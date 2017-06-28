Waterloo, Iowa June 20, 2017

The Board of Supervisors of the County of Black Hawk, in the State of Iowa, met in regular adjourned meeting at the Courthouse in Waterloo, County Seat of said County, at nine o’clock (9:00) a.m., pursuant to law, to the rules of said Board, and to adjournment. The meeting was called to order and on roll call there were present: Frank Magsamen, Chair; Linda Laylin, Tom Little, Chris Schwartz and Craig White.

Absent: None.

Unless otherwise noted, all actions were approved unanimously.

Moved by Little, seconded by White that the AGENDA be received and place on file with the County Auditor as approved. Motion carried.

PUBLIC COMMENTS. Jim McKernan, Chair of the United Way, along with Director Sheila Baird, presented the Board with a bottle of wine to commemorate the support for the United Way by the county’s employees. Magsamen thanked the United Way for making a difference in the community for those in need.

Laylin moved the following resolution seconded by Schwartz.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Black Hawk County, that the Board of Supervisors APPROVE EXPENDITURES, and that the County Auditor be authorized and directed to ISSUE CHECKS, against the various settlement of such claims as allowed:

AYES: Laylin, Little, Schwartz, White, Magsamen.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

White moved the following resolution seconded by Schwartz.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Black Hawk County, that the Board of Supervisors APPROVE EXPENDITURES, and that Country View Care Facility be authorized and directed to ISSUE CHECKS, against the various settlements of such claims as allowed:

AYES: Laylin, Little, Schwartz, White, Magsamen.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

RECEIVE PROJECT UPDATES FROM DEPARTMENT HEADS/ELECTED OFFICIALS. Assistant Engineer Ryan Brennan said final paving on 27th Street should be done by week’s end, the contractor is pouring the bridge deck on the Hammond Road project, the Dunkerton Road bridge project proceeds, and local crews should finish the Elk Run Road culvert project this week.

Moved by Laylin, seconded by Little that the MINUTES of the Board Meeting held June 13, 2017 be and are hereby approved as submitted. Motion carried.

CONSENT AGENDA

White moved the following RESOLUTION seconded by Laylin.

TO APPROVE, RECEIVE, PLACE ON FILE WITH THE COUNTY AUDITOR The Board of Supervisors APPROVE INTERGOVERNMENTAL JOURNAL ENTRIES, and that the County Auditor be authorized and directed to TRANSFER monies within the various funds as submitted.

Transfer from Fund Amount Transfer to Fund Amount GENERAL BASIC 967.29 GENERAL SUPPLEMENTAL 967.29

The PAYROLL ADJUSTMENTS submitted by the various departments and the County Auditor be authorized and directed to adjust his records accordingly.

DEPT, NAME, TITLE TO EFFECTIVE DATE ACTION SHERIFF, Tony Thompson Morrissey, Nichole E., Office Specialist $15.01 6/4/2017 Successful Applicant Nichols, Charles Jr. E., Deputy Sheriff $23.46 6/4/2017 Step Rees, Kirsten L., Civilian Detention Officer $18.28 6/4/2017 Step Weisert, William L., Deputy Sheriff $22.28 6/6/2017 Status Change White, Nicole S., Booking Clerk $17.66 6/4/2017 Shift Change RECORDER, Sandie Smith Trask, Constance M., Office Specialist $15.01 6/4/2017 Successful Applicant COUNTY ATTORNEY, Brian Williams Edwards, Molly K., Assistant County Attorney $32.37 6/4/2017 Step HUMAN RESOURCES, Debra Bunger Wood, Marianne S., HR Specialist Benefits & Leave $21.39 6/4/2017 Promotion CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS, Judy Flores Winninger, Laura A., Civilian Dispatcher $19.58 6/4/2017 Step COUNTRY VIEW, Dennis Coleman Ehlers, Gail T., Developmental Aide $13.27 6/6/2017 Probation Ends Fuller, Bailey A., Certified Nurse Aide $13.27 6/6/2017 New Hire Jones, Rogena A., Food Service Worker $14.06 6/16/2017 Termination Marquand, Shana M., Developmental Aide $15.60 6/8/2017 Status Change Marquand, Shana M., Developmental Aide $15.60 6/12/2017 Status Change Norris, Ashley T., Developmental Aide $14.97 6/4/2017 Step Roby, Shana R., Nursing Assistant $13.85 6/3/2017 Status Change Sanders, Sarah V., Laundry Worker $14.06 6/16/2017 Termination Todd, Sharnisha S., Developmental Aide $14.97 6/4/2017 Step Williams, Cherie A., Developmental Aide $15.60 6/4/2017 Step ENGINEER, Cathy Nicholas Nagel, Jacob A., Seasonal Maintenance Worker $14.00 6/12/2017 New Hire

