Waterloo, Iowa June 23, 2020

The Board of Supervisors of the County of Black Hawk, in the State of Iowa, met in regular adjourned meeting at the Courthouse in Waterloo, County Seat of said County, and electronically via Zoom, at nine o’clock (9:00) a.m., pursuant to law, to the rules of said Board, and to adjournment. The meeting was called to order and on roll call there were present: Linda Laylin, Tom Little, Dan Trelka, Craig White and Chris Schwartz, Chair.

Absent: None.

Unless otherwise noted, all actions were approved unanimously.

Moved by White, seconded by Trelka that the AGENDA be received and place on file with the County Auditor as approved. Motion carried.

White moved the following resolution seconded by Trelka.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Black Hawk County, that the Board of Supervisors APPROVE EXPENDITURES, and that the County Auditor be authorized and directed to ISSUE CHECKS, against the various settlement of such claims as allowed:

GENERAL BASIC FUND

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 27,380.36

QUADIENT, INC svc 10,000.00

COLLECTION SVC CTR oth pay 984.78

IRS fed pay 59,540.46

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS def com 16,998.95

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS def com 1,262.50

SSA fica 101,749.57

CEDAR VALLEY UNITED WAY

oth pay 112.00

A TECH/FREEMAN ALARM eq 3,262.52

ACES svc 199.00

BICKLEY, MARK svc 1,899.39

BMC AGGREGATES supl 1,332.71

C&S REAL ESTATE rent 350.00

CITY OF CEDAR FALLS svc 65.00

COURIER publ 414.08

DUNCAN, TARA svc 490.00

E CENTRAL IA RURAL ELEC util 821.41

FULLER, ANGELA svc 350.00

JOHNSTONE SUPL supl 145.22

KEYSTONE LABS INC svc 62.00

KUCHENBERG, RANDALL rent 225.00

LOCKSPERTS INC eq 19.02

MARTIN BROS DIST CO supl 57.11

MARTIN REALTORS INC rent 200.00

MATT PARROTT/STOREY KENWORTHY supl 1,502.88

MCKESSON MEDICAL SURGICAL

supl 112.50

MENARDS CF misc 942.29

MENARDS WLOO misc 580.45

METRO INVESTMENTS MULTI UNIT rent 225.00

NORTHERN SAFETY CO INC

supl 153.76

O’KEEFE ELEVATOR CO INC

maint 260.00

P&K MIDWEST prts 35.93

PER MAR SECURITY SVCS

svc 1,842.33

RACOM CORP eq 29,895.76

SANDEES LTD supl 18.75

SLED SHED svc 8.37

SLOYER MICHELLE reimb 120.00

SOMMERFELT FAMILY HOUSING

rent 275.00

US BANK misc 12,466.23

WEBER PAPER CO supl 35.60

ALBUS, STACY reimb 135.99

BAUCH, KYLE reimb 125.00

DUTLER, CARRIE mil 41.26

LOVELESS, YOLANDO reimb 120.00

O’BRIEN, LISA mil 5.07

RIESBERG TIMMER, JENNIFER

reimb 300.00

HENDRICKSON, TANYA ref 1,400.00

IA SEC OF STATE svc 30.00

AFLAC ins 1,942.50

COMMUNITY HEALTH CHARITIES IA oth pay 11.00

FIDELITY SECURITY LIFE INS CO

ins 2,483.57

MADISON NATL LIFE INS ins 721.03

PECU oth pay 24,338.49

ADVANCE AUTO PARTS eq rpr 9.37

AIMABLE , MOSES & CHANTELLE

rent 225.00

AIRLINE AUTO supl 75.00

AMAZON CAPITAL SVCS INC supl 29.99

AQUATICS & EXOTICS OF WLOO

supl 5.23

BENTON BLDG CTR supl 730.81

BHC LANDFILL svc 365.89

BLACK HAWK RENTAL prts 629.25

BLACK HAWK WASTE DISPOSAL

svc 230.00

BLUHM ELECTRIC INC svc 61.00

CAMPBELL SUPL WLOO supl 130.07

CF UTILITIES util 58.01

CF UTILITIES data 715.49

CF UTILITIES util 185.36

CF UTILITIES util 43.40

CONSOLIDATED ENERGY HARTLAND fuel 3,185.28

COOK’S OUTDOORS supl 29.50

COOKS CORRECTIONAL svc 102.51

CRANKY APE svc 111.50

CUREMD.COM INC svc 1,417.00

DIAMOND VOGEL PAINTS supl 41.49

DIGITAL OFFICE SOLUTIONS

maint 177.44

ECOLAB INC supl 1,497.68

ECOLAB INC eq rent 364.00

ELECTRICAL ENG & EQUIP CO

eq 93.39

EPM IOWA rent 200.00

GALLS INC supl 2,766.58

