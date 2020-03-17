Waterloo, Iowa March 10, 2020

The Board of Supervisors of the County of Black Hawk, in the State of Iowa, met in regular adjourned meeting at the Courthouse in Waterloo, County Seat of said County, at nine o’clock (9:00) a.m., pursuant to law, to the rules of said Board, and to adjournment. The meeting was called to order and on roll call there were present: Linda Laylin, Tom Little, Dan Trelka, and Chris Schwartz, Chair.

Absent: Craig White.

Unless otherwise noted, all actions were approved unanimously, White absent.

Moved by Little, seconded by Laylin that the AGENDA be received and place on file with the County Auditor as approved. Motion carried.

Laylin moved the following resolution seconded by Trelka.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Black Hawk County, that the Board of Supervisors APPROVE EXPENDITURES, and that the County Auditor be authorized and directed to ISSUE CHECKS, against the various settlement of such claims as allowed:

GENERAL BASIC FUND

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 27,345.75

IPERS ipers 225,412.78

B&B LOCK & KEY INC eq 23.40

BDH TECHNOLOGY maint 250.00

BICKLEY, MARK svc 815.00

BREMER CO SHERIFF svc 81.45

CITY OF CEDAR FALLS fuel 90.24

COURIER publ 1,399.39

CTS LANGUAGELINK svc 263.83

DB ACOUSTICS INC svc 955.00

DUNCAN, TARA svc 490.00

EMSL ANALYTICAL INC supl 607.75

HALTOM JENNIFER svc 57.00

INTERSTATE ALL BATTERY CTR

supl 60.58

IA REGIONAL UTILITIES ASSOC

wtr 176.67

JOHNSON CONTROLS INC svc 502.50

KLENK, BRENDA L B svc 125.00

MAIL SVCS svc 4,194.23

MARCO INC svc 57.21

MATT PARROTT/STOREY KENWORTHY supl 1,530.03

METRO INVESTMENTS MULTI UNIT rent 250.00

O’KEEFE ELEVATOR CO INC

svc 1,015.00

PER MAR SECURITY SVCS

svc 2,003.64

PPG ARCHITECTURAL FINISHES INC supl 233.90

SCHROCK PROPERTIES rent 217.28

SOMMERFELT FAMILY HOUSING

rent 350.00

T&C CLEANING INC svc 19,166.66

WLOO COMM SCHOOLS svc 1,070.75

WBC MECHANICAL INC svc 3,131.73

WEBER PAPER CO supl 30.80

WEX BANK fuel 272.07

ADVANCED BUSINESS SYSTEMS INC supl 186.25

ADVANCED ENVIRONMENTAL

svc 105.00

ALLAMAKEE CO BOARD OF HEALTH reimb 981.98

AMAZON CAPITAL SVCS INC

supl 1,146.79

APCO INTERNATIONAL INC fees 731.00

AT&T svc 317.71

BREMER CO reimb 954.20

BUCHANAN CO PUBLIC HEALTH DEPT

reimb 1,180.44

BUCHANAN CO SHERIFF svc 45.85

CAMPBELL SUPL WLOO supl 98.46

CF UTILITIES data 589.90

CF UTILITIES util 109.83

CF UTILITIES data 412.83

DES MOINES REGISTER publ 1,750.00

ECHO GROUP INC eq 2,122.32

EMPLOYERS COUNCIL OF IA

educ 69.00

FEDEX svc 114.42

FIRESTONE PAYMENT CTR

lbr/prts 564.68

GALLS supl 368.80

GEOFF JUZA rent 275.00

GORDON FLESCH CO INC supl 617.01

GORDON LYNN A svc 43.00

GOVERNMENT FORMS AND SUPPLIES supl 474.03

GREEN, DALE supl 1,539.00

GREEN SOURCE MGMT svc 30.00

GREENSTATE CREDIT UNION

rent 300.00

