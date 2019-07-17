Waterloo, Iowa July 9, 2019

The Board of Supervisors of the County of Black Hawk, in the State of Iowa, met in regular adjourned meeting at the Courthouse in Waterloo, County Seat of said County, at nine o’clock (9:00) a.m., pursuant to law, to the rules of said Board, and to adjournment. The meeting was called to order and on roll call there were present: Linda Laylin, Chris Schwartz, Dan Trelka, and Tom Little, Chair.

Absent: Craig White.

Unless otherwise noted, all actions were approved unanimously, White absent.

Moved by Laylin, seconded by Trelka that the AGENDA be received and place on file with the County Auditor as approved. Motion carried.

PUBLIC COMMENTS. Norman Primmer of Dewar asked if anything was going to be done about the property that he complained about at the July 2 meeting. Little said there is an ongoing investigation of the property and that no quick resolution is expected because of the laws that must be followed. He suggested that Mr. Primmer speak with a supervisor about it after the meeting.

Schwartz moved the following resolution seconded by Trelka.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Black Hawk County, that the Board of Supervisors APPROVE EXPENDITURES, and that the County Auditor be authorized and directed to ISSUE CHECKS, against the various settlement of such claims as allowed:

GENERAL BASIC FUND

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 26,322.90

IPERS ipers 214,882.50

COLLECTION SVC CTR

oth pay 1,056.70

IRS fed pay 56,005.18

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS def com 5,065.00

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS def com 2,422.50

SSA fica 94,373.46

BHC SHERIFF oth pay 372.02

CEDAR VALLEY UNITED WAY

oth pay 82.50

A TECH/FREEMAN ALARM

svc 17,938.70

ADVANCED SYSTEMS INC svc 368.76

BICKLEY, MARK svc 580.00

BRUSTKERN MICHAEL J rent 300.00

C&S REAL ESTATE rent 450.00

CBM MANAGED SVCS food 15,556.01

CDW GOVERNMENT INC eq 919.68

COURIER publ 586.87

DUNCAN, TARA svc 210.00

DWD INVESTMENTS rent 525.00

EMSL ANALYTICAL INC svc 187.85

FASTENAL CO supl 322.14

GBM PROPERTY MGMT rent 250.00

HERNANDEZ , JASON svc 525.00

HOLBACH DENNIS rent 275.00

KALLAUS, MARK rent 275.00

LA PORTE CITY PRINTING & DESIGN publ 1,784.84

LAW OFFICE OF CHRISTINA SHRIVER svc 180.00

MARTIN REALTORS INC rent 225.00

MATT PARROTT/STOREY KENWORTHY eq 3,243.79

MENARDS WLOO misc 526.53

METRO INVESTMENTS MULTI UNIT rent 200.00

MIDWEST AUTOMATED TIME SYSTEMS svc 225.50

PER MAR SECURITY SVCS

svc 1,890.36

PLUNKETTS PEST CONTROL INC

svc 307.50

PPG ARCHITECTURAL FINISHES INC supl 85.38

PTS OF AMERICA svc 1,315.50

RACOM CORP prts 140.00

RALSTON, RYAN rent 200.00

RITE PRICE OFFICE SUPL INC

supl 134.39

RIVERSIDE INVESTMENTS rent 350.00

SCOOP FEED & SUPL supl 40.50

VALLEY PROPERTY ALLIANCE

rent 200.00

WBC MECHANICAL INC eq 83.50

WD INVESTMENTS rent 575.00

WEX BANK misc 376.29

BRADFORD, LISA reimb 185.35

DEWITT GABRIELLE mil 120.63

FROHWEIN SANDRA mil 89.43