TO RECEIVE AND PLACE ON FILE WITH THE COUNTY AUDITOR The MANURE MANAGEMENT PLAN (MMP) update submitted by Ben Sorenson d/b/a Ben Sorenson Facility ID #65330 located at 7305 Ranchero Road, Cedar Falls, in Black Hawk County pursuant to 567 Iowa Administrative Code §455B. TO APPROVE AND DIRECT THE CHAIR TO SIGN The FIREWORKS PERMIT request by Larry Weber for July 1, 2017 with a rain date of July 2, 2017 to be held at 1008 S Pilot Grove Road, Waterloo, Iowa with Pyrotechnics done by the applicant.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Schwartz, White, Magsamen.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

CONSENT AGENDA ENDS

Little moved the following resolution seconded by White.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that AMENDMENT #3 to CONTRACT DCAT2-16-074 between Black Hawk County, the Iowa Department of Human Services and the Black Hawk County Decategorization Board for the purpose of providing transportation of Delinquent Youth for the First District Counties in the amount not to exceed $60,000 effective July 1, 2017 through June 30, 2018 be approved and direct the Chair to sign for same as recommended by Cedar Valley’s Promise.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Schwartz, White, Magsamen.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

Schwartz moved the following resolution seconded by Laylin.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the ENCROACHMENT AGREEMENT submitted by the Estate of Walter W. Barritt for a garage that extends 12.4 feet into the public Right-of-Way be approved and direct the Chair to sign for same as recommended by the Black Hawk County Planning & Zoning Commission.

Seth Hyberger of Planning and Zoning said this garage was accidentally built partially on the county’s right-of-way, and now it is being sold, and since an encroachment agreement was never concluded in the past, one is sought now. He said the county would not be liable for any damages to the structure.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Schwartz, White, Magsamen.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

Little moved the following resolution seconded by White.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the 2017-2018 PROPERTY/CASUALTY RISK MANAGEMENT RENEWAL from PDCM Insurance for coverage through the Iowa Communities Assurance Pool (ICAP) in the amount of $411,254, MMIC in the amount of $83,281, Chubb in the amount of $45,393, BCS Insurance Company in the amount of $18,524, and PDCM in the amount of $43,000 less the ICAP Voucher of $48,865, for a total of $552,587 be approved as recommended by the Black Hawk County Insurance Committee.

Little said the only change was the county’s deductible. Amanda Fesenmeyer of the Board Office said the deductible would go from $50,000 to $100,000 for individual claims and from $250,000 to $500,000 for aggregated claims. She said at that level, the reduced premiums would have saved the county an average of $26,000 a year in the last five years, based claims history.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Schwartz, White, Magsamen.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

White moved the following resolution seconded by Laylin.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the BEST BID from WBC Mechanical, Waterloo, Iowa, for a hot water tube bundle for the hot water heater at the Jail in the amount of $2,739.00 be approved and direct the Chair to sign for same as recommended by Rory Geving, Maintenance Superintendent.

Geving said that one of the two large heaters at the jail failed, and an attempted repair was unsuccessful. He said WBC was the lowest of several bids, and once the order is placed the bundle will be delivered in seven days.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Schwartz, White, Magsamen.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

Moved by White, seconded by Schwartz that the TRAVEL REQUEST submitted by Amanda Fesenmeyer be approved and direct the Chair to sign for same: $149.36 to attend the Lean Government Exchange in Des Moines, Iowa scheduled June 27, 2017.