GRUNDY CO reimb 743.45

HEARTSMART.COM supl 1,624.50

HUDSON PRINTING CO INC

publ 1,481.05

IA ASSOC OF CO COMMISSIONERS & VETERAN educ 120.00

IA PUBLIC HEALTH ASSOC

educ 1,788.00

IA SEC OF STATE svc 30.00

U OF IA svc 2,240.00

JOHNSON CO svc 1,650.00

KIRK GROSS CO eq 8,317.55

LINN CO svc 182.65

LPC CONNECT data 192.20

MCMASTER CARR SUPL CO

supl 685.92

MERCYONE NE IA CLINIC svc 1,588.00

METRO INVESTMENTS rent 300.00

MIDWEST DEFENSE SOLUTIONS

eq 7,167.55

MORGAN JANE educ 125.00

NATL DISTRICT ATTORNEYS ASSOC dues 380.00

NORTH STAR REALTORS rent 300.00

PALMER LUTHERAN HEALTH CTR INC reimb 594.62

PITNEY BOWES supl 256.16

POLK CO SHERIFF svc 53.40

POWESHIEK WATER ASSOC wtr 224.45

REGIONAL HEALTH SVCS OF HOWARD CO reimb 6,499.24

RICOH USA INC maint 6,546.00

ROYAL ARMS INTERNATIONAL INC supl 414.00

SACRED HEART CHURCH rent 150.00

SPRAGUE, VERONICA rent 200.00

STANARD & ASSOCIATES INC

svc 252.50

SUCCESSLINK dntl 4,799.72

TEDS HOME AND HARDWARE

eq 136.45

SHRED MASTER svc 217.00

UPS svc 39.77

UNITY POINT – ALLEN HOSP

reimb 3,910.35

UNITY POINT – ALLEN HOSP svc 38.40

VAN WYNGARDEN & ABRAHAMSON INC svc 140.30

VERIZON WIRELESS svc 40.01

VETERANS MEML HOSPITAL

reimb 1,275.64

WATERFALLS CAR WASH lbr 42.85

CITY OF WATERLOO svc 600.00

WLOO WATER WORKS wtr 412.56

WAVERLY HEALTH CTR reimb 64.90

WINNESHIEK CO BOARD OF HEALTH reimb 2,579.12

YOUNG, KENNETH rent 250.00

QUALITY PROPERTIES rent 225.00

GENERAL SUPPLEMENTAL FUND

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 242.00

IPERS ipers 1,905.90

BAYER, G MICHAEL pct off 277.41

COURIER publ 4,390.08

FOLCHERT , BECKY pct off 220.00

FOUR OAKS INC svc 1,119.60

KOENEKE, TERRY pct off 223.51

LUTHERAN SVCS OF IA svc 3,825.30

MATT PARROTT/STOREY KENWORTHY supl 1,924.02

TRASK, CONNIE reimb 7.02

US POST OFFICE svc 2,000.00

BENSON , JANICE pct off 225.07

BENTLEY , OLGA R pct off 281.70

BEST , DAWN pct off 235.60

BLEVINS, JANICE pct off 224.68

BOSLEY HELEN pct off 231.70

BOWSER, PATTY L pct off 226.24

BROWN, GERALDINE pct off 220.39

BUNGER , MILTON pct off 227.80

COLLINS , VERA pct off 235.60

CURRAN, JENNA pct off 275.85

DEMMER, JANE pct off 293.79

EDELNANT, JAY pct off 220.00

EDELNANT, VICKI pct off 225.85

EHMEN , JAMES pct off 290.28

FLORY, DENISE M pct off 225.07

FRASHER, JON pct off 221.95

GUETZLAFF , DEBRA pct off 302.75

GUETZLAFF, JENNIFER pct off 225.07

GUTHRIE-LOVELL , DORIS pct off 93.71

HOLT , GREG pct off 284.82

JARDON, AMY pct off 293.01

JOLLY, SUSAN pct off 226.24

JONES , KATHRYN pct off 280.53

LORENZ, MICALEA pct off 200.00

LYNCH, MARJORIE pct off 221.95

MARTINEZ, WANDA pct off 223.12

MCCLAIN , GREG pct off 229.36

MCCOLLOUGH , GAIL E pct off 277.41

MCCULLOUGH, MAX svc 35.81

MOSLEY, DAREE pct off 224.29

MOWERY, THERESA pct off 30.80

NEELY , CONNIE J pct off 14.95

NICHOLS , ROBERTA L pct off 23.90

NICHOLSON, TAMMY pct off 58.48

NOLTENSMEIER , GAIL pct off 43.49

