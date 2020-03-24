Waterloo, Iowa March 17, 2020

The Board of Supervisors of the County of Black Hawk, in the State of Iowa, met in regular adjourned meeting at the Courthouse in Waterloo, County Seat of said County, at nine o’clock (9:00) a.m., pursuant to law, to the rules of said Board, and to adjournment. The meeting was called to order and on roll call there were present: Linda Laylin, Tom Little, Dan Trelka, Craig White and Chris Schwartz, Chair.

Absent: None.

Unless otherwise noted, all actions were approved unanimously.

Moved by Little, seconded by White that the AGENDA be received and place on file with the County Auditor as approved. Motion carried.

Laylin moved the following resolution seconded by Trelka.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Black Hawk County, that the Board of Supervisors APPROVE EXPENDITURES, and that the County Auditor be authorized and directed to ISSUE CHECKS, against the various settlement of such claims as allowed:

GENERAL BASIC FUND

COLLECTION SVC CTR oth pay 984.78

IRS fed pay 61,951.08

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS def com 8,185.97

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS def com 2,384.30

SSA fica 101,532.28

CEDAR VALLEY UNITED WAY

oth pay 180.00

AHLERS & COONEY svc 456.00

ALTORFER INC svc 2,523.00

BAUER BUILT TIRE svc 509.04

BICKLEY, MARK svc 1,170.00

COURIER publ 1,056.84

DAN DEERY MOTOR CO INC

supl 1,799.61

DEPT OF CORRECTIONAL SVCS

svc 21,455.88

DUNCAN, TARA svc 175.00

FAR REACH TECHNOLOGIES

svc 257.36

FULLER, ANGELA svc 490.00

GORDON FLESCH CO INC svc 25.38

INTERSTATE ALL BATTERY CTR

supl 19.28

LA PORTE CITY PRINTING & DESIGN publ 1,675.34

LOCKSPERTS INC eq 8.56

MARCO INC svc 91.00

MATT PARROTT/STOREY KENWORTHY supl 298.11

MENARDS WLOO misc 1,325.59

METRO INVESTMENTS MULTI UNIT rent 850.00

PATTERSON DENTAL SUPL INC

supl 340.75

PEHL, KRISTIN rent 800.00

PER MAR SECURITY SVCS

svc 4,202.55

PPG ARCHITECTURAL FINISHES INC supl 81.32

SANDEES LTD supl 65.85

SCHROCK PROPERTIES rent 450.00

SCOTS SUPL CO INC prts 15.79

SCOOP FEED & SUPL supl 42.63

VISITING NURSING ASSOC

reimb 2,552.27

WEBER PAPER CO supl 236.60

BHC LAW ENFORCEMENT ASSOC

oth pay 494.83

COMMUNITY HEALTH CHARITIES IA oth pay 11.00

LEGALSHIELD oth pay 261.82

MADISON NATL LIFE INS ins 87.70

PECU oth pay 25,351.86

ABD PROPERTY MGMT rent 525.00

ALLEN, JANICE reimb 500.00

AMAZON CAPITAL SVCS INC

supl 103.28

BLACK HAWK WASTE DISPOSAL

eq rent 62.72

BROWN, CODY ALLYN reimb 500.00

BURLINGTON TRAILWAYS svc 283.00

CAMPBELL SUPL WLOO supl 342.88

CANON FINANCIAL SVCS INC

svc 455.58

CARR, KATELYNN reimb 532.08

CEDAR BEND HUMANE SOCIETY INC alloc 2,273.83

CF UTILITIES svc 337.50

CF UTILITIES svc 1,178.50

CF UTILITIES util 344.80

CF UTILITIES util 43.44

CF UTILITIES data 85.00

CENTURYLINK tel 152.00

CENTURYLINK tel 57.93

CV PROPERTIES II rent 250.00

DENNIS HAGENOW PROPERTIES

rent 200.00

DICKEYS PRINTING svc 65.00

ECHO GROUP INC eq 60.60

ECOLAB INC supl 1,497.68

ECOLAB INC eq rent 364.00

ENCORE ENERGY SVCS INC

fuel 5,786.30