NELSON ELOISE A mil 44.46

SCHAEFER ZOE misc 38.00

SPEICHER WINDOLF ROBIN mil 84.16

BHC LAW ENFORCEMENT ASSOC

oth pay 487.50

COMMUNITY HEALTH CHARITIES IA oth pay 8.00

LEGALSHIELD oth pay 207.55

MADISON NATL LIFE INS ins 87.70

PECU oth pay 23,578.50

ABD PROPERTY MGMT rent 2,725.00

ADVANCE AUTO PARTS prts 138.01

ADVANCED BUSINESS SYSTEMS INC supl 36.20

ALLAMAKEE CO BOARD OF HEALTH reimb 1,853.38

AMAZON CAPITAL SVCS INC

supl 972.85

AT&T svc 231.00

BHC EMS ASSOC reimb 3,780.00

BHC EXTENSION educ 35.00

BREMER CO reimb 1,398.41

BROWNELLS INC prts 1,688.79

BUCHANAN CO EMS ASSOC

reimb 305.88

BUCHANAN CO PUBLIC HEALTH DEPT reimb 1,881.27

BURK LAW FIRM svc 1,468.50

CF UTILITIES util 384.67

CF UTILITIES util 45.57

CF UTILITIES util 63.29

CF UTILITIES data 3,064.81

CHRISTIE DOOR CO eq 11,355.00

CLARK DEVELOPMENT rent 250.00

CORINTHIAN SVCS OF IA svc 3,000.00

COUNTRY TERRACE rent 225.00

COURIER publ 898.50

COX DUSTIN rent 200.00

CRAW DADDY OUTDOORS

educ 740.00

CZ RENTALS rent 300.00

DOORS INC eq rpr 687.79

CITY OF DUNKERTON util 57.81

DURATOVIC , SAMIR rent 300.00

EASTGATE ESTATES rent 225.00

EASTSIDE MINISTERIAL ALLIANCE alloc 18,250.00

EVANSDALE WATER WORKS wtr 80.75

EVELAND JOHN rent 275.00

EXCEPTIONAL PERSONS INC

rent 200.00

FIRESTONE PAYMENT CTR

prts/lbr 264.81

FISCHELS, ANTHONY A rent 250.00

CITY OF GILBERTVILLE wtr 58.12

GREENWAY svc 2,391.26

GREER FUNERAL HOME INC

svc 1,000.00

CITY OF GRUNDY CENTER-AMBULANCE DEPT reimb 2,160.00

GRUNDY CO reimb 1,174.36

GRUNDY CO MEML HOSP

reimb 2,250.00

HAGARTY WAYCHOFF GRARUP FUNERAL SVC svc 1,000.00

HAWKEYE ALARM & SIGNAL CO

svc 60.00

HAWKEYE VILLAGE APT rent 321.00

HAWTHORNE RENTALS rent 200.00

HELLMAN ASSOCIATES INC

supl 4,705.92

HOTEL PRESIDENT PARTNERS

rent 175.00

HOWARD CO reimb 3,064.05

HUDSON PRINTING CO INC

publ 1,179.77

IACE FIVE SEASONS MOBILE HOME PARK rent 475.00

IA SEC OF STATE svc 30.00

IA STATE MEDICAL EXAMINER

svc 30,320.02

ISU educ 105.00

ISU educ 105.00

JESSE COSBY NEIGHBORHOOD CTR alloc 18,250.00

KAPAUN CONSULTING ENGINEERS svc 1,040.00

KH PROPERTIES rent 275.00

KOCH BROTHERS supl 200.00

KOENIG SCOTT rent 225.00

KROEGER MIKE rent 250.00

KW ELECTRIC INC svc 8,739.00

LEAHY RENTALS rent 200.00

LPC CONNECT data 406.31

MAURER CRAIG reimb 188.00

MERCY HOSP OF FRANCISCAN SISTERS reimb 1,259.86

MERCYONE NE IA CLINIC

reimb 1,762.02

METRO INVESTMENTS rent 300.00

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 133.00

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 5,486.69

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 108.59

MID AMERICAN ENERGY/SPEC ACCT util 3,161.91

MIDWEST BOATS SALES & REPAIRS eq 4,708.75

MIDWEST DEFENSE SOLUTIONS

supl 15,035.00

MOODY, CHRYSTAL rent 250.00

MOORE, GLEN rent 225.00

NELSON LARRY rent 275.00

NORTH STAR REALTORS rent 200.00

OFFICE DEPOT supl 460.37

OPERATION THRESHOLD

alloc 3,150.00

PALMER LUTHERAN HEALTH CTR INC reimb 1,654.55

PITZENBERGER ANTHONY rent 225.00

POWESHIEK WATER ASSOC wtr 620.25

R&S PROPERTY MGMT INC rent 475.00

REGIONAL HEALTH SVCS OF HOWARD CO reimb 2,644.85

