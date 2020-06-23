Waterloo, Iowa June 16, 2020

The Board of Supervisors of the County of Black Hawk, in the State of Iowa, met in regular adjourned meeting at the Courthouse in Waterloo, County Seat of said County, and electronically via Zoom, at nine o’clock (9:00) a.m., pursuant to law, to the rules of said Board, and to adjournment. The meeting was called to order and on roll call there were present: Linda Laylin, Tom Little, Dan Trelka, Craig White and Chris Schwartz, Chair.

Absent: None.

Unless otherwise noted, all actions were approved unanimously.

Moved by Little, seconded by Laylin that the AGENDA be received and place on file with the County Auditor as approved. Motion carried.

Laylin moved the following resolution seconded by Trelka.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Black Hawk County, that the Board of Supervisors APPROVE EXPENDITURES, and that the County Auditor be authorized and directed to ISSUE CHECKS, against the various settlement of such claims as allowed:

GENERAL BASIC FUND

AHLERS & COONEY svc 904.37

B&B LOCK & KEY INC eq 32.58

BRUSTKERN MICHAEL J rent 425.00

CDW GOVERNMENT INC eq 8,067.64

COURIER publ 294.79

DAN DEERY MOTOR CO INC

prts 2,249.66

DEPT OF CORRECTIONAL SVCS

svc 10,465.37

FASTENAL CO supl 1,353.80

FAT DOG 18 rent 250.00

GBM PROPERTY MGMT rent 300.00

JOHNSTONE SUPL prts 35.33

LAW OFFICE OF CHRISTINA SHRIVER svc 156.00

MARCO INC svc 180.76

MATT PARROTT/STOREY KENWORTHY supl 613.33

MENARDS WLOO supl 280.20

PER MAR SECURITY SVCS

svc 1,978.17

RACOM CORP svc 35,321.53

SHAHNAZ CORP rent 275.00

SLED SHED prts 48.96

STERICYCLE INC svc 146.51

SCOOP FEED & SUPL supl 40.50

TOPHAT AUTOMOTIVE SYNDICATE

svc 280.00

VISITING NURSING ASSOC

reimb 1,780.11

WEBER PAPER CO supl 2,197.43

ABD PROPERTY MGMT rent 300.00

ADVANCE AUTO PARTS prts 175.80

ADVANCED BUSINESS SYSTEMS INC supl 36.20

AMAZON CAPITAL SVCS INC supl 331.68

ANDERSON, KRISTIN ref 20.00

BERENS TATE CONSULTING GROUP svc 3,000.00

BHC EMS ASSOC reimb 3,271.50

BLACK HAWK WASTE DISPOSAL

eq rent 62.72

BREMER CO reimb 702.61

BUCHANAN CO PUBLIC HEALH DEPT reimb 921.12

BURGIN, KELLI ref 545.60

CANON FINANCIAL SVCS INC

eq lse 455.58

CEDAR BEND HUMANE SOCIETY INC alloc 2,273.83

CF UTILITIES svc 1,516.00

CF UTILITIES data 85.00

CENTEC CAST METAL PRODUCTS

svc 453.19

CENTURYLINK tel 152.00

CENTURYLINK tel 53.26

COMMUNITY MEML HOSP reimb 518.07

COOLEY & COOLEY REAL ESTATE

rent 275.00

CORINTHIAN SVCS OF IA svc 1,000.00

COUNTRY TERRACE rent 200.00

COURIER publ 363.00

DIZDARIC, MERIMA svc 15.00

GALLS supl 346.90

GARCIA, LEONILA svc 15.00

