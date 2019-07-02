Waterloo, Iowa June 25, 2019

The Board of Supervisors of the County of Black Hawk, in the State of Iowa, met in regular adjourned meeting at the Courthouse in Waterloo, County Seat of said County, at nine o’clock (9:00) a.m., pursuant to law, to the rules of said Board, and to adjournment. The meeting was called to order and on roll call there were present: Linda Laylin, Chris Schwartz, Dan Trelka, Craig White and Tom Little, Chair.

Absent: Linda Laylin.

Unless otherwise noted, all actions were approved unanimously.

Moved by White, seconded by Trelka that the AGENDA be received and place on file with the County Auditor as approved. Motion carried.

Schwartz moved the following resolution seconded by Trelka.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Black Hawk County, that the Board of Supervisors APPROVE EXPENDITURES, and that the County Auditor be authorized and directed to ISSUE CHECKS, against the various settlement of such claims as allowed:

GENERAL BASIC FUND

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 26,882.72

COLLECTION SVC CTR oth pay 1,056.70

IRS fed pay 56,090.24

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS def com 5,065.00

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS def com 2,412.50

SSA fica 94,437.78

BHC SHERIFF oth pay 375.25

CEDAR VALLEY UNITED WAY

oth pay 82.50

A TECH/FREEMAN ALARM svc 72.00

ADVANCED SYSTEMS INC svc 39.88

BICKLEY, MARK svc 1,140.00

BMC AGGREGATES supl 1,076.40

BRUSTKERN MICHAEL J rent 200.00

CBM MANAGED SVCS food 10,235.03

CDW GOVERNMENT INC supl 12,913.84

CITY OF CEDAR FALLS fuel 107.07

CITY OF CEDAR FALLS svc 39.00

CONTROL INSTALLATIONS OF IA

svc 1,013.31

COURIER publ 639.03

CTS LANGUAGELINK svc 416.52

DUNCAN, TARA svc 805.00

E CENTRAL IA RURAL ELEC

util 1,402.50

EHRLICH , BETH svc 410.50

EMSL ANALYTICAL INC svc 828.75

FASTENAL CO prts 1,329.62

FULLER, ANGELA svc 105.00

HARRIS FIREARMS supl 1,028.01

HD SUPL FACILITIES MAINT

maint 105.74

HUDSON, MICHAEL educ 217.24

IWI MOTOR PARTS prts 354.55

KARENS PRINT RITE svc 208.10

KEYSTONE LABS INC svc 124.50

KLENK, BRENDA L B svc 203.50

LA PORTE CITY PRINTING & DESIGN publ 730.24

LOCKSPERTS INC eq rpr 6.12

MANATTS supl 4,913.00

MCKESSON MEDICAL SURGICAL

supl 198.24

MENARDS CF supl 1,105.19

MENARDS WLOO supl 668.58

NEOPOST USA INC eq rent 117.00

NORTHLAND PRODUCTS CO

supl 716.25

O’KEEFE ELEVATOR CO INC

maint 260.00

P&K MIDWEST prts 1,491.12

PER MAR SECURITY SVCS

svc 1,666.08

RACOM CORP svc 3,066.60

RITE PRICE OFFICE SUPL INC

supl 989.13

SANDEES LTD svc 142.00

SCOTS SUPL CO INC supl 60.00

SHAHNAZ CORP rent 325.00

SLED SHED prts 266.74

THE SCOOP FEED & SUPL supl 10.88

WLOO COMM SCHOOLS supl 326.03

WD INVESTMENTS rent 275.00

ANDERSON-HOLMES TASHA mil 15.95

KURTENBACH, MARIANNE S

misc 105.97

ODONNELL, ELIZABETH educ 179.90

AFLAC ins 2,037.12

AFSCME IOWA COUNCIL 61

oth pay 602.55

COMMUNITY HEALTH CHARITIES IA oth pay 8.00

FIDELITY SECURITY LIFE INS CO

ins 2,434.13

IUPAT DISTRICT COUNCIL 81

oth pay 652.20

MADISON NATL LIFE INS ins 564.80