RIDGE VILLAGE misc 275.00

RIVERLOOP AMPHITHEATRE INC

rent 50.00

SARTORI MEML HOSPITAL INC

reimb 4,102.56

SELVEDINA rent 425.00

STONE HOLDINGS rent 225.00

UPS svc 37.63

UNITY POINT – ALLEN HOSP

svc 3,319.41

UTSLER SANDRA OR DANIEL J

rent 275.00

VETERANS MEML HOSPITAL

reimb 538.33

VISA misc 740.00

VISA misc 23.88

WASTE MGMT OF WI-MN svc 2,048.93

WLOO WATER WORKS wtr 2,222.70

WELLINGTON PARK APTS rent 225.00

WINNESHIEK CO BOARD OF HLTH reimb 1,043.64

WINNESHIEK CO EMS ASSOC

reimb 3,780.00

WITHAM AUTO CTR misc 3,087.56

CONKLING RENE mil 23.40

HOFFMAN DIANE food 38.00

HOSTETLER, BRENDA food 38.00

NORTHLAND AMY mil 31.82

STOCKDALE MAUREEN mil 224.42

WEISERT, WILLIAM food 126.00

SOMMERFELT FAMILY HOUSING

rent 200.00

STOCKS, NICHOLAS fuel 7.90

GENERAL SUPPLEMENTAL FUND

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 241.00

IPERS ipers 1,847.84

IRS fed pay 387.92

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS def com 355.00

SSA fica 939.06

COURIER publ 7.86

FOUR OAKS INC svc 3,592.05

JACKSON , NEIL F mil 7.80

POPP, PENELOPE pct off 231.70

SCHNEIDER, LINDA pct off 226.63

WALTERS LARRY mil 43.29

SHOWALTER, KAREN mil 49.92

BAGNALL, PAT pct off 255.46

BENSON , JANICE pct off 220.00

CEDAR HGTS PRESBYTERIAN CH

rent 30.00

CENTRAL IA JUVENILE DET CTR

svc 7,710.00

DEBORD, GEORGE pct off 306.65

DEMMER, JANE pct off 293.79

DOTZLER, REBECCA S pct off 180.14

DUBUQUE CO rent 1,840.29

EDELNANT, JAY pct off 222.34

EDELNANT, VICKI pct off 224.68

EHMEN , JAMES pct off 288.72

ENGELKES , CLOIS pct off 291.44

GUETZLAFF , DEBRA pct off 81.00

GUETZLAFF, JENNIFER pct off 147.85

GUTHRIE-LOVELL, DORISpct off 483.31

JESSEN , MARGARET pct off 228.58

JOHNSON , ANN pct off 297.02

LAVELLE, KAREN S pct off 62.67

LOVELL , LYNN RALPH pct off 280.92

MCCLAIN , GREG pct off 229.36

MCCOLLOUGH , GAIL E pct off 278.58

MOWERY, THERESA pct off 200.00

MULLNIX , MARTHA pct off 233.65

NEELY , CONNIE J pct off 235.60

NEMMERS, CAROL pct off 227.41

NORRIS , KATHLEEN pct off 84.15

OWCZAREK , ESTHER M pct off 224.68

RAVN , DOROTHY SUE pct off 220.00

RAVN , LARRY W pct off 237.94

REKERS , MARY pct off 382.20

SCHLICHER , MARY pct off 227.80

SCHMITZ, JUDY pct off 55.60

SCHNATHORST, BARBARA

pct off 298.19

SCHNOCK, TAMMERLANE

pct off 231.31

SHIMPACH , VIRGINIA pct off 225.46

SPAKE, DAVID L pct off 341.99

TEGTMEIER, ALINE J pct off 66.57

WITZEL, BARBARA pct off 292.23

COUNTY SERVICES FUND

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 882.60

IPERS ipers 6,315.75

IRS fed pay 1,542.37

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS def com 177.50

SSA fica 2,969.02

CEDAR VALLEY UNITED WAY

oth pay 10.00

CDW GOVERNMENT INC eq 1,340.05

MATT PARROTT/STOREY KENWORTHY eq 12,256.12

RITE PRICE OFFICE SUPL INC

supl 274.52

BAILEY JACKIE mil 248.88

BATES, FELICIA mil 458.25

DOWELL KAREN reimb 361.35

KIEFER, APRIL reimb 123.33

SHELTON, BECKY mil 405.60

DEHECK, JHANNA reimb 199.14

RURAL BASIC FUND

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 2,039.50

IPERS ipers 19,643.85

IRS fed pay 4,479.54