NORRIS , KATHLEEN svc 54.45

OFFICE DEPOT supl 26.05

OPPMAN , JILL pct off 289.00

PAYNE, DEBORAH pct off 227.02

PRAIL , ELAINE M pct off 225.46

PRITCHETT , KATHY pct off 273.90

PRYOR EVEN, SANDRA pct off 200.00

RAVN , DOROTHY SUE pct off 220.00

RAVN , LARRY W pct off 230.92

REAGAN, CRAIG pct off 220.00

RITCHIE, MARGARET F pct off 289.50

SHEA, JANE pct off 273.51

SHIMPACH , VIRGINIA pct off 225.46

STECH LYNAE pct off 225.46

STORY MARALENE pct off 221.56

TEGTMEIER, ALINE J svc 41.27

THORNTON MARILYN K pct off 277.02

WELCHER, DANIEL pct off 270.00

WELCHER, JANA pct off 221.17

YORDANOFF , DONNA pct off 223.12

MASSINA JOLENE reimb 6.40

COUNTY SERVICES FUND

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 121.00

IPERS ipers 789.46

RURAL BASIC FUND

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 1,567.25

IPERS ipers 14,627.43

SECONDARY ROADS FUND

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 3,648.00

IPERS ipers 29,009.47

ACCESS SYSTEMS supl 218.99

BLACK HILLS ENERGY fuel 527.74

CLAPSADDLE-GARBER ASSOC

svc 9,912.00

FIX TIRE CO fuel 116.73

CITY OF HUDSON util 33.15

IA REGIONAL UTILITIES ASSOC

wtr 75.03

NORTHLAND PRODUCTS CO

supl 1,571.13

SLED SHED eq 16.62

BENTONS READY MIXED CONCRETE INC supl 1,270.00

BLACK HAWK RENTAL supl 270.00

CF UTILITIES util 7.25

DONS TRUCK SALES INC eq 116.26

DUNKERTON COOP ELEVATOR

fuel 518.58

CITY OF EVANSDALE supl 954.00

HUDSON MUNICIPAL ELECTRIC UTIL util 266.22

IIW ENGINEERS & SURVEYORS

svc 756.75

IOWA PRISON INDUSTRIES eq 43.90

LPC CONNECT svc 38.51

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 19.53

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 32.04

THOMAS JAMES svc 17.50

UNITY POINT – ALLEN HOSP svc 150.00

JAIL COMMISSARY FUND

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 33.00

IPERS ipers 427.38

KEEFE SUPL CO food 3,624.26

MCKEE FOODS food 23.76

SANDEES LTD supl 430.40

CAPITAL IMPROVEMENT PLAN FUND KAPAUN CONSULTING ENGINEERS svc 5,375.00

TECHNOLOGY EQUIPMENT FUND TYLER TECHNOLOGIES svc 24,763.65

RURAL WATER FUND

WLOO WATER WORKS svc 122.84

INSURANCE TRUST FUND

NAVITUS HEALTH SOLUTIONS

ins 16,925.42

PREFERRED ONE INS CO

ins 61,957.76

FLEXIBLE SPENDING FUND

EMPLOYEE BENEFITS CORP

flx sp 4,077.05

SOLID WASTE ADMIN FUND

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 205.00

IPERS ipers 1,304.08

EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT FUND

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 165.00

IPERS ipers 1,235.48

MATT PARROTT/STOREY KENWORTHY supl 132.69

US BANK misc 1,668.90

COUNTY ASSESSOR FUND

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 1,101.00

IPERS ipers 9,165.10

BHC TREASURER svc 11,584.17

MATT PARROTT/STOREY KENWORTHY supl 32.43

JASPER VICTORIA mil 24.36

INSTITUTE OF IA CERTIFIED ASSESSORS educ 10.00

CITY OF WATERLOO fuel 118.43

AYES: Laylin, Little, Trelka, Schwartz.

