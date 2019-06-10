Waterloo, Iowa June 4, 2019

The Board of Supervisors of the County of Black Hawk, in the State of Iowa, met in regular adjourned meeting at the Courthouse in Waterloo, County Seat of said County, at nine o’clock (9:00) a.m., pursuant to law, to the rules of said Board, and to adjournment. The meeting was called to order and on roll call there were present: Linda Laylin, Chris Schwartz (via phone), Dan Trelka, Craig White and Tom Little, Chair.

Absent: None.

Unless otherwise noted, all actions were approved unanimously.

Moved by Laylin, seconded by Trelka that the AGENDA be received and place on file with the County Auditor as approved. Motion carried.

The Board of Supervisors acknowledged the following employees for years of service: James M. Weimer of the Conservation for 25 years of service; Jena R. Campbell of Consolidated Communications for 20 years of service.

Laylin moved the following resolution seconded by Trelka.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Black Hawk County, that the Board of Supervisors APPROVE EXPENDITURES, and that the County Auditor be authorized and directed to ISSUE CHECKS, against the various settlement of such claims as allowed:

GENERAL BASIC FUND

IA DEPT OF REV, state pay $26,258.90

IPERS, ipers $214,644.80

BICKLEY, MARK, svc $1,855.00

BMC AGGREGATES , supl $1,508.30

C&S REAL ESTATE, rent $200.00

CBM MANAGED SVCS, food $9,751.49

CHIEF, supl $89.99

DUNCAN, TARA, svc $245.00

FULLER, ANGELA, svc $210.00

HERNANDEZ , JASON, svc $2,205.00

JOHNSTONE SUPL, supl $60.03

KEYSTONE LABS INC, svc $2,160.00

KUCHENBERG, RANDALL, rent $275.00

MAIL SVCS, svc $4,205.50

MEADOW RIDGE WLOO, rent $275.00

MENARDS CF, misc $183.75

MENARDS WLOO, misc $7.52

O’KEEFE ELEVATOR CO INC, svc

$1,015.00

PER MAR SECURITY SVCS, svc

$1,822.28

RACOM CORP, eq $1,205.80

RED CEDAR PROPERTIES, rent

$145.00

RITE PRICE OFFICE SUPL INC, supl

$45.95

ROCK STAR REAL ESTATE , rent

$425.00

SUPERIOR WELDING SUPL, svc

$609.16

T&C CLEANING INC, svc $19,166.66

WEBER PAPER CO, supl $117.20

ABD PROPERTY MGMT, rent $625.00

AMAZON CAPITAL SVCS INC, supl

$78.27

AT&T, svc $270.27

BROWNELLS INC, prts $685.47

BUCHANAN CO SHERIFF, svc $37.82

BUTLER CO SHERIFF, svc $62.10

CALHOON, RICK L, svc $112.28

CF UTILITIES, util $184.86

CLAYTON CO SHERIFF, svc $153.92

CORINTHIAN SVCS OF IA, svc

$1,000.00

DICKEYS PRINTING, supl $285.00

EMMET CO, svc $42.00

ENGAGING INQUIRY , svc $10,000.00

EVELAND JOHN, rent $200.00

GALLS, supl $506.07

GRAYBILL BRETT, rent $425.00

HENNEPIN CO SHERIFF, svc $80.00

HISTORIC BRUCE FUNERAL HOME,

svc $200.00

INTOXIMETERS INC, supl $95.00

IA DEPT OF TRANSPORTATION, svc

$2,000,000.00

IOWA LAW ENFORCEMENT ACADEMY,

svc $150.00

JOHNSON CO, svc $3,658.00

KOCH BROTHERS, supl $265.58

LEXISNEXIS MATTHEW BENDER, supl

$513.81

LIFE STRATEGIES LLC MGMT, educ

$3,500.00

MID AMERICAN ENERGY, util $100.00

