Waterloo, Iowa March 24, 2020

The Board of Supervisors of the County of Black Hawk, in the State of Iowa, met in regular adjourned meeting at the Courthouse in Waterloo, County Seat of said County, at nine o’clock (9:00) a.m., pursuant to law, to the rules of said Board, and to adjournment. The meeting was called to order and on roll call there were present: Linda Laylin, Tom Little, Dan Trelka, Craig White and Chris Schwartz, Chair.

Absent: None.

Little and Trelka attended telephonically.

Unless otherwise noted, all actions were approved unanimously.

Moved by White, seconded by Laylin that the AGENDA be received and place on file with the County Auditor as approved. Motion carried.

White moved the following resolution seconded by Laylin.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Black Hawk County, that the Board of Supervisors APPROVE EXPENDITURES, and that the County Auditor be authorized and directed to ISSUE CHECKS, against the various settlement of such claims as allowed:

GENERAL BASIC FUND

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 27,675.22

ACES svc 20,898.00

BICKLEY, MARK svc 425.00

BREMER CO SHERIFF svc 71.50

BRUSTKERN MICHAEL J rent 225.00

CDW GOVERNMENT INC supl 232.06

CEDAR VALLEY AUTO GLASS INC

supl 70.00

COURIER publ 810.17

DAN DEERY MOTOR CO INC

mtr veh 24,554.00

DWD INVESTMENTS rent 300.00

E CENTRAL IA RURAL ELEC

util 1,646.11

EHRLICH , BETH svc 38.50

FASTENAL CO prts 91.81

FAT DOG 18 rent 225.00

FULLER, ANGELA svc 315.00

HOLZAPFEL SUZANNE svc 9.50

IRISH REPORTING svc 374.10

IWI MOTOR PARTS prts 18.38

KUCHENBERG, RANDALL rent 250.00

MARCO INC svc 105.20

MARTIN BROS DIST CO supl 2,520.41

MATT PARROTT/STOREY KENWORTHY supl 2,221.92

MENARDS CF supl 1,234.48

MENARDS WLOO misc 166.93

METRO INVESTMENTS MULTI UNIT rent 225.00

NEWGREN TODD fuel 15.00

NORTHERN SAFETY CO INC

supl 193.34

O’KEEFE ELEVATOR CO INC

maint 260.00

PTS OF AMERICA svc 2,878.50

RALSTON, RYAN rent 200.00

SANDEES LTD supl 149.65

STERICYCLE INC svc 146.51

STRAND JEANNE svc 148.75

SUPERIOR WELDING SUPL supl 44.22

US BANK misc 12,182.38

WEBER PAPER CO supl 508.50

FROHWEIN SANDRA mil 64.55

RIAZ-KADUSIC, RABIA misc 51.00

RIESBERG TIMMER, JENNIFER

reimb 91.98

STOCKDALE MAUREEN mil 47.58

SVOBODA, CONNIE reimb 45.77

SWANSON JANIS ref 100.00

30 SOMETHING REAL ESTATE

rent 225.00

ABC EMBROIDERY svc 20.00

ABD PROPERTY MGMT rent 200.00

ARNOLD MOTOR SUPL supl 13.07

ARTISAN CEILING SYSTEMS

svc 182.78

BENTON CO SHERIFF svc 46.85

BHC LANDFILL svc 81.54

BLACK HAWK RENTAL eq rent 50.75

BUCHANAN CO SHERIFF svc 93.80

CAMPBELL SUPL WLOO supl 30.63

CF UTILITIES util 61.85

CF UTILITIES util 100.00

CF UTILITIES data 621.83

CENTURYLINK tel 1,665.09

CENTURYLINK tel 90.30

CENTURYLINK tel 472.66

COAST TO COAST COMPUTER PRODUCTS supl 572.08

COOK’S OUTDOORS supl 21.50

COURIER publ 348.00

COVERT TRACK GROUP INC

svc 3,405.00

CUREMD.COM INC svc 9,117.00

DISCOUNT MUGS supl 1,973.70

DON GARDNER CONSTRUCTION CO svc 35,862.00

FIRESTONE PAYMENT CTR

prts/lbr 282.34

HAWKEYE PROPERTY MGMT

rent 600.00

HAWKEYE VILLAGE APT rent 552.94

HOLIDAY INN & SUITES CONFERENCE CTR rent 500.00

HY VEE FOOD STORE supl 58.99