PECU oth pay 24,130.50

TEAMSTERS LOCAL UNION #238

oth pay 3,049.48

ABC EMBROIDERY svc 234.00

ABD PROPERTY MGMT rent 475.00

AGVANTAGE FS INC supl 358.61

AIR MANAGEMENT SUPL supl 124.00

AIRLINE AUTO prts 20.00

ALL STATE RENTAL eq rent 207.00

AMAZON CAPITAL SVCS INC

supl 4,253.58

AQUATICS & EXOTICS OF WLOO supl 6.98

BENTON BLDG CTR prts 53.79

BIG SPRINGS RANGE svc 40.00

BILL COLWELL FORD INC

eq rpr 3,922.71

BHC LANDFILL svc 288.19

BLACK HAWK RENTAL eq rent 219.95

BLACK HAWK WASTE DISPOSAL

svc 460.00

BOWEN, SHERYL JEAN reimb 1,593.32

CAMPBELL SUPL WLOO supl 97.96

CF UTILITIES util 54.74

CF UTILITIES data 589.71

CENTURYLINK tel 1,562.91

CENTURYLINK tel 87.88

CHRISTIE DOOR CO eq rpr 216.00

CLAYTON CO SHERIFF svc 74.64

CONSOLIDATED ENERGY HARTLAND fuel 4,039.89

COVERT TRACK GROUP INC

svc 5,025.00

CRAW DADDY OUTDOORS supl 319.84

CRESCENT ELECTRIC SUPL CO

supl 523.61

DICKEYS PRINTING svc 75.00

DOLLESLAGER RICK svc 300.00

DURATOVIC , SAMIR rent 250.00

E CENTRAL IA COOP supl 119.28

ECOLAB CTR eq rent 355.12

FEDEX svc 357.66

FIRESTONE PAYMENT CTR

eq rpr 16.89

GENERAL SHEET METAL WORKS INC supl 108.64

GIERKE ROBINSON CO prts 47.90

GFO ASSOC svc 150.00

THE SHREDDER svc 301.67

GROSSE STEEL CO supl 700.00

GROTE, JULIE educ 210.00

GRUNDY CO SHERIFF svc 52.90

HAWTHORNE HUTS rent 250.00

HELLMAN ASSOCIATES INC

svc 4,164.49

HOLIDAY INN DES MOINES AIRPORT misc 651.84

HOME DEPOT CREDIT SVCS

supl 104.20

IACE FIVE SEASONS MOBILE HOME PARK rent 200.00

IA DEPT OF INSPECTION supl 8.93

IA DEPT OF JUSTICE svc 62.00

IA DEPT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

svc 1,200.00

IA DEPT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

svc 300.00

IA HEARTLAND HABITAT FOR HUMANITY rent 200.00

IOWA PRISON INDUSTRIES supl 334.40

IA SEC OF STATE svc 30.00

U OF IA educ 1,983.08

U OF IA educ 3,600.00

U OF IA educ 1,650.00

U OF IA svc 206.00

U OF IA svc 2,220.00

JACOBSON, EMILY svc 1,575.00

JOHNSTON, AUBREY ref 50.00

LA PORTE MOTOR SUPL INC supl 14.39

LINN CO svc 394.50

LINN CO svc 2,083.37

LPC VETERINARY CLINIC svc 119.66

MERCYONE NE IA CLINIC svc 3,038.28

MERCYONE NE IA CLINIC svc 765.00

METZGER, PAIGE svc 1,575.00

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 154.22

MID AMERICAN ENERGY/SPEC ACCT util 75.00

MILE HIGH SHOOTING eq 7,416.00

MT VILLAGE APTSOUNT VILLAGE APARTMENTS rent 200.00

MURPHY TRACTOR & EQUIP CO

prts 71.64

NAPA AUTO PARTS prts 665.22

NE IA COMMUNITY COLLEGE

rent 80.00

OPERATION THRESHOLD rent 225.00

ORTHMANN, KRISTA svc 1,575.00

ORTMAN HOLLY svc 14.00

OVERHEAD DOOR CO OF WLOO INC eq rpr 95.00

PATHWAYS BEHAVIORAL SVCS svc 1,260.00

PEOPLES COMMUNITY HEALTH

svc 4,330.00

PHEASANTS FOREVER supl 1,374.00

POOL TECH, A WGHK INC CO

supl 342.68

QUICK MEDICAL eq 2,767.72

ROBINSON, DARIUS educ 141.18

SERIOUS SANITATION INC svc 265.00

SHERWIN WILLIAMS supl 692.71

SHRED-IT USA svc 16.23

STAPLES CREDIT PLAN supl 56.42

STAR EQUIPMENT LTD eq rent 2,584.34

STEERE, TRACY ref 20.00

STETSON BLDG PRODUCTS

svc 590.00

STOKES WELDING prts 354.00

STRATEGIC IMAGING eq 4,614.32

TAIBER, MOLLY ref 90.00

TERPSTRA SCHWAB, SADIE ref 90.00

MEADOWS EVENTS & CONFERENCE CTR misc 1,999.20