NAYS: None.

ABSENT: White. Resolution adopted.

RECEIVE PROJECT UPDATES FROM DEPARTMENT HEADS/ELECTED OFFICIALS. County Engineer Cathy Nicholas said that county roads are in good condition, and no one complained about their roads at a meeting with the Farm Bureau the night before. She said that at the Cedar Wapsi Road bridge project, PCI is finishing the middle pier, beams for the first three spans may be set in the next few weeks, and the causeway into the east side of the river will be removed, and work will then be based on the west side.

Conservation Director Mike Hendrickson said that the Maple Syrup Festival at Hartman Reserve the previous weekend went well, with 11-12,000 pancakes served, and he was very proud of staff and thankful for volunteers.

Veterans Affairs Director Yolando Loveless said that at the VA Commission meeting the week before, a 59-signature petition of no confidence was presented. He said he had had no personal contact with the petition signers, and he would work on addressing them personally. He said it looked like the signers were from a veterans group in Cedar Falls that was unsuccessful in getting an office established in Cedar Falls and became upset. He said the work of his office is better illustrated by the 2000 veterans served in 2019, and that they hoped to serve more veterans in 2020, and to visit service clubs that he hasn’t yet visited. Laylin and Schwartz expressed their support for Loveless.

Moved by Little, seconded by Trelka that the MINUTES of the Board Meeting held March 3, 2020 and March 5, 2020 be and are hereby approved as submitted. Motion carried.

CONSENT AGENDA

Laylin moved the following RESOLUTION seconded by Trelka.

A. TO APPROVE, RECEIVE, PLACE ON FILE WITH THE COUNTY AUDITOR

1. The Board of Supervisors APPROVE INTERGOVERNMENTAL JOURNAL ENTRIES, and that the County Auditor be authorized and directed to TRANSFER monies within the various funds as submitted.

Transfer from Fund Amount Transfer to Fund Amount

HEALTH INSURANCE TRUST FUND 3,921.96 GENERAL BASIC – HEALTH DEPARTMENT 3,921.96

ASSESSOR 135.24 GENERAL BASIC – HEALTH DEPARTMENT 135.24

2. The PAYROLL ADJUSTMENTS submitted by the various departments and the County Auditor be authorized and directed to adjust his records accordingly.

NAME, DEPT. POSITION FROM TO DATE CHANGE

SHERIFF, Tony Thompson

FREGOSO, MIGUEL G CIVILIAN DETENTION OFFICER 19.34 19.34 2/24/2020 NEW HIRE

HILDMAN, SCOTT A CIVILIAN DETENTION OFFICER 19.34 19.34 2/24/2020 NEW HIRE

STAFFORD, JUSTIN J DEPUTY SHERIFF SERGEANT HOURLY 36.40 37.12 2/23/2020 ANNUAL STEP INCREASE

TREASURER, Rita Schmidt

EIMERS, MEGAN J OFFICE SPECIALIST 16.28 16.28 3/2/2020 NEW HIRE

GOETTSCH, LYNN A OFFICE SPECIALIST 20.27 20.27 2/28/2020 TERMINATION PENDING

CONS. COMM., Judy Flores

ELLIOTT, VICKIE J CIVILIAN DISPATCHER 26.47 26.47 2/26/2020 TERMINATION PENDING

HEKEL, LAURIE E CIVILIAN DISPATCHER 20.92 20.92 3/2/2020 TERMINATION PENDING

ENGINEER, Cathy Nicholas

DISTLER, DILLON D LABORER / EQUIP OPERATOR I B 19.84 21.00 2/23/2020 SUCCESSFUL BIDDER

3. The CERTIFICATE OF INSURANCE for Altofer, Hawkeye Alarm & Signal, and Waverly Health Center.

4. The Sheriff’s MONTHLY REPORT of fees as of February 29, 2020.

5. The SALE OF EQUIPMENT from the Engineer’s Office for the following equipment: 1974 Koehring 440 Spanner Crane #74, fixed asset number 5050-50.

