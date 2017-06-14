Waterloo, Iowa June 6, 2017
The Board of Supervisors of the County of Black Hawk, in the State of Iowa, met in regular adjourned meeting at the Courthouse in Waterloo, County Seat of said County, at nine o’clock (9:00) a.m., pursuant to law, to the rules of said Board, and to adjournment. The meeting was called to order and on roll call there were present: Frank Magsamen, Chair; Linda Laylin, Tom Little, Chris Schwartz and Craig White.
Absent: None.
Unless otherwise noted, all actions were approved unanimously.
Moved by Little, seconded by White that the AGENDA be received and place on file with the County Auditor as approved. Motion carried.
The Board of Supervisors acknowledged the following employees for years of service: Stanley Swingen of the Conservation Department for thirty years.
White moved the following resolution seconded by Little.
BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Black Hawk County, that the Board of Supervisors APPROVE EXPENDITURES, and that the County Auditor be authorized and directed to ISSUE CHECKS, against the various settlement of such claims as allowed:
|GENERAL BASIC FUND
|12272
|SCHMIDT RITA
|reimb
|67.08
|12302
|BANKERS TRUST
|pmt
|1,840.00
|12303
|BANKERS TRUST
|pmt
|250.00
|12304
|BANKERS TRUST
|pmt
|320,000.00
|12338
|IPERS
|ipers
|81,597.58
|12339
|ANGEL CHARLES L
|svc
|160.00
|12341
|BICKLEY, MARK
|svc
|625.00
|12345
|CBM MANAGED SVCS
|food
|9,315.44
|12346
|CDW GOVERNMENT INC
|svc
|1,393.58
|12347
|CENTRAL IA WATER ASSOC
|wtr
|150.34
|12348
|DUNCAN, TARA
|svc
|385.00
|12349
|DWD INVESTMENTS
|rent
|575.00
|12350
|FULLER, ANGELA
|svc
|770.00
|12354
|KRUSE DAVID
|rent
|525.00
|12355
|MARCO INC
|maint
|43.99
|12358
|MENARDS WLOO
|supl
|8.99
|12359
|NEOPOST USA INC
|supl
|399.99
|12360
|O’KEEFE ELEVATOR CO INC
|svc
|1,046.87
|12361
|P&M REAL ESTATE
|rent
|250.00
|12362
|PATTERSON DENTAL SUPL INC
|supl
|1,921.12
|12363
|PEHL, KRISTIN
|rent
|200.00
|12364
|PTS OF AMERICA
|svc
|5,027.70
|12365
|RITE PRICE OFFICE SUPL INC
|supl
|588.79
|12366
|SCHROCK PROPERTIES
|rent
|200.00
|12368
|SHOFF, MEAGAN M
|svc
|35.00
|12369
|SLED SHED
|prts/lbr
|29.03
|12371
|T&C CLEANING INC
|svcs
|19,166.66
|301555
|FIDELITY SECURITY LIFE INS CO
|ins
|2,602.42
|301556
|ABD PROPERTY MMT
|rent
|200.00
|301557
|AT&T
|svc
|237.69
|301559
|BLACK HAWK MEMORIAL CO INC
|supl
|255.00
|301560
|BURLINGTON TRAILWAYS
|svc
|311.00
|301561
|C&S REAL ESTATE
|rent
|250.00
|301562
|CAMPBELL SUPL WLOO
|eq
|539.99
|301563
|CEDAR CREST APTS
|rent
|362.50
|301564
|CF UTILITIES
|util
|265.70
|301566
|CENTRAL IA JUV DET CTR
|svc
|2,300.00
|301567
|CHRISTOPHERSON RENTALS
|rent
|250.00
|301568
|CINTAS CORP