TRACTOR SUPL CO supl 79.99

TRACTOR SUPL CO supl 513.85

UNITY POINT – ALLEN HOSP svc 419.00

URBS DO IT BEST HDWR prts 178.11

US CELLULAR svc 1,677.12

US CELLULAR svc 233.05

WATERFALLS CAR WASH lbr 12.95

CITY OF WATERLOO misc 8,011.40

WATERLOO OIL CO fuel 5,289.52

WLOO WATER WORKS wtr 476.92

WAVERLY TIRE CO eq 1,168.00

WEBB CONCRETE INC supl 19,640.00

WEST PAYMENT CTR misc 109.15

WESTERN HOME COMMUNITIES

food 76.40

WESTERN HOME COMMUNITIES

food 88.39

WINDSTREAM IA COMMUNICATIONS svc 3,204.36

WOOLVERTON PRINTING CO

svc 212.00

YOUNG PLBG & HEATING CO

eq rpr 505.50

HALBACH STEVEN J educ 187.47

RIESBURG TIMMER JENNIFER

reimb 300.00

WALZ BRAD P educ 263.22

WILLIAMS BRIAN educ 196.44

GENERAL SUPPLEMENTAL FUND

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 239.00

IRS fed pay 374.79

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS def com 355.00

SSA fica 849.22

COURIER publ 1,479.31

FOUR OAKS INC svc 279.90

LUTHERAN SVCS OF IA svc 9,330.00

MATT PARROTT/STOREY KENWORTHY supl 5,165.56

FIDELITY SECURITY LIFE INS CO

ins 8.36

CENTRAL IA JUVENILE DET CTR svc 2,640.00

CLERK OF DISTRICT COURT

svc 1,454.07

COAST TO COAST COMPUTER PRODUCTS supl 991.84

IA SEC OF STATE supl 1,568.63

IA SEC OF STATE maint 15,694.18

N IA JUVENILE DET SVCS

svc 29,874.93

OFFICE DEPOT supl 546.41

RYDER TRANSPORTATION SVCS

eq rent 18.52

WINDSTREAM IA COMMUNICATIONS svc 15.33

COUNTY SERVICES FUND

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 900.00

IRS fed pay 1,509.32

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS def com 177.50

SSA fica 2,922.60

CEDAR VALLEY UNITED WAY

oth pay 10.00

RITE PRICE OFFICE SUPL INC

supl 28.85

DEWITT MARTINSON JANET mil 223.08

PAULSEN, MONICA mil 455.52

AFLAC ins 6.16

FIDELITY SECURITY LIFE INS CO

ins 89.13

IUPAT DISTRICT COUNCIL 81

oth pay 4.86

MADISON NATL LIFE INS ins 7.90

WINDSTREAM IA COMMUNICATIONS svc 99.64

SCHREIBER SUSAN mil 388.83

RURAL BASIC FUND

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 2,131.28

IRS fed pay 4,393.76

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS def com 125.00

SSA fica 7,234.60

AFLAC ins 188.46

FIDELITY SECURITY LIFE INS CO

ins 153.84

MADISON NATL LIFE INS ins 16.25

PECU oth pay 4,379.00

TEAMSTERS LOCAL UNION #238

oth pay 650.00

CITY OF WATERLOO svc 255.10

SECONDARY ROADS FUND

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 3,697.00

IRS fed pay 7,344.23

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS def com 230.00

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS def com 25.00

SSA fica 12,796.02

CEDAR VALLEY UNITED WAY

oth pay 25.00

ASPRO INC supl 557.28

B&B LOCK & KEY INC eq 8.28

BMC AGGREGATES supl 79,423.51

CITY OF CEDAR FALLS fuel 1,249.12

E CENTRAL IA RURAL ELEC util 19.37

KARENS PRINT RITE supl 8.00

MATT PARROTT/STOREY KENWORTHY supl 11.10

SUPERIOR WELDING SUPL supl 27.55

AFLAC ins 65.70

FIDELITY SECURITY LIFE INS CO

ins 461.52

MADISON NATL LIFE INS ins 65.70

PECU oth pay 1,552.50

TEAMSTERS LOCAL UNION #238

oth pay 1,254.00

ALL STATE RENTAL eq rent 20.00

AMAZON CAPITAL SVCS INC eq 462.62

BHC LANDFILL svc 46.69

CF UTILITIES util 5.03