GLAXOSMITHKLINE supl 1,586.70

THE SHREDDER svc 60.00

HAWKEYE VILLAGE APT rent 200.00

HIGH SPEED GEAR eq 271.36

HOME DEPOT CREDIT SVCS supl 67.85

IIW ENGINEERS & SURVEYORS

svc 9,702.50

IA DEPT OF JUSTICE svc 120.80

U OF IA svc 44.12

JDR INC rent 225.00

KEARNS FUNERAL SVC svc 1,000.00

LA PORTE MOTOR SUPL INC supl 8.97

LANE 7 rent 225.00

LARSON MGMT rent 200.00

LINN CO svc 2,083.33

LODGE CONSTRUCTION INC

eq rpr 40,295.82

MALBEC PROPERTIES rent 225.00

MEDIACOM svc 199.95

MERCYONE NE IA CLINIC svc 11,544.00

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 63.64

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 12,949.26

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 19.08

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 12.48

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 363.91

MIDWEST SPECIAL INSTRUMENTS

eq 164.50

MOTEL 6 rooms 597.00

MURPHY TRACTOR & EQUIP CO

eq 486.70

NEW ERA RENTALS rent 450.00

N IA JUVENILE DETENTION SVCS

svc 12,565.00

NE IA AREA AGENCY ON AGING ref 300.00

OFFICE DEPOT eq 405.60

OSTBY, LISA rent 875.00

OSTERHAUS, LUKE rent 250.00

OUTDOOR & MORE supl 31.90

PETERSON CONTRACTORS INC

svc 23,120.93

PRESTIGE svc 314.82

PRESTO-X svc 242.00

SADLER POWER TRAIN INC prts 44.24

SHERWIN WILLIAMS supl 41.50

SIMPSON, CONNOR reimb 500.00

SNYDER & ASSOCIATES svc 12,240.00

SNYDER AUTO GLASS supl 100.00

STAPLES CREDIT PLAN supl 266.14

STETSON BLDG PRODUCTS supl 16.00

STOKES WELDING supl 164.70

SUMMIT FOOD SVC food 14,351.82

TNT SALES & SVC supl 1,645.00

TWIN CITY TREE SVC svc 500.00

UNITY POINT – ALLEN HOSPITAL

svc 235.00

UNITY POINT – ALLEN HOSPITAL

svc 17.00

URBS DO IT BEST HARDWARE

prts 20.26

US CELLULAR svc 4,820.70

US CELLULAR svc 211.09

UTILITY EQUIPMENT CO prts 511.32

WATERLOO OIL CO fuel 1,335.92

WLOO WATER WORKS wtr 557.99

FLORES JUDY misc 465.63

GENERAL SUPPLEMENTAL FUND

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 274.70

IRS fed pay 455.18

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS def com 8.30

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS def com 425.00

SSA fica 966.73

LUTHERAN SVCS OF IA svc 7,044.15

MATT PARROTT/STOREY KENWORTHY supl 165.15

AFLAC ins 4.44

FIDELITY SECURITY LIFE INS CO

ins 8.36

PECU oth pay 14.65

CLERK OF DISTRICT COURT

svc 1,124.00

CORKERY, MASON B svc 75.00

DUNN, MONTANA svc 75.00

KING, COLIN G svc 75.00

WILSON, BRODI svc 75.00

COUNTY SERVICES FUND

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 121.00

IRS fed pay 214.01

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS def com 75.00

SSA fica 370.04

FIDELITY SECURITY LIFE INS CO

ins 8.36

MADISON NATL LIFE INS ins 1.50

RURAL BASIC FUND

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 1,516.94

COLLECTION SVC CTR oth pay 57.02

IRS fed pay 4,291.03

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS def com 93.75

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS def com 75.00

SSA fica 5,872.56

MATT PARROTT/STOREY KENWORTHY supl 21.60

AFLAC ins 101.68

FIDELITY SECURITY LIFE INS CO

ins 144.20

MADISON NATL LIFE INS ins 1.12

PECU oth pay 3,666.86

CITY OF WATERLOO svc 8,923.74

SECONDARY ROADS FUND

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 3,581.00

IRS fed pay 7,549.65

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS def com 480.00

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS def com 125.00

SSA fica 13,323.38

CEDAR VALLEY UNITED WAY

oth pay 28.00

ANTON SALES eq 453.53

ASPRO INC svc 1,837.50