EPM IOWA rent 275.00

FRISCH, RUSSELL reimb 595.79

GALLS supl 108.95

GAYLON, ISLEY reimb 343.32

GLAXOSMITHKLINE supl 796.55

GREENWOOD DRUG INC meds 21.20

HAUPTLY, SAMUEL reimb 500.00

HAWKEYE VILLAGE APT rent 200.00

HOTEL PRESIDENT PARTNERS

rent 331.00

I LOVE YOU GUYS FOUNDATION

educ 3,601.60

INTERNATIONAL ACADEMY OF EMERG DISPATCH educ 100.00

IA CORRECTIONS ASSOC educ 70.00

IA LAW ENFORCEMENT ACADEMY

svc 300.00

LARSON MGMT rent 200.00

MALLORY SAFETY & SUPL supl 939.55

MEDIACOM svc 138.08

MERCYONE NE IA CLINIC svc 832.00

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 5,567.99

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 59.25

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 8,014.65

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 6,356.48

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 12.06

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 138.65

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 693.81

NATL ELEVATOR INSPECTION SVCS INC svc 400.00

NATL TUBERCULOSIS CONTROLLERS ASSOC educ 1,650.00

NELSON LARRY rent 200.00

N IA JUVENILE DETENTION SVCS

svc 50.00

NORTH STAR REALTORS rent 425.00

PEOPLES COMMUNITY HEALTH

meds 101.50

PRESTIGE svc 74.44

PROACTIVE SOLUTIONS INC

misc 1,540.40

PROSHIELD FIRE PROTECTION

svc 51.95

REEDY MIKE rent 375.00

RICHARDSON FUNERAL HOME INC svc 1,000.00

SAMS WHOLESALE CLUB supl 417.78

SANDERS FUNERAL SVC svc 400.00

SCHMITZ, WILLIAM reimb 500.00

SHRED-IT USA svc 48.60

SPECIAL OLYMPICS IA svc 1,000.00

SUMMIT FOOD SVC food 18,329.29

TENSEN, DOUGLAS reimb 1,000.00

US POST OFFICE svc 500.00

UNITY POINT – ALLEN HOSP svc 529.00

VISA misc 665.23

WASTE MGMT OF WI-MN svc 2,031.90

WATERFALLS CAR WASH lbr 51.85

WLOO WATER WORKS util 67.23

WLOO WATER WORKS wtr 316.86

WATSON, RONALD LEE reimb 1,000.00

WEBER, IRV C reimb 500.00

WELLS FARGO HOME MTG svc 380.00

WICKHAM FRANK rent 275.00

WITHAM AUTO CTR eq 535.00

XEROX CORP svc 167.30

GENERAL SUPPLEMENTAL FUND

IRS fed pay 471.72

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS def com 9.03

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS def com 428.20

SSA fica 1,159.50

BAYER, G MICHAEL eq 10.70

LUTHERAN SVCS OF IA svc 3,452.10

HEINEN ERIC mil 6.16

HEWITT , KIM mil 7.68

KIENAST , ABBI mil 12.09

LAMB , LISA im 2.73

BHC LAW ENFORCEMENT ASSOC

oth pay 0.17

LEGALSHIELD oth pay 0.58

PECU oth pay 19.28

CEDAR HEIGHTS PRESBYTERIAN CH rent 30.00

N IA JUVENILE DETENTION SVCS

svc 23,052.74

OUR SAVIOR LUTHERAN CH rent 50.00

ST PAUL UNITED METHODIST

rent 30.00

YOUTH SHELTER CARE OF N CENTRAL IA INC svc 2,647.58

US POST OFFICE svc 5,000.00

US POST OFFICE svc 7,500.00

COUNTY SERVICES FUND

IRS fed pay 212.96

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS def com 75.00

SSA fica 369.30

RURAL BASIC FUND

COLLECTION SVC CTR oth pay 57.02

IRS fed pay 3,729.38

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS def com 150.00

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS def com 75.00

SSA fica 5,494.78

BHC LAW ENFORCEMENT ASSOC

oth pay 70.00

PECU oth pay 3,123.86

SECONDARY ROADS FUND

IRS fed pay 7,641.73