Fesenmeyer said she was asked by the Iowa Department of Management to share the county’s experience with other public entities at the meeting. Motion carried.

At Nine-nineteen o’clock (9:19) a.m., a public hearing was held as provided by law in the Board Room 201 of the Black Hawk County Courthouse, Waterloo, Iowa at which time all interested persons could appear to file objections on the request submitted by Mike Wettengel at 7295 La Porte Road to rezone .63 acres from “R-S” Residential Suburban to “C-M” Commercial Manufacturing District to build a mini-storage facility. The property is legally described as: THAT PART OF THE W 1/2 OF THE NE 1/4 SEC 29 T 88 R 12 LYING WITHIN THE FOL DES BOUNDARIES COM AT THE N 1/4 COR OF SAID SEC TH W 31 FT TO THE CENTERLINE OF HWY 218 TH S 36 DEG 4 MIN E ALONG THE CENTERLINE OF SAID HWY 1756 FT TH N 53 DEG 56 MIN E SAID COURSE BEING AT RT ANG TO THE CENTERLINE OF SAID HWY 60 FT TO A PT IN THE NELY LINE OF SAID HWY WHICH PT IS THE PT OF BEG OF THE TRACT HEREIN DES TH CONTINUING N 53 DEG 56 MIN E 173 FT TH S 36 DEG 4 MIN E ALONG A LINE WHICH IS PAR WITH THE NELY LINE SAID HWY 160 FT TH S 53 DEG 56 MIN W 173 FT TO THE NELY LINE OF SAID HWY TH N 36 DEG 4 MIN W ALONG THE NELY LINE OF SAID HWY 160 FT TO PT OF BEG

The Board of Supervisors examined proof of publication of notice and determined that the notice had been published on June 12, 2017 in the Courier in accordance with the requirements of the Code of Iowa.

Moved by White, seconded by Laylin to receive and place on file proof of publication of notice of public hearing. Motion carried.

Moved by Little, seconded by Schwartz to waive the first reading. Motion carried.

Moved by White, seconded by Little to close the hearing and oral and written comments were received and placed on file.

Seth Hyberger of Planning and Zoning said if the rezoning is approved, a Quonset hut on the site would be remodeled into a storage facility, and if demand increased, other structures may be erected on the lot, which is in a commercial area. He said the Planning and Zoning Commission recommended approval with a 7-0 vote. White asked if access to La Porte Road will be a problem. Hyberger said the owner would need to discuss it with the Iowa Department of Transportation. Mr. Wettengel said that there is already a driveway with a culvert under it that is grassed over. Motion carried.

Little moved the following resolution seconded by White.

WHEREAS, a public hearing was held on June 20, 2017 at Nine-nineteen o’clock (9:19) a.m., on the request submitted by Mike Wettengel at 7295 La Porte Road to rezone .63 acres from “R-S” Residential Suburban to “C-M” Commercial Manufacturing District to build a mini-storage facility, and

WHEREAS, “An Ordinance Amending Ordinance No. 36, as Amended, the Black Hawk County, Iowa, Agricultural Preservation Zoning Ordinance Adopted February 2, 1999, by adding Subsection No. 187 to Section VI (B), Rezoning Certain Property” as described on the above request submitted by Mike Wettengel and to consider same for adoption and if adopted would be known as Ordinance no. 77-187, and

WHEREAS, §331.302(5) of the Code of Iowa allows the Board of Supervisors to suspend by majority vote the requirement to consider and vote on a proposed ordinance at two meetings of the board prior to the meeting at which it is to be fully passed, and

WHEREAS, there were no corrections to the ordinance,

NOW THEREFORE BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the rules requiring the Board of Supervisors to consider and vote on a proposed ordinance at two prior meetings be suspended.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Schwartz, White, Magsamen.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

Little moved the following ordinance seconded by White.