IIW ENGINEERS & SURVEYORS

svc 17,009.75

IOWA LAW ENFORCEMENT ACADEMY educ 200.00

IA SEC OF STATE svc 30.00

IA STATE MEDICAL EXAMINER

svc 16,683.70

IA STATE SHERIFFS & DEPUTIES ASSOC educ 525.00

JILLBERT PROPERTIES rent 300.00

KOBLISKA VINCE M rent 225.00

LABSOURCE INC supl 2,488.50

LINN CO svc 367.29

LINN CO svc 2,083.33

MALAISE SUSAN svc 322.50

MEDIACOM svc 199.95

MERCYONE NE IA CLINIC svc 416.00

MERCYONE NE IA CLINIC svc 276.00

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 18.52

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 449.50

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 871.62

NAPA AUTO PARTS prts 290.25

NEW ALDAYA LIFESCAPES food 86.00

NORTH STAR REALTORS rent 450.00

ODONNELL ACE HARDWARE INC

supl 586.64

OFFICE DEPOT supl 8.95

OUTDOOR & MORE supl 178.20

PETERSON CONTRACTORS INC

svc 201,734.76

PITZENBERGER ANTHONY rent 200.00

PRESTO-X svc 32.00

RICOH USA INC supl 625.20

RUSSELL LAMSON LTD PARTNERSHIP rent 83.00

RYAN EXTERMINATING INC svc 245.00

SHERWIN WILLIAMS supl 101.10

SHUCK BRITSON INC svc 5,000.00

SNYDER & ASSOCIATES svc 3,780.00

SPEE DEE DELIVERY SVC INC

svc 170.00

STAPLES CREDIT PLAN supl 190.28

STOKES WELDING supl 64.08

SHRED MASTER svc 193.96

US POST OFFICE svc 6,500.00

US CELLULAR svc 1,755.24

US CELLULAR svc 1,253.10

VAN WYNGARDEN & ABRAHAMSON INC svc 706.10

CITY OF WATERLOO fuel 297.91

WLOO OIL CO fuel 1,195.19

WLOO WATER WORKS wtr 504.17

WERTJES UNIFORMS supl 817.98

WEST PAYMENT CTR svc 1,935.49

WHITNEY REPORTING SVCS

svc 112.25

WILSON RESTAURANT SUPL INC

supl 492.71

GENERAL SUPPLEMENTAL FUND

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 279.53

US BANK misc 700.00

HEINEN , SANDRA mil 5.65

SCHNEBERGER, CORAL mil 5.46

SHOWALTER, KAREN misc 185.95

CLERK OF DISTRICT COURT

svc 1,099.33

GUETZLAFF , DEBRA svc 23.04

GUTHRIE-LOVELL , DORIS svc 35.52

N IA JUVENILE DET SVCS

svc 26,498.03

OFFICE DEPOT supl 9.86

RYDER TRANSPORTATION SVCS

svc 269.24

COUNTY SERVICES FUND

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 131.00

RURAL BASIC FUND

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 1,498.25

SECONDARY ROADS FUND

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 3,666.00

ACES svc 18.00

E CENTRAL IA RURAL ELEC util 23.75

NORTHLAND PRODUCTS CO

supl 81.58

SCOTS SUPL CO INC supl 86.19

US BANK misc 1,630.44

AMAZON CAPITAL SVCS INC

supl 317.52

BENTONS READY MIXED CONCRETE INC svc 1,276.13

BHC LANDFILL svc 45.63

CF UTILITIES util 44.79

CF UTILITIES util 5.25

CERTIFIED LABS supl 1,087.50

CERTIFIED POWER INC eq rpr 20.67

CINTAS CORP svc 32.64

DONS TRUCK SALES INC prts 211.07

GRACIOUS FOOD fuel 292.21

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 172.63

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 99.59

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 18.36

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 60.81

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 10.85

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 16.99

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 295.22

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 26.80

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 27.81

