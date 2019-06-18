Waterloo, Iowa June 11, 2019

The Board of Supervisors of the County of Black Hawk, in the State of Iowa, met in regular adjourned meeting at the Courthouse in Waterloo, County Seat of said County, at nine o’clock (9:00) a.m., pursuant to law, to the rules of said Board, and to adjournment. The meeting was called to order and on roll call there were present: Linda Laylin, Chris Schwartz, Dan Trelka, Craig White and Tom Little, Chair.

Absent: None.

Unless otherwise noted, all actions were approved unanimously.

Moved by Schwartz, seconded by Laylin that the AGENDA be received and place on file with the County Auditor as approved. Motion carried.

Schwartz moved the following resolution seconded by Trelka.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Black Hawk County, that the Board of Supervisors APPROVE EXPENDITURES, and that the County Auditor be authorized and directed to ISSUE CHECKS, against the various settlement of such claims as allowed:

GENERAL BASIC FUND

COLLECTION SVC CTR, oth pay

$1,056.70

IRS, fed pay $57,911.08

SSA, fica $95,944.93

BHC SHERIFF, oth pay $372.02

CEDAR VALLEY UNITED WAY, oth pay

$82.50

ADVANCED SYSTEMS INC, maint

$117.07

AHLERS & COONEY , svc $1,717.50

BDH TECHNOLOGY, educ $250.00

CBM MANAGED SVCS, food $9,424.51

CDW GOVERNMENT INC, eq $1,794.57

CITY OF CEDAR FALLS, fuel $822.54

COURIER, publ $996.34

CTS LANGUAGELINK, svc $304.71

EMSL ANALYTICAL INC, svc $1,348.51

GBM PROPERTY MGMT, rent $575.00

IA REGIONAL UTILITIES ASSOC, wtr

$169.89

JOHNSTONE SUPL, supl $280.90

KRUSE DAVID, rent $325.00

LOCKSPERTS INC, eq $50.24

MARCO INC, maint $106.14

MARTIN BROS DIST CO, svc $94.16

MATT PARROTT/STOREY KENWORTHY, supl $85.11

METRO INVESTMENTS MULTI UNIT,

rent $200.00

MIDWEST AUTOMATED TIME SYSTEMS, svc $225.50

PATTERSON DENTAL SUPL INC, supl

$135.75

PEHL, KRISTIN, rent $200.00

PLUNKETTS PEST CONTROL INC, svc

$271.50

RACOM CORP, supl $255.00

RED CEDAR PROPERTIES , rent

$225.00

RITE PRICE OFFICE SUPL INC, supl

$4,423.99

STERICYCLE INC, svc $311.61

WLOO COMM SCHOOLS, svc $560.23

WEX BANK, misc $3,117.60

DALEY EILEEN, misc $290.74

SMITH SANDIE, mil $141.18

AFSCME IOWA COUNCIL 61, oth pay

$586.20

BHC LAW ENFORCEMENT ASSOC,

oth pay $487.84

COMMUNITY HEALTH CHARITIES IA,

oth pay $8.00

IUPAT DISTRICT COUNCIL 81, oth pay

$652.20

LEGALSHIELD, oth pay $207.55

MADISON NATL LIFE INS, ins $85.15

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS, def com $5,065.00

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS, def com $2,412.50

PECU, oth pay $24,130.50

TRANSWORLD SYSTEMS INC, oth pay

$165.74

ABD PROPERTY MGMT, rent $875.00

ADA CO SHERIFFS OFFICE, educ

$500.00

ADVANCE AUTO PARTS, prts $138.01

ADVANCED SYSTEMS INC, svc $577.55

AMAZON CAPITAL SVCS INC, supl

$1,132.16

BEENBLOSSOM JOSEPH, fuel $15.61

BLACK HAWK RENTAL, eq rent $379.00

BROWNELLS INC, supl $559.45

BURLINGTON TRAILWAYS, svc $185.50

CF COMM SCHOOLS, ref $175.00

