Waterloo, Iowa March 3, 2020

The Board of Supervisors of the County of Black Hawk, in the State of Iowa, met in regular adjourned meeting at the Courthouse in Waterloo, County Seat of said County, at nine o’clock (9:00) a.m., pursuant to law, to the rules of said Board, and to adjournment. The meeting was called to order and on roll call there were present: Linda Laylin, Tom Little, Chris Schwartz, Chair via phone and Dan Trelka, Chair pro-tem.

Absent: Craig White.

Unless otherwise noted, all actions were approved unanimously.

Moved by Little, seconded by Laylin that the AGENDA be received and place on file with the County Auditor as approved. Motion carried.

The Board of Supervisors acknowledged the following employees for years of service: Suzanne M. Manross of the Assessor’s Office for 20 years of service.

Little moved the following resolution seconded by Laylin.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Black Hawk County, that the Board of Supervisors APPROVE EXPENDITURES, and that the County Auditor be authorized and directed to ISSUE CHECKS, against the various settlement of such claims as allowed:

GENERAL BASIC FUND

COLLECTION SVC CTR oth pay 984.78

IRS fed pay 60,509.81

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS def com 5,420.00

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS def com 2,387.50

SSA fica 100,167.66

CEDAR VALLEY UNITED WAY

oth pay 180.00

AHLERS & COONEY svc 1,207.50

BICKLEY, MARK svc 790.00

COURIER publ 208.08

DAN DEERY MOTOR CO INC

mtr veh 25,779.00

DUNCAN, TARA svc 385.00

FAR REACH TECHNOLOGIES svc 77.70

FISCHELS, ROBERT rent 250.00

FULLER, ANGELA svc 560.00

GBM PROPERTY MGMT rent 225.00

GORDON FLESCH CO INC supl 100.24

HAUGEBAK, DOROTHY rent 250.00

HOLZAPFEL SUZANNE svc 31.50

IRISH REPORTING svc 188.00

KARENS PRINT RITE svc 6.50

LAW OFFICE OF CHRISTINA SHRIVER svc 84.00

MARTIN REALTORS INC rent 450.00

MATT PARROTT/STOREY KENWORTHY supl 19.26

MENARDS WLOO misc 117.33

METRO INVESTMENTS MULTI UNIT rent 225.00

MHP WATERLOO rent 200.00

NEWGREN TODD misc 55.00

PATTERSON DENTAL SUPL INC

dntl 140.50

PPG ARCHITECTURAL FINISHES INC supl 121.59

STRAND JEANNE svc 246.75

WD INVESTMENTS rent 250.00

WEBER PAPER CO supl 27.36

JOEBGEN MICHAEL misc 55.00

AFLAC ins 2,043.29

COMMUNITY HEALTH CHARITIES IA oth pay 11.00

FIDELITY SECURITY LIFE INS CO

ins 2,478.76

MADISON NATL LIFE INS ins 611.07

PECU oth pay 25,371.14

30 SOMETHING REAL ESTATE

rent 250.00

ABD PROPERTY MGMT rent 475.00

AMAZON CAPITAL SVCS INC

supl 505.42

BREITBACH, TRUDY rent 200.00

BUCHANAN CO EMS ASSOC

reimb 100.00

CF UTILITIES util 100.00

CF UTILITIES util 61.10

COAST TO COAST COMPUTER PRODUCTS supl 1,144.16

ECHO GROUP INC eq 28.24

EMERGENCY MED SVCS ASSOC OF BREMER CO reimb 627.93

GALE MOTE ASSOCS svc 629.63

GALLENTINE, JASON rent 225.00

GIBSON SPECIALTY CO supl 91.00

GREEN SOURCE MGMT svc 178.35

GREINER LAW OFFICE svc 312.00

HAWKEYE VILLAGE APT rent 450.00

HOWARD CO reimb 327.93

HY VEE FOOD STORE food 58.99

IACE FIVE SEASONS MOBILE HOME PARK rent 200.00

INCLUSIVE CULTURAL UNIVERSITY educ 6,000.00

IA DEPT OF PUBLIC HEALTH

svc 180.00

ISAC educ 190.00

JAMIESON , JOHN D rent 200.00

LABSOURCE INC supl 482.40

LEAHY RENTALS rent 475.00

LINN CO svc 2,083.33

MARSH PLACE APTS rent 200.00

MCCARTER JOHN L svc 20.00

MERCYONE NE IA CLINIC svc 20.00

MERCYONE NE IA CLINIC svc 416.00

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 12.47