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 57.37

MIDWEST WHEEL COS supl 601.86

NAPA AUTO PARTS prts 789.81

SADLER POWER TRAIN INC prts 57.48

SKYLINE STEEL svc 14,214.00

STETSON BLDG PRODUCTS

svc 105.46

RESOURCE/ENHANCE/PROTECT FUND CARPETLAND supl 4,572.00

RALLY APPRAISAL svc 800.00

JAIL COMMISSARY FUND

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 21.00

CDW GOVERNMENT INC svc 661.30

KEEFE SUPL CO food 4,905.02

MENARDS WLOO supl 219.95

SANDEES LTD supl 103.50

US BANK misc 1,111.75

US CELLULAR svc 798.78

CONSERVATION TRUST FUND MENARDS CF prts 32.99

US BANK supl 912.30

TECHNOLOGY EQUIPMENT FUND TYLER TECHNOLOGIES svc 9,281.25

INSURANCE TRUST FUND

NAVITUS HEALTH SOLUTIONS

ins 2,503.20

NAVITUS HEALTH SOLUTIONS

ins 41,535.12

PREFERRED ONE INS CO

ins 52,392.20

FLEXIBLE SPENDING FUND

EMPLOYEE BENEFITS CORP

flx sp 3,498.39

SOLID WASTE ADMIN FUND

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 205.00

E911 SERVICE COMMISSION FUND

CF UTILITIES util 550.00

CENTURYLINK tel 257.22

DUNKERTON TELEPHONE COOP

tel 998.01

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 255.02

EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT FUND

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 166.00

COURIER publ 15.04

INRCOG svc 3,240.00

MEDIACOM svc 156.90

US CELLULAR svc 183.32

COUNTY ASSESSOR FUND

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 1,132.00

WELLMARK ins 11,313.81

KOENIGSFELD THOMAS J mil 122.96

MARCO INC maint 185.23

AYES: Laylin, Little, Trelka, White, Schwartz.

NAYS: None.

Resolution adopted.

Moved by White, seconded by Laylin that the MINUTES of the Board Meeting held March 17, 2020, March 18, 2020 and March 19, 2020 be and are hereby approved as submitted. Motion carried.

CONSENT AGENDA

White moved the following RESOLUTION seconded by Laylin.

A. TO APPROVE, RECEIVE, PLACE ON FILE WITH THE COUNTY AUDITOR

1. The Board of Supervisors APPROVE INTERGOVERNMENTAL JOURNAL ENTRIES, and that the County Auditor be authorized and directed to TRANSFER monies within the various funds as submitted.

Transfer from Fund Amount Transfer to Fund Amount

SOCIAL SERVICES 9.50 GENERAL BASIC – DHS 9.50

SOCIAL SERVICES 130.45 GENERAL BASIC – DHS 130.45

GENERAL BASIC – DHS 11,009.78 GENERAL BASIC – MAINTEN 11,009.78

2. The PAYROLL ADJUSTMENTS submitted by the various departments and the County Auditor be authorized and directed to adjust his records accordingly.

DEPT., NAME POSITION FROM TO DATE CHANGE

SHERIFF, Tony Thompson

DENTON, SHARI L MR CONTROL TECH 26.47 26.47 3/13/2020 TERM PEND

SIDLES, WAYNE A DEP SHER SGT HOURLY37.12 37.98 3/8/2020 ANN STEP INCR

TREASURER, Rita Schmidt

BOHATY, DEBORAH D OFFICE SPEC 20.27 20.27 3/16/2020 SUCC BIDDER

RECORDER, Sandie Smith

PHILLIPS, JOANN OFFICE SPEC 19.39 20.27 3/8/2020 ANN STEP INCR

3. The CERTIFICATE OF INSURANCE for Aspro, Inc.

B. TO RECEIVE AND PLACE ON FILE WITH THE COUNTY AUDITOR

1. The MANURE MANAGEMENT PLAN (MMP) update submitted by Clark Even Facility ID #67178 located in Fox Township, Section Thirty-two (32) at 9339 Jubilee Road, La Porte City, in Black Hawk County pursuant to 567 Iowa Administrative Code §455B.

