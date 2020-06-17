Waterloo, Iowa June 9, 2020

The Board of Supervisors of the County of Black Hawk, in the State of Iowa, met in regular adjourned meeting at the Courthouse in Waterloo, County Seat of said County, and electronically via Zoom, at nine o’clock (9:00) a.m., pursuant to law, to the rules of said Board, and to adjournment. The meeting was called to order and on roll call there were present: Linda Laylin, Tom Little, Dan Trelka, Craig White and Chris Schwartz, Chair.

Absent: None.

Unless otherwise noted, all actions were approved unanimously.

Moved by Trelka, seconded by Laylin that the AGENDA be received and place on file with the County Auditor as amended. Motion carried.

White moved the following resolution seconded by Trelka.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Black Hawk County, that the Board of Supervisors APPROVE EXPENDITURES, and that the County Auditor be authorized and directed to ISSUE CHECKS, against the various settlement of such claims as allowed:

GENERAL BASIC FUND

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 26,012.75

IPERS ipers 217,086.63

COLLECTION SVC CTR oth pay 984.78

IRS fed pay 60,533.86

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS def com 4,923.19

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS def com 1,211.74

SSA fica 100,358.98

CEDAR VALLEY UNITED WAY

oth pay 125.00

AHLERS & COONEY svc 370.50

BICKLEY, MARK svc 2,050.00

BREMER CO SHERIFF svc 108.00

BRUSTKERN MICHAEL J rent 229.80

CITY OF CEDAR FALLS fuel 19.60

COURIER svc 49.47

CTS LANGUAGELINK svc 3,626.07

DUNCAN, TARA svc 805.00

FIX TIRE CO eq rpr 36.90

FULLER, ANGELA svc 455.00

HERNANDEZ , JASON svc 1,505.00

IA REGIONAL UTILITIES ASSOC

wtr 185.54

LA PORTE CITY PRINTING & DESIGN publ 1,283.98

LOCKSPERTS INC eq 39.84

MATT PARROTT/STOREY KENWORTHY supl 2,392.24

PER MAR SECURITY SVCS

svc 2,122.50

RAY MOUNT WRECKER SVC svc 60.00

SANDEES LTD supl 68.00

SOMMERFELT FAMILY HOUSING

rent 275.00

WLOO COMM SCHOOLS supl 576.25

WEX BANK misc 73.43

BERGMEIER CARLA mil 13.34

DEWITT GABRIELLE mil 10.37

BHC CO LAW ENFORCEMENT ASSOC oth pay 460.23

COMMUNITY HEALTH CHARITIES IA oth pay 11.00

LEGALSHIELD oth pay 227.70

MADISON NATL LIFE INS ins 116.80

PECU oth pay 24,367.59

ABT WATER MGMT wtr 100.00

ADVANCE AUTO PARTS prts 138.01

ALL STATE RENTAL eq rent 188.20

AMAZON CAPITAL SVCS INC eq 879.36

ARROWHEAD SCIENTIFIC supl 72.60

AT&T svc 497.32

BARTELT RENTALS rent 200.00

BILL COLWELL FORD INC eq rpr 733.03

BHC LANDFILL svc 152.78

BLACK HAWK RENTAL eq rent 169.45

BROWN, JOSEPH C rent 200.00

C&C WELDING & SAND BLASTING

svc 1,109.70

CF UTILITIES data 370.47

CF UTILITIES util 83.22

CF UTILITIES data 787.18

CLIFTON, LYNETTE rent 200.00

DAHL VANHOVE SCHOOF FUNERAL HOME svc 200.00

DOLLESLAGER RICK svc 100.00

ENCORE ENERGY SVCS INC

svc 1,764.30

EPM IOWA rent 450.00

EQUITY VESTORS rent 200.00

FERNANDEZ, ALEJANDRO ref 400.00

FROST FREDRIC & LESLIE ref 225.00