|svc
|23.90
|301569
|CINTAS FIRST AID & SAFETY
|supl
|48.61
|301570
|CLARK DEVELOPMENT
|rent
|200.00
|301571
|COST ADVISORY SVCS INC
|alloc
|8,900.00
|301572
|COURIER
|publ
|2,143.18
|301573
|CRESCENT ELECTRIC SUPL CO
|supl
|287.84
|301574
|DEWBERRY ARCHITECTS INC
|svc
|0.00
|301575
|DIGITAL OFFICE SOLUTIONS
|svc
|173.80
|301576
|CITY OF ELK RUN HGTS
|svc
|100.00
|301577
|GENERAL SHEET METAL WORKS INC
|prts
|37.00
|301578
|GRUNDY CO
|svc
|2,875.09
|301580
|HOLIDAY INN DOWNTOWN
|educ
|411.60
|301583
|LIBERTEL ASSOCIATES
|svc
|353.00
|301584
|LINDA HALL LAW FIRM & MEDIATION SVCS
|svc
|144.00
|301587
|MID AMERICAN ENERGY
|util
|5,072.21
|301588
|MID AMERICAN ENERGY/SPEC ACCT
|util
|250.00
|301593
|NAGLE SIGNS INC
|supl
|358.20
|301595
|NORTH STAR REALTORS
|rent
|450.00
|301596
|OPERATION THRESHOLD
|rent
|250.00
|301597
|PALMER COMMUNITY HEALTH
|svc
|731.25
|301598
|PALMER LEIGH PROPERTIES
|rent
|225.00
|301599
|PITZENBERGER ANTHONY
|rent
|200.00
|301600
|POWESHIEK WATER ASSOC
|wtr
|501.50
|301605
|SHRED MASTER INC
|svc
|99.68
|301607
|SUCCESSLINK
|svc
|14,882.33
|301608
|TRADEMARK REAL ESTATE GRP
|rent
|200.00
|301609
|UNION COMM SCHOOLS
|ref
|210.00
|301610
|UNITY POINT – ALLEN HOSPITAL
|svc
|1,125.00
|301612
|VERIZON WIRELESS
|data
|160.04
|301613
|VISA
|misc
|9.23
|301615
|WLOO WATER WORKS
|wtr
|5,498.34
|301616
|WLOO WATER WORKS
|wtr
|464.57
|301618
|XPRESSIONS
|supl
|29.25
|301619
|BUEHNER, PAULA
|ref
|65.00
|301621
|KOTAKONDA, SRIVATSALA
|ref
|120.00
|301622
|MASON, SYDNEY
|ref
|50.00
|301623
|PHILLIPS, RACHEL
|ref
|65.00
|301624
|RICK REUTER, REUTER CONSTRUCTION
|svc
|24.00
|301625
|SALE, CHRIS
|ref
|50.00
|GENERAL SUPPLEMENTAL FUND
|12375
|SHOWALTER, KAREN
|reimb
|94.80
|COUNTY SERVICES FUND
|12373
|BATES, FELICIA
|supl
|274.58
|12374
|DOWELL KAREN
|reimb
|309.68
|301555
|FIDELITY SECURITY LIFE INS CO
|ins
|95.99
|RURAL BASIC FUND
|301555
|FIDELITY SECURITY LIFE INS CO
|ins
|157.07
|301614
|CITY OF WATERLOO
|svc
|8,746.17
|SECONDARY ROADS FUND
|12340
|ANTON SALES
|hdwr
|272.77
|12342
|BLACK HILLS ENERGY
|fuel
|60.77
|12343
|BMC AGGREGATES
|supl
|19,685.17
|12347
|CENTRAL IA WATER ASSOC
|wtr
|36.92
|12351
|G&K SERVICES
|svc
|28.70
|12352
|KARENS PRINT RITE
|supl
|15.00
|12358
|MENARDS WLOO
|supl
|81.79
|12367
|SCOTT VAN KEPPEL
|eq
|432.58
|12370
|SUPERIOR WELDING SUPL
|supl
|133.40
|301555
|FIDELITY SECURITY LIFE INS CO
|ins
|442.68
|301558
|BHC LANDFILL
|svc
|281.30
|301562
|CAMPBELL SUPL WLOO
|supl
|93.07
|301565
|CEDAR RIVER MILLING CO
|supl
|350.00
|301581
|HOTSY EQUIP CO INC
|eq
|22.44
|301582
|LPC UTILITIES
|util
|236.68
|301585
|MCDONALD SUPPLY CO
|supl
|48.91
|301586
|MEDIACOM
|svc
|129.95
|301587
|MID AMERICAN ENERGY
|util
|114.35
|301590
|MIDWEST WHEEL COMPANIES
|supl
|21.20
|301591