BMC AGGREGATES supl 20,987.64

CITY OF CEDAR FALLS fuel 902.60

DAN DEERY MOTOR CO INC prts 94.58

E CENTRAL IA RURAL ELEC util 19.41

KWIK TRIP INC fuel 219.79

SCOTS SUPL CO INC supl 384.55

US BANK misc 1,284.53

AFLAC ins 65.70

FIDELITY SECURITY LIFE INS CO

ins 450.65

MADISON NATL LIFE INS ins 94.80

PECU oth pay 1,222.50

AMAZON CAPITAL SVCS INC

supl 322.44

CF UTILITIES util 67.51

CF UTILITIES util 5.25

CF UTILITIES util 8.50

CF UTILITIES util 8.50

CINTAS CORP svc 32.64

DONS TRUCK SALES INC prts 860.45

IOWA PRISON INDUSTRIES eq 5,062.58

LH CUSTOM AG SVCS INC svc 1,600.00

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 937.17

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 13.80

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 82.85

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 21.78

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 70.41

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 11.19

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 20.17

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 310.45

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 33.66

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 32.04

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 59.61

MIDWEST WHEEL COMPANIES

supl 1,061.60

NAPA AUTO PARTS prts 889.78

NORTHERN IA CONSTRUCTION

prts 1,600.00

OWEN PROPERTY SVC svc 2,500.00

SADLER POWER TRAIN INC prts 29.42

SCHOOL BUS SALES CO prts 529.60

TAYLOR CONSTRUCTION

svc 125,104.73

THOMPSON TRUCK & TRAILER

eq rpr 1,549.48

RESOURCE/ENHANCE/PROTECT FUND CF TOURISM AND VISITORS BUREAU svc 483.48

JOHNSON SPECIALTY SALES LTD supl 3,790.00

SNYDER & ASSOCIATES svc 5,060.00

RECORDER’S RECORD MGT FUND

US BANK misc 26.73

JAIL COMMISSARY FUND

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 19.00

IRS fed pay 61.83

SSA fica 148.66

CDW GOVERNMENT INC supl 571.77

KEEFE SUPL CO food 1,596.20

MARCO INC svc 1,050.00

MARTIN BROS DIST CO supl 175.93

MCKEE FOODS food 55.14

PPG ARCHITECTURAL FINISHES INC supl 116.95

SANDEES LTD supl 41.00

US BANK misc 1,174.39

EVEN QUALITY WORKS svc 16,522.74

KIRK GROSS CO supl 5,800.48

US CELLULAR svc 798.33

CONSERVATION TRUST FUND

IRS fed pay 26.87

SSA fica 187.06

MENARDS WLOO supl 99.31

US BANK misc 41.22

BECK, LOUIS goats 471.00

IOWA PRISON INDUSTRIES supl 23.85

PORTER, HANNAH svc 1,500.00

SVOBODA, CHRIS misc 350.00

TNT SALES & SVC supl 2,690.00

E911-CAPITAL FUND

SPEER FINANCIAL INC svc 11,011.00

SOLID WASTE-CAPITAL FUND

SPEER FINANCIAL INC svc 21,974.00

RURAL WATER FUND

WLOO WATER WORKS svc 122.54

INSURANCE TRUST FUND

NAVITUS HEALTH SOLUTIONS

ins 2,494.80

NAVITUS HEALTH SOLUTIONS

ins 30,506.57

PREFERRED ONE INS CO

ins 103,103.30

PREFERRED ONE INS CO

ins 54,539.92

SELF-INSURED/OFFICE EQ REP FUND ACCESS SYSTEMS eq rpr 178.00

FLEXIBLE SPENDING FUND EMPLOYEE BENEFITS CORP

flx sp 1,857.85

SOLID WASTE ADMIN FUND

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 205.00

IRS fed pay 508.05

SSA fica 618.94

E911 SERVICE COMMISSION FUND ALTORFER INC eq rpr 1,892.67

E CENTRAL IA RURAL ELEC util 202.45

AMERICAN TOWER CORP

eq rent 7,795.41

CF UTILITIES svc 550.00

CENTURYLINK tel 1,370.40

DUNKERTON TELEPHONE COOP

tel 998.01

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 320.79

EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT FUND

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 165.00

IRS fed pay 354.02

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS def com 50.00

SSA fica 592.74

CEDAR VALLEY UNITED WAY