GORDON FLESCH CO INC svc 617.01

GORDON FLESCH CO INC svc 117.80

GORDON FLESCH CO INC svc 894.16

GRAYBILL BRETT rent 200.00

THE SHREDDER svc 148.35

GREENWOOD DRUG INC meds 29.66

HAGARTY WAYCHOFF GRARUP FUNERAL SVC svc 1,000.00

HALL, KEITH ref 104.00

HAMPTON INN rooms 599.20

HAWKEYE ALARM & SIGNAL CO

svc 127.50

HUDSON PRINTING CO INC

publ 1,215.60

IN THE LOOP PROPERTIES rent 200.00

IA DEPT OF PUBLIC HEALTH

educ 200.00

IA DIV OF LABOR SVCS svc 150.00

IA SEC OF STATE svc 30.00

KARBEN, KAREN svc 15.00

KEARNS FUNERAL SVC svc 1,000.00

LEAHY RENTALS rent 200.00

LEE, JOHN ref 275.00

LEMUR PROPERTIES rent 325.00

LEXISNEXIS MATTHEW BENDER

svc 581.80

LINN CO svc 206.84

LOCKE FUNERAL HOME INC

rent 1,000.00

LOWES HOME CTRS INC supl 17.94

MEDIACOM svc 137.56

MERCYONE OELWEIN reimb 2,250.00

MERCYONE NE IA CLINIC

reimb 2,250.00

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 5,340.71

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 8,041.71

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 12.76

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 137.02

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 573.91

MONTANA DEPT OF CORRECTIONS educ 500.00

MOTEL 6 rooms 372.00

MUBIBYA, ERNEST SHABANI svc 15.00

NORTH STAR REALTORS rent 200.00

OFFICE DEPOT supl 700.28

OPERATION THRESHOLD rent 275.00

PALMER LUTHERAN HEALTH CTR INC reimb 3,354.89

PARAMOUNT INVESTMENTS

rent 200.00

PASLEY, GLENDA ref 104.00

PITNEY BOWES svc 3,000.00

PRESTIGE svc 81.42

QUALIFICATION TARGETS supl 809.04

QUILL CORP supl 5.55

RICOH USA INC svc 717.90

RUSSELL LAMSON LTD PARTNERSHIP rent 400.00

SACRED HEART CHURCH rent 150.00

SAMS WHOLESALE CLUB supl 539.00

MERCYONE CF MC reimb 2,217.42

SAYER LAW GROUP svc 151.50

SHRED-IT USA svc 48.60

SPEE DEE DELIVERY SVC INC

svc 68.00

SUMMIT FOOD SVC food 6,922.51

SHRED MASTER svc 100.00

TRIPP & ASSOCIATES rent 250.00

US CELLULAR svc 1,273.68

VERIZON WIRELESS svc 40.01

VETERANS MEML HOSPITAL

reimb 79.02

VETERANS MEML HOSPITAL-ALLAMAKEE EMS ASSOC reimb 462.67

WASTE MGMT OF WI-MN svc 2,045.85

CITY OF WATERLOO supl 904.07

WLOO WATER WORKS wtr 400.00

WAVERLY HEALTH CTR reimb 2,186.15

WERTJES UNIFORMS supl 27.50

WEST PAYMENT CTR svc 2,054.47

WINNESHIEK CO BOARD OF HEALTH reimb 176.23

WINNESHIEK CO EMS ASSOC

reimb 196.11

XEROX CORP svc 297.36

GENERAL SUPPLEMENTAL FUND BEST, DAWN pct off 273.01

FOLCHERT , BECKY pct off 250.00

FOUR OAKS INC pct off 5,458.05

KOENEKE, TERRY pct off 202.34

ROHRET, ALICE pct off 200.00

SANDEES LTD supl 58.00

ABBEN, RICHARD pct off 202.34

ABBEN, SANDRA pct off 200.00

BAGNALL, PAT pct off 267.16

BANDSTRA, GRACE pct off 201.95

BENSON , JANICE pct off 208.58