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS def com 480.00

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS def com 125.00

SSA fica 13,179.66

CEDAR VALLEY UNITED WAY

oth pay 28.00

ANTON SALES eq 600.99

ASPRO INC supl 353.72

CITY OF CEDAR FALLS fuel 397.90

KWIK TRIP INC fuel 382.28

MENARDS CF eq 349.77

MADISON NATL LIFE INS ins 29.00

PECU oth pay 1,599.50

AGVANTAGE FS INC fuel 2,428.95

AIRGAS NORTH CENTRAL

eq rent 93.58

AMAZON CAPITAL SVCS INC

supl 1,107.44

BHC LANDFILL svc 9.00

BLACK HAWK RENTAL eq rent 340.90

BLACK HAWK WASTE DISPOSAL

svc 195.01

CF UTILITIES util 75.00

CF UTILITIES util 8.50

CF UTILITIES util 8.50

CENTURYLINK tel 67.56

CENTURYLINK tel 47.13

CENTURYLINK tel 48.13

CINTAS CORP svc 65.28

DONS TRUCK SALES INC eq 4,433.73

HOLIDAY INN DES MOINES AIRPORT educ 665.28

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 2,238.82

NAPA AUTO PARTS prts 134.80

PLUMB SUPL CO supl 387.52

SAM ANNIS & CO fuel 1,198.43

THOMPSON TRUCK & TRAILER

prts 247.34

UNITY POINT – ALLEN HOSP svc 186.00

VERIZON CONNECT NWF INC

svc 781.50

JAIL COMMISSARY FUND

IRS fed pay 75.28

SSA fica 170.28

BOB BARKER CO INC eq 495.87

INVISION ARCHITECTURE svc 1,750.00

MCKEE FOODS food 104.42

PPG ARCHITECTURAL FINISHES INC supl 76.58

SANDEES LTD supl 87.00

TECHNOLOGY EQUIPMENT FUND TYLER TECHNOLOGIES svc 15,939.66

RURAL SEWER FUND

URBAN SVCS svc 1,675.00

INSURANCE TRUST FUND

NAVITUS HEALTH SOLUTIONS

ins 10,520.02

PREFERRED ONE INS CO

ins 101,432.37

PREFERRED ONE INS CO

ins 56,150.52

MADISON NATL LIFE INS ins 1,008.98

SELF INSURED/LIAB/PROP ETC FUND DONS TRUCK SALES INC svc 127.24

FLEXIBLE SPENDING FUND EMPLOYEE BENEFITS CORP

flx sp 2,328.89

SOLID WASTE ADMIN FUND

IRS fed pay 508.05

SSA fica 618.94

MADISON NATL LIFE INS ins 26.25

E911 SERVICE COMMISSION FUND COURIER publ 60.04

FARMERS MUTUAL TELEPHONE CO tel 122.76

AMERICAN TOWER CORP

eq rent 7,584.82

CF UTILITIES util 256.27

COLOFF MEDIA eq rent 1,967.00

LPC CONNECT tel 261.19

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 202.92

US CELLULAR eq rent 2,699.67

WINDSTREAM IA COMMUNICATIONS tel 154.07

EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT FUND

IRS fed pay 356.31

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS def com 50.00

SSA fica 595.80

CEDAR VALLEY UNITED WAY

oth pay 4.00

COURIER subs 11.49

BERGANKDV TECHNOLOGY & CONSULTING svc 14.00

COUNTY ASSESSOR FUND

IRS fed pay 2,231.48

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS def com 1,695.00

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS def com 145.00

SSA fica 4,415.02

CEDAR VALLEY UNITED WAY

oth apy 7.00

COMMERCIAL APPRAISERS OF IA

svc 1,800.00

LEGALSHIELD oth pay 61.40

MADISON NATL LIFE INS ins 26.62

PECU oth pay 2,596.00

AYES: Laylin, Little, Trelka, White, Schwartz.

NAYS: None.

Resolution adopted.

RECEIVE PROJECT UPDATES FROM DEPARTMENT HEADS/ELECTED OFFICIALS. County Engineer Cathy Nicholas said that county roads are in good condition, with no frost boils yet, and she wanted the public to know that in spite of the Coronavirus pandemic, county crews will be ready to plow roads if Friday’s expected snow event comes to pass.