2. The PERMIT FOR UTILITY WORK WITHIN THE RIGHT-OF-WAY for Iowa Regional Utilities Association, Newton, Iowa for placement of underground water utility on County right-of-way along Schrock Road be approved as recommended by Catherine Nicholas, County Engineer.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Trelka, White, Schwartz.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

CONSENT AGENDA ENDS

Little moved the following resolution seconded by White.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the AGREEMENT between Black Hawk County and First Judicial District Department of Correctional Services (DCS) for the purpose of providing supervision and alternative inmate housing for prisoners who would otherwise be placed in the Black Hawk County Jail and to Provide Intensive Pre-Trial Supervision in the amount of $260,000 between July 1, 2020 through June 30, 2021 be approved and for the Chair to sign.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Trelka, White, Schwartz.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

Laylin moved the following resolution seconded by White.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the CONTRACT between Black Hawk County and Heartland Asphalt, Inc., Mason City, Iowa (letting held February 25, 2020 9:00 a.m.) for Project L-2006—73-07 for HMA resurfacing on Pioneer Drive and Union Circle in the Turkey Foot Heights Subdivision with a total bid of $123,617.66 (Late Start Date: October 5, 2020, Working Days: 10; Liquidated Damages: $1,500 per day) be awarded and direct the Chair to sign the contract and to receive and place on file the Contractor’s Bond and Certificate of Insurance as recommended by Catherine Nicholas, County Engineer.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Trelka, White, Schwartz.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

White moved the following resolution seconded by Laylin.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the CONTRACT FOR LIBRARY SERVICES between Black Hawk County and the Board of Trustees of the public libraries in the cities of Cedar Falls, Dunkerton, Evansdale, Hudson, Janesville, La Porte City and Waterloo at a total amount of $154,500 for FY2021 be approved and direct the Chair to sign.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Trelka, White, Schwartz.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

Moved by Laylin, seconded by White to direct the County Auditor to advertise for a PUBLIC HEARING/BID OPENING to be held at 9:05 a.m. on April 21, 2020 in Board Room 201 of the Black Hawk County Courthouse, 316 E. 5th Street, Waterloo, Iowa on the proposed Project Black Hawk County Jail Boiler Replacement. Motion carried.

At Nine-oh-five o’clock (9:05) a.m., a public hearing was held as provided by law in the Board Room 201 of the Black Hawk County Courthouse, Waterloo, Iowa at which time all interested persons could appear to file objections on the proposed Black Hawk County Budget for FY 2020-2021.

Finance director James Perry described aspects of the FY21 Black Hawk County Budget. He said that assessed valuation in the county increased only 1.32% for this budget, and due to state rollback orders the taxable valuation actually decreased by 0.01%. Additional security services and increases in capital projects and salaries and benefits will be offset by (1) a $1,085,920 decrease in debt service, due to five bond issues coming to the end of their payment schedules, and (2) a $1,442,791 decrease in mental health and disability services expenditures. Total tax askings increase 0.52%, or $204,639. Budgeted revenues decrease $1,707,493 to $62,260,421, and budgeted expenditures decrease by $7,684,009 to $67,132,751. Salaries and benefits comprise about 56% of total expenditures. The impact on the county portion of the property tax for properties with a taxable value of $100,000 is as follows: $9.83 decrease for residential property in incorporated areas, $12.71 decrease for residential properties in the unincorporated area, and $14.65 increase for agricultural property in the unincorporated area.

