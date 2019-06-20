Waterloo, Iowa June 18, 2019

The Board of Supervisors of the County of Black Hawk, in the State of Iowa, met in regular adjourned meeting at the Courthouse in Waterloo, County Seat of said County, at nine o’clock (9:00) a.m., pursuant to law, to the rules of said Board, and to adjournment. The meeting was called to order and on roll call there were present: Linda Laylin, Chris Schwartz, Dan Trelka, Craig White and Tom Little, Chair.

Absent: None.

Unless otherwise noted, all actions were approved unanimously.

Moved by Laylin, seconded by Trelka that the AGENDA be received and place on file with the County Auditor as approved. Motion carried.

Laylin moved the following resolution seconded by Trelka.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Black Hawk County, that the Board of Supervisors APPROVE EXPENDITURES, and that the County Auditor be authorized and directed to ISSUE CHECKS, against the various settlement of such claims as allowed:

GENERAL BASIC FUND

ADVANCED SYSTEMS INC svc 197.25

BICKLEY, MARK svc 475.00

BREMER CO SHERIFF svc 36.50

C&S REAL ESTATE rent 1,050.00

CBM MANAGED SVCS food 9,941.95

CDW GOVERNMENT INC educ 302.04

DAN DEERY MOTOR CO INC

prts/lbr 4,463.62

DEPT OF CORRECTIONAL SVCS

svc 37,376.14

EHRLICH , BETH svc 9.50

FULLER, ANGELA svc 875.00

GBM PROPERTY MGMT rent 225.00

HARTMAN DONALD W rent 225.00

HOLZAPFEL SUZANNE svc 43.50

JOHNSTONE SUPL supl 76.20

KLENK, BRENDA L B svc 14.00

KRUSE DAVID rent 600.00

LA PORTE CITY PRINTING & DESIGN publ 856.14

MATT PARROTT/STOREY KENWORTHY supl 142.01

MENARDS CF supl 81.36

MENARDS WLOO supl 106.14

METRO INVESTMENTS MULTI UNIT rent 225.00

NAPHCARE INC svc 104,909.26

OFFICE CONCEPTS LTD eq 18,964.63

PATTERSON DENTAL SUPL INC

supl 694.94

PEHL, KRISTIN rent 200.00

PER MAR SECURITY SVCS

svc 5,282.60

PLUNKETTS PEST CONTROL INC

svc 36.00

RACOM CORP eq 6,385.57

RITE PRICE OFFICE SUPL INC

eq 297.22

SLED SHED prts 44.19

SLOYER MICHELLE reimb 120.00

SMITH, TRACI mil 64.52

STANLEY CONVERGENT SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC svc 1,224.00