CF UTILITIES, util $212.92

CF UTILITIES, data $570.65

CF UTILITIES, util $45.57

CF UTILITIES, util $73.43

CENTEC CAST METAL PRODUCTS,

eq $756.43

COOLEY PUMPING, svc $200.00

CRESCENT ELECTRIC SUPL CO, supl

$23.15

DEGRAEVE DEBORAH, rent $500.00

DICKEYS PRINTING, svc $256.25

ECOLAB CTR, supl $740.42

FEDEX, svc $474.18

FIRESTONE PAYMENT CTR, prts/lbr

$745.19

GALLENTINE, JASON, rent $350.00

GALLS INC, supl $92.83

GREEN SOURCE MGMT D/B/A THE SHREDDER, svc $50.00

HANSON, MICHELE, ref $150.00

HARRISON TRUCK CTRS, svc $423.19

HAWKEYE VILLAGE APT, rent $200.00

HUDSON PRINTING CO INC, publ

$2,100.35

IACE FIVE SEASONS MOBILE HOME PARK, rent $400.00

U OF IA, svc $819.12

U OF IA, svc $3,100.00

JONES , MICHAEL K, rent $200.00

KROEGER MIKE, rent $250.00

LOCKE FUNERAL HOME INC, svc

$1,000.00

LPC CONNECT, data $399.06

MCDONALD SUPL, supl $133.97

MEADOW RIDGE APTS, rent $325.00

MERCYONE NE IA, svc $20.00

MID AMERICAN ENERGY, util $6,829.23

MID AMERICAN ENERGY/SPEC ACCT,

util $790.12

MIDWEST BOATS SALES & REPAIRS,

eq $237.90

NATL ASSOC OF CO & CITY HLTH OFFICIALS, educ $1,040.00

NACO, dues $775.00

OLINE, SUSAN, svc $200.00

OSTBY, LISA, rent $200.00

PAUL H BROOKES PUBLISHING CO INC, supl $5,000.00

PEACH BASKET RENTALS, rent

$109.00

PITNEY BOWES, svc $3,000.00

POWESHIEK WATER ASSOC, wtr

$317.95

PRESERVE AT CROSSROADS , rent

$325.00

SACRED HEART CHURCH, rent $150.00

SANDERS FUNERAL SVC, svc

$2,500.00

SHRED MASTER INC, svc $101.78

SPEE DEE DELIVERY SVC INC, svc

$21.07

STOKES DEVELOPMENT, rent $325.00

SUCCESSLINK, svc $4,929.69

SHRED MASTER, svc $149.52

TJ REAL ESTATE , rent $200.00

US CELLULAR, svc $1,155.09

VERIDIAN CREDIT UNION, misc

$331.47

VERIZON WIRELESS, svc $40.01

VISA, misc $211.55

WASTE MGMT OF WI-MN, svc

$1,500.32

WATERFALLS CAR WASH, lbr $61.80

WLOO WATER WORKS, wtr $1,100.82

WINNESHIEK CO EMERGENCY MED SVCS ASSOC, reimb $1,764.95

XEROX CORP, svc $153.43

LOVELESS, YOLANDO, misc $9.95

RMA ARMAMENT INC, eq $9,387.84

GENERAL SUPPLEMENTAL FUND

IRS, fed pay $370.53

SSA, fica $843.76

MATT PARROTT/STOREY KENWORTHY, supl $95.50

RITE PRICE OFFICE SUPL INC, supl

$105.29

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS, def com $355.00

US POST OFFICE, svc $2,000.00

CENTRAL IA JUVENILE DET CTR, svc

$5,180.00

ISAC, educ $75.00

TRENT LAW FIRM , svc $374.00

COUNTY SERVICES FUND

IRS, fed pay $1,542.08

SSA, fica $2,969.14

CEDAR VALLEY UNITED WAY, oth pay

$10.00

KIEFER, APRIL, mil $117.00

IUPAT DISTRICT COUNCIL 81, oth pay

$4.86

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS, def com $177.50

DEHECK, JHANNA, mil $340.86

RURAL BASIC FUND

IRS, fed pay $4,705.26

SSA, fica $7,493.31

BHC LAW ENFORCEMENT ASSOC,

oth pay $97.16

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS, def com $125.00

PECU, oth pay $4,379.00

CITY OF WATERLOO, svc $9,265.69

SECONDARY ROADS FUND

IRS, fed pay $7,443.59

SSA, fica $12,837.82

CEDAR VALLEY UNITED WAY, oth pay

$25.00

ASPRO INC, svc $60.00

BMC AGGREGATES , supl $29,846.90

FIX TIRE CO, fuel $218.94