CENTURYLINK tel 52.00

CENTURYLINK tel 180.66

CINTAS CORP svc 99.18

DONS TRUCK SALES INC prts 204.01

E CENTRAL IA COOP fuel 115.50

HARRISON TRUCK CTRS prts 271.36

IOWA PLAINS SIGNING INC

svc 82,208.83

LA PORTE MOTOR SUPL INC

prts 571.85

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 11.26

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 34.81

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 34.49

MUTUAL WHEEL CO eq 123.40

NAPA AUTO PARTS prts 821.06

OVERHEAD DOOR CO OF WLOO INC eq rpr 95.00

ROAD MACHINERY & SUPPLIES CO prts 139.92

SADLER POWER TRAIN INC eq 673.75

STETSON BLDG PRODUCTS

supl 714.31

STOKES WELDING supl 70.50

CITY OF WATERLOO fuel 501.62

WAVERLY TIRE CO prts 66.00

WINDSTREAM IA COMMUNICATIONS svc 32.52

JAIL COMMISSARY FUND

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 23.00

IRS fed pay 96.60

SSA fica 199.42

KEEFE SUPL CO supl 1,771.12

MCKEE FOODS food 91.48

US CELLULAR svc 703.93

CONSERVATION TRUST FUND MENARDS CF prts 197.52

MENARDS WLOO prts 59.94

BENTON BLDG CTR supl 23.44

COOK’S OUTDOORS eq 4,664.86

CRAW DADDY OUTDOORS

supl 1,329.88

GRAHAM, CAYLIN svc 1,500.00

JIM’S SPORT SHOP supl 31.90

RURAL WATER FUND

WLOO WATER WORKS svc 94.06

RURAL SEWER FUND

WLOO WATER WORKS svc 94.06

INSURANCE TRUST FUND

NAVITUS HEALTH SOLUTIONS

ins 13,278.54

NAVITUS HEALTH SOLUTIONS

ins 2,592.80

PREFERRED ONE INS CO

ins 297,760.36

PREFERRED ONE INS CO

ins 59,663.59

FLEXIBLE SPENDING FUND EMPLOYEE BENEFITS CORP

def com 1,780.77

SOLID WASTE ADMIN FUND

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 442.00

IRS fed pay 954.49

SSA fica 1,278.66

E911 SERVICE COMMISSION FUND BERGEN PLBG HEATING & COOLING INC eq rpr 578.89

CENTURYLINK tel 1,179.10

CENTURYLINK tel 32.85

CENTURYLINK tel 94.25

CENTURYLINK tel 43.80

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 303.57

EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT FUND

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 166.00

IRS fed pay 342.27

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS def com 50.00

SSA fica 575.62

CEDAR VALLEY UNITED WAY

oth pay 3.00

FIDELITY SECURITY LIFE INS CO

ins 8.36

CENTURYLINK svc 59.50

CENTURYLINK eq 528.51

EMERGENCY PREPAREDNESS CONSULTING svc 1,000.00

HAZARDOUS MAT REG TRAINING CTR util 1,403.80

MEDIACOM svc 136.90

US CELLULAR svc 181.43

CITY OF WATERLOO fuel 44.59

COUNTY ASSESSOR FUND

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 1,134.00

IRS fed pay 2,014.05

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS def com 1,445.00

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS def com 145.00

SSA fica 4,101.84

CEDAR VALLEY UNITED WAY

oth pay 1.00

BHC TREASURER svc 400.00

JOHNSON , TARA mil 61.59

SCHMIDT, LORI mil 130.26

WELLMARK ins 11,840.31

FIDELITY SECURITY LIFE INS CO ins 85.28

MADISON NATL LIFE INS ins 53.05

PECU oth pay 2,421.00

BHC ATTORNEY svc 20,000.00

COPYWORKS svc 1,062.36

ISAC educ 210.00

MARCO INC maint 185.23

TROTTER TRACY mil 80.66

CITY OF WATERLOO svc 511.74

WINDSTREAM IA COMMUNICATIONS svc 71.19

AYES: Schwartz, Trelka, White, Little.

NAYS: None.

ABSENT: Laylin.

Resolution adopted.