TIPTOWN HOMES rent 250.00

US BANK svc 17,544.39

VISITING NURSING ASSOC

svc 4,443.86

WD INVESTMENTS rent 225.00

WEBER PAPER CO supl 4,742.69

ALBUS, STACY reimb 120.00

AUKES, WILLIAM reimb 67.00

BUNGER DEBRA mil 42.90

GILLAM, TYREESHA reimb 67.00

ABD PROPERTY MGMT rent 250.00

AMAZON CAPITAL SVCS INC

eq 561.74

AXON ENTERPRISE INC supl 10,050.00

BLACK HAWK WASTE DISPOSAL

eq rent 62.72

BROWNELLS INC prts 316.75

BUCHANAN CO EMS ASSOC

reimb 1,764.95

CANON FINANCIAL SVCS INC

svc 455.58

CEDAR BEND HUMANE SOCIETY INC alloc 2,251.32

CF UTILITIES util 580.00

CF UTILITIES util 337.50

CF UTILITIES data 2,692.97

CF UTILITIES util 235.41

CF UTILITIES util 41.04

CF UTILITIES data 85.00

COAST TO COAST COMPUTER PRODUCTS supl 959.34

CONTINENTAL FIRE SPRINKLER CO eq rpr 1,263.76

ENCORE ENERGY SVCS INC

fuel 2,095.89

FERGUSON ENTERPRISES INC

prts 99.14

GALE MOTE ASSOCIATES

educ 2,759.07

GORDON LYNN A svc 71.50

GREENWOOD DRUG INC supl 644.55

CITY OF GRUNDY CENTER-AMBULANCE DEPT reimb 1,764.95

HAWKEYE PROPERTY MGMT

rent 200.00

HAWKEYE VILLAGE APT rent 365.06

HOFFMAN RICHARD misc 80.00

HOME DEPOT CREDIT SVCS

supl 26.72

HOWARD CO reimb 1,764.95

IOWA LAW ENFORCEMENT ACADEMY educ 325.00

KOBLISKA VINCE M rent 200.00

KROEGER MIKE rent 250.00

LARSON MGMT rent 200.00

LEAHY RENTALS rent 200.00

LEXISNEXIS MATTHEW BENDER

svc 134.43

MCCARTER JOHN L svc 70.00

MEDIACOM svc 337.06

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 61.19

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 7,623.83

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 13,397.17

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 12.42

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 11.49

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 98.34

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 377.38

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 558.56

MID AMERICAN ENERGY/SPEC ACCT util 502.00

MIDWEST SPECIAL INSTRUMENTS

svc 404.00

N IA JUVENILE DETENTION SVCS

svc 3,250.00

PARAMOUNT INVESTMENTS

rent 250.00

PEDERSEN DOWIE CLABBY MCCAUSLAND INS ins 155.00

PEOPLES COMMUNITY HEALTH

meds 55.17

PRESTIGE svc 14.16

PROACTIVE SOLUTIONS INC

supl 278.65

RADIO COMMUNICATIONS SYSTEMS eq rpr 170.00

RODENBURGH MARK rent 275.00

RUSSELL LAMSON LTD PARTNERSHIP rent 200.00

SEXTON GREG rent 225.00

SHRED-IT USA svc 46.60

SOUTH VIEW ESTATES rent 275.00

SPAHN AND ROSE LUMBER CO supl 1,098.36

SPEE DEE DELIVERY SVC INC

svc 15.63

SPEEDPRO IMAGING VISUAL SOLUTIONS svc 280.00

TEDS HOME AND HARDWARE

prts 18.66

TSP COURT REPORTING svc 166.50

UPS svc 19.28

US POST OFFICE svc 231.59

UNITY POINT – ALLEN HOSP

supl 1,404.09

WATERFALLS CAR WASH lbr 33.90

WLOO WATER WORKS wtr 852.09

WERTJES UNIFORMS supl 3,447.47

WEST PAYMENT CTR svc 1,826.34

YOUNG PLBG & HEATING CO

svc 4,546.50

FESENMEYER, AMANDA reimb 213.42

HAHN KATHLEEN misc 48.80

KARAJIC, SANELA mil 32.80

LOVELESS, YOLANDO reimb 80.00

SCHMIDT JOSEPH R reimb 80.00

GENERAL SUPPLEMENTAL FUND

US BANK misc 930.77

VEEDER GRANT mil 209.68

COUNTY SERVICES FUND

SHRED-IT USA svc 133.40

RURAL BASIC FUND

CITY OF WATERLOO svc 10,262.95

SECONDARY ROADS FUND

ASPRO INC supl 1,915.12

B&B LOCK & KEY INC eq 5.52

BMC AGGREGATES supl 7,970.77

CITY OF CEDAR FALLS svc 37.85

CLAPSADDLE-GARBER ASSOCIATES INC (CGA) svc 2,340.00

HOUSBY HEAVY EQUIPMENT