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 8.59

MPH INDUSTRIES INC svc 129.53

UNI misc 5,042.50

R-U PROPERTIES rent 350.00

SUMMIT FOOD SVC food 9,675.94

ULINE supl 99.21

US CREMATION SOCIETY svc 4,000.00

VAN WYNGARDEN & ABRAHAMSON INC svc 201.40

VERIZON WIRELESS data 93.29

VETERANS MEMORIAL HOSP

reimb 327.93

CITY OF WATERLOO svc 9,624.10

WLOO WATER WORKS wtr 5,825.28

WLOO WATER WORKS util 139.80

WLOO WATER WORKS wtr 134.20

WERTJES UNIFORMS supl 1,353.05

GENERAL SUPPLEMENTAL FUND

IRS fed pay 392.40

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS def com 425.00

SSA fica 877.42

3RD MILLENNIUM CLASSROOMS

educ 60.00

FOUNDATION 2 svc 466.50

FIDELITY SECURITY LIFE INS CO

ins 8.36

LINDA HALL LAW FIRM & MEDIATION SVCS svc 529.36

MEYER PHARMACY meds 97.49

SUCCESSLINK supl 3,815.12

COUNTY SERVICES FUND

IRS fed pay 214.01

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS def com 75.00

SSA fica 370.06

IRS fed pay 11.29

FIDELITY SECURITY LIFE INS CO

ins 8.36

MADISON NATL LIFE INS ins 1.50

RURAL BASIC FUND

COLLECTION SVC CTR oth pay 57.02

IRS fed pay 3,912.18

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS def com 150.00

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS def com 75.00

SSA fica 5,683.28

AFLAC ins 102.63

FIDELITY SECURITY LIFE INS CO

ins 129.78

MADISON NATL LIFE INS ins 12.18

PECU oth pay 3,123.86

CITY OF WATERLOO svc 7,028.64

SECONDARY ROADS FUND

IRS fed pay 7,554.72

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS def com 480.00

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS def com 125.00

SSA fica 13,117.16

CEDAR VALLEY UNITED WAY

oth pay 28.00

ACES svc 18.00

ASPRO INC supl 155.40

MENARDS CF supl 27.20

AFLAC ins 65.70

FIDELITY SECURITY LIFE INS CO

ins 450.65

MADISON NATL LIFE INS ins 71.20

PECU oth pay 1,599.50

BENTONS READY MIXED CONCRETE INC supl 1,270.00

CF UTILITIES util 68.39

CF UTILITIES util 8.50

CENTURYLINK tel 185.50

CINTAS CORP svc 32.64

DULTMEIER SALES eq 376.85

FIFTH STREET TIRE INC eq 134.99

CITY OF GILBERTVILLE util 71.59

ISAC educ 190.00

LA PORTE CITY UTILITIES util 434.42

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 11.41

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 10.38

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 10.70

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 311.98

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 10.95

MITCHELL1 svc 225.00

MURPHY TRACTOR & EQUIP CO

supl 389.86

OVERHEAD DOOR CO OF WLOO INC eq rpr 184.00

STETSON BUILDING PRODUCTS

eq 19.11

STOKES WELDING eq 3,936.00

VERIZON WIRELESS svc 628.44

CITY OF WATERLOO fuel 261.24

JAIL COMMISSARY FUND

IRS fed pay 105.69

SSA fica 212.20

KEEFE SUPL CO supl 76.80

MENARDS WLOO supl 263.57

SANDEES LTD supl 1,132.40

RURAL WATER FUND

WLOO WATER WORKS svc 245.08

RURAL SEWER FUND

CEDAR VALLEY PUMP eq rpr 3,308.92

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 15.37

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 22.19

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 21.24

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 65.38

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 17.88

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 32.52

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 35.82

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 18.16

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 19.26