B. TO RECEIVE AND PLACE ON FILE WITH THE COUNTY AUDITOR

1. The MANURE MANAGEMENT PLAN (MMP) update submitted by Degener-Juhl Farm Partnership Facility ID #65817 located in Black Hawk Township, Section Thirty-one (31) in Black Hawk County pursuant to 567 Iowa Administrative Code §455B.

2. The SALE OF EQUIPMENT from the Engineer’s Office for the following equipment: Fixed Asset # 8007090047 – 1985 Ford L800 for $1,150.00 and Fixed Asset # 8007090184 – Case 450 Dozer for $6,850.00.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Trelka, Schwartz.

NAYS: None.

ABSENT: White. Resolution adopted.

CONSENT AGENDA ENDS

Little moved the following resolution seconded by Trelka.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the CONTRACT between Black Hawk County and Taylor Construction, Inc., New Vienna, Iowa (letting held February 18, 2020 10:00 a.m.) for Project BROS-SWAP-C007(157)—SE-07 for Bridge replacement on King Road over Rock Creek from E Main Road North 0.5 miles WLINE S33 T87N R11W with a total bid of $328,910.75 (Late Start Date: July 20, 2020; Working Days: 65; Liquidated Damages: $1,000 per day) be awarded and direct the Chair to sign resolution authorizing the County Engineer to electronically sign the contract and to receive and place on file the Contractor’s Bond and Certificate of Insurance as recommended by Catherine Nicholas, County Engineer.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Trelka, Schwartz.

NAYS: None.

ABSENT: White. Resolution adopted.

Moved by Laylin, seconded by Trelka that the REQUEST FOR PURCHASE OF CAPITAL EQUIPMENT submitted by Catherine Nicholas, County Engineer, be approved and direct the Chair to sign for same: to purchase a filter crusher in the amount of $3,900.00 from National Petroleum Equipment, Cullman, AL.

Nicholas said that this crusher exceeds the budgeted amount by $1,500, but it is a better crusher, and money is available because she saved $75,000 in the purchase of a crane. Motion carried, Little voting no.

Little moved the following resolution seconded by Trelka.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the STATEMENT OF COMPLETION and FINAL ACCEPTANCE OF WORK and the CONSTRUCTION PAY ESTIMATE REPORT for Projects FM-C007(152)—FG-07 on Marquis Road; STBG-SWAP-C007(136)—FG-07 on Cedar Wapsi Road be approved and direct the Chair to sign for same and authorize and direct the Iowa Department of Transportation to make final payment in the amount of $30,000 with a total project cost of $2,554,784.87 as recommended by Catherine Nicholas, County Engineer (Project contracted at $2,871,298.95 total working days specified 60, working days used 45, liquidated damages assessed – $0.00 contractor, Aspro, Inc. Waterloo, Iowa).

Nicholas said that the project is 11% under the contract amount. The state provided $300,000, which was used to include rumble strips.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Trelka, Schwartz.

NAYS: None.

ABSENT: White. Resolution adopted.

Moved by Laylin, seconded by Trelka that the APPOINTMENT of Tony Woods as the 2020 Black Hawk County Weed Commissioner be approved as recommended by Cathy Nicholas, County Engineer.

Nicholas said that property owners are to remove noxious weeds by June 1. Motion carried.

