Waterloo, Iowa June 2, 2020

The Board of Supervisors of the County of Black Hawk, in the State of Iowa, met in regular adjourned meeting at the Courthouse in Waterloo, County Seat of said County, and electronically via Zoom, at nine o’clock (9:00) a.m., pursuant to law, to the rules of said Board, and to adjournment. The meeting was called to order and on roll call there were present: Linda Laylin, Tom Little, Dan Trelka, Craig White and Chris Schwartz, Chair.

Absent: None.

Unless otherwise noted, all actions were approved unanimously.

Moved by Little, seconded by Laylin that the AGENDA be received and place on file with the County Auditor as approved. Motion carried.

Little moved the following resolution seconded by Laylin.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Black Hawk County, that the Board of Supervisors APPROVE EXPENDITURES, and that the County Auditor be authorized and directed to ISSUE CHECKS, against the various settlement of such claims as allowed:

GENERAL BASIC FUND

88 TACTICAL GROUP educ 6,500.00

BICKLEY, MARK svc 1,130.00

CDW GOVERNMENT INC eq 2,025.47

COURIER publ 916.65

FASTENAL CO supl 201.79

FULLER, ANGELA svc 455.00

GBM PROPERTY MGMT rent 250.00

KRUSE DAVID rent 500.00

MAIL SVCS svc 4,218.09

MARCO INC svc 91.00

MATT PARROTT/STOREY KENWORTHY supl 640.37

MENARDS WLOO supl 619.65

O’KEEFE ELEVATOR CO INC

svc 1,015.00

PEHL, KRISTIN rent 225.00

PER MAR SECURITY SVCS

svc 2,122.50

SANDEES LTD supl 69.05

T&C CLEANING INC svc 19,166.66

WEBER PAPER CO supl 1,052.94

MID STATES ORGANIZED CRIME INFO CTR dues 250.00

SRE HOLDINGS rent 275.00

ABD PROPERTY MGMT rent 475.00

AMAZON CAPITAL SVCS INC

supl 795.18

COST ADVISORY SVCS INC

alloc 8,900.00

DOWD, GAYLORD ref 225.00

DUBOIS, JENNIFER ref 1,400.00

ECOLAB INC eq rent 364.00

EQUITY VESTORS rent 225.00

GALLS supl 444.95

GORDON FLESCH CO INC svc 235.60

HAMPTON INN rooms 256.80

HAWKEYE ALARM & SIGNAL CO

svc 6,076.00

HOEPPNER, JORDAN ref 201.40

INTERNATL ACADEMY OF EMERG DISPATCH educ 150.00

KEARNS FUNERAL SVC svc 1,000.00

LANE, MICHELLE supl 12.28

LARSON MGMT rent 200.00

LINN CO svc 2,083.33

MALLORY SAFETY & SUPL supl 371.88

MERCYONE NE IA CLINIC svc 436.00

MID AMERICAN ENERGY svc 11.36

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 65.24

OFFICE DEPOT eq 202.80

PETERSEN, SHELLEY ref 700.00

PRESTO-X svc 32.00

QUILL CORP supl 101.35

STAPLES CREDIT PLAN supl 236.93

SUMMIT FOOD SVC food 12,342.50

SHRED MASTER svc 89.96

US CREMATION SOCIETY svc 1,000.00

VERIZON WIRELESS data 213.10

CITY OF WATERLOO svc 3,846.79

WLOO WATER WORKS wtr 6,492.27

WLOO WATER WORKS wtr 333.16

GENERAL SUPPLEMENTAL FUND

3RD MILLENNIUM CLASSROOMS

educ 1,020.00

COURIER publ 508.60

MATT PARROTT/STOREY KENWORTHY supl 5,826.60

CORKERY, MASON B educ 75.00

DUNN, MONTANA educ 75.00

KING, COLIN G educ 75.00

OFFICE DEPOT supl 102.06

WILSON, BRODI educ 75.00

RURAL BASIC FUND

CITY OF WATERLOO svc 7,315.35

SECONDARY ROADS FUND

ANTON SALES supl 460.93

BMC AGGREGATES supl 27,660.23

DAN DEERY MOTOR CO INC eq 93.45

ESRI INC svc 1,297.95

MANATTS svc 511.00

MENARDS WLOO prts 60.58

NORTHLAND PRODUCTS CO

supl 937.33

AMAZON CAPITAL SVCS INC

prts 505.89

CEDAR FALLS UTILITIES util 8.50

CINTAS CORP svc 32.64

HEFFRON SVCS svc 2,886.00

LA PORTE CITY UTILITIES util 278.41

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 11.35

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 10.39

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 10.73

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 46.83

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 10.88

MITCHELL1 svc 225.00

MURPHY TRACTOR & EQUIP CO

prts 483.72

NAPA AUTO PARTS prts 122.58

PETERSON CONTRACTORS INC

svc 900.00

RYDELL CHEV INC eq 154.72

SADLER POWER TRAIN INC eq 265.94