HOUSBY HEAVY EQUIP, eq $782.86

CITY OF HUDSON, util $33.15

IWI MOTOR PARTS, prts $14.89

MATT PARROTT/STOREY KENWORTHY, supl $82.58

MENARDS CF, prts $175.74

MENARDS WLOO, supl $32.99

SCOTS SUPL CO INC, eq $25.51

MADISON NATL LIFE INS, ins $29.00

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS, def com $230.00

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS, def com $25.00

POLK CO SHERIFF, oth pay $399.45

PECU, oth pay $1,552.50

1ST AYD CORP, supl $1,396.86

ALL STATE RENTAL, eq rent $200.00

CALHOUN-BURNS AND ASSOCIATES INC, svc $3,233.60

CF UTILITIES, util $6.98

DICKS PETROLEUM CO, prts $108.75

DONS TRUCK SALES INC, prts

$4,237.38

HARRISON TRUCK CTRS, prts $185.01

IOWA PRISON INDUSTRIES, eq $546.75

LA PORTE MOTOR SUPL INC, prts

$123.47

LPC CONNECT, tel $38.29

MID AMERICAN ENERGY, util $31.37

NAPA AUTO PARTS, prts $440.10

NORTHERN IA CONSTRUCTION, svc

$5,760.00

OVERHEAD DOOR CO OF WLOO INC, eq rpr $221.02

SADLER POWER TRAIN INC, prts

$79.06

VERIZON CONNECT NWF INC, supl

$30.23

JAIL COMMISSARY FUND

IRS, fed pay $74.41

SSA, fica $167.36

KEEFE SUPL CO, food $681.06

MCKEE FOODS, food $70.56

RURAL WATER FUND

WLOO WATER WORKS, svc $235.66

RURAL SEWER FUND

URBAN SVCS, svc $1,045.00

INSURANCE TRUST FUND

NAVITUS HEALTH SOLUTIONS, ins

$33,070.24

PREFERRED ONE INS CO, ins

$122,848.12

FLEXIBLE SPENDING FUND

EMPLOYEE BENEFITS CORP, flx sp

$990.40

SOLID WASTE ADMIN FUND

IRS, fed pay $944.75

SSA, fica $1,271.46

MADISON NATL LIFE CO, ins $52.61

E911 SERVICE COMMISSION FUND

FARMERS MUTUAL TELEPHONE CO,

tel $124.76

CF UTILITIES, util $261.19

MID AMERICAN ENERGY, util $241.78

US CELLULAR, eq rent $2,595.84

WINDSTREAM IOWA COMMUNICATIONS, tel $154.07

EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT FUND

IRS, fed pay $343.27

SSA, fica $576.82

CEDAR VALLEY UNITED WAY, oth $3.00

ADVANCED SYSTEMS INC, svc $45.96

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS, def com $50.00

ELECTRICAL ENGINEERING & EQUIP CO, maint $562.82

US BANK, fuel $447.17

COUNTY ASSESSOR FUND

IRS, fed pay $2,059.80

SSA, fica $4,456.82

CEDAR VALLEY UNITED WAY, oth $1.00

ELIASON KAREN, mil $85.02

JOHNSON , TARA, misc $26.71

MCNAMEE, LORI, mil $65.40

LEGALSHIELD, oth pay $72.15

MADISON NATL LIFE INS, ins $25.84

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS, def com $1,445.00

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS, def com $145.00

PECU, oth pay $2,421.00

INSTITUTE OF IA CERTIFIED ASSESSORS, educ $630.00

REISINGER , ROBERT, mil $39.24

RUNYAN, SAM, mil $143.88

TROTTER TRACY, mil $25.62

WELTZIN DONNA JEAN, mil $222.36

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, Trelka, White, Little.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

Laylin moved the following resolution seconded by Trelka.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Black Hawk County, that the Board of Supervisors APPROVE EXPENDITURES, and that Country View Care Facility be authorized and directed to ISSUE CHECKS, against the various settlements of such claims as allowed:

COUNTRY VIEW ENTERPRISE FUND

BEECHER FIELD WALKER MORRIS HOFFMAN LAW FIRM, svc $1,410.00

UHC RESIDENT REFUND, ref $6,238.00

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, Trelka, White, Little.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

RECEIVE PROJECT UPDATES FROM DEPARTMENT HEADS/ELECTED OFFICIALS. Assistant County Engineer Ryan Brennan said that gravel roads are drying out and crews are preparing for dust control applications. County Treasurer Rita Schmidt said that her office will be closed from 8:00 to 10:15 am on June 19 so that staff can attend customer service training. The Crossroads office will be closed for the full day.

Moved by Trelka, seconded by White that the MINUTES of the Board Meeting held June 4, 2019 be and are hereby approved as submitted. Motion carried.

CONSENT AGENDA

White moved the following RESOLUTION seconded by Trelka.

A. TO APPROVE, RECEIVE, PLACE ON FILE WITH THE COUNTY AUDITOR

1. The Board of Supervisors APPROVE INTERGOVERNMENTAL JOURNAL ENTRIES, and that the County Auditor be authorized and directed to TRANSFER monies within the various funds as submitted.

Transfer from Fund Amount Transfer to Fund Amount

GENERAL SUPPLEMENTAL 1,721,523.00 GENERAL 1,721,523.00

GENERAL 228,851.50 SECONDARY ROADS 228,851.50

RURAL BASIC 583,187.75 SECONDARY ROADS 583,187.75

SOCIAL SERVICES 1,136.84 GENERAL – MAINT 1,136.84

GENERAL 125,000.00 SELF-ISNUR/LIAB, PROP ETC 125,000.00

2. The CERTIFICATE OF INSURANCE for Artisan Ceiling Systems and Acoustical Specialties, Invision Architecture, and Ricoh Americans Holdings.

3. The Sheriff’s MONTHLY REPORT of fees as of May 31, 2019.

B. TO RECEIVE AND PLACE ON FILE WITH THE COUNTY AUDITOR

1. The PERMIT FOR UTILITY WORK WITHIN THE RIGHT-OF-WAY for Aureon, West Des Moines, Iowa for placement of underground fiber utility on County right-of-way along Tama Road and Hwy 63 as recommended by Catherine Nicholas, County Engineer.

2. The PERMIT FOR UTILITY WORK WITHIN THE RIGHT-OF-WAY for Mid-American Energy, Urbandale, Iowa for placement of underground fiber utility on County right-of-way along US218 and Foulk Rd as recommended by Catherine Nicholas, County Engineer.

3. The PERMIT FOR UTILITY WORK WITHIN THE RIGHT-OF-WAY for Mid-American Energy, Urbandale, Iowa for placement of underground fiber utility on County right-of-way along Hess Rd and E Orange Rd as recommended by Catherine Nicholas, County Engineer.

C. TO APPROVE AND DIRECT THE CHAIR TO SIGN

1. The Commitment to Continue Membership with Iowa Communities Assurance Pool for FY20.

2. The Anniversary Information Acknowledgment from Iowa Communities Assurance Pool for FY20.

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, Trelka, White, Little.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

CONSENT AGENDA ENDS

Laylin moved the following resolution seconded by Schwartz.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the SERVICE AGREEMENT with Black Hawk County and ACES, Cedar Falls, Iowa for Platinum TLC Information Technology Support services in the amount of $19,820/month be approved and direct the Chair to sign for same as recommended by Kim Veeder, IT Director.

Veeder said that the agreement is for one year, rather than open-ended as before, that it is for the same amount as the current agreement, and it includes a 60-day out clause.

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, Trelka, White, Little.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

Trelka moved the following resolution seconded by Schwartz.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the SERVICE AGREEMENT between Black Hawk County and Iowa State Association of Counties to become a participant in the ISAC HIPAA Program with an annual fee of $1,750.00 be approved as recommended by Kim Veeder, Information Technology Director.

Veeder said that there was no increase over the current agreement, and that county employees, including the Health Department, have taken the training it offers.