HAGARTY WAYCHOFF GRARUP FUNERAL SVC svc 2,500.00

HAMPTON INN rooms 1,198.40

HAWKEYE PROPERTY MGMT

rent 250.00

HAWTHORNE HUTS rent 225.00

HIGH ACRES MOBILE HOME PARK

rent 200.00

IA LAW ENFORCEMENT ACADEMY

svc 150.00

IA STATE MED EXAMINER

svc 12,890.50

JOHNSON , LINDA svc 147.00

KEARNS FUNERAL SVC svc 1,000.00

KOCH OFFICE GROUP supl 460.49

KOCKLER TIM svc 2,125.00

KSM RENTALS rent 200.00

LABSOURCE INC supl 2,804.07

LPC CONNECT data 643.66

MERCYONE NE IA CLINIC svc 1,248.00

MERCYONE NE IA CLINIC svc 3,288.00

MPH INDUSTRIES INC eq 4,785.00

UNI svc 5,042.50

ORTMAN HOLLY svc 6.50

PETERS, CHRISTINE ref 1,400.00

PIN OAK INVESTMENTS rent 200.00

POWESHIEK WATER ASSOC wtr 213.60

PROSHIELD FIRE PROTECTION

svc 2,820.45

PUTZ, KAYLYN ref 300.00

QUILL CORP supl 141.91

RANDALLS MEAT AND CATERING

ref 61.40

REGAL PLASTIC SUPL CO supl 647.50

RYDELL CHEV INC svc 320.00

SANDERS FUNERAL SVC svc 2,500.00

SAYER LAW GROUP svc 209.00

SHEEHAN PROPERTY MGMT

rent 225.00

SNO BIZ OF IOWA CITY ref 100.00

STANARD & ASSOCIATES INC

supl 150.00

STAR EQUIPMENT LTD supl 916.59

SUREADHERE MOBILE TECHNOLOGY svc 47.50

TEDS HOME AND HARDWARE

eq 212.42

THIBAULT, SUHR & THIBAULT, INC

svc 142.20

THOMAS, DEBRA ref 244.00

UNITY POINT – ALLEN HOSPITAL

svc 253.00

CITY OF WATERLOO fuel 7.28

WLOO WATER WORKS wtr 374.67

GENERAL SUPPLEMENTAL FUND

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 426.00

IPERS ipers 3,401.68

IRS fed pay 501.97

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS def com 3.06

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS def com 425.76

SSA fica 1,094.63

SHOWALTER, KAREN mil 30.81

PECU oth pay 25.61

CORKERY, MASON B svc 75.00

DUNN, MONTANA svc 75.00

KING, COLIN G svc 75.00

WILSON, BRODI svc 75.00

COUNTY SERVICES FUND

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 121.00

IPERS ipers 789.46

IRS fed pay 212.96

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS def com 75.00

SSA fica 369.30

RURAL BASIC FUND

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 1,453.25

IPERS ipers 13,960.84

COLLECTION SVC CTR oth pay 57.02

IRS fed pay 3,926.96

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS def com 93.75

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS def com 75.00

SSA fica 5,545.51

BHC LAW ENFORCEMENT ASSOC

oth pay 69.77

PECU oth pay 3,636.80

SECONDARY ROADS FUND

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 3,525.00

IPERS ipers 28,037.18

IRS fed pay 7,471.59

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS def com 480.00

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS def com 125.00

SSA fica 13,218.86

CEDAR VALLEY UNITED WAY

oth pay 28.00

ANTON SALES prts 41.00

BLACK HILLS ENERGY fuel 75.74

BMC AGGREGATES supl 24,682.20

CLAPSADDLE-GARBER ASSOCIATES INC (CGA) row 10,246.00

FIX TIRE CO fuel 206.48

IA REGIONAL UTILITIES ASSOC

wtr 30.68

MATT PARROTT/STOREY KENWORTHY supl 13.84

MENARDS CF eq 172.10

MADISON NATL LIFE INS ins 29.00

PECU oth pay 1,222.50

AIRGAS NORTH CENTRAL supl 610.01

AMAZON CAPITAL SVCS INC