STETSON BLDG PRODUCTS

svc 703.84

STOKES WELDING prts 60.00

VERIZON WIRELESS svc 603.33

CITY OF WATERLOO fuel 100.34

JAIL COMMISSARY FUND

BOB BARKER CO INC supl 161.06

KEEFE SUPL CO food 2,698.08

MCKEE FOODS food 60.28

PPG ARCHITECTURAL FINISHES INC supl 278.34

EVEN QUALITY WORKS svc 16,522.74

ROADS & BRIDGES-DS FUND

UMB BANK NA svc 281,496.60

UMB BANK NA svc 763,856.25

UMB BANK NA svc 489,190.62

UMB BANK NA svc 307,500.00

UMB BANK NA svc 840,746.00

UMB BANK NA svc 447,970.50

E911-GO BONDS

UMB BANK NA svc 26,923.34

SOLID WASTE-GO BONDS FUND

UMB BANK NA svc 1,249,484.44

EMA RADIO SYSTEM-GO BONDS FUND

UMB BANK NA svc 1,327,375.00

CAPITAL IMPROVEMENT PLAN FUND

UMB BANK NA svc 84,083.40

UMB BANK NA svc 102,850.00

UMB BANK NA svc 553,500.00

UMB BANK NA svc 184,554.00

UMB BANK NA svc 496,829.50

CAPITAL IMPROVE PLAN – NON BOND FUND

KAPAUN CONSULTING ENGINEERS svc 1,750.00

YOUNG PLBG & HEATING CO

svc 160,367.40

TECHNOLOGY EQUIPMENT FUND TYLER TECHNOLOGIES svc 187.50

RURAL SEWER FUND

URBAN SVCS sc 5,664.83

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 17.87

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 24.14

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 22.57

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 65.32

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 18.76

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 35.17

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 38.02

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 29.25

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 21.33

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 14.48

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 14.48

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 13.51

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 18.52

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 14.22

INSURANCE TRUST FUND

NAVITUS HEALTH SOLUTIONS

ins 6,341.56

PREFERRED ONE INS CO

ins 22,539.22

EMPLOYEE BENEFITS CORP

ins 153.00

DELTA DENTAL PLAN OF IA

ins 10,116.24

SELF-INSURED/LIAB,PROP ETC FUND

DONS TRUCK SALES INC svc 10,696.50

FLEXIBLE SPENDING FUND

EMPLOYEE BENEFITS CORP

flx sp 1,035.88

EMPLOYEE BENEFITS CORP

flx sp 739.00

EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT FUND

CENTURYLINK svc 176.10

COUNTY ASSESSOR FUND CDW GOVERNMENT INC eq 590.08

MARCO INC maint 185.23

AYES: Laylin, Little, Trelka, White, Schwartz.

NAYS: None.

Resolution adopted.

RECEIVE PROJECT UPDATES FROM DEPARTMENT HEADS/ELECTED OFFICIALS. County Engineer Cathy Nicholas showed pictures of the reconstruction of a bridge on Bennington Road and described her crew’s work on it. Veterans Affairs Director Yolando Loveless said his new office employee started yesterday, and she has social work experience. He was impressed by the volunteerism on Memorial Day weekend when three East Side churches assisted in placing flags on 3,500 veterans’ graves in Garden of Memories Cemetery. He said when Pinecrest opens on June 8 he will have veterans come to the office one at a time and sixteen are already scheduled for that week. Conservation Director Mike Hendrickson said that Building Maintenance staff prepared the playground at 8th and Mulberry in Waterloo for use, and with that open, all of the parks under his department are open. County Auditor Grant Veeder said that the primary election was being held this day and he reckoned most participants had already voted by absentee ballot since ballot request forms had been sent to all active registered voters in the state by the Secretary of State.

Moved by Laylin, seconded by Trelka that the MINUTES of the Board Meeting held May 26, 2020 be and are hereby approved as submitted. Motion carried.

CONSENT AGENDA

White moved the following RESOLUTION seconded by Laylin.