MID AMERICAN ENERGY/SPEC ACCT,

util $845.49

NORTH STAR REALTORS , rent $450.00

PICHONE, CHERIE, rent $250.00

QUALITY CONCRETE CONSTRUCTION, rent $300.00

RUSSELL LAMSON LTD PARTNERSHIP,

rent $225.00

SCOTT FOSTER MAXINE, rent $300.00

SHROYER, DON, supl $27.22

SPAHN AND ROSE LUMBER CO, supl

$1,953.95

STANARD & ASSOCIATES INC, svc

$202.50

SVS INVESTMENTS, rent $250.00

WLOO WATER WORKS, wtr $5,388.65

WLOO WATER WORKS, wtr $353.41

WLOO WATER WORKS, util $64.77

WHITLATCH, PATRICIA, rent $363.00

HEATH WILLIAM, misc $65.00

GENERAL SUPPLEMENTAL FUND

IA DEPT OF REV, state pay $240.00

IPERS, ipers $1,840.76

SHOWALTER, KAREN, mil $358.35

COUNTY SERVICES FUND

IA DEPT OF REV, state pay $887.60

IPERS, ipers $6,299.15

RURAL BASIC FUND

IA DEPT OF REV, state pay $2,034.50

IPERS, ipers $19,312.72

SECONDARY ROADS FUND

IA DEPT OF REV, state pay $3,580.00

IPERS, ipers $26,778.69

ACCESS SYSTEMS, supl $218.99

ASPRO INC, svc $43,592.27

BLACK HILLS ENERGY, util $110.24

BLACKSTRAP INC, supl $3,005.60

BMC AGGREGATES , supl $28,202.85

IA REGIONAL UTILITIES ASSOC, wtr

$38.03

MATT PARROTT/STOREY KENWORTHY, supl $45.35

MENARDS CF, misc $73.86

SUPERIOR WELDING SUPL, supl

$102.50

BHC LANDFILL, svc $778.82

CF UTILITIES, util $74.62

CINTAS CORP, svc $33.06

FILTER AND SYSTEMS INC, eq

$1,384.60

IA DEPT OF TRANSPORTATION, svc

$500,000.00

KAUFMAN, KEVIN, reimb $1,189.00

LA PORTE CITY UTILITIES, util $273.91

LA PORTE MOTOR SUPL INC, supl

$265.08

MID AMERICAN ENERGY, util $19.09

MID AMERICAN ENERGY, util $10.39

MID AMERICAN ENERGY, util $17.52

MID AMERICAN ENERGY, util $10.80

MID AMERICAN ENERGY, util $90.94

MID AMERICAN ENERGY, util $10.86

MITCHELL1, svc $220.00

MURPHY TRACTOR & EQUIP CO, eq

$1,627.50

NAPA AUTO PARTS, prts $719.46

VERIZON WIRELESS, svc $601.23

JAIL COMMISSARY FUND

IA DEPT OF REV, state pay $32.00

IPERS, ipers $390.97

KEEFE SUPL CO, food $102.84

MCKEE FOODS, food $47.16

LABSOURCE INC, supl $1,992.00

ROADS & BRIDGES-DS FUND

BANKERS TRUST, fees/int

$3,171,564.23

SOLID WASTE-GO BONDS FUND

BANKERS TRUST, fees/int

$1,227,400.00

EMA RADIO SYSTEM-GO BONDS FUND

BANKERS TRUST, fees/int

$1,421,400.00

CAPITAL IMPROVEMENT PLAN FUND

BANKERS TRUST, fees/int $1,445,195.15

RURAL SEWER FUND

BANKERS TRUST, fees/int $97,150.00

INSURANCE TRUST FUND

NAVITUS HEALTH SOLUTIONS, ins

$17,473.98

EMPLOYEE BENEFITS CORP, ins

$108.00

PREFERRED ONE INS CO, ins

$48,279.02

DELTA DENTAL PLAN OF IA, ins

$25,740.00

FLEXIBLE SPENDING FUND

EMPLOYEE BENEFITS CORP, flx sp

$684.60

EMPLOYEE BENEFITS CORP, flx sp

$1,569.08

SOLID WASTE ADMIN FUND

IA DEPT OF REV, state pay $503.00

IPERS, ipers $2,706.76

EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT FUND

IA DEP TOF REV, state pay $165.00

IPERS, ipers $1,199.48

COUNTY ASSESSOR FUND

IA DEPT OF REV, state pay $1,257.00

IPERS, ipers $8,903.03

VISA, misc $68.95

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, Trelka, White, Little.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