Moved by Little, seconded by Trelka to direct the County Auditor to advertise for a public hearing to be held at 9:07 a.m. on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 in Board Room 201 of the Black Hawk County Courthouse, 316 E. 5th Street, Waterloo, Iowa on the proposed Ordinance No. 77-240 from a request submitted by Blake Wayson at W of 2905 Cherrywood Road to rezone 1.55 acres from “A-R” Agriculture-Residential District to “A” Agricultural District in order to update/modify a previously approved location for a single family home. Motion carried.

Moved by Trelka, seconded by Laylin to direct the County Auditor to advertise for a public hearing to be held at 9:09 a.m. on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 in Board Room 201 of the Black Hawk County Courthouse, 316 E. 5th Street, Waterloo, Iowa on the proposed Ordinance No. 77-241 from a request submitted by Blake Wayson at W of 2905 Cherrywood Road to rezone 1.55 acres from “A” Agriculture District to “A-R” Agricultural-Residential District to build a new single family home. Motion carried.

DISCUSSION/POSSIBLE BOARD ACTION – to discuss road embargoes permit plan as recommended by Catherine Nicholas, County Engineer. Assistant County Engineer Ryan Brennan said that normally affected citizens will be notified of embargoes in advance, but the plan would allow the Engineer’s Office to immediately embargo a road in an emergency situation and notify citizens later. He said the office could issue a $35 permit for a vehicle in excess of the posted limits. Trelka said he thought the fee was a good idea. Little asked what it was for. Brennan said it covered the office’s costs. Little said that taxpayers already pay those costs and it would be charging them twice. Laylin said that other permit fees had the same effect. Brennan said that some fees are in Iowa Code, but this is not, and is up to the Board of Supervisors to decide. He said the embargoes don’t affect instruments of husbandry.

Trelka moved the following resolution seconded by Laylin.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED to approve the Process for Embargoing Roadways and Issuing Permits to Travel on Embargoed Roadway as recommended by County Engineer Catherine Nicholas, including the $35 permit fee.

AYES: Laylin, Trelka, Schwartz.

NAYS: Little.

ABSENT: White. Resolution adopted.

At Nine-twenty-three o’clock (9:23) a.m., a public hearing was held as provided by law in Board Room 201 of the Black Hawk County Courthouse, 316 E. 5th Street, Waterloo, Iowa at which time all interested persons could appear to file objections on the proposed Project L-7521 Fiscal Year 2021 Sealcoating at various locations throughout Black Hawk County. Moved by Little, seconded by Laylin to receive and place on file proof of publication of notice of public hearing. Motion carried.

Moved by Little, seconded by Trelka to close the hearing after oral/written comments are received. Motion carried.

At nine-twenty-three (9:23) a.m. the Chair announced the time had arrived in accordance with prior action and as advertised, for the receiving and opening of bids for the proposed Project L-7521 Fiscal Year 2021 Sealcoating at various locations throughout Black Hawk County.

The Board of Supervisors examined proof of publication of notice to bidders and determined that said notice had been published in the Waterloo Courier on February 28, 2020 in accordance with the requirements of the Code of Iowa.

Little said that the Engineer’s estimate for the job was $229,135. Engineer Nicholas said that $270,000 was budgeted.

The Chair announced the following sealed bids were all received by three o’clock (3:00) p.m. Monday March 9, 2020, as stated in the Notice to Bidders. The time of announcement being nine-twenty-three (9:23) a.m., the following bids were opened and read:

NAME CITY BID

Black Top Service Humboldt, Iowa $211,503.60

Fahrner Asphalt Sealers Dubuque, Iowa $229,292.07

Manatts, Inc. Brooklyn, Iowa $212,393.80

Prairie Road Builders, Inc. Hazleton, Iowa $224,644.75

Little asked why the budget was so much higher than the estimate. Nicholas said she couldn’t remember for sure but she thought they had originally planned to sealcoat more roadway. Laylin said that the estimate is determined closer to the project letting. Little said that it results in overbudgeting.