WHEREAS, “An Ordinance Amending Ordinance No. 36, as Amended, the Black Hawk County, Iowa, Agricultural Preservation Zoning Ordinance Adopted February 2, 1999, by adding Subsection No. 187 To Section VI (B), Rezoning Certain Property” as described on the above request submitted by Mike Wettengel and to consider same for adoption and if adopted would be known as Ordinance No. 77-187, and

WHEREAS, pursuant to §331.302(5) of the Code of Iowa, the Board of Supervisors has suspended by majority vote the requirement to consider and vote on a proposed ordinance at two meetings of the board prior to the meeting at which it is to be finally passed, and

NOW THEREFORE BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the same is hereby zoned acres from “R-S” Residential Suburban to “C-M” Commercial Manufacturing District, and the ordinance is hereby adopted and known as Ordinance No. 77-187.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Schwartz, White, Magsamen.

NAYS: None. Ordinance adopted.

At Nine-twenty-seven o’clock (9:27) a.m., a public hearing was held as provided by law in the Board Room 201 of the Black Hawk County Courthouse, Waterloo, Iowa at which time all interested persons could appear to file objections on the request submitted by John Rasmusson at E of 9528 Ridgeway Avenue to rezone 2.5 acres from “A” Agricultural District to “A-R” Agricultural Residential District to build a single family home. The property is legally described as: The north 544.5 feet of the south 622.5 feet of the west 200 feet of the South West Quarter, of the South East Quarter of Section 31, Township 89 North, Range 14 West of the Fifth Principal Meridian in the Black Hawk County, Iowa.

The Board of Supervisors examined proof of publication of notice and determined that the notice had been published on June 12, 2017 in the Courier in accordance with the requirements of the Code of Iowa.

Moved by White, seconded by Little to receive and place on file proof of publication of notice of public hearing. Motion carried.

Moved by Little, seconded by White to waive the first reading. Motion carried.

Moved by White, seconded by Little to close the hearing and oral and written comments were received and placed on file.

Seth Hyberger of Planning and Zoning said the land has a high Land Evaluation and Site Assessment (LESA) score of 263, and the land evaluation component is 97 out of 100. He said the land is rocky due to being the gravel bed for the former University Ave. He said the Planning and Zoning Commission recommended denial with a 6-0 vote. Schwartz asked if the rocky character of the land is factored into the LESA score. Hyberger said it is not. Laylin said that if the land can be cleared for building, it could also be cleared for agriculture.

John Rasmusson said he works for the company that owns the land and has farmed since his youth. He said the old roadbed was broken up and spread around, and shared pictures of the land showing concrete, rock and asphalt on the land. Don Rasmusson said he was John’s father and the principal owner of Rasmusson Farming. He said he had given a parcel of land to his daughter and her family on Wagner Road, and he wanted to do the same for his son and his family here. If he owned the property he could build a house on 35 acres without county approval, but the company owns the land. He said a neighbor to the north got former University Avenue land rezoned for their son with no problem. Attorney Judy Benson, representing the Rasmussons, said that Hyberger indicated to the Board that the LESA score on that acreage would not be the same as the rest of land, and the Board had allowed an exception to the owners to the north, and the Rasmussons would be glad to sign a restrictive covenant barring further development. Little asked if all of these reasons were presented to the Planning and Zoning Commission. John Rasmusson said not all of them. Little said the commission should be convinced to change its vote, otherwise the supervisors have to overturn a 6-0 vote to deny. Motion carried.

Little moved the following resolution seconded by White.

WHEREAS, a public hearing was held on June 20, 2017 at Nine-twenty-seven o’clock (9:27) a.m., on the request submitted by John Rasmusson at E of 9528 Ridgeway Avenue to rezone 2.5 acres from “A” Agricultural District to “A-R” Agricultural Residential District to build a single family home, and

WHEREAS, “An Ordinance Amending Ordinance No. 36, as Amended, the Black Hawk County, Iowa, Agricultural Preservation Zoning Ordinance Adopted February 2, 1999, by adding Subsection No. 188 to Section VI (B), Rezoning Certain Property” as described on the above request submitted by John Rasmusson and to consider same for adoption and if adopted would be known as Ordinance no. 77-188, and

WHEREAS, §331.302(5) of the Code of Iowa allows the Board of Supervisors to suspend by majority vote the requirement to consider and vote on a proposed ordinance at two meetings of the board prior to the meeting at which it is to be fully passed, and

WHEREAS, there were no corrections to the ordinance,

NOW THEREFORE BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the rules requiring the Board of Supervisors to consider and vote on a proposed ordinance at two prior meetings be suspended.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Schwartz, White, Magsamen.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

Laylin moved the following ordinance seconded by Schwartz.