eq 12,373.04

KARENS PRINT RITE svc 16.00

KWIK TRIP INC fuel 648.56

MATT PARROTT/STOREY KENWORTHY supl 45.56

MENARDS CF supl 5.67

US BANK misc 160.35

AIRGAS NORTH CENTRAL supl 7.13

AMAZON CAPITAL SVCS INC supl 30.98

BLACK HAWK WASTE DISPOSAL

svc 120.96

CF UTILITIES util 75.00

CF UTILITIES util 8.03

CF UTILITIES util 8.03

CENTURYLINK tel 64.68

CENTURYLINK tel 44.86

CENTURYLINK tel 45.86

DICKS PETROLEUM CO svc 169.75

DONS TRUCK SALES INC eq 978.48

DUNKERTON COOP ELEVATOR

fuel 3,986.86

E CENTRAL IA COOP fuel 13,113.61

HUDSON MUNICIPAL ELECTRIC UTIL util 123.47

LA PORTE MOTOR SUPL INC

supl 39.00

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 726.32

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 74.64

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 20.92

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 70.44

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 10.62

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 18.93

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 295.58

MIDWEST WHEEL COMPANIES

prts 178.57

MILLER FENCE CO INC svc 1,031.35

NAPA AUTO PARTS prts 476.37

NORTHERN IOWA CONSTRUCTION svc 4,229.40

PAUL NIEMANN CONSTRUCTION

svc 41,328.28

UNITY POINT – ALLEN HOSP

svc 512.50

RECORDER’S RECORD MGT FUND

IA CO RECORDERS ASSOC

misc 2,768.46

JAIL COMMISSARY FUND

KEEFE SUPL CO food 4,917.82

MCKEE FOODS food 23.76

US BANK misc 1,274.62

ENFORCEMENT TECH GROUP INC

eq 26,459.94

SAMS WHOLESALE CLUB food 549.49

CONSERVATION TRUST FUND

US BANK misc 111.60

CAPITAL IMPROVEMENT PLAN FUND AHTS ARCHITECTS svc 625.16

RURAL WATER FUND

WLOO WATER WORKS svc 235.66

RURAL SEWER FUND

KEYSTONE LABS INC svc 118.50

URBAN SVCS svc 3,990.00

INSURANCE TRUST FUND

NAVITUS HEALTH SOLUTIONS

ins 30,916.12

PREFERRED ONE INS CO

ins 116,536.24

MADISON NATL LIFE INS ref 845.59

FLEXIBLE SPENDING FUND EMPLOYEE BENEFITS CORP

fls xp 7,561.70

E911 SERVICE COMMISSION FUND GRAINCOMM III LLC eq rent 5,463.64

AMERICAN TOWER CORP

eq rent 2,104.71

BERGEN PLBG HEATING & COOLING INC svc 467.62

CF UTILITIES util 550.00

CENTURYLINK tel 166.32

CENTURYLINK tel 66.45

COLOFF MEDIA eq rent 1,909.00

DUNKERTON TELEPHONE COOP

tel 817.94

LPC CONNECT tel 254.28

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 316.81

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 356.39

EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT FUND BERGANKDV TECHNOLOGY & CONSULTING svc 14.00

EMERGENCY PREPAREDNESS CONSULTING svc 9,000.00

COUNTY ASSESSOR FUND

BHC TREASURER svc 12,194.17

COPYWORKS svc 168.55

HOLDIMAN CRAIG A mil 3.27

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, Trelka, White, Little.

NAYS: None.

Resolution adopted.

Urban County Coalition Lobbyist Gary Grant gave the Board an update on legislation from the late General Assembly pertinent to UCC members.

RECEIVE PROJECT UPDATES FROM DEPARTMENT HEADS/ELECTED OFFICIALS. Assistant County Engineer Ryan Brennan said that gravel roads are improving, dust control contractors will soon be in the area, work continues on the Raymond Road overpass, and paving north of Dunkerton has been completed.

Moved by White, seconded by Schwartz that the MINUTES of the Board Meeting held June 11, 2019 be and are hereby approved as submitted. Motion carried.

CONSENT AGENDA

White moved the following RESOLUTION seconded by Laylin.