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, Trelka, White, Little.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

Schwartz moved the following resolution seconded by Trelka.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the CONTRACT between Black Hawk County and Hudson Hardware, Inc., Hudson, IA for the Fiscal Year 2020 Gilbertville Maintenance Shop Mechanical and Plumbing Project #909 in Gilbertville Iowa in the total amount of $57,354.44 (Engineers estimate: $80,000.00) with an approximate start date: 7/1/2019, Completion Date: 10/31/2019, and liquidated damages: $0 per day be approved and direct the Chair to sign for same and to receive and place on file the Contractor’s Bond and Certificate of Insurance as recommended by Catherine Nicholas, County Engineer.

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, Trelka, White, Little.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

Laylin moved the following resolution seconded by Schwartz.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the CONTRACT between Black Hawk County and Ryan’s Electrical Services, Inc., Ankeny, IA for the Fiscal Year 2020 Gilbertville Maintenance Shop Electrical and Communications Project #909 in Gilbertville Iowa in the total amount of $43,497.00 (Engineers estimate: $52,000.00) with an approximate start date: 7/1/2019, Completion Date: 10/31/2019, and liquidated damages: $0 per day be approved and direct the Chair to sign for same and to receive and place on file the Contractor’s Bond and Certificate of Insurance as recommended by Catherine Nicholas, County Engineer.

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, Trelka, White, Little.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

White moved the following resolution seconded by Schwartz.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the BEST BID from Kirk Gross Company, Waterloo IA, for the purchase of conference room tables (40) and chairs (150) for the Pinecrest facility in the amount of $29,794.90 be approved as recommended by Rory Geving, Maintenance Superintendent.

Geving said that $30,400 was budgeted. Little said an earlier bid was turned down as too high.

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, Trelka, White, Little.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

Schwartz moved the following resolution seconded by Laylin.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the AMENDMENT to the minutes of the Board of Supervisors meeting on May 21, 2019 to remove the wording “Human Resources Director Debi Bunger said that this would bring non-bargaining employees in line with current labor contract language” because this statement was not made in regards to the Insurance Policy but for the Holiday Policy be approved.

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, Trelka, White, Little.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

Moved by Schwartz, seconded by Laylin that the REQUEST FOR PURCHASE OF CAPITAL EQUIPMENT submitted by Kim Veeder, Information Technology Director, be approved and direct the Chair to sign for same: to purchase 8 laptops and docking stations for $12,913.84 from CDW-G, to be used in the County Attorney’s office. Motion carried.

Moved by White, seconded by Laylin that the REQUEST FOR PURCHASE OF CAPITAL EQUIPMENT submitted by Karen Dowell, County Social Services Chief Operating Officer, be approved and direct the Chair to sign for same: to purchase 1 laptop with docking station and 2 monitors for $1,343.94 from CDW-G, to be used by County Social Services and to be reimbursed by County Social Services. Motion carried.

Trelka moved the following resolution seconded by Schwartz.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the ROAD EMBARGO restoring vehicle and load limits to the maximum legal limit for the roadways on Barnes Ferry Road, Jepsen Road, and Miller Creek Road be approved and the removal of signs from the roadsides as recommended by Catherine Nicholas, County Engineer. (The Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors is empowered under authority of §321.236 Subsection (8), §321.255 and §321.471 to §321.473 of the Code of Iowa to prohibit the operation of vehicles or impose limitations as to the weight thereof on designated highways or highway structures under their jurisdiction.)

Assistant County Engineer Ryan Brennan said that there are still embargoes on Watters Road and part of Young Road/Birdland Drive.

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, Trelka, White, Little.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

Moved by White, seconded by Trelka that in addition to continuing in their present positions with the County Auditor’s Office, Billie Jo Heth and Helen Steffen be APPOINTED as Interim Co-Finance Directors effective May 18, 2019 and until a permanent finance director is appointed, and that each be given a 5% increase in compensation for the same period be approved. Motion carried.