WHEREAS, “An Ordinance Amending Ordinance No. 36, as Amended, the Black Hawk County, Iowa, Agricultural Preservation Zoning Ordinance Adopted February 2, 1999, by adding Subsection No. 188 To Section VI (B), Rezoning Certain Property” as described on the above request submitted by John Rasmusson and to consider same for adoption and if adopted would be known as Ordinance No. 77-188, and

WHEREAS, pursuant to §331.302(5) of the Code of Iowa, the Board of Supervisors has suspended by majority vote the requirement to consider and vote on a proposed ordinance at two meetings of the board prior to the meeting at which it is to be finally passed, and

NOW THEREFORE BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the Board of Supervisors DENY the request to rezone 2.5 acres from “A” Agricultural District to “A-R” Agricultural Residential District, and the ordinance is not hereby adopted.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Schwartz, White, Magsamen.

NAYS: None. Ordinance failed.

At Nine-fifty-two o’clock (9:52) a.m., a public hearing was held as provided by law in the Board Room 201 of the Black Hawk County Courthouse, Waterloo, Iowa at which time all interested persons could appear to file objections on the request submitted Dennis Miller N of 9008 Mark Road to rezone 2.9 acres from “A-R” Agricultural Residential District to “A” Agricultural District and 1.5 acres from “A” Agriculture District to “A-R” Agricultural-Residential to build a single family home. The property is legally described as: Legal descriptions for rezone in the Southeast Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of said Section 17-T90N-R14W, Black Hawk County, Iowa:

DESCRIPTION OF REZONE (A-R to A) (OLD) Commencing at the Southwest corner of the Southeast Quarter of the Southeast Quarter,

thence North 00°11’ East 901.04’; thence South 89°28’ East 788.1’ to the point of beginning; thence North 00°11’ East 355.4’; thence South 89°28’ East 355.4’; thence South 00°11’ West 355.4’; thence North 89°28’ West 355.4’to the point of beginning,

contains 2.9 +/- acres.

“A” to “A-R” (new)

DESCRIPTION OF REZONE (A to A-R) That part of the Southeast Quarter of the Southeast Quarter (SE 1/4 SE 1/4) of Section No. 17, Township No. 90 North, Range No. 14 West of the Fifth Principal Meridian, Black Hawk County Iowa, described as follows: Commencing at the Southeast corner of said Southeast Quarter of the Southeast Quarter, point being a found ½” rebar with license #23212; thence along the South line of said Southeast Quarter of the Southeast Quarter North 89°13½’ West a distance of 370.0 feet

to the Southwest corner of Parcel “D” dated 05/25/2016 recorded in File 2017-00007968 in the Office of the Black Hawk County Recorder, also being the a found ½” rebar with license #23212; thence along the East line of said Parcel “D” and extension thereof North 00°03¼’ East a distance of 589.7 feet; thence North 87°18¼’ West a distance of 25.05 feet to the point of beginning; thence North 87°18¼’ West a distance of 252.1 feet thence North 00°08¼’ East a distance of 260.0 feet; thence South 87°18¼’ East a distance of 251.75 feet; thence South 00°03¼’ West a distance of 260.0 feet to the point of beginning. Containing 1.5 acres.

Note: The South line of said Southeast Quarter of the Southeast Quarter Quarter is assumed to bear North 89°13½’ West for this description.

The Board of Supervisors examined proof of publication of notice and determined that the notice had been published on June 12, 2017 in the Courier in accordance with the requirements of the Code of Iowa.

Moved by White, seconded by Laylin to receive and place on file proof of publication of notice of public hearing. Motion carried.

Moved by Little, seconded by White to waive the first reading. Motion carried.