A. TO APPROVE, RECEIVE, PLACE ON FILE WITH THE COUNTY AUDITOR

1. The Board of Supervisors APPROVE INTERGOVERNMENTAL JOURNAL ENTRIES, and that the County Auditor be authorized and directed to TRANSFER monies within the various funds as submitted. (None submitted)

2. The PAYROLL ADJUSTMENTS submitted by the various departments and the County Auditor be authorized and directed to adjust his records accordingly.

NAME, DEPT. POSITION FROM TO DATE CHANGE

SHERIFF, Tony Thompson

REES, KIRSTEN L CIVIL DETENT OFF 20.02 20.72 6/2/2019 ANN STEP INCR

RECORDER, Sandie Smith

TRASK, CONSTANCE M OFFICE SPECIALIST16.57 17.32 6/2/2019 ANN STEP INCR

ATTORNEY, Brian Williams

EDWARDS, MOLLY K ASSt CNTY ATTY 35.91 37.63 6/2/2019 ANN STEP INCR

MORRISSEY, NICHOLE A CRT DBT REC OFF 19.78 20.68 6/2/2019 ANN STEP INCR

ENGINEER, Cathy Nicholas

CLARK, ADAM J LABOR/EQUIP OP I 21.26 22.00 6/2/2019 ANN STEP INCR

3. The CERTIFICATE OF INSURANCE for Matt Construction, Perspective Consulting, Ryan’s Electrical Services, and Whole Excavation.

B. TO APPROVE AND DIRECT THE CHAIR TO SIGN

1. The allowable/disallowable HOMESTEAD CREDIT LIST as submitted by the County Assessor’s Office, in accordance with §425.3 of the Code of Iowa.

2. The allowable/disallowable FAMILY FARM CREDIT LIST as submitted by the County Assessor’s Officer, in accordance with §426.A.14 of the Code of Iowa.

3. The FIREWORKS PERMIT request by Mudd Advertising for July 13, 2019, to be held at Beaver Hills Country Club, 8230 Beaver Hills Drive, Cedar Falls, with Pyrotechnics done by Jason Doorman.

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, Trelka, White, Little.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

CONSENT AGENDA ENDS

Moved by Laylin, seconded by Trelka that the RECORDER’S REPORT OF FEES COLLECTED from Sandie L. Smith, County Recorder, for the period from March 1, 2019 through April 30, 2019 be received and placed on file with the County Auditor. Motion carried.

Laylin moved the following resolution seconded by Trelka.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the CONTRACT between Black Hawk County and Mätt Construction, Inc., Sumner, Iowa for the FY20 Gilbertville Maintenance Building at 5502 South Raymond Rd., in Gilbertville, Black Hawk County with a bid of $249,000.00 (Engineer’s estimate $240,000.00) with an approximate start date: 7/1/2019, Completion Date: 10/31/2019, and liquidated damages: $0 per day be approved and direct the Chair to sign for same and to receive and place on file the Contractor’s Bond and Certificate of Insurance as recommended by Catherine Nicholas, County Engineer.

Trelka asked if the overage will be covered by the excess in the other contracts for the project. Brennan said it would. White asked why there would be no liquidated damages. Brennan said that the architect said that this isn’t usually a feature of these contracts.

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, Trelka, White, Little.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

Laylin moved the following resolution seconded by Schwartz.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED to approve and direct the chair to sign the MASTER COLLECTIVE BARGAINING AGREEMENT with BHC Unit I (Clerical Unit) represented by Public Professional & Maintenance Employees Local 2003.

Schwartz said that the Board sent a strong message to employees that they would have a seat at the table even though the legislature stripped many issues from collective bargaining.

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, Trelka, White, Little.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

White moved the following resolution seconded by Schwartz.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED to approve and direct the chair to sign the MASTER COLLECTIVE BARGAINING AGREEMENT with BHC Unit V (Sheriffs Unit) represented by Teamsters Local 238.