White moved the following resolution seconded by Schwartz.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Black Hawk County, that the Board of Supervisors APPROVE EXPENDITURES, and that Country View Care Facility be authorized and directed to ISSUE CHECKS, against the various settlements of such claims as allowed:

COUNTRY VIEW ENTERPRISE FUND BCG DATA SERVICES svc 408.10

AYES: Schwartz, Trelka, White, Little.

NAYS: None.

ABSENT: Laylin.

Resolution adopted.

Let the record show that Supervisor Laylin was present by telephone at 9:05.

RECEIVE PROJECT UPDATES FROM DEPARTMENT HEADS/ELECTED OFFICIALS. County Engineer Cathy Nicholas said that Grundy Road is in poor to fair condition, and rock will be placed on the 5.5 miles maintained by Black Hawk County starting tomorrow by contract rock haulers. She said she was using her department’s electronic message boards for various uses.

Veterans Affairs Director Yolando Loveless said that he was wearing his naval uniform because the captain and other crewmembers of the USS The Sullivans are in town. He said on Friday he would go to Cedar Rapids to attend a Center for Faith-Based Opportunity initiative on involving VA in the judicial system on behalf of veterans with mental health and other issues. He asked that if the public put on events for veterans that they would coordinate them through the VA office so that they could speak with one voice. Little suggested putting a message on the county website.

County Assessor T.J. Koenigsfeld said that applications for homestead, military and disabled veterans tax credits are due July 1, and his office mailed out 400 reminders for the business property tax credit and 3000 reminders for homestead credits.

Moved by Schwartz, seconded by White that the MINUTES of the Board Meeting held June 18, 2019 be and are hereby approved as submitted. Motion carried.

CONSENT AGENDA

White moved the following RESOLUTION seconded by Schwartz.

A. TO APPROVE, RECEIVE, PLACE ON FILE WITH THE COUNTY AUDITOR

1. The Board of Supervisors APPROVE INTERGOVERNMENTAL JOURNAL ENTRIES, and that the County Auditor be authorized and directed to TRANSFER monies within the various funds as submitted.

Transfer from Fund Amount Transfer to Fund Amount

SOCIAL SERVICES 7.60 GENERAL – DHS 7.60

SOCIAL SERVICES 114.45 GENERAL – DHS 114.45

SOCIAL SERVICES 137.65 GENERAL – DHS 137.65

SOCIAL SERVICES 12.25 GENERAL – DHS 12.25

GENERAL – DHS 12,309.59 GENERAL – MAINTENANCE 12,309.59

SECONDARY ROADS 156.00 GENERAL – SHERIFF 156.00

2. The CERTIFICATE OF INSURANCE for Advanced Systems.

3. The SALE OF EQUIPMENT from the Engineer’s Office for the following equipment: 1990 Miller Welder/Generator #109, fixed asset #8007090200.

B. TO RECEIVE AND PLACE ON FILE WITH THE COUNTY AUDITOR

1. The PROTEST ON PROPERTIES assessed for five million dollars are more as submitted by T.J. Koenigsfeld, Black Hawk County Assessor.

2. The PERMIT FOR UTILITY WORK WITHIN THE RIGHT-OF-WAY for Mid-American Energy, Waterloo, Iowa for placement of electric utility on County right-of-way along Sierra Dr. as recommended by Catherine Nicholas, County Engineer.

3. The COLLECTIVE BARGAINING AGREEMENT between Black Hawk County Conservation Board and American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees AFL-CIO, Local 679 effective July 1, 2019 through June 30, 2022.

4. The COLLECTIVE BARGAINING AGREEMENT between Black Hawk County Board of Health and American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees AFL-CIO, Local 679 effective July 1, 2019 through June 30, 2022.

C. TO APPROVE AND DIRECT THE CHAIR TO SIGN

1. The FIREWORKS PERMIT request by Bernard Schmitz for June 29, 2019 to be held at 9040 Young Road, Jesup, Iowa with Pyrotechnics done by Roger Downing.

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, Trelka, White, Little.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

CONSENT AGENDA ENDS

Trelka moved the following resolution seconded by White.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the CORRECTION to the three year CONTRACT EXTENSION between Black Hawk County and the Cedar Bend Humane Society effective July 1, 2019 through June 30, 2022 for Basic Animal Care Services at a rate of $27,285.96 per year ($2,273.83 per month) instead of $27,285.96 per year ($2,206.96 per month). Confined Animal Pickup Services at a rate of $38.60 for live deer and $25.75 for all other animals, Dead Animal Pickup Services in the amount of $38.60 for deer with a $60 disposal fee between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday with an additional rate of $50 for after-hours services, and with an annual increase of 1% for all contract fees for the unincorporated areas of Black Hawk County be approved and direct the Chair to sign for same and to receive and place on file the Certificate of Insurance with the County Auditor.