supl 488.62

BENTONS READY MIXED CONCRETE INC supl 1,930.50

BHC LANDFILL svc 43.00

CF UTILITIES util 7.25

CINTAS CORP svc 32.64

CONSOLIDATED ENERGY HARTLAND fuel 1,144.20

CONSOLIDATED ENERGY HARTLAND fuel 626.55

DEGENER-JUHL FARM PARTNERSHIP svc 10,070.00

DONS TRUCK SALES INC eq 223.11

DUNKERTON COOP ELEVATOR

fuel 1,229.74

EDWARD E JUHL & GAYLE A JUHL

svc 23,400.00

FERTILIZER DEALER SUPL prts 62.15

HARN, JUNE svc 2,033.33

HEFFRON SVCS svc 322.00

HUDSON MUNICIPAL ELECTRIC UTIL util 119.82

JOHN C SCHUPPERT & SHEILA M SCHUPPERT svc 36,414.91

JUHL, EDWARD svc 3,710.00

LAUTERBACH, ANDREW reimb 50.00

LPC CONNECT tel 38.36

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 19.11

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 26.05

NAPA AUTO PARTS prts 53.97

NORTH, JEANNA svc 2,033.34

NORTHERN IA CONSTRUCTION

svc 2,680.00

OVERHEAD DOOR CO OF WLOO INC eq rpr 182.80

ROAD MACHINERY & SUPPLIES CO prts 535.86

RYDELL CHEV INC prts 21.66

TAYLOR CONSTRUCTION

svc 34,989.22

THOMAS JAMES svc 17.50

VENENGA, JACQUELINE svc 2,033.33

JAIL COMMISSARY FUND

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 13.00

IPERS ipers 286.19

IRS fed pay 66.53

SSA fica 155.74

BOB BARKER CO INC supl 73.56

KEEFE SUPL CO food 1,597.16

MCKEE FOODS food 96.80

PPG ARCHITECTURAL FINISHES INC supl 231.95

EVEN QUALITY WORKS svc 14,165.14

CONSERVATION TRUST FUND

IRS fed pay 12.31

SSA fica 91.80

CAPITAL IMPROVE PLAN – NON BOND FUND

KLUESNER CONSTRUCTION

svc 2,600.00

RURAL WATER FUND

WLOO WATER WORKS svc 122.54

NSURANCE TRUST FUND

NAVITUS HEALTH SOLUTIONS

ins 22,560.13

PREFERRED ONE INS CO

ins 116,192.73

MADISON NATL LIFE INS ins 1,003.42

FLEXIBLE SPENDING FUND

EMPLOYEE BENEFITS CORP

flx sp 2,607.53

SOLID WASTE ADMIN FUND

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 205.00

IPERS ipers 1,304.08

IRS fed pay 508.05

SSA fica 618.92

MADISON NATL LIFE INS ins 26.25

E911 SERVICE COMMISSION FUND

CF UTILITIES util 237.58

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 193.28

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 203.52

EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT FUND

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 172.00

IPERS ipers 1,303.09

IRS fed pay 355.02

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS def com 50.00

SSA fica 594.06

CEDAR VALLEY UNITED WAY

oth pay 4.00

MATT PARROTT/STOREY KENWORTHY supl 40.80

ACCESS SYSTEMS LEASING svc 49.30

US BANK misc 473.87

COUNTY ASSESSOR FUND

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 1,000.00

IPERS ipers 8,453.94

IRS fed pay 1,928.58

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS def com 1,795.00

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS def com 195.00

SSA fica 4,124.52

CEDAR VALLEY UNITED WAY

oth pay 7.00

BHC TREASURER svc 11,736.67

JASPER VICTORIA supl 28.85

LEGALSHIELD oth pay 61.40

MADISON NATL LIFE INS ins 26.62

PECU oth pay 2,332.50

NE DISTRICT OF IA ASSESSORS

educ 1,100.00

AYES: Laylin, Little, Trelka, White, Schwartz.

NAYS: None.