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 13.85

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 17.15

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 12.56

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 15.98

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 13.69

INSURANCE TRUST FUND

NAVITUS HEALTH SOLUTIONS

ins 8,158.87

PREFERRED ONE INS CO

ins 103,564.22

EMPLOYEE BENEFITS CORP ins 99.00

DELTA DENTAL PLAN OF IA

ins 23,404.56

FLEXIBLE SPENDING FUND

EMPLOYEE BENEFITS CORP

flx sp 1,531.00

EMPLOYEE BENEFITS CORP

flx sp 295.80

SOLID WASTE ADMIN FUND

IRS fed pay 508.05

SSA fica 618.92

E911 SERVICE COMMISSION FUND MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 183.95

EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT FUND

IRS fed pay 354.02

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS def com 50.00

SSA fica 592.74

CEDAR VALLEY UNITED WAY

oth pay 4.00

FIDELITY SECURITY LIFE INS CO

ins 8.36

CENTURYLINK tel 61.95

CITY OF WATERLOO fuel 35.15

COUNTY ASSESSOR FUND

IRS fed pay 2,142.78

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS def com 1,695.00

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS def com 145.00

SSA fica 4,323.88

CEDAR VALLEY UNITED WAY

oth pay 7.00

FIDELITY SECURITY LIFE INS CO

ins 85.28

MADISON NATL LIFE INS ins 53.05

PECU oth pay 2,596.00

VISA supl 129.89

VISA educ 285.60

AYES: Laylin, Little, Schwartz, Trelka

NAYS: None.

Absent: White

Resolution adopted.

RECEIVE PROJECT UPDATES FROM DEPARTMENT HEADS/ELECTED OFFICIALS

County Engineer Catherine Nicholas said the paved roads are in good shape and the gravel road are slowly thawing which is good and better than last year. She showed a few pictures of staff and Hawkeye Community College Civil Engineering students observing the Cedar Wapsi Bridge project.

Health Department Director Dr. Nafissa Cisse-Egbuonye updated the board on the steps being taken to monitor the coronavirus in Iowa. The Iowa Department of Public Health is updating their website on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Information is coming rapidly. IDPH is working closely with local health departments to implement screening and monitoring of travelers from Mainland China. Travelers returning from countries such as South Korea, Iran, Italy and Japan that have level 2 or 3 advisories should be self-isolating by remaining home for fourteen days, monitoring for fever, coughing and shortness of breath. She said Iowa’s risk remains very low and at this time masks are not needed. The Black Hawk County Health Department is working with local businesses, child care centers and universities to provide information to them. A system has been set up to receive calls and get questions answered quickly. Little asked if the department has all of the tools and resources to be proactive. Cisse-Egbuonye said they have preparedness plans in place that were updated this year. She also wants to remind people that it is still flu season and the flu is wide spread in Iowa. Use the normal precautions of staying home and washing your hands with soap and warm water. Also it is never too late to get a flu shot.

Moved by Little, seconded by Laylin that the MINUTES of the Board Meeting held February 25, 2020 be and are hereby approved as submitted. Motion carried.

CONSENT AGENDA

Laylin moved the following RESOLUTION seconded by Little.