oth pay 4.00

FIDELITY SECURITY LIFE INS CO

ins 8.36

BERGANKDV TECHNOLOGY & CONSULTING eq 1,488.38

HAZARDOUS MAT REG TRAINING CTR util 1,411.12

MEDIACOM svc 156.90

US CELLULAR svc 142.18

COUNTY ASSESSOR FUND

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 1,010.00

IRS fed pay 1,979.73

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS def com 1,795.00

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS def com 195.00

SSA fica 4,360.50

CEDAR VALLEY UNITED WAY

oth pay 7.00

MATT PARROTT/STOREY KENWORTHY supl 644.75

WELLMARK ins 11,313.81

FIDELITY SECURITY LIFE INS CO

ins 76.92

MADISON NATL LIFE INS ins 54.75

PECU oth pay 2,332.50

MARCO INC maint 185.23

PICTOMETRY INTERNATIONAL CORP sftwr 136,237.97

AYES: Laylin, Little, Trelka, White, Schwartz.

NAYS: None.

Resolution adopted.

RECEIVE PROJECT UPDATES FROM DEPARTMENT HEADS/ELECTED OFFICIALS. County Engineer Cathy Nicholas said there are reports of from five to eight inches of rain having fallen in the area, and about a dozen county roads are closed as a result. She said there have been complaints from Washburn residents about the drainage ditch on the west and south sides of the community overflowing, and she showed pictures.

County Sheriff Tony Thompson said that the subcontract for Pathways to administer the substance abuse counseling grant for the jail approved the previous week by the Board should be completed today.

Veterans Affairs Director Yolando Loveless said 64 veterans have come to the office since it reopened on June 8, fifteen of them for the first time. He said there will be no public events through July due to the pandemic, and that the office will no longer have appointment-only hours. He hopes to move into the new center on July 6, and there will be a commission meeting there on July 1. He is investigating the proposed property tax abatement program for soldiers in the 133rd Infantry Regiment deployed to the Middle East, and trying to find how many of them are from Black Hawk County. He said most of the troops, being so young, are not homeowners. White said that the regiment’s colonel told him that only nine of the Black Hawk County residents in the regiment are homeowners.

County Assessor T.J. Koenigsfeld said that his office has mailed postcards to remind homeowners of homestead credits and property tax exemptions, and they are getting a good return via electronic means. He said that they have also mailed postcards to homeowners with building permit issues to give them an opportunity to accomplish as much as possible over the phone so that fewer in-person visits by his staff are necessary, and they are getting a good return.

Moved by Trelka, seconded by White that the MINUTES of the Board Meeting held June 16, 2020 be and are hereby approved as submitted. Motion carried.

CONSENT AGENDA

White moved the following RESOLUTION seconded by Trelka.

A. TO APPROVE, RECEIVE, PLACE ON FILE WITH THE COUNTY AUDITOR

1. The Board of Supervisors APPROVE INTERGOVERNMENTAL JOURNAL ENTRIES, and that the County Auditor be authorized and directed to TRANSFER monies within the various funds as submitted.

Transfer from Fund Amount Transfer to Fund Amount

SECONDARY ROADS 411,953.63 SECONDARY ROADS 411,953.63

COUNTY SERVICES 62.95 GENERAL FUND – DHS 62.95

COUNTY SERVICES 6.55 GENERAL FUND – DHS 6.55

SECONDARY ROADS 340.30 GENERAL FUND – MAINTENANCE 340.30

2. The RECORDER’S REPORT OF FEES COLLECTED from Sandie L. Smith, County Recorder, for the period from February 1, 2020 through May 31, 2020.

