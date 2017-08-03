Waterloo, Iowa July 25, 2017

The Board of Supervisors of the County of Black Hawk, in the State of Iowa, met in regular adjourned meeting at the Courthouse in Waterloo, County Seat of said County, at nine o’clock (9:00) a.m., pursuant to law, to the rules of said Board, and to adjournment. The meeting was called to order and on roll call there were present: Frank Magsamen, Chair; Linda Laylin, Tom Little, Chris Schwartz and Craig White. Absent: None. Supervisor Schwartz is attending the meeting telephonically, and that he can both hear and be heard as the meeting proceeds Unless otherwise noted, all actions were approved unanimously. Moved by Little, seconded by Laylin that the AGENDA be received and place on file with the County Auditor as approved. Motion carried. The Board of Supervisors acknowledged the following employees for years of service: Rhonda Bottke of the Health Department for thirty-five years. Laylin moved the following resolution seconded by White BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Black Hawk County, that the Board of Supervisors APPROVE EXPENDITURES, and that the County Auditor be authorized and directed to ISSUE CHECKS, against the various settlement of such claims as allowed:GENERAL BASIC FUND IPERS ipers 102,020.96COLLECTION SVC CTR oth pay 498.26IRS fed pay 77,653.66IA DEPT OF REV state pay 29,718.61IPERS ipers 104,970.06SSA fica 102,037.30CEDAR VALLEY UNITED WAY oth pay 127.50BAUER BUILT TIRE svc 676.52BICKLEY, MARK svc 825.00BMC AGGREGATES supl 897.87CBM MANAGED SVCS food 9,649.75CDW GOVERNMENT INC hdwr 7,625.36CITY OF CEDAR FALLS svc 8,990.79CHIEF supl 1,126.16DUNCAN, TARA svc 175.00DWD INVESTMENTS svc 2,175.00E CENTRAL IA RURAL ELEC util 3,406.18EMSL ANALYTICAL INC svc 261.30FULLER, ANGELA svc 1,015.00HARTMAN DONALD W rent 137.50HERNANDEZ , JASON svc 945.00INQUIREHIRE svc 40.50KUCHENBERG, RANDALL svc 250.00MARTIN REALTORS INC svc 200.00MCKESSON MEDICAL SURGICAL supl 319.67MEADOW RIDGE WLOO svc 200.00MENARDS WLOO misc 624.65METRO INVESTMENTS MULTI UNIT svc 200.00MINNESOTA CHEMICAL CO supl 415.78OLMSTEAD, MEGAN misc 2.63PER MAR SECURITY SVCS svc 1,861.64PPG ARCHITECTURAL FINISHES INC supl 25.24PTS OF AMERICA svc 710.85REMEL INC supl 129.75RITE PRICE OFFICE SUPL INC supl 86.40SANDEES LTD supl 65.65SCHROCK PROPERTIES svc 200.00TEJ & TJJ rent 250.00WBC MECHANICAL INC svc 3,781.69WD INVESTMENTS rent 275.00WEBER PAPER CO supl 697.94HAHN, ADAM misc 30.00RAMIREZ BOBBI mil 213.02RODRIGUEZ, TORY mil 145.86ROTTINGHAUS LORI mil 26.79AFLAC ins 2,197.72AFSCME IOWA COUNCIL 61 oth pay 698.35COMMUNITY HEALTH CHARITIES IA oth pay 43.00FIDELITY SECURITY LIFE INS CO ins 2,356.38IA WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT unemp 4,728.83IUPAT DISTRICT COUNCIL 81 oth pay 625.61MADISON NATL LIFE INS ins 556.50MN CHILD SUPPORT PAYMENT CTR oth pay 275.00NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT def com 5,185.00NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT def com 972.50NM CHILD SUPPORT oth pay 208.15PECU oth pay 26,811.00TEAMSTERS LOCAL UNION #238 oth pay 2,753.48PITNEY BOWES eq lse 1,548.00AIA SVCS supl 1,651.11ALL STATE RENTAL eq rent 70.00BLACK HAWK MEML CO INC svc 255.00BOLIN JAMES E rent 250.00CAMPBELL SUPL WLOO supl 93.06CF UTILITIES util 2,466.62CF UTILITIES util 202.60CEDAR VALLEY PRIDE FEST INC svc 50.00CINTAS FIRST AID & SAFETY supl 124.77CORINTHIAN SVCS OF IA svc 1,000.00COURIER publ 356.54COVINGTON PROPERTIES rent 287.50DAVIS, DENISE rent 200.00EXCEPTIONAL PERSONS INC rent 320.00HAWKEYE VILLAGE APT rent 200.00IBM CORP maint 2,351.88IN THE LOOP PROPERTIES rent 350.00IA LAW ENFORCEMENT ACADEMY educ 275.00ISAC educ 200.00IA STATE CO TREASURERS dues 300.00J LAURENZO SPECIALTY PRODUCTS supl 186.00KLINE, WILLIAM rent 300.00KYLER, DEBRA rent 225.00LANE 7 rent 