Resolution adopted.

RECEIVE PROJECT UPDATES FROM DEPARTMENT HEADS/ELECTED OFFICIALS. County Engineer Cathy Nicholas said her department is preparing sandbags because flash flooding is expected. Health Department Director Nafissa Cisse Egbuonye said COVID-19 cases are dissipating, and she will work with others to prepare for a possible resurgence in the fall.

Laylin asked Maintenance Superintendent Rory Geving about the bomb threat received by the courthouse the preceding Friday. Geving said that the evacuation was orderly, and that the Sheriff’s Office and the Waterloo Police Department did a good job of securing the area and carefully searching the building with bomb-sniffing dogs. Laylin said she would like to talk about what could be improved. Geving said the all-building alert sounds only in the hallway, and he is looking into the phone system’s capabilities for reaching each phone. He thought the detailed emergency response document could be simplified and training conducted. Little said the matter could be taken up by the Policy Committee in July. Cisse Egbuonye said that Pinecrest offices should be notified, because the lack of information caused confusion there. Laylin said there could be a texting service that would reach all employees.

Moved by White, seconded by Trelka that the MINUTES of the Board Meeting held June 2, 2020 be and are hereby approved as submitted. Motion carried.

CONSENT AGENDA

White moved the following RESOLUTION seconded by Laylin.

A. TO APPROVE, RECEIVE, PLACE ON FILE WITH THE COUNTY AUDITOR

1. The Board of Supervisors APPROVE INTERGOVERNMENTAL JOURNAL ENTRIES, and that the County Auditor be authorized and directed to TRANSFER monies within the various funds as submitted.

Transfer from Fund Amount Transfer to Fund Amount

EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT 205.38 E911 SERVICE COMMISSION 205.38

2. The CERTIFICATE OF INSURANCE for DENCO Highway Construction Corporation.

3. The Sheriff’s MONTHLY REPORT of fees as of May 31, 2020.

B. TO RECEIVE AND PLACE ON FILE WITH THE COUNTY AUDITOR

1. The MANURE MANAGEMENT PLAN (MMP) update submitted by Wyatt and Sons Farm Corporation d/b/a West Quarry Road Finisher Facility ID #66050 located at 6510 W Quarry Road, Hudson, in Black Hawk County pursuant to 567 Iowa Administrative Code §455B.

2. The PERMIT FOR UTILITY WORK WITHIN THE RIGHT-OF-WAY for. MidAmerican Energy Company, Waterloo, Iowa for placement of underground electric utility on County right-of-way along S. Raymond Road as recommended by Catherine Nicholas, County Engineer.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Trelka, White, Schwartz.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

CONSENT AGENDA ENDS

White moved the following resolution seconded by Laylin.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that Community Services Agreements between Black Hawk County and Eastside Ministerial Alliance, Jesse Cosby Neighborhood Center, and Operation Threshold to establish requirements that each Agency shall comply with to be entitled to allocate designated funds to eligible Black Hawk County Residents applying for shelter and energy assistance effective July 1, 2020 through June 30, 2021 with a rate increase of 2.5% for each agency totaling $81,300.00, to be approved and direct the Chair to sign for same as recommended by Koleen Schipper, Black Hawk County General Assistance Coordinator.

Schipper said the agreements were in their 17th year. She thanked the agencies and said they have done over 2000 intakes so far this fiscal year. Things had to be done differently, but things got done.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Trelka, White, Schwartz.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

Moved by White, seconded by Trelka that the REQUEST FOR PURCHASE OF CAPITAL EQUIPMENT submitted by Kim Veeder, Information Technology Director, be approved and direct the Chair to sign for same: to purchase 8 laptops with docking stations and 1 desktop for $9,874.58 from Sterling Computers/CDW-G, to be used by the Health Department and the Veterans Affairs Office. Motion carried.