County Auditor Grant Veeder read the Compensation Board’s recommendation for elected officials’ salaries as follows:

ELECTED OFFICIAL PRESENT PROPOSED

SALARY FY20 SALARY FY21

PERCENTAGE INCREASE 4%

ATTORNEY $132,867.00 $138,181.68

AUDITOR $84,132.00 $87,497.28

BOARD OF SUPERVISORS $39,372.00 $40,946.88

RECORDER $84,011.00 $87,371.44

SHERIFF $1 814,216.00 $118,784.64

TREASURER $84,011.00 $87,371.44

He said that the COUNTY COMPENSATION BOARD recommendation represented a 4% increase for all elected officials for fiscal year 2021, and that in action taken on January 16, 2020, the Board of Supervisors reduced the recommendation to a 2.75% increase, with the following effect:

ELECTED OFFICIAL PRESENT PROPOSED

SALARY FY20 SALARY FY21

PERCENTAGE INCREASE 2.75%

ATTORNEY $ 132,867.00 $ 136,520.84

AUDITOR $ 84,132.00 $ 86,445.63

BOARD OF SUPERVISORS $ 39,372.00 $ 40,454.73

RECORDER $ 84,011.00 $ 86,321.30

SHERIFF $ 114,216.00 $ 117,356.94

TREASURER $ 84,011.00 $ 86,321.30

There were no public comments.

The supervisors commented on the budget. Schwartz said it was a good budget, and some of the things he was most proud of were the continued improvements in recreational opportunities within Conservation, and the hiring of a social worker for the jail, which should decrease recidivism. Laylin agreed and thanked county staff, especially department heads for bringing good budgets to the Board, and expressed satisfaction for improvements in security, roads and bridges, and nature trails, and improving quality of life while still reducing taxes for most people. Little said that it was an easy budget year because of the rollback and bond payments reducing, and he would have liked to reduce some of the capital expenditures, to make sure the money is used for what it was intended. He said the county is in good shape thanks to prudent decisions made by the supervisors over the last ten years. White said the county has followed its 2028 vision over the last few years. He thanked department heads and said he saw a bright future ahead for the county.

Moved by Little, seconded by Laylin to receive and place on file proof of publication of notice of public hearing. Motion carried.

Moved by Laylin, seconded by White to close the public hearing. Motion carried.

White moved the following resolution seconded by Laylin.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the proposed Black Hawk County Budget for FY 2020-2021 as published in the county’s official newspapers on March 11, 2020 and March 12, 2020 be approved and adopted as published.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Trelka, White, Schwartz.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

White moved the following resolution seconded by Laylin.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the APPROPRIATIONS be approved at one hundred percent (100%) for the Black Hawk County Budget for FY 2020-2021.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Trelka, White, Schwartz.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

