Waterloo, Iowa March 19, 2020

The Board of Supervisors of the County of Black Hawk, in the State of Iowa, met in regular adjourned meeting at the Courthouse in Waterloo, County Seat of said County, at nine o’clock (9:00) a.m., pursuant to law, to the rules of said Board, and to adjournment. The meeting was called to order and on roll call there were present: Linda Laylin, Tom Little, Dan Trelka, Craig White and Chris Schwartz, Chair.

Absent: None.

Unless otherwise noted, all actions were approved unanimously.

Assistant County Attorney Peter Burk said that the agenda for this meeting was disseminated to the public with the mistaken time of 11:30 am on it instead of 9:00 am. He said that under the emergency provisions of the Iowa Open Meetings law the Board could proceed with the planned 9:00 am start.

Moved by White, seconded by Little that the AGENDA be received and place on file with the County Auditor as approved. Motion carried.

WORK SESSION

The Board discussed the county’s preparedness for Covid-19. Schwartz said that Human Resources Director Debi Bunger believes that checking employees for fever is not legal. He said there have been questions about employees still coming to work using the main courthouse parking lot. The Board agreed it should be open to all.

The Board discussed the need for having Board Office staff at the office. The supervisors reached the consensus that calls coming into the office will be routed to the mobile phone of the administrative aide.

Little asked if the Board had the authority to not accept zoning applications for a set period, since they aren’t being processed as normal by Planning and Zoning. Burk said the Board could call a moratorium.

Moved by White, seconded by Laylin to proclaim a thirty-day moratorium on county zoning requests. Motion carried.

Schwartz said he would like to consider making funds available from the county to small business owners in the period before expected federal assistance is available. The other supervisors said they would like time to think about it.

Bunger asked if the fourteen days paid leave would apply to employees who are sick with COVID or have COVID-sick family members. The Board agreed that the same COVID-19 timesheet code could be used.

The Board discussed ways to assure social distancing at the budget hearing scheduled for March 24.

On motion and vote the meeting adjourned.

Chris Schwartz, Chair, Board of Supervisors

Grant Veeder, County Auditor