|MITCHELL1
|svc
|210.00
|301592
|MURPHY TRACTOR & EQUIP CO
|eq
|273.69
|301594
|NAPA AUTO PARTS
|prts
|20.95
|301603
|SADLER POWER TRAIN INC
|eq
|80.10
|301606
|STOKES WELDING
|eq
|554.75
|301612
|VERIZON WIRELESS
|svc
|908.04
|RESOURCE/ENHANCE/PROTECT FUND
|301564
|CF UTILITIES
|svc
|3,178.28
|JAIL COMMISSARY FUND
|12344
|BOB BARKER CO INC
|supl
|101.66
|12353
|KEEFE SUPL CO
|supl
|1,621.30
|12356
|MCKEE FOODS
|food
|60.10
|CONSERVATION FUND
|301620
|JOHNSON, DENNIS
|reimb
|72.00
|ROADS & BRIDGES-DS FUND
|12282
|BANKERS TRUST
|pmt
|99,603.17
|12283
|BANKERS TRUST
|pmt
|202.50
|12284
|BANKERS TRUST
|pmt
|445,500.00
|12286
|BANKERS TRUST
|pmt
|3,284,550.00
|12290
|BANKERS TRUST
|pmt
|16,060.28
|12291
|BANKERS TRUST
|pmt
|192.50
|12292
|BANKERS TRUST
|pmt
|358,050.00
|12293
|BANKERS TRUST
|pmt
|73,268.75
|12294
|BANKERS TRUST
|pmt
|250.00
|12295
|BANKERS TRUST
|pmt
|660,000.00
|12299
|BANKERS TRUST
|pmt
|71,965.63
|12300
|BANKERS TRUST
|pmt
|227.50
|12301
|BANKERS TRUST
|pmt
|360,000.00
|12311
|BANKERS TRUST
|pmt
|6,650.00
|12312
|BANKERS TRUST
|pmt
|204.37
|12313
|BANKERS TRUST
|pmt
|340,000.00
|12320
|BANKERS TRUST
|pmt
|26,825.00
|12321
|BANKERS TRUST
|pmt
|25.00
|12322
|BANKERS TRUST
|pmt
|260,000.00
|12332
|BANKERS TRUST
|pmt
|56,498.00
|12333
|BANKERS TRUST
|pmt
|205.00
|12334
|BANKERS TRUST
|pmt
|770,800.00
|12337
|BANKERS TRUST
|pmt
|405.00
|E911-GO BONDS FUND
|12326
|BANKERS TRUST
|pmt
|20,375.00
|12327
|BANKERS TRUST
|pmt
|25.00
|12328
|BANKERS TRUST
|pmt
|400,000.00
|SOLID WASTE-GO BONDS FUND
|12314
|BANKERS TRUST
|pmt
|36,150.00
|12315
|BANKERS TRUST
|pmt
|250.00
|12316
|BANKERS TRUST
|pmt
|1,195,000.00
|EMA RADIO SYSEM-GO BONDS
|12323
|BANKERS TRUST
|pmt
|124,850.00
|12324
|BANKERS TRUST
|pmt
|150.00
|12325
|BANKERS TRUST
|pmt
|1,305,000.00
|CAPITAL IMPROVEMENT PLAN FUND
|12273
|BANKERS TRUST
|pmt
|3,395.00
|12274
|BANKERS TRUST
|pmt
|142.50
|12275
|BANKERS TRUST
|pmt
|175,000.00
|12279
|BANKERS TRUST
|pmt
|23,363.71
|12280
|BANKERS TRUST
|pmt
|47.50
|12281
|BANKERS TRUST
|pmt
|104,500.00
|12285
|BANKERS TRUST
|pmt
|770,450.00
|12287
|BANKERS TRUST
|pmt
|4,797.22
|12288
|BANKERS TRUST
|pmt
|57.50
|12289
|BANKERS TRUST
|pmt
|106,950.00
|12296
|BANKERS TRUST
|pmt
|7,125.00
|12297
|BANKERS TRUST
|pmt
|22.50
|12298
|BANKERS TRUST
|pmt
|90,000.00
|12305
|BANKERS TRUST
|pmt
|850.00
|12306
|BANKERS TRUST
|pmt
|250.00
|12307
|BANKERS TRUST
|pmt
|170,000.00
|12308
|BANKERS TRUST
|pmt
|1,500.00
|12309
|BANKERS TRUST
|pmt
|45.63
|12310
|BANKERS TRUST
|pmt
|70,000.00
|12317
|BANKERS TRUST
|pmt
|50,525.00
|12318
|BANKERS TRUST
|pmt
|50.00
|12319
|BANKERS TRUST
|pmt
|520,000.00
|12329
|BANKERS TRUST
|pmt
|12,402.00
|12330
|BANKERS TRUST
|pmt
|45.00
|12331
|BANKERS TRUST
|pmt
|169,200.00
|12337