FY2021 BUDGET-AGENCY APPROPRIATIONS BY SERVICE AREA

SERVICE SERVICE SERVICE SERVICE SERVICE SERVICE SERVICE SERVICE

AREA 1 AREA 2 AREA 4 AREA 6 AREA 7 AREA 8 AREA 9 AREA 0

Public Health & Mental Environment Roads & Govt Serv Admin Debt Serv

Safety & Social Hlth, ID & Education Trans. to & Capital

ALL FUNDS Legal Serv Serv & DD Residents Proj TOTALS

BOARD:OFFICE 550,624 550,624

AUDITOR 889,715 889,715

SHERIFF 16,926,874 16,926,874

TREASURER 895,133 762,629 5,534,689 7,192,451

RECORDER 804,790 804,790

COUNTY ATTORNEY 3,491,523 3,491,523

HUMAN RESOURCES 309,464 309,464

CONS COMM CENTER 2,517,202 2,517,202

INFORMATION TECH 1,230,101 1,230,101

MAINTENANCE 1,614,978 1,614,978

MEDICAL EXAMINER 249,550 249,550

CIVIL SERVICE 14,073 14,073

HEALTH DEPARTMENT 5,451,868 5,451,868

DISTRICT COURT ADMIN 11,900 11,900

JUVENILE COURT SERV 167,600 600,000 767,600

SOCIAL SERVICES 761,040 761,040

HUMAN SERVICES:ADMIN 339,950 339,950

MENTAL HEALTH/ID/DD 4,286,247 4,286,247

ENGINEER 8,084,469 1,235,678 9,320,147

AUDITOR:ELECTIONS 633,098 633,098

VETERAN AFFAIRS 425,292 425,292

BOARD:AGENCIES 437,040 74,084 319,385 9,500 840,009

BOARD:GEN SUPERVISION 550 1,169,450 2,000,000 3,170,000

CONSERVATION 2,707,055 2,707,055

TOTAL APPROPRIATIONS 23,801,689 7,652,234 4,286,247 3,026,440 8,084,469 2,333,571 6,550,534 8,770,367 64,505,551

At Nine-thirty o’clock (9:30) a.m., a public hearing was held as provided by law in the Board Room 201 of the Black Hawk County Courthouse, Waterloo, Iowa at which time all interested persons could appear to file objections on the request submitted by Blake Wayson at W of 2905 Cherrywood Road to rezone 1.55 acres from “A-R” Agriculture-Residential District to “A” Agricultural District to build a new single family home and legally described as: COMMENCING AT THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF SOUTH ACRES ADDITION THENCE SOUTH ALONG THE WESTERLY LINE OF SAID ADDITION 260.0’; THENCE SOUTH 89° 11’30” WEST 260.0’; THENCE NORTH 260.0’ TO THE NORTH LINE EAST ½ SE 1/4 ; THENCE NORTH 89° 11’ 30” EAST 260’ TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING; CONTAINS 1.55 +/- ACRES/

The Board of Supervisors examined proof of publication of notice and determined that the notice had been published on March 13, 2020 in the Courier in accordance with the requirements of the Code of Iowa.

Moved by White, seconded by Little to receive and place on file proof of publication of notice of public hearing. Motion carried.

Moved by White, seconded by Laylin to waive the first reading. Motion carried.

Moved by White, seconded by Laylin to close the hearing and oral and written comments were received and placed on file. There were no comments. Motion carried.

Little moved the following resolution seconded by Laylin.

WHEREAS, a public hearing was held on March 24, 2020 at nine-thirty o’clock (9:30) a.m., on the request submitted by Blake Wayson at W of 2905 Cherrywood Road to rezone 1.55 acres from “A-R” Agriculture-Residential District to “A” Agricultural District in order to update/modify a previously approved location for a single family home, and

WHEREAS, “An Ordinance Amending Ordinance No. 36, as Amended, the Black Hawk County, Iowa, Agricultural Preservation Zoning Ordinance Adopted February 2, 1999, by adding Subsection No. 240 to Section VI (B), Rezoning Certain Property” as described on the above request submitted by Blake Wayson and to consider same for adoption and if adopted would be known as Ordinance no. 77-240, and

WHEREAS, §331.302(5) of the Code of Iowa allows the Board of Supervisors to suspend by majority vote the requirement to consider and vote on a proposed ordinance at two meetings of the board prior to the meeting at which it is to be fully passed, and

WHEREAS, there were no corrections to the ordinance,

NOW THEREFORE BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the rules requiring the Board of Supervisors to consider and vote on a proposed ordinance at two prior meetings be suspended.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Trelka, White, Schwartz.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

White moved the following ordinance seconded by Laylin.

WHEREAS, “An Ordinance Amending Ordinance No. 36, as Amended, the Black Hawk County, Iowa, Agricultural Preservation Zoning Ordinance Adopted February 2, 1999, by adding Subsection No. 240 To Section VI (B), Rezoning Certain Property” as described on the above request submitted by Blake Wayson and to consider same for adoption and if adopted would be known as Ordinance No. 77-240, and

WHEREAS, pursuant to §331.302(5) of the Code of Iowa, the Board of Supervisors has suspended by majority vote the requirement to consider and vote on a proposed ordinance at two meetings of the board prior to the meeting at which it is to be finally passed, and

NOW THEREFORE BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the same is hereby zoned acres from “A-R” Agriculture-Residential District to “A” Agricultural District, and the ordinance is hereby adopted and known as Ordinance No. 77-240.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Trelka, White, Schwartz.