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS def com 125.00

SOCIAL SECURITY ADMINISTRATION fica 7,240.82

BHC LAW ENFORCEMENT ASSOC

oth pay 97.50

PECU oth pay 4,379.00

SECONDARY ROADS FUND

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 3,691.00

IPERS ipers 27,191.53

IRS fed pay 7,337.41

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS def com 230.00

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS def com 25.00

SSA fica 12,796.32

CEDAR VALLEY UNITED WAY

oth pay 25.00

ACES svc 22.50

BLACK HILLS ENERGY fuel 19.43

BMC AGGREGATES supl 35,391.08

FIX TIRE CO fuel 107.04

CITY OF HUDSON util 33.15

MANATTS supl 2,704.25

MENARDS CF misc 8.76

MENARDS WLOO misc 100.64

MADISON NATL LIFE INS ins 29.93

PECU oth pay 1,552.50

BHC LANDFILL svc 241.90

CALHOUN-BURNS AND ASSOCIATES INC svc 3,101.00

CF UTILITIES util 6.98

CENTURYLINK tel 47.36

DUNKERTON COOP ELEVATOR

fuel 2,891.55

HUDSON MUNICIPAL ELECTRIC UTIL util 81.58

ISU educ 130.00

LA PORTE CITY UTILITIES util 231.41

LPC CONNECT tel 38.82

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 31.44

MITCHELL1 svc 220.00

ROCKFORD RIGGING INC eq 66.45

SOUTHWEST HEALTH svc 173.00

STETSON BLDG PRODUCTS

prts 646.00

JAIL COMMISSARY FUND

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 31.00

IPERS ipers 377.10

IRS fed pay 95.54

SSA fica 198.02

KEEFE SUPL CO food 1,273.54

MCKEE FOODS food 109.56

DICKEYS PRINTING supl 650.00

STEARNS WEAR supl 245.00

RURAL SEWER FUND

URBAN SVCS svc 1,045.00

INSURANCE TRUST FUND

NAVITUS HEALTH SOLUTIONS

ins 43,465.50

PREFERRED ONE INS CO

ins 81,208.42

PERSPECTIVE CONSULTING PARTNERS ins 10,000.00

ISAC ins 1,781.25

US TREASURY ins 2,294.40

SELF-INSURED/LIAB,PROP ETC FUND JOHNS AUTO BODY svc 2,192.90

SELF-INSURED/OFFICE EQ REP FUND ACCESS SYSTEMS eq rpr 192.00

FLEXIBLE SPENDING FUND EMPLOYEE BENEFITS CORP

flx sp 4,160.67

SOLID WASTE ADMIN FUND

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 445.00

IPERS ipers 2,621.76

IRS fed pay 932.49

SSA fica 1,263.34

MADISON NATL LIFE INS ins 25.86

EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT FUND

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 165.00

IPERS ipers 1,199.48

IRS fed pay 343.02

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS def com 50.00

SSA fica 576.50

CEDAR VALLEY UNITED WAY

oth pay 3.00

ADVANCED SYSTEMS INC svc 60.74

BERGANKDV TECHNOLOGY & CONSULTING eq 24.59

PEDERSEN DOWIE CLABBY MCCAUSLAND INS ins 3,180.98

US BANK misc 9.99

COUNTY ASSESSOR FUND

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 1,086.00

IPERS ipers 8,596.41

IRS fed pay 2,110.25

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS def com 1,445.00

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS def com 145.00

SSA fica 4,231.40

CEDAR VALLEY UNITED WAY

oth pay 1.00

LEGALSHIELD oth pay 82.15

MADISON NATL LIFE INS ins 26.62

PECU oth pay 2,421.00

INSTITUTE OF IA CERTIFIED ASSESSORS educ 700.00

NE DISTRICT OF IA ASSESSORS

educ 780.00

VISA misc 19.70

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, Trelka, Little.

