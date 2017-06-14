Waterloo, Iowa June 6, 2017

The Board of Supervisors of the County of Black Hawk, in the State of Iowa, met in regular adjourned meeting at the Courthouse in Waterloo, County Seat of said County, at nine o’clock (9:00) a.m., pursuant to law, to the rules of said Board, and to adjournment. The meeting was called to order and on roll call there were present: Frank Magsamen, Chair; Linda Laylin, Tom Little, Chris Schwartz and Craig White.

Absent: None.

Unless otherwise noted, all actions were approved unanimously.

Moved by Little, seconded by White that the AGENDA be received and place on file with the County Auditor as approved. Motion carried.

The Board of Supervisors acknowledged the following employees for years of service: Stanley Swingen of the Conservation Department for thirty years.

White moved the following resolution seconded by Little.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Black Hawk County, that the Board of Supervisors APPROVE EXPENDITURES, and that the County Auditor be authorized and directed to ISSUE CHECKS, against the various settlement of such claims as allowed:

AYES: Laylin, Little, Schwartz, White, Magsamen.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

Laylin moved the following resolution seconded by Schwartz.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Black Hawk County, that the Board of Supervisors APPROVE EXPENDITURES, and that Country View Care Facility be authorized and directed to ISSUE CHECKS, against the various settlements of such claims as allowed:

COUNTRY VIEW ENTERPRISE FUND 18954 AABLE PEST CONTROL INC svc 415.50 18955 ANDERSON ERICKSON DAIRY food 686.94 18956 BHC TREASURER util 206.96 18957 BRIGGS HEALTHCARE supl 43.45 18958 CBS STAFFING svc 1,060.50 18959 CENTURYLINK util 50.92 18960 CJM FINANCIAL INC svc 863.25 18961 CREST HEALTHCARE SUPL supl 154.35 18962 DENNIS COLEMAN mile 240.63 18963 DIRECTV util 610.19 18964 EARTHGRAINS BAKING CO food 121.44 18965 FIX TIRE CO eq rpr 1,795.54 18966 GRAPETREE MEDICAL STAFFING,INC svc 330.00 18967 HD SUPPLY FACILITIES MAINT LTD supl 911.66 18968 HELPING HANDS HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS svc 7,003.75 18970 MARTIN BROS food/supl 12,548.43 18971 MENARDS CF supl 148.16 18972 MIDAMERICAN ENERGY CO util 6,344.15 18973 RITE PRICE OFFICE SUPL supl 491.29 18974 STAPLES ADVANTAGE supl 99.99 18975 UNITYPOINT AT HOME supl 144.38 18977 UNITYPOINT AT HOME WLOO supl 2,317.97 18978 UNITYPOINT CLINIC PSYCHIATRY svc 120.00 18979 WLOO COMM SCHOOL DIST svc 22.00 18980 WLOO WATER WORKS util 2,281.31 18981 WITHAM AUTO CTR eq rpr 3,794.35

AYES: Laylin, Little, Schwartz, White, Magsamen.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

RECEIVE PROJECT UPDATES FROM DEPARTMENT HEADS/ELECTED OFFICIALS. County Engineer Cathy Nicholas said that the Raymond Road shouldering project is complete, that the cold in-place recycling of West 27th Street is finished, and that road is open while it cures, preparatory to receiving a layer of new asphalt; that the cold in-place recycling of Poyner Road (West) is being finished, and the ramps to I-380 should be open on Thursday; Hammond Road should be closed for a few more months for its bridge reconstruction, and Eldora Road west of Hudson will be closed for about a week for a culvert replacement.

Moved by Schwartz, seconded by Laylin that the MINUTES of the Board Meeting held May 30, 2017 and June 1, 2017 be and are hereby approved as submitted. Motion carried.

CONSENT AGENDA

White moved the following RESOLUTION seconded by Little.

TO APPROVE, RECEIVE, PLACE ON FILE WITH THE COUNTY AUDITOR The Board of Supervisors APPROVE INTERGOVERNMENTAL JOURNAL ENTRIES, and that the County Auditor be authorized and directed to TRANSFER monies within the various funds as submitted.

Transfer from Fund Amount Transfer to Fund Amount SECONDARY ROADS 321,840.00 GENERAL BASIC 321,840.00 COUNTY SOCIAL SERVICES 162.21 GENERAL BASIC 162.21

The PAYROLL ADJUSTMENTS submitted by the various departments and the County Auditor be authorized and directed to adjust his records accordingly.