650.00LEAHY RENTALS rent 225.00LINN CO svc 1,666.67MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 132.17MID AMERICAN ENERGY/SPEC ACCT util 1,854.00MORRISSEY, NICHOLE misc 53.00N IA JUV DETENTION SVCS svc 8,350.00NORTH STAR REALTORS rent 250.00OFFICE TEAM svc 385.20PADDEN , MIKE rent 300.00PEDERSEN DOWIE CLABBY MCCAUSLAND INS ins 15,347.83PEOPLES COMMUNITY HEALTH eq rent 10.00POOL TECH MIDWEST INC supl 96.78QUALITY CONCRETE CONSTRUCTION svc 500.00ROCHE COOPER, THERESA rent 150.00SAMS WHOLESALE CLUB eq 2,296.00SCHARES, ALAN rent 250.00SEEKS DAN rent 300.00STAPLES ADVANTAGE supl 169.37STETSON BUILDING PRODUCTS eq 181.36T&S PROPERTY MGMT rent 225.00THERMOWORKS INC svc 500.00THOMPSON PROPERTY MGMT rent 225.00TREASURER STATE OF IA svc 1,425.00TYLER TECHNOLOGIES sftwr 5,192.00UNITY POINT – ALLEN HOSP svc 413.00UNITY SQ TOWNHOUSES rent 250.00US CELLULAR svc 1,483.61US CELLULAR svc 186.54CITY OF WATERLOO svc 8,040.45WATERLOO HERITAGE HOMES rent 250.00WLOO WATER WORKS wtr 115.48WERTJES UNIFORMS supl 297.95WESTERN HOME COMMUNITIES food 153.96WINDSTREAM IA COMMUNICATIONS svc 3,055.64XPRESSIONS supl 99.96STOCKDALE MAUREEN mil 229.13THORN, TANYA misc 53.00DAVISON, KATIE svc 83.34HELLMAN supl 800.00CITY OF IOWA CITY educ 260.00KEY WEST FITNESS misc 309.35GENERAL SUPPLEMENTAL FUND IPERS ipers 832.87IRS fed pay 453.35IA DEPT OF REV state pay 247.51IPERS ipers 843.93SSA fica 824.18FOUNDATION 2 svc 606.45FOUR OAKS INC svc 559.80LUTHERAN SVCS OF IA svc 2,428.74NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT def com 275.00CENTRAL IA JUVENILE DET CTR svc 1,226.75CLERK OF DISTRICT COURT svc 2,212.51HILLCREST FAMILY SVCS svc 1,446.15WINDSTREAM IA COMMUNICATIONS tel 20.46COUNTY SERVICES FUND IPERS ipers 3,040.05IRS fed pay 2,170.21IA DEPT OF REV state pay 939.01IPERS ipers 3,121.92SSA fica 3,053.80CEDAR VALLEY UNITED WAY oth pay 18.00AFLAC ins 6.16FIDELITY SECURITY LIFE INS CO ins 125.08IUPAT DISTRICT COUNCIL 81 oth pay 21.60MADISON NATL LIFE INS ins 13.00NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT def com 165.00PECU oth pay 25.00WINDSTREAM IA COMMUNICATIONS tel 100.51RURAL BASIC FUND IPERS ipers 9,093.06IRS fed pay 5,719.25IA DEPT OF REV state pay 2,285.66IPERS ipers 9,546.50SSA fica 7,497.50AFLAC ins 237.67FIDELITY SECURITY LIFE INS CO ins 142.97MADISON NATL LIFE INS ins 15.25NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT def com 100.00NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT def com 100.00PECU oth pay 2,506.50TEAMSTERS LOCAL UNION #238 oth pay 612.00CITY OF WATERLOO svc 8,448.47SECONDARY ROADS FUND IPERS ipers 12,873.41COLLECTION SVC CTR oth pay 230.30IRS fed pay 9,310.99IA DEPT OF REV state pay 3,948.45IPERS ipers 13,101.12SSA flex 13,032.04BMC AGGREGATES supl 13,716.65CIYT OF CEDAR FALLS fuel 588.24E CENTRAL IA RURAL ELEC util 23.75G&K SERVICES svc 28.70HANCOCK CONCRETE PRODUCTS supl 8,615.52NORTHLAND PRODUCTS CO supl 111.00P&K MIDWEST supl 300.12RITE PRICE OFFICE SUPL INC supl 12.66SCOTT VAN KEPPEL prts 485.62AFLAC ins 184.40COMMUNITY HEALTH CHARITIES IA oth pay 13.00FIDELITY SECURITY LIFE INS CO ins 442.29MADISON NATL LIFE INS ins 62.70NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT def com 440.00NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT def com 25.00PECU oth pay 3,126.50TEAMSTERS LOCAL UNION #238 oth pay 1,383.00ARNOLD MOTOR SUPL supl 8.99BENTONS READY MIXED CONCRETE INC supl 984.00CF UTILITIES util 5.03CROSS DILLON TIRE eq 2,006.00DICKS PETROLEUM CO eq rpr 461.57DONS TRUCK SALES INC prts 1,079.69E CENTRAL IA COOP svc 385.00GRACIOUS FOOD fuel 1,351.30HOTSY EQUIPMENT CO INC supl 68.00ISU educ 75.00K CONSTRUCTION INC svc 15,726.54MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 112.13MURPHY TRACTOR & EQUIP CO eq 3,860.07NAPA AUTO PARTS prts 382.02PETERSON CONTRACTORS INC eq rent 450.00SADLER POWER TRAIN INC prts 373.98THOMPSON TRUCK & TRAILER prts 10.90UNITY