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, Trelka, White, Little.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

White moved the following resolution seconded by Schwartz.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED to approve and direct the chair to sign the MASTER COLLECTIVE BARGAINING AGREEMENT with BHC Unit VI (Attorneys Unit) represented by American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, (AFSCME) Local 679.

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, Trelka, White, Little.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

Laylin moved the following resolution seconded by Schwartz.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the Consulting Services and Fees AGREEMENT between Black Hawk County and Perspective Consulting Partners be approved and the chair be directed to sign for same.

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, Trelka, White, Little.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

Schwartz moved the following resolution seconded by Laylin.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the MEMORANDUM OF AGREEMENT between Black Hawk County and Dubuque County, Johnson County, Linn County, and Scott County to voluntarily agree to jointly develop, communicate, and advocate for issues of mutual interest to the Iowa General Assembly, the Executive Branch of the State of Iowa, and other appropriate agencies, departments, and organizations, and to collaborate on strategic planning to jointly develop regional solutions to issues of mutual interest for Fiscal Year 2020 be approved.

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, Trelka, White, Little.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

White moved the following resolution seconded by Trelka.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that CHANGE ORDER #1 received from Don Gardner Construction Co. for additional electrical work in the expanded Attorney’s Collection Area in the amount of $489.00 be approved and the Chair be directed to sign for same as recommended by Rory Geving, Maintenance Superintendent.

Geving said this increases the project from the original bid of $37,010 to $37,499, and that $55,000 was budgeted.

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, Trelka, White, Little.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

Schwartz moved the following resolution seconded by Laylin.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED to AMEND the minutes of the Board of Supervisors meeting on June 4, 2019 to correct the submitted name for the Manure Management Plan for 5R Livestock Facility #68951 from Dave Rottinghaus to Dennis Rottinghaus.

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, Trelka, White, Little.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

Moved by Schwartz, seconded by Laylin that the REQUEST FOR PURCHASE OF CAPITAL EQUIPMENT submitted by Kim Veeder, Information Technology Director, be approved and direct the Chair to sign for same: to purchase 5 desktop computers, 1 laptop with docking station, 5 elitebook tablets with docking stations, and 20 Microsoft Office Standard upgrades for $19,212.21 from CDW-G, to be used by various departments. Motion carried.

Trelka moved the following resolution seconded by White.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the ROAD EMBARGO on Watters Road be lifted, thus restoring vehicle and load limits to the maximum legal limit for said roadway, and that the removal of signs from the roadsides be approved, as recommended by Catherine Nicholas, County Engineer. (The Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors is empowered under authority of §321.236 Subsection (8), §321.255 and §321.471 to §321.473 of the Code of Iowa to prohibit the operation of vehicles or impose limitations as to the weight thereof on designated highways or highway structures under their jurisdiction.)

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, Trelka, White, Little.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

Schwartz moved the following resolution seconded by Trelka.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the AMENDMENT to the minutes of the Board of Supervisors meeting on June 11, 2019 to read as follow: “BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the ROAD EMBARGOES on Barnes Ferry Road, Jepsen Road, and Miller Creek Road be lifted, thus restoring vehicle and load limits to the maximum legal limit for said roadways, and that the removal of signs from the roadsides be approved, as recommended by Catherine Nicholas, County Engineer.”

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, Trelka, White, Little.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

Laylin moved the following resolution seconded by Schwartz.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that Supervisor Dan Trelka be appointed as a representative for the Board of Supervisors at the Annexation Consultation meeting set by the City of Cedar Falls.

Shane Graham from the City of Cedar Falls said that this is a voluntary annexation that includes 200 acres purchased by the city and the property of seven adjacent landowners, and that a statutorily required consultation will be held at Cedar Falls City Hall on July 2, and a representative of the Board of Supervisors is required.

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, Trelka, White, Little.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

On motion and vote the meeting adjourned.

Tom Little, Chair, Board of Supervisors

Grant Veeder, County Auditor