DEPT., NAME, TITLE Base Salary FROM Base Salary TO Longevity FROM Longevity TO EFFECTIVE DATE ACTION AUDITOR, Grant Veeder Schneberger, Coral M., Map Maintenance Technician $20.42 $21.36 5/21/2017 Step SHERIFF, Tony Thompson White, Nicole S., Booking Clerk $17.66 $17.66 5/30/2017 Shift Change Hinz, Patti J., Booking Clerk $24.12 $24.12 $75.00 $85.00 6/3/2017 Longevity Increase Pearce, Taylor M., Booking Clerk $17.66 $17.66 5/21/2017 Shift Change Wittenburg, Jessica L., Booking Clerk $17.66 $17.66 5/21/2017 Shift Change Wittenburg, Jessica L., Booking Clerk $17.66 $17.66 5/31/2017 Termination BUILDING MAINTENANCE, Rory Geving Kienast, Abbi J., Administrative Aide I $21.85 $21.85 $55.00 $65.00 6/3/2017 Longevity Increase COUNTRY VIEW, Dennis Coleman Carpenter, Samatha L., Developmental Aide $13.27 $13.85 5/21/2017 Step Ellis, Alexis A., Nurse Aide $13.27 $13.27 5/24/2017 Termination Hahesy, Marissa M., Nurse Aide $13.27 $13.27 5/23/2017 New Hire Jackson, Eunice B., Nurse Aide $13.27 $13.27 5/23/2017 New Hire Kostic, Dzenifa, Developmental Aide $13.27 $13.27 5/22/2017 Probation Ends Landfair, Barbell, Nurse Aide $13.27 $13.85 5/21/2017 Step Marquand, Shana M., Developmental Aide $15.60 $15.60 5/11/2017 Status Change McInnis, Julie K., Food Service Worker $12.99 $12.99 5/22/2017 Probation Ends Praska, Sarah M., Nurse Aide $15.60 $15.60 $0.00 $45.00 6/3/2017 Longevity Begins Ramirez, Sonia E., Developmental Aide $15.60 $15.60 $0.00 $45.00 6/3/2017 Longevity Begins ELECTIONS, Karen Showalter Veeder, Ryan C., PEO Trainer $16.89 $16.89 2/16/2017 Probation Ends

TO RECEIVE AND PLACE ON FILE WITH THE COUNTY AUDITOR The PERMIT FOR UTILITY WORK WITHIN THE RIGHT-OF-WAY for Dunkerton Telephone Cooperative, Dunkerton, Iowa for an underground fiber optic cable at various location on county right-of-way in order to provide services to the City of Dunkerton and surrounding rural areas as recommended by Catherine Nicholas, County Engineer. The PERMIT FOR UTILITY WORK WITHIN THE RIGHT-OF-WAY for Cedar Falls Utilities, Cedar Falls, Iowa for underground electric and fiber utility in the county right-of-way at the crossing of Grundy Road 1,400 feet north of the centerline of Viking Road as recommended by Catherine Nicholas, County Engineer. TO APPROVE AND DIRECT THE CHAIR TO SIGN The FIREWORKS PERMIT request by Eric Demuth for June 17, 2017 with a no rain date to be held 3150 South Raymond Road, Evansdale, Iowa with Pyrotechnics done by Scott Anderson.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Schwartz, White, Magsamen.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

CONSENT AGENDA ENDS

Moved by Little, seconded by White to direct the County Auditor to advertise for a public hearing to be held at 9:05 a.m. on Tuesday, June 20, 2017 in Board Room 201 of the Black Hawk County Courthouse, 316 E. 5th Street, Waterloo, Iowa on the proposed Ordinance No. 77-187 from a request submitted by Mike Wettengel at 7295 La Porte Road to rezone .63 acres from “R-S” Residential Suburban to “C-M” Commercial Manufacturing District to build a mini-storage facility. Motion carried.

Moved by Little, seconded by White to direct the County Auditor to advertise for a public hearing to be held at 9:07 a.m. on Tuesday, June 20, 2017 in Board Room 201 of the Black Hawk County Courthouse, 316 E. 5th Street, Waterloo, Iowa on the proposed Ordinance No. 77-188 from a request submitted by John Rasmusson at E of 9528 Ridgeway Avenue to rezone 2.5 acres from “A” Agricultural District to “A-R” Agricultural Residential District to build a single family home. Motion carried.

Moved by Laylin, seconded by Schwartz to direct the County Auditor to advertise for a public hearing to be held at 9:09 a.m. on Tuesday, June 20, 2017 in Board Room 201 of the Black Hawk County Courthouse, 316 E. 5th Street, Waterloo, Iowa on the proposed Ordinance No. 77-189 from a request submitted by Dennis Miller N of 9008 Mark Road to rezone 2.9 acres from “A-R” Agricultural Residential District to “A” Agricultural District and 1.5 acres from “A” Agriculture District to “A-R” Agricultural-Residential to build a single family home. Motion carried.

Moved by Laylin, seconded by Schwartz that the PERSONNEL REQUISITION for a Booking Clerk position (replacement, full-time) in the Sheriff’s Office be approved, as recommended by Anthony Thompson, County Sheriff. Motion carried.

Moved by Little, seconded by White that the APPOINTMENT of William Teaford representing the Board of Supervisors to the Black Hawk County Compensation Board with a term expiring June 30, 2020 be approved and that the LETTER OF APPOINTMENT be received and placed on with the County Auditor. Motion carried.

Moved by Schwartz, seconded by Laylin that the APPOINTMENT of Michael Grillo representing the Treasurer to the Black Hawk County Compensation Board with a term expiring June 30, 2020 be approved and that the LETTER OF APPOINTMENT be received and placed on with the County Auditor. Motion carried.

ANY REPORTS OR INFORMATION FROM THE BOARD. White sent condolences to the family of Andy Doyle, and saluted the troops who took part in the D-Day invasion of German-occupied France 73 years ago today.

Schwartz said that President Trump’s withdrawal from the Paris Climate Accord was disastrous and shortsighted, but noted that cities and states across the country have indicated that they would honor the accord, and he will draft a resolution for the Board to show its solidarity with Americans who favor the accord.

Magsamen said he met on June 5 with Country View and County Social Services (CSS) staff to determine what services Country View can provide to CSS, and they will draft a statement shortly.

On motion and vote the meeting adjourned.

Frank Magsamen, Chair, Board of Supervisors Grant Veeder, County Auditor