RECEIVE PROJECT UPDATES FROM DEPARTMENT HEADS/ELECTED OFFICIALS

County Engineer Catherine Nicholas reported that the gravel roads are slowly improving and working five 10-hour days is helping. The Marquis Road project from Raymond Road to Hwy. 281 will hopefully be completed by the end of this week. Work on the Raymond Road overpass at Hwy. 20/380 continues. Nicholas urges the public to obey the barricades and stay away. A recent attempt to drive in the marked area resulted in a car catching on fire. Sheriff Tony Thompson said there was a fatality on a gravel road in the county. Investigation by his staff and County Engineer Catherine Nicholas found that it was not due to (bad) road conditions. Thompson also indicated they are stepping up enforcement at the Raymond overpass area. Veteran Affairs Director Yolando Loveless said he is thankful to some great Black Hawk County citizens who have donated $1,000 from the motorcycle ride this weekend. They also received a $9,000 grant for the ramps. The park luncheons on Thursdays are going well.

Moved by Laylin, seconded by Trelka that the MINUTES of the Board Meeting held May 28, 2019 be and are hereby approved as submitted. Motion carried.

CONSENT AGENDA

White moved the following RESOLUTION seconded by Laylin.

A. TO APPROVE, RECEIVE, PLACE ON FILE WITH THE COUNTY AUDITOR

1. The Board of Supervisors APPROVE INTERGOVERNMENTAL JOURNAL ENTRIES, and that the County Auditor be authorized and directed to TRANSFER monies within the various funds as submitted. (None submitted)

2. The PAYROLL ADJUSTMENTS submitted by the various departments and the County Auditor be authorized and directed to adjust his records accordingly.

NAME, DEPT. POSITION FROM TO DATE CHANGE

SHERIFF, Tony Thompson

BROOME, SAMUEL H BOOKING CLERK 18.69 18.69 5/28/2019 NEW HIRE

STAHLEY, JULIE R CIVILIAN DETENTION OFFICER 18.69 18.69 5/29/2019 TERMINATION PENDING

THORN, TANYA B OFFICE SPECIALIST 19.78 19.78 5/30/2019 TERMINATION PENDING

ENGINEER, Cathy Nicholas

BREHM, CARTER A SEASONAL – CIVIL ENG TECH AIDE 15 15 5/20/2019 NEW HIRE

MARKEY, CODY A LABORER / EQUIP OP I 19.53 19.53 5/20/2019 NEW HIRE

3. The CERTIFICATE OF INSURANCE for C J Moyna & Sons and Radio Communications.

B. TO RECEIVE AND PLACE ON FILE WITH THE COUNTY AUDITOR

1. The MANURE MANAGEMENT PLAN (MMP) update submitted by Dave Rottinghaus d/b/a 5R Livestock LLC Facility ID #68951 located in Spring Creek Township, Section Seven (7) at 8635 Bryan Road, La Porte City, in Black Hawk County pursuant to 567 Iowa Administrative Code §455B.

2. The MANURE MANAGEMENT PLAN (MMP) update submitted by Ed Notebloom Facility ID #67334 located at Acker Rd, Hudson, in Black Hawk County pursuant to 567 Iowa Administrative Code §455B.

3. The PERMIT FOR UTILITY WORK WITHIN THE RIGHT-OF-WAY for Windstream Iowa Communications, Little Rock, AR for placement of underground communication/telephone wire on County right-of-way at 1922 W. Washburn Rd. as recommended by Catherine Nicholas, County Engineer.

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, Trelka, White, Little.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

CONSENT AGENDA ENDS

Ben Delagardelle d/b/a Urban Services, Inc. gave his monthly Washburn Sanitary Sewer System update. He reported for March, April and May including flow monitoring, monthly operating report submission to the Department of Natural Resources, pre-discharge sampling, wildlife control on the banks of the lagoon, the quarterly influents sample and lagoon discharge. In March there were two locates and five service calls while April had twenty-three locates and five service calls. Future projects include at the next discharge and equalization repairing the rip rap near discharge pipes. Some of the rip rap will be removed, silt and sludge cleaned out and rip rap replaced as needed. Also in the area between lagoons there are valves and pipes that operate the system. Frost and ice have pushed one side of the pipes into the manhole so that will have to be repaired.