Moved by Little, seconded by Laylin to direct the County Auditor to advertise for a public hearing to be held at 9:05 a.m. on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 in Board Room 201 of the Black Hawk County Courthouse, 316 E. 5th Street, Waterloo, Iowa on the proposed Ordinance No. 77-244 from a request submitted by Nick Reiter at 3128 E. Eagle Road to rezone 2.25 acres from “A” Agriculture District to “C-M” Commercial-Manufacturing District in order to establish a landscaping business with outside storage. Motion carried.

White moved the following resolution seconded by Laylin.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the ROAD EMBARGO restoring vehicle and load limits to the maximum legal limit for the roadways on Jepsen Road be approved and the removal of signs from the roadsides as recommended by Catherine Nicholas, County Engineer. (The Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors is empowered under authority of §321.236 Subsection (8), §321.255 and §321.471 to §321.473 of the Code of Iowa to prohibit the operation of vehicles or impose limitations as to the weight thereof on designated highways or highway structures under their jurisdiction.)

AYES: Laylin, Little, Trelka, White, Schwartz.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

White moved the following resolution seconded by Trelka.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the following Speed Zones for Poyner Road be established and appropriate signs be erected at the location described as follows:

-Remove Speed Zone #81 – 45 mph,

Adopted September 30, 2008

-Add Speed Zone #106 – 25 mph

-Poyner Road, also known as D38, from the intersection Poyner Road with the Gilbertville City Limits (approximately 125 feet east of the intersection of Poyner Road (10th Avenue) and 9th Street), then east 275 feet (T22N-R88W-S13) approximately 275 feet.

-Add Speed Zone #107 – 35 mph

-Poyner Road, also known as D38, from the intersection Poyner Road with the Gilbertville City Limits (approximately 400 feet east of the intersection of Poyner Road (10th Avenue) and 9th Street), then east 800 feet (T22N-R88W-S13) approximately 800 feet.

-Add Speed Zone #108 – 55 mph

-Poyner Road, also known as D38, eastbound from a point 800 feet east of the Intersection Poyner Road with the Gilbertville City Limits (approximately 1200 feet east of the intersection of Poyner Road (10th Avenue) and 9th Street).

County Engineer Nicholas said that this was requested by the Gilbertville City Council, and it meshes the speed limits with those inside the city limits.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Trelka, White, Schwartz.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

White moved the following resolution seconded by Laylin.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the application submitted by the Sheriff’s Office for the Office of Drug Control Grant through the Pathways Behavioral Science be approved as recommended by Tony Thompson, County Sheriff.

Pathways Executive Director Chris Hoffman said that the awarding of the grant came as something of a surprise, but he was happy they could change the focus from opioids to methamphetamine and opioids, since the former is more prevalent in this area. He said Pathways employee Diane Christensen will work out of the Sheriff’s Office, meeting with drug abusers pre-arrest to offer detoxification rather than jail, and to meet with them during detox to try to get them to stay on the program. He wants to prove the program’s sustainability after the three-year grant runs out based on the reduction of no-shows, which will show that it will pay for itself. White asked that Hoffman come back to the Board in three months with a progress report.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Trelka, White, Schwartz.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

Before discussion on a tax credit for the individuals in the 133rd Infantry Regiment began, Little said that he had talked to Veterans Affairs Director Yolando Loveless, who will have revised the policy from 2004 in a couple of weeks. Little said all ranks should be eligible. White agreed, noting that it would be for active duty military only.

The Board discussed hiring part-time, temporary information clerks in the County Courthouse, to staff the entrance during the period that visits to the building are by appointment only. White said he was opposed. Laylin said that Trelka and White performed the work the day prior, and got a feeling for the needs of the visitors, and she thought existing staff would be more knowledgeable about those needs than someone new. She asked if the departments with the bulk of the visitors, the Treasurer’s and Recorder’s Offices, could provide staff.

Let the record show that Supervisor White left at 9:35.

County Treasurer Rita Schmidt said it is important to have someone there with knowledge of the office, but her staff is busy trying to catch up. She wasn’t certain when she would be able to open fully. She said 120 people had appointments, and another hundred showed up without appointments, but were largely served.