|BANKERS TRUST
|pmt
|95.00
|CAPITAL IMPROVEMENT PLAN FUND
|301574
|DEWBERRY ARCHITECTS INC
|svc
|3,000.00
|301604
|SHIVE HATTERY CO INC
|svc
|3,187.50
|RURAL SEWER FUND
|12276
|BANKERS TRUST
|pmt
|5,522.25
|12277
|BANKERS TRUST
|pmt
|107.50
|12278
|BANKERS TRUST
|pmt
|90,000.00
|12372
|URBAN SERVICES
|svcs
|1,045.00
|INSURANCE TRUST FUND
|12335
|NAVITUS HEALTH SOLUTIONS
|ins
|34,536.73
|12336
|PREFERRED ONE INS CO
|ins
|98,825.45
|301554
|DELTA DENTAL PLAN OF IA
|ins
|29,490.90
|SELF-INSURED/LIAB,PROP ETC FUND
|301589
|MIDWEST FOAM & INSULATION INC
|eq rpr
|7,600.00
|E911 SERVICE COMMISSION FUND
|301564
|CF UTILITIES
|util
|183.84
|301587
|MID AMERICAN ENERGY
|util
|156.53
|EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT FUND
|301555
|FIDELITY SECURITY LIFE INS CO
|ins
|9.51
|301611
|US BANK
|fuel
|200.19
|COUNTY ASSESSOR FUND
|12357
|MCNAMEE, LORI
|mil
|59.40
|301555
|FIDELITY SECURITY LIFE INS CO
|ins
|82.26
|301579
|HOLDIMAN CRAIG A
|mil
|23.76
|301601
|REISINGER , ROBERT
|mil
|38.88
|301602
|RUNYAN, SAM
|mil
|130.68
|301613
|VISA
|supl
|497.89
|301617
|WELTZIN DONNA JEAN
|mil
|259.20
AYES: Laylin, Little, Schwartz, White, Magsamen.
NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.
Laylin moved the following resolution seconded by Schwartz.
BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Black Hawk County, that the Board of Supervisors APPROVE EXPENDITURES, and that Country View Care Facility be authorized and directed to ISSUE CHECKS, against the various settlements of such claims as allowed:
|COUNTRY VIEW ENTERPRISE FUND
|18954
|AABLE PEST CONTROL INC
|svc
|415.50
|18955
|ANDERSON ERICKSON DAIRY
|food
|686.94
|18956
|BHC TREASURER
|util
|206.96
|18957
|BRIGGS HEALTHCARE
|supl
|43.45
|18958
|CBS STAFFING
|svc
|1,060.50
|18959
|CENTURYLINK
|util
|50.92
|18960
|CJM FINANCIAL INC
|svc
|863.25
|18961
|CREST HEALTHCARE SUPL
|supl
|154.35
|18962
|DENNIS COLEMAN
|mile
|240.63
|18963
|DIRECTV
|util
|610.19
|18964
|EARTHGRAINS BAKING CO
|food
|121.44
|18965
|FIX TIRE CO
|eq rpr
|1,795.54
|18966
|GRAPETREE MEDICAL STAFFING,INC
|svc
|330.00
|18967
|HD SUPPLY FACILITIES MAINT LTD
|supl
|911.66
|18968
|HELPING HANDS HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS
|svc
|7,003.75
|18970
|MARTIN BROS
|food/supl
|12,548.43
|18971
|MENARDS CF
|supl
|148.16
|18972
|MIDAMERICAN ENERGY CO
|util
|6,344.15
|18973
|RITE PRICE OFFICE SUPL
|supl
|491.29
|18974
|STAPLES ADVANTAGE
|supl
|99.99
|18975
|UNITYPOINT AT HOME
|supl
|144.38
|18977
|UNITYPOINT AT HOME WLOO
|supl
|2,317.97
|18978
|UNITYPOINT CLINIC PSYCHIATRY
|svc
|120.00
|18979
|WLOO COMM SCHOOL DIST
|svc
|22.00
|18980
|WLOO WATER WORKS
|util
|2,281.31
|18981
|WITHAM AUTO CTR
|eq rpr
|3,794.35
AYES: Laylin, Little, Schwartz, White, Magsamen.
NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.
RECEIVE PROJECT UPDATES FROM DEPARTMENT HEADS/ELECTED OFFICIALS. County Engineer Cathy Nicholas said that the Raymond Road shouldering project is complete, that the cold in-place recycling of West 27th Street is finished, and that road is open while it cures, preparatory to receiving a layer of new asphalt; that the cold in-place recycling of Poyner Road (West) is being finished, and the ramps to I-380 should be open on Thursday; Hammond Road should be closed for a few more months for its bridge reconstruction, and Eldora Road west of Hudson will be closed for about a week for a culvert replacement.
Moved by Schwartz, seconded by Laylin that the MINUTES of the Board Meeting held May 30, 2017 and June 1, 2017 be and are hereby approved as submitted. Motion carried.
CONSENT AGENDA
White moved the following RESOLUTION seconded by Little.
- TO APPROVE, RECEIVE, PLACE ON FILE WITH THE COUNTY AUDITOR
- The Board of Supervisors APPROVE INTERGOVERNMENTAL JOURNAL ENTRIES, and that the County Auditor be authorized and directed to TRANSFER monies within the various funds as submitted.
|Transfer from Fund
|Amount
|Transfer to Fund
|Amount
|SECONDARY ROADS
|321,840.00
|GENERAL BASIC
|321,840.00
|COUNTY SOCIAL SERVICES
|162.21
|GENERAL BASIC
|162.21
- The PAYROLL ADJUSTMENTS submitted by the various departments and the County Auditor be authorized and directed to adjust his records accordingly.
|DEPT., NAME, TITLE
|Base Salary FROM
|Base Salary TO
|Longevity FROM
|Longevity TO
|EFFECTIVE DATE
|ACTION
|AUDITOR, Grant Veeder
|Schneberger, Coral M., Map Maintenance Technician
|$20.42
|$21.36
|5/21/2017
|Step
|SHERIFF, Tony Thompson
|White, Nicole S., Booking Clerk
|$17.66
|$17.66
|5/30/2017
|Shift Change
|Hinz, Patti J., Booking Clerk
|$24.12
|$24.12
|$75.00
|$85.00
|6/3/2017
|Longevity Increase
|Pearce, Taylor M., Booking Clerk
|$17.66
|$17.66
|5/21/2017
|Shift Change
|Wittenburg, Jessica L., Booking Clerk
|$17.66
|$17.66
|5/21/2017
|Shift Change
|Wittenburg, Jessica L., Booking Clerk
|$17.66
|$17.66
|5/31/2017
|Termination
|BUILDING MAINTENANCE, Rory Geving
|Kienast, Abbi J., Administrative Aide I
|$21.85
|$21.85
|$55.00
|$65.00
|6/3/2017
|Longevity Increase
|COUNTRY VIEW, Dennis Coleman
|Carpenter, Samatha L., Developmental Aide
|$13.27
|$13.85
|5/21/2017
|Step
|Ellis, Alexis A., Nurse Aide
|$13.27
|$13.27
|5/24/2017
|Termination
|Hahesy, Marissa M., Nurse Aide
|$13.27
|$13.27
|5/23/2017
|New Hire
|Jackson, Eunice B., Nurse Aide
|$13.27
|$13.27
|5/23/2017
|New Hire
|Kostic, Dzenifa, Developmental Aide
|$13.27
|$13.27
|5/22/2017
|Probation Ends
|Landfair, Barbell, Nurse Aide
|$13.27
|$13.85
|5/21/2017
|Step
|Marquand, Shana M., Developmental Aide
|$15.60
|$15.60
|5/11/2017
|Status Change
|McInnis, Julie K., Food Service Worker
|$12.99
|$12.99
|5/22/2017
|Probation Ends
|Praska, Sarah M., Nurse Aide
|$15.60
|$15.60
|$0.00
|$45.00
|6/3/2017
|Longevity Begins
|Ramirez, Sonia E., Developmental Aide
|$15.60
|$15.60
|$0.00
|$45.00
|6/3/2017
|Longevity Begins
|ELECTIONS, Karen Showalter
|Veeder, Ryan C., PEO Trainer
|$16.89
|$16.89
|2/16/2017
|Probation Ends
- TO RECEIVE AND PLACE ON FILE WITH THE COUNTY AUDITOR
- The PERMIT FOR UTILITY WORK WITHIN THE RIGHT-OF-WAY for Dunkerton Telephone Cooperative, Dunkerton, Iowa for an underground fiber optic cable at various location on county right-of-way in order to provide services to the City of Dunkerton and surrounding rural areas as recommended by Catherine Nicholas, County Engineer.