A. TO APPROVE, RECEIVE, PLACE ON FILE WITH THE COUNTY AUDITOR

1. The Board of Supervisors APPROVE INTERGOVERNMENTAL JOURNAL ENTRIES, and that the County Auditor be authorized and directed to TRANSFER monies within the various funds as submitted. (None submitted)

2. The CERTIFICATE OF INSURANCE for Continental Fire Sprinkler System and Holbach Enterprises.

B. TO RECEIVE AND PLACE ON FILE WITH THE COUNTY AUDITOR

1. The MANURE MANAGEMENT PLAN (MMP) update submitted by Bill Schmitz Facility ID #63611 located in Fox Township, Section Twenty-One (21) at 10625 Poyner Road, Jesup, in Black Hawk County pursuant to 567 Iowa Administrative Code §455B.

2. The FY20 First Judicial District Department of Correctional Services Financial Report.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Schwartz, Trelka

NAYS: None.

Absent: White

Resolution adopted.

CONSENT AGENDA ENDS

Little moved the following resolution seconded by Laylin.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the LOWEST RESPONSIVE BID received from Aspro, Inc. Waterloo, Iowa (letting held February 18, 2020 10:00 a.m.) for STBG-SWAP-C007(159)–FG-07 and FM-C007(160)–55-07 for H.M.A. Resurfacing On V43 Elk Run Road, from Elk Run Heights Corp. Line north 1.7 Miles to IA 281 Independence Ave. On D35 Schrock Road, from V37 Dysart Road East to Hwy-218 (IDOT Contract I.D.: 07-C007-159) with a total bid of $1,845,593.93 (Engineer’s Estimate of $1,695,841.27) be approved as recommended by Catherine Nicholas, County Engineer.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Schwartz, Trelka

NAYS: None.

Absent: White

Resolution adopted.

Laylin moved the following resolution seconded by Little.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the LOWEST RESPONSIBLE BID received from Taylor Construction, Inc. New Vienna, Iowa (letting held February 18, 2020 10:00 a.m.) for Project BROS-SWAP-C007 (157)–5E-07 for Bridge Replacement of King Road Bridge (FHWA #: 73910, IDOT Contract I.D.: 07-C007-157) with a total bid of $328,910.75 (Engineer’s Estimate of $378,198.70) be approved as recommended by Catherine Nicholas, County Engineer.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Schwartz, Trelka

NAYS: None.

Absent: White

Resolution adopted.

Laylin moved the following resolution seconded by Little.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the LOWEST RESPONSIVE BID received from Aspro, Inc. Waterloo, Iowa (letting held February 25, 2020 9:05 a.m.) for Project L-1704—73-07 for H.M.A. Resurfacing on Spring Creek Road from Fox Road to Young Road and Indian Creek Road from Spring Creek Road to Black Hawk County Line with a total bid of $934,956.11 (Engineer’s Estimate of $825,993.00) be approved as recommended by Catherine Nicholas, County Engineer.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Schwartz, Trelka

NAYS: None.

Absent: White

Resolution adopted.

Little moved the following resolution seconded by Laylin.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the LOWEST RESPONSIVE BID received from Heartland Asphalt, Inc. Mason City, Iowa (letting held February 25, 2020 9:07 a.m.) for Project L-2006—73-07 for H.M.A. Resurfacing on Pioneer Dr. and Union Circle in the Turkey Foot Heights Subdivision with a total bid of $123,617.66 (Engineer’s Estimate of $131,278.00) be approved as recommended by Catherine Nicholas, County Engineer. Nicholas said this company is new to Black Hawk County, but works all over northeast Iowa. She is looking forward to beginning a working relationship with them.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Schwartz, Trelka

NAYS: None.

Absent: White

Resolution adopted.

Moved by Little, seconded by Laylin that the PERSONNEL REQUISITION for the Office Specialist, (full time) in the Veterans Affairs Office be approved, as recommended by Yolando Loveless, Veterans Affairs Director. Motion carried.

Moved by Laylin, seconded by Little that the PERSONNEL REQUISITION for an Equipment Operator II (full-time, replacement) effective April 27, 2020 be approved, as recommended by Catherine Nicholas, County Engineer. Nicholas said this is a replacement for an employee retiring on April 24th. It will likely be filled in-house and we will be back to refill that vacated position. Motion carried.