POINT – ALLEN HOSP svc 111.00CITY OF WATERLOO fuel 843.68WINDSTREAM IA COMMUNICATIONS tel 44.62JAIL COMMISSARY FUND IPERS ipers 152.26IRS fed pay 109.64IA DEPT OF REV state pay 29.23IPERS ipers 181.46SSA fica 186.58KEEFE SUPL CO supl 1,594.72MCKEE FOODS food 109.56CAPITAL IMPROVEMENT PLAN FUND CRESCENT ELECTRIC SUPL CO supl 352.71RURAL WATER FUND WLOO WATER WORKS svc 235.66INSURANCE TRUST FUND NAVITUS HEALTH SOLUTIONS ins 11,733.75NAVITUS HEALTH SOLUTIONS ins 3,519.60PREFERRED ONE INS CO ins 124,076.11SELF-INSURED/LIAB,PROP ETC FUND WITHAM AUTO CTR eq rpr 4,636.80SELF-INSURED/OFFICE EQ REP FUND ACCESS SYSTEMS maint 794.03ADVANCED BUSINESS SYSTEMS INC eq rpr 180.00FLEXIBLE SPENDING FUND EMPLOYEE BENEFITS CORP flx sp 75.95EMPLOYEE BENEFITS CORP flx sp 205.43EMPLOYEE BENEFITS CORP flx sp 327.24EMPLOYEE BENEFITS CORP flx sp 466.72EMPLOYEE BENEFITS CORP flx sp 2,539.82SOLID WASTE ADMIN FUND IRS ipers 603.78IRS fed pay 501.27IA DEPT OF REV state pay 223.79IPERS ipers 603.78SSA fica 620.84E911 SERVICE COMMISSION FUND E CENTRAL IA RURAL ELEC util 105.72CENTURYLINK tel 1,648.21MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 331.00PEDERSEN DOWIE CLABBY MCCAUSLAND INS ins 15,354.69SWISHER & COHRT svc 129.50EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT FUND IPERS ipers 518.30IRS fed pay 407.36IA DEPT OF REV state pay 166.67IPERS ipers 547.58SSA fica 555.56CEDAR VALLEY UNITED WAY oth pay 1.00FIDELITY SECURITY LIFE INS CO ins 8.36NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT def com 50.00MEDIACOM svc 135.90US CELLULAR svc 117.02COUNTY ASSESSOR FUND IPERS ipers 3,989.95IRS fed pay 2,951.72IA DEPT OF REV state pay 1,289.67IPERS ipers 4,092.50SSA fica 4,522.02CEDAR VALLEY UNITED WAY oth pay 1.00MARCO INC maint 171.32WELLMARK ins 8,814.30KOENIGSFELD THOMAS J mil 82.08METCALF JULIA D mil 47.08FIDELITY SECURITY LIFE INS CO ins 74.41MADISON NATL LIFE INS ins 51.55NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT def com 1,295.00NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT def com 145.00PECU oth pay 1,723.00CITY OF WATERLOO fuel 965.47WINDSTREAM IOWA COMMUNICATIONS tel 62.56TROTTER TRACY mil 31.03\ AYES: Laylin, Little, Schwartz, White, Magsamen. NAYS: None. Resolution adopted. Little moved the following resolution seconded by White BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Black Hawk County, that the Board of Supervisors APPROVE EXPENDITURES, and that Country View Care Facility be authorized and directed to ISSUE CHECKS, against the various settlements of such claims as allowed:COUNTRY VIEW ENTERPRISE FUNDACCESSIBLE MED IA svc 5,761.50ALLEN OCCUPATIONAL HLTH SVCS svc 465.00ANDERSON ERICKSON DAIRY food 789.39BCG DATA SVCS svc 7,135.80BRIGGS HEALTHCARE supl 70.49CITY OF WATERLOO fuel 799.52ROBERT S GRITTMANN svc 2,000.00EARTHGRAINS BAKING CO food 217.38FOUNDATION BLDG MATERIALS supl 583.92GRAPETREE MEDICAL STAFFING,INC svc 1,232.00GRP & ASSOCIATES svc 275.00HD SUPPLY FACILITIES MAINT LTD supl 199.79HELPING HANDS HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS svc 8,645.00HOCKENBERGS food 111.00LANCASTER ENTERPRISES food 438.36MARTIN BROS supl/food 11,468.42MENARDS CF supl 95.22NETWORK SERVICES CO supl 678.42NEUTRON INDUSTRIES supl 501.53OKEEFE ELEVATOR CO INC eq rpr 598.50ON-SITE INFO DESTRUCTION svc 123.24PROVIDERS PLUS INC supl 2,253.78PURCHASE POWER svc 1.05RAY MOUNT WRECKER SVC eq rpr 50.00RITE PRICE OFFICE SUPL supl 97.15US BANK food/supl 2,573.99US CELLULAR util 451.61WLOO COMM SCHOOL DISTRICT svc 66.30 AYES: Laylin, Little, Schwartz, White, Magsamen. NAYS: None. Resolution adopted. RECEIVE PROJECT UPDATES FROM DEPARTMENT HEADS/ELECTED OFFICIALS Black Hawk County Engineer Catherine Nicholas gave updates due to severe weather over the weekend. There was a small amount of the Wapsipinicon River involving Dunkerton Road and four or five gravel roads. We anticipate a small amount