Moved by Laylin, seconded by Trelka that the MINUTES of the Board Meeting held March 10, 2020 be and are hereby approved as submitted. Motion carried.

CONSENT AGENDA

White moved the following RESOLUTION seconded by Little.

A. TO APPROVE, RECEIVE, PLACE ON FILE WITH THE COUNTY AUDITOR

1. The Board of Supervisors APPROVE INTERGOVERNMENTAL JOURNAL ENTRIES, and that the County Auditor be authorized and directed to TRANSFER monies within the various funds as submitted.

2. The CERTIFICATE OF INSURANCE for Community Electric, Heartland Asphalt, Kamline Highway Markings, Kluesner Construction, and Swick Cable Contractors.

3. The SALE OF EQUIPMENT from the Engineer’s Office for the following equipment: 2004 Sterling Tandem Dump Truck #48, fixed asset number 6050-20.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Trelka, White, Schwartz.

NAYS: None.

Resolution adopted.

CONSENT AGENDA ENDS

Little moved the following resolution seconded by White.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the CONTRACT between Black Hawk County and Aspro, Inc., Waterloo, Iowa (letting held February 18, 2020 10:00 a.m.) for Project STBG-SWAP-C007(159)FG-07 for HMA Pavement widening and resurfacing on V43 Elk Run Road from Elk Run Heights Corp. Line north 1.7 miles to IA 281 Independence Avenue and Project FM-C007(160)–55-07 for HMA resurfacing on D35 Schrock Road from V37 Dysart Road East to Hwy-218 D35 with a total bid of $1,695,841.27 (Late Start Date: August 3, 2020, Working Days: 45; Liquidated Damages: $1,500 per day) be awarded and direct the Chair to sign resolution authorizing the County Engineer to electronically sign the contract and to receive and place on file the Contractor’s Bond and Certificate of Insurance as recommended by Catherine Nicholas, County Engineer.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Trelka, White, Schwartz.

NAYS: None.

Resolution adopted.

Little moved the following resolution seconded by White.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that CONTRACT between Black Hawk County and Aspro, Inc., Waterloo, Iowa (letting held February 25, 2020 9:05 a.m.) for Project L-1704—73-07 on Spring Creek Road from Fox Road to Young Road and Indian Creek Road from Spring Creek Road to the Black Hawk County line with a total bid of $934,956.11 (Late Start Date: August 10, 2020, Working Days: 25; Liquidated Damages: $1,000 per day) be approved and direct the Chair to sign for same and to receive and place on file the Contractor’s Bond and Certificate of Insurance as recommended by Catherine Nicholas, County Engineer.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Trelka, White, Schwartz.

NAYS: None.

Resolution adopted.

Laylin moved the following resolution seconded by Trelka.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the LOWEST REASONABLE BID received from Black Top Service, Humboldt, Iowa (letting held March 10, 2020 9:05 a.m.) for Project L-7521 for Seal Coating in various locations throughout the county with a total bid of $211,503.60 (Engineer’s Estimate of $229,134.70) be approved as recommended by Catherine Nicholas, County Engineer.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Trelka, White, Schwartz.

NAYS: None.

Resolution adopted.

Little moved the following resolution seconded by White.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the Emergency Repair for a replacement controller in the temperature control system for the Courthouse as received from CI3, Des Moines, IA, in the amount of $15,999.11 be approved as recommended by Rory Geving, Maintenance Superintendent.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Trelka, White, Schwartz.

NAYS: None.

Resolution adopted.

Laylin moved the following resolution seconded by Trelka.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that AMENDMENT #2 to the Black Hawk County Secondary Roads Fiscal Year 2020 Five Year Program which moved the construction of the Hess Road bridge (FHWA #74210) from fiscal year 2021 to fiscal year 2020 be approved and direct the Chair to sign for same as recommended by Catherine Nicholas, County Engineer.

Nicholas said the bridge’s timber piles were found to be in such a poor condition that the project for the new bridge, which will be erected by county staff, is being moved up a year. She hoped it would be open midsummer 2020.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Trelka, White, Schwartz.