NAYS: None.

ABSENT: White.

Resolution adopted.

RECEIVE PROJECT UPDATES FROM DEPARTMENT HEADS/ELECTED OFFICIALS. County Engineer Cathy Nicholas said that the trees are being disposed of at the site of the Cedar Wapsi Road bridge project, and she is hopeful construction will begin soon. Her crews are working 9.5 hour shifts to get gravel roads in shape after the damage done by frost boils. All areas where dust control can be applied are done, and others may be ready at the time of the next application in late July or early August. Little asked how much longer the overtime shifts would continue. Nicholas said some people would probably continue to work overtime for the next 2-3 weeks.

County Treasurer Rita Schmidt said that her Crossroads branch office has been closed due to a break in the connection to the Iowa Department of Transportation. She said she was working with IT Director Kim Veeder and ACES along with IDOT and Crossroad Center to restore the connection, or to continue via internet. She asked that the Board refer any questions to her.

Veterans Affairs Director Yolando Loveless said that he will be promoting awareness of a new federal law that goes into effect January 1, 2020, that includes some blue water Navy veterans in the presumption of herbicide exposure, making them eligible for benefits if they have diseases that can be related to Agent Orange. He said that there have been complaints that he hasn’t been seen in the community enough, so he will endeavor to be more available.

County Assessor TJ Koenigsfeld said that on the consent agenda was the statutory notification of protests on properties assessed at $5 million or more. He said so far there are 21 in the Property Assessment Appeal Board and four in district court. Laylin asked how this compares to other years. Koenigsfeld said that this is pretty light.

Moved by Trelka, seconded by Laylin that the MINUTES of the Board Meeting held July 2, 2019 be and are hereby approved as submitted. Motion carried.

CONSENT AGENDA

Schwartz moved the following RESOLUTION seconded by Trelka.

A. TO APPROVE, RECEIVE, PLACE ON FILE WITH THE COUNTY AUDITOR

1. The Board of Supervisors APPROVE INTERGOVERNMENTAL JOURNAL ENTRIES, and that the County Auditor be authorized and directed to TRANSFER monies within the various funds as submitted.

Transfer from Fund Amount Transfer to Fund Amount

GENERAL BASIC 14,239.74 EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT 14,239.74

GENERAL SUPPLEMENTAL 1,587,083.25 GENERAL FUND 1,587,083.25

GENERAL BASIC 238,689.50 SECONDARY ROADS 238,689.50

RURAL BASIC 633,776.50 SECONDARY ROADS 633,776.50

GENERAL BASIC 632,974.00 CAPITAL IMPROVEMENT 632,974.00

SECONDARY ROADS 122,108.79 SECONDARY ROADS 122,108.79

2. The CERTIFICATE OF INSURANCE for Blacktop Service Company and Presto-X.

3. The Sheriff’s MONTHLY REPORT of fees as of June 28, 2019.

B. TO RECEIVE AND PLACE ON FILE WITH THE COUNTY AUDITOR

1. The PROTEST ON PROPERTIES assessed for five million dollars or more as submitted by T.J. Koenigsfeld, Black Hawk County Assessor.

2. The MANURE MANAGEMENT PLAN (MMP) update submitted by William Delagardelle d/b/a B T Pork Facility ID #62386 located in Lester Township, Section Twenty-One (21) at 6727 Owen Road, Dunkerton, in Black Hawk County pursuant to 567 Iowa Administrative Code §455B.

3. The MANURE MANAGEMENT PLAN (MMP) update submitted by Jerald Fruchtenicht Facility ID #62864 located in Black Hawk Township, Section Six-Teen (16) at 6509 Shaulis Road, Cedar Falls, in Black Hawk County pursuant to 567 Iowa Administrative Code §455B.

4. The MANURE MANAGEMENT PLAN (MMP) update submitted by John Lichty d/b/a TerraView Farms Facility ID#57644 located at 8110 Ansborough Road, Waterloo, in Black Hawk County pursuant to 567 Iowa Administrative Code §455B.

5. The OPERATING REPORT from Waterloo Water Works for 2018.

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, Trelka, Little.

NAYS: None.

ABSENT: White. Resolution adopted.