BRIMM, KRISTINE pct off 271.06

BRUNS, DAVID C pct off 202.34

BUCHHOLZ , LARRY pct off 211.70

CLERK OF DISTRICT COURT

svc 400.91

CORKERY, MASON B svc 75.00

DEBORD, GEORGE pct off 200.78

DELAGARDELLE, EILEEN K

pct off 205.46

DENNIE , PRISCILLA pct off 201.17

DIANI, REBECCA pct off 207.80

DUDLEY, BRENDA pct off 210.14

DUNN, MONTANA svc 75.00

FINGEROOS, NANCY pct off 207.80

FINGEROOS, RICHARD pct off 200.00

FROST, WAYNE pct off 206.63

GUETZLAFF , DEBRA pct off 250.00

GUETZLAFF, JENNIFER pct off 202.73

GUTHRIE-LOVELL, DORIS

pct off 160.23

HAGEMAN, JERRY pct off 200.78

HARTMAN , CINDI pct off 274.96

HUDSON PRINTING CO INC

publ 228.67

JARDON, AMY pct off 268.72

JOHNSON , ANN pct off 161.40

KALLENBACH, CAROL A pct off 161.00

KALLENBACH, ROMAINE pct off 172.70

KING, COLIN G svc 75.00

KLEIN, CATHLEEN pct off 213.65

LAVELLE, KAREN S pct off 316.26

MCCULLOUGH, MAX pct off 216.76

MCKENNA, KATHLEEN M pct off 210.14

MCROBERTS, MICHAEL pct off 130.60

MULLNIX , MARTHA pct off 210.14

OPPMAN , JILL pct off 217.55

REKERS , MARY pct off 207.02

RICHTER, ANN pct off 200.78

SCHMITZ PATRICIA J pct off 210.92

SHAW, LAUREL pct off 200.78

SHEA, JANE pct off 201.56

SIMMER, WILLIAM pct off 149.70

SMITH, KEVIN pct off 201.56

TEGTMEIER, ALINE J pct off 186.55

WALTERS, LOLA pct off 205.07

WIGG KAREN pct off 200.00

WIGG, BRUCE pct off 200.00

WILSON, BRODI svc 75.00

WITT, RICHARD pct off 207.41

WITT JANET L pct off 200.00

WOOD PATRICIA A pct off 200.00

YOUTH SHELTER CARE OF N CENTRAL IA INC svc 3,156.73

SECONDARY ROADS FUND

ANTON SALES prts 65.88

B&B LOCK & KEY INC eq 19.68

BMC AGGREGATES supl 35,008.07

HOUSBY HEAVY EQUIP eq 2,861.81

CITY OF HUDSON util 34.70

KARENS PRINT RITE svc 16.00

MENARDS WLOO supl 99.78

SCOTS SUPL CO INC supl 12.30

AGVANTAGE FS INC supl 6,138.14

AIRGAS N CENTRAL eq rent 14.41

AMAZON CAPITAL SVCS INC

supl 381.98

APEL, RAYMOND & REBECCA

misc 2,270.00

BAKER, MICHAEL D & MARY T

misc 1,195.00

BHC LANDFILL svc 96.75

BLACK HAWK WASTE DISPOSAL

svc 183.96

CF UTILITIES util 75.00

CENTURYLINK tel 67.19

CENTURYLINK tel 47.01

CENTURYLINK tel 48.01

CINTAS CORP svc 65.28

DONS TRUCK SALES INC prts 959.35

DUMONT IMPLEMENT CO INC

prts 491.49

GRACIOUS FOOD fuel 574.00

KAM LINE HIGHWAY MARKINGS

svc 80,097.69

LA PORTE MOTOR SUPL INC

supl 349.98

MURPHY TRACTOR & EQUIP CO

eq 4,897.34

NAPA AUTO PARTS prts 519.55

PATTERSON, TODD J & NANCY K J misc 6,650.00

POMP’S TIRE SVC eq 1,209.12

VERIZON CONNECT NWF INC

svc 700.45

ZION EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH misc 13,975.00

RECORDER’S RECORD MGT FUND COTT SYSTEMS svc 7,645.00

IOWA CO RECORDERS ASSOC

svc 1,510.79

JAIL COMMISSARY FUND

HUFF CONTRACTING svc 4,591.35