The Board considered the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s request to be authorized to pursue a contract to purchase the land (approximately 122 acres m/l) presently known as Pint’s Quarry at 6635 Dubuque Road, Raymond, Iowa be approved and to direct the Chair to sign for same. This is where the Raymond Range Training Facility, the Sheriff’s training facility, is currently located. This contract would be between Black Hawk County and BMC Aggregates L.C., with funds allocated from the Sheriff’s Room and Board funds, a non-tax based account, with three payments of $50,000 over the next three years for a total of $150,000, as recommended by Tony Thompson, County Sheriff.

Thompson said that he currently leases 100 acres of the land in question from BMC Aggregates, which would like to dispose of the full 122 acres if the land is transferred, since the only access to the remaining 22 acres, which is currently under cultivation, is through the land currently leased by the county. He said that there are four buildings on the property, and whether there will be more would be a decision made by a future county sheriff. He said the additional 22 acres would increase the amount of land behind the targets, and safety could be further improved by planting trees and perhaps constructing another berm. Little asked how the law describes the sheriff’s discretion in using 40% of the Room and Board fund. Thompson said he would provide that language. Trelka said that he would like to hear input from residents in the area of the range. Little said that the Waterloo Courier would probably cover the story, and the Raymond City Council will meet on June 17, so he expected feedback to be generated. He said there was feedback to the siting of the range there in 2009. Thompson said he sent mail to all adjacent landowners at that time. White said that although the money being spent is from prisoners paying room and board, that it is still taxpayers’ money in a roundabout way. Thompson disagreed. Little said that in 2009 one resident said that he would live with the range being there as long as it didn’t become a regional facility, which it now is, with other law enforcement entities paying to use it. Thompson said that whenever anyone trains there, his staff is present. He said the building there is also used by other groups, like Secondary Roads. Schwartz said he supported the plan, but would like to wait for reactions from Raymond. Trelka said that he realized the funds were at the discretion of the Sheriff, but wondered how this would help reduce recidivism. White said that the county didn’t need to own any more land. Little said the Board would take no action today, and each member would have a chance to do more research.

At Nine-fifty o’clock (9:50) a.m., a public hearing was held as provided by law in Board Room 201 of the Black Hawk County Courthouse, 316 E. 5th Street, Waterloo, Iowa at which time all interested persons could appear to file objections on the proposed budget transfers for the General Basic and Technology Equipment Funds

Moved by Schwartz, seconded by Laylin to receive and place on file proof of publication of notice of public hearing. Motion carried.

Moved by Laylin, seconded by Schwartz to close the hearing after oral/written comments are received. Motion carried.

Schwartz moved the following resolution seconded by Trelka.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the County Auditor be and is hereby authorized and directed to make TRANSFERS within the various FY19 operating funds set out as submitted.

FROM: TO:

General Basic Fund $1,000,000 Capital Improvement Plan $1,000,000

General Basic Fund $ 300,000 Technology Equipment $ 300,000

County Auditor Grant Veeder said that former Finance Director Susan Deaton had recommended that the Board move the funds both to address an unnecessarily high fund balance and to set aside money for future needs. Laylin said that this would also help stabilize the tax rate. Veeder said that $762,974 is currently budgeted for FY20 capital needs, including $130,000 in the Technology Fund. Trelka said this could give a head start to the new finance director. Little said that it may be better to wait until a finance director is hired before making such decisions, and he wished the situation had been handled at budget time. He asked how reserves would be affected. Veeder said that the current unassigned general fund balance would be reduced from an estimated $15,200,731 at the end of FY20, or 37.6% of budgeted general fund expenditures, to $13,900,731, or 34.3%. White said that he had talked to Superintendent of Maintenance Rory Geving about a large solar energy project. Little said there would be a work session to discuss that.

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, Trelka, White, Little.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

ANY REPORTS OR INFORMATION FROM THE BOARD. Schwartz said that in follow-up to his Opportunity Zone participation at the National Association of Counties Legislative Conference in March, he will take part in an all-day workshop on June 12 with the city of Waterloo, which has three different zones in their vision. White said that he went to the North Star performance of the play Shrek, which he found very inspirational. County Auditor Grant Veeder expressed condolences to the family of the late Tim Staley, who worked for the county from 1977 to 2007, both as the general assistance director and the Youth Shelter Director.

On motion and vote the meeting adjourned.

Tom Little, Chair, Board of Supervisors Grant Veeder, County Auditor