of damage to the gravel on those roads and will be replacing the gravel as needed. Nicholas provided an update on several bridge and road projects. Health Department Director, Naffisa Cisse Egbuonye updated the Board on the timeline for Public Health Accreditation. She will be sending out an email to both the Board of Supervisors and the Board of Health today to conduct a work session on “What is Public Health Accreditation?” and what support is needed to maintain the timeline. She asked the Board to have some flexibility around the month of September for this work session to happen. Moved by Laylin, seconded by Little that the MINUTES of the Board Meeting held July 18, 2017 be and are hereby approved as submitted. Motion carried. CONSENT AGENDA White moved the following RESOLUTION seconded by Laylin. A. TO APPROVE, RECEIVE, PLACE ON FILE WITH THE COUNTY AUDITOR 1. The Board of Supervisors APPROVE INTERGOVERNMENTAL JOURNAL ENTRIES, and that the County Auditor be authorized and directed to TRANSFER monies within the various funds as submitted. (None submitted) 2. The CERTIFICATE OF INSURANCE for Computer Pros, Inc., Metro Fuel Inc., Lutheran Services in Iowa, K & W Electric, Inc., Hawkeye Sheet Metal, Inc., Whole Excavation LLC, American Air Liquide Inc., Myles Lorentz, Inc., Grin and Grow LTD, Anderson Erickson Dairy Company, City of Waterloo, Wordehoff Contracting, Inc., Dane Construction, Inc., Cintas Corporation and its Subsidiaries, and Bolton and Menk, Inc. B. TO RECEIVE AND PLACE ON FILE WITH THE COUNTY AUDITOR 1. The MANURE MANAGEMENT PLAN (MMP) update submitted by Talon Farms, LLC d/b/a Droppert, Finisher Farm, Facility ID#65672 located in Eagle Township, Section Eight (8) in Black Hawk County pursuant to 567 Iowa Administrative Code §455B. 2. The MANURE MANAGEMENT PLAN (MMP) update submitted by William Delagardelle d/b/a B T Pork, Facility ID#62386 located in Lester Township, Section Twenty-One (21) in Black Hawk County pursuant to 567 Iowa Administrative Code §455B. 3. The MANURE MANAGEMENT PLAN (MMP) update submitted by Porkhaven Farm, LLP d/b/a Gibson Site, Facility ID#63936 located at 11335 Gibson Road, Hudson, in Black Hawk County pursuant to 567 Iowa Administrative Code §455B. 4. The MANURE MANAGEMENT PLAN (MMP) update submitted by Porkhaven Farms, LLP d/b/a Home Site, Facility ID#61102 located at 7502 Hammond Avenue, Waterloo, in Black Hawk County pursuant to 567 Iowa Administrative Code §455B. 5. The PERMIT FOR UTILITY WORK WITHIN THE RIGHT-OF-WAY for Telcom Construction, Clearwater, Minnesota, for an underground telecommunications utility on county right-of-way located at 5428 W Bennington Road, Cedar Falls, as recommended by Catherine Nicholas, County Engineer. C. TO APPROVE AND DIRECT THE CHAIR TO SIGN 1. The FIREWORKS PERMIT request by Arnola Siggelkow for August 19, 2017, with a rain date of August 20, 2017, to be held at Wapsie Circle S Ranch, 10731 Fairbank Rd, Fairbank, Iowa with Pyrotechnics done by Steven Risting and Jeffrey Stautz. AYES: Laylin, Little, Schwartz, White, Magsamen. NAYS: None. Resolution adopted. CONSENT AGENDA ENDS Little moved the following resolution seconded by White BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that Black Hawk County collect a total of $2,751.00 from Kayla Cornwell, 84% of $3,275.00 that Black Hawk County paid for Iowa Law Enforcement Academy training per the employment agreement between Black Hawk County and Kayla Cornwell. AYES: Laylin, Little, Schwartz, White, Magsamen. NAYS: None. Resolution adopted. White moved the following resolution seconded by Laylin. BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that Black Hawk County collect a total of $2,528.68 from Joshua Houser, 44% of $5,747.00 that Black Hawk County paid for Iowa Law Enforcement Academy training per the employment agreement between Black Hawk County and Joshua Houser. AYES: Laylin, Little, Schwartz, White, Magsamen. NAYS: None. Resolution adopted. Moved by Laylin seconded by Schwartz that the REQUEST FOR PURCHASE OF CAPITAL EQUIPMENT submitted by Kim Veeder, IT Director, be approved and direct the Chair to sign for same: to purchase Sharepoint and MS Office Software from CDW-G for $7,335.70, to be used in the Health Department. Motion carried. Moved by Laylin seconded by White that the REQUEST FOR PURCHASE OF CAPITAL EQUIPMENT submitted by Catherine Nicholas, County Engineer, be approved and direct the Chair to sign for same: to purchase a transmission jack from Sadler Powertrain for $2,588.75, to be used as a replacement for an old jack that has become unsafe to use. Motion carried. Moved by Laylin seconded by Magsamen to approve and direct the Chair to sign for same: to AMEND the REQUEST FOR PURCHASE OF CAPITAL EQUIPMENT submitted by Catherine Nicholas, County Engineer, for a Sprayer to apply pesticides at a cost of $3,246. This is a corrected figure from the amount stated July 11, 2017, of $2,819. Motion carried. Moved by Laylin seconded by White that the REQUEST FOR PURCHASE OF CAPITAL EQUIPMENT for a used Single Axle Dump Truck (replace vehicle #36 with 288,259 miles) at a cost not to exceed $30,000 as budgeted in the FY18 budget be approved as recommended by Catherine Nicholas, County Engineer. Motion carried with Little voting no. Little moved the following resolution seconded by White. BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the APPOINTMENT of Yeshimebet M.A. Abebe effective April 24, 2017 through December 31, 2018 be approved and direct the Chair to sign for same as recommended by Brian J. Williams, Black Hawk County Attorney. AYES: Laylin, Little, Schwartz, White, Magsamen. NAYS: None. Resolution adopted. Moved by Little seconded by White that the PERSONNEL REQUISITION for an Administrative Aide III position (replacement, full-time) in the Board Office be approved, as recommended by Susan Deaton, Finance Director. Motion carried. At nine-thirty o’clock (9:30) a.m., a public hearing was held as provided by law in the Board Room 201 of the Black Hawk County Courthouse, Waterloo, Iowa at which time all interested persons could appear to file objections on the request submitted by Michael Hoy at 10626 Mark Road to rezone 4.31 acres from “A” Agricultural District to “A-R” Agricultural-Residential District to build two single-family homes. The property is legally described as: Plot 1: The South 383 feet of the West 300 feet of Part Southeast Southwest Section 18 Township 90 Range 14 Beginning at PT 1,530.83 feet East Southwest Corner Section 18 thence North 383 feet thence East 300 feet thence South 383 feet to South line said Southwest ¼ thence West along said South Line to the Point of Beginning. Plot 2: The South 363 feet of the East 200 feet Part Southeast Southwest Section 18 Township 90 Range 14 Beginning at PT 2,208.83 feet East Southwest Corner Section 18 thence North 333 feet Thence West 200 feet thence south 333 feet to south line said Southwest ¼ thence East along Said South line to Point of Beginning. The Board of Supervisors examined proof of publication of notice and determined that the notice had been published on July 13, 2017 in the Courier in accordance with the requirements of the Code of Iowa. Moved by White seconded by Little to receive and place on file proof of publication of notice of public hearing. Motion carried. Moved by Little seconded by White to waive the first reading. Motion carried. Moved by Little seconded by White to close the hearing and oral and written comments were received and placed on file. Motion carried. White said a lot of people who move to the country want all the things the city people have and then start to complain about their services. Little moved the following resolution seconded by Laylin. WHEREAS, a public hearing was