NAYS: None.

Resolution adopted.

White moved the following resolution seconded by Laylin.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the 90 DAY EMBARGO authorizing weight restrictions of vehicles to be operated in Black Hawk County as provided under §321.236(8), §321.255, §321.471 and §321.473 of the Code Of Iowa effective from March 12, 2020 for Ninety (90) on Jepsen Road from First Street to Westbrook Road with a limit of 15 tons be approved and direct the Chair to sign for same as recommended by Catherine Nicholas, County Engineer.

Nicholas said this road is embargoed frequently, and a farming facility that often uses it may want to seek a permit to haul loads on it that exceed the embargo limit.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Trelka, White, Schwartz.

NAYS: None.

Resolution adopted.

Moved by Trelka, seconded by White to accept the RESIGNATION from Jeff Griffin as a Commissioner for the Black Hawk County Veteran’s Affairs Commission, effective March 6, 2020. Motion carried.

Moved by Little, seconded by White that the APPOINTMENT of David Bossom as a member of the Black Hawk County Board of Adjustments be approved, effective March 17, 2020 with term ending November 1, 2025. Motion carried.

The Chairperson announced that this was the time and place for the public hearing and meeting on the matter of the issuance of not to exceed $4,000,000 General Obligation Bonds, in order to provide funds to pay the costs of capital projects for the construction, reconstruction, improvement, repair or equipping of bridges, roads, and culverts which assist in economic development through the creation of jobs and wealth, including Grundy Road, for essential county purposes, and that notice of the proposal to issue the Bonds had been published as provided by Section 331.443 of the Code of Iowa.

Moved by White, seconded by Laylin to receive and place on file proof of publication of notice of public hearing. Motion carried.

The Chairperson then asked the Auditor whether any written objections had been filed by any resident or property owner of the County to the issuance of the Bonds. The Auditor advised the Chairperson and the Board that no written objections had been filed. The Chairperson then called for oral objections to the issuance of the Bonds and none were made. Whereupon, the Chairperson declared the time for receiving oral and written objections to be closed

Moved by White, seconded by Little to close the hearing after oral and written comments. Motion carried.

The Board then considered the proposed action and the extent of objections thereto.

Laylin moved the following resolution seconded by Trelka.

RESOLUTION INSTITUTING PROCEEDINGS TO TAKE ADDITIONAL ACTION FOR THE ISSUANCE OF NOT TO EXCEED $4,000,000 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS

(Following is a summary of the resolution, which may be read in full at the Black Hawk County Auditor’s Office, 316 E. 5th St., Waterloo IA, weekdays from 8:00 am to 4:30 pm. It may also be found in today’s minutes on the county website: www.co.black-hawk.ia.us. The resolution is effective immediately.)

The resolution authorizes the Board of Supervisors to issue $4,000,000 in general obligation bonds to perform road and bridge projects including but not limited to resurfacing Grundy Road.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Trelka, White, Schwartz.

NAYS: None.

Resolution adopted.

White moved the following resolution seconded by Little.

RESOLUTION AUTHORIZING THE ISSUANCE OF $4,000,000 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES 2020A, AND LEVYING A TAX FOR THE PAYMENT THEREOF

(Following is a summary of the resolution, which may be read in full at the Black Hawk County Auditor’s Office, 316 E. 5th St., Waterloo IA, weekdays from 8:00 am to 4:30 pm. It may also be found in today’s minutes on the county website: www.co.black-hawk.ia.us. The resolution is effective immediately.)

The resolution authorizes the Board of Supervisors to issue $4,000,000 General Obligation Bonds, Series 2020A, for the purposes in the previous resolution, and to levy a tax for the payment thereof.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Trelka, White, Schwartz.

NAYS: None.

Resolution adopted.