KEEFE SUPL CO food 1,034.30

LOWES HOME CTRS INC supl 123.09

SAMS WHOLESALE CLUB supl 503.72

CAPITAL IMPROVEMENT PLAN FUND CRESCENT ELECTRIC SUPL CO svc 14,067.90

TECHNOLOGY EQUIPMENT FUND TYLER TECHNOLOGIES svc 55,375.00

RURAL WATER FUND

WLOO WATER WORKS svc 245.08

RURAL SEWER FUND

CEDAR VALLEY PUMP eq rpr 11,479.77

KEYSTONE LABS INC svc 237.00

URBAN SVCS svc 4,467.50

INSURANCE TRUST FUND

NAVITUS HEALTH SOLUTIONS

ins 18,560.22

PREFERRED ONE INS CO

ins 117,603.88

SELF INSURED/OFFICE EQ REP FUND GORDON FLESCH CO INC

eq rpr 194.00

FLEXIBLE SPENDING FUND EMPLOYEE BENEFITS CORP

flx sp 5,772.47

E911 SERVICE COMMISSION FUND CTS LANGUAGELINK svc 11.68

FARMERS MUTUAL TELE CO tel 120.76

CENTURYLINK tel 68.84

COLOFF MEDIA eq rent 1,967.00

LPC CONNECT tel 261.19

US CELLULAR eq rent 2,669.67

US CELLULAR eq rent 2,699.67

WINDSTREAM IA COMMUNICATIONS tel 154.07

EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT FUND BERGANKDV TECHNOLOGY & CONSULTING svc 1,414.00

COUNTY ASSESSOR FUND

BHC ATTORNEY svc 20,000.00

AYES: Laylin, Little, Trelka, White, Schwartz.

NAYS: None.

Resolution adopted.

RECEIVE PROJECT UPDATES FROM DEPARTMENT HEADS/ELECTED OFFICIALS. County Engineer Cathy Nicholas said that the Dry Run Creek Watershed group would like the county to post a 24” by 24” sign, at the group’s expense, denoting entrance into its region at the intersection of University and Ridgeway Avenues. Joshua Balk of the watershed group said they want only one sign, and it would acknowledge water quality efforts. The Board indicated agreement, and Little asked that the matter be placed on the June 23 agenda.

County Treasurer Rita Schmidt said that her office has temporarily been open by appointment only, but due to confusion and delays they aren’t taking appointments after this day, and they will be open to all starting June 17. She commended the security guards and the supervisors who helped them for their hard work and forbearance.

Moved by Little, seconded by White that the MINUTES of the Board Meeting held June 9, 2020 be and are hereby approved as submitted. Motion carried.

CONSENT AGENDA

White moved the following RESOLUTION seconded by Trelka.

A. TO APPROVE, RECEIVE, PLACE ON FILE WITH THE COUNTY AUDITOR

1. The Board of Supervisors APPROVE INTERGOVERNMENTAL JOURNAL ENTRIES, and that the County Auditor be authorized and directed to TRANSFER monies within the various funds as submitted.

Transfer from Fund Amount Transfer to Fund Amount

GENERAL BASIC 125,000.00 SELF-INS PROPERTY LIABILITY 125,000.00

2. The PAYROLL ADJUSTMENTS submitted by the various departments and the County Auditor be authorized and directed to adjust his records accordingly.