Moved by White, seconded by Little to close the hearing and oral and written comments were received and placed on file. Seth Hyberger of Planning and Zoning said the property has a high LESA score of 249, so a unique and compelling reason is needed to approve the request. He said it is unique that the request includes switching zoning designation with another, larger tract. He said the smaller tract is not under cultivation and is one-third covered by trees, and the parcel that would be changed from Ag-Residential to Agricultural is under cultivation. He said the Planning and Zoning Commission voted 6-1 to recommend denial of the request.

Surveyor Kyle Helland said Dennis Miller followed the commission’s directive in 2014 to present three 2.9 acre lots to build on when they denied his request to rezone the whole 36 acre parcel. He did so and the lots were approved. Later Miller requested to move two of the parcels, and those requests were approved. When he got a buyer for the last parcel, the supervisors said they didn’t want them to build on land in production, so this change is being made to accommodate those wishes. Tom Jensen said he is a neighbor on Mark Road who opposed the rezoning at the commission meeting, and information being presented to the supervisors was not presented at the commission meeting. He said an easement to Mark Road would affect two properties, and he and others opposed the rezoning. Helland said the 2014 decision allowed for an easement, but it didn’t say where. He said Jensen wants the access to be to Van Wert Road, while Miller wants it to be to Mark Road, and the opposition from others was due to a concern that a subdivision was planned, which is not the case. Jensen said that Helland is presenting hearsay evidence. Motion carried.

Little moved the following resolution seconded by White.

WHEREAS, a public hearing was held on June 20, 2017 at Nine-fifty-two o’clock (9:52) a.m., on the request submitted by Dennis Miller N of 9008 Mark Road to rezone 2.9 acres from “A-R” Agricultural Residential District to “A” Agricultural District and 1.5 acres from “A” Agriculture District to “A-R” Agricultural-Residential to build a single family home, and

WHEREAS, “An Ordinance Amending Ordinance No. 36, as Amended, the Black Hawk County, Iowa, Agricultural Preservation Zoning Ordinance Adopted February 2, 1999, by adding Subsection No. 189 to Section VI (B), Rezoning Certain Property” as described on the above request submitted by Dennis Miller and to consider same for adoption and if adopted would be known as Ordinance no. 77-189, and

WHEREAS, §331.302(5) of the Code of Iowa allows the Board of Supervisors to suspend by majority vote the requirement to consider and vote on a proposed ordinance at two meetings of the board prior to the meeting at which it is to be fully passed, and

WHEREAS, there were no corrections to the ordinance,

NOW THEREFORE BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the rules requiring the Board of Supervisors to consider and vote on a proposed ordinance at two prior meetings be suspended.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Schwartz, White, Magsamen.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

Little moved the following ordinance seconded by Schwartz.

WHEREAS, “An Ordinance Amending Ordinance No. 36, as Amended, the Black Hawk County, Iowa, Agricultural Preservation Zoning Ordinance Adopted February 2, 1999, by adding Subsection No. 189 To Section VI (B), Rezoning Certain Property” as described on the above request submitted by Dennis Miller and to consider same for adoption and if adopted would be known as Ordinance No. 77-189, and

WHEREAS, pursuant to §331.302(5) of the Code of Iowa, the Board of Supervisors has suspended by majority vote the requirement to consider and vote on a proposed ordinance at two meetings of the board prior to the meeting at which it is to be finally passed, and

NOW THEREFORE BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the same is hereby zoned acres from “A-R” Agricultural Residential District to “A” Agricultural District and 1.5 acres from “A” Agriculture District to “A-R” Agricultural-Residential, and the ordinance is hereby adopted and known as Ordinance No. 77-189.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Schwartz, White, Magsamen.

NAYS: None. Ordinance adopted.