CONSENT AGENDA ENDS

Laylin moved the following resolution seconded by Trelka.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the AGREEMENT between Black Hawk County and District Court Administration to lease 36 parking stalls in the East 6th and Lafayette Street parking lot for juror parking in the amount of $900/month be approved and for the Chair to sign for same as recommended by Rory Geving, Maintenance Superintendent.

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, Trelka, Little.

NAYS: None.

ABSENT: White. Resolution adopted

Schwartz moved the following resolution seconded by Laylin.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the TERMINATION NOTICE received from Grin & Grow Daycare, effective May 2, 2019, for the lease agreement between Black Hawk County and Grin & Grow for the use of space in the Pinecrest Building be approved.

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, Trelka, Little.

NAYS: None.

ABSENT: White. Resolution adopted.

Laylin moved the following resolution seconded by Trelka.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the CONTRACT between Black Hawk County and Ray’s Excavating LLC, for project #L-3008 FY20 RCP Culverts on Pioneer Drive and Union Circle in Black Hawk County with a total bid of $32,147.00 (Completion Date: September 30, 2019, Liquidated Damages: $600 per day) be approved and direct the Chair to sign for same and to receive and place on file the Contractor’s Bond and Certificate of Insurance as recommended by Catherine Nicholas, County Engineer.

Nicholas said that her crew normally does culvert installations but with the excess work on gravel roads and other culverts she decided to put together a small bid package.

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, Trelka, Little.

NAYS: None.

ABSENT: White. Resolution adopted.

Laylin moved the following resolution seconded by Schwartz.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the IRS FORM 720 to remit payment of $2,294.40 for the County’s Patient Centered Outcomes Research Institute fee for the 2017-2018 plan year, as required by the Affordable Care Act, be approved and direct the chair to sign, as recommended by Stacy Wanderscheid and Renee McPhee, Perspective Consulting Partners, LLC.

Systems/Real Estate Tax Manager Helen Steffen said this will be required one more year after this.

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, Trelka, Little.

NAYS: None.

ABSENT: White. Resolution adopted.

Moved by Schwartz, seconded by Laylin that the GROUNDS USE REQUEST for Grin & Grow Ltd. to use the Pinecrest parking lot on Saturday, July 13, 2019 for a yard and garage sale be approved and for the Chair to sign the permission letter, conditional to the receipt of the certificate of insurance. Motion carried.

Laylin moved the following resolution seconded by Schwartz.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the BRIDGE EMBARGO establishing vehicle and load limits for structure #75820 crossing Elk Run Creek located on Osage Road east of Elk Run Road North line of Section 34, T89N, R12W with a load limit of one truck on the bridge be approved and that signs be erected advising of the permissible maximum weights as recommended by Catherine Nicholas, County Engineer. (The Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors is empowered under authority of §321.236 Subsection (8), §321.255 and §321.471 to §321.473 of the Code of Iowa to prohibit the operation of vehicles or impose limitations as to the weight thereof on designated highways or highway structures under their jurisdiction.)

Nicholas said that the next five resolutions were responses to a new law that allows certain construction vehicles above normal load limits on Iowa bridges. She said that all counties were tasked with evaluating their bridges in this light, and she hired a structural engineer who recommended these embargoes. Schwartz said he appreciated her diligence in protecting the county’s infrastructure and citizens from the reckless actions of the state legislature.

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, Trelka, Little.

NAYS: None.

ABSENT: White. Resolution adopted.

Schwartz moved the following resolution seconded by Laylin.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the BRIDGE EMBARGO establishing vehicle and load limits for structure #73890 crossing Spring Creek located on Harmon Road between Garling Road and Bader Road, North line of Section 27, T87N, R11W with a load limit of 26 tons be approved and that signs be erected advising of the permissible maximum weights as recommended by Catherine Nicholas, County Engineer. (The Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors is empowered under authority of §321.236 Subsection (8), §321.255 and §321.471 to §321.473 of the Code of Iowa to prohibit the operation of vehicles or impose limitations as to the weight thereof on designated highways or highway structures under their jurisdiction.)

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, Trelka, Little.

NAYS: None.

ABSENT: White. Resolution adopted.