Moved by Trelka, seconded by Laylin that the Board of Supervisors receive and place on file the bids for the proposed Project L-7521 Fiscal Year 2021 Sealcoating at various locations throughout Black Hawk County allow time to review said bids as recommended by Catherine Nicholas, County Engineer. Motion carried.

DISCUSSION. Finance Director James Perry reviewed the proposed FY21 budget. He said the maximum levy hearing was held on March 5, and he wanted to make sure there are no surprises at the final hearing on March 24, that if the supervisors wanted to change anything they should do it now. He said the only change since March 5 is that the General Supplemental Fund budget is decreased by $602. He reviewed the levy rates and their effects on various classes of property (see minutes of February 13, 2020).

Little moved the following resolution seconded by Laylin.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that pursuant to the provisions of the Iowa Open Meetings Law, the Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors shall proceed into CLOSED SESSION AT 9:36 A.M., with attorney to discuss strategy with counsel in the matter of potential litigation pursuant to Iowa Code §21.5(1c).

AYES: Laylin, Little, Trelka, Schwartz.

NAYS: None.

ABSENT: White. Resolution adopted.

The Board of Supervisors met in closed session.

Moved by Little, seconded by Laylin to adjourn the Board of Supervisors meeting in CLOSED SESSION at 10:25 am. Motion carried.

Laylin moved the following resolution seconded by Trelka.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED to proceed with proposed litigation.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Trelka, Schwartz.

NAYS: None.

ABSENT: White. Resolution adopted.

At ten-twenty-seven o’clock (10:27) a.m., the Board of Supervisors of Black Hawk County, Iowa, sitting as a Board of Canvassers proceeded to CANVASS the returns of the SPECIAL CEDAR FALLS COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT REVENUE PURPOSE STATEMENT REFERENDUM, the SPECIAL WATERLOO COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT REVENUE PURPOSE STATEMENT REFERENDUM, and the SPECIAL DENVER COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT BOND REFERENDUM, held March 3, 2020, pursuant to the provisions of §50.24 of the Code of Iowa.

In accordance with §50.22 of the Code of Iowa, the Commissioner of Elections announced there were no provisional ballot rejected and not counted.

Laylin moved the following resolution seconded by Trelka.

WHEREAS, the SPECIAL CEDAR FALLS COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT REVENUE PURPOSE STATEMENT REFERENDUM, the SPECIAL WATERLOO COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT REVENUE PURPOSE STATEMENT REFERENDUM, and the SPECIAL DENVER COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT BOND REFERENDUM, were held as prescribed by law on March 3, 2020, and

WHEREAS, the Board of Supervisors and ex-officio Board of Canvassers have canvassed the vote of said elections in accordance with §50.24 of the Code of Iowa, now therefore

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that we, the undersigned members of the Board of Supervisors and ex-officio Board of Canvassers of Black Hawk County, Iowa, do hereby certify the results in the canvass summary and the following turnout report in accordance with §§50.24 of the Code of Iowa, of the votes cast in the SPECIAL CEDAR FALLS COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT REVENUE PURPOSE STATEMENT REFERENDUM, the SPECIAL WATERLOO COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT REVENUE PURPOSE STATEMENT REFERENDUM, and the SPECIAL DENVER COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT BOND REFERENDUM, held March 3, 2020 and that no obvious clerical errors were identified during the canvass.

2,366 people voted at the polls on Election Day.

695 absentee ballots were accepted for counting.

0 provisional ballots were accepted for counting.

A total of 3,061 people voted.

The Cedar Falls Community School District Revenue Purpose Statement, the Waterloo Community School District Revenue Purpose Statement, and the Denver Community School District Bond Issue passed.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Trelka, Schwartz.

NAYS: None.

ABSENT: White. Resolution adopted.

ANY REPORTS OR INFORMATION FROM THE BOARD

On motion and vote the meeting adjourned.

Chris Schwartz, Chair, Board of Supervisors

Grant Veeder, County Auditor