held on July 25, 2017 at nine-thirty o’clock (9:30) a.m., on the request submitted by Michael Hoy at 10626 Mark Road to rezone 4.31 acres from “A” Agricultural District to “A-R” Agricultural-Residential District to build two single-family homes, and WHEREAS, “An Ordinance Amending Ordinance No. 36, as Amended, the Black Hawk County, Iowa, Agricultural Preservation Zoning Ordinance Adopted February 2, 1999, by adding Subsection No. 190 to Section VI (B), Rezoning Certain Property” as described on the above request submitted by Michael Hoy and to consider same for adoption and if adopted would be known as Ordinance no. 77-190, and WHEREAS, §331.302(5) of the Code of Iowa allows the Board of Supervisors to suspend by majority vote the requirement to consider and vote on a proposed ordinance at two meetings of the board prior to the meeting at which it is to be fully passed, and WHEREAS, there were no corrections to the ordinance, NOW THEREFORE BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the rules requiring the Board of Supervisors to consider and vote on a proposed ordinance at two prior meetings be suspended. AYES: Laylin, Little, Schwartz, White, Magsamen. NAYS: None. Resolution adopted. Little moved the following ordinance seconded by Laylin WHEREAS, “An Ordinance Amending Ordinance No. 36, as Amended, the Black Hawk County, Iowa, Agricultural Preservation Zoning Ordinance Adopted February 2, 1999, by adding Subsection No. 190 To Section VI (B), Rezoning Certain Property” as described on the above request submitted by Michael Hoy and to consider same for adoption and if adopted would be known as Ordinance No. 77-190, and WHEREAS, pursuant to §331.302(5) of the Code of Iowa, the Board of Supervisors has suspended by majority vote the requirement to consider and vote on a proposed ordinance at two meetings of the board prior to the meeting at which it is to be finally passed, and NOW THEREFORE BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the same is hereby zoned 4.31 acres from “A” Agricultural District to “A-R” Agricultural-Residential District, and the ordinance is hereby adopted and known as Ordinance No. 77-190. AYES: Laylin, Little, Magsamen. NAYS: Schwartz, White. Ordinance adopted. At nine-thirty-six o’clock (9:36) a.m., a public hearing was held as provided by law in the Board Room 201 of the Black Hawk County Courthouse, Waterloo, Iowa at which time all interested persons could appear to file objections on the request submitted by Vernon Sund and Joan Christensen-Sund at W of 7295 N Union Road to rezone 1.85 acres from “A” Agricultural District to “A-R” Agricultural-Residential District to build a single-family home. The property is legally described as: That part of the Southeast Quarter (SE¼) of the Northwest Quarter (NW¼) of the Southwest Quarter (SW¼) of Section Nine (09), Township Ninety (T90N) North, Range Fourteen West (R14W) of the Fifth Principal Meridian, Black Hawk County, Iowa, described as follows: Commencing at the Southeast corner of aforesaid Southeast Quarter (SE¼); thence N89°22’12”W Fifty and Thirteen Hundredths (50.13) feet along the South line of said Southeast Quarter (SE¼) to the West Right-of-Way line of North Union Road; thence N88°59’53”W Three Hundred Nine and Ninety-three Hundredths (309.93) feet still along said South line to the point of beginning; thence continue N88°59’53”W Three Hundred Three and Fifty-four Hundredths (303.54) feet still along said South line to the West line of aforesaid Southeast Quarter (SE¼); thence N00°06’38”W Two Hundred Sixty-six and Seventy-six Hundredths (266.76) feet along said West line to the Southwest corner of Parcel “A”, Document No., 2011-18847 in the Black Hawk County Recorder’s office, said corner being on the South line of the North Three Hundred Ninety-six (396) feet of aforesaid Southeast Quarter (SE¼); thence S88°50’56”E Two