At Nine-fourteen o’clock (9:14) a.m., a public hearing was held as provided by law in the Board Room 201 of the Black Hawk County Courthouse, Waterloo, Iowa at which time all interested persons could appear to file objections on the request submitted by Richard and Mary Kettman at 6721 Jubilee Road to rezone 2.5 acres from “A-R” Agriculture-Residential District to “A” Agricultural District in order to update/modify a previously approved location for a single home. The property is legally described as: THAT PART OF THE GOVERNMENT LOT 4, OF SECTION NO. 35, TOWNSHIP NO. 88 NORTH, RANGE NO. 12 WEST OF THE FIFTH PRINCIPLE MERIDIAN, BLACK HAWK COUNTY, IOWA, DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGINNING AT THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF THE SOUTH 10 ACRES OF THE EAST 20 ACRES OF SAID GOVERNMENT LOT 4; THENCE SOUTH ALONG THE EASTERLY LINE OF SAID SOUTH 10 ACRES, 333.0 FEET; THENCE WESTERLY PARALLEL TO THE NORTHERLY LINE OF SAID 10 ACRES, 330.0 FEET; THENCE NORTHERLY PARALLEL TO THE EASTERLY LINE OF SAID 10 ACRES, 330.0 FEET OF THE NORTHERLY LINE OF SAID 10 ACRES; THENCE EASTERLY ALONG SAID NORTHERLY LINE OF SAID 10 ACRES, 330.0 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.

The Board of Supervisors examined proof of publication of notice and determined that the notice had been published on March 9, 2020 in the Courier in accordance with the requirements of the Code of Iowa.

Moved by White, seconded by Trelka to receive and place on file proof of publication of notice of public hearing. Motion carried.

Moved by White, seconded by Trelka to waive the first reading. Motion carried.

Seth Hyberger of Planning and Zoning said that this and the succeeding actions were to update the property lines of a previously approved location of the Kettmans’ home. This will make the tract match with the minor plat.

Moved by White, seconded by Trelka to close the hearing and oral and written comments were received and placed on file. Motion carried.

White moved the following resolution seconded by Trelka.

WHEREAS, a public hearing was held on March 17, 2020 at Nine-fourteen o’clock (9:14) a.m., on the request submitted by Richard and Mary Kettman at 6721 Jubilee Road to rezone 2.5 acres from “A-R” Agriculture-Residential District to “A” Agricultural District in order to update/modify a previously approved location for a single home, and

WHEREAS, “An Ordinance Amending Ordinance No. 36, as Amended, the Black Hawk County, Iowa, Agricultural Preservation Zoning Ordinance Adopted February 2, 1999, by adding Subsection No. 238 to Section VI (B), Rezoning Certain Property” as described on the above request submitted by Richard and Mary Kettman and to consider same for adoption and if adopted would be known as Ordinance no. 77-238, and

WHEREAS, §331.302(5) of the Code of Iowa allows the Board of Supervisors to suspend by majority vote the requirement to consider and vote on a proposed ordinance at two meetings of the board prior to the meeting at which it is to be fully passed, and

WHEREAS, there were no corrections to the ordinance,

NOW THEREFORE BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the rules requiring the Board of Supervisors to consider and vote on a proposed ordinance at two prior meetings be suspended.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Trelka, White, Schwartz.

NAYS: None.

Resolution adopted.

Little moved the following ordinance seconded by White.

WHEREAS, “An Ordinance Amending Ordinance No. 36, as Amended, the Black Hawk County, Iowa, Agricultural Preservation Zoning Ordinance Adopted February 2, 1999, by adding Subsection No. 238 To Section VI (B), Rezoning Certain Property” as described on the above request submitted by Richard and Mary Kettman and to consider same for adoption and if adopted would be known as Ordinance No. 77-238, and

WHEREAS, pursuant to §331.302(5) of the Code of Iowa, the Board of Supervisors has suspended by majority vote the requirement to consider and vote on a proposed ordinance at two meetings of the board prior to the meeting at which it is to be finally passed, and

NOW THEREFORE BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the same is hereby zoned acres from“A-R” Agriculture-Residential District to “A” Agricultural District, and the ordinance is hereby adopted and known as Ordinance No. 77-238.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Trelka, White, Schwartz.

NAYS: None.

Ordinance adopted.