B. TO APPROVE AND DIRECT THE CHAIR TO SIGN

1. The AGREEMENT between Black Hawk County, and Nevzad Osmancevic, employee, effective June 23, 2020 for consideration of law enforcement training provided by Black Hawk County and reimbursement for same if employment terminates.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Trelka, White, Schwartz.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

CONSENT AGENDA ENDS

The Board discussed the LEASE AGREEMENT between Black Hawk County and the City of Waterloo for city management of Cloverdale Park. White said that he had asked that the agreement be put on hold to see if the city could be convinced to reciprocate the courtesy by similarly giving the county access to the city’s parking lot at the intersection of Lafayette and 6th Streets. Schwartz said that the current agreement expires on June 30. Assistant County Attorney Michael Treinen said that the agreement could be approved retroactively if it is done after June 30. Little and Laylin said that the agreement has a clause allowing either party to withdraw from it after 30 days’ notice. White said he didn’t see the urgency.

Moved by White to table the proposed action. Motion died for lack of a second.

Laylin moved the following resolution seconded by Trelka.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the LEASE AGREEMENT between Black Hawk County and the City of Waterloo to manage Cloverdale Park by the Waterloo Leisure Services Commission for the use by the public as a park with emphasis on a picnic area, baseball diamond and general play field area in the amount of $3 effective July 1, 2020 through June 30, 2023 be approved and direct the Chair to sign.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Trelka, Schwartz.

NAYS: White. Resolution adopted.

Trelka moved the following resolution seconded by White.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the 2020-2021 PROPERTY/CASUALTY RISK MANAGEMENT RENEWAL from PDCM Insurance for coverage through the Iowa Communities Assurance Pool (ICAP) in the amount of $366,690.54 be approved and direct the Chair to sign.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Trelka, White, Schwartz.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

Trelka moved the following resolution seconded by White.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that contract ADDENDUM from Per Mar Security Services, Cedar Rapids, IA (signed November 26, 2019) for a security guard to be added to the Pinecrest facility effective July 1, 2020 at the previously agreed upon rates be approved and for the Chair to sign as recommended by Rory Geving, Maintenance Superintendent.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Trelka, White, Schwartz.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

Year Rate OT Rate

2020 $16.98 $25.47

2021 $17.83 $26.75

2022 $18.72 $28.08

Trelka moved the following resolution seconded by Laylin.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the TAX SALE CERTIFICATE ASSIGNMENT for one (1) vacant lot (Parcel 8913-25-283-023) located in Waterloo, Iowa, pursuant to §446.31 of the Code of Iowa be approved and said Certificate of Purchase of Tax sale be assigned to Olympic Consultants, Inc./Mike Kontos as recommended by Rita Schmidt, County Treasurer.

Schmidt said that the property has a value of $2,790, and the taxes and unpaid tax sale certificate cost amount to $5,760. Mr. Kontos has offered a compromise amount of $3,000, which she recommends approving.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Trelka, White, Schwartz.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

Trelka moved the following resolution seconded by White.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the COMPROMISE offered in the amount of $3,000.00 by Olympic Consultants, Inc./Mike Kontos on taxes owed for one (1) vacant lot (Parcel 8913-25-283-023) located in Waterloo, Iowa be approved.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Trelka, White, Schwartz.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

Moved by White, seconded by Trelka to authorize the County Engineer to erect a sign that would be provided by the Black hawk Soil and Water Conservation District alerting the public that they are entering the Dry Run Creek Watershed.

Nicholas showed a facsimile of the sign saying “Entering Dry Run Creek Watershed,” which would be erected near the intersection of University and Ridgeway Avenues. Joshua Balk of the district said that it would help raise awareness for landowners within and people entering the area. Schwartz said that it was a great initiative to raise awareness of watersheds, the significance of which is presently apparent due to heavy rains and flooding. Motion carried.