Trelka said that Per Mar is not fulfilling its contract for providing security guards at present because it is having trouble filling some vacancies. Geving said that one guard resigned yesterday because she was being worked more hours than she had expected. Laylin asked if there was a large crowd other than at lunch. Trelka said no. Schwartz said that they could examine how things go this week, and tell Per Mar that the county wants the positions filled as soon as possible.

WORK SESSION

The Board discussed the Fair Chance Ordinance. Schwartz said this ordinance, also called the “Ban the Box” ordinance, has been approved by the city of Waterloo, and has survived court challenges, although there may be more appeals. He said it is an effort to give people a fighting chance of getting a job after serving time by removing the question of whether a job applicant has been convicted of a crime. He listed a number of exceptions of crimes that could still be inquired about. Otherwise, the applicant would only disclose a conviction after the rest of their credentials are established in the interview process. He said the city of Waterloo is presenting a webinar on the subject on June 17, and he hoped the supervisors would watch it and then discuss it later.

Laylin said she reviewed the information, and it appears that the city is not enforcing the ordinance as yet. She said she didn’t think a county ordinance would cover much more than farms and confined feeding operations. She thought it would be better if the state had such a policy statewide, and she would like to see where the policy has worked well and made a difference. Schwartz said that the Waterloo Human Rights Commission will evaluate complaints and decide if the city should issue a civil fine. He said if the county passes the ordinance, it could use the services of the commission through a 28E agreement.

County Attorney Brian Williams said the ultimate question is whether the state can pre-empt such a local ordinance, but he thinks the county has the ability to sustain one. Laylin said she wanted to know if there is any pushback from local businesses. Trelka said that there are strong opinions on both sides, and he wants to hear both sides. Schwartz said they could hold more discussion, but now is a good time to act, because there is a new civil rights movement in reaction to the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police, and there is a critical mass of people of all political stripes ready to take action to eliminate systemic racism. He said this is just one part of trying to rectify wrongs done to African Americans for decades.

CANVASS

At ten-oh-three o’clock (10:03) a.m., the Board of Supervisors of Black Hawk County, Iowa, sitting as a Board of Canvassers proceeded to CANVASS the returns of the Primary Election held June 2, 2020, pursuant to the provisions of §43.49 of the Code of Iowa.

Let the record show that Tom Little left the meeting at 10:03 am.

In accordance with §50.21 of the Code of Iowa, the Commissioner announced there were 17 provisional ballots rejected and not counted.

Trelka moved the following resolution seconded by Laylin.

WHEREAS, the PRIMARY ELECTION was held as prescribed by law on June 2, 2020, now

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that we, the undersigned members of the Board of Supervisors and ex-officio Board of Canvassers of Black Hawk County, Iowa do hereby certify the outcome, in accordance with Iowa Code §43.49, of the votes cast in the PRIMARY ELECTION held June 2, 2020.

Two thousand six hundred four (2,604) people voted at the polls on Election Day.

Fifteen thousand fifty (15,050) absentee ballots were accepted for counting.

Three (3) provisional ballot were accepted for counting.

Seventeen thousand six hundred fifty-seven (17,657) people total voted.

CANDIDATES NOMINATED TO COUNTY OFFICES:

SUPERVISORS: Democrats: Linda Laylin, Tom Little, Chris Schwartz. Republican: None.

AUDITOR: Democrat: Grant Veeder. Republican: Billie Jo Heth

SHERIFF: Democrat: Tony Thompson. Republican: Dan Trelka.

AYES: Laylin, Trelka, Schwartz.

NAYS: None. ABSENT: Little, White. Resolution adopted.

ANY REPORTS OR INFORMATION FROM THE BOARD. Schwartz thanked everyone who attended the civil rights vigil in Cedar Falls, and was happy to report that 99.9% of the participants wore masks. He said Sunday there was a driving caravan in support of the post office.

On motion and vote the meeting adjourned.

Chris Schwartz, Chair, Board of Supervisors

Grant Veeder, County Auditor