Laylin moved the following resolution seconded by Trelka.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the BEST BID received from Waste Management, Independence, IA for waste removal services for monthly charge of $1,841.78 be approved and for the chair to sign the contract, conditional to the receipt of the certificate of insurance as recommended by Rory Geving, Maintenance Superintendent. Geving said they received three bids and this is the low bid. It is a three year contract at the same amount for each year and includes an option for two more years.

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, Trelka, White, Little.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

Laylin moved the following resolution seconded by White.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the BEST BID received from Presto-X, Marion, IA for pest control services for monthly charge of $274.00 be approved and for the chair to sign the contract, conditional to the receipt of the certificate of insurance as recommended by Rory Geving, Maintenance Superintendent. Geving said they received five bids and this is the low bid. It is a three year contract at the same amount for each year and includes an option for two more years. Trelka asked what kind of rodents have been found. Geving indicated mostly mice but have seen ants and bed bugs.

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, Trelka, White, Little.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

Trelka moved the following resolution seconded by Laylin.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the BEST BID received from Service Roofing, Inc., Waterloo, IA, for roof repairs at the Pinecrest facility for the amount of $4,900.00 be approved as recommended by Rory Geving, Maintenance Superintendent. Geving said this was to repair a 185 square foot area on the roof that was damaged by ice. There is also some interior damage in a stairwell that will likely be repaired in-house.

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, Trelka, White, Little.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

White moved the following resolution seconded by Trelka.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the SUBSTANTIAL COMPLETION for the 1st Floor Pinecrest Restroom Remodel Project (project awarded 2/5/19) as received from AHTS Architects and Koch Construction be approved and for the Chair to sign for same as recommended by Rory Geving, Maintenance Superintendent.

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, Trelka, White, Little.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

White moved the following resolution seconded by Trelka.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the TAXES DUE AND PAYABLE of the submitted persons, as indicated, including special assessments, and rates or charges, including interest, fees and cost, in accordance with the provision of §427.9 of the Code of Iowa, be suspended and that future property taxes on property owned by the persons will be suspended for such time as the persons remains the owner of the parcels, and during the period the persons receives assistance as described in §427.9 of the Code of Iowa.

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, Trelka, White, Little.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

Laylin moved the following resolution seconded by Trelka.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the 90 DAY EMBARGO authorizing weight restrictions of vehicles to be operated in Black Hawk County as provided under §321.236(8), §321.255, §321.471 and §321.473 of the Code Of Iowa effective from May 24, 2019 for Ninety (90) days or until rescinded if conditions warrant on Young Road/Birdland Drive between Raymond Road and Gilbertville Road for a limit of 10 tons, approved and direct the Chair to sign for same as recommended by Catherine Nicholas, County Engineer. Nicholas said this is to protect the seal coated roads in the Raymar Addition from damage due to the extra traffic they will likely have due to the Raymond Road Hwy. 20/380 overpass project. The embargo would be removed once the overpass project is completed.

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, Trelka, White, Little.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

White moved the following resolution seconded by Trelka.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the EMERGENCY REPAIR for the Pinecrest 5th Floor AC Unit repaired by Young Plumping & Heating, Waterloo, IA, for a repair cost of $4,314.00 be approved as recommended by Rory Geving, Maintenance Superintendent. Geving said this was an emergency situation to replace a five-ton compressor that they started on Friday and will wrap up today.

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, Trelka, White, Little.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

White moved the following resolution seconded by Laylin.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the AMENDMENT #1 to the Black Hawk County Secondary Roads Fiscal Year 2020 Five Year Program which changed the funding source of Bridge Project #1606 Kimball Ave be approved and direct the Chair to sign for same as recommended by Catherine Nicholas, County Engineer. Nicholas said this is paperwork needed to correctly state the change of funding source since this includes Federal Bridge money.

AYES: Laylin, Schwartz, Trelka, White, Little.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

ANY REPORTS OR INFORMATION FROM THE BOARD: White said Thursday is the 75th Anniversary of D-Day and a few of the greatest generation are still alive. Laylin spoke with an Iowa Counties Information Technology (ICIT) representative regarding the assessment of the Information Technology Department that could occur as early as August. It will likely be a team of eight for two days. They would report back in 2-3 weeks after the review.

On motion and vote the meeting adjourned at 9:28 am.

Tom Little, Chair, Board of Supervisors Helen R. Steffen, Systems/Real Estate Tax Manager