At Nine-seventeen o’clock (9:17) a.m., a public hearing was held as provided by law in the Board Room 201 of the Black Hawk County Courthouse, Waterloo, Iowa at which time all interested persons could appear to file objections on the request submitted by Richard and Mary Kettman at 6721 Jubilee Road to rezone 1.64 acres from “A” Agriculture District to “A-R” Agricultural Residential District in order to update/modify a previously approved location for a single family home. The property is legally described as: THAT PART OF GOVERNMENT LOT 4 (4) IN THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER (SW 1/4 SE 1/4) OF SECTION NO. 35, TOWNSHIP NO. 88 NORTH, RANGE NO. 12 WEST OF THE FIFTH PRINCIPAL MERIDIAN, BLACK HAWK COUNTY IOWA, DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: COMMENCING AT THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER (SE 1/4), POINT BEING A FOUND ½” REBAR; THENCE ALONG THE SOUTH LINE OF SAID SOUTHEAST QUARTER NORTH 89°40¾’ WEST A DISTANCE OF 1,316.35 FEET TO THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF SAID GOVERNMENT LOT 4 ALSO BEING THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF SAID SOUTHWEST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER, POINT BEING A SET ½” REBAR WITH LICENSE #23212; THENCE ALONG THE EAST LINE OF SAID GOVERNMENT LOT 4 AND THE EAST LINE OF SAID SOUTHWEST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER NORTH 00°54½’ EAST A DISTANCE OF 347.5 FEET TO A SET ½” REBAR WITH LICENSE #23212, ALSO BEING THE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE NORTH 89°38½’ WEST A DISTANCE OF 230.0 FEET TO A SET ½” REBAR WITH LICENSE #23212; THENCE NORTH 00°54½’ EAST A DISTANCE OF 310.0 FEET TO THE NORTH LINE OF THE SOUTH TEN (10) ACRES OF THE EAST TWENTY (20) ACRES, POINT BEING A SET ½” REBAR WITH LICENSE #23212; THENCE ALONG SAID NORTH LINE SOUTH 89°38½’ EAST A DISTANCE OF 230.0 FEET TO SAID EAST LINE OF SAID GOVERNMENT LOT 4 AND SAID EAST LINE OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER, POINT BEING A SET ½” REBAR WITH LICENSE #23212; THENCE ALONG SAID EAST LINE SOUTH 00°54½’ WEST A DISTANCE OF 310.0 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.

The Board of Supervisors examined proof of publication of notice and determined that the notice had been published on March 9, 2020 in the Courier in accordance with the requirements of the Code of Iowa.

Moved by White, seconded by Trelka to receive and place on file proof of publication of notice of public hearing. Motion carried.

Moved by White, seconded by Laylin to waive the first reading. Motion carried.

Moved by White, seconded by Trelka to close the hearing and oral and written comments were received and placed on file. Motion carried.

Little moved the following resolution seconded by White.

WHEREAS, a public hearing was held on March 17, 2020 at Nine-seventeen o’clock (9:17) a.m., on the request submitted by Richard and Mary Kettman at 6721 Jubilee Road to rezone 1.64 acres from “A” Agriculture District to “A-R” Agricultural Residential District in order to update/modify a previously approved location for a single family home, and

WHEREAS, “An Ordinance Amending Ordinance No. 36, as Amended, the Black Hawk County, Iowa, Agricultural Preservation Zoning Ordinance Adopted February 2, 1999, by adding Subsection No. 239 to Section VI (B), Rezoning Certain Property” as described on the above request submitted by Richard and Mary Kettman and to consider same for adoption and if adopted would be known as Ordinance no. 77-239, and

WHEREAS, §331.302(5) of the Code of Iowa allows the Board of Supervisors to suspend by majority vote the requirement to consider and vote on a proposed ordinance at two meetings of the board prior to the meeting at which it is to be fully passed, and

WHEREAS, there were no corrections to the ordinance,

NOW THEREFORE BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the rules requiring the Board of Supervisors to consider and vote on a proposed ordinance at two prior meetings be suspended.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Trelka, White, Schwartz.

NAYS: None.

Resolution adopted.

Little moved the following ordinance seconded by White.