NAME POSITION FROM TO DATE CHANGE

SHERIFF, TONY THOMPSON

GERSTENKORN, KATHLEEN OFF SPECIALIST 20.27 20.27 6/5/2020 TERM PEND

PUGH, RACHEL M MR CONTROL TECH 19.34 19.34 6/1/2020 NEW HIRE

RECORDER, SANDIE SMITH

TRASK, CONSTANCE M OFFSPECIALIST 17.75 18.56 5/31/2020 ANN STEP INCR

ATTORNEY, BRIAN WILLIAMS

MORRISSEY, NICHOLE A CRT DEBT REC OFF 21.20 22.15 5/31/2020 ANN STEP INCR

ENGINEER, CATHY NICHOLAS

CLARK, ADAM J LABOR/EQUIP OPER II 23.00 24.00 5/31/2020 ANN STEP INCR

3. The CERTIFICATE OF INSURANCE for CJ Moyna & Sons.

B. TO APPROVE AND DIRECT THE CHAIR TO SIGN

1. The FIREWORKS PERMIT request by Jeff and Lori Rottinghaus for August 1, 2020 with a rain date of August 2, 2020, to be held at the applicant’s home, 9115 McStay Road, La Porte City, Iowa with Pyrotechnics done by Bill Fratzke Jr.

2. The FIREWORKS PERMIT request by Don Bosco Catholic High School for July 12, 2020, with a rain date of July 19, 2020, to be held at the Don Bosco Dons Football Field, 6500-6798 10th Avenue, Gilbertville, Iowa with Pyrotechnics done by Platte River Displays, Inc.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Trelka, White, Schwartz.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

CONSENT AGENDA ENDS

Laylin moved the following resolution seconded by Trelka.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the CONTRACT with Cost Advisory Services, Inc., Adel, Iowa for cost allocation report services for an additional three years for FY20, FY21, FY22 in the amount of $8,900 per annual cost allocation plan.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Trelka, White, Schwartz.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

White moved the following resolution seconded by Trelka.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the LOWEST REASONABLE BID received from Transmission Rebuilders, Waterloo, IA, for transmission repair of the 1999 F350 with a bid of $2,500.00 as recommended by Rory Geving, Maintenance Superintendent.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Trelka, White, Schwartz.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

White moved the following resolution seconded by Laylin.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the LOWEST REASONABLE BID received from Laser Line Striping, Ackley, IA, for parking lot line painting for the Courthouse in the amount of $1,240.00 as recommended by Rory Geving, Maintenance Superintendent.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Trelka, White, Schwartz.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

Moved by Little, seconded by Laylin that the APPOINTMENT of Brian Williams, County Attorney, to the Black Hawk County Policy Review Committee be approved, effective June 16, 2020. Motion carried.

Moved by Laylin, seconded by Trelka that the PERSONNEL REQUISITION for the Assistant County Attorney, (full time) in the County Attorney’s Office be approved, as recommended by Brian Williams, County Attorney. Motion carried.

Laylin moved the following resolution seconded by Trelka.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED to approve the INSURANCE RENEWAL proposal submitted by PDCM and that the County Auditor be authorized and directed to TRANSFER $125,000 from the General Fund to the Self-Insurance Property/Liability fund for FY20 as recommended by the Insurance Committee.

White asked when this contract was last bid. Little said he thought 2-3 years ago.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Trelka, White, Schwartz.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

At Nine-seventeen o’clock (9:17) a.m., a public hearing was held as provided by law in the Board Room 201 of the Black Hawk County Courthouse, Waterloo, Iowa at which time all interested persons could appear to file objections on the request submitted by Larry & Kay Sebetka at East of 12806 Wellman Road to rezone 2.0 acres from “A” Agriculture District to “A-R” Agricultural-Residential District to build a new single family home and legally described as:

THAT PART OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER (NE 1/4 SE 1/4) OF SECTION NO. 11, TOWNSHIP NO. 87 NORTH, RANGE NO. 11 WEST OF THE FIFTH PRINCIPAL MERIDIAN, BLACK HAWK COUNTY IOWA, DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: COMMENCING AT THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF SAID NORTHEAST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER, POINT BEING A FOUND 4”Ø ALUMINUM I.D.O.T. MONUMENT; THENCE ALONG THE NORTH LINE OF SAID NORTHEAST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER SOUTH 89°40¾’ WEST A DISTANCE OF 599.75 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 00°19¼’ EAST A DISTANCE OF 83.95 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE NORTH 89°40¾’ EAST A DISTANCE OF 198.45 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 66°08¾’ EAST A DISTANCE OF 115.7 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 00°19¼’ EAST A DISTANCE OF 247.6 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 89°40¾’ WEST A DISTANCE OF 304.0 FEET; THENCE NORTH 00°19¼’ WEST A DISTANCE OF 295.0 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.