Schwartz moved the following resolution seconded by Trelka.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the BRIDGE EMBARGO establishing vehicle and load limits for structure #75631 crossing Poyner Creek located on Ordway Road between Dubuque Road and Osage Road, West line of Section 31, T89N, R11W with a load limit of 26 tons be approved and that signs be erected advising of the permissible maximum weights as recommended by Catherine Nicholas, County Engineer. (The Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors is empowered under authority of §321.236 Subsection (8), §321.255 and §321.471 to §321.473 of the Code of Iowa to prohibit the operation of vehicles or impose limitations as to the weight thereof on designated highways or highway structures under their jurisdiction.)

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, Trelka, Little.

NAYS: None.

ABSENT: White. Resolution adopted.

Laylin moved the following resolution seconded by Schwartz.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the BRIDGE EMBARGO establishing vehicle and load limits for structure #76021 crossing a tributary to Crane Creek located on Marquis Road between Raymond Road and Tahoe Ave (Bremer County), North line of Section 6, T90N, R11W with a load limit of 32 tons be approved and that signs be erected advising of the permissible maximum weights as recommended by Catherine Nicholas, County Engineer. (The Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors is empowered under authority of §321.236 Subsection (8), §321.255 and §321.471 to §321.473 of the Code of Iowa to prohibit the operation of vehicles or impose limitations as to the weight thereof on designated highways or highway structures under their jurisdiction.)

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, Trelka, Little.

NAYS: None.

ABSENT: White. Resolution adopted.

Laylin moved the following resolution seconded by Schwartz.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the BRIDGE EMBARGO establishing vehicle and load limits for structure #74871 crossing a tributary to Crane Creek located on Jesup Road between Fox Road and Indian Creek Road, West line of Section 14, T88N, R11W with a load limit of 33 tons be approved and that signs be erected advising of the permissible maximum weights as recommended by Catherine Nicholas, County Engineer. (The Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors is empowered under authority of §321.236 Subsection (8), §321.255 and §321.471 to §321.473 of the Code of Iowa to prohibit the operation of vehicles or impose limitations as to the weight thereof on designated highways or highway structures under their jurisdiction.)

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, Trelka, Little.

NAYS: None.

ABSENT: White. Resolution adopted.

Schwartz moved the following resolution seconded by Trelka.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the TAX SALE CERTIFICATE ASSIGNMENT for a vacant lot (Parcel 8913-24-303-008) located in Waterloo, Iowa, pursuant to §446.31 of the Code of Iowa be approved and said Certificate of Purchase of Tax sale be assigned to Iowa Heartland Habitat for Humanity with a TAX SALE assignment fee of $10.00 and the tax payment of $108.00 as recommended by Rita Schmidt, County Treasurer.

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, Trelka, Little.

NAYS: None.

ABSENT: White. Resolution adopted.

ANY REPORTS OR INFORMATION FROM THE BOARD. Trelka said that he attended the Cedar Falls meeting to discuss that city’s annexation of 240 acres to expand its industrial park. The city owns 200 acres of the plot, and the other owners are being voluntarily annexed.

The Board of Supervisors recessed at 9:22 am and reconvened at 10:15 am.

Trelka moved the following resolution seconded by Schwartz.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that pursuant to the provisions of the Iowa Open Meetings Law, by the Authority of the Code of Iowa, Chapter 21.5(1)(i) the Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors shall proceed into closed session for the purpose:

1. To discuss the professional competency of individuals whose appointment, hiring or performance is being considered when necessary to prevent needless and irreparable injury to that individual’s reputation and the individual requests a closed session.

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, Trelka, Little.

NAYS: None.

ABSENT: White. Resolution adopted.

The Board of Supervisors met in closed session.

The Board’s closed session went into recess at 11:32 am.

The Board returned to closed session at 12:25 pm.

The Board’s closed session went into another recess at 12:50 pm.

The Board returned to closed session at 3:00 pm on Wednesday, 7/10/2019.

Moved by Trelka, seconded by Schwartz that the Board of Supervisors meeting in closed session be adjourned. Motion carried.

On motion and vote the meeting adjourned. 3:31 pm on 7/10/2019.

Tom Little, Chair, Board of Supervisors

Grant Veeder, County Auditor

Helen R. Steffen, Systems/Real Estate Tax Manager