WHEREAS, “An Ordinance Amending Ordinance No. 36, as Amended, the Black Hawk County, Iowa, Agricultural Preservation Zoning Ordinance Adopted February 2, 1999, by adding Subsection No. 239 To Section VI (B), Rezoning Certain Property” as described on the above request submitted by Richard and Mary Kettman and to consider same for adoption and if adopted would be known as Ordinance No. 77-239, and

WHEREAS, pursuant to §331.302(5) of the Code of Iowa, the Board of Supervisors has suspended by majority vote the requirement to consider and vote on a proposed ordinance at two meetings of the board prior to the meeting at which it is to be finally passed, and

NOW THEREFORE BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the same is hereby zoned acres from“A” Agriculture District to “A-R” Agricultural Residential District, and the ordinance is hereby adopted and known as Ordinance No. 77-239.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Trelka, White, Schwartz.

NAYS: None.

Ordinance adopted.

White moved the following resolution seconded by Laylin.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the MINOR PLAT OF SURVEY submitted by Richard and Mary Kettman to minor plat 1.64 acres located at 6721 Jubilee Road zoned “A-R” Agriculture-Residential District. The property in question is located at 6721 Jubilee Road, approximately 600 feet East of the Ness Road and Jubilee Road intersection, and if approved that the County Auditor be directed to certify a copy of this Resolution for the Black Hawk County Recorder.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Trelka, White, Schwartz.

NAYS: None.

Resolution adopted.

WORK SESSION – The Board of Supervisors discussed the preparedness of county facilities in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. Dr. Mary Robinson, chair of the Board of Health, expressed the board’s confidence in Health Department Director Nafissa Cisse Egbuonye and her staff. Egbuonye said her department’s objective is consistent communication, and described the ways they are providing information to the public. Schwartz said he thought there was a need for more widespread community screening.

Trelka said he opposed the opening of an emergency operations center (EOC) because it would put more people in contact with each other, possibly spreading the virus, and people would be exhausted early on, when more serious work may be needed later, and it may produce panic. Emergency Operations Director Lorie Glover said that she recommended opening the center so that all information can be consistent, coming from the same source. She said that staff from different agencies won’t be on site at all times. She felt that panic has already set in, with people buying out food and other supplies from stores. Everyone attempting to enter the EOC will be asked questions about their possible exposure to the virus and will have their temperature taken. Various other counties have already opened EOCs. Trelka said he supported a virtual EOC so that so many people won’t be in one facility. County Sheriff Tony Thompson said the EOC would open that day at noon and would have press conferences at least once a day, building muscle memory for the media to get their information from one source. Trelka said bringing people together there is a bad model. Egbuonye said that there have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Black Hawk County, and she feels in is important to bring people from different agencies together to reduce panic and assure the community that it will get necessary information.

Building Superintendent Rory Geving reviewed planning for medical emergencies in the county’s Emergency Response Program. He said it contemplates a six-month program and covers social distancing, reduction of staff in the workplace, working from home, backfilling of existing positions, daycare planning, etc. Thompson said that some wives of deputies are teachers who have been approved to provide daycare services since their schools are closed.

Human Resources Director Debi Bunger said that employees are concerned about being paid if they are told to stay home. Trelka and Schwartz said they favored continuing to pay employees. Little and Bunger said some employers are allowing employees to use 14 days available and possibly future sick leave.

Department heads and elected officials then described the situations in their offices as to whether they could close completely, or close to the public, or try to reduce public exposure by having people access services remotely. District Court Chief Judge Kellyann Lekar said jury trials are being suspended but there are many other court functions that require the courthouse to be open.

Schwartz asked that department heads and elected officials provide lists of essential employees who would still need to work even if county buildings were closed to the public, and lists of services that can be provided remotely. He said that information about county departments should be prominently displayed on the county’s website and social media sites and posted on the doors of county buildings. The Board decided to schedule meetings daily to assure compliance with the Open Meetings Law, and cancel those meetings that are found to be unnecessary.

ANY REPORTS OR INFORMATION FROM THE BOARD. Trelka said he appreciated Veterans Affairs Commission Chair Glen Keith’s communication, and he supports the commission and VA Director Yolando Loveless.

On motion and vote the meeting adjourned.

Chris Schwartz, Chair, Board of Supervisors

Grant Veeder, County AuditorBLACK HAWK COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS – MARCH 17, 2020