Laylin moved the following resolution seconded by Trelka.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the AMENDMENT to the County’s FY20 Flex Plan extending the time allowed to spend FSA funds to August 31, 2020 be approved as recommended by Debi Bunger, Human Resources Director.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Trelka, White, Schwartz.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

At Nine-twenty-seven o’clock (9:27) a.m., a public hearing was held as provided by law in the Board Room 201 of the Black Hawk County Courthouse, Waterloo, Iowa at which time all interested persons could appear to file objections on the request submitted by Nick Reiter at 3128 E. Eagle Road to rezone 2.25 acres from “A” Agriculture District to “C-M” Commercial-Manufacturing District in order to establish a landscaping business with outside storage and legally described as:

THAT PART OF THE NORTHWEST FRACTIONAL QUARTER OF SECTION NINETEEN (19), TOWNSHIP EIGHTY-SEVEN (87) NORTH, RANGE TWELVE (12) WEST OF THE 5TH PRINCIPAL MERIDIAN, MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: THE NORTH 312.00 FEET OF THE WEST 721.00 FEET OF SAID NORTHWEST FRACTIONAL QUARTER EXCEPT THE WEST 356.00 FEET THEREOF, CONTAINING 2.62 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, INCLUDING 0.37 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, WITHIN PRESENTLY ESTABLISHED ROAD RIGHT-OF-WAY.

The Board of Supervisors examined proof of publication of notice and determined that the notice had been published on June 12, 2020 in the Courier in accordance with the requirements of the Code of Iowa.

Moved by White, seconded by Trelka to receive and place on file proof of publication of notice of public hearing. Motion carried.

Moved by White, seconded by Trelka to waive the first reading. Motion carried.

Seth Hyberger of Planning and Zoning said the Planning and Zoning Commission unanimously supported the request. He said that the land in question has a high Land Evaluation and Site Assessment score of 250, which requires that development may only be allowed under very unique circumstances. The circumstances cited were that “some of the rezone area is intended for future expansion of the existing landscaping business, but the owner intends to continue farming the land as long as possible, to minimize having farmland taken out of agricultural production,” and that “the site would qualify as a home industry, if there was no outside storage.”

Hyberger said that staff recommended that the applicant sign a Conditions to Zoning agreement to limit the area to being used only as a landscape business with outside storage, and that the applicant has signed such an agreement.

Moved by White, seconded by Trelka to close the hearing and oral and written comments were received and placed on file. Motion carried.

White moved the following resolution seconded by Trelka.

WHEREAS, a public hearing was held on June 23, 2020 at Nine-twenty-seven o’clock (9:27) a.m., on the request submitted by Nick Reiter at 3128 E. Eagle Road to rezone 2.25 acres from “A” Agriculture District to “C-M” Commercial-Manufacturing District, and

WHEREAS, “An Ordinance Amending Ordinance No. 36, as Amended, the Black Hawk County, Iowa, Agricultural Preservation Zoning Ordinance Adopted February 2, 1999, by adding Subsection No. 244 to Section VI (B), Rezoning Certain Property” as described on the above request submitted by Nick Reiter and to consider same for adoption and if adopted would be known as Ordinance no. 77-244, and

WHEREAS, §331.302(5) of the Code of Iowa allows the Board of Supervisors to suspend by majority vote the requirement to consider and vote on a proposed ordinance at two meetings of the board prior to the meeting at which it is to be fully passed, and

WHEREAS, there were no corrections to the ordinance,

NOW THEREFORE BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the rules requiring the Board of Supervisors to consider and vote on a proposed ordinance at two prior meetings be suspended.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Trelka, White, Schwartz.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

Trelka moved the following ordinance seconded by White.

WHEREAS, “An Ordinance Amending Ordinance No. 36, as Amended, the Black Hawk County, Iowa, Agricultural Preservation Zoning Ordinance Adopted February 2, 1999, by adding Subsection No. 244 To Section VI (B), Rezoning Certain Property” as described on the above request submitted by Nick Reiter and to consider same for adoption and if adopted would be known as Ordinance No. 77-244, and

WHEREAS, pursuant to §331.302(5) of the Code of Iowa, the Board of Supervisors has suspended by majority vote the requirement to consider and vote on a proposed ordinance at two meetings of the board prior to the meeting at which it is to be finally passed, and

NOW THEREFORE BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the same is hereby zoned acres from “A” Agriculture District to “C-M” Commercial-Manufacturing District, and the ordinance is hereby adopted and known as Ordinance No. 77-244.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Trelka, White, Schwartz.

NAYS: None. Ordinance adopted.

ANY REPORTS OR INFORMATION FROM THE BOARD. Schwartz thanked Maintenance Superintendent Rory Geving and Information Technology Director Kim Veeder for making improvements to the system for holding a Zoom meeting with several participants in the Board room. He said it worked really well.

On motion and vote the meeting adjourned.

Chris Schwartz, Chair, Board of Supervisors

Grant Veeder, County Auditor