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, Trelka, White, Little.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

White moved the following resolution seconded by Schwartz.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED to approve and direct the chair to sign the MASTER COLLECTIVE BARGAINING AGREEMENT with BHC Unit IV (Secondary Roads Unit) represented by Teamsters Local 238 effective July 1, 2019 through June 30, 2022 be approved and for the Chair to sign.

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, Trelka, White, Little.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

White moved the following resolution seconded by Schwartz.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the AMENDMENT to the 28E AGREEMENT between Black Hawk County and Waterloo Waterworks (originally signed April 26, 1995) for the purpose of supplying water service to certain residents within the County and adding the legal descriptions for 8902 Dysart Road be approved and for the Chair to sign as recommended.

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, Trelka, White, Little.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

White moved the following resolution seconded by Trelka.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the ANIMAL AND WAIVER OF LIABILITY AGREEMENT between Black Hawk County and Matt Harris that transfers the ownership of a certain canine, Loki, to Matt Harris and releases and forever discharges Black Hawk County its agents, employees, heirs and assigns from any and all claims for injury, disability, loss, or property destruction that may occur to anyone, as a result of contact with or actions by the dog be approved and for the Chair to sign as recommended.

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, Trelka, White, Little.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

White moved the following resolution seconded by Schwartz.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the SUBSTANTIAL COMPLETION for the Attorney’s Collection Area Expansion Project (project awarded 4/16/19) received from Don Gardner Construction be approved as recommended by Rory Geving, Maintenance Superintendent.

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, Trelka, White, Little.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

White moved the following resolution seconded by Schwartz.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the AGREEMENT between Black Hawk County and Honeywell Building Solution, Golden Valley MN, for jail temperature and automation support for the term of July 1, 2019 through June 30, 2022 for the amount of $31,547.26 the first year, $32,493.67 the second year, and $33,468.48 for the third be approved and for the Chair to sign as recommended by Rory Geving, Maintenance Superintendent.

Little asked if this was an increase. Geving said yes, the previous agreement was for just under $29,000. He said that there are 105 pieces of equipment related to the system which county staff uses to control the building’s climate. He said Honeywell has done a good job of getting on site and maintaining the system.

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, Trelka, White, Little.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

Schwartz moved the following resolution seconded by Trelka.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the RENEWAL LETTER between Black Hawk County and National Insurance Services for providing long-term disability insurance for county Department Heads be approved and for the Chair to sign as recommended by Debi Bunger, Human Resources Director.

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, Trelka, White, Little.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

White moved the following resolution seconded by Trelka.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the JOINDER AGREEMENT between Black Hawk County and Madison National Life Insurance Company for providing life insurance coverage for county employees in the amount $15,000 be approved and for the Chair to sign as recommended by Debi Bunger, Human Resources Director.

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, Trelka, White, Little.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

Moved by Schwartz, seconded by White that the REVISION to the Bereavement Policy for Non-Bargaining Employees be approved as recommended by the Policy Review Committee. Motion carried.

White moved the following resolution seconded by Trelka.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the MINOR PLAT OF SURVEY submitted by William and Abby Herkelman to minor plat 11.1 acres located at S of 8902 Dysart Road into two lots. A 5.18 acres parcel zoned “A-R” Agriculture-Residential District and a 5.92 acres parcel is zoned “A” Agricultural District. The property in question is located at S of 8902 Dysart Road, approximately one mile South of the Dysart Road and E Schrock Road intersection, and if approved that the County Auditor be directed to certify a copy of this Resolution for the Black Hawk County Recorder.

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, Trelka, White, Little.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

ANY REPORTS OR INFORMATION FROM THE BOARD. Schwartz said the Middle Cedar River Watershed Authority meets tomorrow and will hopefully approve its plan, which will be shared with the supervisors when completed. He offered condolences on the passing of arts supporter and downtown Waterloo advocate Steve Mager.

On motion and vote the meeting adjourned.

Tom Little, Chair, Board of Supervisors

Grant Veeder, County Auditor