- The PERMIT FOR UTILITY WORK WITHIN THE RIGHT-OF-WAY for Cedar Falls Utilities, Cedar Falls, Iowa for underground electric and fiber utility in the county right-of-way at the crossing of Grundy Road 1,400 feet north of the centerline of Viking Road as recommended by Catherine Nicholas, County Engineer.
- TO APPROVE AND DIRECT THE CHAIR TO SIGN
- The FIREWORKS PERMIT request by Eric Demuth for June 17, 2017 with a no rain date to be held 3150 South Raymond Road, Evansdale, Iowa with Pyrotechnics done by Scott Anderson.
AYES: Laylin, Little, Schwartz, White, Magsamen.
NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.
CONSENT AGENDA ENDS
Moved by Little, seconded by White to direct the County Auditor to advertise for a public hearing to be held at 9:05 a.m. on Tuesday, June 20, 2017 in Board Room 201 of the Black Hawk County Courthouse, 316 E. 5th Street, Waterloo, Iowa on the proposed Ordinance No. 77-187 from a request submitted by Mike Wettengel at 7295 La Porte Road to rezone .63 acres from “R-S” Residential Suburban to “C-M” Commercial Manufacturing District to build a mini-storage facility. Motion carried.
Moved by Little, seconded by White to direct the County Auditor to advertise for a public hearing to be held at 9:07 a.m. on Tuesday, June 20, 2017 in Board Room 201 of the Black Hawk County Courthouse, 316 E. 5th Street, Waterloo, Iowa on the proposed Ordinance No. 77-188 from a request submitted by John Rasmusson at E of 9528 Ridgeway Avenue to rezone 2.5 acres from “A” Agricultural District to “A-R” Agricultural Residential District to build a single family home. Motion carried.
Moved by Laylin, seconded by Schwartz to direct the County Auditor to advertise for a public hearing to be held at 9:09 a.m. on Tuesday, June 20, 2017 in Board Room 201 of the Black Hawk County Courthouse, 316 E. 5th Street, Waterloo, Iowa on the proposed Ordinance No. 77-189 from a request submitted by Dennis Miller N of 9008 Mark Road to rezone 2.9 acres from “A-R” Agricultural Residential District to “A” Agricultural District and 1.5 acres from “A” Agriculture District to “A-R” Agricultural-Residential to build a single family home. Motion carried.
Moved by Laylin, seconded by Schwartz that the PERSONNEL REQUISITION for a Booking Clerk position (replacement, full-time) in the Sheriff’s Office be approved, as recommended by Anthony Thompson, County Sheriff. Motion carried.
Moved by Little, seconded by White that the APPOINTMENT of William Teaford representing the Board of Supervisors to the Black Hawk County Compensation Board with a term expiring June 30, 2020 be approved and that the LETTER OF APPOINTMENT be received and placed on with the County Auditor. Motion carried.
Moved by Schwartz, seconded by Laylin that the APPOINTMENT of Michael Grillo representing the Treasurer to the Black Hawk County Compensation Board with a term expiring June 30, 2020 be approved and that the LETTER OF APPOINTMENT be received and placed on with the County Auditor. Motion carried.
ANY REPORTS OR INFORMATION FROM THE BOARD. White sent condolences to the family of Andy Doyle, and saluted the troops who took part in the D-Day invasion of German-occupied France 73 years ago today.
Schwartz said that President Trump’s withdrawal from the Paris Climate Accord was disastrous and shortsighted, but noted that cities and states across the country have indicated that they would honor the accord, and he will draft a resolution for the Board to show its solidarity with Americans who favor the accord.
Magsamen said he met on June 5 with Country View and County Social Services (CSS) staff to determine what services Country View can provide to CSS, and they will draft a statement shortly.
On motion and vote the meeting adjourned.
Frank Magsamen, Chair, Board of Supervisors Grant Veeder, County Auditor