A. TO APPROVE, RECEIVE, PLACE ON FILE WITH THE COUNTY AUDITOR

1. The Board of Supervisors APPROVE INTERGOVERNMENTAL JOURNAL ENTRIES, and that the County Auditor be authorized and directed to TRANSFER monies within the various funds as submitted. (None submitted)

2. The PAYROLL ADJUSTMENTS submitted by the various departments and the County Auditor be authorized and directed to adjust his records accordingly.

NAME, DEPT. POSITION FROM TO DATE CHANGE

SHERIFF, TONY THOMPSON

BURLESON, JON I CIV DETENT OFF 19.34 19.34 5/27/2020 TERM PEND

SCHMIDT, JACKSON T DEPUTY SHERIFF 23.56 23.56 5/18/2020 NEW HIRE

SINK, SEAVER J DEPUTY SHERIFF 23.56 23.56 5/19/2020 NEW HIRE

SOHM, TYLER J DEPUTY SHERIFF 23.56 23.56 5/19/2020 NEW HIRE

ATTORNEY, BRIAN WILLIAMS

EDWARDS, MOLLY K ASST COUNTY ATTY 38.57 38.57 5/29/2020 TERM PEND

CONS. COMM., JUDY FLORES

SILER, KAREN S CIVIL DISPATCHER 19.34 19.34 5/14/2020 TERM PEND

ENGINEER, CATHY NICHOLAS

BREHM, CARTER A SEASONAL – CIVIL ENG TECH AIDE

15.00 15.00 5/26/2020 REHIRE

MARKEY, CODY A LABOR/EQUIP OP I 20.78 21.73 5/17/2020 ANN STEP INCR

B. TO RECEIVE AND PLACE ON FILE WITH THE COUNTY AUDITOR

1. The MANURE MANAGEMENT PLAN (MMP) update submitted by Schneider & Schneider Pork Farm Facility ID #59495 located in Eagle Township, Section four (4) at 9717 Ansborough Avenue, Waterloo, in Black Hawk County pursuant to 567 Iowa Administrative Code §455B.

2. The MANURE MANAGEMENT PLAN (MMP) update submitted by Hilltop Pork Facility ID #69005 located at 6400 E Bennington Road, Dunkerton, in Black Hawk County pursuant to 567 Iowa Administrative Code §455B.

3. The MANURE MANAGEMENT PLAN (MMP) update submitted by Dan Waskow Facility ID #65996 located at 8115 Independence Avenue, Waterloo, in Black Hawk County pursuant to 567 Iowa Administrative Code §455B.

4. The MANURE MANAGEMENT PLAN (MMP) update submitted by Ed Noteboom Facility ID #67334 located in Black Hawk Township, Section twenty-four (24) at 6530 Acker Road, Waterloo, in Black Hawk County pursuant to 567 Iowa Administrative Code §455B.

5. The FY19 Black Hawk County Cost Allocation Plan submitted by Cost Advisory Services.

6. The FY19 First Judicial District Department of Correctional Services Financial Report.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Trelka, White, Schwartz.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

CONSENT AGENDA ENDS

Little moved the following resolution seconded by White.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the CONTRACT EXTENSION between Black Hawk County and O’Keefe Elevator, Omaha, NE, (awarded June 13, 2017) for elevator maintenance in the Courthouse, Jail, Pinecrest, Conservation, and Hartman Reserve facilities with a term of one year (July 1, 2020 through June 30, 2021) with a monthly fee of $1,275.00 be approved as recommended by Rory Geving, Maintenance Superintendent.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Trelka, White, Schwartz.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

White moved the following resolution seconded by Trelka.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the CONTRACT EXTENSION between Black Hawk County and Whole Excavation, Hudson, IA, (awarded June 27, 2017) for snow hauling services with a term of two years (July 1, 2020 through June 30, 2022) with a rate of 90/hr. for dump truck and skid loader usage and $175/hr. for end loader usage be approved as recommended by Rory Geving, Maintenance Superintendent.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Trelka, White, Schwartz.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

Little moved the following resolution seconded by White.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the MAINTENANCE AGREEMENT between Black Hawk County and Atech Freeman Security, Cedar Rapids, IA, for the Millennium software used for the door access system with a term of one year (July 1, 2020 through June 30, 2021) with an annual rate of $2,542.50 be approved as recommended by Rory Geving, Maintenance Superintendent.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Trelka, White, Schwartz.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

Moved by Laylin, seconded by Trelka that the REQUEST FOR PURCHASE OF CAPITAL EQUIPMENT submitted by Kim Veeder, Information Technology Director, be approved and direct the Chair to sign for same: to purchase a replacement copier for $5,799.00 and a service agreement for $70.20/month from Access Systems, to be used by the County Auditor’s Office. Motion carried.