Hundred Sixty-two and Ninety-One Hundredths (262.91) feet along said South line to the Southeast corner of said Parcel “A”; thence S89°01’36”E Forty and Seventeen Hundredths (40.17) feet still along said South line; thence S00°12’47”E Two Hundred Sixty-six and Ten Hundredths (266.10) feet to the point of beginning containing 1.85 acres. The Board of Supervisors examined proof of publication of notice and determined that the notice had been published on July 13, 2017 in the Courier in accordance with the requirements of the Code of Iowa. Moved by Little seconded by White to receive and place on file proof of publication of notice of public hearing. Motion carried. Moved by White seconded by Little to waive the first reading. Motion carried. Moved by White seconded by Little to close the hearing and oral and written comments were received and placed on file. Motion carried. White asked if the applicants would have to access North Union Road for their driveway. Seth Hyberger, Planning & Zoning, said there is a shared driveway coming off of North Union Road and that the property owners had signed letters indicating they were in agreement to allow for the easement. Laylin moved the following resolution seconded by Schwartz WHEREAS, a public hearing was held on July 25, 2017 at nine-thirty-six o’clock (9:36) a.m., on the request submitted by Vernon Sund and Joan Christensen-Sund at W of 7295 N Union Road to rezone 1.85 acres from “A” Agricultural District to “A-R” Agricultural-Residential District to build a single-family home, and WHEREAS, “An Ordinance Amending Ordinance No. 36, as Amended, the Black Hawk County, Iowa, Agricultural Preservation Zoning Ordinance Adopted February 2, 1999, by adding Subsection No. 191 to Section VI (B), Rezoning Certain Property” as described on the above request submitted by Vernon Sund and Joan Christensen-Sund and to consider same for adoption and if adopted would be known as Ordinance no. 77-191, and WHEREAS, §331.302(5) of the Code of Iowa allows the Board of Supervisors to suspend by majority vote the requirement to consider and vote on a proposed ordinance at two meetings of the board prior to the meeting at which it is to be fully passed, and WHEREAS, there were no corrections to the ordinance, NOW THEREFORE BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the rules requiring the Board of Supervisors to consider and vote on a proposed ordinance at two prior meetings be suspended. AYES: Laylin, Little, Schwartz, White, Magsamen. NAYS: None. Resolution adopted. Little moved the following ordinance seconded by Laylin. WHEREAS, “An Ordinance Amending Ordinance No. 36, as Amended, the Black Hawk County, Iowa, Agricultural Preservation Zoning Ordinance Adopted February 2, 1999, by adding Subsection No. 191 To Section VI (B), Rezoning Certain Property” as described on the above request submitted by Vernon Sund and Joan Christensen-Sund and to consider same for adoption and if adopted would be known as Ordinance No. 77-191, and WHEREAS, pursuant to §331.302(5) of the Code of Iowa, the Board of Supervisors has suspended by majority vote the requirement to consider and vote on a proposed ordinance at two meetings of the board prior to the meeting at which it is to be finally passed, and NOW THEREFORE BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the same is hereby zoned 1.85 acres from “A” Agricultural District to “A-R” Agricultural-Residential District, and the ordinance is hereby adopted and known as Ordinance No. 77-191. AYES: Laylin, Little, Schwartz, Magsamen. NAYS: White. Ordinance adopted. At Nine-forty-four o’clock (9:44) a.m., a public hearing was held as provided by law in the Board Room 201 of the Black Hawk County Courthouse, Waterloo, Iowa at which time all interested persons could appear to file objections on the request submitted by the Iowa State Trapshooting Association