NAYS: None. Ordinance adopted.

At Nine-thirty-two o’clock (9:32) a.m., a public hearing was held as provided by law in the Board Room 201 of the Black Hawk County Courthouse, Waterloo, Iowa at which time all interested persons could appear to file objections on the request submitted by Blake Wayson at W of 2905 Cherrywood Road to rezone 1.55 acres from “A” Agriculture District to “A-R” Agricultural-Residential District to build a new single family home and legally described as: COMMENCING AT THE EAST ¼ CORNER OF SECTION 24, TOWNSHIP 88 NORTH, RANGE 13 WEST OF THE 5TH P.M., BLACK HAWK COUNTY IOWA; THENCE S89°38’22”W, 523.67 FEET ALONG THE NORTH LINE OF THE SE ¼ OF SAID SECTION 24 TO NW CORNER OF LOT 10 OF SOUTH ACRES ADDITION TO BLACK HAWK COUNTY IOWA. SAID POINT ALSO BEING THE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE CONTINUING S89°38’22”W, 333.92 FEET ALONG SAID NORTH LINE; THENCE S00°02’43”W, 202.20 FEET; THENCE N89°38’22”E, 333.92 FEET TO THE SW CORNER OF LOT 10 OF SAID SOUTH ACRES ADDITION; THENCE N00°02’43” E, 202.2 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. DESCRIBED LAND CONTAINS 1.55 ACRES AND IS SUBJECT TO EASEMENTS AND RESTRICTIONS OF RECORD.

The Board of Supervisors examined proof of publication of notice and determined that the notice had been published on March 13, 2020 in the Courier in accordance with the requirements of the Code of Iowa.

Moved by White, seconded by Laylin to receive and place on file proof of publication of notice of public hearing. Motion carried.

Moved by White, seconded by Laylin to waive the first reading. Motion carried.

Moved by White, seconded by Little to close the hearing and oral and written comments were received and placed on file. There were no comments. Motion carried.

Laylin moved the following resolution seconded by White.

WHEREAS, a public hearing was held on March 24, 2020 at Nine-oh- o’clock (9:) a.m., on the request submitted by Blake Wayson at W of 2905 Cherrywood Road to rezone 1.55 acres from “A” Agriculture District to “A-R” Agricultural-Residential District to build a new single family home, and

WHEREAS, “An Ordinance Amending Ordinance No. 36, as Amended, the Black Hawk County, Iowa, Agricultural Preservation Zoning Ordinance Adopted February 2, 1999, by adding Subsection No. 241 to Section VI (B), Rezoning Certain Property” as described on the above request submitted by Blake Wayson and to consider same for adoption and if adopted would be known as Ordinance no. 77-241, and

WHEREAS, §331.302(5) of the Code of Iowa allows the Board of Supervisors to suspend by majority vote the requirement to consider and vote on a proposed ordinance at two meetings of the board prior to the meeting at which it is to be fully passed, and

WHEREAS, there were no corrections to the ordinance,

NOW THEREFORE BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the rules requiring the Board of Supervisors to consider and vote on a proposed ordinance at two prior meetings be suspended.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Trelka, White, Schwartz.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

White moved the following ordinance seconded by Laylin.

WHEREAS, “An Ordinance Amending Ordinance No. 36, as Amended, the Black Hawk County, Iowa, Agricultural Preservation Zoning Ordinance Adopted February 2, 1999, by adding Subsection No. 241 To Section VI (B), Rezoning Certain Property” as described on the above request submitted by Blake Wayson and to consider same for adoption and if adopted would be known as Ordinance No. 77-241, and

WHEREAS, pursuant to §331.302(5) of the Code of Iowa, the Board of Supervisors has suspended by majority vote the requirement to consider and vote on a proposed ordinance at two meetings of the board prior to the meeting at which it is to be finally passed, and

NOW THEREFORE BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the same is hereby zoned acres from Blake Wayson at W of 2905 Cherrywood Road to rezone 1.55 acres from “A” Agriculture District to “A-R” Agricultural-Residential District, and the ordinance is hereby adopted and known as Ordinance No. 77-241.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Trelka, White, Schwartz.