The Board of Supervisors examined proof of publication of notice and determined that the notice had been published on June 5, 2020 in the Courier in accordance with the requirements of the Code of Iowa.

Moved by Little, seconded by Trelka to receive and place on file proof of publication of notice of public hearing. Motion carried.

Moved by Little, seconded by Trelka to waive the first reading. Motion carried.

Seth Hyberger of Planning and Zoning said that the Planning and Zoning Commission voted unanimously to approve the request.

Moved by White, seconded by Laylin to close the hearing and oral and written comments were received and placed on file. Motion carried.

Laylin moved the following resolution seconded by Trelka.

WHEREAS, a public hearing was held on June 16, 2020 at Nine-seventeen o’clock (9:17) a.m., on the request submitted by Larry & Kay Sebetka at East of 12806 Wellman Road to rezone 2.0 acres from “A” Agriculture District to “A-R” Agricultural-Residential District to build a new single family home, and

WHEREAS, “An Ordinance Amending Ordinance No. 36, as Amended, the Black Hawk County, Iowa, Agricultural Preservation Zoning Ordinance Adopted February 2, 1999, by adding Subsection No. 242 to Section VI (B), Rezoning Certain Property” as described on the above request submitted by Larry & Kay Sebetka and to consider same for adoption and if adopted would be known as Ordinance no. 77-242, and

WHEREAS, §331.302(5) of the Code of Iowa allows the Board of Supervisors to suspend by majority vote the requirement to consider and vote on a proposed ordinance at two meetings of the board prior to the meeting at which it is to be fully passed, and

WHEREAS, there were no corrections to the ordinance,

NOW THEREFORE BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the rules requiring the Board of Supervisors to consider and vote on a proposed ordinance at two prior meetings be suspended.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Trelka, White, Schwartz.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

Little moved the following ordinance seconded by White.

WHEREAS, “An Ordinance Amending Ordinance No. 36, as Amended, the Black Hawk County, Iowa, Agricultural Preservation Zoning Ordinance Adopted February 2, 1999, by adding Subsection No. 242 To Section VI (B), Rezoning Certain Property” as described on the above request submitted by Larry & Kay Sebetka and to consider same for adoption and if adopted would be known as Ordinance No. 77-242, and

WHEREAS, pursuant to §331.302(5) of the Code of Iowa, the Board of Supervisors has suspended by majority vote the requirement to consider and vote on a proposed ordinance at two meetings of the board prior to the meeting at which it is to be finally passed, and

NOW THEREFORE BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the same is hereby zoned acres from “A-R” Agricultural-Residential District, and the ordinance is hereby adopted and known as Ordinance No. 77-242.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Trelka, White, Schwartz.

NAYS: None. Ordinance adopted.

At Nine-o’clock (9:23) a.m., a public hearing was held as provided by law in the Board Room 201 of the Black Hawk County Courthouse, Waterloo, Iowa at which time all interested persons could appear to file objections on the request submitted by Jim Bosier at North and East of 10626 Mark Road to rezone 3.0 acres from “A” Agriculture District to “A-R” Agricultural-Residential District to build two new single family homes and legally described as:

DESCRIPTION FOR REZONE #1 (“A” TO “A-R”) THAT PART OF THE SOUTHWEST FRACTIONAL QUARTER (SW FRL 1/4) OF SECTION NO.18, TOWNSHIP NO. 90 NORTH, RANGE NO. 14 WEST OF THE FIFTH PRINCIPAL MERIDIAN, BLACK HAWK COUNTY IOWA, DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: COMMENCING AT THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF SAID SOUTHWEST FRACTIONAL QUARTER; THENCE ALONG THE SOUTH LINE OF SAID SOUTHWEST FRACTIONAL QUARTER SOUTH 88°39¾’ WEST A DISTANCE OF 617.6± FEET TO THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF “HOY MINOR PLAT” DATED 09/19/2017 RECORDED IN FILE # 2018-5431 IN THE OFFICE OF THE BLACK HAWK COUNTY RECORDER; THENCE ALONG THE EASTERLY LINE OF SAID “HOY MINOR PLAT” NORTH 01°20½’ WEST A DISTANCE OF 749.9± FEET TO THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF SAID “HOY MINOR PLAT”; THENCE NORTH 01°22½’ WEST A DISTANCE OF 242.0 FEET, ALSO BEING THE POINT OF BEGINNING: THENCE SOUTH 88°37½’ WEST A DISTANCE OF 270.0 FEET; THENCE NORTH 06°51½’ WEST A DISTANCE OF 242.0 FEET; THENCE NORTH 74°42½’ EAST A DISTANCE OF 168.0 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 38°54½’ EAST A DISTANCE OF 213.5 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 01°22½’ EAST A DISTANCE OF 112.0 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. CONTAINING 1.50 ACRES.

DESCRIPTION FOR REZONE #2 (“A” TO “A-R”) THAT PART OF THE SOUTHWEST FRACTIONAL QUARTER (SW FRL 1/4) OF SECTION NO.18, TOWNSHIP NO. 90 NORTH, RANGE NO. 14 WEST OF THE FIFTH PRINCIPAL MERIDIAN, BLACK HAWK COUNTY IOWA, DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: COMMENCING AT THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF SAID SOUTHWEST FRACTIONAL QUARTER; THENCE NORTH ALONG THE EAST LINE OF SAID SOUTHWEST FRACTIONAL QUARTER A DISTANCE OF 605.75 FEET, ALSO BEING THE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE WEST A DISTANCE OF 200.5 FEET; THENCE N 9°03’ W A DISTANCE OF 295.7 FEET; THENCE EAST A DISTANCE OF 247.0 FEET; THENCE SOUTH A DISTANCE OF 292.0 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.

The Board of Supervisors examined proof of publication of notice and determined that the notice had been published on June 5, 2020 in the Courier in accordance with the requirements of the Code of Iowa.

Moved by Laylin, seconded by Trelka to receive and place on file proof of publication of notice of public hearing. Motion carried.

Moved by Laylin, seconded by White to waive the first reading. Motion carried.

Seth Hyberger of Planning and Zoning said that the Planning and Zoning Commission voted 3-2 to deny the request due to the opposition of neighbors, who said they did not want two additional homes on small lots or more density in their section of the county, and they had concerns regarding traffic. Hyberger said that two previous rezoning requests by Bosier had been denied, and he has successively reduced the area to be rezoned and has reduced the number of dwellings from three to two. Hyberger said that 4.31 acres of adjacent land had been approved for rezoning and two dwellings on 9/26/2017 for a different owner.

Chris Wendland, attorney for Bosier, reviewed the reasons given for opposition, saying that the lots are smaller due to the previous denials, but still large enough to satisfy the zoning ordinance; that two additional homes won’t increase traffic very much, and he thinks it comes down to the neighbors having their own slice of rural heaven which they don’t want to share. He said that if Bosier’s request is denied, he may need to build rental properties or install mobile homes on the property in order to realize gain from his investment.

Ron Rebune, representing his father-in-law Jerry Martinson, said they were concerned that Bosier will continue to parcel out his remaining 112 acres for more dwellings. He said there is already too much fast traffic due to nearby development in Butler County, and noted that a family member was killed walking on a gravel road by a distracted driver.

