notice of public hearing. Motion carried.

Moved by Laylin, seconded by Little, to close the hearing after oral/written comments are received. Little asked why there was a single bid. Maintenance Superintendent Geving said that the vendor had to work with county’s Mitel phone infrastructure, because it is the backbone that the phone system would work from. Magsamen asked if it would be used in all county facilities. Geving said it would be used in the courthouse, the jail and Pinecrest, but not Country View. Motion carried.

At nine-forty-four (9:44) a.m. the Chair announced the time had arrived in accordance with prior action and as advertised, for the receiving and opening of bids for the proposed purchase of the Black Hawk County Phone System Upgrade.

The Board of Supervisors examined proof of publication of notice to bidders and determined that said notice had been published in the Waterloo Courier on July 9, 2018 in accordance with the requirements of the Code of Iowa.

The Chair announced the following sealed bids were all received by eight-thirty o’clock (8:30) a.m. Tuesday, July 24, 2018, as stated in the Notice to Bidders. The time of announcement being nine-forty-four (9:44) a.m., the following bids were opened and read:

NAME CITY AMOUNT

Marco, Inc. St. Cloud, MN $394,864.68

Geving said he also asked for a three-year service agreement, and the bid for that was $28,600.

Moved by Little, seconded by Schwartz that the Board of Supervisors receive and place on file the bids for the purchase of the Black Hawk County Phone System Upgrade to allow time to review said bids as recommended by Rory Geving, Maintenance Superintendent. Motion carried.

The Board discussed the proposed placement of trees along the employee parking lot at the corner of E. 7th and Lafayette Streets in Waterloo. Maintenance Superintendent Rory Geving said he had been asked to look into this, and he talked to the Waterloo city forester, who recommended red maple or non-fruit-bearing pear trees. He proposed eight trees along 7th Street and described the necessary setbacks and spacing. He said the trees would be $400 each. Little asked for the reason for the request. Geving said mostly aesthetics. Schwartz said that he had received a lot of requests for the trees, and said they would raise property values in the area. Magsamen asked about plowing snow with the trees there, and asked if the number could be reduced. Geving said that snowplowing was a concern and would require care, and the number could be reduced. Laylin asked if the city would maintain the trees. Geving said that he heard verbally from the city that it would water the trees. Magsamen said that the request should be part of a larger proposal for landscaping. Laylin said that there are other landscaping options she would like to see. County Auditor Grant Veeder said that the shade provided by trees was a significant advantage.

The Board discussed tinting the vestibule window at the courthouse entrance. Geving said that the security guards encounter a severe glare when they are looking through the window into the parking lot. He said he would like it on the entrance side, but not the exit side, which is not a problem for the security guards and where it is advantageous to have the light producing heat in the vestibule. He said alternatively the two doors leading into the building from the vestibule could be tinted. He said the tinting would cost about $400, and much less for just the doors, and could be applied by his staff.

Moved by Magsamen, seconded by Schwartz to purchase window tinting for the entrance side of the courthouse vestibule. Motion carried.

ANY REPORTS OR INFORMATION FROM THE BOARD. Magsamen said that the Cedar Valley Nature Trail is now open all the way to Wolf Creek Bridge, which is beneficial to a lot of people.

White expressed condolences on the passing of former Waterloo City Council Member Harold Getty.

On motion and vote the meeting adjourned.

Craig White, Chair, Board of Supervisors

Grant Veeder, County Auditor