NAYS: None. Ordinance adopted.

White moved the following resolution seconded by Laylin.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the MINOR PLAT OF SURVEY submitted by Blake Wayson to minor plat 1.55 acres located at W of 2905 Cherrywood Lane into one lot zoned “A-R” Agriculture-Residential District. The property in question is located at W of 2905 Cherrywood Lane, approximately 3,000 feet south of the East Orange Road and Dysart Road intersection, and if approved that the County Auditor be directed to certify a copy of this Resolution for the Black Hawk County Recorder.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Trelka, White, Schwartz.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

The Board discussed the idea of setting aside $50,000 in county reserves to be released if there is need to support COVID-19 quarantine housing for the County’s homeless population. Schwartz said that he had spoken to Koleen Schipper of County Social Services (CSS), who told him that there are currently funds available in the CSS budget, so Schwartz thought the Board could monitor the situation and take action when and if it is needed. The other supervisors agreed.

The Board discussed the county’s response and readiness for COVID-19. Schwartz said he wanted to schedule a meeting on Thursday, March 26 to test virtual meeting technology procured by the county. Building Superintendent Rory Geving said that Information Technology Director Kim Veeder is setting up the system, and a more limited teleconferencing capability is available as a backup. Little said both should be ready in case of difficulties. The Board agreed to hold a meeting at 11:00 am on March 26.

Schwartz said he was disappointed that Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds hasn’t made a statewide “shelter-in-place” proclamation, and he said that if our community reaches a point where local officials have determined that is necessary and the state doesn’t do it, the Board should be prepared to work with city government to enact a shelter-in-place order. He noted that many of the workers that people are depending on in this emergency work in supermarkets and drug stores at low wages, and he hoped Governor Reynolds would realize this and support an increase in the minimum wage so that these jobs make enough to support a family.

Sheriff Tony Thompson said that the Emergency Operations Center is a gathering place for data which can then be assimilated and released transparently so that policymakers can make informed decisions. Laylin asked if the EOC staff would be discussing the need to shelter in place. Thompson said that community leaders like the supervisors could meet at the EOC and raise the issue. Laylin said that the county is responsible only for the unincorporated area of the county, and would need the agreement of the cities to call for shelter-in-place. Schwartz said that people are returning to the community from elsewhere and not self-quarantining for fourteen days like they should. He urged people to act with compassion and not with greed. Laylin said that our community could tailor such an order to our situation.

Building Superintendent Geving said that the Health Department, Veterans Affairs and County Social Service wish to have a security guard posted at Pinecrest to check with visitors to see if they have an appointment. He said the county’s security contractor, Per Mar, can have a guard there tomorrow. White suggested locking the door and having the guard check people one at a time. Geving said that the Iowa Department of Human Services, which rents space in the building, hasn’t been given permission to allow appointment-only visits. Laylin asked how many people visit a day. Geving said he would check. Schwartz said visitors could still be allowed in the locked building if they stated their business. He said the Board’s #1 duty was to keep its employees safe. Little said that since DHS has a contract to be in the building, they should be consulted. Assistant County Attorney Peter Burk said the Board shouldn’t act without the item being on their agenda. Schwartz said that the agenda states that the Board may take action on its response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Little said he didn’t think it was covered in the agenda, and he and Laylin suggested putting it on the agenda for the March 26 meeting. Schwartz assented, but said he didn’t have faith in the leadership of DHS at the state level.

On motion and vote the meeting adjourned.

Chris Schwartz, Chair, Board of Supervisors

Grant Veeder, County Auditor