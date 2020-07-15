Waterloo, Iowa July 7, 2020

The Board of Supervisors of the County of Black Hawk, in the State of Iowa, met in regular adjourned meeting at the Courthouse in Waterloo, County Seat of said County, and electronically via Zoom, at nine o’clock (9:00) a.m., pursuant to law, to the rules of said Board, and to adjournment. The meeting was called to order and on roll call there were present: Linda Laylin, Tom Little, Dan Trelka, Craig White and Chris Schwartz, Chair.

Absent: None.

Unless otherwise noted, all actions were approved unanimously.

Moved by Layla, seconded by Trelka that the AGENDA be received and place on file with the County Auditor as approved. Motion carried.

Trelka moved the following resolution seconded by Laylin.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Black Hawk County, that the Board of Supervisors APPROVE EXPENDITURES, and that the County Auditor be authorized and directed to ISSUE CHECKS, against the various settlement of such claims as allowed:

AYES: Laylin, Little, Trelka, White, Schwartz.

NAYS: None.

Resolution adopted.

RECEIVE PROJECT UPDATES FROM DEPARTMENT HEADS/ELECTED OFFICIALS. County Engineer Cathy Nicholas said that all gravel roads are open after recent floods have receded. A portion of Canfield Road is closed for installation of a culvert in anticipation of a paving project a few years off.

Maintenance Superintendent Rory Geving said that the chiller system at Pinecrest quit working on July 6, and a crew is working on it. Little said that the supervisors should have been informed of this when it happened. Geving said he would see to it that they are in future. White said that the courthouse chiller system should not be turned off. Geving said it is turned off after hours and turned on at 3:00 am on Mondays and at 5:00 am on other weekdays to save energy and money, but that he would give the Board a calculation of the cost of keeping it running 24/7.

Information Technology Director Kim Veeder said that she had hired a network administrator, and that an Aces staff member attended one of the interviews to be sure to cover technical issues that Veeder wasn’t familiar with. She hoped to hire other staff in early fall, after the new network administrator could have a chance to evaluate their needs.

County Auditor Grant Veeder said that there had been heavy absentee ballot participation in the special election in Cedar Falls that day, and the success of voting by mail to avoid COVID-19 infection in that election and in the primary election has led him to decide to again send absentee ballot request forms to all active registered voters. He said the Elections budget would probably need to be amended to cover the cost of return postage on the request forms, and he would be asking for an indication of support from the Board. All of the supervisors indicated support.

Health Department Director Nafissa Cisse Egbuonye said there has been a resurgence in COVID-19 infections, and noted that people aren’t wearing masks as frequently as before. She will be providing an update for businesses on July 9, and has been working with schools on reopening guidelines for the fall.

Conservation Director Mike Hendrickson said that park reservations are full, and while that’s good for public recreation and county revenues, his staff and the public need to be more careful about face coverings and social distancing, because there were some scares last week.

Moved by Trelka, seconded by White that the MINUTES of the Board Meeting held June 30, 2020 be and are hereby approved as submitted. Motion carried.

CONSENT AGENDA

White moved the following RESOLUTION seconded by Trelka.

A. TO APPROVE, RECEIVE, PLACE ON FILE WITH THE COUNTY AUDITOR

1. The Board of Supervisors APPROVE INTERGOVERNMENTAL JOURNAL ENTRIES, and that the County Auditor be authorized and directed to TRANSFER monies within the various funds as submitted. (None submitted)

AYES: Laylin, Little, Trelka, White, Schwartz.

NAYS: None.

Resolution adopted.

CONSENT AGENDA ENDS

Moved by White, seconded by Trelka that the REQUEST FOR PURCHASE OF CAPITAL EQUIPMENT submitted by Kim Veeder, Information Technology Director, be approved and direct the Chair to sign for same: to purchase 18 desktop computers for $18,972.00 from CDW-G, to be used by the Attorney’s Office and the Board of Supervisor’s Office. Motion carried.

Moved by White, seconded by Laylin that the PERSONNEL REQUISITION for the Administrative Aide III, (full time) position in the County Maintenance Office be approved, as recommended by Rory Geving, Maintenance Superintendent. Motion carried.

White moved the following resolution seconded by Trelka.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the IRS FORM 720 to remit payment of $1,749.30 for the County’s Patient Centered Outcomes Research Institute fee for the 2018-2019 plan year, as required by the Affordable Care Act, be approved and direct the chair to sign, as recommended by Stacy Wanderscheid and Renee McPhee, Perspective Consulting Partners, LLC.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Trelka, White, Schwartz.

NAYS: None.

Resolution adopted.

White moved the following resolution seconded by Trelka.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the County Auditor be directed to INCREASE/DECREASE APPROPRIATIONS to various operating budgets for the FY2019/2020 for offices as submitted and as shown upon the records in the office of the County Finance Director with such changes being made in accordance with §331.434.6 of the Code of Iowa.

INCREASE DECREASE

FUND 351 NON BOND CAPITAL FUND $40,000

FUND 360 IT CAPITAL EQUIPMENT FUND $40,000

FUND 204 SOLID WASTE GO-BONDS DEBT SERVICE $42.00

FUND 205 EMA RADIO SYSTEM GO BONDS $2.00

FUND 250 CAPITAL IMPROVEMENT GO BONDS $40.00

AYES: Laylin, Little, Trelka, White, Schwartz.

NAYS: None.

Resolution adopted.

The Board discussed county preparedness for COVID-19. Trelka reemphasized the importance of facial covering and social distancing. Schwartz said those are the best weapons against the coronavirus. White said that all supervisors should be copied on information given to any supervisors, and there was a situation that he didn’t learn about until 5:00 pm on Sunday July 5. Little said the Board should be copied on anything that goes through the county.

ANY REPORTS OR INFORMATION FROM THE BOARD. Schwartz talked about the success of the Waterloo Warming Center, and said it might find a home in a former dentist’s office. He said that he and Trelka and other stakeholders would provide details at the next Board meeting.

White said that a Field of Honor procession will be help on August 8 and 9 in which flags honoring 600 Black Hawk County soldiers and sailors who were killed in the line of duty from the Civil War to the present will be marched from the Vietnam War Memorial to Memorial Hall.

On motion and vote the meeting adjourned.

Chris Schwartz, Chair, Board of Supervisors

Grant Veeder, County Auditor