Little moved the following resolution seconded by White.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the MINOR PLAT OF SURVEY submitted Dennis Miller to minor plat 11.25 acres into one lot to allow for the construction of one single-family dwelling in an area zoned “A” Agricultural District and “A-R” Agricultural-Residential District. The property is located at N 9008 Mark Road, and 1,000 feet northeast of the Mark Road and Van Wert Road Intersection, and if approved that the County Auditor be directed to certify a copy of this Resolution for the Black Hawk County Recorder. (Legally described as: THIS PLAT REPRESENTS A SURVEY OF PARCEL “F” That part of the Northeast Quarter of the Southeast Quarter (NE 1/4 SE 1/4) and that part of the Southeast Quarter of the Southeast Quarter (SE 1/4 SE 1/4) all in Section No. 17, Township No. 90 North, Range No. 14 West of the Fifth Principal Meridian, Black Hawk County Iowa, described as follows: Beginning at the Northeast corner of said Southeast Quarter of the Southeast Quarter, point being a found ½” rebar with aluminum cap license #16264; thence along the East line of said Southeast Quarter of the Southeast Quarter South 00°03¼’ West a distance of 501.0 feet to a set ½” rebar with license #23212; thence South 85°00′ West a distance of 371.4 feet to the Northerly extension of the West line of Parcel “D” per Plat of Survey dated 05/25/2016 and recorded in File 2017-00007968 in the Office of the Black Hawk County Recorder, point being a set ½” rebar with license #23212; thence along said Northerly extension and along the West line of said Parcel “D” South 00°03¼’ West a distance of 393.0 feet to a set ½” rebar with license #23212; thence North 89°13½’ West a distance of 302.15 feet to the Southerly extension of the East line of Parcel “E” per Plat of Survey dated 06/27/2016 and recorded in File 2017-00007970 in the Office of the Black Hawk County Recorder, point being a set ½” rebar with license #23212; thence along said Southerly extension and along the East line of said Parcel “E” North 00°08¼’ East a distance of 957.55 feet to the Northeast corner of said Parcel “E”, point being a found ½” rebar with license #23212; thence along the South line of Parcel “A” per Plat of Survey dated 08/27/2008 and recorded in Doc. No. 2009004783 in the Office of the Black Hawk County Recorder South 89°02′ East a distance of 671.25 feet to the Southeast corner of said Parcel “A”, point being a found ½” rebar with license #16264; thence along the East line of said Northeast Quarter of the Southeast Quarter South 01°07½’ West a distance of 23.95 feet to the point of beginning. Containing 11.25 acres. Subject to restrictions, easements, covenants, ordinances, and limited access provisions of record and not of record. Note: The East line of said Southeast Quarter of the Southeast Quarter is assumed to bear South 00°03¼’ West for this description.)

Seth Hyberger of Planning and Zoning said that this is a minor plat of the land in the above action along with some additional land.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Schwartz, White, Magsamen.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

Discussion/Possible Board Action – creation of the positions of Co-Directors of Clinical Services and elimination of the Assistant Director of Clinical Services at Country View with an annual cost increase of approximately $8,200 (which includes the increase in benefits).

Country View Administrator Dennis Coleman said that the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services promulgated new rules that will require significant additional paperwork, so he is requesting this change, and would promote a very valuable employee. He said infection prevention was one of the areas with new rules, and there are just shy of 1000 pages of new rules and regulations that are being phased in from November 2016 through November 2018. Magsamen asked who does the work now. Coleman said it is a team effort. Little said his concern is not the new position, but the salary increase, given that Country View is behind in some payments. Coleman said if the facility falls out of compliance there will be fines. He wants to retain a valuable employee, noting that there is currently a nursing shortage, and some places are offering $10,000 sign-on bonuses. Laylin said that serious discussions are underway about Country View, and she wouldn’t want to make any changes that are premature, given that other changes are likely. White said he would not like to act at this time, given current circumstances, and he thought increasing one person’s salary could cause upheaval. Little asked if funds would be transferred to Country View in July. Finance Director Susan Deaton said they would, and she is trying to keep from permanently transferring any funds in fiscal year 2017, which ends June 30. Magsamen told Coleman to come back with his request in the future if he can provide substantiation.

ANY REPORTS OR INFORMATION FROM THE BOARD. Schwartz said he attended a meeting on criminal justice reform presented by the Iowa Justice Action Network, and learned that the MacArthur Foundation is providing grant opportunities in this realm that he will be researching.

On motion and vote the meeting adjourned.

Frank Magsamen, Chair, Board of Supervisors

Grant Veeder, County Auditor