Moved by Little, seconded by Laylin that the PERSONNEL REQUISITION for an Equipment Operator I (full-time, replacement) effective February 23, 2020 be approved, as recommended by Catherine Nicholas, County Engineer. Nicholas said this is a replacement for a position was vacated by someone who filled a higher position from an earlier retirement in the department. Motion carried.

Moved by Laylin, seconded by Little that the TRAVEL REQUEST submitted by Catherine Nicholas, County Engineer, be approved and direct the Chair to sign for same: $1,721.00 to attend the National Association of County Engineers (NACE) Conference in Orange Beach, AL scheduled for April 19-23, 2020. Nicholas said she is the Secretary of the Iowa County Engineer’s Association and it is our best interest to network with other county engineers to keep up with advances in the business. Motion carried.

Moved by Little, seconded by Laylin to direct the County Auditor to advertise for a public hearing to be held at 9:07 a.m. on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 in Board Room 201 of the Black Hawk County Courthouse, 316 E. 5th Street, Waterloo, Iowa on the proposed Ordinance No. 77-238 from a request submitted by Richard and Mary Kettman at 6721 Jubilee Road to rezone 2.5 acres from “A-R” Agriculture-Residential District to “A” Agricultural District to build a new single family home. Motion carried.

Moved by Little, seconded by Laylin to direct the County Auditor to advertise for a public hearing to be held at 9:09 a.m. on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 in Board Room 201 of the Black Hawk County Courthouse, 316 E. 5th Street, Waterloo, Iowa on the proposed Ordinance No. 77-239 from a request submitted by Richard and Mary Kettman at 6721 Jubilee Road to rezone 1.64 acres from “A” Agriculture District to “A-R” Agricultural Residential District to build a new single family home. Motion carried.

The Board entered into a discussion regarding road embargoes with Catherine Nicholas, County Engineer and Ryan Brennan, Assistant County Engineer. Brennan said it is typical in the spring to embargo a few seal coated roads at ten tons for up to ninety days. Last Spring’s weather caused more than the usual number of embargoes and caused some issues for residents, businesses and farmers. Right now we have no policy but would like to look into a process of issuing permits allowing use of the road for loads above the embargo limit. We would work with them to control the road usage at more appropriate times of day or reduce the number of trips. Discussion would be had on determining if a fee would be charged as well. This would operate similar to oversize overweight permits where they can file on-line and email the form or come into the office. Engineering staff will put together a procedure for issuing permits including the form and process with the possibility of a fee and bring that back to the board for discussion/approval.

Little moved the following resolution seconded by Laylin.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that pursuant to the provisions of the Iowa Open Meetings Law, the Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors shall proceed into CLOSED SESSION AT 9:05 A.M., 9:11 with attorney to discuss strategy with counsel in the matter of potential litigation pursuant to Iowa Code §21.5(1c).

AYES: Laylin, Little, Schwartz, Trelka

NAYS: None.

Absent: White

Resolution adopted.

Moved by Little, seconded by Laylin to adjourn the Board of Supervisors meeting in CLOSED SESSION. Motion carried.

Moved by Little, seconded by Laylin to table any action. Motion carried.

ANY REPORTS OR INFORMATION FROM THE BOARD: Schwartz said the National Association of Counties conference is going great. Trelka said he has been approached by a retired Cedar Falls firefighter and a Waterloo firefighter about the possibility of creating a Metro fire department. Although he doesn’t support this, Trelka feels each community would need to retain their identity of their firefighters, the plan would have to be cost effective and it would have to enhance services. The big question would be how to pay for it. He is seeking input from anyone who would like to discuss this type of unified command. He can be reached at his work phone number 319 833-3077 or his work email dtrelka@co.black-hawk.ia.us.

On motion and vote the meeting adjourned at 10:14 am.

Chris Schwartz, Chair, Board of Supervisors

Helen R. Steffen, Systems/Real Estate Tax Manager