Moved by Little, seconded by White that the RE-APPOINTMENT of H. Daniel Holm as a representative for the County Auditor on the Black Hawk County Compensation Board be approved, effective July 1, 2020 with a term ending June 30, 2024. Motion carried.

Moved by White, seconded by Laylin that the PERSONNEL REQUISITION for the Office Specialist, (full time) in the County Sheriff’s Office be approved, as recommended by Tony Thompson, County Sheriff. Motion carried.

Little moved the following resolution seconded by White.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the County Auditor be directed to INCREASE/DECREASE APPROPRIATIONS to various operating budgets for the FY2019/2020 for offices as submitted and as shown upon the records in the office of the County Finance Director with such changes being made in accordance with §331.434.6 of the Code of Iowa.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Trelka, White, Schwartz.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

Moved by Little, seconded by White to direct the County Auditor to advertise for a public hearing to be held at 9:05 a.m. on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 in Board Room 201 of the Black Hawk County Courthouse, 316 E. 5th Street, Waterloo, Iowa on the proposed Ordinance No. 77-242 from a request submitted by Larry & Kay Sebetka at East of 12806 Wellman Road to rezone 2.0 acres from “A” Agriculture District to “A-R” Agricultural-Residential District to build a new single family home. Motion carried.

Moved by White, seconded by Trelka to direct the County Auditor to advertise for a public hearing to be held at 9:07 a.m. on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 in Board Room 201 of the Black Hawk County Courthouse, 316 E. 5th Street, Waterloo, Iowa on the proposed Ordinance No. 77-243 from a request submitted by Jim Bosier at North and East of 10626 Mark Road to rezone 3.0 acres from “A” Agriculture District to “A-R” Agricultural-Residential District to build two new single family homes. Motion carried.

The Board of Supervisors discussed placing an unbudgeted security guard at Pinecrest from June 8, 2020 through June 30, 2020. A guard is there temporarily who will move back to the courthouse on June 8. Maintenance Superintendent Rory Geving said that Per Mar, the county’s security contractor, would need to hire a new employee, and the cost for that period would be $2500. Little said Per Mar will have to find a guard to fill the position budgeted for July 1 and that was soon enough. White said the Department of Human Services offices at Pinecrest won’t open to the public until September, and the number of visitors at this time doesn’t justify keeping a guard there until July 1.

Trelka moved the following resolution seconded by Schwartz.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the county place an unbudgeted security guard at Pinecrest from June 8, 2020 through June 30, 2020.

AYES: Trelka, Schwartz.

NAYS: Laylin, Little, White. Resolution failed.

The Board discussed County preparedness for COVID-19. Schwartz said the hangup in writing a policy for screening the temperature of county customers was the concern of how to handle large jury pools entering the courthouse all at once, and since the state had decided there will be no jury trials before September, he asked if the Security Committee should re-examine temperature screening. Trelka said it should discuss it and make a recommendation to the Board. He noted that two sheriff’s deputies will be roaming the courthouse starting July 1. Laylin said that department heads should be informed of the Security Committee meeting so they may offer suggestions. White said that accommodating people with appointments in the Treasurer’s and Recorder’s Offices while refusing entry to others would be a difficult job for the security guards. Little said that it will be a difficult adaptive process, and suggested hiring part-time or temporary employees to staff the courthouse entrance for administrative purposes so that the security guards could return to security-only concerns. Schwartz said he would put that on the June 9 agenda. He suggested that until that matter is resolved, the Board could act to allow the public to enter the courthouse by appointment only.

Moved by Laylin, seconded by White that the courthouse be open to the public by appointment only from June 8, 2020 until further notice. Motion carried.

ANY REPORTS OR INFORMATION FROM THE BOARD. Little said he was asked if the Board would consider reinstating its former policy of providing active duty military personnel with $600 against their property taxes, considering that the Army National Guard 1st Battalion, 133rd Infantry regiment, headquartered in Waterloo, has been posted to the Middle East. The Board was interested in pursuing the idea.

Schwartz said that all elected bodies have the responsibility to challenge racism, which has recently been accentuated by the death of George Floyd, an African American killed by Minneapolis police. Schwartz said he would call a work session on “ban the box,” which would prevent businesses within the county’s jurisdiction from inquiring about a job applicant’s criminal records prior to issuing a conditional offer of employment. Little asked if any other counties have done this. Schwartz said that it is under consideration in Lee County.

On motion and vote the meeting adjourned.

Chris Schwartz, Chair, Board of Supervisors

Grant Veeder, County Auditor