Laylin asked Bosier about his future plans for the remaining property. He said it is not his intent to have increased development. Laylin asked him if he would consider a hog confinement facility. Bosier said he didn’t want to do that and it wouldn’t be good for the neighborhood. Little said that he had voted against Bosier’s requests in the past, but other applicants in similar circumstances have been successful. White said that the traffic there is horrible, and the speed limit is too high. He asked where the closest fire hydrant was. Bosier said there is no hydrant nearby, but the rural water main on Butler Road is big enough to sustain one, and he would financially support one being installed, at a cost he estimated at $4000-$5000.

Moved by Little, seconded by Laylin to close the hearing and oral and written comments were received and placed on file. Motion carried.

Little moved the following resolution seconded by Trelka.

WHEREAS, a public hearing was held on June 16, 2020 at Nine-twenty-three o’clock (9:23) a.m., on the request submitted by Jim Bosier at North and East of 10626 Mark Road to rezone 3.0 acres from “A” Agriculture District to “A-R” Agricultural-Residential District to build two new single family homes, and

WHEREAS, “An Ordinance Amending Ordinance No. 36, as Amended, the Black Hawk County, Iowa, Agricultural Preservation Zoning Ordinance Adopted February 2, 1999, by adding Subsection No. 243 to Section VI (B), Rezoning Certain Property” as described on the above request submitted by Jim Bosier and to consider same for adoption and if adopted would be known as Ordinance no. 77-243, and

WHEREAS, §331.302(5) of the Code of Iowa allows the Board of Supervisors to suspend by majority vote the requirement to consider and vote on a proposed ordinance at two meetings of the board prior to the meeting at which it is to be fully passed, and

WHEREAS, there were no corrections to the ordinance,

NOW THEREFORE BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the rules requiring the Board of Supervisors to consider and vote on a proposed ordinance at two prior meetings be suspended.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Trelka, Schwartz.

NAYS: White. Resolution adopted.

Little moved the following ordinance seconded by Trelka.

WHEREAS, “An Ordinance Amending Ordinance No. 36, as Amended, the Black Hawk County, Iowa, Agricultural Preservation Zoning Ordinance Adopted February 2, 1999, by adding Subsection No. 243 To Section VI (B), Rezoning Certain Property” as described on the above request submitted by Jim Bosier and to consider same for adoption and if adopted would be known as Ordinance No. 77-242, and

WHEREAS, pursuant to §331.302(5) of the Code of Iowa, the Board of Supervisors has suspended by majority vote the requirement to consider and vote on a proposed ordinance at two meetings of the board prior to the meeting at which it is to be finally passed, and

NOW THEREFORE BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the same is hereby zoned acres from “A-R” Agricultural-Residential District, and the ordinance is hereby adopted and known as Ordinance No. 77-242.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Trelka, Schwartz.

NAYS: White. Ordinance adopted.

The Board discussed County preparedness for COVID-19. Schwartz said with the Treasurer fully opening to the public on June 17, he wondered what would be done by the Recorder’s Office, which also generates substantial foot traffic. Recorder Sandy Smith said that she will similarly open her office at the same time. Schwartz said that he would issue a press release that the county offices in the courthouse will all be open on June 17, but that people are encouraged to do as much business as possible remotely. Trelka asked about the cafeteria. Maintenance Superintendent Rory Geving said that the cafeteria contractor will open when there is no longer a facemask required for courthouse entry.

Trelka asked the other supervisors to think about a way to recognize the efforts of county employees who worked through the period when other employees were given paid leave, perhaps by giving them paid days off. Human Resources Director Debi Bunger said she would look into that. Engineer Nicholas asked if staff are permitted to go to statewide conferences. She said the county engineers plan to meet soon, and the Iowa State Association of Counties may hold its August meeting. Little said he assumed such meetings would follow state-directed guidelines, and that county employees in attendance would too, so he supported continued training.

The Board and others present discussed ways of improving the quality of Zoom meetings.

On motion and vote the meeting adjourned.

Chris Schwartz, Chair, Board of Supervisors

Grant Veeder, County Auditor