at West of 6138 West Cedar Wapsi Road to rezone 28.85 acres from “A” Agricultural District to “A-L” Agricultural-Limited District to build a 36’ x 56’ (2,016 SF) accessory structure and expand a recreational facility. The property is legally described as: The Southeast quarter of the southwest quarter (SE ¼ of SW ¼) of Section eleven (11), Township ninety (90), North Range fourteen (14) west of the 5th P.M. Black Hawk County, Iowa. The Board of Supervisors examined proof of publication of notice and determined that the notice had been published on July 13, 2017 in the Courier in accordance with the requirements of the Code of Iowa. Moved by White seconded by Laylin to receive and place on file proof of publication of notice of public hearing. Motion carried. Moved by Little seconded by Laylin to waive the first reading. Motion carried. Moved by Little seconded by White to close the hearing and oral and written comments were received and placed on file. Motion carried. White moved the following resolution seconded by Laylin. WHEREAS, a public hearing was held on July 25, 2017 at nine-forty-four o’clock (9:44) a.m., on the request submitted by the Iowa State Trapshooting Association at West of 6138 West Cedar Wapsi Road to rezone 28.85 acres from “A” Agricultural District to “A-L” Agricultural-Limited District to build a 36’ x 56’ (2,016 SF) accessory structure and expand a recreational facility, and WHEREAS, “An Ordinance Amending Ordinance No. 36, as Amended, the Black Hawk County, Iowa, Agricultural Preservation Zoning Ordinance Adopted February 2, 1999, by adding Subsection No. 192 to Section VI (B), Rezoning Certain Property” as described on the above request submitted by the Iowa State Trapshooting Association and to consider same for adoption and if adopted would be known as Ordinance no. 77-192, and WHEREAS, §331.302(5) of the Code of Iowa allows the Board of Supervisors to suspend by majority vote the requirement to consider and vote on a proposed ordinance at two meetings of the board prior to the meeting at which it is to be fully passed, and WHEREAS, there were no corrections to the ordinance, NOW THEREFORE BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the rules requiring the Board of Supervisors to consider and vote on a proposed ordinance at two prior meetings be suspended. AYES: Laylin, Little, Schwartz, White, Magsamen. NAYS: None. Resolution adopted. Little moved the following ordinance seconded by White. WHEREAS, “An Ordinance Amending Ordinance No. 36, as Amended, the Black Hawk County, Iowa, Agricultural Preservation Zoning Ordinance Adopted February 2, 1999, by adding Subsection No. 192 To Section VI (B), Rezoning Certain Property” as described on the above request submitted by the Iowa State Trapshooting Association and to consider same for adoption and if adopted would be known as Ordinance No. 77-192, and WHEREAS, pursuant to §331.302(5) of the Code of Iowa, the Board of Supervisors has suspended by majority vote the requirement to consider and vote on a proposed ordinance at two meetings of the board prior to the meeting at which it is to be finally passed, and NOW THEREFORE BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the same is hereby zoned 28.85 acres from “A” Agricultural District to “A-L” Agricultural-Limited District, and the ordinance is hereby adopted and known as Ordinance No. 77-192. AYES: Laylin, Little, Schwartz, White, Magsamen. NAYS: None. Ordinance adopted. ANY REPORTS OR INFORMATION FROM THE BOARD – Supervisor Schwartz stated it was great conference at National Association of Counties annual conference in Columbus, Ohio. He looks forward to sharing what he has learned with the Board and appreciates the opportunity to be at the conference. On motion and vote the meeting adjourned. Frank Magsamen, Chair, Board of Supervisors Billie J. Heth, Payroll/Accounting Manager