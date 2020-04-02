Waterloo, Iowa March 26, 2020

The Board of Supervisors of the County of Black Hawk, in the State of Iowa, met in regular adjourned meeting at the Courthouse in Waterloo, County Seat of said County, at eleven o’clock (11:00) a.m., pursuant to law, to the rules of said Board, and to adjournment. The meeting was called to order and on roll call there were present: Linda Laylin, Tom Little, Dan Trelka, Craig White and Chris Schwartz, Chair.

Absent: None.

Little, Trelka and Schwartz attended electronically.

Unless otherwise noted, all actions were approved unanimously.

Moved by Laylin, seconded by White that the AGENDA be received and place on file with the County Auditor as approved. Motion carried.

The Board of Supervisors discussed limiting access to and/or locking down the Pinecrest Building. Schwartz referenced a letter to counties from Governor Kim Reynolds, which said the Department of Human Services (DHS) staff could be accessible by appointment if the county housing their offices restricts access to their building. Schwartz said that he understood the letter to mean that the county could lock Pinecrest and have visitors speak to a security guard before entering. DHS Business Manager Vicki Hendershot said she felt the lobby should be open to the public, so that people could leave applications for assistance etc. in a drop box, especially since more people need assistance during the COVID-19 emergency, and so people could pick up forms. She said signage would instruct people to call DHS employees if they need to meet them. Laylin asked how many people are visiting DHS on a daily basis. Hendershot said that five or six came in the half day that the Per Mar security guard was on duty, but she expects daily traffic to drop because monthly reviews are temporarily suspended. Laylin asked about using the vestibule, like the courthouse is doing. Hendershot said that would require locks on the second door, and placing the drop box and the forms in the vestibule. White asked if DHS would allow their employees to be tested for fever. Hendershot said they hadn’t done that, and that the majority of DHS staff was working from home. Schwartz asked if it would work to have the building door locked and have guards check visitors on a case-by-case basis. Hendershot said that could work, but that she thought it would be more efficient to have the guard approach visitors after they entered, and contain them in the lobby area. She said the counter and wing doors would be locked. Laylin said the stairs and elevator couldn’t be locked.

Trelka asked if any DHS staff had been out of state or had family members with COVID symptoms. Hendershot said they have kept track of that, and anyone in those circumstances is directed to self-isolate for fourteen days. Laylin asked Health Department Director Nafissa Cisse Egbuonye if using the vestibule would be better from public health standpoint. Cisse Egbounye said it wasn’t an issue for her department because there would be little exposure. She said her department takes employees’ temperatures at their offices on the fifth floor. Little asked if temperatures were being taken at the courthouse. White said no, and that employees still working at the courthouse are concerned because of it, and he thought the procedure should be applied consistently. He said two security guards are emergency medical technicians who say they can administer the screening. Schwartz said that Human Resources had raised concerns about legality, and HR Director Debi Bunger should be involved in this decision. Sheriff Tony Thompson said his staff is screened at the beginning and end of each shift. Hendershot said she would need to get human resources guidance. Thompson said he can’t find any forehead thermometers for sale.

Schwartz said that since Pinecrest won’t be closed, no action is needed by the Board.

The Board discussed County preparedness for COVID-19. Schwartz said that the two weeks of paid administrative leave that the Board had authorized for county employees was expiring the next week, and he favored extending it until further notice. Little said it should not go indefinitely, and that HR Director Debi Bunger (who was at a doctor’s appointment) should be consulted first to be sure state and federal guidelines are followed. He recommended putting the matter on the March 31 Board agenda. Schwartz said he just wanted to make sure that people remembered it.

On motion and vote the meeting adjourned.

Chris Schwartz, Chair, Board of Supervisors

Grant Veeder, County Auditor